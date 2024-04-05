Tom Parker Bowles’ new book, ‘Cooking and The Crown’, will come out this fall

Tom Parker Bowles has always been a food writer and someone well-connected in the restaurant/food-critic/food-writing world. He has posh friends and he used to do a lot of drugs, darling, what do you expect? Well, it looks like Tom Parker Bowles has now decided to cash in on his royal relations. His mother, Queen Side Chick, gave him full access to all of the palace kitchens and royal recipe books, and wouldn’t you know, Tom whipped up a book called Cooking and The Crown. Keep in mind, the Duchess of Sussex called her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and there might be a cookbook full of California-cuisine recipes, and the British media has been screaming, crying and throwing up about it for weeks, that Meghan would DARE to “cash in” on her royal relations. And then here’s the queen’s son, publishing a book featuring a crown on the cover and in the title. The royal establishment is silent about it.
Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles has unveiled the launch of his brand-new royal book – one with a surprising twist. The 49-year-old has revealed that his new book – ‘Cooking and The Crown’ – will be released on September 26, 2024.
According to an article posted by The Bookseller, the book will feature 100 recipes – including everything from breakfast to state banquet dinner ideas.
Mr Parker-Bowles, who is also the monarch’s godson, has been a food writer for over 20 years and is already the author of eight food-related books.
According to The Bookseller, Tom has said of the forthcoming release: “As a food history geek, I cannot tell you how exciting it has been to write this book. To read original recipes in the royal archive in Windsor, and disappear into the lives and reigns (and eating habits) of sovereigns from Queen Victoria onwards. But this is not about roast cygnet, ortolans and snipe stuffed with foie gras – rather a proper cookbook, filled with recipes that I’ve loved cooking. And hope that you will too.”
Fans have even expressed their excitement over the pending release under a reveal post on Tom’s X account. Tom tweeted: “Well, they say write about what you (sort of) know … my new book, Cooking and the Crown. Royal Recipes From Queen Victoria to Charles III.”
Let’s put aside the tackiness of the king’s stepson writing a stupid food-history cookbook with the word “crown” in the title for a moment. Really think about this: this is all they get for playing the game and not alienating the royal establishment. They get to write sad pseudo-royal cookbooks which will have meager sales and there will be a few embiggening articles and all of the royal experts will say “Tom should be a working royal” and that’s it. That’s all he gets for playing the game. Is it worth it?
I mean he’s been given access to original recipes within the royal archives at Windsor. That’s some special access right there. He is profiting off his connections. Which of course will be heralded and praised. Some people are allowed to profit from connections while some people are not. And it’s not about fairness; it’s about favors and favorites. The true royal way.
This is all about the right connections, ITA Jais. He gathered and presumably cooked recipes used in the royals’ kitchens. It’s like a history term paper (research) combined with a presentation.
If Meghan feels like publishing another cookbook, I’m interested.
100% this is about profiting off his connections, and on the one hand, I’m not mad about it – all royal adjacents profit off their connections in one way or another. But the hypocrisy is outstanding as we all know.
I’m also a little ashamed to admit that this book sounds interesting lol.
Getting rid of the ickiness of WHO is doing this, the actual research and access to all those records & recipes sounds amazing to me! I’m a history and food nerd – this is marketed to ME.
Same. Like I’m genuinely not mad at people for making bank off connections as long as they’re not hurting others. It’s the inequality for me. Some people are called trashy while others are called classy. And that’s where I get mad. And when the ones who are called classy stay silent about the ones who are called trashy I get really mad. Then it becomes complicity.
It does sound interesting because I love me some historical recipes. I wish Meghan had been asked to do this because she would 200% do it better than this guy. It will probably be so dry. But we all know why its ok for this dude to write a cookbook but not ok for her.
Not the “Queen’s” son cashing in on his royal connections and launching a product while “Kate” has cancer! Shouldn’t he be treading carefully?!
Ah but he is not Meghan.
So not going to be called out
Camilla’s family is cashing in and it’s ok! Right?
WHO WANTS TO EAT ROYAL FOOD ANYWAY 🙄🙄ALL OF THEM ARE AGING BADLY 😵😵
But he’s that nice young man we’ve been reading for years in Country Life! LOL.
And to think people on this site mocked me when I said I was looking forward to the Parker Bowles reign. Heh heh. Looking more likely by the day.
Somehow, Camilla is going to get her sleazy foot-faced son a hereditary dukedom before she’s done. This is just the first project. I’m sure he’ll have lots of BP support during the press for this book.
