Prince Harry reportedly went on an Aspen ski trip with Corey Gamble

In December 2022, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Harry & Meghan docuseries in the middle of Prince William and Kate’s big, dumb trip to Boston. William literally spent an entire day holed up in a hotel room, screaming down the phone to his favorite reporters, all about how much William hates the Sussexes and thinks that they’re “like the Kardashians.” It was meant as a pejorative, to compare the Sussexes to a rich, well-connected LA family who are probably the most successful reality stars of all time. Throughout 2023, there were random reports that the Sussexes and Kardashians sometimes talked or hung out. Even more hilarious is that William was reportedly raging about that too – royal sources were “gobsmacked” that Harry would deign to be friendly with a billionaire like Kim Kardashian! In addition to that, Doria Ragland attended a charity event for This Is About Humanity in LA last summer, and she posed with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner too. Well, here’s something new:
Prince Harry has taken to skiing with a Kardashian’s beau – as the Sussexes continue with their attempts to nudge their way into LA’s elites following Meghan’s ‘calculated’ launch of her new lifestyle brand on Instagram.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is understood to have been enjoying the glories of Aspen, America’s swankiest ski resort in Colorado, in the company of business executive Corey Gamble, 43. Gamble is the man in the life of Kris Jenner, the 68-year-old mother of U.S. television royalty Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.
A source said that Harry had been hitting the slopes with Gamble, as well as Bumble dating app billionaire Whitney Wolfe, 34, and her husband Michael Herd, whom she met on a previous skiing trip.
However, there has been no sign of Meghan on the pistes: she has been too busy relaunching herself as an online guru with cookery and lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.
Meghan was just on a ski holiday with some friends several weeks ago, and now Harry is skiing in Aspen with Corey Gamble and Whitney Wolfe? My guess is that it’s not just a friendly, relaxing holiday, there probably is some business being done. We’ll probably find out what it is at some point. In the meantime, the Sun contacted that lunatic Angela Levin, who dutifully cried about how Harry is “desperate” to be “friends” with the Kardashians. Like… I get that people love to hate the Kardashians – for good reason, a lot of the time – but I find it so funny that the Brits are so openly contemptuous of an incredibly successful family. In a war between the Kardashians and Windsors, the Kardashians would rip those idiots to shreds.
The funniest sidenote to all of this is that Kim Kardashian made a “looking for Kate” joke on her Instagram:
The Kardashians are horrible, their money doesn’t make them any less horrible.
Right, as if being marketable redeemed them of all their negative impact and bullsh-t.
Yeah… The Sussexes are free to do as they please, but this is kind of off-brand and just… Not good. Dating apps are turning out to be a scam (NYT article on it recently was scathing) so if he joins Bumble C-suite… Idk, maybe it’s just friendly socializing.
(Though there are connections being drawn between Britney spears missing money and Kardashian wealth. As in lou Taylor, who started the spears conservatorship then became besties with Kris, funneled/cleaned Britney money into/through Kardashian business ventures. Whatever the truth, there’s a lot of visible ick here.)
^^ @Lurker25, none of us get to decide who H&M’s friends, neighbors, and associates are! You can only speak, act, and think for yourself. Let the Sussexes live their lives without judging their every move, every venture, and every outing with friends, acquaintances, or business associates. 🙌🏽
Why are they “horrible”? They are richer version of the real housewives with questionable taste in men, although Kourtney seems to be doing ok. They are not my cup of tea at all. But tacky does not mean horrible. They haven’t been accused of making someone disappear have they?
The Kardashians are some of the most successful people in entertainment period, not just reality. And they’re doing pretty well in business, including tech, where they drove a lot of traffic to social media sites.
Does one of them have to show up with a suitcase full of cash for Charles for them to be considered “acceptable” to the royals/“royal experts”?
BTW: I don’t think it’s appropriate for people to slut shame Kim over that tape, especially here, and in this day and age.
Also: Its’s completely true that people run into others – strangers, acquaintances, friends, family, etc. on the slopes and end up skiing for a run or two or even the whole day, and then they may meet up again another day or not. Especially since skiing should be done in a “buddy system”, not just in back and side-country, but also on trails. I’m sure Harry was getting into the woods, and probably has security with him, but the more the better. The other thing that happens in ski culture is that people plan trips with folks who you might not be bffs with in everyday life, but you know you have great ski trips with. One doesn’t equal the other.
