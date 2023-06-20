There are rumors Duchess Meghan is ‘about to sign a deal with Dior’

Following the announcement that Spotify and the Sussexes had parted ways, there was a good deal of gloom and doom as British “experts” tried to convince the British public that Harry and Meghan were in danger of going broke and that Brand Sussex is in shambles. What’s funny about that storyline is that the British media could only keep up that pretense for a few days before they had to admit that, actually, Harry and Meghan are fine and they’ll probably continue to build their empire post-Spotify. They’ve all convinced themselves that Meghan is going to bring back The Tig (she should, but these people just want her content) and that Meghan is going to be even more powerful now that she’s signed up with Ari Emmanuel at WME. Speaking of, the Mail had this bizarre exclusive about how “everyone” in LA is talking about how Meghan will bounce back from the Spotify mess. Apparently, everyone thinks she’s on the verge of signing up as a brand ambassador for Dior. Which is what I’ve been saying for a while, that Meghan should do that?
As rebrandings go, this one is being handled with the precision of a military campaign. When the news ricocheted around the world that Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast had been axed – amid bitter accusations that the Duchess and husband Harry were ‘grifters’ (American for ‘con-artists’) – her high-octane Hollywood team were already on a war footing. Headed by powerhouse agent Ari Emanuel, the charismatic chief of talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), the mission to re-invent Meghan is already well under way, The Mail on Sunday has learned.
If the rumours swirling around LA are true, she may be on the brink of signing a major deal with French couture house Dior to make her a face of the company, alongside global stars such as Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence.
‘Meghan is all anyone is talking about,’ a prominent Beverly Hills socialite said last night. ‘There have been rumours for weeks that she’s about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive. If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season.’
‘We knew the Spotify announcement was coming,’ a source at WME told me. ‘It might be a shock to everyone else but we’ve been working on the rebranding of Meghan for weeks. Ari is the best in the business when it comes to corporate deals and making money. He’s excited to be representing Meghan and has thrown all his energy into it. The offers have been pouring in, including from other podcast platforms.’
Reputation crisis expert Eric Schiffer says Team Meghan will use the drama to their advantage. ‘These guys were already on a war footing because they knew the Spotify announcement was coming. Ari will have a strategic and tactical battle plan in place to link her with sophisticated brand partners, like Dior. This is an opportunity to distance Meghan from the negativity of the past. It’s no accident that she didn’t go to the Coronation, that she didn’t show up in London alongside Prince Harry when he was in court recently. Meghan is wise to distance herself from her husband’s toxic dramas. This is a woman who constantly moves forward. This is about building a global brand. There will be some big deals announced soon.’
One insider who used to work for Oprah Winfrey – who turned a daytime talk show into a billion-dollar brand – said: ‘Meghan could end up being worth hundreds of millions of dollars.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Is it just me or was this weirdly complimentary from the Mail? Yes, they got their jabs in, but the larger point of the story is that Meghan is fine, she’s got a great team at WME, Ari Emmanuel is going to get her lots of deals and brand ambassadorships and the Sussexes will remain fabulously rich. Now, is a Dior ambassadorship coming? I hope so, truly. I’ve felt like that’s what she should have been doing for a few years now, she should get some big-money brand-ambassadorships with tasteful ad campaigns. Dior would be a good fit. So would Ralph Lauren, honestly.
And no, Meghan wasn’t avoiding the UK because of her “brand.” She literally doesn’t give a f–k about those awful people who abused her. It’s hilarious how they’re still grasping for a “reason” why Meghan didn’t bother coming to the stupid Chubbly – she didn’t want to go, so she stayed home with her babies, end of.
Update: So, all of the eleventy billion stories about “Meghan will sign with Dior, no, both Harry and Meghan will sign with Dior” are obviously horsesh-t. The Sussexes’ people denied the story, which means that – gasp – the Mail doesn’t have sources close to Harry and Meghan, nor does the Mail have industry sources in LA? Shocking!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259712
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260352
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631525.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631446.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
03/06/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St.Paul’s Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.,Image: 696677182, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631442.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260363
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I hope it’s true. I hope she has a couple of brand deals in the works. Shut these fuckers up.
