Dunlop: The uncomfortable truth about the Waleses is that they’re reluctant

I’ve covered Tessa Dunlop’s royal musings previously, and all I can say about her is that she’s not a complete hater. She’s defended the Sussexes at times and she’s considered more of an above-the-fray historian rather than a screeching talking head who parrots palace talking points. Well, Dr. Dunlop wrote an interesting piece about the increasingly chaotic and shambolic activities and messages from Kensington Palace. The piece, published in the Independent, is called “The uncomfortable truth about Kate and William that nobody wants to admit.” What is that uncomfortable truth? That William and Kate are bad at this and they don’t want to do it anyway. LOL. Remember how QEII reportedly said “Après moi, le déluge?” This is what she was talking about. Some highlights:
William & Kate have zero credibility: TMZ, the USA’s behemoth showbiz site, insisted the palace has “got caught in a lie … confidence is shot”. Time magazine ran a similar editorial: “The royal family has a trust problem.” Both have a point, but Kensington Palace doesn’t see it like that. And nor do Britain’s supposedly attack-dog tabloids. The same day America demanded accountability, The Sun newspaper urged its readers to “Lay off Kate” and an unusually rueful Daily Mail mused “How did Kate’s photo become a PR disaster?” When British tabloid newspapers, famed for their rude combination of patriotic genuflecting and brutal royal shaming, err on the side of caution, you know there’s a problem. One that runs much deeper than a doctored family photograph.
What happened when Charles & Kate disappeared: Confronted with a personnel vacuum, the rumour mill started to turn. Spirited attempts by Camilla and (part-time) William to fill the gap left behind have done nothing to stem ugly gossip and conspiracy surrounding the disappearance of Kate. The absence of Harry has never been felt so acutely, and with the launch of Meghan’s new business venture, it’s a reminder that regal trappings don’t require royal levels of commitment.
Kate doesn’t want to come back: As Hilary Mantel once observed, Kate seemed “to have been selected for her role of princess because she was irreproachable … she appears precision-made”. If something looks too good to be true, it probably is. Scratch that perfect image and instead try imagining Kate as a stretched middle-aged mum, propping up an old King, a crabby husband and an energetic pack of primary school-aged children. Unwell and in the rush hour of life, it is very possible she doesn’t relish the prospect of returning to her royal rounds under the inscrutable gaze of the British public….Having endured a major operation, the Princess of Wales might not be quite so keen to return to the limelight. Given the obsessive levels of attention that the Mother’s Day photograph received, can you blame her?
British Republicanism & a complacent Huevo: A reset is already taking place, led by her husband, William. With his charismatic younger brother Harry and wife Meghan out of the royal picture, the Prince of Wales could be seen as verging on complacent. Or maybe, this is William, like his brother, just doing things his way. If he doesn’t want to go to the Women’s World Cup Football Final in Australia, he won’t go. Nor will he explain his absence. Ditto his mysterious withdrawal from the ex-Greek monarch’s memorial service, and this week’s refusal to release the original Mother’s Day photograph or provide any sort of credible explanation as its alleged photographer. These days, William is a “working” royal on his terms, and his terms alone.
Will & Kate will do whatever they want: But in the embers of this weird week of royal news, a longer-term existential crisis lurks. Kate and William know that the mainstream media depend on them; if they want to show less of themselves, they can. Royal fans will have to make do, most will try to understand. But what about the younger, more cynical generation who don’t consume news through conventional channels? (Photo-gate blew up on social media, not in the press.)
Gen Z vs the Reluctant King & Queen: Gen-Zers are as likely to wave an anti-monarchy placard as they are to buy a newspaper. For them, posting pictures of non-consensual children on social media feels more cruel than it does cute. What happens when these non-believers grow up and face down a reluctant King and Queen? Republican zeal tends to fade with age; but it’s likely Generation Z will simply mature into royal agnostics, a potentially fatal match for Britain’s future royal family under William, with pots of money and a take-me or leave-me approach. A civilised handshake and it could all be over. Apathy on both sides of the palace wall, not revolution, is the real scourge of modern monarchy.
There’s this thing lately, where William is projecting this “who gonna check me boo” energy and royal commentators are just now figuring that out. The British commentators don’t like to say that William is reluctant, but he is. Even more than that, he’s unprepared, unwilling and too lazy to change or work to become better or more engaging. Why should he? He can do whatever he wants and the British media works overtime to protect him, coddle him and embiggen him. He even got away with throwing his ill wife under the bus. All that being said, the idea of a “reluctant Kate” is fascinating. Is that what this is now – Kate is suddenly even more reticent, even more unwilling to play along? Anyway, the whole thing is a sh-tshow, congrats!
