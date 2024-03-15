Princess Kate is ‘under intense stress’ & being blamed for other people’s ‘f–k ups’

The Royalist column at the Daily Beast has yet another hilarious exclusive about Prince William and the Princess of Wales. In case you missed it, Kensington Palace has been trying, throughout the week, to spin the Mother’s Day Frankenphoto Fiasco into their favor. As in, poor Kate is so stressed out about the manipulated Frankenphoto fallout, won’t someone please think of her health? Meanwhile, Kensington Palace staffers were the ones tossing her under the bus in the first place and making her shoulder the blame for the fiasco. The fact that all of this is playing out in the American and British media instead of being handled internally is also a KP f–k up, clownery on top of clownery, lie on top of lie. Sources now tell Tom Sykes that Kate is under intense stress and it’s all the Sussexes’ fault! Harry and Meghan forced the Waleses to surround themselves with clownish staff.
Friends of Kate Middleton have blamed “intense stress,” including the fall-out from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s repeated denunciations of her and Prince William, as being at least partly responsible for her absence from public life, and her need to spend several months recuperating from abdominal surgery. They predicted that William and Kate would move to “clear out” Kensington Palace staff who had made mistakes later this year after an extraordinary meltdown in royal communications triggered by Kate publishing a photo in which she was not wearing a wedding ring.
The friend told The Daily Beast: “She has been under incredible pressure for several years, and is now being harassed by the media over f–k-ups made by other people. How her office could have put out a picture without her ring when it was clearly going to be one of the most scrutinized pictures of all time is just unfathomable. And she is to blame? Sorry, no. That was their failure and they should have accepted the blame. They will clear out all those people when the dust settles.”
The friend added that Kate’s office’s failure to properly vet the photo was also “to blame” for the resurgence of speculation over the state of her marriage to William.
Another friend of the family also told The Daily Beast that they believed the stress of the last few years, including the regular and damaging attacks made on the couple by Harry and Meghan, and the pressure of a whole raft of changes that came when the queen died, had triggered a stress-related illness in Kate.
The source said: “She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family. They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the queen died, and she became Princess of Wales. It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better.”
A former staffer told The Daily Beast that Kate and William’s priority would now be protecting their children. They said, “The thing that will be absolutely top of both their minds right now will be the impact this is having on their children. They are very fortunate that other parents at the school are very loyal, but the reality is that keeping this from children these days is an impossible task. I imagine the Easter holidays can’t come soon enough.”
A friend of King Charles’ told The Daily Beast that he and the queen would be “wholly sympathetic” towards William and Kate over the debacle. “The only answer is for her to get better and get back to work,” the friend said. Riffing off a reputed maxim of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the friend said, “Now more than ever, they will have to be seen to be believed.”
This reminds me, in a way, of last year’s week-long gossip-cycle over Kate’s thunder-stealing appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show. King Charles and Camilla were supposed to get all of the attention on the flower show’s Media Day – Charles’s first Chelsea Flower Show as king! – and then Kate bused in children and threw a picnic on the same day, and Buckingham Palace ripped her to shreds. That’s when “sources close to Catherine” ran straight to Royalist to hysterically defend her and claim that she could do whatever she wanted and the king can’t do sh-t about it. I’m reminded of that whole storyline because palace insiders are making moves against the future queen consort and Kate is defending herself by throwing a huge pity party about the stress she’s under. She’s also reminding those palace insiders that they should remember their common enemy: the Sussexes.
Anyway, I honestly believe that Kate is getting the blame for other people’s “f–k ups,” but that’s one of the most interesting parts of this whole fiasco – WHY is Kate getting the blame, why is she being thrown under the bus, why are Kate’s few allies throwing hysterical tantrums to the Daily Beast?
Yikes! I forgot about those pictures of KHate and kids. Why does she look so disgusted by those black children. One can only ponder.
Anyway, I love when chickens come home to roost.
Hahaha, @MacHeath! What’s really funny is how those little boys are looking at her!! As if she might bite them!! Love to be a fly on the wall in their homes. Not getting strong royalist vibes from the kids! Sussex stans? I’m thinking YES!
The last pic, the little boy on the right and the way he is looking at her. I do think he is an anti-monarchist 🤣
I had forgotten those, too. Why is she wearing a pink floaty dress to do gardening??
Probably to hide how thin and frail she looks. You can tell she is haggard under the makeup and her skin is puffy.
