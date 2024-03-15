Duchess Meghan launches her new lifestyle/food brand, American Riviera Orchard

On the four-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “Freedom Flight” to California, the Duchess of Sussex launched her new lifestyle label/brand. Meghan has a new Instagram and everything. The brand: American Riviera Orchard. I would guess that “American Riviera” is a reference to the Montecito/Santa Barbara area. Orchard is just… I don’t know, lifestyle branding 101. You can see the Instagram here and it reads “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.” What an incredible week to launch her lifestyle brand, huh? I imagine this was always the plan (launch after the Oscars), but wow.
Meghan Markle is back on Instagram with a surprise new project. On Thursday, a new website and Instagram page for what appears to be a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard went live. The bio for the Instagram page simply reads, “By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024.”
The first Instagram Story shows Meghan, 42, picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen set to the song “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson.
American Riviera Orchard’s name seems to be a nod to Santa Barbara, the California town where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their two children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet. According to Travel & Leisure, Santa Barbara has been known as the “American Riviera” for more than 100 years “because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture.”
A trademark application, currently awaiting examination, for American Riviera Orchard reveals the brand plans to sell tableware, drinkware including decanters, kitchen linens and edible treats such as jellies, jams, marmalade and spreads. The trademark application is also seeking approval for cookbooks.
In addition, the waitlist signup advertises a way to stay in the know about “products, availability and updates,” promising something similar to The Tig, the lifestyle blog Meghan created in 2014 before shutting it down in 2017. Meghan used her blog as a place to share her favorite food and travel discoveries, along with personal reflections. The name was inspired by Tignanello, a full-bodied red wine, and she told Tory Daily that trying it was her first time understanding how people speak about wine, so she developed “the tig” into her own word for “getting it” about “not just wine, but everything.”
I’m into it. Aren’t you? This is basically everything I hoped for, if she was committed to building a lifestyle/homeware brand. Just cute things, kitchen things, cookware probably, and some food items. Definitely cookbooks. What if this whole time, she’s been testing recipes and she’s about to drop Meghan’s American Riviera Kitchen: A Montecito Cookbook??? What if she does a cooking show??? BRO, I CANNOT WAIT.
Going back to the timing… like, there’s part of me that hates the timing specifically because Meghan is inadvertently taking some of the heat off of the Waleses’ situation. Now all of the royal reporters are going to spend the next week screaming into the void about HOW DARE MEGHAN SELL GLASSWARE WHILE KATE IS ILL, instead of keeping the heat on the clownshow at Kensington Palace. What’s also funny about the timing is that Meghan’s launch will get so much attention, Huevo and Buttons will get super-jealous and they’ll pull some big stunt to get the attention back on them.
I, of course, signed up for updates and am now just waiting for Madam Duchess to email me 😁. I would love some artisanal California marmalade to enjoy while watching KP burn itself down.
Same here!! LOL
Marmalade goes great with piping hot tea! lolz I also love that she’s going to sell stuff similar to what the Duchy of Cornwall does, so if they criticize her they imply a criticism of themselves!
I was thinking about this earlier, I really hope that once the ‘HOW GAUCHE’ tweets start, people respond with pictures of all the equivalent stuff the royals sell.
While I’m sure this is yet another example of them living their lives supremely unbothered by all the drama and nonsense over here, part of me hopes that deep down she knew we’d need snacks while the clownshow explodes in on itself.
“Let them eat snacks!” as the British Monarchy finally implodes 232 years after the French one.
@SarahCS
“…she knew we’d need snacks”
😂😂😂
I love “The Riv,” @Shawna! That “American Riviera Orchard” name? —it’s a mouthful.
It’s a mouthful of a title, I agree. I would have dropped the orchard maybe? Didn’t stop me from signing up though! Lol
It pains me to say I hate the name, but hope to understand it better after seeing what she does with it.
Yes when I first saw the name I thought it was wine! Then I found it was … cooking stuff … I mean, ok?
I didn’t love the name at first, either, but it has really grown on me overnight. If I think of it as a destination, American Riviera Orchard is a place I want to visit. I love “The Riv” too @Shawna!
It’s a mouthful but in the end you know we will all end up saying “I bought some of Meghan’s stuff.”
The could even title whatever blog/newsletter they sent “The Riv” and see if it sticks as an abbreviation of the entire brand. There has been a lot of pushback on Reddit and X about the length of the name. A nickname for it would mean they wouldn’t actually have to back down but still offer people something that’s easier to talk about and share on social media.
Yeah, I’m with y’all on the name. Doesn’t matter, though, I love kitchen stores! Virtual, actual, doesn’t matter! And I’m not a cook, I just like browsing the stuff!
People said same about William-Sonoma and Sur-la-Table
I signed up for Insta for the first time, and this will be my only follow.
The screams started yesterday: “How DARE Meghan time her launch for Peg’s Diana Tribute!!!”
You know, the mother he called crazy. The mother he literally silenced by getting her own story, in her own voice, banned.
Well, now they’re all throwing up and throwing tantrums because Meghan is using HER voice: I hope it echoes all across Salt Island and reverberates on a loop!!
I signed up right away 😍😍
Great! Enjoy but realise that the title Duchess is a outdated and steeped in classism.
You can’t champion equality and still go around with a title.
LOLOLOL!!
This is perfect on so many levels. Good (as always) for her.
This is such a good fit for her and ties into her pre- Harry brand. I’m looking forward to learning more. Also lol on the timing which of course is coincidence but karma is always on time.
To be fair, it’s not easy to find a few days in the calander when there is no royal fuckup to distract from. I truly hope that there are at least a few columnists who will draw attention to the Duchy productline that I believe now makes money for Peg.
The video and site styling are perfection, but the name is really long and awkward. Needs a nickname, pronto.
Maybe The Riv? Echoes The Tig.
