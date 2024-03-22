Kate Winslet just learned what Ozempic is & she thinks it ‘sounds terrible’

Kate Winslet is currently promoting The Regime and Lee, a film which should come out later this year. The Regime is the HBO dark-comedy/satire of an oppressive European dictator, where Kate plays the dictator. It looks like yet another brilliant turn for Kate on the small screen, following her massively successful HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown. For her promotion, Kate recently spoke to the New York Times Magazine about life, love and Ozempic. She’s not on Ozempic, and before she was asked about it in this interview, she had no idea what it was. Some highlights:
She had an eating disorder in the 1990s. “I never told anyone about it. Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’” For that last bit, Winslet slipped into a pitch-perfect American accent — Los Angeles, maybe a film executive. “So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away.”
On what she thinks of Ozempic: “I actually don’t know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that.” I told her that Ozempic — which apparently has not yet saturated English culture as it has in the United States — was a very in-demand diabetes drug now commonly taken off-label for weight loss. “But what is it?” Winslet said, her mouth full of pastry. I went on: It was a shot people took that dampened their interest in food. Winslet looked appalled… “Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!” She made a show of eating more of her pastry, crumbs tumbling onto the blankets.
On intimacy coordinators: “I would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked or even a kissing scene. It would have been nice to have had someone in my corner, because I always had to stand up for myself.” And often, she didn’t — she felt that whatever was being asked of her was simply part of the job. She has a litany of unspoken objections she wished she had felt empowered to make: “I don’t like that camera angle. I don’t want to stand here full-frontal nude. I don’t want this many people in the room. I want my dressing gown to be closer. Just little things like that. When you’re young, you’re so afraid of pissing people off or coming across as rude or pathetic because you might need those things. So learning to have a voice for oneself in those environments was very, very hard.”
She never wanted to be known as a complainer: “I was already experiencing huge amounts of judgment, persecution, all this bullying. People can call me fat. They can call me what they want. But they certainly cannot say that I complained and I behaved badly. Over my dead body. I would not have known how to do that without people in power turning around and saying, ‘Oh, Jesus Christ, you know, her again, that complainer.’ I would rather suffer in silence than ever let that happen to me, even still today.”
Accessing her emotions on screen: “In the beginning, I would rummage around my emotional toolbox and pull out something that had actually happened to me. But that stopped working for me at a certain point. I don’t know why. As you get older, you live more life; you have more real experiences that you add to the emotional toolbox without realizing that you’re doing it. And so sometimes, as you get older, quite honestly, emotions are easier to access because they just simmer below the surface all the time — because there’s just so damn many of them.”
I’m not judging Kate’s reaction to the Ozempic stuff because I doubt she understands that Ozempic is supposed to be used for obesity and diabetes, not garden variety weight loss. Plus, it’s kind of clear that Kate still has a somewhat skewed relationship with how she talks about her body, food and weight. I don’t blame her for that either – the way she was treated when she was younger was traumatizing for her, and the things people said about her weight were cruel and toxic. All of it left a mark and, besides that, she’s damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. Also, to all of the younger women out there: don’t be afraid to complain, to take up space, to point out when things are not right. There’s also a huge difference between “standing up for yourself and your needs” and “complaining.” “Suffering in silence” is not something to aspire to.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Oh, man — that comment about “never behaving badly” really hits hard. THIS is how power dynamics manifest these days. Women may BE in positions of power, but expectations are so different, and the second you rub someone the wrong way — even if it’s perfectly justified — that power can be stripped.
I’ve seen men slam on tables and shout and get promoted, but women are disciplined if they mildly express disagreement.
The last comment about emotions hit hard. I feel as I get older I am more empathetic and cry at the drop of a hat now. Not what I was expecting.
I agree it’s something I’ve noticed too about myself.
She is such a liar. She lied about her c-section, about “saving” that elderly woman in a fire, about getting work done on her face, etc. If she says she doesn’t know what ozempic is, odds are she is using it. It’s like the royal family, the truth is probably the opposite of what she’s saying.
Agree with all this. She’s a liar and has had weight issues because in Hollywood she was considered fat. It wouldn’t surprise me if she were on Ozempic, either.
I actually do believe the celebrities from countries where prescription drug ads on TV aren’t a thing when they say they haven’t heard of Ozempic.