What repeated attacks from Harry and Meghan ?
Right? It’s been 3 years. Move on. The media is fully admitting that Peg and Can’t are obsessed with M&H. The media always pretends that Peg and Can’t “keep calm and carry on” and are totallu unfazed by those brash Americans except when it screws up and admits that Peg and Can’t are actually scared, obsessed and hiding in the basement.
Exactly. Meghan said you were a good person, four years ago.
Hi, Carole! These months of silence must have been torture for you.
Tom Sykes is usually Peggington’s good little parrot. My guess is that this article definitely came from W, but I have no idea if it’s also from K.
But of this is part of the ‘removing her from public life’ storyline that would fit. Poor thing, the role was too much for her, William needs someone who can do the job and she’s not up to it.
@SarahCS – It definitely fits the narrative that is emerging. Green-light the ‘Kate is under severe stress’ articles and poof she vanishes from royal life. Willy is getting sick of fighting for his wife. He would have taken the blame for the photo otherwise, considering he was the one that allegedly took it! It’s very telling he’s letting Kitty take the entire truckload of criticism.
I came here to say just that. Notice how they never provide any examples. It’s always okay for the white woman to go on whining and crying about Meghan, but let Meghan so much as exhale, and down comes the deluge. A piece like this by Tom Sykes, is in itself a form of harassment of the Sussexes. All the trolls who come out to say they’re sick of hearing about the Sussexes, never do so when William and Kate are just gratuitously inserting the Sussexes names into things they have nothing to do with. No, it’s not that the royal family wants H&M to go away. They, the royals, only want to control the narrative. It’s their tried and true playbook: when all else fails, scream “Meghan and Harry.”
This is trending on Twitter under #KateMiddletonIsALiar and she is getting REAMED. Almost by every post under. AND more and more are questioning: has there even *been* a surgery? That KP seems to be ping-ponging between “intense stress” and “surgery” stories on why Buttons has pooped out (typo: meant to be “popped” out, but it stays 😄).
Honestly, IF (and it’s a BIG IF) this is a stupid game being played out btwn two 40-something toddlers, there is going to be hell to pay from the public.
And of course, we ALL knew they’d come full circle and try and lay the blame on H&M. That was a given.
I’m sure those are the exact words Will feeds to the press, ‘repeated attacks.’ What a bunch of ass-clowns.
Repeated attacks from the Sussexes? I thought the Wailes stated that they were much closer than ever after the Sussexes left. Can’t they make up their minds whether they’re afoot or on horseback?
So the new narrative is that Kate, the delicate little sausage, has been positively ground to dust for years from all the criticism and scrutiny! She can’t even enjoy her palaces and pretty dresses properly! Why can’t we all just leave her alone and let her disappear from view? Nice try, William.
Yeah, someone should risk a tantrum and explain to W that H&M being gone for years doesn’t make for a great excuse as to why he or K would feel stressed. Hmm, why are H&M gone? And they haven’t been around to stress you in how many years? At this point, I just assume that many articles are going to try to bend reality to accommodate W.
Her friend (Carole?) says they’ve been on pins & needles for 3 YEAHS fearing the next media interview to drop. I guess we all knew it would come to this, that Harry & Meghan would be their last line of excuse and defense: Meghan borrowed her lip gloss and now Kate is sick! And she can’t work, guys!
@Paintybox — yes, they fear the next media interview akin to the Sussexes at the one-year anticipatory celebration of IG, or an awards ceremony where either Meghan or Harry are being thanked for their public service, or simply going about their lives having lunch with friends or popping up at a sports game. How insulting of them, HOW DARE THEY HAVE A LIFE!! They must be fuming about Meghan’s new lifestyle insta!
I mean Life IS incredibly stressful when you’re consumed with competitive hatred, as both Huevo and Huesera are. But no amount of “rest” is going to fix that for them. They both need complete personality transplants.
And Easter is coming so the stress continues to mount for Kate. Will she or won’t she get good enough Easter presents this year?
If H&M still have this much control over them years later…..the word ‘pathetic’ is mean but it fits here.
I do have to say, this is the tactic that’s most likely to work with the many royalists if they really do want to disappear Kate. Nothing to see here folks. Kate is just so stressed by the Biracial duchess that she has to vanish completely off the face of the earth and it’s all Meghan’s fault.
The royalist crowd desperately want to continue believing in the monarchy and if they can spin Kate’s disappearance just right, that audience might just be willing to forget all about her.
