Prince William & Kate have only been to Royal Ascot twice in five years

Traditionally, May through early July is the height of the Windsors’ social season. Before the pandemic and before QEII’s health issues, that two month period was always full of royal events, with garden parties, horse shows, Trooping the Colour, Wimbledon and Ascot. There was talk that King Charles wanted to start his reign by keeping a busy schedule, especially with the summer social season. Charles and Camilla both love Royal Ascot, and they have historically gone to Ascot on multiple days to see the races and make some bets. QEII was the same. Prince William and Kate are not the same. From a little blurb in Ephraim Hardcastle’s Mail column:
With William and Kate attending just two days of racing during the past five Royal Ascots, the jewel in the social calendar which starts today looks set to become less regal. Football, tennis and sailing are their passions.
Come their reign it’s likely that the annual Cowes Week sailing, once a favourite of Prince Philip, will return to the royal social calendar. And Wimbledon’s organisers might finally become the ‘Royal’ All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
[From The Daily Mail]
I actually didn’t realize that William and Kate were such infrequent guests at Royal Ascot? Twice in five years? Damn. I remember that time they went when the Sussexes were still around, and Kate wore that Elie Saab dress. I also remember when she wore a big white doily, years ago. And last year, William and Kate went for one day and she wore Alessandra Rich. It feels like a bigger deal that Kate and William skip Ascot so often, and that they’re pretty unenthusiastic when they get there. It’s consistently bonkers that William and Kate refuse to do “fun” events like Ascot too. The same thing happened when Kate officially became the patron of Wimbledon – it was like she lost interest and barely showed up for matches anymore.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Cover Images.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK.,Image: 700671619, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
Royals Attend 2022 Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Royal Ascot 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first appearance at this year’s Royal Ascot. Kate looked extremely stylish wearing a polka dress by Alessandra Rich and a black hat featuring white florals . Kate completed her sophisticated look with Princess Diana’s diamond and pearl earrings.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Aug 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Straight-up loser behaviour.
I’m sure they will be at Ascot this year. They’re Prince and Princess of Wales now.
All I can say is Whhhyyyyy. They look awful and William looks like he is forcing a smile. He’s not at ease like he was with Sophie. He looks like a fool in that hat and Kate’s face looks awful. Her face is sagging and the lines on her face. OMG!!
Lines on her face!! How she dares show her age! Please
Well, I guess my face must look “awful” too, with its sagging and lines. Thanks for helping me realize how awful I must look to others.
Samab & DeeSea, if she aged gracefully, no one would say anything. That’s not what she has been doing. Instead she gets botox and fillers and her photographs are photoshopped. In some instances, they are photoshopped a LOT.
Perhaps you should write her a letter and let her know that there is no shame in aging.
I don’t think PW was interested in horses outside of polo and Kate has no interest. You would think she would go for the attention and dressing up.
Peggington & Wigginton are NOT part of the Horsey Badminton Set which pretty much populates the Royal enclosure thanks to QEII and The Princess Royal. I doubt the Badminton Set wants anything to do with Prince & Princess of Wails.
Anne, Zara and Mike, like QEII, rarely miss a day of Ascot or any other horsey event. Camilla is very interested in all type of equine events. Chuck plays polo and rides (KFCIII is big buds with MFH Bunter Somerset, 12th Duke of Beaufort as is Camilla.) with the Badminton Set. Chuck and Camilla are very much a part of the Badminton set as is our favorite one Andrew Parker-Bowles. QEII was big buds with the parents (i.e.. David Somerset, 11th Duke of Beaufort) and grandparents of the Badminton Set
I perversely want to see the doily.
There were two! She wore them consecutive years for Ascot. They’re nearly identical. Her hats are the easiest way to tell them apart. Here’s a link to the image search.
https://www.google.com/search?client=ms-android-hms-tmobile-us&q=kate+middleton+white+dress+ascot&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwidzcugtNL_AhVal2oFHVHnA_MQ0pQJegQICxAB&biw=360&bih=560&dpr=2
I like the doily dress without the ruffle at the bottom.
I don’t think she’s wearing a slip with either of these dresses. There are those who want us to believe that Wails is shy–she’s an exhibitionist.
