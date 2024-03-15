“Kristen Stewart’s ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ promotional looks are cute?” links

Kristen Stewart’s version of sexy dressing is a grunge mullet and tiny clothes. I actually like her general style these days, but I do wish she would fix the hair! [LaineyGossip]
Here’s the trailer for the new version of The Crow. [OMG Blog]
Socialite Life’s latest obsessions. [Socialite Life]
Review of Dev Patel’s Monkey Paw. [Pajiba]
Carey Mulligan’s awards-season wardrobe. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kelly Clarkson keeps suing her ex, I love her so much. [Just Jared]
Great menswear at the Oscar parties. [RCFA]
Martha Stewart really was (and still is) a babe. [Seriously OMG]
Madison LeCroy & Ciara Miller got a job. [Starcasm]
Khloe Kardashian’s son is getting so big. [Hollywood Life]
Failsafe rules of womanhood and girlhood. [Buzzfeed]
No one is born gay. You became gay by looking at Kristen Stewart.
Each to her own, but she is so not what I find sexy.
YES @Skyblacker! The sexiest person ever. The Rolling Stone cover was quite something too. God bless her for everything she’s unashamedly standing for.
And I’m sure she isn’t trying to turn YOU on. She’s promoting a movie. I don’t think she wears this type of thing normally. But guess what she did get your attention. And that is what her job is right now. So I guess she’s good at her job isn’t she.
She looks like a teen to me. I can’t find her sexy at all.
Agree 100%. That old SNL skit with Kristen Stewart is GOLD. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4kpVO56OBU
Holy crap – how had I never seen this?! Thank you SO much!
Haha I love this sketch.
“What’s your name?”
“I’ve never had one”
So not my vibe, but I’m enjoying the screaming, crying, throwing up in my timeline. Reminds me of when my lesbian friends melted down with the most ridiculous tween crush behavior when kd lang came out of the closet.
What is happening here? My Gen X self is trying to decide who to defend, and I’m so fucking confused.
After watching the trailer am going to give the new The Crow a chance – it has a John Wick/Suicide Squad/The Sandman vibe, I like that it seems to have a bit more of the supernatural part than the original as you are seeing him in the underworld. As for Bill still not sold on him in the role.
Now with regards to the soundtrack – the original is going to be VERY hard to beat. Very hard. Not sold on the track used on the trailer – sounded like Ozzy Osbourne.
Yeah, same here, Digital Unicorn: not sure about the lead and soundtrack. I would have loved to see, I don’t know. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, maybe, for this role? Or Rain, he was fantastic in “Ninja Assassin” on Netflix. As for the soundtrack: I found it distracting rather than action-enhancing in the trailer.
You heard right, that is Ozzy for the first half of it. Then I think it’s The Weeknd.
I think Bill will slaughter this role. However I hear they’ve expanded the Shelly role and I don’t think FKA Twigs is up for it.
The problem with the reboot against the original is the 1994 original not only had the tragic loss of Brandon Lee, but it was a moment. Grunge, alternative, industrial, goth 90s. I don’t feel a moment like that now but who knows? Maybe I’m too old now 30 years later. But the original definitely helped define my adolescence. I’ll stream it eventually.
I love it when Bill Skarsgard gets to play hot guys.
In my head I was just having my middle-aged lady rant: why do they just keep remaking movies? The Crow is a classic that never needs to be redone. It’s like covering Jeff Buckley’s Grace album. Why? Blah, blah, blah.
Also me: Ooh wait, she just said Bill Skarsgaard. I always love a good Skarsgaard. I’ll see that.
I hate these looks–they feel unnecessarily sexual to me. I guess I’m just getting too old for “fashion”!
Hate them. She looks ridiculous
The looks would look better if they went with her hair. Her hair looks so dirty and grimy. I can’t get passed it.
Underwear is not outerwear. A knit diaper is not the look. And the hair is so bad. It always looks greasy.
To ClaireB and M, I agree with the both of you that this isn’t a sexy look and age has nothing to do with it. It screams pure desperation “angst “.
Hard agree. She looks like she’s trying too hard and I don’t find it sexy.
I love the contrast of her hair with her outfits. It grounds them. And i also think the hair is quite done to specifically look that way. I used to hate the shitty comments about her looking dirty because her hair was styled grungy. She clearly wasn’t.
I love the Kristen’s looks have become so queer signaling. Obviously any human of any identity can/should dress and present in whatever way they wish but as a queer woman – even though my own personal style is very, very different, and typically very covering – I think there’s something so refreshing, so needed, so representational about women and everyone else dressing in a way that feels sort of simultaneously revealing and proud and unabashed but not designed for the male gaze? I think that’s part of what so many folks are responding too.
Thanks so much for this @Ponsby. I’ve been trying to figure out WHY it means so much to me (I mean, apart from finding her hot!) – and I think you might have it: it’s not for the male gaze. It’s for us, and proud!
The shoes signal ‘designed for the male gaze’ to me, though. Hello future foot surgeries.
The black outfit would look awesome with boots.
If you saw Jane Doe walking down any street in any city dressed like this, I doubt you’d praise her for being queer positive. As for the lingerie style not being for the male gaze? Sure.
I’m sorry, I can’t imagine outfits more created for the male gaze. She looks like she was costumed for a low budget porno set in an office 🙄
Pretty sure they work just as well for the female gaze too.
K-Stew looks gorgeous in these two photos. Love the top look the most. Daring and sure to cause a stir. Did not care for the Rolling Stones cover. It would be so fun to wear that while being a celeb roaming the streets at Paris fashion week or an equally glamorous event.
I agree! I’m prolly dating myself here but she needs sheer-to-waist hose with the first look don’t you think?
I think I see hose in the first one.
Stewart might be gorgeous but these clothes are UGGGlyyyyy. Which celebrity mom was it who used to put on her daughter’s clothes and brag that they fit her too? That’s what these tiny doll clothes remind me of… I just rewatched the original “The Crow” the other night and it is still so good! The soundtrack brought back a lot of good memories.
Yeah, I think the clothes are ugly too. If they’re supposed to connect to the theme of her movie, that’s fine. But the clothes still look ugly to me.
I think Emma Corrin has also worn similar ugly looks. So I just thought she was copying Emma.
Bethany Frankel is the creepy mom you’re talking about.