Things were always going to end this way with Keen. Retiring to Bucklebury with her tail between her legs because the biracial duchess dared to steal her beloved Harry and take absolutely no nonsense in the process. It has nothing to do with her raging alcoholic husband… absolutely not!
Kitty needs to follow the 5 G’s method: Good God Get a Grip, Girl.
Right. Just like they sigh about how sad it is that poor Diana was paranoid, emotional and over taxed. Had nothing to do with her emotionally violent husband and his evil mistress who deployed every power they had to ruin her life.
“…including the regular and damaging attacks made on the couple by Harry and Meghan” I’m sorry WHAT?!? No words.
It’s been over a year since the Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir. Neither one has said a word about William and Kate, but the British media continues to act as if Harry and Meghan are conducting interviews daily. Meghan said that Kate was a good person, but the BM has ignored that. William & Kate wanted Meghan and Harry gone but never thought through what would happen if they did leave.
Also, Kate would never have dared pull that BS with the Chelsea Flower Show if the Queen were still alive.
” They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. ”
Their anxiety, guilt, paranoia and shame are eating them alive. Oh well.
”They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview.”
See, it’s not laziness, it’s … delusional, but not lazy?
Do I think there is a shred of truth to this, I sure do. I also think she had may have had a mental break somewhere and this is the soft launch for her to be tucked away and slowly faded out. Because we are now going from abdominal surgery to immense stress. And please, EVRYTHING they do is intentional – they have their reasons. And this is all their doing and hers.
Lastly, as everyone is saying on social media platforms: proof of life is now paramount to help keep these theories of her health at bay, yet we aren’t seeing it. Not her mother or the kids – and we get these articles about who or what is to blame. It’s just CRAZY. And I will say it on repeat: big blue missing from that pic was no oversight. Either it could not be manipulated into the pic or they are speaking through the pic.
Yes and as someone here pointed out the other day it’s gone from ‘planned surgery’ to ‘getting ill’
Yes I said the same thing about the language framing below.
I think team Will doesn’t have a clear strategy and is just throwing spaghetti at the wall, I think he thinks he found his noodle now with the emotional breakdown thing.
He didn’t count on Kate going MIA. Like someone said yesterday Carole’s car pic was to show a sick Kate while KP pic was to say ‘look she’s fine!’ But when that spectacularly blew up in their faces they changed gears to “Kate fell ill”
Meanwhile I expect Wills to up his youth friendly appearances to show the face of the brave father. Wills hates work but he’ll do it to spite Kate if he has too imo
KP has announced something for the 19th, because you know the poor sausage has to rest between his stressful 45-60 min. “engagements”. I wonder how fast the turnover is at KP for “brow-moppers” due to his immensely strenuous schedule of work! /s
This is just more evidence of their poor leadership. If, and I preface that strongly if their staff was responsible for all of the communications errors it’s still on them as the principal’s to take the lumps. Because that means that either you didn’t ensure that they were trained appropriately, or you didn’t have any sort of standards in place that they had to operate against. As for blaming Harry and Meghan , Harry hasn’t really said anything about his family other than general platitudes in over a year after the Spare promotion. Meghan has not mentioned them at all since maybe August of 2022? It’s almost April of 2024, you are not still stressed out about someone talking about their experience with you from 3 years ago. They are lazy and incompetent and thus attract lazy and incompetent people to work with them. Trying to blame Harry and Meghan for you hiring incompetent people when you haven’t worked under the same umbrella in 5 years is ridiculous.
We were told for years before she married she came from a strong, super supportive family.
Then that she and William built up the same through a solid marriage.
That sort of network should be able to withstand stress.
Theirs is self induced and they seem to enjoy causing it for others including staff and H&M too.
Correct. And I do not like bring up Meghan at every turn but Meghan only had Harry and her mom (though far away) and Diana had no one. Both women went through hell without a strong support system of something comparable to the Middleton Clan. Ma Middleton the balm to soothe Will as I recall was how she was painted,
The facade of their marriage is crumbling.
Yeah but how supportive is Ma Middleton really if she’s repeatedly sending Kate back to an abusive marriage?
There is a fine line where support ends and enabling begins (if that is the case with Ma Middleton). I was referring to having someone there to listen and try to offer solutions or just to console when things go wrong. Kate has her mother and father and to some extent her siblings. The toxicity of sending her back, that is a different conversation in and of itself.
All very good points.
