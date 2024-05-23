Angelina Jolie must produce eight years’ worth of NDAs in her winery lawsuit

Throughout 2024, Brad Pitt has gotten his ass handed to him in several different courts and several different jurisdictions, all because he threw a tantrum over Angelina Jolie selling her half of Chateau Miraval. He’s mad that he can’t financially abuse her in private anymore, so now he’s attempting to financially abuse her publicly, through the courts. Jolie has been winning significant motions for months, but there’s one argument Pitt is making which apparently has gotten some traction with the LA court: the issue over Pitt demanding Angelina sign a non-disclosure agreement over her attempt to sell Nouvel to Pitt. Pitt’s demand for an NDA is what ended up tanking the sale, because Angelina said the NDA was meant to silence her about Pitt’s physical, emotional and financial abuse. Pitt’s argument is that the NDA was boilerplate and Jolie herself asks employees to sign NDAs regularly too. Now the judge has taken Pitt’s side on this issue and asked Jolie to produce all of her NDAs from the past eight years. Pitt’s team ran to People Mag to crow about it.
A judge has ruled that Angelina Jolie must produce eight years’ worth of non-disclosure agreements in her legal battle with Brad Pitt over their French winery, Château Miraval.
On Thursday, May 16, Judge Lia Martin ruled in Los Angeles Superior Court that the actress must “produce, within 60 calendar days of this Order, all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody or control that are responsive to” Pitt’s requests in a previously filed action, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.
Pitt’s lawyers are calling for the disclosure of her NDAs since they feel it is “highly relevant” to Jolie’s “purported justifications for refusing to adhere to her contractual obligations to Pitt” when she sold her winery shares.
A source close to Pitt calls the ruling a “significant blow to the credibility” of Jolie’s claims and a “strong statement challenging them to match their rhetoric with actual facts, which they consistently have been not been able to do. This is a business dispute that they have made unnecessarily personal and they are now being held accountable,” said that source.
About the history of NDAs, Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy says, however, that they are “more than happy to turn them over.”
“Common NDAs are simply not comparable to Mr. Pitt’s last-second demand to try and cover up his personal misconduct,” says Murphy, adding that they are “gratified that the Court acknowledged that the only potential relevance is to the unconscionability of Mr. Pitt’s conduct, a now confirmed key issue in this case.”
Murphy says the ruling “opens the door to discovery on all issues related to Pitt’s abuse” and “we welcome that transparency in all parties’ discovery responses. Angelina looks forward to the eventual end of this litigation with its false narratives that continue to hurt the family and interfere with their ability to heal,” concludes Murphy.
It feels like… Pitt might have just opened a can of worms? You know who’s never spoken out about Pitt’s history of abuse? Their security and their domestic employees, some of whom were witnesses to Pitt’s abuse but were silenced by NDAs. I always think about who else was on the plane in 2016, you know? When Jolie produces the NDAs she’s used for nannies and domestic staff, what then? I assume those NDAs will absolutely be boilerplate, used widely across LA so that nannies aren’t selling their stories to the tabloids. I believe Jolie’s side, as she’s maintained that Pitt demanded a much stricter and all-encompassing NDA for the sale of Nouvel, an NDA which would have legally silenced her on the abuse. Anyway, as I’ve said before – I love that Jolie’s legal team has gotten more proactive about pushing back on Pitt’s BS in the same newscycle.
A boilerplate NDA for domestic staff is normal enough. For your wife, covering private domestic affairs, as part of the sale of a going concern? Not so much. This could blow up in his face. I hope it does.
Oh I so hope it does.
He is so clearly and obviously just dragging this all out because he is abusive and wants continued control.
It’s been EIGHT years. He’s still THIS mad that she didn’t stay with his abusive ass.
He is making his own bed.
He is super pissy at her for not covering up his mess like she did with his first ex wife and took the blame.
Why should she do it again.
It shows you how he thinks about wives, that’s for sure. A wife is an employee.
So, BP runs to his favorite outlet, People, with an unnamed “friend of Pitt” source while Angelina rebuts with detailed statements from her attorney. He is so slimy.
It actually would NOT open the door re his abuse (at least not legally; if there’s no NDA in existence now, I don’t see why she’s not going on every talk show speaking about it). It’s a specific legal fact: he’s claiming that her balking at signing an NDA was a pretext to get out of the “contract” they had to give each other the first option to buy. She’s saying that it wasn’t “an” NDA that was at issue, but “the” NDA he asked her to sign, eg it was more restrictive. The judge is going to compare the language in the NDAs she used vs the NDA he asked to sign. If substantially the same, the judge can find pretext, and hence, a breach in the contract, which would give him damages.
