Princess Kate is ‘completely haunted’ by Rose Hanbury & Prince William’s thing

Don’t get me wrong, the Rose Hanbury story was huge royal gossip circa 2019-2020. We were living then and dissecting all of the clues, tweets, timelines and theories. We’re now five years’ past the initial “rural rival” story, which broke in March 2019, wherein Dan Wootton revealed that Kate Middleton was trying to “phase out” her “rural rival,” the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, for some unknown but heavily insinuated reason. The spring of 2019 was full of well-connected posh people and journalists suggesting that there was a torrid affair between Prince William and Rose. At the same time, Kensington Palace ramped up their attacks on the Sussexes as an explicit quid pro quo to get the British tabloids to bury the Rose story. The Rose-William alleged affair story is inextricably linked to what the Windsors did to the Sussexes – the Sussexes were fed to the wolves to protect William and his wandering sceptre.
All of which to say, it feels like casual royal gossips are now playing catch-up on this years-old tea. Which is fascinating to watch, as a somewhat niche gossip story becomes a global headline, all because of William’s missing wife. Stephen Colbert’s monologue on Tuesday gave the international media permission to talk about Rose and run explainers on the story, like this one at Entertainment Tonight. They’re also revisiting Omid Scobie’s Endgame and his interviews where he discussed why he included some interesting behind-the-scenes details on what was going down in 2019. Everything Scobie did and said last year looks so prescient, including calling his book “Endgame.”
Meanwhile, there’s precious little new gossip about Rose and William. I’ve believed for some time now that whatever was going on between them has been over for a while, although I also believe that Will and Kate maintain some kind of relationship with their posh Norfolk neighbors. The scandal in 2019 was, I have always believed, Rose putting KATE in her place and letting Kate know that’s not the way any of this is handled, darling. Speaking of, there is this one new story:
The recently resurfaced rumors of an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury have taken a toll on Princess Kate Middleton amid her recovery from abdominal surgery.
“Kate taking her wedding ring off [in a recent family photo] just intensified all the drama surrounding their marriage and the rumors of William’s affair with Rose,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “You can’t blame her for being at her wits end with the rumors about Rose and William completely haunting her. It’s hurtful, especially because she’s still recovering from major surgery.”
Rumors that William, 41, cheated on his wife, 42, first surfaced in 2019 after it was reported that Kate and Rose, 39, had a falling out. None of the parties involved have ever publicly commented on the unverified rumors. However, the allegations resurfaced earlier this month, as fans have come up with conspiracy theories about why details of Kate condition following her January 16 operation have been kept under wraps.
Rose has not weighed in amid the resurfaced affair rumors. The former model is married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and they have three children together.
[From In Touch Weekly via Yahoo]
Eh. I’m sure William isn’t happy about the revived interest in his alleged mistress from 2018-ish, but I’m also sure that he’s grateful we aren’t talking about his other alleged side chicks. Like, there are other people and other rumors and other avenues for royal gossips to investigate. A little bit surprised that no one has even bothered going down the Jecca Craig rabbit hole.
Everything we know about Rose Hanbury, Kate Middleton's former friend and the woman rumored to have had an alleged affair with Prince William.
The 39-year-old former model's official title is Sarah Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She and her 63-year-old husband,… pic.twitter.com/B4SAGleVcJ
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 14, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
“Completely haunted”? Today really is a day for rewrites. I thought nothing happened, Kate didn’t care, they were united and closer than ever following the absolute lies.
Are they paving the way for the ‘Kate’s been under enormous stress for years’ angle. A way to phase her out….
Yes. And they’re hoping to mostly blame Meghan for Kate being so stressed she has to flee into a black hole.
Yes I believe she is being phased out. He may have a new side chick that he is more interested in and it’s time for Can’t to go. Think that’s why so many it’s Cants fault stories. He may have already taken back big blue because he wants out.
@Susan Collins I also believe he has a new sidechick who is not Rose. A few select posters here have mentioned that someone they know has spotted Huevo was with her. I imagine Huevo is pretty smug about his behind the scenes plan to get rid of Kate and eventually replace her with the hidden one who he feels is so much better suited for the role. He probably tells the Hidden One to trust him, that he knows what he is doing, and that everyone is going to love her. Barf.
Don’t forget – it worked for Daddy and there were small children to consider back then! And that side piece is currently the Queen.
@Harper — Mary Pester dropped some tea about a mystery woman who may even be at the Easter Church Parade. She alluded to someone not wearing a big hat…things that make you go hmmmmm…
Just ask William how many times he took the chopper out and why (answer; to bush and and trim roses while his family was still london during the pandemic)
She must feel especially haunted and stressed when seeing her niece.
Really, I’m perplexed Pippa would give her daughter the same name as Will’s sidepiece.
Someone make this make sense for me???
“Kate taking her wedding ring off [in a recent family photo]”? Are they trying to rewrite the story to make it seem that this was an actual photo and not just a conglomeration of many? Or is this to say that she did the photoshop job and deliberately left the ring off?
Yes, wow, “Kate taking her wedding ring off” JUMPED out to me too. I think there’s a small part trying to legitimise the Franken-photo (“it was probably just some photoshop, everyone does it”) but I actually think the bigger intention is to paint that extremely vivid image of the action of her taking her rings off.
