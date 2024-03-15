Piers Morgan: It could be that Prince William & Kate are ‘hiding something’

Piers Morgan has been all over the place lately. Piers is often seen in black-and-white terms, mostly because of his obsessive hatred of all things Prince Harry and Meghan. As in, because Piers has such a hate-boner for all things Sussex, he must be on the opposite side and full of praise for Prince William and Kate, right? Wrong. There are increasingly shades of gray when it comes to Piers’ comments about Huevo and Buttons. Piers was the one writing about William’s alcohol consumption as a kid, Piers was the one who outed King Charles and Kate as the royal racists, and now Piers is suggesting some really nefarious stuff about Kate’s health and the secrecy enveloping Kensington Palace.
Piers Morgan is weighing in on Princess Kate Middleton’s recent Mother’s Day photoshop fail — and believes it could signal that the royals are “hiding something.”
“Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?” Morgan, 58, asked OK! Magazine on Thursday, March 14.
“Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph and it’s led to even more conspiracy theories,” Morgan added. “On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial — she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong — or it could be that they’re hiding something.”
“I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening,” he claimed. “I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us — we’re not there.”
Later on his YouTube show, Morgan said he’s heard from sources that Harry and Meghan’s team thinks “all hell would have broken loose” if the Sussexes had made such a photo mistake. Morgan agreed, saying: “If they have said that, it’s a perfectly valid point.”
[From Us Weekly & Bristol Live]
See, while Piers loathes the Sussexes, it doesn’t actually feel like there’s any love lost with William and Kate. Piers couches his dirtier gossip in the usual stuff – Kate and William are great, they never put a foot wrong – and then goes on to suggest that some really sinister sh-t is going down. I keep thinking about how William has boxed himself into a ridiculous position too. If it turns out Kate’s medical situation was no biggie, he looks like an a–hole for all of the secrecy and lies. If it turns out they were hiding something like “Kate almost died, she was in a coma for a while,” William looks like an a–hole for all of the secrecy and lies.
I wish we could figure out a way to goad Piers into spilling the tea. You know that Piers knows a lot more than he’s saying, and I’ve never doubted the fact that Piers genuinely has “insiders” at Buckingham Palace especially. What’s the right way to go about goading him? Let me try something: I heard that Harry and Meghan told their friends that Piers Morgan doesn’t know what’s going on. My sources told me that Meghan wrote a letter to Charles suggesting that Kate just needed some time off. Harry told some of his friends in England that William is headed out on vacation with a mistress. Let’s just sit back and wait.
Very interesting! Popbitch a couple of days ago ran a piece saying the RF are keeping major secrets which could destroy the firm if the public found out.
I for one need to know what those secrets are! C’mon Piers, tell ALL.
Those secrets are pretty bad he says. So Horsilla has been spilling the tea to her friend. Secrets that are bad and Peg needs to be protected I bet.
He’s a classic narcissist. The way to get him to spill, is to frame the question such that it feels like such a narcissistic injury to him that he will “lash out with the truth”.
It really is a pattern with him. “You’re not smart enough/well connected enough to get the story, you’re just a third tier hack, mate”
“Oh yeah?!? Well how about THIS tea :proceeds to sell William up the river:”
Easy peasy!
I saw that too! Clearly the media know but will be sued if they say anything. Just needs one person to leak something and get the ball rolling…
How can they be sued, if it is the truth? I am an American. Isn’t it the job of the press to get stories and tell the truth.
Charlene – libel/slander laws are different in the UK. We have a lot more protection in the US.
I think they’re all hoping some non UK outlet will break it and then they can “report” on that. Or not, but assume that the UK audience had seen whatever.
There’s also the very real probability that whoever does say something gets fired and blackballed.
When all those pegging rumors came out, a British journalist (*not* a royal “expert”) wrote on Twitter that he couldn’t wait for things to come out.
He deleted shortly afterwards, was probably made to, but a screenshot exists and gets regularly passed around in the Squadosphere.
I don’t remember his name right now though, but I’ve been waiting with bated breath ever since, whenever things didn’t go too well for both BP and KP.
Jonathan Dean, the post was from May 21, 2021.
And same on waiting for that particular dam to burst.
I’m sorry, but I don’t see how that’s much of a revelation. That’s like saying, water is wet, sky is blue, and the royal family is withholding damaging secrets. Wake me up when Pop is ready to spill some beans.
I guess the newsworthy thing for here is that Piers does Camilla’s bidding—so why does Horsilla want this out in the world?
Affairs & drugs are scandalous, but nothing the RF haven’t dealt with before. So it must be even higher stakes than that then.