Seems they’re both turned on by the thrill of the hunt–for titles, crowns, wealth, jewels, patronages, riches, stature, castles, palaces, people, wedding rings–and once they have it, they lose all interest.
They really do frequently behave like the dog that finally caught the car, don’t they? That sounds like such a sad way to live. Is anything ever truly satisfying or enjoyable?
Question: for Ascot and the rest of the fun activities, are they expected to show up together? Is there a pattern there?
Over the top braying laughter from keen. And her wearing something resembling what Diana wore.
This seems like a prime “you’ll get more attention than me so you can only go for a day towards the end” event that Charles would squash.
They can be uninterested/lazy AND very much under Charles’ insecure thump. Both seem true for Royal Ascot.
Are other women walking around in sky high pointy stilettos at a HORSE RACE or just her?
I’m trying to come with a funny comment about Horsezilla but I can’t. Help me out bitches!!!
Save it. Sara’s dress looks like my old drapes from decades ago.
Beatrice looks dowdy. Funny, only the older Royals seem appropriate.
Camilla? I thought she was supposed to be running at Ascot, not just watching it.
Lol thanks @renae!
I don’t know what day they attended but Ladies Day is a big thing at Ascot, do a google images search. It’s all about appearances.
AND socializing.
Wig & Pegs really do not know how to socialize with….anyone!
It’s like the Kentucky Derby, people dress up.
Wouldn’t it have been cancelled at least once during covid?
Either way, we know they will do as little as possible of anything that is expected of them and ‘work’.
Sunlight is not kind to Kate.
Ah, I remember that AScot well. Well, clips of it. Like Princess Never Put a Foot Wrong hissing at someone on camera, possibly using a profanity. Apparently it’s okay to do that when you’re the whright princess.
Yes that gif of Kate making a very nasty face to an unknown person is out there and really shows her mean girl.
That clip has vanished. Have looked all over for it as I remember it well. The (alleged) nasty faced hissy fit of “find William” then the wide grin when she spied the camera. Thought I was the only one who remembers that.
That’s the first thing I think of when I look at these photos: Kate’s big-eyed, clenched-tooth hissy fit about something. William, probably; he leaped out of that carriage & just walked off, leaving her behind.
Honestly, I was surprised she came out in a new dress yesterday that was almost the same as the polka dot dress she was wearing when the famed hissing meme took place. I immediately thought of said hissing moment when I saw her and thought why would she repeat that dress? It’s now infamous as part of that clip. Is it possible Kate is unaware of how much that clip made the rounds? I figure she is online constantly monitoring what is said about her. I also don’t think it has vanished as I feel I’ve seen it recently.
You can find it on Twitter. Doing a mean girl kate search will find it for you.
Ascot!
Ascot was done better in My Fair Lady. 👍
Go get dressed up, big hat, stand around, photos. Same old, same old.
William needs a couple of buddies to bring along to make it fun.
I’m bored with the “slimmed downs” already.
Call B, E, + spouses, get Mike the thug to wear Zaras tiny hat for a photo. Tradition.
W&K need a supporting cast of younger people to stand around with.
My word they are dull on their own.
C&C and her unattractive grown son are even more boring.
I miss QE and Phillip they were around so long I just still expect to see them.
QE brought along a bunch of BRF, trainers, cousins, etc. at Ascot.
She really enjoyed herself, W&K looks as excited as going to a dental appointment lately.
Burnout already, PoW?
Its Eliza Doolittle cosplay for Ascott.
Nothing much to do for Kate but stand around and talk to people, which she’s not interested in. Lots of other royals there so they don’t have the status of being the highest ranking people at the event. So I can see why it wouldn’t appeal to her.
They did go privately to the Cheltenham races with Williams friends so William does presumably like horse racing.
“which she’s not interested in.”
More like…”which she does not have the skills to do.”
There, I fixed it for you.
I think the bigger point to be made here is that the article is talking about ‘William’s reign’ already. They’re so bored with Chuckie as king they’re talking about Billy Boy.
years ago I read somewhere that Kate does not like horses. With this family and the PR hoax, I do not know if that’s true. But if she does not like them, I can understand lack of interest to attend.
