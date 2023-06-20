Prince William & Kate have only been to Royal Ascot twice in five years

Traditionally, May through early July is the height of the Windsors’ social season. Before the pandemic and before QEII’s health issues, that two month period was always full of royal events, with garden parties, horse shows, Trooping the Colour, Wimbledon and Ascot. There was talk that King Charles wanted to start his reign by keeping a busy schedule, especially with the summer social season. Charles and Camilla both love Royal Ascot, and they have historically gone to Ascot on multiple days to see the races and make some bets. QEII was the same. Prince William and Kate are not the same. From a little blurb in Ephraim Hardcastle’s Mail column:

With William and Kate attending just two days of racing during the past five Royal Ascots, the jewel in the social calendar which starts today looks set to become less regal. Football, tennis and sailing are their passions. Come their reign it’s likely that the annual Cowes Week sailing, once a favourite of Prince Philip, will return to the royal social calendar. And Wimbledon’s organisers might finally become the ‘Royal’ All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

[From The Daily Mail]

I actually didn’t realize that William and Kate were such infrequent guests at Royal Ascot? Twice in five years? Damn. I remember that time they went when the Sussexes were still around, and Kate wore that Elie Saab dress. I also remember when she wore a big white doily, years ago. And last year, William and Kate went for one day and she wore Alessandra Rich. It feels like a bigger deal that Kate and William skip Ascot so often, and that they’re pretty unenthusiastic when they get there. It’s consistently bonkers that William and Kate refuse to do “fun” events like Ascot too. The same thing happened when Kate officially became the patron of Wimbledon – it was like she lost interest and barely showed up for matches anymore.