So are the sources close to Kate refuting the statement put out by KP that she edited the photo? To be clear, I’m not saying she did but KP did and now Kate is here saying it was KP staff’s fault.
That’s exactly what they’re saying here, that ‘staff’ released the photo and made the mistake to leave the ring off, not Kate. Ergo, she wasn’t involved with Frankengate at all.
It’s like they keep telling on themselves that previous explanation was lie. AND THEY KEEP REPEATING the stupidity.
They’re telling on themselves either way—if you actually were IN the photo, wouldn’t the responsibility fall on you to wear your ring?
They could’ve killed the story by saying the rings don’t fit or she felt too unfussy for jewelry. They really…can’t stick to one story.
K is many things, but just because she’s lazy, for instance, doesn’t mean she’s going to forget to wear that ring. Curious that W didn’t know that.
Supposedly K was cloistered away where the plebes have no access to her. If she’s unaware of what’s happening, why does she feel stressed?
Or Kate wasn’t in that picture at all. And that isn’t Kate’s hands. And that’s why the ring isn’t on it? But sure William is trying to push the divorce narrative out there. To see how much backlash he’s going to get. What I wonder is. Easter is three weeks away. What are they going to do if Kate doesn’t make an appearance. I know they will blame part of it on the kids being out of school. And she’s spending time with them instead of working.
They’re saying a lot here.
they’re admitting that Kate’s hands were photoshopped – or else why wasn’t she wearing her rings? If the only excuse her “allies” can come up with is “the staff should have known better” – uh, no, Kate is obsessed with Big Blue, she should have known to wear it. Except it wasn’t a picture of her left hand.
They’re saying that Kate was not the one responsible for editing the photo – direct contradiction to the social media post from “Kate” and the narrative being pushed by KP. and if it wasn’t Kate, then who? If it was just a staffer, just say that, why blame Kate?
they’re also moving on with the picture – the issue is no longer that Kate was trying to make the kids look good, but that she’s not wearing her ring.
Wouldn’t this suggest then that it is Kate’s people talking to the DB as opposed to William’s or is William trying to help take the heat off Kate, despite just throwing her under the bus a few days ago? I’m unsure.
Okay, just read your multiple source theory below @becks1. Could be.
@Jais maybe it’s both. Maybe Tom Sykes placed a lot of phone calls and between Natasha Archer and Carole and William’s people he got this mess of an article. I cant decide who “stress related illness” benefits more – William or Kate. I guess you could say its both – Kate bc then she can claim “stress” forever going forward when she wants to take a few months off (oh poor sausage, she needs a break, we can’t have a repeat of 2024!) and William (oh Kate is a poor sausage who can’t handle life in the public eye, she will retire to a quiet country life.)
If Kate and William had not behaved in a despicable way to Meghan and harry there would have been no need for harry and Meghan to set the record straight. The wails are not vicims. Kate behaved publicly like a mean girl
A grown ass woman, in her forties, who’s spent 10+ years in the public eye, needs staff to tell her she should wear her wedding ring in publicly released photos?
Gmafb
W forgot that how they need to deal with him is not necessarily how they need to communicate with others including his wife.
Well, we were waiting for it. Meghan and Harry totally to blame for their fictitious, happy marriage. I thought they didn’t blame the staff, and now they’re sweeping them out? Loyal friends?!
I agree, had the same thought about saying everybody’s blaming poor Kate and then she proceeds to blame H&M. I think they are so obsessed with H&M they cannot focus on doing their job properly. If she hasn’t been seriously ill and just trying to get sympathy, frankly that’s hilarious. They have just made everything a lot worse. Now she’s got global fame for her photo and her husband was outed on US TV as having an affair.
Don’t forget she blamed her kids first, if the statement about her wanting to make the kids look good in the photo did come from her.
It sure didn’t take long! Less than 24 hours? No staff will be fired, wait a sec, we’re going to do a clean sweep! If Will and Kate can’t find the morning paper, Harry & Meghan took it.
@shawna an early years expert blaming the children. Oh no. Fortunately she ‘s an expert at other things. Photography. Wait , oh no.
@Moondust – what she’s an expert at IS in your comment.
Waiting.
It took them a while but I knew we would get to the part where this is all H&M’s fault. And here we are!
