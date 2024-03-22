Eden: The Sussexes plan to ‘become the new, more glamorous Royal Family’ in the US

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex launched her American Riviera Orchard Instagram account. As of yet, we’ve only seen the tile logo and a very short video previewing Meghan cooking something and standing around in a ballgown. While that wasn’t a lot to go on, there have been a wealth of stories about what American Riviera Orchard will be and what it will sell, and it feels safe to say that Meghan will likely have a cooking/food-centric show, plus cookbooks and a lifestyle/homeware brand. In the past week, we’ve also learned that Prince Harry was on a ski vacation with Corey Gamble, better known as Kris Jenner’s boyfriend of many years. Put those two stories together and you’ve got Richard Eden’s latest Mail column:
With King Charles undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, and the Princess of Wales still convalescing after abdominal surgery, half of the Royal Family’s most senior members are out of action. So what better time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to launch the latest stage of their apparent plan to become the new, more glamorous Royal Family across the pond?
In a slick Instagram video, Meghan unveiled her new lifestyle and cookery brand, American Riviera Orchard. The former actress could be seen busying herself in a rustic-looking kitchen in the video, which was posted online a day after I contacted her office for comment on her plans. American Riviera Orchard will focus on home, garden, food and lifestyle wares.
Meghan and her team decided to post the video even though the coverage it would generate was likely to overshadow an important appearance Prince Harry was making the same evening. Via video link from the US, he spoke at an awards ceremony for the Diana Trust, a cherished charity that works to promote the legacy of his late mother. Prince William attended the event in person, although he made a point of leaving before his brother’s face appeared on a video screen.
While American Riviera Orchard is very much Meghan’s venture, Harry will, I’m told, join his wife for a string of ‘regal’ public appearances over the coming days and weeks.
But as the duchess was seen arranging flowers in her promotional video, and whisking up something in a mixing bowl, Harry was stirring up trouble with an intriguing new friend. I revealed in my social diary, Eden Confidential, on Saturday that the duke, 39, enjoyed a skiing holiday last week with Corey Gamble, 43, a business executive who just happens to be the partner of Kris Jenner, the 68-year-old mother of reality US television royalty, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. She also has two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who have become super-rich stars with the help of their mother as manager, or ‘momanger’, as she’s known.
On the slopes with Harry and Corey in Aspen, America’s swankiest ski resort, were other chums including Whitney Wolfe Herd, 34, who became the youngest female billionaire in the world when she took her online dating company, Bumble, public in 2021, and Whitney’s husband, Michael, whom she first met on a skiing trip to the resort. Michael Herd, a Texan oil heir, owns the private jet on which Harry and Meghan flew to Las Vegas last November to watch their California neighbour, the pop star Katy Perry, perform in concert.
Harry’s hitherto unknown friendship with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend is fascinating. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is known to be pals with Jenner. I’m told that Harry and Gamble have ‘really hit it off’. They can certainly compare notes on having ambitious other halves.
There’s no there there. Meghan has a lifestyle brand, Harry vacationed with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend. What’s the gossip beyond that? Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure there’s a backstory, especially with the Corey Gamble stuff, but I don’t know what it is and neither does Richard Eden. It’s also notable that instead of being grateful that the Sussexes’ activities are a convenient distraction to Kensington Palace’s sh-tshow, Eden seems mad that the Sussexes are effortlessly overshadowing the meager “royal work” on offer in the UK. If history is any indication, the second Harry and/or Meghan step out and make some big announcements, suddenly William and Kate will both be desperate to be seen and heard from.
1) They already are. Duh. 2) Nice try on deflecting on the sh-tshow that is William and Kate’s KP.
Lol, I was just typing the same thing when I saw your post.
Exactly.
Right? They are members of the royal family. Check. They are living in America. Check. They are more glamorous. Check. They’re no try. That’s just what they are.
Yes! We all thought the same thing…they already are and they didn’t have to try they are just concerned for others, not mean, and naturally glamourous. But we didn’t have to tell that to Wiglet and Basher they already know hahaha
They have been the more glamorous royals for as long as they have been together hence the running them out of the country. All these two have to do is breathe to be more glamorous then the rest of the ugly leftovers.
^^ True! As well, in my estimation, M&H aren’t ‘planning’ to become anything other than to continue being themselves, while living an authentic, purpose-driven, thriving lifestyle. They are focused on nurturing their children, giving back to others, and building a legacy for their children and grandchildren! 🙌🏽
lol! that horse left the barn a long time ago
“Hello, Archwell. This is Richard (Maureen) Eden, of the Daily Fail. I’m just calling to find out if you can tell me any plans… *Click* 🤣🤣🤣
Normally I’d be like “eh, this is nothing,” but there’s been so much talk the last few days about how Kris Jenner is the billionaire maker, it’s possible they’re looking for some tips. They’re philanthropists by nature and billionaire status wouldn’t hurt.
They have friends in common. Namely Ellen and Portia. They’re is probably more overlap than we realize. I wouldn’t judge a them if they picked Kris Jenner’s brain.