At first they claimed she was allergic to horses to explain her lack of interest.
@nic919
Yes, always some excuse for them… They also might have first brought up the excuse of being “allergic to horses” when she was rude to Queen Letizia one year at Ascot. She blew right by her when she got out of the carriage and wouldn’t even look at her or show “deference” to her until Letizia pretty much forced her to. Letizia was nice and tried to talk to her for a moment. I think honestly Letizia knows exactly how Middleton is & her insecurities around more accomplished and beautiful women. You can see that video on YouTube I think still. But Kate was getting flack for her behavior on the carriage ride with her – and the press immediately blamed her supposed “horse allergies” and “nausea from carriage rides” lol…
If you are married to Governor of Kentucky you arse goes to every event of Kentucky Derby Week whether you want to or are interested in it or not. You DO your JOB.
If you are married to a HRH Glücksburg your arse goes every event of Ascot Week whether you want to or are interested in it or not. You DO your JOB.
I wonder if they go this year if Ma and the rest of the Middleton mob join them riding along in the carriages. Thats happened a couple of times – would look sooooooo bad if they did it this years esp given how her family have been exposed as broke ass grifters who stiffed the taxman, taxpayer and others for millions.
I am thinking that both Kate and Ma Middleton would love to hang out all week at Ascot every year but perhaps they were not invited that often? This seems like the perfect event for Kate to preen and pose. Maybe the queen didn’t like everything else being overshadowed? I could also see Kate refusing to attend if her mother was not invited. It will be interesting to see if this year Kate shows up with her mother at some point during the week.
To be fair, I don’t think anyone could have loved the horsies as much as QEII. The woman never looked happier than watching the races. So it’s not surprising that neither William and Kate nor even Charles and Camilla can match that enthusiasm.
But I think it is interesting that Charles is trying. Maybe this is his way of placating the more traditional aristocrats who still participate in the “social season”? I’m sure he could use the support amongst the more traditional base. I can imagine Charles saying behind the scenes to the Duke of Whatever “Look, old chum, I wanted to invite you to the coronation, but unfortunately I had William and the courtiers in charge of the list and they just don’t understand these things. I would be ever so happy for you to attend our little party on the first day of Ascot.”
Not only are William and Kate’s interests seen as more “common” (especially football), but more importantly, the fact is that they can’t be bothered to show up to some parts of their job. Because, of course, we have seen in the past that they also don’t show up to the events they are supposedly interested in – tennis, sailing, and football etc. And these events notably do not involve the aristocracy or giving parties. Opportunities for photos with celebrities in the royal box? Yes. But if you are a more traditional monarchist or part of the aristocracy, you might read these examples and wince.
That, to me, is the underlying message for the Toffs: the Wails are lightweights, they don’t understand “our” world, and they are going to cut out the aristocracy once it comes time to reign because they think they know better, so better stick with Charles and not try to look forward to William’s reign, because he won’t be kind to you.
How many hours did she look in the mirror at one of her homes to get that guffaw EXACTLY right for the cameras. Will even seems to be looking at her; it’s hard to tell. Is his tongue sticking out of his mouth?
Yes. All I remember from Ascot with Kate was her wide eyed hissy face when she was telling someone off and possibly cursing them out. And then she turns around and guffaws at the camera minutes later. You can actually see her “contained” mad face in the last couple of pictures above. And then soon after, there is the wide mouthed guffawing at the cameras. She’s nothing but a sham. Her mean girl behavior has been well hidden. People are starting to finally pay attention though no matter how hard the rota try to cover it up and make her out to be this sweet “never put a foot wrong” white fairytale princess. I have a picture of thay face from twitter saved but not the video because I don’t know how to post videos on Twitter but all I know is had Meghan done something like that we would have had ENDLESS articles, headlines, and derangers posting it over and over again. I hope that video makes its round again especially when I just saw a bunch of fake photoshopped “mad” faces of Meghan from a previous event. The video that I saw was certainly telling a story about the nature of the true middleton witch. I just wish I knew who she was talking to like that.