Sadly the Derangers, whose budget mostly is Target at best, think their threats of boycott made Dior take a step back from collaborating with the Sussexes. 🙄
I do hope Meghan and Harry will continue to work with the big fashion players, but I don’t think they’d actually would represent brands as ambassadors in a traditional sense, ads and sponsoring. I think low-key, the way they’re doing it now, is their preferred approach.
That’s my favorite part of this, derangers insisting they’re not buying Dior anymore. I’m sure Dior is crying over it’s profits every night about this.
I mean I guess I too am boycotting Dior, but it’s bc I can’t afford it 🤣🤣
I think you’re right. I hope they are actually getting clothes provided that they wear, since they bring so much attention to any label.
She might not become the face of Dior, but no clothing brand has suffered being associated with them. So if Dior didn’t have this as part of their marketing plans, they should now and get on it fast!
The fear of the Sussexes is real. Because they have zero sources from the Sussexes camp, they create their narrative and are left to debunk what they created. Proud of team Sussex from keeping these folks guessing and scrambling. Worrying about someone’s bag has got those folks spinning. Happy the Sussexes are living and loving in Monticeto far from those “niche” gutter rags.
I dont think a Dior ambassadorship is the right one for her, Most of her appearances wearing Dior were when she was appearing doing royal things, Her Deal has always been promoting lesser known companies, and shinig a light on their products so Dior partnership will hinder that IMO
There’s no Dior deal. The DM made up the story.
I also think a brand partnership with Dior would be great for her, but it’s obviously not happening at this moment.
It’s interesting to see how the misinformation spread though, right? There is talk on social media she’s about to sign with Dior (amplified by the RRs) then when Dior and the Sussexes deny this, the RRs can pivot to “Meghan rejected by Dior!!!!” When the reality is there’s clearly some kind of relationship there but it’s not a brand ambassadorship. I mean Dior wanted it known they dressed Harry for the coronation, they’re not hiding from any connection there, you know?
Great explainer, Becks1!
“There is talk on social media she’s about to sign with Dior (amplified by the RRs) then when Dior and the Sussexes deny this, the RRs can pivot to “Meghan rejected by Dior!!!!” ”
Start a rumor, hype it, then trash M when it’s proven to be false. How many articles, clicks, and money did this generate?
I was just going say that this story has been denied by Meghan and Dior. A word to the wise if Meghan has announcement to make the DM is not going to know first. This Dior story is an example of the British press desperation for news about Meghan and are willing to make it up if they don’t get any news. For them to move on so quickly from the Spotify story means that it wasn’t a big deal for most people and they needed something else to get the clicks.
I imagine the stuff with Joe Rogan this weekend, and all the other people that are pointing out how their podcasts have been canceled and the other big names that have left in the past year made it pretty clear that something is going on with that company that has nothing to do with the Sussexes. Bill Simmons was just the icing on the cake.
Quite possibly.
@Dee 2
Exactly!
“Meghan is all anyone is talking about”
Well, ain’t that the truth. As usual. Pre-Harry, Meghan prob would have loved to do a travel and food show. I’m excited for whatever she has coming up.
So basically they made up a story just to deny it and make it seem like they had sources. I know I’m asking for too much here but at what point do the people that read these stories and believe them start to make the connection that they are always denied in the end? At some point if I was reading a paper or blog and it was claimed that you had insiders that were always wrong I’d stop believing you. It’s truly disgusting the way that these people want them to fail. If you don’t like them fine but why do you want a family to fail?
Why don’t the readers of those UK Red Tops get it?
I mean, Meghan sued the Fail, and won. Twice.
Harry is suing the Scum, the Fail and the Terror.
Why would any of those rags, or people like LeVile, Liemily, #CamillaTomineyIsALiar, Jobbo, Apartheide Barbie, Maureen Eden, KuKluxDan Rotten and the Moron *ever* have a source, much less a reliable one, in Camp Sussex?