Finally, Harry and Meghan are in a unique position where they’re not just high paparazzi commodities, but also high security risk and at high risk that people would want to sell them out or get close to them for all kinds of reasons besides just a fun ski day, for example. The Bezos and Kardashians of the world don’t need M & H for money or fame or business and they too are in a similar position, especially with security. So it makes sense that they would have things in common and hang.
Kardashian’s are awful awful people. I used to the give Kendall an aside as she was a horse girl like Bella & Gigi but I stop that long ago. Corey might be a nice man but he is basically a paid boyfriend and last time I looked that meant Gigolo.
We just got about four feet of fresh powder so now is a good time for it!
It’s funny. I always took Harry for more of a snowboarder. (This is a HUGE talking point here 😂)
Anyway. Odds are he arrived with some non famous friends then ran into people he “knew” in a quite round about way. Skiiing is exhilarating and doing a run or two with an acquaintance is the norm – even making a bff for the day on the slopes is normal – and it’s less than saying hi to someone you know at a coffee shop. Plus it actually gives you a lot of insight into their character.
But even more than that. This didn’t come from H&M so it’s completely suspect. As for the rest, Kim et al would be beside themselves to hang out with H or M. Truly. I think almost anyone who is anyone wants to be in their circle.
So the story is basically people who live in the same area and run in the same circles sometimes vacation together? I’m sure if they were in England at it was the 15th earl so and so on a ” shooting weekend” it would be no big deal. Also I’m sure business was going on in the background because they always seem to have multiple reasons for trips they take. And I know it’s Angela Levin but when will they stop with the whole “trying to get in with / trying to make connections ” nonsense? They have lived in Southern California for 4 years of course they know people. You see them at events with these people all the time, and then get pissy about it( cough One Love premiere/ Katy Perry concert cough). There’s no more trying to be done. They’ve already made the connections.
Honestly?
Everyone wants to be Sussex adjacent. But they are private and loyal to their old friends and wary of who might sell them out. So it’s a hard “get”.
Which makes people want them more.
What do you think the odds are that Harry was there with some IG competitors? Winter IG coming up. Running into people you know on the slopes is like running into your children in your own home. It’s gonna happen. A lot.
I think the likelihood he was there ( if he was) with IG competitors is high because they always seem to have multiple reasons for travel. But my other point was more they’re making it seem like he’s best friends with Corey when is likely that it’s just rich people hanging out at rich people places. Back when Harry was in his twenties and at Ascot, or whatever Royal event was going on how many people with Lord or lady before their name ran into him at an event? Doesn’t mean that they were best friends. The British media is just so bitter that their campaign to have them isolated isn’t working and that they can still hobnob with powerful and famous people without the backing of the BRF.
THE DAILY FAIL IS JUST LIKE THE WALES 🙄🙄 THEY’RE CONFLATING TWO DIFFERENT SETS OF PICTURES TO MAKE ONE STORY 🤣🤣🤣
I mean, they’ve been doing that forever but now it’s something nobody can unsee.
If H&M start socializing with the Kardashians, I can’t wait to see the mental gymnastics the commentators here will perform to justify it.
Why would anyone need to justify it? H&M are rich people, so are Kardashians. Unlike BRF, Kardashians are not publicly funded, but they both are selling access to the tabloids for their rich lifestyle.
I feel like it’s worth nothing that the pictures they used in this article of Harry on the slopes are from a decade ago before he wore his beard.
Do with that info what you will but in my opinion the press is desperate for a distraction and they dutifully offered up Harry it what is essentially a bullshit story that is very likely not true.
That ski trip meghan went on last month seemed to be very much a couples trip as her girlfriends were also there with their husbands and kids. I think Harry was there too. But this story is made up.
True, there have not been any pictures on IG, which makes this a doubtful story if a Kardashian is involved, lol.
Maureen could not produce a picture because he is lying and using old pictures.
Justify what? Harry and Meghan are grown adults who don’t need to get the approval of random strangers to decide who they want to associate with. I wouldn’t care if they didn’t “like” some of the people I’m friends with. We don’t actually know these people.
Justify? Does anyone connected to the BRF really have reason to be snobby about what other people have done?
