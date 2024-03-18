Bedell Smith: Meghan Markle is a lot like ‘domineering narcissist’ Wallis Simpson

Since Day 1, the Windsors and the royalists have been trying to force a comparison between Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle. They claimed that Prince Philip was “reminded of Wallis” when he met Meghan. The courtiers went out of their way to put Meghan in a Rolls Royce associated with Wallis. Wallis Simpson was the American divorcee who married King Edward VIII and became the Duchess of Windsor when he abdicated. Meghan is the American divorcee who married a prince, got mercilessly abused by the royal system and GTFO with her husband and children. Wallis was a Nazi sympathizer, Meghan is a Democrat, a lifestyle influencer and former actress. From the way these British people rant and rave, you’d think that Harry was the heir to the throne and some American hussy led him to ruin. Sally Bedell Smith is the latest royalist to make some absolutely unhinged comparisons:
The Duchess of Sussex has the same “narcissistic and controlling” quality as Wallis Simpson and married a similarly “weak” man, a biographer of the Royal family has claimed. Sally Bedell Smith said there were clear parallels between the Sussexes and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, with both relationships ruled by “domineering” wives. Bedell Smith, an American, is the author of a biography of George VI, the Duke of Windsor’s brother, and his wife, the late Queen Mother.
Speaking at the Oxford Literary Festival, Bedell Smith said that the breakdown of relations between Princes Harry and William had echoes of the difficult relationship that the king, known as Bertie, had with his errant brother.
“There are similarities. The Duke of Windsor did a lot of harmful things,” Bedell Smith said. “It’s different – Harry was never going to be king – but I think there are similar feelings of betrayal that have resulted in William, in particular, being furious with his brother, and with good reason. They had a difficult childhood but there was a period of time, as was the case with Bertie and David, when they were very close. And an American woman, in each case, came into the picture and changed the dynamic of the whole thing.”
Bedell Smith, who is American, went on: “In some respects, Meghan and the Duchess of Windsor have similar qualities: very narcissistic, very controlling, very dominating. And if you read [the Duke of Windsor’s] letters, you can see how weak he was and how much he needed a domineering woman, and it feels as if Harry is somewhat the same way.”
She said that the Duke of Windsor threw the monarchy into turmoil over his “obsession” with Wallis Simpson but the abdication “delivered Britain from an irresponsible king” and replaced Edward with a king known for his diligence and decency.
This is so disgusting, this kind of attack on Harry’s character and the appallingly casual way Meghan is described as a controlling, dominating narcissist. If Meghan really was some domineering, image-obsessed narcissist, surely she would have raised holy hell when the smear campaign against her began in 2018? Surely she wouldn’t have just meekly waited it out, hoping that things would eventually get better if she showed people that she was desperate to fit in with Harry’s world? That’s all she did for two years – try to fit in, try to do royal work, try to survive in an institution which was actively trying to destroy her.
Also – I don’t doubt that the Duke of Windsor was an incredibly weak and compromised man. But I’m old enough to remember when there were widespread fears within the institution that Charles was the most like his uncle, in character, temperament and his need to throw everything away and do irreparable institutional harm, all for a deeply unsuitable woman (Camilla).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Last week I’d subscribed on Substack to her royalist column. Today I unsubscribed.
She is a total 💩 show who wrote a whole book claiming Diana was crazy.
So, the same people demonizing Meghan also demonized Diana. Hmm.
These hateful women with their armchair diagnoses of narcissism are the ones I despise with a white-hot loathing. Having had a father and a child with mental health issues (not narcissism), it pisses me off to no end when they claim they just KNOW that Meghan is a narcissist. No degrees in psychology or psychiatry, yet they just KNOW a narcissist when they see one. Projection much?
And they wonder why Meghan is never coming back to Salt Island to let these people compare her to a Nazi?
As mentioned, Bedell Smith is American. That is what makes the woman’s unwarranted and baseless attacks against the Sussexes so cruel. What’s even worse: Bedell Smith had a minor acquaintance with Meghan way before H&M met. Bedell Smith’s son coincidentally had adopted a sibling of Meg’s first dog, Bogart. One day, Bedell Smith’s son and Meghan had the two dogs meet up for a reunion, and it was filmed.
The story and a clip of the dogs reuniting was revealed and released by Bedell Smith in the lead-up to H&M’s royal wedding. The way Bedell Smith has turned so viciously against Meg, I can simply imagine must be because she didn’t get an invite to Meg’s royal wedding. 🤦♀️🙄
Public: Kate is missing! Maybe dead! William hurt her!
Royal Rota: Megan Markle is just like Wallis Simpson!
Yup. Every time, without fail. Meghan has now been gone from that family for longer than she was living on Salty Isle and they STILL cannot keep her name out of their mouths. It’s been years. Move on.