I reckon it must be something like hospitalising someone with his incandescent temper or having an illegitimate child (or children?).
It might be something criminal.
Illegitimate children are not alarming though. Alarming is the key word here. Sound the alarm means take immediate action. Run for your lives! The pressure mounts and someone will spill. Tick tock tick tock.
Yes indeed. Maybe the Russians have some Kompromat on him? Something that is worse than Andrew’s Epstein visits, which I don’t even want to think about. The whole thing stinks.
Maybe William stabbed her in the abdomen. He is a violent rage monster after all.
What if Kate had committed suicide or had been beaten up by Egg so badly that she had to be hospitalised. That would explain the medical treatment, the mental health breakdown and the divorce rumor all in one. Plus the obvious hiding of her face latelly.
It would explain the North Korean secrecy too. Got to protect the heir.
Someone needs to send drones over Wood Farm, jus’ sayin’
Facial injury and reconstructive surgery is my theory since the pap photo with Carole nearly two weeks ago.
So, while I am not fully on board with that theory at the moment, the thing about it that kind of fits though is that the palace would not say “facial surgery” or anything about her face, bc then everyone would just assume face lift. so if she did have some sort of facial injury that required surgery, they would definitely lie and probably thought “abdominal! That’s much better!”
honestly, if Kate died by suicide I have 0 doubt that they would announce that publicly just to blame the Sussexes and garner sympathy
@Becks1 “Abdominal” could mean having her stomach pumped.
If it could destroy the family then its something that affects the country / gov – like selling state secrets cause your being blackmailed. Remember Peggy has access to a red box and we know he can be easily influenced.
Treason runs in the family – the Duke of Windsor was suspected of passing war secrets onto the Nazi’s while he was King with Churchill covering it up. Wallis was used as the scape goat to push him off the throne.
If Pegs was lured in by a Russian honeypot and ended up spilling some secrets during pillow talk, and they now have kompromat on him, that would be treason and enough to have criminal charges laid.
I don’t believe William actually reads any of those red box documents, so there’s no way he could reveal secrets via pillowtalk. Unless he actually gives the documents to the person in question, of course.
My speculation is that William knocked someone up. Now Kate is done and waiting for it to come out to leave him.
Obviously speculation only.
Affairs, love children, treason, (alleged) suicide attempts… We’ve all seen it before. I don’t think that any of those things would bring down the Monarchy. Not even violence by William. He is not the Monarchy and is replaceable. I have had a theory though for a long time but every time I mention it my comments get blocked. I will just say that it has to do with “of the body.”
“heirs of the body lawfully begotten”
Piers and Camzilla get along well together, right?
For sure this reads as Camilla releasing the hounds.
It really does.
I can see camilla calling up Piers, drink in hand, and being all casual – “well I dont know darling, William is being SO secretive. I dont have a medical degree but it seems to me that a jaw being wired shut isn’t abdominal surgery now is it?”
And if not her, then one of her minions.
Piers is Camilla’s chum. Well as much as they can have one in a nest of vipers.
I sometimes feel so frustrated that the truth hasn’t leaked yet. Like, where are our British Celebrities with the tea? Someone knows something. What happened, tell us!!1!
Right? Or someone in the BM at least? Someone spill already😂. We might need your eagle eye on Easter, Red Snapper. You are the lone truther iirc?
@Jais, yes, where is Funeral Truther?
The tide is turning. Now that piers is turning negative attention to the wails. Will his fans the derangers who criticize the sussexes start slamming piers.
Leopards are obligate carnivores and need to eat. This one is also an unguided missile. The clock is ticking.
He’s also lost how many jobs now? But is still probably living the same way. So he’s got to make money somehow. And H&M bashing isn’t doing it anymore. So instead of doing real journalism. He’s just moved onto Will & Kate.
W&k made the mistake of assuming that because the RRs hated H&M, they must love W&K. And the truth was, they just hated not having access to H&M and hating them made them a lot of money.
right now they don’t have access and these Kate discussions are generating a lot of clicks.
@Robert Phillips 100% on this! Piers knows his incompetency and inadequacy hurt his bank account and lifestyle. He’s a plastic bag in the wind who wants to be relevant with the hopes of generating bank. I’ve seen clips of his “show” with legit journalists and the professionals have handed him his buttocks on several occasions. This is not a turn of heart, this is a money grab.
Many of the them know what’s going on but don’t want to be the first to speak on it. They don’t want to lose their in with the future king Willy by exposing his lies. Morgan is drinking buddies with Cam so of course he got the tea.
