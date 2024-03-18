Royal experts are publicly begging Kensington Palace to stop with the clownery

Kensington Palace could not be any more obvious and stupid if they tried. It feels like all of the KP staffers are fighting over custody of the one brain cell they’re supposed to share. So, on Sunday, the Sun reported exclusively that the Princess of Wales had been “seen” in Windsor on Saturday, visiting a garden center with her husband. It sounded like KP called up the Sun and said “Kate was out, we promise, she went to a local shop, here are a few ‘quotes’ from bystanders.” That would have been good enough at any other time, and every other British outlet would have simply run the story as a straight report/sighting. But these are not normal times, and now we’re seeing the royalists question WTF is going on and why KP’s clowns can’t get their acts together.

The Princess of Wales’ surprise visit to her favourite farm shop on a busy spring Saturday only piles yet more pressure on the Palace to update the public on her health as bonkers conspiracy theories about her rage online, experts said today. Kate was spotted looking ‘happy, healthy and relaxed’ as she picked up goods from the independent store just a mile from her Adelaide Cottage home on Saturday. The future Queen was spotted by customers at the Windsor Farm Shop with Prince William after a morning of apparently watching their three children – George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, play sport. Biographer Phil Dampier told MailOnline that while many will be happy to hear Kate is out and about, others will ‘now be saying if she is well enough to be seen by members of the public then why can’t we be told what is wrong with her?’ He said: ‘A report over the weekend said Kate will want to reveal her treatment when she is fully fit and back at work. That would probably be the best way but some will be impatient and want answers now’. Royal expert and investigative journalist Tom Bower has said that Kate’s outing shows there is ‘panic at the Palace’, especially after the farrago of her edited Mother’s Day portrait. He said: ‘Her appearance suggests panic at the Palace. Just as last week’s furore has died down, they allowed her to reignite all the questions about her health which should remain private. Her advisors clearly can’t decide what their strategy should be, or agree it with the Wales’s. If they carry on like this – ducking and weaving – it will end badly’. ‘Yesterday’s unexpected “sighting” of Kate suggests that her Palace advisors have still not learnt their lesson’, Bower said.

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, this is all for show – in previous years, all of these people understood when they were being fed lies by the palace and they would still report those lies with zero commentary or call-outs. They’re not doing that anymore – read those quotes again. They’re coming dangerously close to saying it outright, that this “Kate sighting” is nothing more than another lie straight from Kensington Palace.

Additionally, Sarah Vine (another Mail columnist and a vile one at that) told GB News that William and Kate have “not been advised very well” and that the Windsors need to “get the situation under control” because the Waleses have “handled it really quite badly.” What ever do you mean? Their office made it perfectly clear that William and Kate will continue to behave with an arrogant contempt for their subjects, and whenever they get called out for lying, they’ll pour on the self-pity. What do these people not get?

'What does William make of the coverage?' – @susannareid100 Sunday Times Royal Editor @RoyaNikkhah says William feels he's 'seeing elements' of the hounding his mother experienced with Kate amid the demand and interest over her medical privacy and 'that's hurting him.' pic.twitter.com/zFJlLzeKs5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 18, 2024

Front page of @TheSun on Monday.

Princess of Wales has been seen out and about in public this weekend – spending Saturday shopping and Sunday watching her children play sports in Windsor. Full story visit Sun Online and/or buy a paper pic.twitter.com/dHMx2Pd0JU — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) March 17, 2024