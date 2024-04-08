Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, is currently dating & vacationing with a 65-year-old

Aoki Lee Simmons is currently 21 years old. She’s a Harvard graduate, a model and an influencer. Her parents are Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons. Russell currently lives in Bali and Aoki and her sister went no-contact with him after he verbally abused them and harassed them for years. Kimora also has no contact with Russell. So, Aoki is a Harvard grad and she’s 21 and having fun. Last week, she was in St. Barts with her new boyfriend… Vittorio Assaf, the 65-year-old co-founder of Serafina (the Italian restaurant chain). Page Six got photos of Assaf and Aoki kissing and playing on the beach- you can see them here. People Magazine quickly came out with a confirmation that Aoki is dating this much-older man:
Aoki Lee Simmons is exploring a new romance with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf. The 21-year-old model is dating the 65-year-old founder of Serafina Restaurant Group, PEOPLE can confirm.
“Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others’ company,” a source close to Aoki tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple met while vacationing in St. Barths, a favorite Simmons’ family travel destination.
Aoki, the youngest daughter of model and mogul Kimora Lee Simmons, 48, and entrepreneur Russell Simmons, 66, is following in her mother’s footsteps in the fashion industry.
Since childhood, she’s modeled for her family’s Baby Phat line and Just Fab, and in 2021, Aoki made her runway debut modeling for Pyer Moss Paris Couture. She’s gone on to grace the covers of Teen Vogue, Rollacoaster and Flaunt and has been featured in outlets such as Vogue, Huffington Post, The Cut, Essence and Complex.
Aoki has also worked with top fashion houses including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, Monse, Lacoste, Tory Burch and Kate Spade. On April 3, 2024, Aoki was announced as the star of BCBG’s campaign for the brand’s new capsule, BCBG New York.
It is what it is. Like, if I was in Kimora’s place, I would try to shut it down, but also… sometimes you just have to let your kids be dumb and make mistakes. At least Aoki’s mistake took her on a nice vacation in St. Barts – most young women’s mistakes aren’t that luxurious. One piece of advice I would give Aoki is… like, put down the phone. Don’t document every part of this mess. It’s too late – she already posted some stuff live and now people think she’s on drugs.
Kimora was ‘dating’ Russell when she was a teen. Sad all around.
Came to say the same. Kimora was only 15 when she got with Russell. I don’t think statutory was something those girls were taught.
Kimora knows all about predictors – I hope she is staying close to the situation.
Damn. There’s nothing to say on this which won’t be offensive. So- I hope this quickly runs its course and that she can earn her own money sharpish.
When I was 19, I was constantly grossed out by older men in the thirties asking me out. It felt super gross to me.
Soooo to each their own but dating a 61 year old man at that age… yikes !!
I just can’t even imagine-I’m a little bit younger than him an d well stuff sags.
I feel that Instagram, fomo and hustle cultures converge to make it seem more acceptable, desirable and palatable to young girls. Get a sugar daddy, get that bag kinda motivation. I’m past that and not my cup of tea but I can see it.
Eh, Youre , hot, young etc sometimes you just wanna party , do some substances and party in luxurious places around the world while your old boyfriend pays for everything. Its not that deep or rare.
I do not think that either one of them thinks this relationship is for life, or that serious, both parties get what they want.
In my personal life I know of absolutely nobody who dated someone 44 years older than them in their early twenties (or even teens or thirties…)!
“Its not that deep or rare.“
Yes, it is.
Okey, well i´ve known many and most have done it for the perks and some just have a thing for really old men (or women). Not saying that theres nothing icky about it but theres different kinds of people in the world, with different mindsets.
Obviously i know there are plenty of instances where the younger partner can be groomed , abused etc and that is wrong. But i also think its a little condescending saying that 21 yer old cannot know what theyre doing, just because you personally dont agree with the choices or actions.
(Sorry for grammar errors,2nd language)
It’s actually very deeply damaging. When you are under 25 your brain has not formed entirely and you don’t have good personal or emotional boundaries. It makes you very susceptible to abuse.
I am sure you are right (but his being the same age as the absent/abusive father adds a specific dimension, as does the fact her parents got together when her mom was a minor teen and her father was a grown adult), but I think, at least for the average person, there are limits and for me, those are physical.
Perhaps, at 65, it’s an Anna Nicole situation (where her 81 year old husband was too old for physical favors to be part of the trade-off. Mr. Marshall just wanted the ego boost and late-life happiness that came with having a Playmate trophy wife with a genuinely kind and nurturing personality), but 65 is also young enough for that not to be a given. And if a 21-yo “girl just wanting to have fun, not that deep” also means that girl is trading physical favors with a 65-yo man she isn’t attracted to, I have issues just writing it off.
That said, I support a woman’s right to choose that as her line of work, but I don’t think there should be any delusions (or self-delusion) if that is what a person has chosen to do. Being honest about that means there’s less chance for pain or negative psychological impact later on. Sure, plenty of women voluntarily choose such arrangements, but again, their eyes are wide open and, as most are 25 or older, their brains are fully formed. Not true of a 21 year old,
So if that’s what she’s doing, eyes open, fun for services given, great. But if the immaturity, age difference, daddy issues, and whatnot have led her to a place where is inadvertently bartering her body without realizing it, I am concerened.
Yes, i cannot say anything about this couple particular, cause obviously they are strangers to me and i dont know anything about them other than what ive read here.
I hope theres nothing sinister and that Aoki knows whats shes doing and is just enjoying the moment and the sun and parties. I remember being 21 and wanting just to have fun and enjoy life, doing bad choices, but thats what youre twenties are for, stupid fun.
I bet she makes good money modeling – I just hope she doesn’t do any yachting this summer.
Oh god, why would a young, rich, beautiful and intelligent woman willingly enter a relationship with a 65yo man (that isn’t even the slightest attractive too)? This is gross on so many levels and screams daddy issues.
It’ll be over in a minute. It looks so bad on both parts. Daddy issues for sure… They’ll both get want they wanted out of the fling, and move on.
This is some Vincent Cassel shit.
This dude could be her Dad, this is so gross. But I guess it’s very transactional, didn’t she complain her dad cut her off? But I am sure her name alone can open doors that she doesn’t need to do this.
He has a history of dating much, much younger women, which reminds me of…Leonardo di Caprio – more unfortunate looks, but same vibe. I hope she gets it out of her system soon.
She’s her Mothers daughter. Everyone is legal, look away…..