I know people will cuss me out for this, but I am not a fan of this branding. The name sounds very unattainable elite. And if she starts selling food products the produce they’ll use will obviously bot come from her montecito orchard. I expected something more down to earth and inclusive I guess. But I have an open mind about where she will take this and I truly hope she comes out with a vegan cookbook, because I’d buy that for sure.
There seem to be plenty of farms and orchards (many organic) in the area. Why would the produce need to come from her yard?
I definitely won’t cuss you out but I like the name. It’s bougie and aspirational. And I loved the video which to me was giving Hill House Paula Sutton vibes (also bougie aspirational). And I love that the font is her own calligraphy! I’d recognize those flourishes anywhere.
I also started wondering if they’ve purchased an orchard somewhere in the region. That way (part of) the ingredients of the jams and spreads can come from their orchard.
And I would guess/hope that parts of the brand will be affordable so everyone can enjoy. A range of cookware or kitchenware in different price categories or whatever.
@SussexWatcher I agree with your take. Yes, it’s a mouthful and bougie, but it’s also fun and life-affirming. “American Riviera” brings a little euro-trash jetset zing to the usual California Girl sunniness, and Orchards are magical happy places. I hope she nails it.
I meant to add that I also love love love that it has American in the name. Haha suck on that, Salty Isle!
Agree that the name is bleh. I like American Riviera, but maybe that’s taken? I’m anticipating that it will eventually shortened to ARO; which kind of fits with Archewell
please please please let there be a recipe book and cookery show! If she’s getting good business and branding advice i would hope someone would have suggested a show.
I definitely think there will be a cookbook at the very least. She is going to make soooooo much money from this venture. Cookbooks, table linens, kitchenware (I would absolutely buy that giant bowl seen in her grainy video), cookware, glassware, dinnerware….our Meg is gonna be a billionaire.
I thought Meg was already rich???? I guess greed is good!
I have my giant vintage sponge ware biscuit bowl that’s about that size! I like mine better! 😉
Anyhoo, what’s your problem, cathy? You here just to crap all over Meghan’s accomplishments?
According to the DM coverage, there is a netflix cooking show in the pipeline and I can’t wait!
Yes!!! And produce from her yard!!!!
The pending copyright application does indicate e- and hard copy cookbooks will be one of the items produced under the brand. Cannot wait!
I’ll be cooking ARO/The Riv recipes then eating it on my ARO/The Riv tableware 🍽️
The name is not my favourite, just because it feels a little long and random, however I really like the marketing so far and the branding looks really nice. I’m a fan of the font and colours. It’ll be interesting to see how it develops. It does feel like a good fit for her.
I agree on all counts. The name is kind of whatever but I’ll withhold final judgement until I see more and overall the concept seems like a good fit for her. Can I say I actually kind of do not want a cooking show? I’m sure she is a great cook, but all the over-exaggerated food enjoyment cooking show hosts seem to have to do just bugs me so I don’t want Meghan to have to do that!
I guess this might also explain why she hasn’t been doing brand ambassador type stuff… she’s developing her own brand!
It does sound like a word salad
Word salad is the britshit media’s fav term for anything Meghan says or writes. The irony is Meghan never speaks word salad and they do every day.
10 syllables is just too many.
I hope they get a nickname soon.
I really think she should have used her name. Martha Stewart Living is iconic.
This name is so random, like you said, a word salad.
It sounds like someone popped “names of lifestyle brands in CA” into ChatGPT and picked this one from the list.
That said, I’m a sucker for kitchenware so bring it.
Kokiri, using her name would have been great!
If she used Sussex in any way, she would have been destroyed for profiting off her title. (I mean the RRs are already saying that.) her name isn’t Meghan Markle anymore. So just Meghan’s Orchard then or something? then people would be bad that the food wasn’t coming from her orchard like you already pointed out.
I’m sure it will go by a nickname in time, either ARO or American Riv or something.
Agreed.
I don’t care for the name, nor did I particularly like Archewell. It’s too cumbersome, much like this new lifestyle name.
And I always wonder, is it pronounced ARCHwell or ARKwell?
Like architect.
Archewell. Weird that any it. Hard to pronounce.
Maybe she’s just not great naming things. I’m not either. Some people are really clever though.
Goop, though stupid, is clever. Easy to remember, fun to say.
Draper James, is fun to say. You can kinda sing it.
American Riveria Orchard. Like, what?
Orchard isn’t a pleasant word to say.
I think she’s not great at naming things. I didn’t care for The Tig particularly either, or the rational behind that name. Doesn’t seem to have held her back though! So we’ll see how the new venture develops.
The font: looks like she did calligraphy which was then embroidered on linen…?
Shawna, yes that’s definitely her handwriting. I love that! Hopefully she’s had an entire font set created from her writing so the whole site will have her cute little calligraphy flourishes everywhere.
I’m just so happy for her (and Harry) that they are freeeee! Free from being the official royal scapegoats (even though they’re still being used this way, but now they can fight back). Free from Salty Isle. Free to do the things she enjoys with this website and company. Free to thrive and not just survive. I can’t wait for American Riviera Orchard or ARO to launch and for her to start raking in the millions.
It feels like it was made to be shortened. I’ve seen a few people just call it ARO (rhyming with “arrow”?), and that’s cute.
I agree, Juno. And ARO (arrow) would be cute.
Agreed – it’s not clever like…”Clevr” (which I know she didn’t create, but it’s memorable, and easy). It’s too cumbersome. Also, American Riviera Orchard sounds so…bougie, which negates one of the things I most enjoy about her – she can do breathtaking rich lady, but she can also do ripped jeans and a beanie hat and look like it’s really her vibe….like she really is the girl who slept in a tent and peed outside on safari with her new man. She can cook in the kitchens of people who just lost their home and throw thoughtful parties where the most famous people reside. The name is just 100% bougie to me, and IDK – it takes away her range to me.
American Riviera would have worked, as would American Orchard. All three words? Nope. Long and not the least bit catchy.
