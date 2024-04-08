The BBC received over 100 complaints over its ‘insensitive’ coverage of Princess Kate

On March 22nd, Kensington Palace released the Princess of Wales’s video, where she announced that doctors had found cancer after her abdominal surgery and she was undergoing chemotherapy. The video was carried everywhere, on television and online. Several American channels carried the video live as it was released, and obviously it was major news across the board in the UK. Apparently, people took issue with the BBC coverage of Kate’s announcement and the BBC’s seemingly wall-to-wall coverage thereafter. Similar to the deaths of QEII and Prince Philip, the BBC went way overboard and there were complaints. The Daily Mail says that the Beeb received “more than 100 complaints,” which honestly sounds like a pretty low number? In any case, the BBC issued a statement:
The BBC has received more than 100 complaints over its ‘excessive and insensitive’ coverage of Kate’s cancer diagnosis, it has emerged. The Princess of Wales announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video on March 22. The BBC aired the full video and has hit back at criticism saying it was ‘mindful’ of its reporting approach, and did not speculate on details that had not been made public.
In a statement responding to the complaints, the corporation said: ‘We broadcast in full the highly personal video message from the Princess of Wales, in which she spoke directly to the public about her cancer diagnosis. Our coverage reflected the significance of this story and the outpouring of support for the princess from around the globe. We explained to our audience what was known about Catherine’s condition, but did not speculate on details that had not been made public.’
The corporation detailed its reporting approach and said it always gives ‘careful consideration’ to the editorial decisions made.
The statement continued: ‘Our reporting made clear that this is a difficult time for the princess and the rest of the Royal Family; we have been mindful at all times to approach our coverage with sensitivity.’
‘As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess’s health. We also reported on Catherine’s request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues. We always give careful consideration to the editorial decisions we make. While we have a responsibility to report on stories that are of interest to our audience, we appreciate that not everyone would have approved of the approach we took.’
“As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess’s health.” Ah, I guess that was the reason for the complaints. Honestly, though, I’m on the BBC’s side in this limited issue – they were contextualizing the reason why Kate’s video was so significant and why it was such a global headline. It’s because Kate had been missing for months and Kensington Palace had been caught lying and manipulating photos as proof-of-life for a missing princess. The “where is Kate” controversy was WHY Kensington Palace had to release the cancer-announcement video. Of course, that doesn’t explain why KP had been lying for weeks beforehand, even promising that Kate would be resurrected for Easter Sunday. If anything, the BBC needs to investigate more and call out the lies even further. They won’t though. Especially since they’re still being so squirrelly about how the cancer-announcement video was made.
Notice the BBC said they got the video from KP, they’re not holding the bag for, is it Unable or AI.
When the video first came out, did KP say it filmed by the BBC?
They said it was filmed by a BBC crew. And that video does not look like it was AI generated. They probably just tweaked the lighting and cut & pasted until it was to Kate’s liking
Jan, I did notice that. Supposedly BBC Studios filmed K, but KP distributed this video. One of my tech-savvy neighbors gave a bunch of us a demo in filters and AI…According to him, this might have been used. In any case, he’s of the opinion that the quality is poor for something filmed by a professional studio.
God, that dead-eyed thumbnail is truly the creepiest photo I’ve ever seen of Kate.
Although, for the one and only time her face shape is kind of giving the Windsor markets Bigfoot video?
Oh, poor babies – a whole 100 complaints for all of their coverage? ITV got over 57,000 complaints when Piers Morgan said Meghan was lying about feeling suicidal and that was just one thing one person said.
I wonder how long before people start asking Where she is again,because they will.
If I were a Brit, my complaint would be that all of this has taught KP a troubling lesson: disappearing for a while is an excellent way to get coverage. It’s going to encourage them to be ever lazier. While I do believe that Kate is genuinely being treated for cancer THIS time (though the timeline still needs a lot of clarification), I would absolutely not put it past them to fake a health crisis in the future when it’s proved to be this easy to generate positive, sympathetic press. I mean, we’re all fierce critics of Kate around here, but virtually all of us expressed concern when she was missing, and real compassion when the reason was revealed.
I agree with your overall point, but I think what will happen is that the cancer diagnosis will be used for years to cover up her laziness. I dont’ think they’ll invent a new health crisis – I think it will be “the princess has been advised by her doctors to take a lighter schedule” and “the princess wants to spend time with her children in light of recent health news” and I dont think we will ever see her break 100 engagements in a year again.
so people were complaining because BBC’s coverage was not just “poor Kate, lets all leave her alone now and act like the previous few months never happened” and they dared to contextualize the video? Or were they complaining because there was too much over the top coverage of it?
anyway 100 complaints doesn’t sound that significant to me, but maybe its just throwing the BBC off in general that people are reacting to their royal coverage in a way they might not have 10 years ago?
I wonder if they were upset because it cut into their regular programs, like with Phil’s funeral.
Equality, You might be on to something there.