No doubt it’s a matter of time
A hereditary dukedom is just a bauble without the cash to back it up – the PBs aren’t rich enough to run a big estate. They haven’t made a non-royal duke since 1889 and they aren’t going to start again with Tom. He’d be doing well to get a life peerage – hereditary titles are a bit of a millstone round the neck these days. I suppose he might get one of the royal family orders or a KG, but a hereditary title is extremely unlikely and wouldn’t be doing his kids any favours.
Something small but posh like a baronetage, appealing to city types and oligarchs’ daughters, but not too difficult to keep up. That’s what Maggie Thatcher did for her husband/son.
I’m honestly just surprised it hasn’t happened yet. Camilla won everything so maybe she’s the one slowing things down on that subject because she realises it will look tacky. (Cut to two days later when she manages to get some title for her son)
Can’t wait for Meghans cookbook.. 🤗
Why does he look like Pennywise?
Hahahaaha! Family of evil clowns!
I thought there’s a marked resemblance to Dominic West in the top photo, and I wondered briefly if Peter Morgan was trying to say something quietly with the casting in The Crown…
Hmmmm..
Tom cashes in. He will be praised. He had written other cookbooks and promoted them by talking about sir and mum and their favorite foods. Maybe sir will give honors to tom soon.
He is a good writer, but oh dear, there are plenty of really good food writers who could do this. But hey ho, this is how the royal courts have also worked – being adjacent is a good earner. It’s all about access at the end of the day, and he has better access than most.
I do think there’s an interesting book in this – history shows the influence of the royals does cascade down into how the rest of society live, and eating and drinking is a part of that. Royal banquet menus used to be a big thing, and they both led and reflected fashion.
Lots of people are good writers. Tom name drops to promote his books
I agree, @Maeve…I like the angle here for the food history…
At the same time, how well are they eating because the Queen liked her food bland? I don’t know how interested in cooking these recipes I will be.
That’s one of the things that I think will be interesting – the contrast between banquet menus and what they actually eat in real life. She did tell people “we don’t always live like this” when they were guests at state events, and she had pretty frugal tastes herself. They eat well, but eating well doesn’t necessarily mean eating fancy. I’d imagine lots of plain food, nothing over spiced – nursery food basically.
So how many people need state banquet dinner ideas?
😏😁😆😆😆
Well, there goes the rule against profiting from royal adjacency. Turns out it only applies to Meghan after all. It continues to be jaw dropping that the royalists are so blind to their own hypocrisy. Or they simply don’t care that we all see it.
Exactly. I thought it was “tacky” to use your royal connections to make money. Apparently I was misinformed.
But seriously, what the anti-H&M people don’t get is that Meghan is going to be more popular because she has a modern take on things. She and Harry are interesting people. I don’t think anyone has been clamoring for TPB’s book.
Anyone want to take bets on the number of recipes that will be in aspic? ‘Cause that’s where my mind goes looking at this cover. A family renowned for being bland eaters is not a family’s cookbook I care to get invested in.
I can’t think of anything appetizing coming from this cookbook.. I’ve traveled to England and it’s always great for weight loss. (Only positive thing I can say about the food there)
It was so funny to watch this make its way through the Twitterverse.
The Derangers thought TPB’s project was great while accusing Meghan of cashing in and being nothing without her ties to the RF, and copying Duchy’s Originals etc etc, while the Squad reminded them of allof Meghan’s achievements before joining the BRF and how H&M are immensely successful on their own.
It’s sad though that this chance of having a food historian look through the archives has been squandered for this, the King’s stepson getting his much-needed coins with lots of help from Mummy Rottweiler.
So another example of who and who is not allowed to write books. Meg no Horsilla’s colt yes.
I don’t understand why Tom should have any greater expectations from his connection to the crown. He’s spent his life writing about food – should he now expect to join the ribbon-cutting circuit? Or even want to just because he’s Son of Sidepiece?
This seems an inoffensive endeavor and maybe the crown on the cover will help sell more copies. In any case, I love cookbooks and I especially love “how they lived” cookbooks. So, I’ll most likely take a look at this if/when it hits my local bookstore or library.
He has made sure he name drops to plug the books. One of the books had a brief biography about him, he just mentioned he is the son of the (then) Duchess of Cornwall and Stepson of the Prince of Wales. No mention of his dad Parker Bowles. If offered I don’t think he’d turn down a title
I don’t want to see any screaming and crying from the British press when Meghan releases her cookbook etc.
