Dean McDermott posted and deleted an announcement that he split with Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have had a rocky marriage for many years. When I was looking through our archives I laughed when I saw stories with near-identical headlines, that they both wanted to divorce each other–but neither one could afford to. It’s not that funny for two people to be unhappily stuck together because of eye-watering debt. It’s just amusing to me that they each tried to run with that story in the press within six months of each other. Who can’t afford to divorce whom? Well, it looks like Dean was finally ready to pull the trigger, affordable or not. He posted an announcement of their split to Instagram and then deleted it hours later. Did he have it queued up in drafts and post it by accident?
Dean McDermott took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he and his wife of 17 years, Tori Spelling, are splitting up. However, hours later, the Canadian actor deleted the post.
McDermott, who has been married to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum since 2006, announced their separation to his 138,000 followers in a post on his Instagram. The two share children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.
“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott’s statement read. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”
Spelling’s Instagram page has no indication of the duo’s split. Just one day ago, the actress shared a video of the family celebrating daughter Stella’s birthday at the Beverly Hilton, with McDermott in attendance. Set to the famed Weezer song “Beverly Hills,” the family can be seen celebrating poolside and in a penthouse suite with champagne and sweets. They family gathered together for a poolside video which was shared in Spelling’s reel.
Earlier this week, the family was all smiles as they appeared together at The Stand Up For Kids Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood. With the kids by their sides, Spelling and McDermott gave no indication that they would formally announce their split just 5 days later.
Okay, that statement is boilerplate and has “publicist” written all over it. This suggests to me that Dean has hired an attorney and is ready to file or has filed already. More interesting is why he deleted it so soon after posting it. A source (likely from Tori’s camp) ran to People to say the announcement was “out of the blue,” so Tori has apparently been blindsided. Although given how bad their relationship struggles have been, I don’t know what level of denial you’d have to be living in to not see something like this coming. That’s like, the ninth circle of denial. The same level of denial to continuously live beyond your means, maybe? Dean’s contributed to their money problems, too–I’m not laying the blame at only Tori’s feet here. They were both, to use one of my favorite words, feckless with their spending. Their marriage was beyond toxic and I think the writing’s been on the wall for years. It is weird that they’ve been hanging out as a family over the weekend and then Dean goes to post the Instagram on Monday morning. That’s not the usual “nothing to see here” play of the Friday afternoon breakup announcement. He knew, or his publicist knew, that it would get attention, and they wanted it that way–if it wasn’t an accidental post. But I don’t think it was, just a hunch. I think he wants to control the narrative for some reason. I have a feeling this is going to get messy.
I agree. It’s Tori and Dean, messy is their middle name. I wonder if her mom would help her with lawyer fees or if that well has been pumped dry.
They have tried so many different avenues for drumming up interest in themselves, so many different shows and endeavors, and no one ever bites. It feels like their divorce, if it happens, is going to be just as lackluster. I just don’t think people care about them. As always, I’m team kids.
It’s been ages since I saw any pics of their kids. They are really grown! Very photogenic too. I wonder if any of them are hoping to become actors like their parents.
I agree it’s going to get real messy real fast and I do feel bad for those kids. They usually look pretty miserable when they are trotted out for photo ops, etc. so it’s nice to see some of them smiling here.
If I remember correctly, part of Candy Spelling’s beef with Tori was she dumped her first husband for Dean and Candy had strong objections to that. I wonder how much help Candy is willing to give Tori now that Dean is apparently out of the picture. If I were Candy, there would be trusts for the grandchildren and Tori would have very limited access to funds. Tori’s spending is out of control and it’s not going to change. It’s a symptom of a much larger problem IMO, and until she addresses what causes her to hoard so much stuff and spend so much money, she will continue to go through the same financial stuff.
Gossip wise, I have missed these two. Who can top their drama? Only LeAnn, Eddie, and Brandi.
I can only imagine the constant pestering for money that Cabdy has probably been subjected to through the years, every time a new financial crisis, another bill that must be paid, spin around their expenses etc.
I used to think like oh why doesnt she just give them an amount, like how can she be like that to her kid, but now I see why and I guess shes been shilling out millions and millions on them all throu the years.
Just my opinion.
Tori has had a spending problem for decades. I don’t understand how credit card companies keep issuing her cards. That woman will never learn. Candy has to let her sink, while helping the kids
I think it’s probably over and he accidentally released the news too soon, but these two are desperate for attention to turn into $$$$ so I won’t be surprised at all if this was a stunt for attention.
Also, this has been a long time coming. Just divorce already and maybe one of you can be somewhat happy.
The kids don’t look particularly joyful in these photos IMO. Stella looks tired and over it. It’s probably exhausting having Tori for a mother…
I’m so shocked they’re still together it’s like a Mandela effect. I could swear they divorced years ago.
I think that because they made many reports over the years about getting one and how they are too broke to get a divorce but hate each other.
Also them calling the police on each other and both saying; the other crazy with the kids in the middle of this mess witnessing it all.
Sad fact with them you never know what’s real and what’s a money grab.
First someone likely from Tori’s camp came out and said they’re not divorcing, they’re better than they’ve been in years, and they probably had just had a big fight the night before so Dean posted the announcement. However, Tori did not do any kind of Father’s Day post on Sunday and has otherwise been silent, except now people are saying it is a surprise that they’re splitting now, since they seemed to be doing better than a year ago. So I’m guessing the divorce is still on.
Tori has suffered from really low self esteem her whole life. I kind of want her to break free, realize she deserves better, that Dean is not the be all end all, and land on her feet.
Sadly, even if Candy leaves trusts to the kids and not Tori, she will guilt them into supporting her. I have seen this happen to two friends of mine. (One is obligated as she control her dads trust and gets the “I need money” midmonth; the other is my friend’s exwife, who hits up their two kids, one has cut off contact, the other still slips her money.)