I agree about her range. It looks like she is in a very narrow rich lady lane and I expected something more like how you describe her. Rich lady but she can have the time of her life sleeping in a tent. To me this orchard thing feels so unattainable. Maybe her content will cover a broader range than what the launch suggests.
It is highly likely that “American Orchard” or “American Riviera” being widely used and rather generic terms would not be allowed to be trademarked. Or if allowed, could be already in use by someone. Naming brands in a way that won’t co-opt on someone else or use such generic terms isn’t as easy as it might seem.
Equality, I agree. If that region is known for being the American Riviera then there are probably a million things from that area already called American Riviera (fill in the blank).
I honestly don’t mind the long name and as Juno wrote above may just be shortened to ARO. I notice the logo is made up of those 3 letters so maybe that’s already her plan.
If she’s selling foodstuffs, “American Riviera Orchard” works great. It’s a little longer than something like “Stonewall Kitchens” but it’s going to be a label on a jar of jam, not face cleaner like GOOP. It has a nice rhythm to my ear. And it’s just the background, with only two syllables more than Martha Stewart Living.
Yep, very much agree. Really not a fan of the name and it feels a bit ‘random words put together’. Even ‘The American Riviera Orchard’ might have worked better.
Count me in 100% on the rest of it though.
Beenie said the name was too long adding “The” would make it longer.
Since we don’t have much else to go on, the name makes it sound to me like she’s going to compete with Harry & David selling luxury pears. I’m sure once it’s launched the association will fit whatever she is actually selling though.
Which actually owned their own pear orchards in the valley (the Rogue Valley; used to work at H&D, long ago!), so I’m willing to bet the company will either acquire or already has acquired orchards in the vicinity, or at least will be buying directly from local orchards.
I signed up for updates immediately this is totally what I’m into. I’m looking forward to a cookbook, she has a way with making staples seem updated and modern that I’ll enjoy trying I’m sure. As for the Wales’ and providing cover, eh.. Of course the BM will do what they do, because they don’t want them to have money to be able to survive away, so it’s expected. And the Wales’ themselves have somehow managed to make boneheaded move after boneheaded move every week this year, so I’m not too worried.
So excited. Signed up for updates already and subscribed to Instagram site.
I noticed there is a spoof/copycat IG site already: “americanriveraorchard” as opposed to “americanrivieraorchard”. The fake on is missing one “i” in its address. The real one has a blue tick.
What’s so funny to me is how many of her haters or Princess Keen “fans” are already following her IG page. Someone on Twitter showed a screen grab of a huge list of anti-Meghan accounts already following. And then the Daily Fail did an item by item list of everything on her kitchen island in the 1 second shot of her cooking in the video (down to “a stack of plates” 😂). It’s hilarious how obsessed they are and how much free marketing they’ll provide. Cha-ching, baby.
That photo was so blurry and yet the FAIL did an item by item list of everything on her kitchen counter? That’s crazy. They are so fan obsessed. Too bad they didn’t apply the same sleuthing abilities to WanKs frankenphoto.😂
Exactly, midnight! Lol.
The BM sound stupid claiming this happened now to stick it to the Royals. This takes months of planning not hours or days.
They would complain no matter when it happened. The fake media in salty isle has the ability to twist any single thing they do into some huge assault against their pathetic royals.
Agreed. They make it out like Megan all of a sudden decided to put a lifestyle brand out because Kate is bad at photoshop. Ridiculous. This was always the plan.
LMAO they do sound hysterical. I love it.
Also, if this doesn’t bring Kate out from wherever she is, then something is indeed seriously wrong with her.
Oh the BM is sal-tee but not salty enough to ignore:) Several royal rotas followed QUICKLY after launch. They’re getting another faux outrage click bait revenue stream so their good. I followed The Tig and honestly the Duchess has a great eye! I hope the site can find a balance between aspirational and reachable but most of all, I hope it is a successful platform for creators/small business deserving a spotlight.
This is super exciting!!! What we were all hoping for! Can’t wait for the cooking show.
Daily fail has obsessively dissected every single item in the screenshot of Meghan’s kitchen, even labelling “exposed brick wall”, and someone on twitter commented, “is Kate hiding in Meghan’s kitchen?” 😂😂😂
lol. They are such losers, jealous of a black woman who can afford nice things.
Do we know who the lady in the black dress is? Maybe it’s Kate 😀
Otherwise what on earth is that segment of the video about?? Looks like Sicilian widow in 1899.
That looks like the Caroline Herrera ballgown skirt/outfit that M wore to the “One Love” premiere in Jamaica. Perhaps she was having a fitting that day? The hairstyle is the same that she wore with it as well (low, sleek bun).
I’m here for it! I’m glad it’s home related too. No more skincare, haircare, etc.
So many of you were manifesting this, so please enjoy it! 😂 Lifestyle things like these aren’t really my jam but I hope it’s a huge success for her. I want those salty rota people to realize once and for all that she’s making plenty of money and she’s never coming back to royal life in the UK.
I love the timing. The world is hyper focused on the British media, so many eyeballs to witness the unhinged hysteria! Come on, rota, make it really damn clear why Harry and Meghan had to quit you and that family.
Usually, it’s just CB and the Sussex squad paying attention to the non-stop abuse of Meghan.
Love it! Haven’t been on IG in a few years and Meghan made me get back on. The things I do for her lol.
I actually think it’s good timing because more people have eyes on royal news right now. The height social media interest in whereiskate is dying off so good time to grab people while they are still somewhat interested.
I mean she has almost 400k followers for a brand IG. Not even Angelina Jolie got that many from her recent launch.
That’s because KP has made an entire business model of sloppily copying anything the Sussexes do, so they assume that it must work that way in reverse for everyone else too
ETA: This was a response to Louise not sure how it ended up here
Y’all, I made an Instagram account😂. I don’t even like insta. Next up, Meghan’s gonna have me cooking and I don’t even like cooking. Excited for her. Can’t wait to see it all.
