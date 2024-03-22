The BBC has acquired all nine seasons of ‘Suits’, for their TV channels & streaming

It’s just too funny, to think back on how many “royal experts” insisted that Meghan Markle was just some wannabe starlet on a cable soap opera. They desperately tried to make Meghan sound unsuccessful, broke, trashy, and like she should be grateful for whatever crumbs the Windsors gave her. Let’s be clear – in Hollywood, nearly every actress wants to get a TV show, especially a well-written show with a sexy/fun character. Meghan loved working on Suits and now, years later, the show has become a massive hit on streaming. Suits was the biggest television success story last year because of the absolutely bonkers streaming numbers. It was so big that now a new Suits show is being developed (without Meghan or most of the original cast). So, here’s a hilarious addendum to Suits’ long-running success: the BBC has purchased the entire nine-season run to air on broadcast television and on their iPlayer streaming.
Suits is continuing to cash in on its current popularity. The BBC has acquired all nine seasons of the hit American legal drama, along with mockumentary St. Denis Medical and the series continuation of the hit Best Man films, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, for its TV channels and the BBC iPlayer streaming service.
It acquired the three titles from NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.
Set in a New York City law firm, Suits stars Patrick J. Adams (Old School) as Mike Ross, who uses his photographic memory to talk his way into a job as an associate working for successful “closer” Harvey Spector, played by Gabriel Macht (Love & Other Drugs), despite being a college dropout who never attended law school. Together they win lawsuits and close cases, while at the same time hiding Mike’s secret. Suits boasts a stellar ensemble cast that also includes Gina Torres (Westworld), Sarah Rafferty (Brothers & Sisters), Rick Hoffman (Billions), Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) and Meghan Markle (Remember Me).
“This is a really exciting and enjoyable trio of star-studded series: the hotly anticipated comedy, St. Denis Medical, the sassy, romantic comedy-drama, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and the smart and stylish legal drama, Suits,” said Sue Deeks, head of BBC program acquisition. “We couldn’t be more delighted to bring them all to BBC viewers.”
So, there you go. The BBC saw the popularity of Suits on streaming last year and they wanted a piece of it too. The BBC! The same organization which gently carries water for the Windsors at every turn, that same BBC is like “wow, Meghan Markle’s TV show was actually really great and people should see it!” Plus, those Brits just like to pretend that they still “own” her.
I hope M&H enjoy some sweet, sweet residual payments from the BBC. Even if it is a minuscule amount, they should be getting paid for all the content they provide to the salt islanders.
Here’s to some more residual cheques heading to Meghan and the rest of the cast
👏👏👏
The OBSESSION with The Duchess of Sussex continues. Watching everything she does while screaming into the void that no one cares about her.
I know we determined she’s not getting much from the streaming revenues (although would this be considered different?) but I’d love if she made a point to do something fun with the money she’ll make directly from the BBC which is funded by the British people. They are literally putting money into her pockets 🤣🤣🤣
And the British media is barking every day that Meghan is irrelevant 🤣🤣 now they’re paying big bucks to have her on their TELLY every night 🤣🤣
Brits are about to get a nasty reminder of how scorching, smoking hot Meghan is. Back when I saw the pilot I truly, authentically thought: holy shit that is the hottest, prettiest face I’ve ever seen on tv. And that was WAY before I knew anything about her. Her beauty is so fresh, sweet-faced and real, yet unattainable. Get ready saltys. You’re gonna learn a lesson today!
Someone is incandescent right now.
But also secretly excited that he gets to watch his favorite tv show even more easily now.
*shudder*
Plus, those Brits just like to pretend that they still “own” her. – THIS
They can’t let her go and don’t want to.
Derangers better start cancelling their TV licence! Lmao.
I saw Dan Wootton crying about this. Suddenly, it’s ‘Meghan’s show’, while other haters are claiming she’s barely in it. I guess they better watch every minute of it to find out.
That is too funny. So what has Kate done with her life? Oh right. Nothing. She has no accomplishments to speak of, brag about, or reminisce on.