🤔
Was Hate for Hire using Meghan to bump the latest Bojo scandal from the headlines or, my guess, was C&C bumping Willy out of the headlines? Maybe both are true.
My reading : they sound complimentary, but they seem to be trying a new avenue of their ” Harry and Meghan should split” narrative; what used to be ” Harry has to come home and help William.” now is ” Meghan is on track to hundreds of millions of dollars by distancing herself from her drama queen husband. “
Exactly. I was just going to post the same thing. The story will be “Meghan’s looking toward the future, while Harry is living in the past.”
That read jumped out at me, too.
I don’t think that Dior would’ve been a good fit for her. They just signed that dumpster fire Johnny Depp to a $20 million deal. Not some one either of them would want to have to appear with or be associated with anywhere.
I agree, while she looks amazing in Dior I’m not a big fan of the company ethos…the creative director makes a huge deal of being a feminist but hires Johnny Depp??
Would love to see Meghan representing another house though, in a similar way to Angelina Jolie maybe? Doesn’t have to be fashion, could be fragrance, skincare etc.
I would think a brand ambassador would have to be living a red carpet life – an actor who has to be seen in public all the time. That’s not Meghan.
Not necessarily. They can do print campaigns and show up at fashion week or other events thrown by the fashion house.
It will be interesting to see if the papers start doing this kind of mixed coverage more often from now on (not 100% hate). Perhaps William is starting to feel himself and feel his media and isn’t as focused on nasty leaks about Meghan..?
The weirdest thing for me is how quickly her spokes people denied it. This seem to me like an innocuous kind of story they could just let pass. So why was it too toxic to go uncorrected? Will she really continue to stay away from brand endorsements, or does she not want Dior to think that she allows these rumors, or is this about the Johnny Depp stink?
Possibly, and I’m wondering if any of this is her new agent/agency exerting pressure behind the scenes. There’s some serious power there and points may be being made much higher up the food chain.
Love them or hate them. The Sussex’s are the most talked about people (individually or as a couple) on the planet right now. Their *brand* is the biggest in the world
Dior would be lucky to have them
Lolz for days at Derangers threatening to boycott them. Babes, you’re buying your clothes online from ASOS & Shein. Get real
I think this was already denied by both Meghan and Dior. This first popped up over the weekend in the Mail and I was immediately skeptical. It seems like they want to taint her so that if this was a possibility, it would be unlikely. Meghan last wore Dior at the Jubilee and Harry has worn a few suits. They both looked fantastic but that doesn’t mean they need to endorse the brand. She’s worn other brands but we don’t get this noise. They really just want her to be an “influencer “ who merches products.
I knew this story had to be BS when I got to the part about a “source at WME.” There is no way Ari Emanuel would approve that kind of leak and even a six-year-old understands that leaking like that will get you fired immediately at a place like that.
One day, these idiots are going to lie on the wrong company with their ridiculous pursuit of demeaning Meghan for clicks. It’s one thing to target a person, but targeting an entire company, esp with one with a global brand and potentially affecting that company’s bottom one is beyond stupid. It won’t be a simple press statement from said company denying the lie either, it’ll be an army of lawyers descending…
I personally would love for Dior and the Sussexes to look at this bs and say “well, great idea…why not, let’s do it!”
I think the conclusion of the Netflix and Spotify deal signals the end of their “Sussexit” narrative — together with Spare they were able to get their version of the truth to counter the lies told by the media as well as frame a general conversation around mental health as well as the Royal Rota sausage factory. Now both Harry and Megan are going to start leaning into their projects post-Royal family. I’ve heard blinds about the Dior contract as well as resurrecting The Tig with a focus on Berberine. (Not sure how true this is, but its out there and if successful and done right would rival Goop… hopefully in a healthier way).
What I would LOVE to see Harry lean into is work around Media literacy. I think this would be a natural fit for him to help counter dis-information and misinformation about individuals and other public discourse, such as public health.
I think that Dior is unlikely to sign up with Meghan , cos they are afraid to lose their royal or celebrities clients who may be anti Meghan.
Furthur, Meghan herself may not be interested to tie herself down to one fashion house. She also is not a clothes horse.