I made one also, I just follow her account. I look like a bot out there but I promise I’m real🫣😅
Didn’t I read somewhere yesterday that a cooking show is part of the Netflix deal? Of course I can’t find it now. Good for her, it’s clearly been a passion project for a long time. I don’t love the name, though. I’m sure it went through a lot of brainstorming/focus groups, but the words “American Riviera Orchard” just don’t roll off the tongue well together. I’m blaming the word orchard, haha.
I saw that too. Claimed there wil be a Netflix cooking show.
“On the four-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “Freedom Flight” to California,”
Honestly, both H&M know how to symbolize things. That is a hell of celebration of their first step to freedom. It is just simply perfect. No doubt BM will yell and puke, but they always do that anyway. Also, they already started to put the blame of KP’s sh*t handling of the situation on H&M before the launch. So, there is nothing new. And, the disappearance of Kate turned into a global hunting event. Talking about H&M won’t change that until Kate comes outside. If we don’t see her at Easter, this situation will blow up more no doubt.
That’s a mouthful! Sounds very ambitious, I’m happy for her. I think I would’ve liked “The Tig 2” or something simpler, but I hope it does well. Am in the SoCal region so it’ll be good to know what’s good (or even better) around here.
Yeah, as someone sensitive to proper branding, I find the name choice lackluster….”Yeah, I got this from the American Riviera Orchard.” It’s long…so long that they didn’t even include it in the website name. So I’m not a fan of the naming choices, but I’m a fan of Meghan’s aesthetic, so I’ll be joining the mailing list for updates!
Agreed. Something like “Orchard Riviera” would flow better but even that sounds too much like a new, planned community. I hope they shorten it to ARO or something down the line.
Like others have said, this market is a bit over saturated so I hope what she does is very unique and different. Would definitely welcome her wine recommendations, that’s for sure!
The immediate response of most commenters here so far to this name has been underwhelming. We can’t be the only ones; some people on her team must’ve had a similar response, at least initially. Maybe it will make more sense when we know more about the content.
And as @Jenny below says, hoping (expecting actually) she focuses on local and women/minority owned businesses as part of her plan.
Lemons, what?
https://americanriviera.com/
The Tig’s over.
I really haven’t seen anyone complaining about the name except here. And people whined about Archewell but it seems to be doing quite well, lol.
They filed for the copyrights on Feb 5, the day KC announced his diagnosis. None of those have been approved yet and are still in process.
I feel this is such a saturated area right now, she needs to really come out swinging. I hope she focuses on local women and minority owned small businesses, giving them a larger platform to get their wares to the masses.
She also announced it 9 mins before William took the stage last night hahahaha.
I LOOOOVE how obsessed the RRs are with this already. We were mocking the DM’s breakdown of one of the scenes from the little video on X. She’s at 350k followers already, with no press directly from Archewell or Meghan. Keep advertising for her RRs.
The RRs never need an excuse to bash Meghan as we have seen over the several weeks/months/years. Does this take some of the focus off Kate? Yes. But I like that Meghan just did what she wanted to do when she wanted to do it. No one is blaming William for attending galas or playing basketball while Kate is……wherever. Meghan can move on with her life too.
100% this! William can drink beer, attend galas, play basketball, etc….. and it’s ok and no British media will comment that he’s not pulling his weight. He earns millions from ‘Duchy’ products and the money doesn’t go to good causes – it goes to his bank account! King Charles now pays rent to Prince William for Highgrove House (as it’s part of the Duchy) but continues to sell products labelled ‘Highgrove House’. Those products are supposed to “enable the life and work of The King’s Foundation.”
No one says a negative word about all the commercial enterprises the Royal Family and Royal adjacent relatives are involved in. The hypocrisy is not surprising, however I will continue to point to point out the differences where I can.
Their bitterness is giving her free promotion so at least she’s benefitting from it.
Great looking project, awkward name.
I’m expecting Keen rumblings about chutney making any minute now.
Yea! Love the concept, but the name is like AI influencer nonsense words. Maybe it’ll naturally shorten to “the Orchard” or something?
I don’t really like the name. It’s too long. But I expect it’ll become ARO? Which is great. I bought this from ARO, it’s lovely stuff etc. The video is too gauzy and indistinct for me. But all of that means nothing. Because what she’s done is what they ever failed to appreciate let alone see – she’s used her natural bucket loads of talent and energy, and together they are rising higher and higher. There is always positivity. And I love that they have separate ventures. And now more than ever I’m glad they they said **** this to a life in the UK because the BRF would have squandered this level of ability.
Could be pronounced “arrow” and would work. I suggested abbreviating it The Riv to echo the old blog name while still sounding new.
Yes. should’ve said. My hope would be for the overall phonetic, so arrow. I think it’s lovely. Should’ve dropped the caps for the sounding; less BBC split up acronym, more arrow. A.R.O. is quite uncomfortable to say. I can imagine someone picking up the phone, “good morning, arrow, how can I help?”.
I think that would become a problem with Aeropostale clothing brand also going by “Aero,” pronounced the same, though. And there’s an airline called Aero, too.
I think short a vowel not long a, which would definitely sound like arrow not aero. Or this just a British understanding of how short sound “arrow” is pronounced? Aero is the UK chocolate bar sound to me. Arrow is the fly through the air spear. Which I really like.
The name is absolutely ridiculous. There is a great Vulture article that likens it to the potential name of Blake Lively’s 7th child…
I’ve been chuckling that people’s first instinct was to jump to ARO when all they had to do was drop Orchard and the name would be less of a mouthful for them – which is precisely what M did, because the website is americanriviera.com, no orchard there. What’s wrong with simply saying “American Riviera”? From what we know of Meghan, she would have chosen the name for a reason, no need for us to rename her business before she has even begun.
It just goes to show Meghan’s not paying attention to what’s going on with that family. I’ve seen royal commentators and reporters complaining about the timing because it was on the same day as the Diana awards. Whatever. I’m looking forward to finding out more about the new business.