And, just like that, the rats who have been lurking silently come out and start suggesting that a grown person like Harry needs their permission or approval for what they do. Hah!!!
They can socialize with whomever they want. They aren’t out courting Jimmy Seville types ffs. That would have been Charles …..
I personally don’t believe this story.
But I do know Kim has tried her hand at truly complex issues that are important to her such as prison reform so she’s more complex than her crying memes let on.
Regardless – with Meghan’s new venture – even though this story is fake – the Kardashian’s have an enormous platform.
Again – this story is fake – but what if bumble worked with better up. To help those going through breakups, trying to get back out there, tackling their issues so they can be a better partner. Like therapy while dating. Definitely much needed. Lord knows.
I love seeing all the new Kardashian fans coming out here! It’s hilarious.
Interesting that you think seeing the royals as being as bad or worse than the K fam as being a fan. You do realize that one doesn’t equal the other or is that too nuanced for you?
I don’t know much about Corey, but Kardashian’s fans say he is very connected and even speculate that maybe he is working for CIA or something. Kardashians are not just reality stars anymore. They are hanging out with Beyonce, Jeff Bezos. Behind the scenes, they have very close connections to the tabloids. I also don’t think Harry as a snubby person. He wouldn’t reject someone’s invite because they are not on his level. I remember, Kim sent some clothes to Kate when both of them were pregnant and the tabloids would compare their pregnancy to say how beautiful and slim Kate was. When Kate rejected the gift, Kim was very upset about it.
Yeah, I heard he has a background in security.
The optics of H & M, particularly Meghan, being associated with Kim, who engineered and participated in porn as a vehicle to fame and money is bad. This will be fuel to the fire and create an equivalence for the BM in painting Meghan as someone who will do anything for money as well. I don’t know if it is true Harry was seen with Kris’ BF, but Doria taking a pic with the Kardashians was a bad move and Kris’ relentless effort in marketing her family.
@Eos, lol. What are you talking about? They are already calling M every name under the sun. Why should she care about what more they are gonna say about her?
” being associated with Kim, who engineered and participated in porn as a vehicle to fame and money is bad.”
lol. And the Windsors who raped, enslaved, and killed millions of people, still hiding the assets they stole from other countries are the good ones?
Whoever you are you need to get off your high horse. You talk about optics? Bad optics is having your brother associated with Epstein leading your family to a church service. Bad optics is being friends with a pedophile like Saville. Taking cash from Saudi’s connected to the Bin Ladin’s, going bankrupt and stiffing small businesses out of money, selling Nazi marshmallows need I go on. Do you people not see why Meghan doesn’t want anything to do with those people. Can you imagine her walking to church with Prince Andrew a guy who had a lasting friendship with a guy who groomed young high school girls. A guy who was sent to prison for sexually exploiting young girls. This guy operated a pedophile ring. Now that would be bad optics.
No worse than Kate Middleton drunkenly flashing her privates for years to get attention and snag William.
I’m no Kardashian fan, but your logic is full of holes.
Lol @EOS the British media have already accused Meghan of doing porn, killing Betty and Philip, and trying to destroy the monarchy. She stopped caring about optics a long time ago. She now protects her peace and tries to live authentically and do what she feels is right and knows to be true. I’m paraphrasing her words which when she said them included a Georgia O’Keef quote.
Meghan went on the Ellen show when Ellen was being accused of bullying because she didn’t care about the optics. The Kardashian co-opt a lot of black culture, seem to be annoying and love fame but to my knowledge those aren’t crimes. Why would an association to them bother her more than the royals who actively shield pedophiles, are up to their ears in financial shenanigans and are just as fame hungry? At least the Kardashians aren’t actively trying to hurt her or her family. At most they may want to boost their profile with an association to royals. That’s nothing compared to the royals who wanted to use her popularity to boost themselves and distract from their scandals while simultaneously destroying her popularity out of jealousy.
Meghan has learned first hand how intentionally misleading the press can be. Take this story about Corey Gamble for example. Where is the proof? Anytime Harry and Meghan are out phones go up but not one pic of him on the slopes? This is another pathetic attempt to use the Sussexes as a distraction from the fact that William can’t produce proof of life for Kitty.
I mean, come ON. This is a not so subtle way of suggesting Harry could be “dad dancing” in Aspen with Kardashian-adjacents and getting side piece advice from Bumble’s CEO. With a side serving of classism, of course.
