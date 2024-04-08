Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, is currently dating & vacationing with a 65-year-old

Aoki Lee Simmons is currently 21 years old. She’s a Harvard graduate, a model and an influencer. Her parents are Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons. Russell currently lives in Bali and Aoki and her sister went no-contact with him after he verbally abused them and harassed them for years. Kimora also has no contact with Russell. So, Aoki is a Harvard grad and she’s 21 and having fun. Last week, she was in St. Barts with her new boyfriend… Vittorio Assaf, the 65-year-old co-founder of Serafina (the Italian restaurant chain). Page Six got photos of Assaf and Aoki kissing and playing on the beach- you can see them here. People Magazine quickly came out with a confirmation that Aoki is dating this much-older man:

Aoki Lee Simmons is exploring a new romance with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf. The 21-year-old model is dating the 65-year-old founder of Serafina Restaurant Group, PEOPLE can confirm. “Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others’ company,” a source close to Aoki tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple met while vacationing in St. Barths, a favorite Simmons’ family travel destination. Aoki, the youngest daughter of model and mogul Kimora Lee Simmons, 48, and entrepreneur Russell Simmons, 66, is following in her mother’s footsteps in the fashion industry. Since childhood, she’s modeled for her family’s Baby Phat line and Just Fab, and in 2021, Aoki made her runway debut modeling for Pyer Moss Paris Couture. She’s gone on to grace the covers of Teen Vogue, Rollacoaster and Flaunt and has been featured in outlets such as Vogue, Huffington Post, The Cut, Essence and Complex. Aoki has also worked with top fashion houses including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, Monse, Lacoste, Tory Burch and Kate Spade. On April 3, 2024, Aoki was announced as the star of BCBG’s campaign for the brand’s new capsule, BCBG New York.

[From People]

It is what it is. Like, if I was in Kimora’s place, I would try to shut it down, but also… sometimes you just have to let your kids be dumb and make mistakes. At least Aoki’s mistake took her on a nice vacation in St. Barts – most young women’s mistakes aren’t that luxurious. One piece of advice I would give Aoki is… like, put down the phone. Don’t document every part of this mess. It’s too late – she already posted some stuff live and now people think she’s on drugs.

I hope Aoki Lee Simmons is okay. This feels… yeah. pic.twitter.com/LPNYxWse3D — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) April 6, 2024

Kimora Lee Simmons seemingly reacts to daughter Aoki, 21, dating and kissing Vittorio Assaf, 65, with cryptic post https://t.co/R4YJUaKQnS pic.twitter.com/naR4AAOdZt — Page Six (@PageSix) April 7, 2024