The uncomfortable truth about the Waleses is that one is a violent, sociopathic rage monster… and the other might no longer be alive.
You know, I’ve been thinking about this “Kate is really dead” theory. I’ve never bought that, and have always believed a coma/stroke/DV injury was more likely. I thInk they wouldn’t need to hide if she was dead. Even if Will killed her, they could just blame it on a post-op blood clot.
But lately, I’ve been wondering: what would happen if it was revealed she died and they hid it? Could he get away with it? Is there an excuse that could be used to justify it (like he was letting the kids privately grieve)?
I wondered if he missed Constantine’s memorial because he was wanted for questioning and they wouldn’t take no for an answer.
I think at one point they probably could have gotten away with it (with heavy tabloid assistance) in the name of protecting the kids from the kind of public spectacle that William and Harry experienced. But only if they’d refrained from all the fake photo shenanigans and petulance. Everyone’s going to be deeply skeptical after that nonsense.
I have thought about it too…lol…
I NEVER THOUGHT THAT I WOULD BE INTO CONSPIRACY THEORIES…OMG…what has a photo done to us all?
In any case, here is my conspiracy theory… Something was done to Kate and Willy (knowing Charles’ end is near) is trying to bluff it out until he is King, and therefore untouchable.
OMG…I am going to feel so bad when Kate appears…at which time I will pretend that I was only minding mine and the Sussexes’ business.
People need to stop. Kate is alive and well.
It is Will and Kate’s nasty arrogance and vanity that put them in this situation.
I think the reason so many people are speculating is that KP continues to refuse to take the most simple action to prove that K is alive and well (or at least recovering).
For me, it’s KP’s repeated attempts at fakery and deception. And the question becomes less about look-alikes, blurry images and Frankenphotos… and more about WHY any of this deceit is necessary in the first place.
So regardless of what we each suspect might be going on… one thing is certain.
KP is inviting the speculation and then – along with the BM – throwing a tantrum when people speculate.
The odd behavior around this fiasco reeks of panic and desperation.
So if Kate “the never put a foot wrong princess” wants out, then H&M were completely and totally justified in leaving? Seems like H&M were a head of the curve and smart to get out when they did. Everyone here knew but the BM might be getting pretty close to admitting it.
BINGO TIMES A MILLION! (they won’t admit it though…Kate always gets a pass at everything…but yes they are saying the quiet part out loud now)
I do not believe Kate or Will want out. They want absolute deference and genuflection from the media and public. If they do not receive it then to hell with you.
Although I posted my conspiracy theory above, I do not really believe that Willy has done anything to Kate…I do believe that they want “absolute deference and genuflection from the media and public” (ohwell) and that was even evidence in how they expected Meghan, their OWN sister-in-law, to behave towards them. I believe that they were and are still VERY Shocked and shook how the photo was examined. They never expected it to be questioned (who would blame them, they never were before) …you would think William and Kate would understand the times they are living in, but instead, it seems that their thinking is reversed with the now King and the deceased Queen.
reluctant, truculent, incompetent…
None of this news. The British press is just now figuring out that Wank, and even Chuckles and his side chick, are just a bunch of wealthy grifters. The veil has been lifted, as my English granny would’ve said. Sometimes, what you see is actually what you get! And yes, H&M are far more engaging and charismatic, not to mention they do work and are successful at it.
I mean…I give Dr. Dunlop a sort of pass for at least not blaming Harry and Megan, even though she brought them up. But still. Come on. I’m Gen X and even I can see that Gen Z has little to no appetite for the royals. I think her saying they will become royal agnostic could be true, but also I think the more the royals show their a**, the more Scotland pushes to become free, and the more Brexit causes major issues down the road, the more vocal people will be about “why the H-e-double-hockey-sticks are we funding these people???”
Lots of good can be done with those properties and those tax dollars. Cause right now the return on investment is invisible.
I first read “crabby husband” as “crappy husband” and I believe that is exactly what Dunlop meant.
But she’s right. There’s no checks and balances. If he doesn’t want to do something, no one can really make him now that he holds his own purse strings. The apathy will work to his benefit if instead of initiating change or dismantling, everyone continues to roll their eyes and shrug as the media works overtime to prop up the Global Statesman that is William. Whether he does engagements or not, he gets the same trappings and the same money and the same helicopter as he would if he did 5 engagements a day, 5 days a week.
That’s it exactly. He gets paid whether he works or not.
And clearly, he is bone idle. As is she.