My only hope is that these sorts of attacks no longer get the traction they used to. There are so many more people (besides the amazing Sussex Squad) coming to her defense or calling out these sorts of articles. So hopefully this woman will crawl back under the rock from whence she came and take her $245 in failed book sales with her.
There is no evidence that Meghan is controlling, domineering, or narcissistic. I’m flabbergasted that Bedell Smith thinks right now is the time to repeat tabloid gibberish in the aftermath of the world learning how unreliable royal “news” is.
Is BS being paid to say these things? Maybe. Probably. Her anti-Meghan stance, especially given she’s American, has garnered some attention even here. The standard language was used to put a woman in her place- whatever that means in 2024. Mostly, I was thinking of Peggy while skimming the article.
Her facebook site shows she licks Camillas boots…
The deflection continues. Meg is bad Can’t is good got it.
That’s basically it. Bad woman v good woman. The story continues. The BM propaganda is obvious.
Yawn. We all knew this would happen. I think they need to find a more modern comparison though. Wallis and Edward are so last century.
So true. There are fewer and fewer people who have living memory of them in their heyday and it’s ridiculous anyway when you read the actual history that Wallis didn’t really want to marry him, she found him boring and felt as if he would eventually move on to another woman, but felt she had no choice about the matter after Edward abdicated due to his love for her. How is that narcissistic?!!
I was really just coming here to say this. Even Elizabeth and Philip were mere teenagers when the whole Wallis Simpson thing went down. Nobody in my family or friend circle would bother to mention a family scandal from the days of the Roosevelt Administration. The BRF should let this one go.
We American women are an awful emasculating bunch. We try to dominate and control every weak man we see. What a stupid, tortured narrative—from an American woman. Wally was bad, but, unlike the very British Camilla, she never got anywhere near the throne.
I’m mean seriously, Crocmilla who probably is a true narcissist with a weak husband, is standing right there but no you have to go after Meghan. Do better Sally Twaddle Smith, do better.
People like her must be seriously sick in the head. It’s nauseating!
When we speak of weak men with controlling wives let’s not forget Bertie and his wife. The late queen mum. They didn’t call her a marshmallow with a spine of steel for nothing. Outwards she looked sweet and innocent, but if Philip could talk freely he’d have quite a lot to say about his mother inlaw. Edward did some changes to modernise the court when he became king. The minute Bertie took over, his wife made sure to change it back to the old ways. She influenced Chuck from early age and had a grip on her daughter (queen Elisabeth ll) until the day she died.
Yes, American women would befriend the innocent 19 year old they set their boyfriend up to marry only to betray her and humiliate her publicly, carry on in her face while she’s pregnant, use the media to attack her as crazy and then destroy her children after she’s killed.
Oh, wait. That’s the British Consort Queen.
I’ve stomached a lot over the years being fascinated by the soap opera drama of the Royals while simultaneously being disgusted by the institution & convinced it should be abolished.
BUT…for some reason *this* story has evoked a level of rage out of me that I didn’t know was still possible. I think it may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for me. I may not be able to take the casual cruelty, misogynoir and pompous sh*tweasels constantly talking out of their arses just so I can stay abreast of the other absurdities of the lot. I just can’t.
I don’t know how H&M do it.
The non stop flow of hatred is what got me interested in Harry and Meghan in the first place. It seemed so obvious that they were being relentlessly attacked basically to deflect attention from the rest of the royal family. Throw in huge dollops of misogyny and racism and things got progressively worse even after they literally distanced themselves from the family. I do think though that the worm here has definitely turned. But I agree with you I don’t know how Harry and Meghan have endured what has been thrown at them these last few years.
I’m with you, I found Celebitchy back when Meghan was still living in England BECAUSE of the non-stop abuse of her in the British media. I know we aren’t outliers, and for the life of me, I cannot figure out when they are going to wake up and realize that they are creating the mess they want us all to pretend isn’t happening with the remaining royals.
Back off Kate, they all screech? I would love nothing more, PLEASE let me back off every single member of that awful family.
I wouldn’t care in the slightest about any of them, except Meghan and Harry, but now I absolutely 100% will not stop talking about how horrible they all are until they leave the Sussexes alone. Just leave them alone!
Me too..
Sooo, In their desperation to attack Meghan in the hopes that attention is pulled away from Missington, they’re showing the whole world exactly how they’ve been attacking Meghan for the past 8 years by… doing it again now that more attention is on the U.K right now.
The BM and RF are too stupid to realize that they are giving up the last remaining leverage they have re: Meghan: Duchess of Sussex. It’s over for those losers.
This is disgusting misogynoir, and I’m astounded by the cognitive dissonance required for the telegraph to print this article and an article saying stop bullying Kate we want women to be perfect at the same time. Beyond being insulting to Meghan, I really wish they would stop with this portrayal of Harry as some bumbling moron that doesn’t know his ass from a hole in the ground. We have been able to witness with our own eyes for years this is not the case. But I guess you got to have justification as to why the prince that is clearly charming, successful, hard-working, and faithful is the one that left. They’re left behind with a princess that doesn’t want to be seen in public and a prince that has basically said I plan to do no work at all. What are you going to do about it?