Hardest of eyerolls.
The projection is strong. And it won’t work anymore, Wandering Willy.
I am American and also contemptuous of the Kardashians. Actually “contemptuous” is a bit mild.
Nothing wrong with hanging out with Corey. He is a self made man who worked and made his own money. Whitney Wolfe also made her own fortune and is very involved in philanthropic pursuits. I guess, since they weren’t born rich, they are nothing in the eyes of the BM.
Again with the unwarranted and nasty attacks on H&M. The BM needs to mind its business and leave Meghan and Harry alone. What the Sussexes do or don’t do is of no concern to anyone on Salt Island. The hypocrisy of screaming and crying for folks to “respect Kate’s privacy” all while constantly invading Harry and Meghan’s.
They won’t be socializing with the Kardashians. You can take that to the bank. Even if they enjoyed them as people (doubtful), they are both too smart and too savvy to be directly linked to that bunch.
why wouldnt they be socialising with the Kardashians ? they are were all in that picture from Ellen’s birthday party , or was just that bad photoshop from Kate again ??
But they have socialized with the Kardashians and there’s nothing you can do about it.
They act like Prince Harry is some reality star from TOWIE instead of an actual Prince.
I want them to have better friends is all because I hate the KArdashians. Corey’s okay though.
Why should you dictate their friends?
Come folks, Meghan and Harry are adults, everyone cannot be perfect like some folks.
@Jan
do you not see the difference between wanting something for others and dictating? Do you really think thatgworl is hoping H&M would read and follow her opinion?
I was today years old when I realized I’m the same age as Corey Gamble. lol.
I’m supposed to believe this. Daily Mail lies all the time.
This is why they left Britain. This is the life style and the kind of friends they both wanted. I don’t see the big deal. It’s a plan that’s come to fruition.
@Linder, You skipped the racist attacks from the british media and Harry’s own brother selling them to the tabloids to cover up his affair story.
Noticing all the comments here trying so hard to maim M&H with the Kardshians based on the Daily Mail— as if the Daily Mail is truthful. OR demonizing of all people, Doria, using a photo of Doria taken with the Kardashianns at a Hollywood party many other people attended and were photographed. Going after Doria is a big tell how they are scorched earth with anything related to the Sussexes.
The Daily Mail’s history includes being in the forefront pushing the “yellow peril “ stories, being against India’s independence, embracing fascism in Italy and nazism in Germany and fascism in the UK in the last century. It’s all there in the DM archives.
More recently, DM has followed similar path with its racism, xenophobia and its avid support for Brexit and the Tories.
That’s the Daily Mail. The kind of press the W&K are in bed with.
Huh? Say what! They left the uk so they could be friends with the kardashians? Are you secretly Tom Bower? Pretty sure they left bc William and Kate were smearing them hard in the press and planting stories to hide affairs. To the point that Meghan felt suicidal. Anyone who believes Meghan left just so she could be friends with the karsdashians is deranged. She may be friends with the kardashians. I really don’t know. But it for sure wasn’t the reason she left the uk. That would be bc of how she was treated by the RF and the press. Good lord, talk about some trash tabloid talking points.
If I happen to be on a ski trip at the same time as some friends or acquaintances, and it happened that we were on the same slopes at the same time, does that mean we were on a ski trip “together?” I’m not surprised to hear about Harry skiing. He seems to have missed it for the last few years, but he is known to be a very keen skier and of course all those years of family ski trips in happier days. It wouldn’t be surprising if he were to establish the same thing with his own family some day. And coach Meghan into learning to ski!
Regardless of whether this is true, or whether this ski trip is business, pleasure, or both, I rather admire H&M for taking the occasional vacation apart. They both have friends independent of each other, and while those sets of friends might overlap and occasionally even converge, they both maintain strong relationships with people who aren’t family, aristocracy, royalty, or involved with Archewell or their business ventures. It says volumes about their ability to relate to others and form strong personal/emotional ties. It bodes well for their marriage.
I really do admire their ability to form community and to make deep and loyal friendships.
We moved to colorado during Covid and the people are just next level. I have never felt so at home or welcome or accepted anywhere.
But community building is still hard for a traumatized neurodivergent such as myself. So I love to see and admire it in others. What a blessing to get on with such a wide assortment of people.