Meghan is so generous to the Wales’ by launching this in the middle of KP’s PR disaster. As you mentioned it takes the spotlight off Bill and Kathy for a bit. Probably wasn’t planned that way, but she can’t wait for them to get their act together or she will be waiting for a while.
However, by launching it right before William is going to speak at the Diana Legacy Award, we could dig into it a bit more. Bill is probably incandescent with rage.
Yes, people are saying it’s on purpose to draw attention from William’s Diana stuff. But her husband is also there, so hmmm. I think it has actually done W&K more of a favour – people are looking at it and claiming how thoughtless Meghan has been, and wider than that she and Harry caused everything to go wrong for Kate. And hey presto, there’s been that article about loyal friends saying all this illness started because of Harry and Meghan. Bingo. It won’t work, though, because the sheer negativity, the rehash of the same old blaming, makes them look totally stuck in the past. H&M are way forwards people.
Meh the timing is the timing, the logical course of action for Wank is for them to release a vid of Kate sitting up in bed with her kids eating Pancakes. as for the clash with the Diana awards i reckon they must have planned it to happen around the same time so both of them are in the limelight, and its also freedom day love it. Meghan took the heat off them
Re: timing, it comes across that Meghan DGAF what’s happening on Salty Isle. I’m glad she didn’t delay anything.
Yup. Don’t know, don’t care. Huevo Pegs the III? Don’t know him 🤷🏽♀️
I really admire Meghan‘s clean cut and modern clothing style. So while I love the idea of such a brand for her and think this could work out great, I find the name and the blurry beige video too Kitsch and would have hoped for something more modern. But then Meghan has indulged in Kitsch before, and it is part of her charm
I like her so much, and I feel she has an amazing sense of style. Besides that she is also really smart ( and beautiful) and I feel maybe a little disappointed ? It sounds and looks to me a little bit boring.
Please don’t bite my head off, but the podcasts were amazing, the work they choose is amazing, and this doesn’t resonate so much with me. But I am ready to be surprised and amazed. So good luck to her.
this isn’t just aimed at you, but at all the similar comments – I dont know how people can say this doesn’t resonate with them or they think this is disappointing or boring.
Literally all we have is a name, a logo, and a 15 second video on IG. I don’t know how so many Sussex “fans” can already be dragging this when we know almost nothing about what this is going to be.
Maybe because when she has launched things in the past they were pretty much fully formed and you understood immediately what it was. This seems a little unclear except the color scheme is very on brand from what we’ve seen of their home and she has been investing in food type things for years. I just don’t personally connect with yet another “lifestyle” brand, which is how this is marketed, that is going to sell expensive sounding food and homewares.
But that’s ok if I don’t connect because hopefully lots of people will and the venture will be successful and long lasting. I just know that my immediate reaction when I saw it announced wasn’t excitement, it was confusion on the name and general apathy about the whole thing. She has experience in this space and she is dynamic so if she can bring something new and interesting then I’m sure many people will love it once it fully launches and we can see it for real.
@Becks1 – Agreed, the need to make an instant snap judgment about anything Meghan does without any details happens a lot. It’s exhausting.
Anyway, I’m excited to see more. I’m shocked Meghan has returned to IG as I didn’t think she ever would. At least IG has better safety controls to protect Meghan and her team from online abuse.
Becks1. I don’t think it’s aimed particularly at me, either; although, here in the UK, I buy online from clothing companies that feature high end home products on behalf of other companies. There is obviously therefore a market amongst people like me. But that really isn’t quite the point – even if I never buy from her, I love this venture because it reflects major talent and positivity.
I agree 💯, Becks.
And D – I think this will be a fully formed brand and project. We just don’t know all the details yet. I can’t imagine she would just launch this promo video and the website and then make us wait 6 months for any content or products. I predict we’ll get more fully fleshed out information very soon.
It’s fine and I agree….im not the audience for this (although we don’t really even know what this is yet). I’m more looking forward to the new podcast and the Netflix stuff. But it’s smart to have multiple income streams and to take advantage of the interest in what she is doing. I know people who will never listen to her podcasts but will absolutely buy whatever this is. Meghan and Harry need to fund their security for themselves and their kids for the rest of their lives.
I mean, and I’m not trying to come at you but it doesn’t have to resonate with you. It’s nothing wrong if it’s not your thing, if you’re not really into this sort of home goods/lifestyle type of stuff. There’s going to be a market for this, people that may not care at all about the royal stuff but like the designs or the cookbooks or whatever else they release. I think supporters have to understand that everything is not going to be tailored specifically to the people on Twitter defending them, and that to succeed they really can’t. It in my opinion encompasses the larger issue that people have about whether they attend royal events, whether or not they have personal pages on Instagram, whether or not they go to certain activities in the showbiz industry. They aren’t going to just try to appeal to their diehards forever( which let’s be honest is the vast majority commenting here). That’s not a great business decision it locks you into the whims of those people and doesn’t give you the ability to take risks or changes, despite their loyalty.
Excellent points! They have proven they know what they are doing in their business and personal lives. I just sit back and enjoy their moving from success to success!
As long as Meghan is happy and enjoys doing it, it doesn’t matter if it doesn’t resonate with you. Everything’s not for you.
Hard to have a nuanced conversation without people coming at you that you’re a hater but I agree. Yes, it’s not much to go on. But to start, I think the name is two separate concepts that she’s pulled together and they don’t match or flow. I didn’t like the Tig name either-I thought the story was pretentious. She does love cooking, and the whole aspirational homewares thing-so that’s great. Everything she has promoted sells out, so I’m sure she’ll do well. I just don’t love the whole concept-like she’s better than schilling products. But I of course signed up yesterday and I’m sure I’ll order a cookbook-so whatever. Lol.
