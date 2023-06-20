Leo DiCaprio invited 28-year-old model Neelam Gill onto his summer yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio flew to the south of France in mid-May to attend the Cannes Film Festival and premiere Killers of the Flower Moon. He showed up, did the photocall, premiere and press conference, then he hopped on a $150 million rented yacht. He spent weeks on the Mediterranean, partying with friends and his father and stepmother, all of whom joined him on the yacht. They came to port in Italy and Leo left the yacht to party some more. In late May, he flew to London, where he was seen at the Chiltern Firehouse with British-Indian model Neelam Gill. Leo and Neelam were also seen together in Cannes, so the London outing was possibly their second date or maybe third date.

After that, Leo was back on the yacht. He went to Ibiza, with his father and stepmother still in tow. He was often seen with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche – she was on the yacht for a time, and she was definitely in Ibiza, although sources still claim that Roche is actually dating Leo’s friend Badius. Considering how consistently Roche and DiCaprio are being seen together (within a larger group), I do think there’s nothing there. If they were dating, Leo would take pains to hide her away. Speaking of, Neelam Gill got invited on the yacht!!! Neelam is still in the mix, people.

Leonardo DiCaprio hosted Neelam Gill and her model friends on his $150m mega yacht, over the weekend. The Hollywood superstar, 48, invited the British beauty, 28, to join him and an array of guests aboard the luxury vessel named Luc Leman, which is anchored off the coast of Italy. Leonardo has been holidaying on the stunning Amalfi Coast with his father and stepmum, who were also on board at the time. Neelam was joined by models Madison Headrick Nahmad , 29, who wore a striped crop top and white trousers, and Bianca Balti, 39, who arrived in a porcelain print ensemble.

My theory is still that Leo is tired of being the butt of jokes about his under-25 Girlfriend Experience, so he raised his age cutoff point to 29 years old. I 100% believe that. Maybe his publicist forced him to make that concession, and Leo was like “okay, but I will never date any woman over the age of 30, I swear to GOD.” That would also explain why Leo made such an effort to tell people that he was seeing a musty old hag of 27 (Gigi Hadid). And now 28-year-old Neelam? Leo and a Desi girl of marriageable age?? Come on, I really need this to last past the summer. Leo has never had an Indian or a British girlfriend, right? It’s going to be amazing.