Yeah! It’s probably incomprehensible for Eden how others make new friends and acquaintances. He, the other rats and the BRF preferes to only interact within the same bubble of dry old racists.
Meh, I doubt the Sussexes are picking Kris’s brain or asking for tips from her. If anything Kris might be the one asking for tips. The Sussexes are friends with the likes of Tyler Perry, Oprah, Sarandos, Bezos, Robins (just to name a few) and you think of all those they’re gonna ask KrisfrigginJenner for tips on how to become millionaires? C’mon now!! And Meghan might not be a billionaire, but she already was a millionaire before she met Harry, she don’t need to be asking Kris Jenner for any tips. Harry himself inherited millions from his mother plus he currently works in Silicon Valley! Harry is the founder of Invictus Games, Sentebale, Archiewell Foundation, Travelyst etc, he knows how to make money in millions. Why and what, pray tell, is momager gonna give him tips about? Are just joking?
Who works in silicon valley? Montecito is nowhere near SF Bay area.
Well as others have pointed out in recent threads, Kris is a genius at turning a lifestyle in multiple massively successful businesses. That’s different than how Hollywood executives and tech moguls have made their fortunes, and who says you should only seek advice from one or two people?
It is staggering to me how little these dumbass BM tabloid commentators understand the US. We all know they really need to sit down and keep H&M and the US out of their mouths because they know nothing and no “friends of” or “sources close to” are talking to them, regardless of what they claim. They can’t though because anyone left is so boring and/or refusing to work.
If Harry and Meghan can overshadow anything in England from an ocean and continent away….by just releasing a promo video….or going skiing….the problem isn’t the Sussexes. It’s that the leftover royals aren’t interesting enough to pull focus on their own. Classic “this is a you problem.”
I hate that Eden (and others) continue with their misogyny “They can certainly compare notes on having ambitious other halves.” Miss me with that and cry more Eden. My margarita glass needs more salt.
I don’t think Charles minded Meghan’s “ambition” when he suggested she keep her acting job in order to support herself and Harry.
This was Charles signaling to Harry that he didn’t want him to marry Meghan and he didn’t want to fund her. I doubt Meghan’s “ambition” crossed his mind at that stage.
I’d like to see hundreds of article screaming that Charles and William disrespected QEII wishes by trying to stop the wedding and promoting the harassment of Meghan. The wedding had the queens blessing.
That “overshadowing” is a stupid take on anything. There are things happening all over the world every day. People can follow more than one event.
Agreed. That’s the warped logic of the RF. Here in ‘Murica, if I have a win AND my husband has a win….we BOTH WIN!
There is no overshadowing because they move as a unit. Reason # 292838354748 why it would never have worked with H+M staying in the Firm. Your shine doesn’t count as sparkle toward the collective crown.
Is that a thing here in the US? I know there was some criticizing of Taylor Swift for announcing her new album at the Grammys as “overshadowing” the other winners but people will criticize her for anything. In general though I feel like no one whines about being overshadowed. Barack Obama doesn’t get mad if Michelle is photographed shopping the day he’s giving a speech, or whatever. Joe Biden doesn’t get snippy if Kamala Harris is giving a speech the same day he is. Now granted a lot of those schedules are coordinated, but generally speaking, we expect people to work and live their lives.
Does anyone think that Meghan released the website either because of Eden or that Harry didn’t know it was being released that day?
the BRF seems to expect that the entire world stops when one of them is working and that’s not how the real world works. if your work is interesting and engaging enough, it will stand out from the rest.
I actually think it’s a false premise, one royal story helps promote their royal stories.
The connection seems to be more with the Herds than with Gamble. The Herds are very active in philanthropic pursuits so maybe that is why they have a connection with PH.
It is so obvious that Harry is there with Michael Herd 🙄🙄 but that story will not sell or get any clicks, I don’t even know who Michael Herd is 🙄🙄 the British media really makes the news.
The thing the Royal Rota and WanK don’t seem to get is that a lot of people like Harry and Meghan because they are caring and good-hearted, which can’t be bottled or faked. Heuvo and Huesera don’t seem to care about anyone or anything other than their own hides.
Oh Maureen dear, Meghan and Harry are already “the more glamorous royal family”. There’s no “planning to be”, they just are and have been since they became a family.
He already knows that but he doesn’t want to admit it.
Maureen is such a priss. 😂
Considering the RF sells palace-branded gin and rum (Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin, Palace of Holyroodhouse Dry Gin), The King’s 75th Birthday Limited Edition Whiskey (for 750 pounds), plus royal branded tea caddies, tea cups and china, tote bags, scarves, jewelry, etc. – until Meghan and Harry start selling Duchess of Sussex kitchen aprons and Duke of Sussex 40th Birthday t-shirts, Eden might want to tone it down a bit.
Oh Maureen.
How about concentrating on flogging JMiddletonedeaf’s dog food instead of speculating about things you know nothing about?