And right on the back of Meghan’s new launch video, proving how effective M&H are at getting immediate backlash from the BRF. Which is not their intention – they’re just moving on. One woman looks wonderfully positive and industrious; one woman looks like she’s stuck in the past and is relying on the same old negative twist of “they’ve done this to me.” Meghan’s video release has of course reset the dial to hatred in the tabloids, but that won’t last as long as it used to. This whole fiasco has shown that W&K’s credibility now centres on their own actions, not someone else’s.
Yes, back to our regularly scheduled programming…
@brassy rebel; and how does Kate’s stress compare to what they put Meghan through? M had the whole world trying to destroy her.
They have shoved Meghan’s pain, which they have never acknowledged, down the memory hole. The royal sycophants are so disgusting.
Does Adelaide Cottage have an attic? Because I am starting to worry that Willy might lock Kate up in there.
The choice to have Kate take the fall and not a random staff person shows that this is a battle between W&K. In the past, anyone else would have been blamed and not either of them. Anything said or printed about W&K by H&M has been correcting lies and simply recounting what W&K did (or failed to do). If poor Kate can’t take the heat, she shouldn’t dish it out. If she shows up at Easter looking like nothing was ever wrong, I wonder how people will take it.
I suspect the KP brains’ trust thought that K as the designated fall guy would receive more public sympathy and leeway due to her post surgery condition. KP just can’t seem to stop manipulating the public.
Problem is, KP’s attempts at manipulation are laughably transparent. The old script, in which they first deny there’s a problem, then admit there’s a problem and pick a fall guy, then blame it all on H&M, is in tatters. Fewer and fewer believe KP’s blunders.
Just a few months ago, weren’t they saying, Kate is as strong as steel behind the scenes. Now, she is so sensitive? The narrative is always, if all fails, blame H&M. I am just glad, the people outside UK are following it and calling it bullsh*t like we do.
Yes, they were calling her a steel marshmallow.
Khate thy name is Darvo.
And i bet their staff feel great now knowing they’ll all get the axe ‘when the dust settles’ nothing incentivises people to work hard more than that! *eye roll*
WHY is Kate getting the blame, why is she being thrown under the bus, why are Kate’s few allies throwing hysterical tantrums to the Daily Beast? Because she can’t defend herself, and her family can’t either, which is very telling the queen in waiting is defenceless Yikes!
Because the FK wants out of the marriage. Married-ins, especially the women, are expendable, all to protect the royal image.
I read this more coming from camp William. While they are still sticking to the abdominal surgery story they are now adding “stress-related illness”. This is in line with KP’s ‘Kate fell ill’ language.
Stress, hard times, mental breakdown of a spouse, good excuses for a divorce.
Me too, Normades. I think we haven’t heard from K in a while and this is all W.
I also read it that way. Not Carole for once but another plank in KP/William’s Bridge to Divorce: it’s all too much for poor Kate to manage and we should really retire her for her own benefit.
Sykes throwing some blame on Harry and Meghan and their nonexistent attacks is sure to please his master.
I can’t tell if it’s from William or Kate. I’d lean towards Kate except that the DB is where William usually goes to explain everything. So idk. But yeah, the wording about the abdominal surgery is interesting. They are making it seem more like it’s stress that’s keeping her from returning than from the actual abdominal surgery.
Yes, I think the emphasis on a stress related illness is interesting. It could still be from Kate (or its possible DB talked to multiple sources with different agendas, i.e. Carole and william.)
digestive disorders, of course, can be stress related. But the repeated emphasis on stress in this article and not some other disorder makes me think this is part of the “Kate can’t handle the job” rollout. She’s so stressed by……an interview three years ago…..that she has to hide for months?
Thoughts: KP announced to the world that K had abdominal surgery. Considering the fiasco with the Mothering Sunday photoshop mess, is it okay to lie about her condition to the media?
The surgery info came with a long hospital stay and recovery. I’m incline to believe that, though I admit KP often lies and I might be naive. Certain surgeries have been discussed in relation to noncancerous diseases. If she has Crohn’s, for instance, it is 100% true that she needs to avoid stress. I don’t think W is someone who can understand that.
The comments about stress also remind me of what they asked to have pulled from the kate the great Tatler article a few years ago. I’m leaning that this is coming from William and his circle.
Easter can’t get here soon enough.
All this word play is tedious.
They need to announce the separation already so we can talk about that.
She’s being blamed for something she didn’t do because she’s expendable. She’s found fast she actually has zero security in her situation.
