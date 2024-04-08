Dwayne Johnson regrets his Biden endorsement & won’t endorse anyone this year

For years now, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has toyed with the idea that he might one day run for office. He’s mentioned it and talked around it in interviews and, during the Trump administration, Johnson started to get more politically active and vocal. In 2020, he endorsed the Biden/Harris ticket and he ended up gaining fans and social media followers. Four years later, The Rock has regrets. You see, he never meant to take sides against a rapist and fascist like Donald Trump – he had no idea that he would lose fans because of his Biden endorsement. So he’s walking it back and saying he won’t endorse anyone this year.
You’d think he’d want to walk back Jungle Cruise or Black Adam. Instead, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is expressing some regret about his 2020 endorsement for Joe Biden for president and says he won’t endorse any candidate this year.
“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” he told Will Cain on Fox News in an interview posted online Friday. “I thought, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence and I felt it was my job then to exercise my influence [and] share: This is who I’m going to endorse.’ I’m not going to do that. I was then, the most followed man in the world, and am today, and I appreciate that … but what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts — which is division. That got me. I didn’t realize that then, I just felt like there was a lot of unrest and I’d like things to calm down.”
He continued, “The takeaway after that was it caused an incredible amount of division. I realize now going into this election, I will not do that. My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”
Asked if he was happy with the state of America right now, Johnson replied, “No.”
“Today’s cancel culture, woke culture, division, etcetera — that really bugs me,” he added. “In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real … and that might make people upset and piss people off, and that’s OK.” Johnson was also asked once again if he ever plans to run for president and the actor answered, “No, that’s not my intention. I’m not a politician.”
“What that caused was something that tears me up in my guts — which is division. That got me. I didn’t realize that then, I just felt like there was a lot of unrest and I’d like things to calm down.” Since The Rock endorsed Biden in October 2020, Donald Trump threatened and harassed public officers in an attempt to get them to throw the election. Trump also incited a violent insurrection against the republic, one which could have easily led to the execution/assassination of public office holders. When Trump finally left the White House, he stole reams of highly classified documents and he’s likely been selling off that intelligence to enemies of the state. Trump also left a ticking time bomb in the form of a right-wing-stacked Supreme Court which is now gutting reproductive rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights and more. “Division” is not the enemy here – we are divided as a nation about whether or not Trump should die in prison, and that’s a good argument to have, it’s a good fight for our country.
So “you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real”? Yet here he is succumbing so that he won’t be unpopular with a certain segment. What a hypocrite and wimp.
Did not have “The Rock demonstrates that he is a weak, pandering sellout” on my 2024 Bingo, but here we are. I guess he figures he needs the MAGA crowd to buy his overpriced lotions.
Ugh.
What is wrong with people?
In the last year or so, he’s been one of those celebrities who, every time he opens his mouth, makes me like him less and less. This may be the thing that causes me to completely nope out on him.
Come to think of it:
#1 – he seemed to have started to rub me wrong during the Black Adam roll out and flop
#2 – yeah, this isn’t “may be the thing” I’m pretty sure this IS the thing. Trump ism and its threat to the world is that bad. It’s Biden or awful awfulness. Anyone unwilling to be clear about that can go pound sand (yes, Biden isn’t perfect but there is NO other choice that’s not Trump, so Biden it is)
What an absolute coward. He has just informed us what his policies would be: whatever keeps me popular! He’s a tool. Always has been. That good-guy schtick is just an act.
His movie career has had a few big failures and he’s leaning back into wrestling performances- which is a racist-heavy crowd. Don’t want to upset his racist fans.
He is thinking of himself, his career, his money. He cares zero for our country and the people in it.
His right to pretend not to pick a side.
As the biggest basketball player on the planet once said- republicans buy shoes too.
Though, these are not Michael Jordan’s republicans…. or they are but now they lack all civilitary and say the racist “quiet part” out loud.
I loved his jumanji movies but, now I’m now so interested in rewatching them.
We live in unprecedented times.
What a coward. And picking fox “news” to say that- thats not neutral. That’s a choice to side with racism, fascism, and bigotry. And he’s not a white man. Lord.
Maybe I’m overly worked up about this.
No, my mind immediately went to him not wanting to upset the wrestling fans so he could make more $.
I don’t think it’s possible to be “overly worked up about this” given what’s at stake in the US elections this year.
This moment needs all the worked up we can muster. Especially anything that spurs us to action to do everything we can so Trump and his pandering minions do not regain power.
“Woke culture” bugs him.
Interesting.
Coward.
Doesn’t like woke culture … on Fox “news”? Take your own advice and shut your mouth. Pathetic coward.
Anybody who talks about woke culture is a big red flag.
Umm, his endorsement didn’t cause division. How silly. The division was already there. He’s worried that his endorsement lost him conservative fans now that’s he’s re-entering the wrestling world after some career stalls. His self-important announcement about how HIS endorsement CAUSED division is hubristic. As is his self-important announcement that he will not announce any endorsements. Massive eyeroll. Okay, thanks for letting us know. We see you.
Hypocrite
Why even announce that you won’t endorse anyone again? Just…don’t.
I can’t respect him after this. Money from as many people as possible, including insurrectionists and election deniers, is apparently more important to him than anything. “I don’t like division!” So his solution is to court the people sowing it.
How gross and weak.
So you’re worried more about your pockets and Q scores than people’s rights and injustice? That tracks. This is a stupid opinion from a stupid person who knows that whatever happens his life will be ok and secure. Shutting up is free, my guy.
“But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”
That is one of the stupidest things I have ever read.
What a wuss!!!! Never liked him from the get-go, and I constantly dislike him every time he opens his mouth.