Oh there will be because, you know…Blackness.
🤷🏾♀️
Will there be a mommy dearest section-
The Royal Queen Side Piece favorite recipes?
Gin and Hay -Stirred not shaken.
Oh lord, not this pseudo food “expert” again…I’m a pretty experienced home cook and what he writes ranges from banal to nonsense. He’s the Pippa Middleton of food writing and would be absolutely nowhere without his royal connections in the food world. Does anyone actually think he wrote this without a ghostwriter, reams of research assistants from the RF archives regarding their food, etc?
At least Darren Whatshisname “I Cooked For Princess Diana 30+ Years Ago” who cashes in on anything regarding food and the RF was a properly trained chef!
“ He’s the Pippa Middleton of food writing…”
Hello, 911, I’d like to report a murder.
Darren definitely knows his stuff. I find his youtube videos quite soothing and the food looks delicious.
He seems to have had a genuine regard for and rapport with Diana, which I respect.
No screaming, crying or throwing up about this from the British media about using his Royal connections or doing this while KKKhate has treatment for cancer? Sounds about white.
Oh everyone is free to do as they like while Kate has “cancer” (or “had” cancer, whatever the case may be) except Meghan and Harry. The Sussexes must stay hidden for who knows how long, no one wants to say. Five or ten years sounds about right.
And oh yes, Kate is so “proud” of her stepbrother in law. And she will use the cookbook. lol
Oh, the sidepiece’s son is going to write about food and the crown? Using his royal connections is he? How sleazy.
I might buy this as a joke for my English husband when it turns up among the book offerings at the local Dollar General. But not until then.
Tom tweeted: “Well, they say write about what you (sort of) know …”
He should have written about living with a national embarrassment of a mother then, and what it was like to imagine his stepfather as a tampon.
Oh thank goodness, I have a state banquet coming up and I had no idea where to turn to find suitable recipes. Now I can start planning.
So Tom, how does it feel to have the kings mistress /sidepiece /manipulator /diminatrix as a mother? What’s that you say, it’s fine because she’s given you the run of the Royal kitchen, run of the Royal chefs and run of the Royal recipe books (gosh Tom I nearly said what’s is like to have a royal “line” into all that 😉finally Tom, what will you say when people say, ONE, aren’t you guilty of plagerising the recipes from the actual royal cook books, TWO did mummy help by reading the books to you,
THREE wasn’t it the chefs who actually cooked the meals that your sister, oops sorry, brother in law took pictures of,
FOUR, will Gerry publish a disclaimer with those photos!????
And finally, aren’t you guilty of trading of your royal connections, wasn’t the Royal trust fund enough you greedy little bsd
“brother in law took pictures of”
brother in law = ?????? (Harry Lopes?????)
Knowing how the late Queen disdained flavor in her meals, this cookbook based on royal recipes promises to be an unseasoned read.
oof Britain has really seen better days
I’m gonna be petty and mean for a sec, but whatever – that man is not 49. That’s a rough 49!
Over 10 years ago, my daughter gifted us a $200 “royal afternoon tea” at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto, [Ontario, Canada.] She thought it would be a different experience for us. It was and tea included our choice of a pot of their curated tea blends, fancy sandwiches, and little desserts, scones, etc. served on fine china. The executive chef was Darren McGrady, former personal chef to QEII.
Mimosas were extra. No mimosas for us.
The food was okay: potted shrimps, smoked salmon sandwiches (for the royals, these were made using salmon they caught), Brattenburg cake, etc. I thought the food looked fancy; tasted average.
Favourites of certain royals:
golden beetroot sandwiches – Diana
jam pennies – Harry & William and also other royal children. To make, take 2 slices of white bread, spread jam on one slice, plop other slice over, cut with a round cookie cutter size of a penny. Wow.
Earl Grey tea fruit cake – KCIII likes to spread unsalted butter on his slices [dry fruit cake?]
coronation chicken sandwiches – served at QEII’s coronation
etc. etc.
Sorry I can’t remember the rest.
After the tea, we signed up for the free tour of the hotel. Notably, QEII visited and stayed overnight, and they had to get in a brand new bed and toilet for her. Both were ordered destroyed after she left.
Most of the guests were oohing & aahing at royal class living. I guess they’d have to be, to shell out that amount for tea.
It was most interesting.
Destroying the bed and toilet is a bit much. Of course, to me, the idea that she had to have new just for her is a bit much.
Hoo boy! That link is pure comedy, the way it’s written!