I’ve been back and forth for a long time but divorce being speculated so openly makes me really think it’s on the cards.
Yeah that was a really intense way of phrasing it. To imply that Kate deliberately removed her wedding ring? Hmmm
I think this is the journo toeing the party line and pretending that there was a real picture somewhere, then drawing the natural conclusion from that assumption.
Kate did this all on purpose which is why she was forced to apologize. She was NOT thrown under bus
In the past though someone else would have been thrown under the bus to cover for Kate. The choice to not do that is interesting.
I like how they always work in “former model” when discussing Rose. Makes me think Kate is definitely on the outs over there.
There is a LOT of interesting “tea” in Twitter under the hashtag #RoseHanbury, including from France, about… “how “the mistress’ husband” Rocksavage is living with “the crook” who took Lillian Bettencourt’s money”.
It’s a real rabbit hole, incl. something from an article citing: “The Cholmondeley Ladies (circa 1600-1610) is a painting raising many questions. Today we’re not going to talk about the puzzle in **pegging down** the identities of the women – we will focus on a different, more mundane puzzle…
Image courtesy of Tate Britain.
https://twitter.com/vagina_museum/status/1767871791807012901
**THE ACTUAL WORDS in the article! 😄 😄 😄
I always thought that it might be roses husband that William was actually with. And perhaps Kate might have protested more up on finding that out than she had with other mistresses that she had turned a blind eye to over the years. I had heard that rose and her husband had an open marriage and that he was primarily with other men. Maybe Kate was pissed at both rose and David rocksavage if William had an affair with David – she may have been mad that Rose was fine with it or allows it to happen at her house if it was part of their open marriage.
Yeah, this sudden emergence of Rose after years of total silence is definitely no coincidence. Nobody dared to mention her name before, now suddenly we have tabloids telling us who she is? This must be Kitty’s worst nightmare.
I must have been living under a rock because I had no idea that Rose modelled. Not to be an AH, but HOW?! She has horrible posture, dry hair, and no makeup skills. Anyway, her husband gives hot older guy vibes to Bill’s angry balding man-child so I’m confused all around lol
On this alleged affair discussion, there are always people who say that Kate hanged out with Rose, so the affair can’t be real. It is like everyone forgot how BRF handles side chicks. There are a lot of pics of Diana with Camilla when Diana was married to Charles. Just because Kate was seen with Rose doesn’t mean that there is no affair. QE2 also made sure she was seen with Philips’s “companion” Penny. That’s how they squash rumors. After Kate tried to oust Rose from the friend circle and failed and was put on her place in Tatler article, she may have accepted the defeat and tried to be the good silent wife. That is why BRF likes her, unlike Diana, she shuts up and accepts the bad behavior of her husband. Also, Rose isn’t the first woman Will got caught with, but It is probably the first woman in their friend group he messed with and that’s why Kate ‘s first reaction was to oust her.
Part of why it’s haunting is bc Kate tried to ice Rose but was put in her place by the aristo toffs. They made it clear what her position was in their social circle and that was below them. I’m sure that burn was hard for Kate. She had thought she was in a position to ice out an aristo and they essentially called her a middle class aristo-wannabe. So what did she do during this time period? She made sure to put her American SIL in her place bc that was something she could control. She could have her mom plant the fake crying story with Camilla Tominey to put Meghan in her place.
@Jais, yeah it is apparent the part of her hatred of Meghan comes from her own hurt. It is like the abuse cycle. She was just surprised that instead of taking it, Meghan chose to leave for a better future. I don’t think she ever thought she had that choice. There is a different culture in UK where people are taught to be silent and hope for the best instead of fighting for a better life. Just like Meghan said, it isn’t enough to survive something, you need to thrive.
Yep. That abuse cycle is why I do hope Kate and William can find some way to feel better in their situations. I don’t like them but it would be better for the people around them that are affected by their actions.
Kate thought she could beome Miss Anne for Meghan. In the south, white women had no power in their relationships, so they made sure to exercise their power over their black maids and gardners. Meghan was supposed to be Kate’s “subordinate,” and the fact that Meghan wasn’t intimidated by her I sure chapped her ass big time. That was the “bullying” Meghan did.
Yep. she’s a willing perpetrator of abusing her power as William’s wife against all those she deemed beneath her because of that.
She buys in to that anti-feminism.
When it’s turned on her, she kicks those women she thinks she can. This is why I don’t like when others try to paint her as a victim of a system she abuses others over. Misogyny is awful to all women, but women like Kate use misogyny against other women, especially her biracial SIL. She doesn’t get my empathy for that the way someone who stands up for other women would.
@lanne I think that’s a pretty good description. Kate has little power in the institution, so was going to use what power she did have to intimidate and rule over meghan. In the pecking order, Meghan was definitely beneath her (in Kate’s eyes) – bc she was married to the spare, because she was american, and of course, because she was Black.
I think Kate’s expectations were very like a rich white woman in the American South who had no real power but had power in the household and utilized that.
