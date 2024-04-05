Tom Parker Bowles’ new book, ‘Cooking and The Crown’, will come out this fall

Tom Parker Bowles has always been a food writer and someone well-connected in the restaurant/food-critic/food-writing world. He has posh friends and he used to do a lot of drugs, darling, what do you expect? Well, it looks like Tom Parker Bowles has now decided to cash in on his royal relations. His mother, Queen Side Chick, gave him full access to all of the palace kitchens and royal recipe books, and wouldn’t you know, Tom whipped up a book called Cooking and The Crown. Keep in mind, the Duchess of Sussex called her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and there might be a cookbook full of California-cuisine recipes, and the British media has been screaming, crying and throwing up about it for weeks, that Meghan would DARE to “cash in” on her royal relations. And then here’s the queen’s son, publishing a book featuring a crown on the cover and in the title. The royal establishment is silent about it.

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles has unveiled the launch of his brand-new royal book – one with a surprising twist. The 49-year-old has revealed that his new book – ‘Cooking and The Crown’ – will be released on September 26, 2024. According to an article posted by The Bookseller, the book will feature 100 recipes – including everything from breakfast to state banquet dinner ideas. Mr Parker-Bowles, who is also the monarch’s godson, has been a food writer for over 20 years and is already the author of eight food-related books. According to The Bookseller, Tom has said of the forthcoming release: “As a food history geek, I cannot tell you how exciting it has been to write this book. To read original recipes in the royal archive in Windsor, and disappear into the lives and reigns (and eating habits) of sovereigns from Queen Victoria onwards. But this is not about roast cygnet, ortolans and snipe stuffed with foie gras – rather a proper cookbook, filled with recipes that I’ve loved cooking. And hope that you will too.” Fans have even expressed their excitement over the pending release under a reveal post on Tom’s X account. Tom tweeted: “Well, they say write about what you (sort of) know … my new book, Cooking and the Crown. Royal Recipes From Queen Victoria to Charles III.”

Let’s put aside the tackiness of the king’s stepson writing a stupid food-history cookbook with the word “crown” in the title for a moment. Really think about this: this is all they get for playing the game and not alienating the royal establishment. They get to write sad pseudo-royal cookbooks which will have meager sales and there will be a few embiggening articles and all of the royal experts will say “Tom should be a working royal” and that’s it. That’s all he gets for playing the game. Is it worth it?

