Noah Cyrus ‘liked’ one of her former brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth’s thirst traps

Sometimes, there are gossip stories which involve so much gossip history, you sound like a crazy person if you try to explain all of the moving parts. So, I will attempt to explain this and I apologize in advance for sounding crazy. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were on-and-off for over a decade, they married in 2018 and divorced in 2020 and Miley still sounds hung up on Liam sometimes (but not all the time). Miley’s younger sister Noah was dating/hooking up with Dominic Purcell before Noah’s mother Tish “stole” Dominic from Noah, and Tish and Dominic got married last year. Miley knew about Noah and Dominic, and Miley still took Tish’s side. Well… Liam Hemsworth posted a gym selfie/thirst trap and Noah “liked” the Instagram.
Noah Cyrus liked Liam Hemsworth’s latest selfie amid the Cyrus family’s drama. On April 5, Hemsworth, 34 — who was married to Noah’s older sister Miley Cyrus from 2018 to 2020 — showed off his muscular arms in a gym selfie on Instagram, and Noah, 24, liked the post.
The gesture comes amid drama in the Cyrus family that escalated following the 2022 split of Miley, 31, and Noah’s parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Rumors of drama between members of the Cyrus family — which also includes the sisters’ siblings Brandi, Trace, Christopher and Braison — ramped up after Tish’s wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023.
In an intimate ceremony at Miley’s Malibu home, Tish, 56, married the Prison Break star, and only some of her kids were present for the nuptials. Trace, 35, attended, while Brandi, 36, and Miley served as bridesmaids. Noah and Braison, both of whom Tish shares with Billy Ray, were not present at the ceremony. And, on the day of the wedding, Noah shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her wearing a Billy Ray T-shirt with brother Braison, 29.
People Magazine ran several exclusives about this hillbilly soap opera so I don’t know why they’re being so cryptic about why Noah is beefing with Miley and Tish. Miley has repeatedly taken Tish’s side and Miley reportedly even hired security at Tish and Dominic’s wedding because Miley feared that Noah would crash the wedding. Noah literally slept with their stepfather in 2022, before Tish started up with Dominic! So, yeah, Noah is trying to get a rise out of Miley. You know Miley still cares too – it’s not like “oh, Liam should go and live his life, I don’t care.” No, Miley is going to be torn up about this. I’m kind of obsessed with just how tacky all of this is.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram.
Ugh. Noah needs counseling. I knew this wasn’t about her mom and was solely about her rivalry with Miley. Girl…lay off the fillers and get a life. As if Liam would ever even think of associating with a Cyrus again in this lifetime.
I mean I don’t know that I’d say it’s solely about her rivalry with Miley. I’d imagine she’s also not happy that her mom married someone she used to hook up with. Both things are probably true.
Exactly! Lainey kind of covered this when all of this crap came out and she was like ‘why? Like who even cares about these three and I promise you, that nobody was digging around for information on this before it was leaked. So who benefits from it?’ All signs point to Noah. Her mom married Dominic last summer but the news that Noah had been seeing him prior to this didn’t come out then. It came out after Miley won her first Grammy. Miley has nothing to do with this ‘love triangle’ other than siding with her mom. It’s been known for years that she’s incredibly close to her mother but not a ton is known about her relationship with Noah. It’s all sick but at the same time, I don’t think Noah comes out of this looking any better than the other two. She looks just as ridiculous and unbelievably petty. Every time Miley’s name is dragged into this crap, she (Noah) is telling on herself.
Everyone understands the deeply effed up situation where Noah’s boyfriend (?) wound up with her mother. The pain connected to that and the various family dynamics are clear.
However, this liking Miley’s ex’s thirst trap is a choice. The best thing would be to disconnect from people who hurt you and seek help. Don’t pour gasoline and light a match, you know?
I can’t wait for this no eyebrows trend to be over. Someone needs to tell that poor girl that she does not have the face for no brows
I used to plug mine like crazy when I was a teenager and everyday I’m so glad they’ve grown back because yikes, this was such a dark time. The worst part is that they might never grow back and you’re stuck with no eyebrows for the rest of your life.
Yes! I mean, look at how Amanda Palmer turned out.
If she wants to continue with fillers, she needs a better dermatologist. Her fillers are a mess.
Whoa. What happened? Her eyes are traumatized and dead looking. I hope she will be OK.
I think Miley will always be hung up on him in some ways because she is only in her early 30s and spent a decade with him. I think she should also remember why it was so tumultuous those 10 years. They are so not a personality match. I don’t have anything to say about the stepfather stuff, but that picture of Noah makes me a little concerned. It could just be a very unflattering poorly timed photo, but if it isn’t whoa.