Every woman in my dad’s family did that kind of work. Some Miss Annes were kind, some were evil, but more were just frustrated women who were unhappy in their own lives and took out their bullshit on their maids. If anyone wants to know why black women can be so outspoken, it’s because a whole lot of us grew up listening to stories from our Aunties and grandmothers, and how they in turn either learned to bully the Miss Anne’s back (like my grandmother!), or talk trash about them behind their backs while being meek on the surface (my aunties). I’m trying to remember a lot of the things I heard when I was little and didn’t really understand.
Kate thought she finally had a subordinate, a “silly showgirl” that she could bully after being bullied by her husband, the staff, and likely the toffs as well. That Meghan was smarter, savvier, wordlier, and more charismatic likely broke the few brain cells she has.
It must have really wound Kitty up that she had an actual actress to pick on. It’s the plot of many a Regency era novel, the Duke screws actresses or opera singers until he finally meets the woman who fits in his circle. She missed the part where they meet a plucky, intelligent woman who won’t dull their shine for a stupid duke, and they have to work for it. God, it must have been so intolerable for Meghan.
Rose just seems way too good for that cold dumb Egg. I really hope this revived gossip is just an intentional blind to hide some darker and scurvier behavior by Prince Bill.
Agree Agnes. Rose seems way too sophisticated for him
I’ve always thought rose was the cover for something else. Maybe she offered up her home for Williams affairs and that’s why Kate was mad. Rose is actually a fairly interesting character. William is so dumb and uncharismatic I just don’t see it.
I really don’t know why anyone would get with him. He’s not good looking, zero charm, is uneducated and dull as wet toast, why would anyone want to be near him?
He’s the next king. That is enough for some. Her husband is also much older.
LooneyTunes, her husband is much older but he’s smart, funny, cultured, and probably a fount of great stories from his days of partying with rock stars and other jet setters. He’s nice looking. Also, he’s rich and lives in one of the stateliest of stately homes. Bill is dull, ugly, drunken, boring, humorless, hateful, and violent. He’s tall, but that’s about the only good thing going for him. Just ugh, don’t do it Rose.
@LooneyTunes – I would hook-up with David Rocksavage Cholmondeley (b.1960) over Peggington any day. as a matter of fact, with a gun pointed to my head, I’d take Dominic West (b.1969) over Peggington.
@baytampabay😂! Alright, now choose between the final two standing. David or Dominic?
@Jais – That is a tuff one!!!!! I think I will keep my money in my pocket and stay with my hubby who is 15 years my senior.
However, if we are talking only dinner & drinks, not a hook-up, then I would go with David Rocksavage Cholmondeley. If I had to do a hook-up, it would be with ………………… (a different older man) and a gun to head would not be needed! LOL!
David Rocksavage, by miles! He may be gay, but I will happily beard for a man who is smart, funny, and well-traveled.
The real issue I have is apparently they all have to use Cholmondeley as their last name? I definitely need Rocksavage to be my last name. Rose Rocksavage???? COME ON!!!!
Rose is married to a gay man, and she has affairs with husbands like William within her social circle. Neither she nor William are anything special. She didn’t want to be his wife. So what she saw in him was purely a nice, boring fling.
Have always wondered if it wasn’t some sort of threesome situation…. not without precedent in this family.
What a nauseating scenario.
This is is a family of nauseating scenarios. 🤢 Andrew, for one.
Mobimom I’ve thought the same we it might have been a threesome (or possibly just David and William). That might have been the part that was the final straw for Kate, because William and Kate never seemed the same together after that time period – before that, they did have some warmth with each other, and I think she was able to look past previous affairs and indiscretions. This time was different somehow.
I think he’s always been obsessed with Jecca. If she wanted the job it easily would have been hers.
I don’t think it was a coincidence William’s henchmen used Kate’s ‘Jecca era’ face for the Frankenphoto, that was the OG Kopykate look.
I noticed that yesterday ( I was never a royal follower until they bullied Diana’s son and his wife out of the country.) that was her Jecca face/hat period.
Jecca does seem interesting on many levels and casually confident, a 180 from try hard pick me Kate.
Jecca! I have never forgotten how he let Jecca sit at the place of honor for his birthday (21st?) despite the fact that he was already dating Kate. I wonder if we’ll ever get that story.
Now this is just me putting on the tinfoil tiara but what if there is a reason this is coming up again? (Mind you, I only follow royal gossip here on CB so I could be missing something or completely off the mark).
But is it possible Buttons believed Peggy McPeggerson at the time regarding Rose? He was all “no, it didn’t happen I promise!!” Then he distracted her by using the press against Meghan whom Kate hated, so Kate could put her focus elsewhere, look keen, and get all of the glow up pieces in the tabloids. Then Tatler did their article making sure Kate knew her place in their circle making it clear she has no power amongst the Toffs so she better hold on to public goodwill. Now, she has irrefutable proof the affair did happen. I know there’s rumors Rose’s daughter is Peg’s so has it become painfully obvious who her father is or something?
I saw someone’s theory on twitter yesterday saying that Rose is pregnant again (by Huevo Pegs the III) and having the child and that’s what sent Keen over the edge in December and why she’s refusing to be seen or play ball. I don’t really believe that because, if she were able to be seen, I think she’d be out here trying to secure her continued place as Pegs’s wife. I think he’s getting ready to dump her and the announcement will come right after Easter (that’s why we keep getting Easter as her return date). And that makes me wonder what was the exact date she moved into her separation cottage? Because if British law says a couple needs to be separated for 2 years before a divorce, maybe we should be paying more attention to the Adelaide Cottage move.
