The BBC has acquired all nine seasons of ‘Suits’, for their TV channels & streaming

It’s just too funny, to think back on how many “royal experts” insisted that Meghan Markle was just some wannabe starlet on a cable soap opera. They desperately tried to make Meghan sound unsuccessful, broke, trashy, and like she should be grateful for whatever crumbs the Windsors gave her. Let’s be clear – in Hollywood, nearly every actress wants to get a TV show, especially a well-written show with a sexy/fun character. Meghan loved working on Suits and now, years later, the show has become a massive hit on streaming. Suits was the biggest television success story last year because of the absolutely bonkers streaming numbers. It was so big that now a new Suits show is being developed (without Meghan or most of the original cast). So, here’s a hilarious addendum to Suits’ long-running success: the BBC has purchased the entire nine-season run to air on broadcast television and on their iPlayer streaming.

Suits is continuing to cash in on its current popularity. The BBC has acquired all nine seasons of the hit American legal drama, along with mockumentary St. Denis Medical and the series continuation of the hit Best Man films, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, for its TV channels and the BBC iPlayer streaming service. It acquired the three titles from NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. Set in a New York City law firm, Suits stars Patrick J. Adams (Old School) as Mike Ross, who uses his photographic memory to talk his way into a job as an associate working for successful “closer” Harvey Spector, played by Gabriel Macht (Love & Other Drugs), despite being a college dropout who never attended law school. Together they win lawsuits and close cases, while at the same time hiding Mike’s secret. Suits boasts a stellar ensemble cast that also includes Gina Torres (Westworld), Sarah Rafferty (Brothers & Sisters), Rick Hoffman (Billions), Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) and Meghan Markle (Remember Me). “This is a really exciting and enjoyable trio of star-studded series: the hotly anticipated comedy, St. Denis Medical, the sassy, romantic comedy-drama, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and the smart and stylish legal drama, Suits,” said Sue Deeks, head of BBC program acquisition. “We couldn’t be more delighted to bring them all to BBC viewers.”

[From THR]

So, there you go. The BBC saw the popularity of Suits on streaming last year and they wanted a piece of it too. The BBC! The same organization which gently carries water for the Windsors at every turn, that same BBC is like “wow, Meghan Markle’s TV show was actually really great and people should see it!” Plus, those Brits just like to pretend that they still “own” her.