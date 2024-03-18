Prince Harry reportedly went on an Aspen ski trip with Corey Gamble

In December 2022, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Harry & Meghan docuseries in the middle of Prince William and Kate’s big, dumb trip to Boston. William literally spent an entire day holed up in a hotel room, screaming down the phone to his favorite reporters, all about how much William hates the Sussexes and thinks that they’re “like the Kardashians.” It was meant as a pejorative, to compare the Sussexes to a rich, well-connected LA family who are probably the most successful reality stars of all time. Throughout 2023, there were random reports that the Sussexes and Kardashians sometimes talked or hung out. Even more hilarious is that William was reportedly raging about that too – royal sources were “gobsmacked” that Harry would deign to be friendly with a billionaire like Kim Kardashian! In addition to that, Doria Ragland attended a charity event for This Is About Humanity in LA last summer, and she posed with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner too. Well, here’s something new:

Prince Harry has taken to skiing with a Kardashian’s beau – as the Sussexes continue with their attempts to nudge their way into LA’s elites following Meghan’s ‘calculated’ launch of her new lifestyle brand on Instagram. The Duke of Sussex, 39, is understood to have been enjoying the glories of Aspen, America’s swankiest ski resort in Colorado, in the company of business executive Corey Gamble, 43. Gamble is the man in the life of Kris Jenner, the 68-year-old mother of U.S. television royalty Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. A source said that Harry had been hitting the slopes with Gamble, as well as Bumble dating app billionaire Whitney Wolfe, 34, and her husband Michael Herd, whom she met on a previous skiing trip. However, there has been no sign of Meghan on the pistes: she has been too busy relaunching herself as an online guru with cookery and lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

[From The Daily Mail]

Meghan was just on a ski holiday with some friends several weeks ago, and now Harry is skiing in Aspen with Corey Gamble and Whitney Wolfe? My guess is that it’s not just a friendly, relaxing holiday, there probably is some business being done. We’ll probably find out what it is at some point. In the meantime, the Sun contacted that lunatic Angela Levin, who dutifully cried about how Harry is “desperate” to be “friends” with the Kardashians. Like… I get that people love to hate the Kardashians – for good reason, a lot of the time – but I find it so funny that the Brits are so openly contemptuous of an incredibly successful family. In a war between the Kardashians and Windsors, the Kardashians would rip those idiots to shreds.

The funniest sidenote to all of this is that Kim Kardashian made a “looking for Kate” joke on her Instagram: