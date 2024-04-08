Prince Edward & Sophie stepped in for King Charles at a French event in London

Here are some photos from today at Buckingham Palace. It was a special event – French soldiers were given “the honor” of taking part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the palace. It was organized specially to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, which was a series of agreements signed by the UK and France to normalize their diplomatic and economic ties. King Charles and Queen Camilla were no-shows – they’re either still at Windsor Castle or they’ve already traveled to Birkhall in Scotland for the week. They sent the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, aka Edward and Sophie, in their place. Sophie and Edward hosted the French diplomats and inspected the French troops.

Edward looked fine, although he seemingly got a pretty bad haircut, one which makes him look kind of sickly. Sophie wore a maxi dress and a long overcoat. Is it really that cold in London right now? While the colors are “spring,” the ensemble looks so heavy. Meanwhile, the Ephraim Hardcastle column in the Mail is trying to make some of this sound like a snub directed at French president Emmanuel Macron. President Macron is the new Prince Harry!

Edward and Sophie’s deputising for the King at Monday’s 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale highlights the failure to invite French president Emmanuel Macron on a state visit. With French soldiers taking part in Changing the Guard for the first time and his ambassador playing a key role, Emmanuel must be wondering when Charles will give him the nod. His predecessors made a record five state visits during the reign of the late Queen, with every president from de Gaulle in 1960 to Sarkozy in 2008. Only Francois Hollande was never asked. Is Macron also to be denied the honour?

[From The Daily Mail]

There’s always so much talk (in America) about how QEII met almost all of the American presidents during her reign, but they never talk about all of the French presidents she met. I had no idea she met everyone but Hollande. I looked it up – she did meet Macron several times but I don’t think she ever gave him a state visit (or he never asked). Charles and Camilla made a state visit to France late last year and it seemingly went well. So I don’t think Charles is snubbing Macron, I think Charles has just been slow to get going on the show-pony aspect of the monarchy. Charles’s first year as king should have been full of tours AND state visits. It was not and now Charles has cancer and this year will not have much traveling or any state visits, probably.