Yeahright… I agree. And what gets me is… if the secrets coming to light would be so damaging that they would bring down the monarchy, then there wouldn’t be a king whose royal a$$ they’d have to kiss.
And if my hunches turned out to be correct, would they be so willing to protect a violent sociopath? A murderer? A dangerous and unstable criminal?
So just spill already!
“So just spill already!” should be the new mantra😂
“So just spill already!” should replace “Never complain, never explain” which they never followed anyway.
It’s like a game of Clue. Mrs Peacock was beaten in the library with a bat by her husband.
The rota rats need to know that their whole industry is about to come down. They’re all going to lose their jobs soon, so why not cash in now and be the first?
I mean it worked for Andrew Morton. What has changed? Is William that scary behind the scenes?
Not being “there” hasn’t ever stopped him from spreading lies about H&M. It just stops him from telling the truth about the rest. Still have no use for him. This probably indicates that he’s dying to tell so maybe he will so he can have the scoop.
…or he needs money? He’s out of work again.
He’s heard things. And he’s saying Kate just needs a break as opposed to she needs to recover from surgery. And Piers likely hears things from Camilla and the Yorks.
Everytime I read about Kate photoshopping that picture I want to scream! Pretty sure that someone else on their team has the ability to sign a post “C”.
Argh! I can’t believe I’m defending her. 😱
Totally agree.
It has to be because W photoshopped it, no? If there’s an original picture at all, he took it. There’s a huge chance that no one else at KP knew that or saw the original picture then. That’s why he threw K in front of the train instead of blaming staff.
Alternatively, W cobbled it together and there is no original. Same problem with the staff/ K/ blame.
In any case, if her staff are not in contact with her, then W can’t blame them and possibly didn’t want to blame his own.
It’s fairly obvious that she didn’t photoshop that image and he is most likely the culprit.
Everyday, I wonder if THIS is going to be the day the dams break.
And the thing is, if/when it does come out people will be looking to blame someone. I wonder if KP staffers have thought about that? They know Wills/the RF will throw them under the bus with no hesitation. If they’re smart they’ll try and get ahead of it bc the tension is building, it’s not going to be swept under the carpet.
I’m refreshing Twitter way too much….I know it’s coming with every fiber of my being!
William’s doing the “lick the narcissistic injury wounds” day – he had to do an event with his brother and even though he set it up so that he wouldn’t have to interact w/ Harry at all *and* preserved his “precedence”, he’s probably still seething.
Once he builds up a head of steam, Huevos Rageros will pop off and the rota will start scurrying around again. If he attacks UK media over Frankenphoto coverage (which I hope he does), certain rota players may come unmoored and tea could potentially be spilt.
Fred won’t have any control of them, but Gladys will to a degree – an interesting thing to watch out for will be whether Gladys protects her *and* Fred, or if Gladys is just 100% out for Gladys now.
PM had no scruples about dropping the names of the royal racists, so come on! Give us the dirt!
Piers is a loser on the down. I don’t believe anything he says about the Sussexes or the Wales. Piss is desperate for attention so at this point he is willing to say anything to get people to watch him.
He’s def a loser on the down but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s cozy with Camilla and is useful to her if she wants to get info out.
Im thinking about all the heartfelt wishes, to something that was IMO nothing more than (something like) a inflammation of the throat. And I called it, all smoke and lies.
We’re just seeing the divorce proceedings in progress
He saw ‘something nasty in the woodshed’ after Stella Gibbons Cold Comfort Farm.
FFS don’t make me pee laughing in public!
Thanks for the grin this morning. Comedic relief wins.
😄😄😄
Let’s not forget that Piers is Team Queen Camilla.
He’s an idiot if he thinks Kate’s been laboring to Photoshop this or any other picture. But then, he’s an idiot anyway, so…
Piers should definitely spill the tea on the Wails, because once Chuck kicks the bucket, Piers will be out on his keister. Burn it down, Piers. Do it for Cam.
Come on, Piers, spill the beans! If the truth is worse than all the negative press they are getting just now then it must be bad.
Ok dont ask me about the source but the word I heard is that she is not doing well . The surgery had some complication and she was supposed to be healing well but her body is not doing great and not responding well to medicines. The source swear her on life said that William definitely has outside child. Everyone in posh circle knows to some extent courtiers and some rota.
What does that mean, William has outside child??
Probably illegitimate child. In Dutch, for instance, illegitimate translates to “buitenechtelijk” which translates back as “outside marriage.”