Anniversary of the freedom flight why not launch on that date. Who cares what other people in a whole another country have going on. The world doesn’t stop because of the Windsors buffoonery. It would only be poor timing if she dropped this last week. Now that people who usually don’t pay attention to royals now see the circus that is keeping up with the Windsors is there is no need to hold off on going on as business as usual. The name I don’t care for she should’ve went with the tig its short, catchy and it’s already associated with her. I’m looking forward to what she does with this brand.
Kudos to Meghan for continuing on her journey with something she loves. And no Meghan should not put her life on hold because Kate got busted for photo fraud and she is allegedly I’ll. After PhotoGate can you honestly believe she is sick?
Agreed: Meghan and Harry shouldn’t schedule their life around the RF’s scandals and activities.
So right.
I can see where she’s going with the name and its clearly something meaningful for her – love the branding. The Windsors could have had a PR / branding genius but alas they couldn’t control their jealousy. Megan was perfect for the job.
Given that there were 2 announcements last night from them Pegs must be inconsolable that they outshone him during the Diana event – am surprised the press are screaming about it but they have been quiet esp the Fail. The timing was not a coincidence – they are playing Peggy at his own game.
To me, the name is very evocative of a specific scenic, riviera landscape imagery, lifestyle and sets a mood. It makes me think of Mimi Thorisson’s Manger, or Floret aesthetic. It’s a very descriptive trademark but this seems deliberate and it works. It shouldn’t take long at all to build goodwill and strong associations to her identity because Meghan is already so famous.
I agree, and I think going the foodie/home goods route is super smart because she can go Hi/Lo — things for either Williams Sonoma or Target. Look how much dough the Pioneer Woman crap makes for WalMart or classier Joanna Gaines makes for Target through Hearth and Hand. People ALWAYS are willing to buy stuff for their house and kitchens.
Agnes, I think this has the potential to be the most lucrative venture yet! I certainly am very excited to see what she has been working on because this is something she’s so passionate about. I expect to see lots of beauty and joy!
People always do best when they do what they are passionate about, and she’s been into this since way before Harry. Good on her.
I think this is excellent. It plays to Meghan’s prior lifestyle blog, and it combines a sort of chic veneer. Guess what? It’s also adjacent to what KC had (and now is in Prince William’s hands!!): https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/king-charles-food-brand-gordon-ramsay-hated.html/
So royal approved! Please let’s remind them when they forget that, shall we? And while it’s good that she’s earning a living this way, it’s not à la Peter Philips: https://news.sky.com/story/amp/queens-grandson-peter-phillips-flogs-royal-connections-in-chinese-milk-ad-11913938
QE (and now KC) also marketed things like gin from some of her estates.
ML and Equality, sadly though we know it won’t matter that other royals – up to and including the monarch – are selling everything from jam to gin. Meghan has always been held to a different standard and the rota rats and royals themselves suddenly become amnesiacs when it comes to Meghan just following in the footsteps (and commercial ventures) of other working royals.
But that’s okay because she’ll outsell and outshine them all. And I hope she continues signing everything from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.
Love this for her. Seriously.
Thank you for embedding the IG story; I’m off IG for Lent and OF COURSE that’s when Meg chooses to re-emerge there! 😀
Ginny, you can go to the website:
https://americanriviera.com/
‘American Riviera Orchard’ comes across as unnecessarily cumbersome to me, but at least it isn’t some infantile meaningless noise like ‘Goop’ or ‘Poosh’.
I said above, I think it’ll become spoken of as aro, as in arrow. I can imagine the entire name on beautiful boxes but if I hear people talking about having bought from her, it’ll be “this is from aro”. I say “I got this from net” meaning net a porter. But you can’t say “I got this from American”. Perhaps it’ll become simply Orchard when speaking, which is also lovely. I love the word orchard!
The name isn’t very musical, but I have a picture in my mind of what it could represent. First, it’s American – American products. Next, Riviera – sunny, relaxed, casual, exclusive. And finally, Orchard – home grown, natural, small batch, full of flavor.
I’ve already signed up and will revive my long-dormant Insta. Don’t know if I’ll ever buy anything or be a devoted follower, but who knows? I hope she’s wildly successful.
@Eurydice – I think you are bang on the money . Some one on twitter did say that the name “American” was included as a means of differentiation so that BM/ RF cannot ride on the coattail of its success.
Maybe with time the name would be shortened to ARO or Riviera Orchard.
Well said, Eurydice! I love the way you’ve broken the name down.
Exactly. It’s an evocative trademark! You can actually visualise the imagery.
I especially like how the merged monogram looks like a bee
I love it, but I’ve always enjoyed her style. because she’s someone who shows up for justice, I can do so comfortably.
I miss the food in California, so I’m going to watch her cooking show for her seasoning and fresh food suggestions. I do not watch any cooking show currently because the hosts all annoy me. Yesterday I watched her grilling lettuce and now I can’t wait to try it. She does that easy fresh California food thing I miss.
It’s definitely high end luxury style, but she does it in a way that works for me. I’m very turned off by Goop and Martha etc. ARO products look evocative of my grandmas earthenware and milk glass, which Martha des, but Martha didn’t publish a cookbook for minority women.
Lastly, I loved the film references in the Insta clip and the logo on linen, a favorite of mine that I’ve defended her for wearing in the past. Perfection for the brand, its location, her past and present.
Huevo & Buttons sounds like a cute name for an Etsy shop.
😂😂😂😂
Immediate follow, immediately signed up for the waitlist.
I loved the Together cookbook. I hope she does more in the cooking space! I also love the aesthetic of their home, so if her pieces are anything like that, I’m in.
I might be the only one who loves the name “American Riviera Orchard.” She is American 🇺🇸 and Riviera means Coastal Region for CA and her mom calls her flower all her life. One thing for sure Meghan can always count on salt island rats 🐀 to promote anything for her. Those rats are so dumb they can’t help themselves. I can’t wait to buy whatever Madame Duchess will be selling. When life gives you lemons you make lemonade.