Exhibit A:
Harry’s *regal* public appearances. Harry is a son of the current monarch, will be the brother of the next and uncle to the one after, if the monarchy is still around by then. Harry’s a royal by birth, so everything he does is by definition regal, even if H couldn’t care less. Unlike the remoaners.
Exhibit B:
Launching businesses is not something that is done on the spur of a moment or decided by a coin toss on a whim. As the launch was to be on the anniversary of the Freedom Flight, there wasn’t much wiggle room, and, unlike others mentioned, H&M couldn’t care less about overshadowing each other – as both events (ARO and Diana Awards) were in different fields in different geographical locations. And, unlike others, they are both quite healthily self-confident.
If Eden only were as confident doing his actual job – which entails doing research – as whispering confidentially about things that are public knowledge…
Is…..is everyone just gonna ignore the fact that the pic wth H on ski slopes which was used to illustrate this POS cr@p in the usual british shitrags, was one of H in 2011!!! Then they also used a pic of Corey on a ski trip with Kris Jenner last year
None of the multitude of this regurgitated crap by shitmedia around the world, quoting each other, has a shred of evidence to back up this narrative.
So…..what………are we all just gonna abandon truth and wallow in lies, mis- and disinformation. Just like a passle of low-intelligence mammals? Got it.
William and Kate want a foothold in the US for popularity and relevance and Frankenphoto has blown that up. They’re mad that US media is coming for them and the Sussexes are not tainted by this scandal. No US legitimate media that I found alluded to the Sussex photos.
For all the terrible things one can say about the Kar-Jenners, the one good thing you can say is that Kris Jenner is a business genius. She took her stable of talentless children and made them all very famous and very wealthy. So if H&M are able to obtain any of her business acumen to further their endeavors, I say good for them. She can probably help set them on the path of becoming billionaires even quicker.
These people are exhausting. H & M are busy minding their own business, living quietly in California only appearing in a few events of their choice every once in a while. The ones who are hounding them and desperately thirsting for their photos are the media, rota and palace. It’s not the Sussexes’ fault that they are inspiring, charismatic and glamorous without even trying to be. Why do the rota have to deflect using Sussexes every day? This is deflection from W & K photoshop scandal
Well we know that H&M live rent free in these people’s heads.
This is just another hate fueled fever induced nightmare, where the voices in Maureen’s head are telling him stuff about what he imagines the Sussexes are up to. We know there are no real “friends” or “sources ” feeding him anything.
The obsession with anything to do with H&M, the supposed irrelevant non working Royals, is very real and totally amazing!
Eden just cobbled togther his two previous articles on Harry and Meghan to get clicks. He knows as much as we do about them but he keeps pretending that he has link with someone with Harry and Meghan’s camp. If he did he would be saying more and putting out exclusives. He says he knew about the launch of Meghan’s business the day before the launch but didn’t tweet or publish an article about it as an exclusive. This is just sad.
Ummm…. Why would they want to be ‘royal’ after all the stuff they said the royals represent and did to them?
It’s not a question of if they ‘want’ to be royal. They just are. Harry has the same lineage going back 1000 years or more as William. He’s son of the King, brother of the future King. His mother’s ancestry is considered by some as even more illustrious, lol! Whether you’re a monarchist or not (I’m not), you can’t get much more ‘royal’ than that. And don’t start on about the title. It is literally their official name, a wedding gift from the late Queen. Harry doesn’t have a surname, as such. And don’t forget, he made it clear in Spare that he’s a monarchist.
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a) American and b) royalty. So, American Royalty tracks, Richard.
And I thought Kylie Jenner was the world’s youngest female billionaire?
Meghan and Harry are certainly the most glamorous members of the British royal family and most of us are thrilled they are thriving in America. However, we don’t have a royal family in America, and, unless Trump gets his way, hopefully, we never will.
Exactly, Brassy Rebel.
It must be exhausting to live in a land where you will be judged for not dimming your light lest it outshine others.
It is true that America got a royal family too now… and tada that one is not paid by public money. 🙂
Doria, Meghan’s Mom being friends with Kris is really the breaking news for me. Talk about opposite attracts. Good to know Kris still surrounds herself with good and kind people.
I’m assuming that this is based on them being photographed together once at an event.
Ohhh Maureen, damn those lemons you keep sucking are bitter 😂😂
See Harry and Megan are a TEAM, not a couple of lazy competing idiots.
They each have their own projects and FRIENDS, yep another word you don’t associate with Billy and bone “friends”
‘you can keep the incandescent Billy, along with the lieing racist BCH bones. Harry and Megan are happy, thriving and popular, and GONE from grotsville UK. Suck on those lemons Maureen, cos you ain’t getting near Harry and Megan
Maureen seemed mad that he and the other rats 🐀 can’t control the Sussexes narrative and that’s driving them crazy. Maureen the answer is yes because they can.
If monarchists/royalists want a more glamorous royal family they can look to the continental royals who somehow manage to avoid looking stale and old like the BRF. There is going to be a large group of young princesses, several who are future queens, attending all royal events starting in the next few years.