A heart on an Instagram photo seems kind of benign compared to what her mother did. But I am kind of amused. It’s hard to get worked up for Miley since it’s only a heart.
This family is way past tackiness at this point so a heart on a brother-in-law’s thirst trap photo seems the least alarming. Though I am still kind of laughing at the entire drama.
Interesting…my take was that Miley was the one who left Liam because she outgrew him. I never got the impression that she was hung up on him, more that she resents him for cheating and being the same basic guy throughout their 10 year relationship. I do believe that Noah liking Liam’s selfie would bother the hell out of Miley because she correctly would realize that Noah’s trying to get back at Miley for supporting Tish.
I wonder if this would actually bother Miley. Sleeping with him would bother her. But a heart is just a heart. And I can’t see Liam being attracted to Noah. Dominic is some kind of bizarre anomaly in the world of dating. And so is the mother. The mother is definitely an anomaly!!!
Going by her past behaviour, I think she would make a big deal out of it. That girl lives on drama.
Ok so he was a pretty “known” cheater right? I never really paid attention to them but I remember way back in the day seeing him and January Jones at some after party and it let off all the red flags. I don’t know if she was cheating as well but, I think that when you get with someone in your late teens , lose your virginity to them and end up marrying them they’re always going to cause a pang even if the rest of the relationship was a dumpster fire.
It’s like they live in a backwoods country holler with just a few men to date and sleep with eww. There’s a whole big world out there full of men they should be able to find one that hasn’t been with one of their family members already.
lol I think you just described all of Hollywood
I just wrote a comment about these posts in general talking about hillbillies, but want to specifically respond to your comment here. I know you’re a frequent commenter, but I can’t recall if you live in the US or the UK so I don’t want to make assumptions about your familiarity with Appalachia and the 150+ year-long practice of ridiculing and dehumanizing people from Appalachia with exactly the kind of stereotypes you bring up here. (And plenty of even more offensive tropes and stereotypes). These kinds of things were part of a concerted campaign by outside capitalists to ensure no one outside Appalachia would give a shit about the people living there being horrendously exploited, oppressed and displaced so the coal, steel, timber (and now the drug companies among others) could destroy people and our environment in order to extract billions and billions of dollars in wealth leaving people powerless and in wretched, grinding poverty.
I know it seems like an offhand comment but it is harmful and hurtful and there’s a dark, complicated history underneath every joke like that. One of the things I love about the celebitchy community is everyone’s openness to hearing from a different perspective and being willing to learn, so I mean this in the kindest most respectful way possible.
@KC thank you for this information. I was not aware of the history that there was a concerted campaign to dehumanizing people who live in the Appalachian region.
Also it’s the easy way to dismiss people and feel superior by attributing relationship-hopping or bed-hopping within a close group to trashiness, but it’s more common than we want to realize in a lot of cultures. Read about Truman Capote’s swans and how often they and their spouses had affairs and even marriages within their close circle of friends. How about the British nobility?
This.
Thanks KC for your post.
Maybe some interesting songs will come out from this mess.
Can y’all stop with the hillbilly language? There are plenty of ways to write about the trashiness of this family without calling them hillbillies. And to be truly accurate, they all live in California. Find some new words to use that aren’t punching down on a whole group of people who are just trying to live in their hollers and hills after 150 years of ridicule and dehumanization created to allow their exploitation and oppression by powerful capitalists and their pet politicians. Like seriously, y’all are better than this.
This 👆🏻
Yes. Thank you.
You say hillbilly soap opera, I say Agatha Christie novel.
This situation is kinda reminding me of the BRF and the aristocracy.
If it’s just a like (as I understand it), I think this whole conversation is a tempest in a teapot as it were. He was part of her family for a long time.
It does feel like one Insta like is carrying a lot gossip weight here.
I don’t have any social media, so do people really notice every time somebody “likes” somebody else’s picture? Do you get a list of everything everyone else did all day or would somebody with a million followers like Miley Cyrus even notice this if nobody wrote a story about it?
If Miley follows both Liam and her sister on Instagram (which I doubt), then she (or her social media manager) would see the heart.
I think it’s possible the algorithm could somehow point it out to her as she’s randomly scrolling. I have my doubts she scrolls though. I don’t think she’d have the time. But Instagram will show you other people’s posts in your feed, and if you previously followed someone I could see their post showing up on your feed whether you like it or not.
God this family is messy.
Well I just checked Liam’s insta and he still follows Noah, Billy Ray and Tish. Just because he and Miley divorced, they don’t have to hate each others families. And Noah knows him since she was a cild
I just hope Liam will be a decent replacement for Henry Cavill in The Witcher. Tough shoes to fill.
Tbh, season 3 was such a mess with don’t think it will matter.
Season 2 was bad enough but 3? What a disaster.