I also think Keen would have known about Pegs’s affairs all along though because she told Chelsy that was just something you had to put up with to be a royal girlfriend. So Keen has never been under any allusions that her husband is faithful or ever was faithful to her.
“And that makes me wonder what was the exact date she moved into her separation cottage? Because if British law says a couple needs to be separated for 2 years before a divorce, maybe we should be paying more attention to the Adelaide Cottage move.”
Good point, @SussexWatcher. The stories came out in the press about the move to Adelaide Cottage in the summer of 2022. It’s possible that Keen’s move to Adelaide took place in the spring. However, the google machine tells me that a new UK divorce law enacted in April of 2022 no longer permits a “no fault” divorce based on 2 years of separation. There is now only one grounds for divorce and that is the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.
So the theory that Egg wants the Big D, Kate and Ma Mids are doing everything they can to delay/negotiate – and that Keen is refusing to cooperate with any PR KP wants her to do – makes the hijinks of these past few months make a lot more sense.
Interesting theory about the Adelaide move being evidence of a separation and part of the 2 yr time period necessary before a a divorce. At the same time, it’s possible evidence could go further back bc during Covid they seemed to be living separately. Kate in Anmer and William at Sandringham. Just saying, William could probably find a way to show separation for a 2 yr time period. Unless it’s something that has to be filed in court? A commenter also recently stated that if one party doesn’t agree with a divorce, it can take 3 years for the other party to make it happen. I’m actually not clear on all of the laws about this in the uk.
I wonder if divorce has already been filed. Wasn’t Charles and Diana’s divorce sealed? I would think that if they wanted they could keep the divorce on lock they would but I wonder what that would do to an already fragile PR machine.
Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley (born March 2016) IS the daughter of David George Philip Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. FULL STOP!
Totally agree @BayTampaBay – I hate it when people still question Harry’s parentage and the same goes for this little girl. Rose may (or may not) have had an affair with William. However to speculate about whether or not they had a child is pretty hurtful towards the child. I would hate for Iris (or any child for that matter) to have to go through the same hurtful media scrutiny and gossip as Harry did.
I am not opinionating.
Iris looks like her father (via private information).
Question, why is Lady Iris’ surname Cholmondeley? I thought I had a grasp on this, but apparently not.
I was under the impression that as a daughter of an aristocrat she gets the courtesy title of Lady, but with her family’s last name, which is not necessarily the same as her title. For example, on Downton Abbey, The Earl was the Earl of Grantham and his wife was the countess of same, but their daughter was Lady Mary Crawley (family surname). Shouldn’t that make her Lady Iris Rocksavage?
@Tuesday – The family name is Cholmondeley. Earl of Rocksavage is the courtesy title for the eldest son and heir to the Marquess of Cholmondeley.
David, the 7th and current Marquess of Cholmondeley was titled Earl of Rocksavage from 1968 until 1990. David, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley has used and still uses the name David Rocksavage professionally but not the title of Earl.
The current Earl of Rocksavage is his elder son (of two twin boys), Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley, Earl of Rocksavage born 2009.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marquess_of_Cholmondeley
Yeah, I am all the way with you. This is shades of Harry’s parentage always being a conversational topic to laugh about. It’s gross, ALL the way disgusting. Iris is going to read all of this, someday. No.
“Haunted” is an unusual word choice, in that the deceased stick around to haunt those who have done them wrong. I saw that and hairs rose on the back of my neck.
It is a very odd choice of words. I am really interested by the language currently being used to frame the narrative. “Fell ill”, “haunted”, it all feels so foreboding.
I honestly think Willam is fine with the Rose story resurfacing and this is why the media can talk about it. It distracts from his real issues right now. They can also frame this that Kate could not forgive adding to her “extreme stress” and “fragile” emotional state.
All this attention on the Marzipan of Chumblef*ckery is a red herring – it’s entertaining to watch people get caught up to the shenanigans and skullduggery that have been going on for years, but my money is on Mary Pester’s tea: the real story is about someone else entirely.
Snort! Send that in to Colbert stat!
This could be a fun Friday game! The Milquetoast of Chinlessness
The Macarena of Charleyhorsingford…
The Macaroni of Cheeseburgerton…
The Macaroon of Cheesecakeshire …
The Marquess of Chutney
Same here, @Bkine. I keep thinking about the pap shot that caught Egg in the car with a mystery blonde leaving a private club and Keen was not present. I believe mystery blonde was rumoured to be Svetlana Ignatieva, the COO of Fauna & Flora Internatonal – which (coincidentally) is a Global Alliance Partner with the Earthshot Prize.
Svetlana is a CPA, holds an MBA from London Business School, and has a very impressive CV. So, loads smarter and harder-working than Keen – but maybe too smart to get involved with intellectually-incurious Huevo? Of course, he might be the future King…
The Prince of Wales hooked up with a Russian honeypot. All hell breaks loose.It’s like a Mick Herron thriller.
