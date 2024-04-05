Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt’s ‘history of physical abuse of Jolie’ started before 2016

There’s a lengthy, extensive history between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal issues, and the personal and business issues are intertwined. In 2016, Angelina left Brad immediately following his hours-long terror and abuse of Jolie and their children. She filed for divorce and they’ve spent the past eight years battling in family courts and, on one notable occasion, the California Supreme Court. Then in 2021-22, Angelina Jolie successfully sold her 50% ownership stake in Chateau Miraval to a Stoli subsidiary. Pitt freaked out and began suing everybody. Jolie countersued, and Stoli has also countersued. French law enforcement is involved, and Pitt is currently being carved up in American, French and Luxembourg courts. Before Jolie sold her stake to a Stoli subsidiary, she tried, in good faith, to sell her half to Pitt. Then at the eleventh hour, Pitt tried to add a very strict non-disclosure clause to the deal, a clause which would have effectively silenced Jolie not just about their finances and the Miraval sale, but about their divorce and custody battle. Now that Pitt is suing Jolie over the sale of her half of Miraval, all of this is connected as Jolie defends herself. In a newly filed motion, Angelina and her lawyers lay this out plainly, and reveal something new: Brad’s abuse of Angelina did not start on the plane, he was abusive before that flight.
Angelina Jolie’s legal team filed a motion Thursday to acquire Brad Pitt’s communications stemming from an “all-encompassing” nondisclosure agreement he wanted that purportedly tanked the sale of his ex-wife’s share of their Chateau Miraval winery to him. The former Hollywood power couple’s protracted legal dispute over the winery — and its legacy for their six children — took another turn as Jolie’s team asked a judge to compel Pitt and his company, Mondo Bongo, to produce documents pertaining to his calling for a “more onerous NDA” in order to purchase Jolie’s share of the south-of-France winery.
The documents Jolie seeks, according to the Thursday filing in Los Angeles County Superior Court, are “highly relevant” and also likely to yield admissible evidence in the case, her team argued. Her attorney, Paul Murphy, also accused the “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Oscar winner of “unrelenting efforts to control and financially drain” Jolie, as well as “attempting to hide his history of abuse, control, and coverup.”
In Thursday’s motion to compel , reviewed by The Times, attorneys for the “Girl, Interrupted” Oscar winner asked again for responses from Pitt to help them figure out his reason for pulling out of their implied agreement for him to buy Jolie’s stake in the winery. Pitt’s decision to pull out of the sale, her attorney said, “nearly broke” Jolie. “If that sale had been completed, this lawsuit never would have happened. But at the last minute, Pitt ‘stepped back’ from his agreement to buy Jolie’s interest in Miraval, and the deal collapsed. The question at the heart of this case — and at the center of this motion — is why,” the motion said.
The answer, her attorney said, has to do with sealed documents Jolie submitted in the ex-couple’s separate but simultaneous custody dispute. The new filing referred to sealed March 2021 documents — titled “Testimony Regarding Domestic Violence” — that “apparently enraged Pitt” and led to him “stepping back” from the sale.
“When Jolie filed the evidence in the custody suit, she was careful to file it under seal so that no member of the public could see it. But Jolie’s sealed filing, which included emails, summaries of the family’s expected testimony, and other evidence, caused Pitt to fear that the information could eventually become public,” the document said. Pitt then decided he could no longer rely on Jolie’s voluntary efforts to keep things private and demanded that she “contractually bind herself to that silence,” her filing said.
With that, her team indicated there was abuse of Jolie that predated the contentious 2016 private-plane flight. In referring to that sealed filing in the custody case — as well as another titled “Testimony of Minor Children” — her team argued that Pitt tried to force a more sweeping NDA on Jolie to conceal his alleged “personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not.” Her team is seeking Pitt’s communications with the FBI, U.S. attorney’s office, the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services and the Los Angeles Police Department regarding the private flight. She is also seeking information from DCFS about its investigation, drug and alcohol testing and a safety plan the agency purportedly required Pitt to undertake to address his conduct.
“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well,” the new motion states. Jolie never pressed charges, the filing said, “as she believed the best course was for Pitt to accept responsibility and help the family recover from the post-traumatic stress he caused.” It also alleged that Pitt refused to seek domestic violence counseling. Jolie accused Pitt of gaslighting her and, according to the documents, signed a power of attorney authorizing her European lawyer, Laurent Schummer, to take over the sale process.