I agree with posters above that an extra kid is maybe shocking, but not alarming. In The Guardian article yesterday, it’s interesting that they didn’t eliminate the possibility of an illegitimate child, though they took away Rose’s name from the article.
A child with someone other than Kate
Ah okay, that makes sense now! I kept thinking back to my days on a pregnancy message board and thought i had something to do with pregnant vs. not pregnant anymore (i.e. outside baby bc you gave birth lol). But I see the different meaning now.
I dont know, I’ll be honest, every day it seems like we have someone insisting they know from an “inside source” what is actually going on but they are all very different things. She can’t be in Mustique and Bucklebury and Anmer and Balmoral all at the same time.
I mean over the past 48 hours we’ve heard both her legs were broken by Louis, she’s in Mustique, she’s at Balmoral or maybe not, she had a bowel resection bc of Crohn’s, and then the repeated Easter references from MP.
Not all of these things can be true and there cannot be that many insiders leaking to Celebitchies. I think we need to start taking all of these reports with a grain of salt.
Outside means not inside his marriage. That’s not actually the same as illegitimate. Since I’m anonymous, confession: I have an outside child (the term we usually use is non-marital child). I’m married. She was born into my marriage, but her (biological ) father is not my husband. She isn’t “illegitimate” though, because she wasn’t born out of wedlock.
In the United States, a child born to a married woman is legally her husband’s child as well, unless paperwork is filed before (or shortly after) birth, with the biological father being named and proven in court. You’re married and didn’t find out your kid wasn’t yours until he’s two years old? US courts say 🤷🏾♀️.
In my case, I’m married and we’re polyamorous. My daughter has two fathers and she’s a happy, spoiled girl, with a bunch of siblings ( we have three marital children, too) and a bunch of people who love her. The rumor is that Lady Iris Rocksavage is William’s biological child. In that case, her situation is more like my daughter’s, only Kate didn’t consent and everyone else did.
So does this source know the surgery? Is that still a mystery?
Piers is here for himself only, and will say whatever heinous shyt gets him the most clicks/ad revenue. The sooner the people who like him figure it out, the sooner the public will drop him.
Piss Morgan believes a. Sensational reveal would put him back on top again. BM want that scoop for themselves and nobody wants a rival to get ahead of them. FK really is in the danger zone if Kate doesn’t get the right Easter gift this year and accompany him to church with the rest of the family!
Was it not Piss Morgan who revealed the name of the two Royal Racists to the British public?
Piers “gasbag” Morgan is a decoy.
YA THINK? A little slow on the uptake that one. Or maybe his cheque/kickback hasn’t come through yet, so he’s nudging them.
Piers is friends with Camilla right ? She might be his biggest insider and doing the spilling to see William make a fool of himself over and over again.
Every time I see the term “sources said”, I think of the scene in Broadcast News, where Holly Hunter is mocking “White House sources”, saying to William Hurt that when you hear this term, it means that two WH reporters are standing around making things up. PM claiming he’s “heard from sources” what H&M have speculated, means he’s made it up. And speculating that H&M think all hell would break loose if they manipulated a photo like this, is easy to do, because it would have.
the difference is in real journalism, the editor would know the names of the sources and have approval — unless it’s an extreme situation then the editor might not know who exactly but they would have some idea… these royal ‘reporters’ are not journalists unfortunately
How long did it take Piers to figure out that they’re hiding something? Because no one else thought that until he opened his big lantern jawed mouth to enlighten us that KP lies and thinks the public is dumber than they are. He’s such an opportunistic loser but I guess the royals thinks he’s good for their image or something.
Wow. Here we are on the Ides of March and Piers is shanking William and Kate.
Et tu, Piers?
Thank you! If only he had made these declarations on marble steps! Brilliant catch!
Well Kate has had her “BREAK”, And Kaiser, how did you find out about the holiday that happened two weeks ago? Nice little fly by few days, Balmoral is beautiful at this time of year, so many lodges?!!?
Ahhh Mary Pester, we can always count on you to spill some tantalizing tidbits of insider information. Keep it coming luvy!!
Break from PW? Breaking of her bones? Mary please do tell!
Is that where they have her stashed after having a breakdown or someone broke her?
Mary Pester, Balmoral, huh, in a lodge–it’s a big estate. They really are sidelining her, aren’t they?
Celebitches, please take care when a poster uses a familiar name with a slight change. Our lovely MP’s post does NOT have a slash before it. This could be a royal ratchet for all we know. Or just some other random poster impersonating for shits and giggles.
You’re right it’s /MaryPester on another column too. I remember a while back the real MaryPester mentioned someone was using her name and it looks like that’s happening again with / in front of the name and that is just rotten and some other really bad words I’d like to use.