A Russian honeypot is exactly the type of person who would want a relationship with Will-di Amin, if the wives of Russian oligarchs are any judge. The kompromat she could have…whoo boy. Would she be allowed?
Wasn’t there a (crackpot) theory that William was actually having an affair with David?!
Yes, we discussed it in yesterday’s thread in great detail.
See the thread with 300+ comments! Have fun as it is great thread!
Hmmm. Are American tabloids the only avenue the Middletons have to churn up sympathy? The rota refused to run their staged proof of life photos and the only talking points making it to print are from KP (poor fragile Kate, super dad William!) and Camilla (chaos in KP!). Seems like no one in UK media will take calls from Carole anymore.
I stopped reading when I saw the “source” is In Touch.
Same. Like it’s funny that the story is getting written up everywhere-but they certainly are just going to rehash, not break anything new.
Right? The Jecca Craig rabbit hole is right there. Presumably she still lives in Kenya with her husband?
It’s the more interesting rabbit hole, by a whole lot. It’s the Genesis of Kitty’s copykeening, and how she turned into the flaccid replica of a Princess of Wales.
My Roman Empire is the battle between the Turnip Toffs that led to all this coming out in the press and the truly cruel (original) Tatler piece on “Kate the Great.” William’s social set mocked Kate for years for her class status – in their minds, lack of class status. It never stopped and there’s no sign Will ever really tried to stop it (he may have even liked that it kept her insecure). When Kate finally made her battle play against some of the Toffs by trying to box Rose out (“such a middle class way to respond to an affair” they probably said), she lost the war by being firmly put in her place in public.
That people think Meghan was involved in this is deluded, it’s so obviously an internicene battle between the Norfolk aristos over things Meghan isn’t involved in and doesn’t care about at all. (In fact, Meghan’s lack of bother at Harry’s school friends’ snobbishness was by far a better way to respond to their snobbery than Kate’s desperate attempts to fit in.)
I would read a whole book on the Turnip Toff saga. But given how these people operate, we’ll likely never hear the real story.
We need a Truman Capote within the Turnip Toffs.
I really just need someone to explain why they are called Turnip Toffs. I’ve googled it endlessly, and I still have no idea why turnips are the vegetables in question.
I think William is a huge classist snob who resents that he was bamboozeled into marrying under his class by her new money middle class family.
Who only pretended to have money…
True. But the aristos weren’t queuing up for him. Kate seemed like the gf he went back to when he couldn’t get better.
Okay, I have to stand up for Kitty, just this once. Huevo was raised in an institution that does deep dives on anyone in his orbit. He wasn’t bamboozled, he just didn’t have any other options, because he is a sub-par human. I’m shocked he even got one woman to agree to marry him.
FYI: The Turnip Toffs do not really care for Peggington. He is tolerated because he maybe King someday.
Bald Bill seems so middle class compared to the Turnips.
Off topic, but when discussing Rose the photo always taken is of them four where she looks like she just remembered she had a gala to attend and threw on the first dress she found and put a pin in her hair. In contrast to waity who looks all prim and proper with her hair done to the nines. Kate’s dress is nice but looks too shimmery for a daytime event. However if you notice,in the background other ladies too look like who just arranged their hair in a haste. Is this an aristo thing? Like 🌹 gown though, anything florals is good for me.
Yes real aristos are old money scruffy like Princes Anne. Kate is totally new money middle class.
Scruffy is definitely they way aristos roll for events in the country.
London and/or court functions are different looks.
Yes its a total aristo thing. Rose’s dress is Valentino I believe, so its not cheap. It’s a very old money “oh this old thing? I just threw this on” kind of look. Even look for the picture of her walking into the state dinner with Sarah Vine in a simple white gown, hair thrown back (her tiara is actually pinned into her updo in the back) – and contrast that with some of Kate’s state dinner looks. Now obviously Kate has a different role at those dinners but still, the contrast is striking.
this particular event was a late afternoon/evening event at Houghton Hall called “the Taste of Norfolk.” I think it was also a fundraiser for EACH which is why the press was invited.
Kate looks good here IMO but definitely over-polished compared to the aristos.
Rose looked great in that white gown
Rose’s dress is definitely Valentino and you would not want to see the retail price tag.
Kate is/was the Royal Patron of EACH and knew she would be photographed at this event which may be one reason she came “over-polished”
Also, Rose’s hair is all hers and easy to wear in a natural style. Kate is probably wearing someone else’s hair. Hair obtain by acquisition is easier to wear in an “updo” and looks quite awful in a natural style.
Yes it is an aristo thing. Same with their homes — they tend to have scruffy carpets and well-used furniture covered in dog hair. Those scruffy carpets and worn furniture are actually priceless family antiques so any refinishing would instantly cause them to lose their value. I remember seeing a photo of P. Anne and her husband and dog watching TV and it looked like any messy, middle-class room with magazines and coffee cups strewn around. I’m sure Kate’s nouveau riche tastes are like something out of RHOW (Real Housewives of Windsor), all shiny and new and expensive.