“Mr. Pitt refused to purchase Ms. Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA,” Jolie attorney Murphy, managing partner at the law firm Murphy Rosen LLP, said Thursday in a statement to The Times. “By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Mr. Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Ms. Jolie and their family. After eight months of delays, this motion asks the Court to force Mr. Pitt to finally produce that evidence.”
I’m really sad to admit that this was my suspicion once the FBI files were released – the way Jolie described Pitt terrorizing the family and hurting her repeatedly, it just struck me that this was not the first time he had been violent. In her own description, before the plane terror began, Angelina was already trying to calm him and ease his mood, like she was afraid of what would happen (because it had happened before). A source close to Jolie also told the LA Times that Pitt’s lawsuit against Jolie (for the sale of Miraval) is what started all of this, saying: Pitt “is drawing all this out of Angelina. She does not want to be here, she does not want to be raising any of these facts, and she is doing it only because Pitt’s lawsuit against her is forcing her to defend herself. It’s incredibly sad and she just wishes he could move on and let her be.” The friend also said that Jolie has extensive documentation which she will introduce in court, if that’s what it comes to. Re: the Pitt records which Jolie is now seeking… I hope Jolie’s lawyer is also seeking Pitt’s communications with his crisis management team, because you know there’s a lot of sh-t there and I doubt any of that is privileged communication.
So sad. I always thought that he must have been abusive before. You just don’t go from kind and loving to suddenly terrorising your family for hours on a flight and behaving so badly that the plane is diverted and a bystander calls the police. It was clearly part of a pattern of escalating violence.
He’s still abusing her in the courts and financially too, refusing to let her get away from him.
It’s awful that he’s still getting work and publicity as if nothing happened.
Agreed. That level of violence doesn’t just come out of nowhere. He was violent before, just not on that scale. And I’m sure there was emotional and verbal abuse before.
It really is a shame that there rarely seems to be any comeuppance for wealthy men when they commit crimes. And the victim shaming and blaming is always off the scales.
And if they do, it’s often a drugs or alcohol thing and the offender is horrified and head to rehab immediately. Had a friend in that situation. They both got sober and went to separate therapy. I think they survived as a couple because it was a fairly new relationship and they both were sick of their old lives.
I’ve also seen people who feel trapped in all of this. It can be really hard when you don’t know how you’ll survive on your own. So many success stories, but the failures are ignored.
And yes, Brad, or anyone else who doesn’t deal with that shit as soon as it manifests, is a horrible human being. We need to stop pretending male violence is something we all need to put up with and not a very bad tendency that needs to be corrected.
I kind of suspected this in the ‘ease’ in which she left him for a ‘one-time’ offense… (I wish most people could leave after one time, as it usually is a start-time event), as usually you never even hear of the first time. Plus, she stopped talking about him in lover-like tones in her interviews and more so as a ‘good’ father to the kids. I can see that when he was no longer even adhering to that role, she was done. I now believed she stayed for her kids. It now makes more sense to me why the kids want nothing to do with him…they perhaps knew more than even she thought they knew.
There are a few women who allow me to understand derangers…how derangers can be so filled with this defends of truly horrible people…I admire Angelina, Julia Robert, Meghan (the Duchess) and Halle…and they can do no wrong in my eyes (see what I tell you!…understanding derangers) so, Brad Pitt…you are now TOTALLY CANCELLED…
I have thoughts…but…
Yep he is a horrible person just like we thought. And yes, abusers don’t suddenly snap, he had done that before and probably begged her to stay, that he will not do it anymore, that he will seek help for his alcohol. But that plane ride was the last because she saw him for the very first time… he hurt her babies and she is a mama bear and will protect them at all cost.
Yes, once he turned on the children, it was all over.
100% I feel like this is confirmation of what we already knew. It makes me feel so sad for Angelina and their kids. She was unfathomably brave in leaving him and he is a vindictive, abusive monster.
Angelina Jolie’s decision to leave her marriage right after the plane incident was an incredibly brave act. Prioritizing her children’s safety and well-being is a powerful example of her courage and a powerful testament to her strength and commitment to her family.
Splitseconds, I’ve always thought the same. I always thought she was extremely brave and courageous and selflessly protective of the children, and wished others could know it too. A long time ago a girl-friend told me that (her opinion based on her experience with ex-husband) when a man is guilty, he tries to put the blame on you. She said mark my words, and it came out, in regards to me, she was right. I hope a lot comes out because of this, because she deserves it, and I’m frankly really tired of seeing that jerk get up in front of Hollywood, being applauded, and making jokes about “not getting along with my wife”, and everyone tittering about it. IT IS NOT FUNNY. And it is not a small thing. And she does not need to be the villain for protecting her family. I was reading recently that some email or texts were allowed to be shown by Pax or Maddox that Brad was an a—–e of the first order. It was more condemning than that. I hope more comes out. Wasn’t it Brad that went ahead and worked with Weinstein, even knowing he had misused Angie? I know Gwenyth Paltrow says that Brad stood up for her, but I don’t really believe it, and I believe she is contractually obligated to say so. Just my opinion. Team Angie.
