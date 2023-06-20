Kimora Lee Simmons & her daughter Aoki rip into ‘abusive’ Russell Simmons

As part of the #MeToo wave in late 2017, several women told their stories about Russell Simmons. I believed the women. Their stories were similar – a man with a lot of power and money, a man with creepy misogynist friends, a man who openly treated women like sh-t publicly – so yes, it seemed reasonable to believe that he was a serial rapist and serial sexual assailant. In 2018, Simmons apparently moved from New York to Bali, where it appears he’s still trying to escape civil lawsuits and criminal investigations. He does still pop up in the US sometimes, although I think he’s sold all of his real estate in NY.
More than a decade before Simmons was outed as a serial predator, Kimora Lee Simmons had already divorced him and she was the primary custodial parent for their two daughters, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons, both of whom are in their early 20s right now. She remarried and expanded her family. She supports herself, she supports her children and her second husband isn’t seen that much. While Aoki and Ming saw their dad a lot when they were little, everything seemed to go sideways when he was outed as a predator and he moved to Bali. As it turns out, Russell has been harassing and emotionally abusing his ex-wife and daughters for years now, and they’ve been trying to deal with it privately, but it’s all come spilling out publicly.
The day after Father’s Day, Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter, Aoki, took to Instagram to shed light on Russell Simmons’ alleged abusive behavior. The back-and-forth appears to have begun after their oldest daughter, Ming, wished Kimora a “Happy Father’s Day” instead of Russell.
The Def Jam Records co-founder took to Instagram to share a message that alleged Kimora was at fault for making it hard to be a father to his daughters. “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children and start asking mothers why he had to fight at all,” Russell’s post read.
Taking to Instagram Live Monday, Kimora broke down in tears explaining how Russell has allegedly been verbally attacking her and her daughters and lying about the status of their family’s relationship. Kimora claimed that Russell’s gaslighting has been overlooked by fans and friends of theirs alike due to his “powerhouse” media mogul status.
“Please don’t attack my children, they’ve been through so much. Don’t attack my family — which is supposed to be your family too,” Kimora said of Russell, choking up. “Don’t do that because you’re at rock bottom, I don’t know, you’re grasping at straws. This is a money grab? I don’t really know what this is,” she questioned. She alleged that Russell would send himself flowers and post photos on social media claiming they are from her. Kimora claims he has been blocked from her Instagram for years.
Their youngest daughter, Aoki, also took to Instagram Live to explain how despite defending her father in the past, “this man is awful to me. He has done awful things to me and I’m so tired of it,” she said in tears. She went on to say that she’s been scared to speak up in the past because her father is so beloved in the entertainment industry.
“So if I never get any jobs ever again then like fine, I’ll go be a lawyer because I shouldn’t have to lie or be bullied by a child,” she said of her father having an impact on her modeling career. “You cannot just abuse your kids behind closed doors and not take accountability. You don’t get to do this,” Aoki said. Aoki also took to Instagram to share several screenshots of text messages with her father where he calls Kimora a “piece of sh**” as well as a silenced video of him yelling at her via FaceTime.
Aoki wrote, “My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself. He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma, he has harassed my grandma in the middle of the night in poor health, send a man to my sisters apartment at 2am to scare her. He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say ‘oh Russell everything is fine.’ Well it’s not fine. If ‘I never get a fashion job again’ like he threatens, I’ll be a lawyer I guess and work in criminal Justice. Sure I love my job but if he takes it away from me I won’t die. You don’t threaten my sister and grandma and mother and say “who’s gonna believe you I’m Russell Simmons nobody thinks I’m crazy” well he is.”
Aoki’s videos are heartbreaking – she’s clearly torn up about what Russell has done to her, her sister and her mother. Aoki and Kimora seem to describe a violent shift in Russell’s personality in recent years, and they’ve had to ban him from contacting them, so he finds alternative ways of harassing them (by harassing people around them). It’s really sick. What an absolute piece of garbage.
LOL! Her second husband “isn’t seen much” because he was extradited from Malaysia to the US in 2019 and has been under house arrest for four years. He was sentenced in the US to 10 years in prison for his role in looting a Malaysian development fund of billions of dollars used to finance lavish parties, a super yacht, and premium real estate. He still faces charges in Malaysia.
It’s not her fault.
And wasn’t he actually still married when they exchanged vows? The woman has maybe the worst picker ever….
Anyway, Kimora’s drama aside, Russell is a giant asshole and I feel so much for his daughters, who seem to be deeply traumatized by his behavior. I hope everyone is getting therapy.
He faked his divorce documents and even emails from his ex-wife to get her to marry him.
Such a total piece of trash.
Did Kimora come out and support Jenny Lumet and the other women Russell is alleged to have raped? Did Oprah let him tell his side in some interview? This is a big story and a big deal and Russell, if he knows what’s best for him, would do well to just live privately and quietly in the Middle East and stop attacking his ex wife and children. But if he keeps at it the way he’s going, he’s going to Cosby himself into ruin. Justice for Jenny.
I’m so hurt for Aoki, she really stood by that man, defended him during the Oprah investigation into him allegedly rapping women… it’s crazy for a parent to rant to a kid about his court case with their mother n call her names n worse her mental health. I hope she is okay because she is my favourite in that family
I saw this last night and I believe them and Russell blaming Kimora for the status of his relationship with his kids so such typical abusive move.
When your daughter is asking for space because she is tired of you putting her and her sister in the Middle of the issues you have with her mother and saying she is a B*tch just like her mother when you are mad at her don’t be surprised when she wants nothing to do with you.
First, I want to congratulate Aoki on her graduation. Getting through college is hard enough as it is, to do so by twenty, wow. Congratulations!
Second, she calls him unwell. I’m wondering if this a mental health issue or if he’s truly a piece of garbage. He’s 70.
Third, if all he’s facing is lawsuits there was no reason for him to leave the country. He’s guilty af. (Yes, I know that makes him a complete piece of shit, but my above statement was in regards to his relationship with his ex and kids).
Fourth, was Aoki talking about a lawsuit btw him and Kimora or about the SA lawsuits and she didn’t side with him?
She says she doesn’t know his mental state, but feels he is unwell because this not the father she knew as a child.
It’s the lawsuit between him and Kimora.
Thanks @coco
Russell Simmons is an abuser and a predator. He started dating Kimora when she was a sophomore in HIGH SCHOOL. A grown established man groomed and married a child, they later fudged to dates when they met. He not only a serial abuser he has abused the black community with his failed and predatory Rush debit cards. He’s an awful man who should have to deal with what his done to his victims, especially to his daughters and former wife.
I saw several videos about this and it’s so sad to see. These women have clearly been through it! There have been whispering about many of RS’ problematic behavior over many many years. From “meeting” Kimora when she was 16 yrs old, his alleged preference for other women much younger than him (not minors), that fiasco aka the Rush card and his possibly and alleged unethical dealings in the music/entertainment when he was a huge mogul. His impromptu self exile to Bali was very suspicious.
Kimora was a staunch defender of his for a years, although not many people believed that they got together after she turned 18. I think that RS has forgotten that Kimora was with him for a long time and knows a lot of his secrets. I always worry when the holders of others’ secrets threaten to reveal them bc it’s truly dangerous. But if people feel harassed and/or threatened…
Rev. Run (Run-DMC) your brother obviously needs help. Tell everything!
It’s so disturbing to hear the abuse Kimora and her daughters have been subjected to. Praying for them all. Russell Simmons has always been a misogynistic piece of sh!t. He’s always believed his own hype. I hope Karma comes for him in a big way.