There’s an art to Rose ‘casual luxury’ looks that lies in old money philosophy and could be summarized on the phrase : ‘I have it all but something to prove’. You don’t need logos, the latest fashion, perfect makeup or hair, symmetric features. You do get quality, but your style must suggest heirlooms, an artsy eye, a sensitive soul, a taste for quality and craft… Meaning you should look like a character anyone would expect to find in an old painting or magazine, and definitely not like you employ an stylist or looked one last time at yourself in the mirror.
Per Twitter, Rose’s husband’s friend in Paris is the same man who was in the middle of the Liliane Bettencourt scandal (richest woman in the world and he ended up with millions $$$ from her when she was elderly). The same friend is godfather to at least one of their children. This puts a whole new spin on that family.
Yes! The Kay even wrote about in the daily fail back in 2010:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1295083/L-Oreal-fraud-suspect-Marquess.html
Maybe the missing Kate fiasco is a strategy to reduced the public scandal associated with a divorce. The public will be relieved to find the Wales are simply in the process of formally separating rather than our worst fear that Will put Kate in a coma. Cruel but effective.
The speculation about Rose’s third child, a daughter, that could be Wills is the most interesting part for me. That cements the relationship with Rose as more than just a “one-off affair”.
I kinda love that the North American media is finally running with this story and making Peg look like the fool he is.
Am also enjoying how Twitter keeps echoing why Megs and Harry left Salty Isle and good for them!
Iris looks just like her father, not a bit like William, so I think we can put that rumour to rest.
Word.
It shows how much they get scrubbed online for the Royals. It never made mainstream until now, almost 5 years later. An old Lainey article from a few years back posted a link to a DM article about Rocksavage and his past, it’s no longer there.
So many old articles or pics I try to find and they’re gone or hard to find
I mentioned in passing the other day that I started a note on my phone the other day and saving screenshots and dates and things. Someone called it extreme. Maybe. But I KNOW the royals scrub things, have online articles changed from their original form etc. so I’m keeping it so I know I’m not crazy when it disappears in a few years.
I feel like this is Karma, at its finest. This stupid Frankenphoto is never going to be scrubbed. For all of time, THIS is the picture that will remain.
They have made really dumb choices on what they HAVE to have removed. The most recent example is QEII’s funeral, where either Beatrice or Eugenie had to leave, mid-service. Who knows why they didn’t think a mother with a small child might have to get up and return, but it’s out of the official funeral footage.
Frankenphoto is forever, and I love it.
What this means to me: William isn’t soft-launching Rose; he’s soft-launching his reprisal of his father’s campaign to make Diana seem mentally unstable and thus an untrustworthy witness.
I agree Shawna. Same tactics.
Agreed, he’s going for the “Kate has been suffering with severe stress for years, which has plagued her judgement and caused significant paranoia” angle. Not to say Kitty is an angel, she’s far from it, but this is what the Windsor machine does to women. Keen should have seen this coming from a mile off, not trying to be a racist mean girl to a woman who was never a threat to her.
The old “hysteria” label they used to lock women up with. I bet anything she is locked up now, at the Clinic des Alps in Montreux.
@Agnes — either that or holed up in Mustique with Ma Midd. Mary Pester got a nugget of tea from someone who works at some luxury place there and said there is a ton of heightened security there right now, especially around the estate where the Wails/Midds have stayed in the past.
It’s even darker than that. When King Edward 7 was Prince of Wales, during his 50 years of ho-ing around, he was forced to give testimony in a marital dispute court case. He was having an affair with an aristo wife–the wife was deemed “insane” and sent to an asylum.
Windsor married in women, even windsor adjacent women, have been at the complete mercy of Windsor man. If Harry wasn’t the upstanding, loyal man he is, had he truly been the faithless cad his own damn family wanted/needed/expected him to be, Meghan would have been in a heap of trouble–I would have feared for her very life. She would have been destroyed/shamed/cast aside/ all together, or even worse.
I said on another post that I suspect the kids are in Mustique with Nanny Maria but Kate is elsewhere due to her ongoing medical needs. Nanny Maria is probably very familiar with wrangling the kids in Mustique and the sun, sea and sand is one way to deal with Louis’ energy while they are not in formal school.
Yes. Married ins and Spares are not ever secure in this environment. When people show you who they are believe them.
Tin foil tiara: what if the rumors are true that Rose is pregnant by William and William will not force Rose to end the pregnancy? Will tells Kate (and I believe she has known for years) he will set up Rose and the baby AND publicly acknowledge the child? It’s messy but it’s better that a court fight for child support and getting court orders for DNA tests. Since William is not king he has no sovereign immunity to keep it out of court, cheating cad is better than deadbeat dad. Kate has a breakdown because this is living proof her his and doesn’t love her and she is on lockdown to prevent her from going rouge. The Crown is calling the shots with Kate especially if the men in grey can prove Kate had a sidedude.
Rose has a husband, she doesn’t need Will to acknowledge the child. In their circle, it isn’t how things are done. Rose’s husband would accept the child and if Will wants to pay for the child, he would find a way to transfer money to them without suspicion. With Camilla and Charles, Charles publicly admitted his relationship with Camilla. Her husband already knew it, but when it got publicly admitted, he had to divorce her to save face. Rose’s husband has already his own private life, they are living the ordinary aristocratic live. I don’t think they would destroy their established lives for that.
