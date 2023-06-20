Tom Cruise brought the world premiere of ‘MI Dead Reckoning’ to Rome

During the pandemic, the production of Mission Impossible 7 basically had to get special permission from the Italian government to shoot exterior scenes all around Rome while everything else was in lockdown. I still remember those photos too – Rome was at a virtual stand-still, with the Italian government enforcing strict lockdown procedures, and there was Tom Cruise, barking orders at everyone in the middle of Rome. Well, Cruise brought the world premiere of MI7 to Rome, and they took over the Spanish Steps and the Auditorium della Conciliazione last night. The photos are beautiful, honestly. But y’all know this cast is tired. They’ve been working on MI: Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two for three f–king years.
I’m including photos of Tom solo and with the cast. Tom and Hayley Atwell reportedly dated for a bit, but I don’t think they’re still together. They made a point of posing together though. Fashion notes: Rebecca Ferguson wore Emporio Armani, a pretty great dress, albeit very simple. Hayley wore a slinky black dress but I dislike her “wet look” hair. Vanessa Kirby looks the best, imo. I love a blonde in a gold dress, and this looks amazing on her.
The reviews are already coming in for this movie and they’re overwhelmingly positive. I guess there’s still a lot of love for this franchise and for Tom as Ethan Hunt. We’ll see.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Vanessa Kirby attends at the photocall of Rome Global premiere of the movie Mission Impossible dead reckoning part 1 at Trinità dei monti Piazza di Spagna.,Image: 784298742, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Mario Cartelli / Avalon
-
-
Hayley Atwell attends at the red carpet of the Rome Global premiere of the movie Mission impossible dead reckoning part1 at Via della Conciliazione.,Image: 784305222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Mario Cartelli / Avalon
-
-
ROME, ITALY – JUNE 19: Tom Cruise attends the Global Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ”Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” at Auditorium della Conciliazione on June 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy.,Image: 784329234, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cristiano Minichiello / AGF Foto / Avalon
-
-
ROME, ITALY – JUNE 19: Tom Cruise attends the Global Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ”Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” at Auditorium della Conciliazione on June 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy.,Image: 784329259, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cristiano Minichiello / AGF Foto / Avalon
-
-
Italy, Rome, June 19th, 2023. World premiere of the action movie ‘Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning part one’ in Spanish Steps.
Pictured: Tom Cruise,Image: 784338606, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no, Credit line: Fabio Mazzarella / Agenzia Sintesi / Avalon
-
-
Italy, Rome, June 19th, 2023. World premiere of the action movie ‘Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning part one’ in Spanish Steps.
Pictured: the cast, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Greg Tarzan Davis, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, director Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby.,Image: 784338633, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no, Credit line: Fabio Mazzarella / Agenzia Sintesi / Avalon
-
-
Italy, Rome, June 19th, 2023. World premiere of the action movie ‘Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning part one’ in Spanish Steps.
Pictured: Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell,Image: 784338658, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no, Credit line: Fabio Mazzarella / Agenzia Sintesi / Avalon
-
-
Italy, Rome, June 19th, 2023. World premiere of the action movie ‘Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning part one’ in Spanish Steps.
Pictured: Rebecca Ferguson,Image: 784338748, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no, Credit line: Fabio Mazzarella / Agenzia Sintesi / Avalon
The ladies really brought their A game. I love the cut of Rebecca Ferguson’s dress but I’m a little confused by the length and the shoes.
And I want to know more about that wedding cake dress (tiered) dress on the woman on the end in the group pic. It’s kinda cool but not sure it’s a good thing to immediately think wedding cake.
The ladies look fabulous. Makes me wonder if Tom had to approve the gowns. . Lol
Hayley’s white shoes! 😬🫣🙄
I like the dresses, in theory. Whatever happened to jewel tones?
Tom looks oily. Now that Miscavige has been swallowed by Xenu’s volcano, it seems he’s $cientology’s #1?
It saddens and angers me that people not only want to talk to, but actually work with a member of a fascist cult.
(… and that people like Spielberg say said cult member resurrected cinema. 🤬)
TC really has to managed to keep his working life a little separate. people seem to love working with him, he’s all business but still pleasant apparently. it’s an industry where everyone seems desperate all the time so i’m not surprised that people overlook his cult, especially if it doesn’t come up while he’s working. the hollywood crowd has overlooked sexual predators continually so the bar can’t get lower
Well I think he has learned his lesson after War of the Worlds where he was trying to convert people to Scientology on set and harassed Spielberg about his daughter going to therapy. Spielberg stated that he would never work with him again after that film.
Action Hobbit is looking rough. Who on his team let him on a red carpet with his hair looking like that? Or maybe it was being blown by wind?
thank you! all I could think was Frodo. we know he has that free Sea Org labor. cant one be in charge of haircuts and combing?
The wind didn’t make it grow like that. He’s such a control freak I can’t imagine he didn’t OK the look. Very strange – is he hiding something under there?
(“Action hobbit” – nice one!)
Thanks! I have to remember not to be drinking while reading comments. I nearly snorted out my coffee!!!
From this time forward, he will be now known as Action Hobbit.
The wind tunnel look is to distract from the overfilled cheeks.
thank you! for pointing that out; whoever styled his hair should be fired
I meh on all of this.
I don’t like Vanessa Kirby hair with that dress.
I’ve been doing a rewatch on the series and Tom looks so young in the first films! I’m the same age, and I’m pretty sure I look younger than he does now.
Whatever they were going for with the electric socket hairdo did not work. Always wonder if the person likes the look when you see something this off the mark. Sometimes you get a Sharon Stone admitting she knew it was a bad dress or hair, but she had to try to make it work.
The Mission Impossible movies are fun and I’m sure these next two are no exception.
Vanessa Kirby looks fantastic — that dress is great on her, and works for this premiere/location.
Tom looks awful in these photos.
The windblown hair, the puffy cheeks, the frozen smile.
Why is he wearing suits with vests so much lately?
He is all creepy vibes these days.
IDK, I hate the CoS stuff.
All I think of is that when I see Cruise now.