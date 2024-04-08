Angelina Jolie’s lawyer claps back at Brad Pitt over the NDA & abuse issues

In recent years, Angelina Jolie has been working with lawyers who understand that they can’t allow Brad Pitt’s “crisis management” and public bullying sit out there, unaddressed. In the past year alone, Jolie’s legal team has been much more active about publicly pushing back on Pitt’s lies and bullsh-t and calling it out for what it is. It’s been nice to see Jolie and her people be more proactive, because it wasn’t always this way. It feels like the shift in strategy came after Pitt sued Jolie over her sale of her stake in Chateau Miraval. Angelina stopped playing nice – she’s so clearly outraged that Brad is still trying to control her and abuse her, so she’s laying all of this at his door. None of this would have come out if Pitt wasn’t so hellbent on punishing her for leaving him. But now the floodgates are open, and so here we go.
Last week, as part of the back-and-forth lawsuits over Miraval, Angelina once again pointed to the non-disclosure agreement Pitt wanted her to sign as part of her attempt to sell Nouvel to him. Jolie says, in new filings, that the NDA was specifically about Pitt trying to silence her about how he was physically and emotionally abusing her before the 2016 plane terror. Those of us who have been following this years-long situation were not surprised by this information. But now People Magazine platformed Pitt’s lawyers and their reaction to Jolie’s new filing:
A Brad Pitt source calls Angelina Jolie’s new claims of past abuse a “misdirection and distraction” as the exes continue their battle over their French winery Château Miraval. Lawyers for Pitt, 60, filed a motion in court April 5 demanding that Jolie, 48, produce nondisclosure agreements she has made others sign. The motion is in response to Jolie’s own filing from a day prior. Jolie’s legal team filed a motion seeking to release communications they say would prove Pitt would not let Jolie sell her share of the winery to him unless she agreed to a “more onerous” and “expansive” NDA.
Lawyers for Pitt seek to prove that the NDA Pitt asked her to sign was no more restrictive than ones she asks others to sign on a regular basis and allege that less than six months after Jolie sold her shares of Miraval, her lawyer proposed an even broader, mutual non-disparagement clause to Pitt in connection to their divorce proceedings.
“For example, if Jolie conditioned her continued employment of an individual on that individual’s agreement to an NDA covering what they witnessed in her home — including her treatment of her children and Pitt — that would be highly probative of whether she truly believed the provision requested by Pitt was an ‘unconscionable gag order,’ ” Pitt’s lawyers wrote in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
In their April 4 motion, Jolie’s lawyers suggested the actor feared that sealed documents included in their separate, years-long custody battle could be made public without the NDA. As part of that filing, her lawyers referenced the incident that occurred the day before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, stating, “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.”
But the Pitt source says, “This case isn’t about what took place on a plane in 2016. It’s about whether they had an agreement not to sell their interests in the winery and family home without the other’s consent. That’s what Brad and his team are focused on.”
“They keep using the same tired playbook year after year,” adds a friend of Pitt.
Paul Murphy, an attorney for Jolie claimed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the NDAs are indeed different. “For Pitt to equate common NDAs covering confidential information employees learn at work, with him attempting to cover up his history of abuse is, frankly, shameful. All she wanted was separation and health. She deserves peace after all these years,” he said.
Yeah, it is shameful to compare a standard-issue employment NDA to trying to get your ex-wife to shut up about your years of physical, emotional and financial abuse. This is what I mean about Jolie’s new legal strategy too – I love that Paul Murphy chimed in immediately and called out this latest Pitt mess.
While I understand that the fight over the NDA is important – because it gives Jolie space to speak about why Pitt was trying to silence her and what lengths he’ll go through to silence her – I’d just like to point out that the NDA discussion actually proves that Pitt was lying about everything else. He claimed that he was absolutely shocked and appalled to learn that Jolie sold Nouvel to a Stoli subsidiary, and that she never told him anything about it. What the NDA argument shows us is that there’s a lengthy paperwork trail of Angelina trying to sell Nouvel to Pitt, Pitt throwing a tantrum and demanding Jolie’s silence, Jolie refusing and Pitt then pulling out of the purchase… after which Jolie informed Pitt that she was looking to sell to someone else. Like, the whole crux of Pitt’s dumbf–k lawsuit is that he was blindsided by all of this, when he was fully informed of everything and actively tanking Jolie’s attempt to sell Nouvel to him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I wonder if had been also abusive to Jennifer Aniston or serious girlfriends like Gwyneth paltrow as well. I can’t help but wonder if he has had a long history of this behavior.
Jen A did say he was “missing a sensitivity chip”, so I’d guess he at least started to let his abusive side out with her.
Maybe, Tessa? I just don’t think it really matters or should matter. Lots of women who are victims of DV get the fact that they are the -only- victims thrown at them so their abuser can be shown as a -good- person. It’s a given fact that he abused Angie and their kids and that should be enough. Not that I think that you don’t think it’s enough, but it shouldn’t matter what he did to others if he gets away with this abuse here.
I think he may have been stoned all the time during his marriage to JA. That may have concealed some abusive tendencies. I also think he clocked out of the marriage as soon as he met AJ and was at least emotionally abusive with his distance.
@Kaiser, did you intend for this post to show up under the Royals category? Because it is LOL.
Emotionally, probably, but I get the impression the physical stuff only started in the later years of his relationship to Angelina., in conjunction with increasing alcohol abuse.
As much as I feel for Angelina and the kids that this is so public, I’m still glad she and her lawyers are finally fighting back against this. Brad has spent many years after the divorce with an almost flawless image and facing zero repercussions for what he’s done to his family. Now he’s gone too far and it’s finally all coming out.
