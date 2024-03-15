Piers Morgan: It could be that Prince William & Kate are ‘hiding something’

Piers Morgan has been all over the place lately. Piers is often seen in black-and-white terms, mostly because of his obsessive hatred of all things Prince Harry and Meghan. As in, because Piers has such a hate-boner for all things Sussex, he must be on the opposite side and full of praise for Prince William and Kate, right? Wrong. There are increasingly shades of gray when it comes to Piers’ comments about Huevo and Buttons. Piers was the one writing about William’s alcohol consumption as a kid, Piers was the one who outed King Charles and Kate as the royal racists, and now Piers is suggesting some really nefarious stuff about Kate’s health and the secrecy enveloping Kensington Palace.

Piers Morgan is weighing in on Princess Kate Middleton’s recent Mother’s Day photoshop fail — and believes it could signal that the royals are “hiding something.” “Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?” Morgan, 58, asked OK! Magazine on Thursday, March 14. “Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph and it’s led to even more conspiracy theories,” Morgan added. “On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial — she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong — or it could be that they’re hiding something.” “I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening,” he claimed. “I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us — we’re not there.” Later on his YouTube show, Morgan said he’s heard from sources that Harry and Meghan’s team thinks “all hell would have broken loose” if the Sussexes had made such a photo mistake. Morgan agreed, saying: “If they have said that, it’s a perfectly valid point.”

See, while Piers loathes the Sussexes, it doesn’t actually feel like there’s any love lost with William and Kate. Piers couches his dirtier gossip in the usual stuff – Kate and William are great, they never put a foot wrong – and then goes on to suggest that some really sinister sh-t is going down. I keep thinking about how William has boxed himself into a ridiculous position too. If it turns out Kate’s medical situation was no biggie, he looks like an a–hole for all of the secrecy and lies. If it turns out they were hiding something like “Kate almost died, she was in a coma for a while,” William looks like an a–hole for all of the secrecy and lies.

I wish we could figure out a way to goad Piers into spilling the tea. You know that Piers knows a lot more than he’s saying, and I’ve never doubted the fact that Piers genuinely has “insiders” at Buckingham Palace especially. What’s the right way to go about goading him? Let me try something: I heard that Harry and Meghan told their friends that Piers Morgan doesn’t know what’s going on. My sources told me that Meghan wrote a letter to Charles suggesting that Kate just needed some time off. Harry told some of his friends in England that William is headed out on vacation with a mistress. Let’s just sit back and wait.