O my gosh! these idiots have one way and one way only of dealing with issues blame, deflect, repeat! What I don’t get is why Charles is so chill about this instead of cussing his hairless heir the hell out for this mess! Does he not understand that people outside of the island are questioning the integrity of the entire institution at this point not just KP! Unless he’s at the point where he just doesn’t give a f*** anymore or has rather resigned himself to being the last King of England (which if true good for him…but given the vanity these people exhibit I doubt it).
Forever the victim huh. WK will never wake up and accept responsibility for their self-induced misery. I only feel sorry for the children.
Same. I hope the monarchy ends and they’re spared the whole game of thrones.
It’s crazy how much they’ve let this get out of control and soon no real sightings of Kate. I listen to a lot of podcasts, mostly politics and news related, and the Kate is missing issue came up on two separate ones yesterday. And it wasn’t just a mention, one had a full long section about it and the other was totally about Kate! (Vox today explained). Both got most things accurate and didn’t focus on the crappy “everyone edits photos” narrative. They mentioned divorce and Rose too. It’s really wild that no one at KP or even BP has gotten a handle on this story and that’s what makes me think it’s divorce spurred by something huge that Kate couldn’t look past because girlfriend is not playing ball with the palace right now.
This is more Fragine White Woman bullshit. Whoever is speaking about Kate (I can’t even say they are speaking for her because what they’re saying isn’t helping), is just throwing shit at the walls to see what sticks. I wouldn’t be surprised if they pulled out the Kate cried after Meghan said Kate made her cry–these people have lost the plot completely.
If she’s “ill” and the surgury is a lie, then there will be hell to pay. More lies from Kensington. The Kensington brand is now: Lying liars who lie. This is as piss poor a job of manageing a global brand (and that’s what they are outside the UK) as I’ve ever seen.
I wonder if she can take the heat. Will she show up Easter Sunday looking fabulous, knowing that every inch of her will be scrutinized like never before? Does she have it in her? It will be the performance of a lifetime. But it will be a hollow victory. The questions will remain: where the hell were you, and why did KP let the speculation get so out of hand?
Can she keep coming out in public, knowing the microscope is on her? The Wales are dumb enough to think that 1 appearance is enough to “fix everything<' but it isn't. They have entered a new normal phase of their own creation that's going to be excruciating for both of them, I don't think either one has the huevos to deal with it long term.
*Fragile. ugh quick typing. The “stress illness” doesn’t wash. I’m writing this as I recover from food poisoning that was probably exacerbated by grief–my father passed away a year ago tomorrow. Kate has been treated with kid gloves since Meghan arrived, and she was perfectly fine with getting praise on the back on another woman getting vilified. If she can’t take what she’s she’s allowed to be dished out in her name, then she needs to step down. If she is out of the country in recovery, if she is not conscious, of if she’s no longer here, then whatever the truth is needs to come out and be publically reckoned with.
She’s in a lose lose situation. If she’s well, or on the way to being well, then she’s been undermined by the very institution that held her up as it’s icon. She has no power, no influence, and she’s nothing but a pitiful pawn. A shit message for her kids, especially her daughter. If something is indeed terribly wrong, then she has been slandered and cruelly treated. I fear even more for the kids, because they’re old enough to see what happens to people when the royal family has no use for them anymore.
Am I supposed to feel sorry for Kate?
I don’t think she needs our help. She’s vying with a certain wannabe dictator ex-president for being perfectly capable of feeling sorry enough for herself! 😂
This is exactly why I have zero sympathy for her. Her and circle can’t help being the racist mean girl even with all she’s allegedly going through. Her husband soft launching his side chick and she wants to blame Meghan? Like William doesn’t have cousins, uncle Eddie and two aunts who can help carry the load of doing 30 minute visits to charities once a week.
Another own goal by Kate. Blaming the Sussexes confirms her as a bully; and complaints of stress over the years confirms she is unfit to be queen consort. The overall article infers she is crying wolf about her “illness” and well enough to do things.
Now the narrative about Catherine’s absence seems to be turning away from abdominal surgery to stress? Do I have this right? hmm. I can’t believe it took them nearly three month to place the blame on H&M though. I expected this within the first week.
I am still team half face lift.
I’ve decided that I’m no longer commenting on any Kate Middleton stories until an actual proof of life is demonstrated. A live public appearance by the future queen, with witnesses present. Otherwise, I’m done. Or or worst yet, she’s done.