Oh does she think it’s the worst thing ever, hmm. I know several people who had tipped into obesity and are finding food normalcy along with more energy and weight loss (and probably blood sugar regulation, but they haven’t talked about that and not all of them are diagnosed diabetic) on Ozempic. I hope to use it myself. I do not think that people who have never been obese can understand what it’s like to be obese*, but you would *think* that those who have had eating disorders would understand the amount of noise one’s body can make in regards to food.
*to a person, they all say something like, “is this how thin people experience hunger? A sensation that grows slowly, can be answered with a small amount of food and stops? Is this why they think obese people are lazy voracious monsters?”
Love her in Regime, it’s such a weird and wonderful spoof on many dictatorships and her acting chops really shine through.
My fear with Ozempic is that we are only now starting to see some of the long-term side effects. I read a lawsuit from one woman who was on it for 2 years, lost a bunch of weight, but now her gastrointestinal muscles are so weak they barely function. This is causing extensive pain and potentially life-long digestion issues. To keep the weight off, many people have to use it for years – how could that not mess with your gut? We will likely see more of this coming to light as time goes on.
Is it worth it? I know it’s helped many people with diabetes and that’s great, but what about the long term impact?
The drug that became Ozempic started clinical trials in 2008 and has been in use since 2012, all for diabetics. If there were complications of being on it longer term, we would probably know at this point.
But we already do know some of the long term side effects on your gut…
While it may have been on the market for a while, it’s only gained popularity and regular use in the past 1-2 years. As more people use it long-term, we will learn about more potentially life-altering side effects. I hope that’s not the case but there is still so much we don’t know about this drug…
Not necessarily. Drugs may act one way in people with diabetes and/or obesity but a totally different way in people who are otherwise healthy.
Kirsten – good point. With so many people taking it who don’t really need it, and just want to shed a few pounds, I’m curious how they will be affected long-term vs those who are obese/diabetic and need this drug.
Stef, thanks for your concern, but I trust my very skilled physicians … you don’t have to worry on our behalf.
We’re, at least in the UK, clearly told We’re on Ozempic for years, basically for life.
Problem now is that pharmacies can get a supply every other month because it had been approved to be sold last year for anyone with a weight problem.
Ozempic helps with satiety. I don’t naturally know I’ve eaten enough, Ozempic sends that message to the brain.
I didn’t have side effects but my blood sugar levels went down by 1 third the first year. I also lost without any effort over 100 pounds in 2 years, but I was obese.
Now I can’t get it regularly bec some people use it bec they have 10 pounds to lose.
BTW Ozempic may not be advertised on TV here in the UK but all the media reported about it being approved for weight loss (at a cost of 0 to £9.65 per month in England) and the Gutter Press and fashion magazines have articles regularly, meaning SHe kNEW!
If she’s never struggled with obesity, she should probably not weigh in on a drug that is also approved for it.
She’s not being asked to talk about people with obesity though — she’s being asked about the obsession with weight loss in Hollywood, which she does have considerable experience with.
Idk anyone obese who is on it. I do have two different acquaintances who are what I would say normal sized, middle-aged, 140 pound range, who both got prescriptions for it and lost a ton of weight to the point that they now sickly skinny and gaunt in the face. They don’t perceive that, though, they are just excited that they are back at their high school weights and talking about how it’s a miracle drug. To me it is scary.
I agree with you, Chaine. Scary stuff and some of the potential long-term side effects are terrifying.
This is what terrifies me too: perfectly healthy people who take a medicine just out of vanity.
I am on a similar drug and it has freed me from a lifetime of being obsessed with eating. I’ve been through everything — obesity, anorexia, obesity again.
I cannot understand why people are “terrified” by people taking a tested medication recommended by highly educated physicians, who say that semaglutide can not only help with weight loss but has protective effects for the heart.
Chaine, now you sort of know one obese person who is taking it, and is completely grateful for it, and hasn’t experienced any of the unpleasant side effects it can have. Those of us with chronic health issues don’t have the luxury of disdaining drugs that can change our lives for the better.
Actually, neither Kate nor the interviewer seem to understand what Ozempic is. It’s a drug that helps the pancreas make more insulin. That aids in blood sugar control, and the decrease in blood sugar spikes eases appetite. It’s not an appetite suppressant, like amphetamines. And for type 2 diabetics, and especially people with pre-diabetes, who have a shot at reversing their trajectory toward the disease, it has been a game changer.