Wow. If this guy is not cancelled, i give up. Of course this was not his 1st snap. His kids hate him for a reason.
The industry rewarded this man with an Oscar *after* the flight details came out…he will never be cancelled.
Lucille: unfortunately, you are 💯 correct.
I feel the same way about Johnny Depp. Unrelentingly malicious violent abuser, and he’s more popular than ever! Except to those of us who disapprove of abuse.
How well he does his job doesn’t have anything to do with who he is as a person. And look I’m not defending him. He’s disgusting. But the Oscar is separete from all of this. Don’t like it then don’t watch his movies. If enough people do that then he will be fired. But people still do go to his movies. And he makes money for the studio’s. So he keeps working.
@Robert Phillips Respectfully, you are defending him. It absolutely has to do with “how well he does his job” and the entire industry that supports said job, looking the other way for money. “Don’t like then don’t watch his movies”? This attitude is exactly why men like him are untouchable. Women who push back get blacklisted or worse. Men of colour who catch even a whiff of an accusation get blacklisted or worse. But he’s a rich white man who makes a lot of money for other rich white men. And they all co-signed his behavior when they gave him that Oscar, and everyone who clapped for him did too.
I’ll never forget the standing ovation he got at the Golden Globes months after their divorce was announced. And when he was sweeping throughout award season for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, I’ll never forget the casual, but tasteless joke about comparing his divorce to Sussexit — implying both he and Great Britain were the “wronged parties” — in his BAFTA speech he had Margot Robbie make on his behalf. (I’ve side eyed her for agreeing to that and for working with David O. Russell since then, hence why I avoided Barbie discourse on here.)
I understand the argument that the merits of his award wins were separate from his personal life, but based on how that joke was received and the crowd reactions to his public appearances since their divorce, it is blatantly obvious that the industry has really circled the wagons around him.
@Robert Phillips…nope…He should not be allowed to do that job, at least not with the same unblemished reputation and shine…He should have the same consequences of those (lessor ‘stars’) that have abused their wives and kids.
Not only that, he has continued to abuse her, often and publicly.
@RobertPhillips ….so your logic is that anyone who makes a lot of money in his professional life is excused, as a result, from accountability for being an abuser in his personal life?
There is no way Pitt is getting cancelled anytime soon because he’s following the Depp blueprint. It worked so well for one abusive a**hole after all, they’re not about to stop using it now.
He’s in a better spot than Depp. Tons of gory details were laid out in Johnny’s case whereas it’s mostly hinted at with Brad. Until recently even the plane incident was mostly conjecture. And, more importantly for Hollywood, he’s still bankable and professional. Johnny was a total disaster,blowing through money, having diminishing returns at the box office and a complete mess on set. I guess Brad was smart enough to keep his addiction off the set which is more important to people. And Brad is much more plugged in with long-standing relationships and connections including his Plan B production. Johnny may have his online fans but he’s never going back to what he was.
It was obvious unfortunately he was abusive towards Angelina before that plane incident, and she implied it before in interviews.
Also I was shocked by an interview they did on a red carpet when they were still together it was so obvious he was using the kids to force her hands to marry him when she was so reluctant to do so. He was clearly already abusing her by now, it also explained why the wedding vibes was off, she looked sad and made it all about the kids etc
Well put @ Amberil. I’ve suspected as much too concerning the wedding; she was a reluctant bride.
this fits with what we knew already – while it was always possible that there was no abuse before, and that Pitt was intoxicated and violent on that flight for the first time, the behavior of AJ and the kids indicated that it had been going on before – the way Angelina tried to deflect/defuse the situation, the way Maddox responded, etc.
This particular filing does a good job IMO of filling in some of the blanks and laying the timeline out there, and relating the financial abuse with Miraval to the physical abuse and custody battle.
Love Angie’s point about how all of this coming out now is solely bc he is suing her. He could have just accepted her sale. But no he retracted it and then got mad when she sold her half to stoli. And then sued her. What an idiot. Everything he didn’t want to come out is now going to come out bc of his own actions. What an idiot. Aside from being an abusive pos, he’s a vengeful moron.