These incompetent people can’t even manage to get their white saviorism right. White woman tears being shed over here.. Media do your job and perpetuate harm on the brown lady ffs. It’s as if they were lulled into a false sense of security that the media will keep bashing H&M at W&K’s behest forever.
When she shows up there will be tons of photographers looking to get a picture and they will NOT photoshop or filter them.
So whatever been going on with her, I mean most casual watchers just see her filtered shopped pics in DM.
When her real pictures are suddenly splashed over the world media people will go ” omg what happened to her??”
It will all become a selffullfilling prophecy. Shes in a tough spot right now.
Even here in my country the papers are running articles about deceiving photomedia and photoshopping in regards to the photos.
At least they have avoided the ludicrous claims about an increased workload as a result of 2020 departure. It is proved by the year end tally of royal engagements that neither have EVER done their fair share let alone now when FK should be stepping up and providing cover for the King. Kate Mansey did an extraordinary article in The Times last Saturday (behind a paywall so can’t link). Specific reference to his mum’s premature death driving him to ensure he as a parent spends as much time as possible with the kids. It had a worrying implication about Kate but unclear what was being hinted at ; divorce or even premature death? She further made the strange claim that FK was only doing a handful of events because of his focus being on the kids; he needs to do the school run and then help them with homework (nothing said about huge chunk of day of time in between.) It sounded like an I’ll health retirement for Kate and long term house husband role for Willy who she shyly confided was a reluctant king to be, at least in the short term. But hey call him up in 20 years from now and maybe he could fit in some light kinging!
‘’some light kinging’ 😂
On a serious note some of the wording being used by journos is kind of ominous….
I thought she was recovering from planned abdominal surgery. Why all the stress? And why TF is Meghan being blamed?
I was legitimately worried about Kate until this article. In this one move, her friends showed Kate to be a hateful and whiny chick who still can’t do her job after a decade plus. Imagine complaining of your workload even though people in their 70’s (Charles and Anne) consistently do 3 times more work than you who is 42-year-old! So fine. Take as long as you want Kate. Make fake photo after fake photo and keep holed up in your home (or wherever) if all you can think about while you are ailing, is how people who left more than 4 years ago are somehow responsible for you needing surgery. Not your husband who consistently shows he doesn’t like you or who, just days ago, threw you under the bus because it suited him. Never complain never explain my a–.
Asking honestly…Why are all these institutions/organizations protecting this women at all costs? This type of article, backhanded compliments combined with excuses and finger pointing, have been happening for years, some before Meaghan’s arrival. Not saying she should be feed to the wolf pack but why the protection?
Sykes made an error by stating it’s a “stress related illness” instead of sticking with the trope of planned abdominal surgery. Yes it’s stress — it’s the stress of dealing with an aggressive, hateful and philandering husband who clearly can’t stand her. It’s the stress of seeing the impending amount of work and effort she’s going to have to put in now that KC is in sick bay. It’s the stress of knowing she simply can’t handle that level of professionalism, focus and learning required for her position. It’s the stress that the public are cottoning onto her useless, lazy, unearned, lavish lifestyle. It’s the stress of the Sussexes making such an enormous success of their lives despite being forced to run a dangerous gauntlet before they left. Sykes may think he’s making it all make sense by blaming Meghan and Harry but he’s just revealed the real reason for Kate’s disappearance in 3 little words…stress related illness.
Proof. Of. Life.
The fact that KP did not deploy the simplest remedy to shut rumours down from the first, showing Kate waving to the public when she left her stay at the medical facility, however washed out, wan looking or moon faced Kate could be post operation -not utilized in stark contrast to CIII’s traditional behaviour; showing his arrival and discharge, being seen with the PM, acknowledging well wishers cards in video and still photography that shows him clearly began this whole problem.
Had KP done that it would only be us, royal watchers, shouting into the wilderness that something is wrong with Kate’s disappearance but now the whole world can see things are not adding up on top of the scandal of their fraudulent Frankenphoto being killed by the international news agencies.
Everything KP has done to persuade the public that Kate is ‘fine’ is a mirage. Kate and all three children need to be seen in on video, verifiable as to being recorded at a recent date, to prove the well being of all four of them. Kate does not need to be documented physically alongside her children but all four of them need to be seen now. That William was allowed to make a glib comment about his wife and children being artistic and lark about with a basketball on an engagement with no attempt at all on behalf of the press to discuss the fact that KP has been lumped with Iran and North Korea in their duplicity is chilling.