✅☝️
Can’t anyone type in any user name? This isn’t a login site. I used to go by a different name here but I noticed somebody else using it too so I changed it. I have seen another “FancyPants” once here but so far I haven’t had to change this yet (although there is now a FancyHat too).
Or this may be a money grab to extort money out of Huevo. PM is subtly letting him know he’ll keep quiet if the money is right
Duhh …
Ok let’s say they do have secrets that they don’t want the general public to know, do you not think Harry and Meghan do either? In all honesty. Are we entitled to know things that they choose to keep private? Let’s say there are things in their pasts they aren’t proud of, should they be afforded the privacy on those things that they ask for?
But the secrets involve heads and near-heads of state and they appear to be serious. Serious enough that frankenphoto wars are proving something is being hidden that would seriously damage the royal family. This is all being kept from the tax-paying public who finance this effing family and that gives them the right to know.
If you have shameful secrets that preclude you from a government job in public service, you either work in the private sector or get ready for the fallout. Harry and Meghan are private citizens. Will and Kate are free to resign/abdicate and live private lives as well. The choice is theirs.
Why bring H and M into this? They aren’t on the taxpayer dime.
If you have secrets to hide, then don’t act like you have secrets to hide. And don’t share those secrets with unscrupulous journalists in exchange for fawning articles about yourself and attacks on other family members. People like Piers Morgan are always going turn on you, no matter how many treats you feed them.
He certainly would be privy to some spilled tea from the direction of Camilla and her cronies, right? And it’s very interesting that so many now seem to be stepping back and away from their former total support of William and Kate. What that says to me is that there is stuff leaking out and that she’s not innocently suffering some unfortunate medical condition but is a party to something else that’s being covered up. The abandonment of all that blind loyalty has been really rapid and is shocking actually.
I’m inclined to think that Piers won’t spill unless Murdoch (or whoever sponsors him these days) & Camilla say it’s ok.
I loathe when someone says I’ve heard things and then won’t say they heard. Ridiculous.
Piers will string everyone along just to stay relevant. It’s doubtful he ever tells what he knows because the second he does, there would be a huge target on his back *and* he would no longer be useful to his bff, Camzilla.
I’m still convinced that this is eating disorder related. After all the finger bandaging issues recently she’s clearly having some serious bulimia related health issues. Someone in another forum suggested esophageal varices, where the veins in your throat start bleeding and can even rupture. It’s life threatening and people can have to be sedated while they try to stop the bleeding. Would definitely fit the bill. Not to say that I don’t also agree with the trouble in the marriage theory. I think both things together would explain a lot.
When this first came to light in January, I assumed it was eating disorder related bowel issues. I didn’t know it could be esophageal. I have a friend who just had to have her esophagus removed and recreated from intestines. I could see that, too.
My current theory is extensive facial reconstruction surgeries. I definitely think there’s a mental health component and ED is related to mental health.
I think it’s probably several different things compounding each other. Whatever the trigger was, I think things started cascading and spiraled out of control, such that the palace initially thought the situation was going to be manageable within a certain timeframe, but then they had to radically alter their expectations.
For example (and this is just my speculation, I have no insider info) it could have started with a fight over a prospective divorce, that turned violent. Could have resulted in injuries to both her abdomen and face. If Kate has an ED, as many have suspected (see: bandaged fingers), the abdominal injuries might have led to surgery and a possible ostomy, while she simultaneously needed to heal from facial injuries and maybe reconstruction. And recovery may have had its own complications, such as the coma and/or stroke that many have suggested. ALL of which could definitely co-exist with the need for mental health, substance abuse and/or ED treatment.
Kate has to be conscious to be “hiding something”
Tell it already! It’s going to come out sooner or later anyways – if the BM isn’t going to do it, they’ll face more of an embarrassment if the US or non-UK media will break the factual story. To save face since this is happening in their own backyard, the BM should break it- what are they going to lose, they are already a global laughing stock and KP is being compared to North Korea.
My understanding is that a number of people know what is actually going on.
I have been looking at pictures a bit too closely these days and I blame Ms. Middleton/PoW. One of the pictures used for this article had me in stitches – please go look at the Top Gossip Stories email and pay close attention to Morgan is wearing a blue jumper and grey pants…look closely at said pants….was his zipper down?? Maybe Kate was editing this picture too. Also, who remembers the comment that the “happy Wales couple” like to throw pillows when things get too heated. So many things from the past are going to pop up that the PR team is going to have to cover.