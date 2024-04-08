Noah Cyrus ‘liked’ one of her former brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth’s thirst traps

Sometimes, there are gossip stories which involve so much gossip history, you sound like a crazy person if you try to explain all of the moving parts. So, I will attempt to explain this and I apologize in advance for sounding crazy. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were on-and-off for over a decade, they married in 2018 and divorced in 2020 and Miley still sounds hung up on Liam sometimes (but not all the time). Miley’s younger sister Noah was dating/hooking up with Dominic Purcell before Noah’s mother Tish “stole” Dominic from Noah, and Tish and Dominic got married last year. Miley knew about Noah and Dominic, and Miley still took Tish’s side. Well… Liam Hemsworth posted a gym selfie/thirst trap and Noah “liked” the Instagram.

Noah Cyrus liked Liam Hemsworth’s latest selfie amid the Cyrus family’s drama. On April 5, Hemsworth, 34 — who was married to Noah’s older sister Miley Cyrus from 2018 to 2020 — showed off his muscular arms in a gym selfie on Instagram, and Noah, 24, liked the post. The gesture comes amid drama in the Cyrus family that escalated following the 2022 split of Miley, 31, and Noah’s parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Rumors of drama between members of the Cyrus family — which also includes the sisters’ siblings Brandi, Trace, Christopher and Braison — ramped up after Tish’s wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023. In an intimate ceremony at Miley’s Malibu home, Tish, 56, married the Prison Break star, and only some of her kids were present for the nuptials. Trace, 35, attended, while Brandi, 36, and Miley served as bridesmaids. Noah and Braison, both of whom Tish shares with Billy Ray, were not present at the ceremony. And, on the day of the wedding, Noah shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her wearing a Billy Ray T-shirt with brother Braison, 29.

People Magazine ran several exclusives about this hillbilly soap opera so I don’t know why they’re being so cryptic about why Noah is beefing with Miley and Tish. Miley has repeatedly taken Tish’s side and Miley reportedly even hired security at Tish and Dominic’s wedding because Miley feared that Noah would crash the wedding. Noah literally slept with their stepfather in 2022, before Tish started up with Dominic! So, yeah, Noah is trying to get a rise out of Miley. You know Miley still cares too – it’s not like “oh, Liam should go and live his life, I don’t care.” No, Miley is going to be torn up about this. I’m kind of obsessed with just how tacky all of this is.