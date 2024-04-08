Dwayne Johnson regrets his Biden endorsement & won’t endorse anyone this year

For years now, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has toyed with the idea that he might one day run for office. He’s mentioned it and talked around it in interviews and, during the Trump administration, Johnson started to get more politically active and vocal. In 2020, he endorsed the Biden/Harris ticket and he ended up gaining fans and social media followers. Four years later, The Rock has regrets. You see, he never meant to take sides against a rapist and fascist like Donald Trump – he had no idea that he would lose fans because of his Biden endorsement. So he’s walking it back and saying he won’t endorse anyone this year.

You’d think he’d want to walk back Jungle Cruise or Black Adam. Instead, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is expressing some regret about his 2020 endorsement for Joe Biden for president and says he won’t endorse any candidate this year.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” he told Will Cain on Fox News in an interview posted online Friday. “I thought, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence and I felt it was my job then to exercise my influence [and] share: This is who I’m going to endorse.’ I’m not going to do that. I was then, the most followed man in the world, and am today, and I appreciate that … but what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts — which is division. That got me. I didn’t realize that then, I just felt like there was a lot of unrest and I’d like things to calm down.”

He continued, “The takeaway after that was it caused an incredible amount of division. I realize now going into this election, I will not do that. My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”

Asked if he was happy with the state of America right now, Johnson replied, “No.”

“Today’s cancel culture, woke culture, division, etcetera — that really bugs me,” he added. “In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real … and that might make people upset and piss people off, and that’s OK.” Johnson was also asked once again if he ever plans to run for president and the actor answered, “No, that’s not my intention. I’m not a politician.”