Let the reckoning begin.
Angi’s number one concern has always been the kids. So just wait until the youngest turn 18. I figure there will be at least one book written by the kids together. And then probably a few by individual ones. And whichever one Pitt attacked on the plane will have a best seller. Pitt’s own ego is going to be his downfall. He should have just shut up and let it just fade away. But no everything the kids have witnessed will become public.
He is so gross.
Every single time I read about this, I’m disgusted all over again. He’s gross and unattractive and embarrassing. Loser moves.
This whole business is important. Pitt must have felt enabled by how the entire machine rolled over Amber Heard and tried to ride that wave of public opinion. I hate that this saddles Jolie with even more pressure — protecting not just herself and her family but slowing down weapons-grade, celebrity-branded, social-media-empowered domestic abuse on a bigger level — but a**holes are watching this to see what they can get away with in the future. Law is all about precedents.
And at no point do they deny any of the allegations but try to deflect. “Look at the NDAs, people! Pretend that you don’t see the fac that he’s not denying any of the abuse.”
Typical abuser
Yup, I noticed he had to deflect. Hopefully more people will see this! Technically, I would have loved for him to have denied abusing her so that he could get dragged into hell for lying.
Brad Pitt is terrible, period. I think, across both marriages, he’s shown his colors. And has he’s gotten older and his drinking/smoking ran up against his very real husband and family responsibilities, it got particularly ugly.
The way JA talks about the way he ran/approached “their” production company, the insensitivity of the many ways he handled the end of his marriage, and the controlled distance (albeit a publicly friendly one) she’s maintained since tell us a lot. The marriage was short and at an age where his party behavior (as that’s all its seen as, at that age) and selfishness/insensitivity was a marriage killer, but not necessarily a red flag. She could just let things (and him) go.
Someone who shares philanthropic endeavors, professional, and property/business responsibilities, and CHILDREN with that same man, who refuses to grow up, has no choice but to demand he do better, act better, and show up EQUALLY in all aspects of his shared life (especially as a father and example to his children). By his own admission, Brad doubled down on pot and alcohol as this occurred.
And with substances and self-medication when under pressure comes a lack of inhibition, volatility, and mistakes you can’t take back. Brad FAFOd his way to exactly where he is today.
I’d have some sympathy given the family he came from and his addiction except Angelina gave this man plenty of time and runway and grace to get help, for her, for the kids, for the businesses, for the philanthropy, and he didn’t. He has all the money, the privilege, the access, and the advantages and chose not to get better over time…even during the good periods, the self-reflective ones, etc.
The plane ride and FBI investigation should have been the “event” that showed him he’d hit rock bottom and changed his life. It should have been all amends from now on, giving us the best Brad Pitt, actor/father/ex-husband/philanthropist in history. Instead he tripled down and continues to. What happens now, happens. He’s not a victim.
Great comment, Mario.
That’s my guess about it too. He’s someone who was probably never told no, was always the center of attention, etc, and little by little that went away with the kids, and it wasn’t all about him anymore. Add substance abuse to that, it’s a bad combination.
I used to say I hoped he got healthy and had good relationships with the kids, but over the years his behavior, and the recounting of the plane incident, have made me change my tune. I hope those kids all stay firmly estranged from him, for their own well being. He’s shown no effort to make amends or improve himself and his relationships, evident by the continued legal abuse he’s subjected her to. He may e sober now, who knows, but he’s still actively trying to hurt her, for the crime of daring to leave him after he abused her.
The kids all stayed with her, that’s also very telling.
Sad that they and Angela had to go through that.
I’m curious about Shiloh. A bunch of tabloids said that she was living with him now. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that if he could be papped with one or more of his children, he would do so. So far, no kids with BP. Where did that rumor start?
And yes, it’s horrific that they went through that!!
I’ve read the same thing, admittedly in tabloids. But if true, you can bet that Brad will weaponize Shiloh against Angelina whether Shiloh wants that or not.
It came from InTouch magazine. who also wrote an article, Sandra Bullock, and her husband splitting up when he actually passed away.
Like I said before if their was any truth that their would be court documents of the custody and their isn’t any.
Again, it’s from InTouch magazine so 99% not true. If it’s true Pitt would run to his outlets – People and PageSix with his “sources” bragging about it.8
Raven and Bergamot, Thanks. And yes, InTouch’s reporting Sandra Bullock’s husband had divorced her instead of his having died of ALS (I believe) was infuriating and so sad. Why is InTouch doing this to Shiloh when she has an abusive father?!
I think Angelina’s lawyers are right to push back. They are the ones winning in court and yet Pitt’s lies about his supposed ‘victories’ are being reported widely. I imagine they weren’t happy as to how this made them look and their reputations were being impugned. I’m glad they’re no longer being passive and letting Pitt’s egregious bs go unanswered.
I get that there’s a war of public opinion here, but I don’t understand what else is at stake – what more do they want from each other?
Where is the they?
This is Pitt dragging this out and using the court and media to further abuse Jolie .She just wants him to leave her alone.
I did not miss the Pitt lawyers implying that AJ had domestic employees sign nda’s to cover up that she was abusive to the children. Another low blow struck by Team Low Blows. I would just point out that the kids don’t seem to have any issues with Jolie. It’s only Pitt they don’t want to be anywhere near.
I’ve been doggedly slogging through a post at Pop Culture on Insta, responding with public record facts to the truly disgusting and misogynistic comments over there on these recent developments in their court case. I shouldn’t be shocked by this anymore, but it’s depressing how thoroughly BP has been able to muddy the waters over what’s actually transpired.
It’s the Johnny Depp playbook, unfortunately.