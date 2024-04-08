Prince Edward & Sophie stepped in for King Charles at a French event in London

Here are some photos from today at Buckingham Palace. It was a special event – French soldiers were given “the honor” of taking part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the palace. It was organized specially to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, which was a series of agreements signed by the UK and France to normalize their diplomatic and economic ties. King Charles and Queen Camilla were no-shows – they’re either still at Windsor Castle or they’ve already traveled to Birkhall in Scotland for the week. They sent the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, aka Edward and Sophie, in their place. Sophie and Edward hosted the French diplomats and inspected the French troops.

Edward looked fine, although he seemingly got a pretty bad haircut, one which makes him look kind of sickly. Sophie wore a maxi dress and a long overcoat. Is it really that cold in London right now? While the colors are “spring,” the ensemble looks so heavy. Meanwhile, the Ephraim Hardcastle column in the Mail is trying to make some of this sound like a snub directed at French president Emmanuel Macron. President Macron is the new Prince Harry!

Edward and Sophie’s deputising for the King at Monday’s 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale highlights the failure to invite French president Emmanuel Macron on a state visit.

With French soldiers taking part in Changing the Guard for the first time and his ambassador playing a key role, Emmanuel must be wondering when Charles will give him the nod.

His predecessors made a record five state visits during the reign of the late Queen, with every president from de Gaulle in 1960 to Sarkozy in 2008. Only Francois Hollande was never asked. Is Macron also to be denied the honour?

[From The Daily Mail]

There’s always so much talk (in America) about how QEII met almost all of the American presidents during her reign, but they never talk about all of the French presidents she met. I had no idea she met everyone but Hollande. I looked it up – she did meet Macron several times but I don’t think she ever gave him a state visit (or he never asked). Charles and Camilla made a state visit to France late last year and it seemingly went well. So I don’t think Charles is snubbing Macron, I think Charles has just been slow to get going on the show-pony aspect of the monarchy. Charles’s first year as king should have been full of tours AND state visits. It was not and now Charles has cancer and this year will not have much traveling or any state visits, probably.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

20 Responses to “Prince Edward & Sophie stepped in for King Charles at a French event in London”

  1. Jais says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:25 am

    Or is it a situation where they asked but Macron was busy? So now they’re calling it a snub? Anyway Sophie looks fine in her neutrals.

    Reply
  2. Barbara says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:28 am

    At least Edward’s suit finally fits him well.

    Reply
  3. equality says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:32 am

    I would hope a president would be more worried about what benefits his own country and not about a show pony monarchy. Didn’t France, like the US, show how they really feel about monarchy?

    Reply
  4. PinkOrchid says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:35 am

    The sad reign of Charles III. One almost could paint him as a tragic figure. How disappointing for the French soldiers, having to perform for Sophie and Edward instead of the monarch.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:39 am

    Sophie’s no style icon. I like her outfit but she maybe should have gone with a single breasted coat instead of a double.

    Reply
  6. Sumodo1 says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:41 am

    Sophie’s coat reminds me of the Kardashian Koat era, in which every coat had sleeves too long and in need of tapering. Just bring that coat to a tailor, Soph, no biggie.

    Reply
  7. Moondust says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:43 am

    Some British guards were taking part with French soldiers in changing the guard at the Elysee in front of Macron and the UK ambassador. So I don’t think Macron was snubbed. I think it was a nice idea to have a similar ceremony on both sides of the Channel.

    Reply
  8. Surly Gale says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Please would someone explain to me why is Sophie taking front and centre? And why is she standing in front of Edward? Which person is the royal and which is the married in, eh? What up with that, eh?

    Reply
  9. ClaireB says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Why doesn’t Sophie’s dress fit across the bust? All that money and access to professional tailoring….

    Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      April 8, 2024 at 11:04 am

      Very often, it’s just wearing a different bra. I got a bunch of new bras from a different brand, same size, and my shirts started gaping at the buttonholes. So I had to get new “old” bras to wear with some of my shirts. And plus size bras are damn expensive.

      Reply
  10. anotherlily says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:48 am

    Charles and Macron apparently get on well together. Charles speaks very good French. There is a similar ceremony taking place in Paris with a contingent of UK military . Charles was due to make a state visit to France but this had to be cancelled because of his health problems.

    This is the kind of ‘soft diplomacy’ that Charles excelled at as Prince of Wales. William has no such skills.

    Reply
  11. Agnes Gillespie says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:51 am

    What about Scotland’s ‘Auld Alliance’ with France which predates the Entente Cordiale by hundreds of years? Of course, we don’t spend lots of taxpayer money on making up a sad event around it to justify the Royal Family’s existence.

    Reply
  12. Thena says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:56 am

    Isn’t it the prime minister who extends the invitation for a state visit? Why are they blaming Charles for Rishi Sunak falling down on the job?

    Reply
  13. Laura D says:
    April 8, 2024 at 10:58 am

    Maybe it’s just me but, surely this would have been an ideal opportunity for the FUTURE king to attend this ceremony? Why are “they” praising Sophie’s outfit when they should be asking: #Where’sWilliam?

    Reply
  14. The Hench says:
    April 8, 2024 at 11:08 am

    I despair for the standard of journalism most of the time. “Edward and Sophie’s deputising for the King at Monday’s 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale highlights the failure to invite French president Emmanuel Macron on a state visit.”

    No it bloody doesn’t. It highlights the fact that the King has cancer and has had to step back from his duties. WTF is this nonsense?

    Also, thoughts:
    WHERE IS WILLIAM???
    Sophie’s outfit – fine but zzzz.

    Reply
  15. Flying fish says:
    April 8, 2024 at 11:11 am

    On a fashion note:
    Sophie has been wearing a lot of cream colored or paled colored clothing lately and the colors are doing nothing for her.

    Both Sophie and Eddie look rather tanned!

    Reply

