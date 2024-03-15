“Kristen Stewart’s ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ promotional looks are cute?” links
  • March 15, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kristen Stewart’s version of sexy dressing is a grunge mullet and tiny clothes. I actually like her general style these days, but I do wish she would fix the hair! [LaineyGossip]
Here’s the trailer for the new version of The Crow. [OMG Blog]
Socialite Life’s latest obsessions. [Socialite Life]
Review of Dev Patel’s Monkey Paw. [Pajiba]
Carey Mulligan’s awards-season wardrobe. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kelly Clarkson keeps suing her ex, I love her so much. [Just Jared]
Great menswear at the Oscar parties. [RCFA]
Martha Stewart really was (and still is) a babe. [Seriously OMG]
Madison LeCroy & Ciara Miller got a job. [Starcasm]
Khloe Kardashian’s son is getting so big. [Hollywood Life]
Failsafe rules of womanhood and girlhood. [Buzzfeed]

34 Responses to ““Kristen Stewart’s ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ promotional looks are cute?” links”

  1. Skyblacker says:
    March 15, 2024 at 12:32 pm

    No one is born gay. You became gay by looking at Kristen Stewart.

    Reply
    • NJGR says:
      March 15, 2024 at 2:27 pm

      Each to her own, but she is so not what I find sexy.

      Reply
      • Triet says:
        March 15, 2024 at 2:43 pm

        YES @Skyblacker! The sexiest person ever. The Rolling Stone cover was quite something too. God bless her for everything she’s unashamedly standing for.

      • Robert Phillips says:
        March 15, 2024 at 3:34 pm

        And I’m sure she isn’t trying to turn YOU on. She’s promoting a movie. I don’t think she wears this type of thing normally. But guess what she did get your attention. And that is what her job is right now. So I guess she’s good at her job isn’t she.

      • Fabiola says:
        March 15, 2024 at 9:49 pm

        She looks like a teen to me. I can’t find her sexy at all.

    • Eliza says:
      March 15, 2024 at 2:42 pm

      Agree 100%. That old SNL skit with Kristen Stewart is GOLD. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4kpVO56OBU

      Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      March 15, 2024 at 3:31 pm

      So not my vibe, but I’m enjoying the screaming, crying, throwing up in my timeline. Reminds me of when my lesbian friends melted down with the most ridiculous tween crush behavior when kd lang came out of the closet.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 15, 2024 at 9:26 pm

      What is happening here? My Gen X self is trying to decide who to defend, and I’m so fucking confused.

      Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 15, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    After watching the trailer am going to give the new The Crow a chance – it has a John Wick/Suicide Squad/The Sandman vibe, I like that it seems to have a bit more of the supernatural part than the original as you are seeing him in the underworld. As for Bill still not sold on him in the role.

    Now with regards to the soundtrack – the original is going to be VERY hard to beat. Very hard. Not sold on the track used on the trailer – sounded like Ozzy Osbourne.

    Reply
    • LeahTheFrench says:
      March 15, 2024 at 1:36 pm

      Yeah, same here, Digital Unicorn: not sure about the lead and soundtrack. I would have loved to see, I don’t know. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, maybe, for this role? Or Rain, he was fantastic in “Ninja Assassin” on Netflix. As for the soundtrack: I found it distracting rather than action-enhancing in the trailer.

      Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      March 15, 2024 at 5:44 pm

      You heard right, that is Ozzy for the first half of it. Then I think it’s The Weeknd.

      I think Bill will slaughter this role. However I hear they’ve expanded the Shelly role and I don’t think FKA Twigs is up for it.

      The problem with the reboot against the original is the 1994 original not only had the tragic loss of Brandon Lee, but it was a moment. Grunge, alternative, industrial, goth 90s. I don’t feel a moment like that now but who knows? Maybe I’m too old now 30 years later. But the original definitely helped define my adolescence. I’ll stream it eventually.

      Reply
  3. Lucía says:
    March 15, 2024 at 1:01 pm

    I love it when Bill Skarsgard gets to play hot guys.

    Reply
    • KC says:
      March 15, 2024 at 4:44 pm

      In my head I was just having my middle-aged lady rant: why do they just keep remaking movies? The Crow is a classic that never needs to be redone. It’s like covering Jeff Buckley’s Grace album. Why? Blah, blah, blah.

      Also me: Ooh wait, she just said Bill Skarsgaard. I always love a good Skarsgaard. I’ll see that.

      Reply
  4. ClaireB says:
    March 15, 2024 at 1:25 pm

    I hate these looks–they feel unnecessarily sexual to me. I guess I’m just getting too old for “fashion”!

    Reply
  5. M says:
    March 15, 2024 at 1:53 pm

    Underwear is not outerwear. A knit diaper is not the look. And the hair is so bad. It always looks greasy.

    Reply
  6. Creek says:
    March 15, 2024 at 3:27 pm

    I love the contrast of her hair with her outfits. It grounds them. And i also think the hair is quite done to specifically look that way. I used to hate the shitty comments about her looking dirty because her hair was styled grungy. She clearly wasn’t.

    Reply
  7. Ponsby says:
    March 15, 2024 at 3:46 pm

    I love the Kristen’s looks have become so queer signaling. Obviously any human of any identity can/should dress and present in whatever way they wish but as a queer woman – even though my own personal style is very, very different, and typically very covering – I think there’s something so refreshing, so needed, so representational about women and everyone else dressing in a way that feels sort of simultaneously revealing and proud and unabashed but not designed for the male gaze? I think that’s part of what so many folks are responding too.

    Reply
    • Triet says:
      March 15, 2024 at 4:16 pm

      Thanks so much for this @Ponsby. I’ve been trying to figure out WHY it means so much to me (I mean, apart from finding her hot!) – and I think you might have it: it’s not for the male gaze. It’s for us, and proud!

      Reply
    • Hannah1 says:
      March 15, 2024 at 10:12 pm

      The shoes signal ‘designed for the male gaze’ to me, though. Hello future foot surgeries.

      The black outfit would look awesome with boots.

      Reply
  8. Pomski says:
    March 15, 2024 at 5:07 pm

    If you saw Jane Doe walking down any street in any city dressed like this, I doubt you’d praise her for being queer positive. As for the lingerie style not being for the male gaze? Sure.

    Reply
  9. tankerbelle says:
    March 15, 2024 at 5:08 pm

    I’m sorry, I can’t imagine outfits more created for the male gaze. She looks like she was costumed for a low budget porno set in an office 🙄

    Reply
  10. Barbie1 says:
    March 15, 2024 at 5:37 pm

    K-Stew looks gorgeous in these two photos. Love the top look the most. Daring and sure to cause a stir. Did not care for the Rolling Stones cover. It would be so fun to wear that while being a celeb roaming the streets at Paris fashion week or an equally glamorous event.

    Reply
  11. FancyPants says:
    March 15, 2024 at 6:56 pm

    Stewart might be gorgeous but these clothes are UGGGlyyyyy. Which celebrity mom was it who used to put on her daughter’s clothes and brag that they fit her too? That’s what these tiny doll clothes remind me of… I just rewatched the original “The Crow” the other night and it is still so good! The soundtrack brought back a lot of good memories.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      March 15, 2024 at 8:37 pm

      Yeah, I think the clothes are ugly too. If they’re supposed to connect to the theme of her movie, that’s fine. But the clothes still look ugly to me.

      I think Emma Corrin has also worn similar ugly looks. So I just thought she was copying Emma.

      Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      March 15, 2024 at 10:25 pm

      Bethany Frankel is the creepy mom you’re talking about.

      Reply