Kate already watched it, she loved it
I hear she’s taken some really “interesting” photographs. Can’t vouch for them though.
lol and they will
The derangers are probably going to hate-watch it, and write stories about the plot like it’s Meghan’s actual life.
Good for Suits. More money for the cast. I have no doubt the BBC bought the show because Meghan’s in it.
The way the paper frames the show, with Meghan’s name at the tail end, as if she was just an afterthought in the show… and without her title… They don’t even try to hide it
Well, they have to hide their obsession because their slip is showing 😍
Well spotted.
Good! It’ll prove to those in the UK that this was a great series with great acting in it, rather an “unknown show” with “z list Meghan” in it. Hopefully, also generate some deeper understanding of her professionalism before the BRF. This woman had a career. This woman was wealthy in her own right.
THIS
I love the way they listed the stars of the show:
. . . and Meghan Markle (Remember Me).
This is too funny! The obsession is real! Guess the BBC wants those Netflix viewership numbers! It’s also funny that they’re buying imo underrated The Best Man films (which have a predominantly Black cast) and it’s decades later sequel/tv show (on Peacock). I don’t know anything about St Denis Medical but Suits and The Best Man movies are still very good even after all of these years (I still have the Best Man movies on dvd and recently rewatched Suits). I had forgotten about the Best Man tv series so I will have to check it out.
LOLOL
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.
I wish every cast member would post a note of thanks to the BBC all over social media… thanking them for the royalties.
I really did laugh out loud when I saw this yesterday. Given how much Mr Angry likes to weld his influence over the Beeb I wonder if he’ll try to get them to cut all Meghan’s scenes from the series! 😆 😆 😆
I will admit that I’m probably the last person on the planet who hasn’t watched Suits😔 but given the recent news about how popular it is, I might just break down and watch it. I love Meg but am not a fan of law/crime dramas, so we’ll see if I stick with it. Wish me luck!
I wonder if 🦴 is going to duplicate every outfit Meghan wore during the show ? She’s ready to photograph each one and attempt to repliKate them.
But but but but Meghan is unpopular! Everyone hates her and wants her to go away! Look at the polls!!!
HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Congratulations BBC you finally have THE Meghan, Duchess of Sussex back on your airways. Lol foreign licensing is profitable so Meghan and the rest of the cast and writers will be celebrating this good news. I also find it utterly hilarious that Charles once told Harry he had no money to pay for Meghan but the BBC said we do! Its also funny knowing that all British taxpayers have to pay a tv license fee for BBC whether they own a tv or not. That tv fee is how BBC was able to purchase the license for Suits. So now part of their taxes go to Meghan. I honestly can’t stop chuckling about this whole situation.
Oh dear oh dear, is that Kate I see running to the BBC screaming “make a documentary about ME. You can’t show suits without a documentary about ME”, To which the BBC replies sorry princess, we aren’t making anymore comedy shows this year, but you could try utube and do a photography special 😂
Bet you every television has been removed from every palace, castle and country home belonging to the Windsors, but Billy will still creep of to the woodshed with his lap top to watch 👀
I love Suits, watched it in real time when it came out.. I like Rachel (Meghan’s character) enough but Harvey, Donna, and Louis stole the show. And Mike was interesting. It’s really well done. And fun! I’d recommend it to anyone because it’s a good legal show, not because Meghan is on it. That is just a benefit!
Truly just love this for them LOL. I can’t wait for all of their viewers to see how fabulous she is in every episode. I was obsessed. She’s just so gorgeous and I love her storyline.
The thing is: this is not Suits’ first run on UK tv. It used to air on Dave when it was during its original run anf did pretty well which is why Meghan and the cast used to do promo there including that ill fated meeting with self proclaimed Suits fanboy Piers Morgan(go check his tweets before 2018 he was such a stan) that he tried to pretend was a one on one meeting when in reality it was a work event with other members of the press and other members of the cast.
This of course won’t stop them from trying to act like no one cared about the show before Meghan became a duchess but reality check: shows don’t last for 9 seasons if no one is watching them.