+1
Does he not have anyone who can give him logical advice, or is he ignoring logical advice? He’s going to become bankrupt as well as be exposed publicly as an abuser.
I think he has competent lawyers but that he is so hellbent on continuing his abuse of Jolie in an way he can at this point (financial and legal abuse) that he doesn’t listen to logical advice.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he isn’t sober as well.
As someone who is currently involved in a contentious lawsuit I will tell you that MANY lawyers are happy to just take the money and will “Yes” their client to death, even if it puts their case in jeopardy because it’s still a paycheck at the end of the day. And here’s the thing: people like Brad DO. NOT. CARE. about being smart or strategic when it comes to lawsuits. Their emotions trump practicality. They are vindictive and stubborn and entitled. It’s quite likely Pitt actively sought out a lawyer that would do as they’re told and not push back.
Pitt’s obsessive need for revenge and to punish Angie will be what gets him in the end–count on it.
There are alcoholics in my family. I know that at one point Angie was furious that BP filmed a wine advertisement and his poses reminded her and the kids of how he’d behave drunk. For people who have a drinking problem, other people are usually the issue, not the alcohol. For DV abusers, there seems to be a similar M.O. Combined in one person, you’ll have difficulty getting through via logic.
Society’s tendency to protect powerful men, even when they are abusive, is troubling. This is why Pitt, Depp or M.Manson believe they’ll face no repercussions, leading to a lack of concern about public perception even if their abusive ways are known. Hollywood will still sand up and clapp for the men and blame the women.
He’s also a narcissist who has never been told no, and can’t admit to being wrong, or letting go. He’s dragged this fight on to clearly his own detriment, I have to think someone, somewhere gave him good advice on how to proceed, and he ignored it.
I don’t think anyone is surprised the plane wasn’t the first incident. it’s very sad for her and the kids, and a reminder that even people with money and status can be a victim of this, and feel like they can’t leave. Thank goodness she was able to before she or the kids were badly hurt, or worse.
Being insensitive is not the same as being abusive. I have never heard Jennifer or Gwenyth or anyone else say Brad was abusive.
Jennifer Anniston once commented that he was “missing a sensitivity chip” in that Vogue cover of Angelina and him. I think smoking weed for as long as he has has completely fried his brain.
More likely the booze than the ganja, which generally does not make people violent.
I don’t know why anyone would be shocked that the meltdown on the plane was not the first time he was violent. Apparently, it was the first time he was violent towards the kids. This case is exhibit A in why it is so damn difficult to leave an abuser. Here it is eight years later and he’s still abusing her. While he can no longer physically hurt her and the kids, the lengths he is willing to go to manipulate and control are truly mind numbing.
It’s been said before, but it really highlights how much survivors who don’t have Ms Jolie’s resources have to endure.
As you stated, 8 years later and he’s still finding ways to abuse her.
+1 If you’re familiar with DV and abusive relationships none of this is surprising but it’s still sad to have it confirmed.
Yes, if Angelina Jolie can’t cut ties with her abuser after 8 years, how much harder is it for the average woman?
It’s scary to think that she might have stayed, continued taking the brunt of the abuse for years, and thinking that she was protecting the children. It seems like him striking one of the kids was a turning point for her and gave her the strength to leave, but she could just as easily have thought “No one will believe me” or that it was *just* the alcohol talking. Thank goodness she left.
She had a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy too. She was physically fragile.
I knew this had been going on longer, but it’s still sad to read. My heart goes out to Angelina and the kids as well.
I bet going through all of this is what caused her to have Bells Palsy
While I am not surprised, it’s so sad to read this. My heart goes to Angelina and the kids.
My thoughts exactly
Agree totally. I’m not surprised, but this made me so sad reading this. I cannot watch him in anything now. I used to think he was so handsome, and he’s ruined it by being a horrible human being.
Good point about the communications with the crisis management team. It’s all there.
I had a huge mistake of a first marriage to an abusive spouse. I learned then that just because a divorce has happened, does not necessarily mean that the abuse ends. He couldn’t hit me anymore, but he used emotional, verbal, and legal means to attempt to hurt me. This whole story of Pitt’s abuse has brought back very unpleasant memories. But I never experienced anything to compare to his reign of terror on that plane. I can’t imagine how frightened the children were, and how frightened Jolie was for them. They were literally sealed into a small area and couldn’t escape. I had never realized that the flight was diverted, but thank God it was. The flight crew must have been horrified by what was occurring. No wonder the children want nothing to do with him!
