Leo DiCaprio invited 28-year-old model Neelam Gill onto his summer yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio flew to the south of France in mid-May to attend the Cannes Film Festival and premiere Killers of the Flower Moon. He showed up, did the photocall, premiere and press conference, then he hopped on a $150 million rented yacht. He spent weeks on the Mediterranean, partying with friends and his father and stepmother, all of whom joined him on the yacht. They came to port in Italy and Leo left the yacht to party some more. In late May, he flew to London, where he was seen at the Chiltern Firehouse with British-Indian model Neelam Gill. Leo and Neelam were also seen together in Cannes, so the London outing was possibly their second date or maybe third date.
After that, Leo was back on the yacht. He went to Ibiza, with his father and stepmother still in tow. He was often seen with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche – she was on the yacht for a time, and she was definitely in Ibiza, although sources still claim that Roche is actually dating Leo’s friend Badius. Considering how consistently Roche and DiCaprio are being seen together (within a larger group), I do think there’s nothing there. If they were dating, Leo would take pains to hide her away. Speaking of, Neelam Gill got invited on the yacht!!! Neelam is still in the mix, people.
Leonardo DiCaprio hosted Neelam Gill and her model friends on his $150m mega yacht, over the weekend. The Hollywood superstar, 48, invited the British beauty, 28, to join him and an array of guests aboard the luxury vessel named Luc Leman, which is anchored off the coast of Italy.
Leonardo has been holidaying on the stunning Amalfi Coast with his father and stepmum, who were also on board at the time. Neelam was joined by models Madison Headrick Nahmad , 29, who wore a striped crop top and white trousers, and Bianca Balti, 39, who arrived in a porcelain print ensemble.
My theory is still that Leo is tired of being the butt of jokes about his under-25 Girlfriend Experience, so he raised his age cutoff point to 29 years old. I 100% believe that. Maybe his publicist forced him to make that concession, and Leo was like “okay, but I will never date any woman over the age of 30, I swear to GOD.” That would also explain why Leo made such an effort to tell people that he was seeing a musty old hag of 27 (Gigi Hadid). And now 28-year-old Neelam? Leo and a Desi girl of marriageable age?? Come on, I really need this to last past the summer. Leo has never had an Indian or a British girlfriend, right? It’s going to be amazing.
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo Dicaprio, 48, hosts Neelam Gill, 28, and her model friends on a $150m mega yacht https://t.co/NtkydgRPNy
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 19, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Run, Neelam, run!!!
This guy is so incredibly gross. Can we be done with Leo now?
Stepmom is a bhajanist cult member. Js.
Lol, I thought his yacht had a scanner that would set off an alarm if a woman over 25 tried to get on board. They must have adjusted it.
ha ha – I was going to say they (over 25’s) would be repelled by the in-built force shield.
I think she is dating one of his friends or is just a friend to the gang herself. But unlike the 22 year old he’s not shooting these rumors down.
What a sad, sad life. So much money and access to culture, he could be visiting museums, theatres, festivals in Europe but he’s just partying on his boring yacht. Year after year, summer after summer. How is this guy called an artist, I have no idea. Zero interest in anything that requires any depth
It’s all so boring and tragic. Leo has always struck me as a sort of Gatsby type–always putting on airs, always showing off and entertaining, but he never seems to truly enjoy his wealth and fame. His personal life comes across as empty and soulless.
But maybe I’m just projecting and hanging with folks in their twenties is genuinely fun and intellectually stimulating for a 50 year old man who’s old enough to be their dad. Who knows.
Ew.
Lol, you put a really fine point on it with that statement. I tip my hat to your analysis, Kitten!
I seriously can’t imagine only hanging out with people 20-30 years younger than me. I’m 46 and even 30-35 year-olds are just in such a different stage/place than I am, it can be awkward. My youngest is 10 and some of her friends are the oldest for their families, so since I had her at 35, there is sometimes a pretty big gap between me/my husband and the parents of her friends. It’s easy to be surface-nice, but we just have vastly different experiences, cultural references, and outlooks most of the time.
Denise/Kitten, agree! With his resources he could do anything and he chooses… this. It also blows my mind that his parents think it’s fun to party with women young enough to be their grandchildren. No thanks.
Yeah, this. I am exactly the same age as Leo, and he is now involved with “women” who are a couple of years older than my oldest niece and nephew. I’m revolted.
Had the exact same thought. If I had his money, boy, would I be going crazy every year exploring historical sites and soaking up art and culture. Partying on yachts just seems so mind-numbingly boring.
Isn’t this girl also dating another one of his friends? Leo and his Pussy Posse all go for younger women.
It’s so funny to me how literally everyone knows that under 25 rule for Leo. I was watching a streamer that does politics a couple of weeks ago and they were talking about how they could never date someone under 25 or so being that they are late thirties because they just aren’t attracted to someone that young anymore and everyone started commenting about Leo lol.
Someone pointed out on the last post that Neelam boyfriend posted pictures of him, Neelam and a group of other people at the dinner. Which was supposed to be Neelam and Leo on a date😂😂
Every time Leo is seen with a model under 25 mostly younger he runs, and does photo op or his PR put out a story of him dating an 26 or older model.
28: Cocoon level ancient.
jk
Going out on a limb here…. Is there some strange and tourtured OCD reason he dates these young women? Maybe it’s like his documented aversion to doorways? …lol. Maybe he has an aversion to any female with opinions.
His documented aversion to WHAT????? Oh my god I need to hear more about this.
Stop it. Sincerely, you are confusing the actual actor with when he played Howard Hughes in The Aviator.
Wasn’t he just seen with Gigi Hadid? They were at dinner together with his parents. Is he dating two women at once? I don’t think he’s dating Neelam.
I don’t think he’s dating Gigi either. Just trying to stop himself being the butt of all the under 25’s jokes.
I just about spit out Diet Coke on that one.
They adjust it up as he gets older. The woman has to be at least 20 years younger,
Leo the environmentalist, back out on a yacht 🙄
24/7 365 days a year he’s on a big Yacht with 3 to 5 people on board while saying save the planet.
Don’t forget the private planes too.
Exactly. The poors and the peasantry have to be environmentally responsible but he can go about dating women half his age on a giant 150 million ocean polluter. The rules apply to you but not me – typical narcissistic behavior.
He and his entire P Posse look so pathetic. I love that they are the butt of everyone’s jokes now. I love this for all of them. The parents looking the other way to enjoy the perks. So so many things wrong with this picture….sigh
Leo – have a good look at Al Pacino and Robert De Niro and ask yourself if that’s where you want to be in 30 years’ time. ie, still being laughed at for how ridiculous your dating choices are.
Nice try Leo, but you are still older enough to be her dad.
He has terrible posture. He seems like such a deeply unhappy person despite all the wealth, fame, and luxury.
In order to even pass the half + 7 rule he’d have to date someone at least 31 years old. Haha yea right…
Seems obvious to me that Megan Roche is seeing Leo and they had the cover story of it being one of his “friends” instead because he knew what backlash was coming.
Leo is in the closet. I think he’s bi and let’s women perform sex acts on him, but, I think his one true love is his best friend. He’s afraid it will kill his career to come out. Doesn’t this make sense? 4
No. It’s 2023, and he isn’t Rock Hudson.
Stepmom is bhajanist cult member. Js!
Wow, how bold! He graduated from 27 year old Gigi Hadid to this 28 year old model? Baby steps, right, Leo?