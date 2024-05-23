Angelina Jolie must produce eight years’ worth of NDAs in her winery lawsuit

Throughout 2024, Brad Pitt has gotten his ass handed to him in several different courts and several different jurisdictions, all because he threw a tantrum over Angelina Jolie selling her half of Chateau Miraval. He’s mad that he can’t financially abuse her in private anymore, so now he’s attempting to financially abuse her publicly, through the courts. Jolie has been winning significant motions for months, but there’s one argument Pitt is making which apparently has gotten some traction with the LA court: the issue over Pitt demanding Angelina sign a non-disclosure agreement over her attempt to sell Nouvel to Pitt. Pitt’s demand for an NDA is what ended up tanking the sale, because Angelina said the NDA was meant to silence her about Pitt’s physical, emotional and financial abuse. Pitt’s argument is that the NDA was boilerplate and Jolie herself asks employees to sign NDAs regularly too. Now the judge has taken Pitt’s side on this issue and asked Jolie to produce all of her NDAs from the past eight years. Pitt’s team ran to People Mag to crow about it.

A judge has ruled that Angelina Jolie must produce eight years’ worth of non-disclosure agreements in her legal battle with Brad Pitt over their French winery, Château Miraval. On Thursday, May 16, Judge Lia Martin ruled in Los Angeles Superior Court that the actress must “produce, within 60 calendar days of this Order, all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody or control that are responsive to” Pitt’s requests in a previously filed action, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Pitt’s lawyers are calling for the disclosure of her NDAs since they feel it is “highly relevant” to Jolie’s “purported justifications for refusing to adhere to her contractual obligations to Pitt” when she sold her winery shares. A source close to Pitt calls the ruling a “significant blow to the credibility” of Jolie’s claims and a “strong statement challenging them to match their rhetoric with actual facts, which they consistently have been not been able to do. This is a business dispute that they have made unnecessarily personal and they are now being held accountable,” said that source. About the history of NDAs, Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy says, however, that they are “more than happy to turn them over.” “Common NDAs are simply not comparable to Mr. Pitt’s last-second demand to try and cover up his personal misconduct,” says Murphy, adding that they are “gratified that the Court acknowledged that the only potential relevance is to the unconscionability of Mr. Pitt’s conduct, a now confirmed key issue in this case.” Murphy says the ruling “opens the door to discovery on all issues related to Pitt’s abuse” and “we welcome that transparency in all parties’ discovery responses. Angelina looks forward to the eventual end of this litigation with its false narratives that continue to hurt the family and interfere with their ability to heal,” concludes Murphy.

[From People]

It feels like… Pitt might have just opened a can of worms? You know who’s never spoken out about Pitt’s history of abuse? Their security and their domestic employees, some of whom were witnesses to Pitt’s abuse but were silenced by NDAs. I always think about who else was on the plane in 2016, you know? When Jolie produces the NDAs she’s used for nannies and domestic staff, what then? I assume those NDAs will absolutely be boilerplate, used widely across LA so that nannies aren’t selling their stories to the tabloids. I believe Jolie’s side, as she’s maintained that Pitt demanded a much stricter and all-encompassing NDA for the sale of Nouvel, an NDA which would have legally silenced her on the abuse. Anyway, as I’ve said before – I love that Jolie’s legal team has gotten more proactive about pushing back on Pitt’s BS in the same newscycle.