Eactly, MoxyLady007!
I see even some of the Harry and Meghan supporters are snobby. When it comes to The Kardashians they are one of the more powerful families in Hollywood. There are plenty of people that would love to socialize with them. Kris Jenner has made that family into one of the richest families in Hollywood. She is one of the most business savvy people out there. She’s not bankrupt like Carole relying on the royal family for connections and handouts. The Kardashians do a lot of philanthropic work and I bet way more than the Middleton’s. Who are we kidding Carole’s family is full of wannabe celebrities. That son of hers wish he had somebody like Kris offering him business advice. People need to realize that Harry and Meghan are in that circle of people. They all know each other. Look at who the royals hang around. The likes of Clarkson and Morgan and that ilk. They are nobodies compared to the Kardashians.
@Angie, it is the same with Beyonce fans. People can’t get over their reality show. Like you said, they are now one of the richest families. Beyonce hangs out with Kris one on one, still her fans think, Beyonce would never spend time with one of them. People really don’t know, rich people have their small circle of friends. Especially in America, they don’t care how you got there as long as you are there. It is the rich british people who care about pedigree before befriending you.
Last week really showed the UK how we and I mean Americans see the royals. We see them as celebrities. We don’t kowtow to them and when they f-up we make fun of them. I bet Miss Perfect was shocked that the American media made fun of her. Those false polls that the right wing media put out don’t mean sh-t to us. WanK are a joke to a lot us. To a lot of us those two are the ones who really live off of their titles. They were both exposed as the fakes they are and now everyone knows it. This couldn’t have happened to a more deserving couple. A lot of us saw how you treated Meghan and we haven’t forgot. Don’t expect any quarter from us. The dam is broke and there is no going back.
Yeah, I saw Blake Lively trying to sell her merch by making fun of Kategate. The shock from the royalists seeing that to a lot of people, the royals are just other rich celebrities is sweet. They think, of all the people, the American people would respect them. Their whole lives including their underage children are just material for the tabloids. How are they any different from Kardashians? At least, the Kardashians don’t spend taxpayer money for their lavish lifestyle.
There was a part in Spare where Charles first met Meghan and asked her if she did soap opera. Harry was saying in his mind, they (BRF) are the soap opera. I don’t understand why anyone would think Windsors are too respectful to hang out with Kardashians.
@sevenblue The derangers took Blake’s post to be about Kate, but it was more likely about a joke that her husband made about not being able to find her. Not everything is about Kate as much as the derangers might want to think it is.
Key phrase here is it is understood. Richard Eden knows as much as I do. That being said, I don’t have a problem with Harry and Meghan being friends with the Kardashians
My take on this is Aspen is a place where many celebrities and mega rich people go to ski. Just because they and Harry are there at the same time and hung out together does not mean Harry “ went on vacay” with them. Plus, yes, Kardashians are trashy, but Harry seems like a genuinely nice guy who is pretty much friendly and open to everyone, I wouldn’t expect him to shun them especially when they obviously have friends and business connections in common.
Oh please. Any family whose mission is “we have to be seen to be believed” is just like the Kardashians. The RF is the ultimate reality show family – thirsty, clout-chasing, jealous, greedy, vain, filled with affairs, divorces and scandals.
There’s a reason why there’ve been 6 seasons of The Crown, and it’s not because the RF has behaved with total decorum.
Exactly my point, the Royal Family is the original Kardashians 😏😏
As far as I know, the Kardashhian family never colonized nations and stole wealth from those nations.
This story is fake. I’m not saying this because i dont think Harry would hang out with Kris’ bf as given that Doria knows Kris I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve met before I’m saying it because of the source and lack of photo evidence(the photos included are a decade old)..
It’s 2024: NO ONE should be taking Richard Eden seriously as a source for information on the Sussexes especially at a time when his favs are caught up in scandal and desperate for something ANYTHING to change the subject.
Seriously, this is Fail hate bait based on nothing, and it’s interesting how many people think it’s so much worse than going to church with your pedo uncle as an example of a blessed divine family.
I don’t love the Ks but Kris has matched her family to money people to start businesses that have made so much money it’s ridiculous. She really understands social media and how to deal with trolls (which is becoming a real issue for H and M and anyone or anything they touch example: the harassment of NFL and Payton Foundation after H presented an award) AlsoH and M are involved with financial investment group, right? Again connections…
Kris J understands money, period. That understanding, and her ability to leverage that understanding for her offspring, are real talent and skills. CaroleM should be so skillful.