Good luck with that!
This event has been the only time my kids and their friends have shown any interest in the current royal family, because they’ve found them really funny and have been laughing loads. So, my lot and their friends will grow up thinking of Kate and William as the makers of that mirthful picture. There will be a lot of “who cares” going forwards, but in a way this plays into W&K’s lazy hands, because they don’t care either; the less to do, the less to be seen doing, the better. And no they won’t go; the BRF is in the British DNA and it’d take a whole lot of mess to get them out of the system. They will be largely redundant, far more so than the queen ever was. I think Charles ‘gets this’. I think he’s beyond caring overly at this stage.
Peg is a petulant man child that married his mattress. He has always been allowed to do what he wants when he wants and nobody bothered to address this when he was young and it just became more and more of a problem. So here we are he is 41 and is useless and unwilling to do the job he was supposed to be able to do but can’t .
William has been projecting some real “who’s gonna check me boo” energy. That’s so true. He really has been. And who’s really gonna check him? He is letting the BM know that he doesn’t care and he isn’t going to do more. And they should be lucky if they get crumbs. The arrogance. A true king. In the negative sense of the word.
A spoiled, arrogant dickhead you mean?
I have no idea how this whole monarchy thing works, but can Parliament check him? “Who gonna check me boo” is truly the perfect description, and I can’t stop giggling imagining Willnot saying it in his proper English accent.
What William is is ruined. This is a human who is unfit for anything. No social skills or emotional intelligence to navigate the world (he’s been told he’s special all his life and has never met or dealt with someone who didn’t know he’s a prince). He doesn’t understand people and he never will. And he’s never been around people who demand he be better or more than he is because what he is is (supposedly) the specialest special ever to come out the chute.
There is ZERO point for him. Of course he drinks and rages. He’s an NPC in his own life story while the only main characters noped out of there 4 years ago.
So William is lazy and petulant, Kate wants out, the papers need the royals but can no longer control them…..sounds like a great future for the british monarchy.
Lucky us – I will NEVER believe she wants out or doesn’t want back in public eye. The woman has never met a camera that she didn’t love. She will never willingly give up what she spent a decade chasing after – what is clear is that he wants out of the marriage and that it’s dead in the water.
I don’t know that I think she wants out. But I absolutely believe that both she and William would like their schedules to essentially copy keen the Sussex’s schedule. Coming out rarely and when they want. They both watched as Harry was sent on tours and forced to show up regularly for royal duties and they were good with that. And now all of the sudden they’re watching as Harry has the freedom and choice to show up as he chooses. It doesn’t fit the hierarchy. They want what he has. The heir and his wife should not be doing more work than the spare and his wife. In their minds anyways.
I think she wants out of the scrutiny but in with the power and glamour. She and Wills are well matched in this regard.
@Jais – in their minds, exactly. Because Harry and Meghan are continuing to work during the times they’re not in public. That’s how they can move from one successful project to the next, as opposed the trail of barely started initiatives W&K have left behind them.
Agree @eurydice. Meghan and Harry actually are doing work bts. It’s one of the issues that KP staff had with her. She thought people were there to actually work. It’s a crucial misunderstanding that William has about work. He can say he’s doing big projects and working bts but then why is KP staggering from crisis to crisis.
The Jamaican pm had the right idea. Call them in and fire them for being lazy
True. Reluctant is a code word for lazy.
“End Game” is truly it. William was a petulant child, and then after the death of his mother both the Queen and Charles (who both hated direct confrontation) allowed him free reign. He was the original “half in half out” when he first married Kate-and since then he’s been allowed to haphazardly do what he wanted, and then quit when it no longer suited or got more challenging (remember the bespoke program at Cambridge or Oxford-I’m too lazy to look it up). He married someone who shares his philosophy of “all the perks, none of the work.” And yes-who’s going to tell him to get with the program? He now IS the program.
I remember when Harry said in the Oprah interview that Charles and William felt trapped, the press was very quick to say that Harry was lying but it’s clear he was telling the truth especially concerning William’s unwillingness to become King. This was also talked about in the Tatler article about Kate which about Kate and William being upset that they had to do more with Harry and Meghan leaving. I’ve come to the conclusion that the UK will not become a Republic as long as the press supports the monarchy. Perhaps the Royal Family knows this as well.
“Or maybe, this is William, like his brother, just doing things his way. If he doesn’t want to go to the Women’s World Cup Football Final in Australia, he won’t go. Nor will he explain his absence.”
What a dishonest way of presenting facts. Harry wanted to do things his way, so he left. He isn’t taking taxpayer money. Will wants money, castles, all the assets of royal life without giving anything in return. Harry worked like a dog while K&W working “part-time” because they had a young family. This opportunity was never given to Harry.
Agreed! Harry and Meghan WANTED to work, so they left the circus.
To me, a reluctant monarch is one who doesn’t understand his role within government or history. The constitutional monarchy has been so successful because it separates divided factions of government arguing over policy, and ideology. Charles and William have a responsibility to the UK and commonwealth countries to be the human embodiment of patriotism. William is failing at this, and I wonder if he even knows that this is his role. How has this responsibility not been drilled into him! And instead of saying abolish the monarchy, because it actually is a form of government, there should also be discussion on primogeniture. In order to inspire ideology, you actually have to be inspiring. It’s disheartening to a lot of citizens to have a Prince of Wales who is so dismissive of the public. Especially in contrast to Harry, who has a much higher EQ.
In a constitutional monarchy the Monarch has to act as a unifying figure. QEII was able to do this for a variety of reasons. However, in their one-sided competition with Harry and Meghan, William and Kate has allowed the right-wing tabloid press to move their public image into the current culture wars as the ideal of the racist far-right, which is actually quite disastrous for them in the long-term. Meghan became a lightning rod for the culture wars in the media, and sadly, I think that even if she hadn’t been undermined from within the institution, she would have been in the same position in the media landscape simply because of her race and her feminism. However, I think if Will and Kate hadn’t collaborated with the right-wing press, they would perhaps not have become so identified with a political position as they are now – they are seen as racist conservatives. Will and Kate fed into this situation because they were jealous and they wanted their competition gone – and the won in the short-term. However, I think that they lost in the long-term. It is something that is really consistent with Will and his KP office: they are so focused on shirt-term “victories” that they have completely lost sight of the long-term perspective.
Totally agree with you ArtHistorian.
Very well said ArtHistorian!
This is Peg & Keen setting the stage for their lazy reign. It will be vastly different from QEII & Chuck’s reign. No more bread & butter events. They wanna be global power players without putting in the work. But will the taxpayers be okay with this?
“William, with pots of money and a take-me or leave-me approach” — that’s a pretty scathing assessment, and it’s spot-on.
William doesn’t care. He can’t be shamed into being better, and he’s incapable of being better. With Harry gone, Brits are left with the dregs of the shallow royal gene pool.
There’s no way the British press is just figuring this out. We’ve talking about this here for years and we’re not privy to any inside information – just what’s out there for public consumption. The BM and royal experts have been quick to jump on the “failing monarchy, wtf William” bandwagon. They’ve been repressing this story for years.
This. It has been obvious for over a decade, to people who are just casual observers from other continents. There is no way that the people whose actual job it is to follow and write about the British royals are just now figuring this out. They’ve suppressed it, and now want to act like the Wails have jumped out of a cake and surprised them with their inability to show up at the eleventh hour.
Sometimes when I’m bored or need to jumpstart my creative brain I pretend I’ve gone back in time and am talking to a powerful and famous English monarch and I’m explaining the dramas of the modern royals.
Imagine trying to explain any of this to Alfred the Great or Queen Elizabeth I or William the Conqueror or even Queen Victoria.
It’s a surprisingly funny way to pass the time/get your creative juices going.
I’m surprised if anyone is surprised by this. It’s been obvious for years. I believe that Bone Idle doesn’t want to come back. Think about it. She has the house and money. If she doesn’t come back to royal duties, she has a similar life to Pippa’s. She would have been so much better off if she had married someone with wealth outside of the royal family.
She may have had an operation. She may have had post operative complications. If this is the case, I think she’s recovering, but doesn’t want to do any engagements or talk to anyone. I believe the frankenphoto was all her. She’s been manipulating photos for years now, and I think she believed if she got that out there then all of the conspiracy theories would quiet.
We’ve said for years that the couple are lazy and entitled. So here we are.
I think Kate would be very happy just to do things like the Tropping, Wimbledon, and diplomatic receptions or dinners where she can dress up and wear a tiara. She could be a fancy aristocratic lady who otherwise chills at her estate. Both her and William hate the bread and butter type events and I think they will keep reducing them. As others have stated who can stop them? The UK press will always give them cover.
Kate absolutely *loves* being on that balcony during Trooping!
Oh dear…. The rats are screaming for them to do something or anything to possibly fix the madness.
Did QEII actually say, “Apres moi, le deluge.” Because if she didn’t, she should have. And if she did, the woman was an effing genius.
Louis XIV said it. But Lizzie could have, and she’d have been right.
No, one of the Louis (XV?) in France did.
But there were several editorials in the run up to her death that referenced it, repeatedly.
I know it originated with Louis XIV. But I wonder if she quoted him because of her own ridiculous family.
2024 omnishambles has made it crystal clear that FK doesn’t believe that he owes anybody anything. He will show up when he wants to , unprepared, offhand, ignoring wife when not throwing her and other family members under the bus, unfunny punching down jokes about homemade cakes, casual racism and yes, he really would like to keep prying peasants all behind a chain link fence at all times.
He going to be King regardless of all his deficiencies and the client BRM can’t pretend anything about this is news to them. He is going to stumble from one disaster to another as king and the BM can’t contain that forever because his ineptitude is percolating outside the UK now when other countries media start to ask, aghast, why is he/KP so bad at this? This should have been a glorious opportunity for him to prove his mettle as next king but he hide in his bunker and let QC grab the glory. William does beach or bunker but not duty or service. UK press is proud of Monarchy so will judge Willy harshly for letting the side down especially if he becomes a laughing stock at home and abroad.
She’s looking in the direction of the right path, but not quite there yet. Someone of her caliber really needs to do a piece on just what Kate’s absence/ photogate revealed to everyone about the way things really don’t work at KP from the top down, how their staggering arrogance and ineptitude made them fully incapable of handling this issue from the get-go.
(Ideally, from there, said writer goes down the rabbit hole and looks at actual reality vs. how the media has portrayed them to poke a hole in the absurd idea that they’ve never put a foot wrong and show how the petulant imperiousness and jaw dropping stupidity has been there from the start).
I’m in the camp that a minor surgery/desire to peace out for a bit/power play snowballed into the giant sh-t show we have today because Will, Kate, and the merry band of morons they’ve surrounded themselves with are not only incapable of managing themselves out of a wet paper bag, but are also furious at the idea that anyone dares to think they need to. It will be interesting to see how this kind of George IV drama plays out in real time.
I also have a sneaking suspicion that they were assuming the public would do the work for them – a national outpouring of worry and sympathy when Kate first dipped, complete with piles of flowers at the palace gates and puff pieces about how palace phones, emails, and social channels were swamped with well wishes, but that…really didn’t happen. The Doolittles don’t actually do all that much and don’t go out of the way to connect with people, so while there may be dutiful/habitual love and deference, there’s no genuine affection for them from the public. KP had no actual plan beyond ‘“coast on grass roots sympathy fest,” so they’re flailing. And maybe they’re also ticked off that said wailing and garment-rending didn’t happen, so now they’re refusing to handle it because the ungrateful unwashed masses don’t deserve it.
Really wish I had a Time Machine to jump ahead a few years because I’m impatient and want to see how this ends!
As if the numbers of ‘Palace Phones’ were in the public domain. That was one of the most stupid lies from the BM.
That, and they’re lazy, unfit dullards, the pair of them.
I don’t know about younger folks in the UK, but their interest in royals might change in a decade as the Wails children become young adults. Certainly they will draw the most attention.
Well he’s probably got the only job you can’t get fired from, so why bother?
Has he? The Russians and French monarchs might have thought that way also.
My son Steven came to see me yesterday and I had the news on (as usual), a picture of Billy idol came on, and my usually laid back son looked at me and said “for gods sake turn it of mum, every time I see his sulky face I want to punch it, and if I see one more article about Kate, I’m going to move to a desert island!?
He’s in his 30s!!
What he couldn’t understand was how a couple with 3 children could admit to fights and throwing “pillows” at each other, but social services were not involved, as he said, “,” that’s no example for the kids “.
William might think he can breeze through his reign like he’s breezed through his life so far, but there is a reckoning coming at him and his wife and he won’t like it one bit. Your going to be sacked willy??
Mary Pester, I think there are more and more people who are feeling like your son.
CAN Billy Idle be fired?
That’s a cute way of saying “lazy AF”
“Photo-gate blew up on social media, not in the press.” She says, in the press. Hate to tell her but it was even on regular news in the US and they usually only reference big royal news like the con.
Can’t believe this is a big revelation. They work significantly less than other senior royals do, and they act like they both underwent surgery with Will barely popping up even when his dad is fighting cancer and Will is next in line! It’s his duty to step in when the king isn’t well but he hasn’t because he doesn’t want to. He is the future king. The thing is, if someone doesn’t have to work to get a position, they may choose not to work because yeah “who is gonna check them”? From day one, Will and Kate have made it clear that they are not into working and when someone shows you who you are, you’re an idiot not to believe them.