Every time I read about this I get angry all over again. My heart breaks for those children. I can absolutely see why Jolie would be forever done the minute he hurt them. I am grateful that she had the financial means and outside support to protect her family from further abuse and it makes me so very sad for all the women who don’t. Brad Pitt is a scumbag.
Watch how many losers in social media will defend his behavior and villainize Jolie. They can’t help themselves.
Pitt is an abusive POS. Look how he did Aniston but people were focused on blaming Jolie. Even the media for clicks.
He could have ended this in 2016 but his hubris anger and spitefulness endured. His inner circle is feeding him this crap. His endless money makes it affordable to abuse her like this. The court system is slow and broken also.
If she takes the stand and those kids take the stand and highlight his 💩 on national tv it would be glorious!
This trial may not get there because it would be a spectacle!
I read the comments section at the daily mail article about this and everyone is bending over backwards defending him. It’s so sad. One fool asked why it took her 8 years to report it. People are so stupid these days, it’s tragic.
@ Facts, I was coming here with the same comment on alllllll the losers. The comments on this site are intelligent and sane. How can a human, with two brain cells to rub together, read the above statements of facts and then claim that SHE is the abuser, she’s nuts anyway, and she’s dragging this out (Viral Motion comments). Just wild.
I would bet a lot of those are bot comments, like Depp had.
But of course there are actual defenders of his too.
It’s so hard to remember all the years I thought they were the perfect couple/family. And that image fell apart in a single instance when the abuse story broke. But of course that wasn’t the first time. Not how abuse works.
Angie must have carried so much emotional labor concealing the reality from the public, protecting her children and herself from the media frenzy sure to follow. She’s a lot more influential than Amber Heard but if that wasn’t a cautionary tale for the ages about skepticism toward abuse claims.
anybody here remember those reports shortly before the divorce news dropped that pitt acted out on the tarmac after the flight incident happened? there were reports/tweets from airport workers that he was drunk af and tried to hijack a fuel truck and pissed on the tarmac after the plane had to do an emergency landing. pretty sure this was covered here too but he made those tweets/reports go away.
Yup, I remember all of that clearly, and then all the reports just vanished soon after.
Yep, I remember that and didn’t get why it wasn’t pushed in the media as it should have been. It’s like it never happened, and I am sure his PR team cleaned that up!
Yep, sure do. He was completely off the chain at the time.
My dad, physically and emotionally abused, us kids in his drunken rages, and it does leave permanent scars. He beat my mother, black and blue hundreds of times but she stayed. My heart goes out to Angelina for getting out and protecting herself and her children.
I’m so sorry you went through that @Teri. Wishing you only peace in your life today.
Amen.
DV is never a one off and abuse within long-term relationship escalates. Brad and Alice Evans have both dragged out completion of their custody/ financial side of divorce to continue punishing their ex for leaving them years ago. Bianca Wallace revealed last week on Insta how she and Ian G are still receiving cyber bullying from Alice Evans despite her having a DVRO against her to prevent her from abusing them. .Divorces happen. Spouses leave abusive partners. They move on. They meet other people. The end. It’s not a crime in law or morally to dissolve your marriage when your spouse ‘hits you around the head and the straw’ as both Brad Pitt and Alice Evans did to their respective spouses.
Both Brad and Alice are abusive and vindictive and being addicted to drink is no excuse for either of them.
The balls on this guy. Even when she tried to move on he still wanted control over her. Abusers are definitely having their year in 2024. Good.
I like also that Angie’s lawyers are highlighting and bringing out Pitt’s rage, and his rage at not getting what he wants. Not what he lets people see. Even after what he has done to her and her family, she has been so classy about this. Love seeing, and the world being allowed to see, that he hoisted his own petard. Ha! Just now made me wonder what is behind the scenes of the Wales. I was going to say another blonde-haired man who courts public favor, but there aren’t that many hairs now to identify him.
Definitely not surprised by this. I don’t remember exactly what he said, but around the time of The Tree of Life press tour he made some comments about his role in that and men struggling with their inner violence, repressed feelings or something.
And remember when she had the movie about the boxer coming out? He had been seen out late partying in Berlin or Italy and flew to Australia for the premier and there were photos of them arguing, and her hugging herself out on the balcony of the hotel, looking like she was crying, and reports on him being drunk, and then totally exhausted and hungover looking at the premier.
Then of course, By the Sea, the movie they did together. I think they both knew they were working on and through some issues there, that it was meant to be a rebirth of their relationship (they had just gotten married). Shared art as therapy, cathartic release.