Does William need to go ring up Dimbleby for a tell-all?
My theory is both the reprise of Rose stories and blaming the fake pic on Kate were both meant to humiliate Kate. Egg had to move up the divorce timeline after finding out dad has cancer. There is also a random article on Radaronline that Kate is stepping back from duties and Will cannot believe it since he made sure she knew what would be expected of her.
Lulu, It THINK their source was the Enquirer. That’s a tabloid that no one believes.
Makes sense.
The tree mistress who hides the forest of mistresses.
I, for one, would love to see Kate just walk away from all of this, emboldened by the Sussexes. The Royals deserve the endgame, and I choose to believe Carole Middleton is that b*tch who could burn it all down if she felt like it.
Hyacinth Bucket taking down the Monarchy would be the funniest thing ever.
Would it not be funny if Kate called Harry and told him, “I am leaving this shitshow” then Megan gets on the phone and says to Kate “Oh honey, pack a small bag and we will pick you up at the airport. You can buy anything you need when you get here!”
I have no doubt Meghan & Harry would just that.
lovely thought, but not happening. I wouldn’t trust Khate for any reason if I were Meghan (or Harry). But I’ll bet Kate has too much pride to be “shown up” like that, and who knows what that would mean in terms of her husband. She has the man who’s directly in line to be king with complete control over her children. If or when William becomes King, if he doesn’t get chastened by this situation, he will be even more of a tyrant than he is now. He will definitely use the kids to get back at her. I wouldn’t be surprised if he tried to use his power as king to get access to the Sussex kids, or even to Diana’s jewelry that Meghan has.
@Ianne – I was just trying to find a pleasant thought in this shitshow nightmare!
Should be: I have no doubt Meghan & Harry would do just that.
She should have known what she signed up for. That said I am not sure she’s even still with us, and they are using this stress angle re: Rose and Photogate to say she offed herself to cover their coverup.
You do realize that when someone unalives themselves there is an enquiry and post-mortem that even royals must go through. The coroner’s office is contacted immediately and the police do a thorough investigation that even the royals couldn’t wiggle out of. Perhaps she attempted or threatened something but this isn’t Weekend at Bernie’s.
The term unalives never fails to make me barf. Yes, I do get it, just shooting the shit here like everyone else.
Andrew raped and trafficked women and he’s a spare. An heir could definitely cover up a suicide, or a murder.
@Petal — I use the term unalive because references to suicide often get deleted on CB. You must have a very weak stomach.
@Tuesday — Andrew did not actively traffic those girls, Epstein and Maxwell did. Andrew availed himself of one or more of those poor girls knowing full well some were underage and being forced into it, and that’s equally despicable. In any event, there’s no way a suicide or murder could be covered up even by the royal family. Just because it happened a couple of hundred years ago doesn’t mean it can happen now. Do you not think investigations would be launched by her family if she was gone for almost 3 months without a word? It’s clear she’s in touch with them, she may even be in touch with Charles for all we know. But something happened to force her into a disappearing act and his name is William.
Final time. Rose has lost her bloom in Willie’s eyes, daddy made sure of that, BUT the new spring bloom won’t be brushed away, nor will she take any crap from ANY of the middletons, she’s made of stronger stuff. Now, go look at the commonwealth service watch Willie’s eyes and his blush! Now wait for the Easter service, not so many LARGE hats this year. Funny how the late Queen said their marriage would never last, seems she saw right through Willie AND Kate
Just out of curiosity, how do you know who will be wearing a big hat at a ceremony happening in 2 weeks?
@chloe, because she did for the commonwealth service, and the CORONATION they are her trademark at this kind of thing.
Careful: is this our friendly poster or an imposter? Whenever I see a thread with a name that has changed slightly, I think imposter.
I’m clueless b/c i looked at the commonwealth service photos and the only one i see wearing a big hat is Princess Anne 😂
This is really “f*^!ing” out there but money goes on Katy Perry for the win! LOL!
What was she doing at the coronation to begin with???? LOL!
Ok /Mary Pester what do you and i joke about medals?
The Commonwealth service is over an hour long, can you narrow it down a tiny bit pretty please @ Mary Pester? I’m trying sneak watch while I’m supposed to be working….
I watched the BBC video via YouTube and saw nothing. The only big hat on anyone under 60 years old that I could see was Sophie Edinburgh.
What @lanne said…. please be cautious.
I said this in another thread, but honestly, all these insider tips are starting to drive me batty. We have no way of knowing if there is an iota of truth to any of them.
half the women at the CWS wore big hats.
Ahhh, the salad days. When there was Kaiser spitting into the wind, and names were all recognizable.
I hope it’s not Katy Perry. She’s engaged to Orlando Bloom so it fits the “spring bloom” clue and she wore a huge hat to the coronation; however she wasn’t at the commonwealth so can’t be her …?
Geri Halliwell was at the cws. Imagine it’s her lol.
Well whoever it is, the same guy that’s picked the last several picked the next one without going to therapy and working on his issues, so buckle up cause it’ll be more of the same.
And he’ll wonder why it never works out.
With “Katy Perry” as a nominee, I was just trying to get a laugh. However, her age of 39 would fit.