LooneyTunes, Thanks for this explanation. I seriously hope that Angie can offload BP in the near future, and that she survives this latest attack. It really seems unfair, and that it may help BP.
Me, too. He really has seemed abusive in the process. He still has his share of the winery. Just let the woman be.
I am pretty sure what they meant is theyre going to use the discovery to establish a pattern. He denied using NDAs to cover up behavior in his past, so that’s definitely going to come up and bite in him butt
8 years of NDAs is as of 2016. Possibly all the NDAs she’s been involved with AFTER escaping abuse.
As far as I am concerned, this sounds like further abuse. I also believe that BP should have to produce every single NDA he’s been involved with in that time frame is this order stands. The whole lawsuit reeks to high heaven!
He will never stop. But I am sure AJ will speak up once the children are all grown up. Or, children will start talking as soon as they all turn 18. I am tired of men, in general. Women get slammed if they cheat or if they look ‘cold.’ Men get away with actual abuse, gropping, stalking, humiliating, but it’s ok.
This is why, if given the choice, a woman would prefer to meet a hungry bear in the woods.
By ruling in his favor, the judge called Pitt’s bluff.
I agree. I can hear the judge now. “Mr. Pitt, why does this NDA state that Ms. Jolie will not explicitly describe the times you’ve hit her or otherwise abused her in private, or in front of others?”
Yeah the judge knows exactly what’s going to happen. That’s why she nicely told them to be reasonable and wrap it up in the hearing
BP is still obsessed with AJ and his latest bs will likely have the same boomerang effect as his other misguided attempts to control AJ have. I’m glad her lawyers are quickly pushing back too bc I initially believed his lies about their businesses – not about the plane incident bc I immediately saw thru that. MSM was parroting his narrative but CB thankfully cut thru the bs and revealed how he was financially abusing her thru the court system. But AJ is a fighter, which is good for her and for their children. It also sounds like this move was anticipated by her and her team and they are ready.
Legal pitt team brought it to themselves or took the bait from Jolie’s team. Let’s see what’s in there and hope we can unlock lips of the witnesses.
Everyone seems really confused by this order. The judge is not releasing the subjects of the NDA with AJ (or BP for that matter). She simply wants to compare the terms of the NDA to see if the one Pitt is asking AJ to sign is any different from the ones she has insisted on over the years. If his is more restrictive, she wins; if they are substantially the same, he wins (shows that the NDA is just a cover she is using to break their agreement that each would have the first option to buy). Either way, it has no bearing on the substance of the NDAs.
That’s how I read it too, the judge just wants to see those NDA contracts, it doesn’t mean there’s anything in them, or that whatever is will be released publicly.
It sounds to me like Brad’s team is scrambling for anything and crowing about this, and Angelina’s team is just like “sure, here you go” with no issue.
The problem with their alleged agreement is that no such agreement exists. It was not written down or concluded orally. Brad made it up.
Yes Lucy, her lawyer attached some of their back and forth. They were willing to compromise with the NDA’s but he wanted almost 20 years worth. They needed to go in front of the judge to get those restrictions. Him saying this was a crushing blow is a bit ridiculous. The judge isn’t going to look at just the writings but the context around it. So unfortunately for him yes, changing the NDA because of the DV files will definitely come to play.
Her kids are all 14 and up now, so she and her team can relax a bit over the custody situation, which also means the NDA turnover could end up leading to them pushing for wider discovery on his behavior and the abuse he meted out to his wife/partner and children.
I used to like Brad Pitt.. big mistake.
He’s gone the way of Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp – utterly unwatchable. I can’t separate what they’ve done from who they’re playing as an actor. They’re garbage people.
Right there with ya. There are a ton of movies from the nineties and aughts that I own but don’t want to watch again because what I know about the actor interferes with my suspension of disbelief. It’s awful enough to see the Weinstein name in opening credits, but at least I don’t have to watch him in the movie.
Not criticizing AjJ at all here I want to say, I find her to be a real smart cookie and I think BP was a monster to her and her kids. This however is why, when a married man gives you his time and company you should run. It’s a red flag, he is damaged goods. He’s a schemer and a plotter and he isn’t taking care of people that care about him already or his former marriage wouldn’t have broken down.