Lol, life gave her lemons and Lemonada, which means lemonade in Greek.
I like it too! I thought the name was cumbersome at first, but now it just feels like a wholesome sun-drenched destination that I want to visit.
I like the name too, its distinctive, its not too cutsey, it sounds like a brand that will be around for awhile. And like someone said, it has the potential to serve a wide audience in terms of price points. I’m much more likely to buy something nice for my home than drop a bundle on more skincare, hair care, clothing, etc.
I signed up for updates on the website SO FAST.
Same!! I can’t wait.
The video is dreamy.
The website is just americanriviera.com. I wonder if they want people to eventually refer to it by that shorter name, dropping the “Orchard”. The site is giving me Dôen vibes, similar graphic design: timeless California, slow-living luxury.
I know this is stirring the pot, but I can’t help after viewing Rose Hanbury’s insta (thank you to another Celebitcher for the rec) that they would have been good friends. Houghton Hall, if you are interested. More slow living luxury, but English estate style.
Lastly, I thought the beige Belgian-meets-riviera style (ie the gorgeous interior design work by Am Designs) had already peaked. They will need to keep it fresh. But I am definitely interested in seeing where it goes, and I am rooting for Meghan and her team.
My issue with Rose, who has fabulous taste, is her Tory Trump alliances. It’s harder to enjoy her taste for me.
But yes, she is more on Meghan’s level than :: waves around:: certain others.
I love beige Belgian meets riviera. God help me I can’t get enough.
Confession & qualification. When I saw the video I assumed that was the whole thing! I knew nothing about IG and clips, until I read more of the comments. That’s why I was thinking, hmmm, bit confusing, bit vague. Being a stay at home with my kids for years hasn’t only derailed my work but has left me high and dry with tech and media; rather than embracing it all those years, I just didn’t think to use it. I don’t do social media. I’m now beginning to feel like one of those people who emerge from a forest thinking the war’s still on and it finished ages ago. I’ll be the one who doesn’t know how to turn on the revolutionary home robots we’re promised – mine will just sit in a corner, gathering dust, with me talking to it like I do with my indoor cacti.
I lolled at all the comments about the name. If she sells something good that people can love, it doesn’t matter if she calls it “garbage”. The brand name is usually selected for how easily it will be recognized by the consumer. Meghan doesn’t need that because the BM will yell and tell everyone about her brand. Everyone will know that it belongs to Meghan. I am sure if one day Meghan gives an interview, she is gonna talk about why she chose this name and I don’t think it is for some “meaningless” purpose. A woman who launces her new commercial brand on the anniversary of coming back to home in USA wouldn’t choose some random name for the said brand.
I agree, Meghan is never random – if anything, she might overthink things. For me, I’ll probably simplify things by just saying “I wonder what’s new with Meghan.”
Ha ha. I found it interesting to read people’s thoughts and then figured the same as you. Followers more than doubled from when I first signed up, so, yeah, the name’s likability for some isn’t really important. Although, I did learn that area in California is called the American Riviera. Also like you, once there are interviews, it’ll be cool to know why she chose the name.
I think the most important word there is America, coming from this historical British family it is very important to have an American brand for their family. The Sussexes are on their own and they just have to think long term for their children.
Santa Barbara is known as the American Riviera. Montecito, where the Sussexes live, is in the Santa Barbara area, hence the name.
I don’t like the name. It’s too long. It’s going to wind up being shortened by customers and whatever that ends up being should have just been the name.
Excited to see what comes next though!
At first when I saw the name my first reaction was puzzlement. But perhaps Meghan plans to focus on the the all things related to the area where she now lives, a specific part of America. And including “orchard” suggests things organic and fruitful, sunny, happy… I’ve noticed Harry and Meghan choose names that are very meaningful to them- Archewell, Archie, Lilibet. I look forward to how Meghan intends to to develop this brand. I think it very much continues the Tig sensibility, and reflects where she is now. I also like that the Sussexes are on their own schedule. Launching this on the anniversary of their Freedom Flight suggests to me that they have completely reclaimed their lives. I think Harry and Meghan live their lives with intention.
That’s the inimitable Dinah Washington singing!
Nancy Wilson
Another thought: they aren’t shopping for new real estate. Branding based on their Montecito address means they’re serious about sticking around on that estate.
Yeah, I got that sense too. So Camilla Tominey can stop lying about this now. Anyway, Harry and Meghan did say that their house was their forever home.
@Amy Bee, I’m chuffed you agree with me. I always love your take on things.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they add to that portfolio as well. Most celebrities have second homes so maybe they get another place in LA or the UK or Wyoming who knows.
It is weird that of all celebs the British media hates the idea of Harry and Meghan having multiple property. Ugh
“… tableware, drinkware including decanters, kitchen linens and edible treats …”
Wait, isn’t this Party Pieces? 😂
No…more like William-Sonoma and
Sur-la-Table
I’m here for all of it! I will buy whatever she is selling, and hopefully, she will branch out into fashion and beauty products because I don’t have room for any more cookware.
I’ve just thought. Things like jam won’t ship to the UK. But she’ll be releasing cook books, surely? I can buy those. I bought her together book for loads of people as presents.
The Duchess of Sussex, First of Her Name, is one of the few, literally few persons in the world who truly can be described as a “well-rounded” individual.
There are folks who are geniuses in one or several academic disciplines but complete klutzes at social skills. And vice-versa.
But M is a woman who excelled academically, has oodles of natural intelligence; is emotionally intelligent; and full of social intelligence. PLUS: full of social skills and has excellent comms skills.
She’s also full of compassion for even the blatantly undeserving.
Then there are all these capabilites that she has…….all of which will be on display in her new synergistic ventures: the podcast, the website, IG, related Netflix products & related RW products.
As someone on twitter said: its rhe Billionaire M era. And we’re all here for it.
This is exactly what I thought she should do 😍😍
“On the four-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “Freedom Flight” to California, the Duchess of Sussex launched her new lifestyle label/brand.”