Geri Halliwell’s age is 51 (August 6, 1972) which just does not fit to my mind.
whatever they are hiding has to be really, really bad. This Rose stuff is a smokescreen. they are taking on so much water it’s hard to say if even a proof of life video will fix it.
My guess is that Charles is standing back, letting William sink. Whatever is going on has got to be so much worse that they are willing to risk the collapse of the whole institution rather than reveal it.
I 💯 believe the affair happened with Rose and that it actually went deeper and longer and Kate was pissed. Kate has always known that Pegs cheats. He philandered about and humiliated her during the Waity years.
He was caught in the media running off with Jecca Craig on a hunting trip to Spain (also right before his Animal Rights speech 🙄) right after George was born. Kant then ran off to Mustique & deliberately had her and George papped. Won’t has a longgg history of cheating and Kant puts up but I don’t think she is okay with it. In fact, I believe they fight and “throw pillows” over it.
With all that said, I believe he has another mistress and has had for some time. I had doubts around the coronation because they and her child literally was front and center but I believe MaryP (I rarely comment – but long time lurker & love her witty comments).
I believe he drew so much attention with his Frankenstein proof of life photograph to American media and it’s open game now. I feel like all the royal rota rats may not know exactly what is going on with W&K but that they obviously know their marriage is rocky. Some may know exactly what is going on or close to it and some may not.
And I often wonder this… I saw a documentary and Ingrid Seward (I believe) said that they were completely unaware of how bad Charles and Diana’s marriage had gotten up until very near the separation. How true that is I cannot say? I was very young when it all happened so I don’t really know. But just wanted to throw that out there. I often wonder if it’s possible a lot of them may not know (or maybe not prior to this disappearance) hie bad their marriage gotten. Obviously they can see with their own eyes what we see and obviously they lie and cover that up but I just wonder how much they actually know given how secretive Pegs is.
Anyhow, sorry for the long comment. I feel like W&K are definitely heading for divorce.
I was young, but probably older than you during the Diana years. I read the Andrew Morton book at a house where I was babysitting after the kids went to bed.
People were gossiping about the state of their marriage from the 1980s. People magazine covers and everything–I remember seeing those. 1992 was the annus horribulus, named by Queen Elizabeth–3 toyal separations and a fire. So Ingrid Seward is a lying liar who lies. People were talking about Diana’s bulemia and Camilla PB in the late 1980s. I remember.
I am 56 and I remember all of that as well. My family is Canadian so we were pretty dialed in to the goings on and they were quite obvious to us (and even those who weren’t.)
I’m in the UK and remember headline news in all the papers in 1987 that the marriage of Charles and Diana was in trouble.
I remember it because they hadn’t seen each other for weeks and then did an engagement when there had been a massive weather storm that had caused a lot of damage.
I was young (quite young) at the time, but I remember there being gossip about the state of Diana and Chuck’s relationship from the get go.
There was the age difference and the fact that they’d barely dated before getting engaged, and rampant speculation that he’d popped the question because his parents were getting antsy about an heir and Diana fit the job description. Then the whole “whatever love is” quote. I was barely in elementary school at the time, but my grandmother loved tabloids (US versions), so I was constantly reading her gossip mags. I remember it all quite well.
After the marriage, gossip kind of settled, especially once Diana got pregnant and had two kids pretty close together. But I remember distinctly when Harry was a toddler that the stories about the state of their marriage started up again. Time spent apart. Chuck seen with other women. Sniping at each other in public. Arriving at events in separate vehicles.
So any rota rat who claims they had no idea about the state of that marriage is lying.
Diana said herself she saw him 13 times between first date and marriage and was still calling him sir like a little girl.
So did Camilla if the Royal Rota Rats and Lady Colin Campbell are to be believed.
I suspect anyone would be completely haunted by Prince William’s thing.
I am haunted just reading your post!
LOL! Same.
I don’t believe anything attributed to Kate right now is actually from Kate. I’m not even sure she’s lucid at this point. Hell she was barely lucid when she was working. You could count on her for noteworthy clothes and jazz hands and abnormally exaggerated facial expressions and speech that needs to be captioned.
William and the press and we the public are just bringing potluck entries to a smorgasbord of speculation.
I haven’t seen any credible evidence Kate herself has contributed anything meaningful here. She did not make that godawful collage to “protect her children” and her one appearance in that photo with her mother was likely not of her doing, either, but possibly her mother’s.
Really, just set out a soccer ball with a wig and some buttons on it and call it Kate and see what it contributes and that would be about equivalent to Kate’s genuine presence and agency right now.
She’s just never demonstrated she’s that clever and that proactive and is barely even truly reactive.
I feel for her. I can see she was raised to be like that. Her mother and mother’s family seem a mess. I don’t know much about her father’s side. He might be where she got her passive cipher demeanor from.
I do think whatever beef she had with Rose was likely settled, due to the pap photos of her with them for a music festival. She wasn’t photographed with Rose as I recall, but she was their guest.
Rose’s dress was gorgeous in these photos. It’s the only look of hers I’ve liked. I side eye all of them because of her husband’s close association with an exploitative fiend, as others here have mentioned.
I see William’s expression when he was standing between the two women in a completely different way now.
So has Carole briefed InTouch before?