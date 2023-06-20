Tom Cruise brought the world premiere of ‘MI Dead Reckoning’ to Rome

During the pandemic, the production of Mission Impossible 7 basically had to get special permission from the Italian government to shoot exterior scenes all around Rome while everything else was in lockdown. I still remember those photos too – Rome was at a virtual stand-still, with the Italian government enforcing strict lockdown procedures, and there was Tom Cruise, barking orders at everyone in the middle of Rome. Well, Cruise brought the world premiere of MI7 to Rome, and they took over the Spanish Steps and the Auditorium della Conciliazione last night. The photos are beautiful, honestly. But y’all know this cast is tired. They’ve been working on MI: Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two for three f–king years.

I’m including photos of Tom solo and with the cast. Tom and Hayley Atwell reportedly dated for a bit, but I don’t think they’re still together. They made a point of posing together though. Fashion notes: Rebecca Ferguson wore Emporio Armani, a pretty great dress, albeit very simple. Hayley wore a slinky black dress but I dislike her “wet look” hair. Vanessa Kirby looks the best, imo. I love a blonde in a gold dress, and this looks amazing on her.

The reviews are already coming in for this movie and they’re overwhelmingly positive. I guess there’s still a lot of love for this franchise and for Tom as Ethan Hunt. We’ll see.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Tom Cruise brought the world premiere of ‘MI Dead Reckoning’ to Rome”

  1. Josephine says:
    June 20, 2023 at 7:26 am

    The ladies really brought their A game. I love the cut of Rebecca Ferguson’s dress but I’m a little confused by the length and the shoes.

    And I want to know more about that wedding cake dress (tiered) dress on the woman on the end in the group pic. It’s kinda cool but not sure it’s a good thing to immediately think wedding cake.

    Reply
  2. Nanea says:
    June 20, 2023 at 7:27 am

    Hayley’s white shoes! 😬🫣🙄

    I like the dresses, in theory. Whatever happened to jewel tones?

    Tom looks oily. Now that Miscavige has been swallowed by Xenu’s volcano, it seems he’s $cientology’s #1?

    It saddens and angers me that people not only want to talk to, but actually work with a member of a fascist cult.

    (… and that people like Spielberg say said cult member resurrected cinema. 🤬)

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 20, 2023 at 9:01 am

      TC really has to managed to keep his working life a little separate. people seem to love working with him, he’s all business but still pleasant apparently. it’s an industry where everyone seems desperate all the time so i’m not surprised that people overlook his cult, especially if it doesn’t come up while he’s working. the hollywood crowd has overlooked sexual predators continually so the bar can’t get lower

      Reply
      • Ameerah M says:
        June 20, 2023 at 9:03 am

        Well I think he has learned his lesson after War of the Worlds where he was trying to convert people to Scientology on set and harassed Spielberg about his daughter going to therapy. Spielberg stated that he would never work with him again after that film.

  3. Not a Swiftie says:
    June 20, 2023 at 7:30 am

    Action Hobbit is looking rough. Who on his team let him on a red carpet with his hair looking like that? Or maybe it was being blown by wind?

    Reply
    • lisa says:
      June 20, 2023 at 7:37 am

      thank you! all I could think was Frodo. we know he has that free Sea Org labor. cant one be in charge of haircuts and combing?

      Reply
    • amb says:
      June 20, 2023 at 8:25 am

      The wind didn’t make it grow like that. He’s such a control freak I can’t imagine he didn’t OK the look. Very strange – is he hiding something under there?

      (“Action hobbit” – nice one!)

      Reply
    • StellainNH says:
      June 20, 2023 at 8:38 am

      Thanks! I have to remember not to be drinking while reading comments. I nearly snorted out my coffee!!!

      From this time forward, he will be now known as Action Hobbit.

      Reply
    • Chic says:
      June 20, 2023 at 8:51 am

      The wind tunnel look is to distract from the overfilled cheeks.

      Reply
    • Ana Maria says:
      June 20, 2023 at 9:00 am

      thank you! for pointing that out; whoever styled his hair should be fired

      Reply
  4. Eleonor says:
    June 20, 2023 at 7:35 am

    I meh on all of this.
    I don’t like Vanessa Kirby hair with that dress.

    Reply
  5. Concern Fae says:
    June 20, 2023 at 7:56 am

    I’ve been doing a rewatch on the series and Tom looks so young in the first films! I’m the same age, and I’m pretty sure I look younger than he does now.

    Whatever they were going for with the electric socket hairdo did not work. Always wonder if the person likes the look when you see something this off the mark. Sometimes you get a Sharon Stone admitting she knew it was a bad dress or hair, but she had to try to make it work.

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    June 20, 2023 at 8:22 am

    The Mission Impossible movies are fun and I’m sure these next two are no exception.

    Vanessa Kirby looks fantastic — that dress is great on her, and works for this premiere/location.

    Reply
  7. HeyKay says:
    June 20, 2023 at 9:42 am

    Tom looks awful in these photos.
    The windblown hair, the puffy cheeks, the frozen smile.
    Why is he wearing suits with vests so much lately?
    He is all creepy vibes these days.
    IDK, I hate the CoS stuff.
    All I think of is that when I see Cruise now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment