American Riviera Orchard is something Duchess Meghan ‘wanted to do for a while’

There is a genuine shift in how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being discussed and the reactions to their work and their projects. It really feels like we’re in a new era. While the British media wants to continue to scream, cry and throw up over every little piece of Sussex news, their tantrums are falling flat, especially with so much controversy happening around Prince William and Kate. Every time the British media tries to claim ownership over the Sussexes’ lives, regular people are going “wait, but you’re going out of your way to respect Kate’s questionable privacy?” It’s great. The racist double standards are obvious to even casual observers at this point. All of which means that Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard launch seems to be getting a positive reception in America, which is good news because ARO will probably be North-American exclusive (I’m assuming). Some highlights from this very positive People Mag exclusive:

She’s excited about ARO: A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that the lifestyle brand “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor. She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.” The name “American Riviera Orchard”: “Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her. She can’t wait for the website to launch,” the source tells PEOPLE. Meghan is seeking permission to sell cutlery, cookbooks and jarred food products, according to a trademark application, and website visitors can join an email waitlist for products and updates. Meghan will support all of Harry’s projects too: According to the source, Meghan is highly supportive of any projects Harry wishes to pursue and wants them to establish a successful “brand.” The Sussexes are careful about their inner circle. “They surround themselves with loyal friends and are very cautious about who they invite into their lives. Meghan is very focused on building a great network, ” the source says. “She is the type of person who will not only remember your birthday, she’ll also send a very personal and thoughtful gift.”



Meghan could care less about Salt Island: While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received criticism in the U.K. press (such as around the launch of the sleek new sussex.com website), Meghan is focused on looking forward. “She could care less. She knows who her friends are and this is all she cares about,” the source says.

[From People]

People have always described Meghan as a very sensitive empath and as someone who cares what people think and say about her, so I really hope that she’s in her IDGAF Era. Just live and work and exist and thrive on your own terms! “This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while” – good, I’m glad. I’m glad she’s put it together and I’m praying for a cooking show or food-based show, plus cookbooks and fun, cute things.