My husband did the same thing with me..he cheated and said so many awful things about me to his affair partner to make it look like I was the problem. If she would have stayed in her own lane and said hey you can’t have me you are married she would have found out before she allowed him in her house and he manipulated the crap out of her and her kids and screwed their lives up.
Something about a woman believing they are better than what the man currently has makes us believe that nonsense. Pride? Maybe, they do say “pride before a fall.”
I used to be such a Brad fan, now I can’t even look at him without disgust.
You’re not be critical. I have said for years even back then that Pitt lie to Aniston and Jolie. He played on her emotions with her son who was four at the time. He attached himself to the child to get to her.
He attacked that same said child knowing she would react. He is hot garbage and by all means vindictive and a plotter. Let’s go back to 2005.
He knew he didn’t want JA she knew it. He wanted Jolie and when to work and plotted how. He is no different from most men.
He is upset with her because she would not bury his abuse and hide lies for him. People was so hard on her and Maddox in the beginning. They laughed and mocked her family. Then his legal team began to gaslight her to levy Pitts career and that’s went it went way off the rails.
These two are tiresome. I never had an opinion on the Brad left Jen for Angelina madness….and didn’t give much thought to the Brad and Angelina raising a multi-culti child Army, but the never-ending lawsuits is YAWNSVILLE. Both sides appear to run to the tabloids the second they “score” a point in court…meanwhile, their lawyers are laughing all the way to their banks.
Actually, both sides are not running to tabloids to declare a win or cry about how things are not going his way just Pitt, which he has been doing for 8 years. Her lawyer are only just now replying to about 10% of the BS Pitt team is putting out.
As for lawsuits, she is only defending herself from his never-ending lawsuits against her. I love it when people blame the victim for them fight back in court against their abusers.
“I never had an opinion on the Brad left Jen for Angelina madness….and didn’t give much thought to the Brad and Angelina raising a multi-culti child Army”
–I’m guessing your comment is supposed to read “multicultural child Army” which pretty much shows who you are here. Do note that one party has been trying to extricate herself from her abusive ex while protecting their “multicultural child Army.” For those of us who’ve followed this story since the beginning (and not yawing at abuse), this is yet another example of a white man gaining the system, manipulating the press to score sympathy points, including running to Sheeple magazine every time he scores a court motion “win” against his ex. And that he continually uses the system to keep her tied to him. All she wants is to cut ties with him financially and BE DONE.
1. I would like to know how much they paid their staff. I wouldn’t mind being Angelina bodyguard. I wouldn’t want to be brads because he is known for antagonizing people. He has done bodyguard work so you would think he would be careful but I don’t trust him.
2. I believe his nda to her would be brutal. He thought she was in a tight spot. He would try to take advantage. She showed him. Lol.
I have a hard time comparing having employees eg bodyguards maids nanny’s which I’m sure every celebrity and politician etc has their employees do to an ex husband demanding an ex wife ( who works for violence against women and advocates for women finding their voice and speaking out) sign a personal NDA. Makes no sense. And how does she explain to her children the signing of that nda when I’m sure she’s telling her daughters to find your voice. Also I raised 5 kids and have been divorced. My ex tried to turn my kids against me. Doesn’t work. Especially with teenagers!! So transparent what’s going on!
You’re projecting, @jeannette & allowing a bit of residual bitterness to cloud your lens. At least, that’s what comes thru in this post. And I noticed u hv ascribed no accountability on the part of the other party in the marriage.
FYI the 3 parties concerned were free and single when BP & AJ and JA & VV began their new relationships.
@Kingston…I don’t believe I am.. And I don’t think they were. Tomato, tomahhhhto.
I love her attorney’s statement. “You are about to reach the ‘FO’ part of ‘FAFO,’ Mr. Pitt.”
The problem for his team is that this isn’t a simple contract or business dispute. The moment his lawyer said they were leaving their original deal because of the sealed DV papers was the moment the two cases connected. I don’t think he realizes how brutal the discovery process will be.
Hey hey hey, Just wondering why i didn’t read anything on here about A.J. possibly dating August Diehl? German tabloids were full of that a week ago.
Fifi, I hope this is true, that the discovery will be brutal. Also agree that I am so glad her lawyers are now pushing back. I truly hope this backfires for him in a really big way that will end it forever, and shut his mouth.