Waking the leviathan is a bit like waking the cracken 🙃🙃you know everything is going to be turned on its head to try and make fetch happen.
IF it’s true so bloody what, you can bump into people you don’t necessarily like on the slopes and it doesn’t matter, your still polite and may do a few runs with them, or you might be the the Windsors, the British Kardashians with crowns, willy and his ex Kate, could have been skiing in Scotland, bumped into a few people they know, and did a few LINES with them??
Until I see pictures that aren’t 15 years old, I cry bullsht
MaryP, you have LINES in upper case. Do you means drugs? And is that part of the current going on with William?
Teagirl, or was this behind Bone Idle’s December 28th emergency?
Maybe he did but there’s no photo of it so not trusting the Mails source because they have no idea. Funny how they’re so desperate to link the Sussexes to them , even when they were fully in the royal fold. The Kardashians may be acquainted with them and they may be friendly, but they’re users and appropriators. Would not be surprised if one of them drops a housewares line, in tasteful neutrals, in the next year or so. This is the dichotomy of the Sussexes lives and they’re well aware of that. They know people like that and the Secretary of Defense of NATO.
This is all made up. People really believe there wouldn’t have been one picture taken? Really? Someone above said that the pictures are from two different times.
The bm need to continue to lie for their brf and leave H&M alone. More people know what the bm is and the lies will not be hitting the way they want.
The picture in the article showing Harry on skis is from over 10 years ago and was snapped in the Alps somewhere. When I first saw the picture, I thought it was weird because Harry wasn’t wearing a helmet, and most people wear helmets on the slopes now.
L4Frimaire, I hope this is all over social media–it just shows what the bm is.
The Windsors WISH they could get Kris Jenner to take the reins. She would get that sh*t straightened out y’all. Say what you will about the Kardashians, they do not suffer clowns when it comes to business.
Not a fan of the Kardashians, but I don’t hate them either. They run in all the same circles that H&M will be running out in LA, its just a matter of fact. It would be foolish to pretend the Kardashians are not a powerful family, regardless of who hates/loves them. Elows will rub from time to time. is it really that big of a deal?
Pics, or much like the Sussexes attending a Taylor Swift concert, it didn’t happen.
Doria is/was a makeup artist. Tom was in the entertainment industry for years. It seems likely that Doria and Meghan know the Jenner-Kardashians socially. Remember Kris officiated Portia and Ellen’s vow renewal ceremony, where Harry and Meghan were in attendance. I think for now too much is being made of this ski trip. We don’t know if it was chance meeting or planned joint trip.
If it turns out to be more, Harry and Meghan are savvy business people. I would advise against it. I don’t think their brands mesh well. But, I’m just an outsider observer of the entertainment industry. So, what do I know?
Just another hateful Richard Maureen gossip story without any (photo) proof (just a misleading old pics of Harry on a skipiste).
Besides, any rich person can bump into another famous/rich person on a skipiste full of rich people.
Its odd to me how the UK press keep trying to link the Sussexes to the Kardashians as if its downgrade when the Sussexes have shown they have no issues socializing with them.
While I don’t like how the Kardashian straight up appropriate black culture. Or seem to have black lovers and friends just to boost their association to the culture. I would much rather the Sussexes hang out with them then ANY of the British royals. It honestly just feels safer. There are to many jealous thirsty broke royals comfortable with killing, desperate hanger ons, dead bodies, and sinister intentions around that monarchy for my comfort.
I also find it humorous that they keep pretending the Sussexes aren’t Hollywood elites. WME called Meghan their crown jewel, Netflix praises them to the heavens and they delivered their most successful documentary, Spotify pitched a fit when they lost Meghan who gave them a number 1 podcast in multiple countries and Lemonada her new podcasting partner is thanking Apple etc for spotlighting Archetypes a 2 year old podcast that went top 3 again with no promo PLUS SPARE!! They do love their delusions.
Whether the story is true, partly true or totally made up it’s another example of how the British media never knows where Harry or Meghan are anymore. Most of their stories come out as “it is understood” and without current pics. They don’t have insiders on the Sussexes anymore and it shows.