This sentence is all I care about. The anniversary of their Freedom Flight – their Safety and Sanity Flight – and she drops her work, a culmination of the past and present, with NOTHING to do w/her time on Salt Island.
The style, content, etc reflects who she IS and who she was prior to them turning her into some kind of voodoo witch who attacked the BaRF and RoTa RaTS with her black magic.
The timing of the drop, IMO, reflects THAT anniversary. When they, with Tyler Perry’s help (bless) started to reclaim their lives, their very beings. Free to Be (now I’m singing Marlo Thomas’ song in my head).
I think most people will end up just saying “American Riviera”, and everyone will know that they mean American Riviera Orchard. I don’t think ARO will work in this case. Foodies like mouthfuls in many different ways: words and foods, in my experience, haha.
And I am indeed wondering whether Harry and Meghan have bought an orchard and whether this is what led to the spate of articles last year claiming that they were looking for a new place and planning to move.
Stealth ninjas indeed…
I do love Meghan for her impact and the values she defends.
That being said… we don’t need more consumerism. Not more expensive “stuff”, not with a cost of living crisis. And I don’t like that tradwife aesthetic.
I imagine the values she defends will be reflected in her site – they’re part of who she is. I’m not sure what “tradwife” even means anymore, but Meghan has been supporting women and families from many different cultures and also women-owned businesses, so it will be interesting to see how this translates into her new venture.
She isn’t giving tradwife, how can she when she has always been known for her independence and feminism.
Good for her, I think this is a very good business decision. This can ensure a steady flow of revenues, which I think was the step for them to master. Each one of their business ventures has been very successful (contrary to what some have been claiming…), but the nut to crack in my view was finding stability and a stream of constant, steady revenues that removes some of the pressure of jumping from one project to another (you’re not going to have Spare 2, and Spare 3, and Spare 4 etc). And I think this can give them exactly that: not just high but also steady income that ensures financial safety over a long period of time. And it will likely generate enough money not just to support their family and lifestyle, but also investments in their philanthropic projects (philanthropy is a lot of things, but it’s not cheap…) and other business ventures, whatever that is (why not real estate, that can also secure a good, steady income flow).
I think this is probably a good fit for her and could be lucrative, I just hate the name though. So long and pretentious sounding. Even if they had chosen something like “American Riviera” or “Riviera Orchard” or whatever, that would have been better than “American Riviera Orchard,” but I assume they have focus groups that help on this sort of thing and maybe I’m actually in the minority that doesn’t like it?
Cue to the heavily photoshopped Kate photoshoot in her pyjamas with all of her expensive books in the background.
Also I’m convinced that we are only days away from the articles swearing that Meghan poisons people with her jams.
Totally into it, of course. Signed up right away!
I love this for her! 2024 she is about business and honestly, I like the timing because more people are sticking up for her than ever before so she will get some goodwill follows. I’m not worried about Kate and Will and the British media because karma isn’t done dealing with them.
I love the concept, and will be super into this no matter the name. Love the aesthetic too. But I think “American Riviera Orchard” is clunky. American Riviera would have sufficed, with a separate orchard line for the preserves.
I wasn’t going to post b/c I’m busy at work but I quickly scanned the super negative and pessimistic take about the launch of ARO on Lainey’s site (not by Lainey): https://www.laineygossip.com/meghan-markle-brands-herself-like-former-cw-star-with-launch-of-american-riviera-orchard/77861 and I had to comment on it here. WTF??????? I’m pi–ed. I have to say, Lainey’s writers irritate more often than they don’t. I hard disagree with this author about ARO. I sincerely believe Meghan (and Harry) have an IMMENSE fan base that has been dying to be able to engage with them more, and that a lot of Meghan’s stuff will sell out as soon as it’s for sale if Meghan just does a few videos to promote them. And I say that as someone who is not the ideal ARO customer, I don’t love the wine-country-white-and-beige-chic aesthetic that Meghan loves (I refuse to call it “sad beige,” it’s not sad, it’s rich and minimalist). But trust me I will buy a cute embossed blank journal or some table napkins and I will buy gifts for friends on that site. Because I follow H+M and like them. And there are 10M women like me or more.
Then the Lainey writer says some bs about how Meghan and Harry have had lots of flops, the podcast was a flop, they haven’t established who they are or what they want to be. WHAT???????????? They have done like 20 different things that are GREAT. Philanthropy, Invictus, the NAACP award, the Uvalde support, the hit docuseries (two of them!)! The podcast was freaking fantastic and she just signed to do another one!!!!! Shaking. My. Damn. Head. I am truly peeved at this ignorant bad-faith review of what is seriously just a freaking IG post and short vid.
Wow, that piece is something else!
They “have not created any media that is impactful.” Are you kidding me? Spare, Archetypes, the H&M docuseries were all massively massively successful.
The worst thing is that the writer spins off all kinds of assumptions based on just one Instagram post! It’s impossible to know what the whole brand is going to be about from this hint. Bad journalism. Do better, Lainey.
@Shawna EXACTLY!!!!! Thank you.
This was a fairly low key launch and just a banner at this point. Only saw it because of Twitter. Anyway, hope Meghan has a bit of fun with it and looking forward to the tv production.
I live in the Central Valley if California so this name doesn’t bother me so much because many business incorporate “orchard” in their name. I do think the plural “orchards” works better. I can actually envision a store that sells her wares and goods that becomes a “destination” .. and then on holidays decorate like for Halloween, Christmas, 4Th of July. Many of the business here are actually on the orchard premises. But I can’t wait unti kit all comes to fruition
I don’t care how long or short the name is. I just care that Megan is back and doing something she loves. Of course people will abbreviate the name, she knows that, BUT as with everything Megan touches, class will out, and once it’s up and running properly, people will concentrate on what she is saying /doing. Everyone will adapt the name to their way of thinking. For me, all I need to know is it’s Megan’s