The “bumbling moron that doesn’t know his ass from a hole in the ground” is the heir to the throne. Gotta do SOMETHING to distract everyone from that uncomfortable fact …
Replace Meghan and Harry with Horsilla and Chuck and the article makes sense. Dude literally ruined his marriage and his children under the influence of that creature and still continues to harass his younger son and daughter in law. And that he had a difficult childhood because his parents didn’t love him and that woman mothered him.
If there’s anything I learnt since the crygate, it’s always projection or shifting the blame on Meghan and Harry.
Weird. Sarah Ferguson was a lifestyle influencer. She shilled for weight watchers. Clearly she’s married to a virile pedophile, so this might be okay. Zara was just shilling CBD oil at a horse festival. Infuencing as it were. She’s married to that masculine bellend who gropes women on Australian reality TV. Leave Meghan and Harry alone!
All of their smears are projection about the Wales onto the blameless Sussexes.
So William is weak and unfit to lead. And Kate doesn’t fit into the Royal world. Which – frankly – isn’t a desirable trait anyways.
I won’t dignify the character assassination of two people doing nothing but good in this world with anything more than disgust and an eye roll.
Deflecting from the actively torpedoing into monarchy.
What gets most of those gutter rats is the Sussexes relationship appears to be on equal footing and this couple appears to be deeply in love. From what I have seen in pictures and interviews of Harry, he appears to be a man’s man, fit, confident and goes hard for what he wants. I admire both Harry and Meghan and wish them the very best.
An American royalist is always such a bizarre thing and SBS overcompensates with her Meghan hatred because she’s always trying to be accepted by the British royalists who will never fully accept her because she is not one of them.
It is also hilarious to be calling Meghan an image obsessed narcissist when there is another princess who has refused to be seen for almost three months to the point where press agencies placed kill orders on a photo that was too fake to be published as accurate.
Sally parrots what derangers say on social media. I have not liked sally since she gaslit Diana.
Yep, Kate is the real narcissist here.
Charles is indeed his generations Edward VIII. The similarities are so glaring and obvious. Lucky for him, change in church policy allowed him to marry a conniving divorcee without whom he could not function. He succeeded in giving the the side-piece all the tittles Edward wanted Wallace to have. Charles is a weak, weak man who is led by the nose. Harry is everything his father is not: Meghan is everything Camilla is not.
At this point, these deflections and attacks are so transparent that they only make Kate look even pettier and further expose the British media’s games.
But what stands out to me now is, aside from the American divorcee bit, these character traits sure do fit Kate and Will better than they ever did Meghan and Harry.
We know the British media likes to project and breadcrumb, and I wonder if an aspect of all the Wallis talk is that it gave them the perfect cover (American divorcee) to repeatedly bring up the abdication of the throne and a flailing heir without getting their hands slapped by the palace for criticizing Will (and Kate). Especially when the true reasons for the abdication are rumored to be more because he was unfit and a N*zi himself and not just in love with a divorcee. An unfit heir who can’t pull it together and instead lives in disgrace and exile with an evil, hateful wife? Yea, if Will and Kate don’t get it together, that could 100% be their future.
Interesting idea. DM ran a story the weekend on William’s anger tantrums. Of course it was weakly couched in “he’s changed tho.” I read it to be very pointedly suggesting something.
I also read that. Thought it was very, very interesting that they would bring that up.
Funny how when they put out that Cam manages KC, who has temper tantrums and sulks, and that Kate manages PW for the same, they project that as a positive thing. Meghan, who helped PH to get therapy and channel his own strengths, is denounced as manipulative. I wonder how many of the tabloid readers, especially in the US, are saying “Wallis who?” and wondering where exactly Edward falls into anything as far as the royal line.
Deflect , distract, project , gaslight for all you are worth KP hyenas.Nobody is fooled in the least . Where is Kate Middleton ??? Isn’t that why you bring up lovely Meghan at every turn . Truly she has more grace and dignity in her little finger than any of the current “royals “
That’s an important point that Charles was once unfavorably compared to his uncle, the Duke of Windsor. And, by inference, Camilla to Wallis Simpson as the conniving woman leading her royally weak man around. How quickly people forget, once new targets are chosen for those cruel tropes.
If anything Camilla is more domineering than wallis.
The royals (and royalists follow suit) see a “pattern” because it’s in their own heads and they live in a bubble.
omg…enough with this comparison. they have completely different backgrounds and personalities. and frankly sticking up for yourself shouldn’t be domineering. ffs…given most of these English roses the aristocracy love are told to shut up and do as youre told…anyone would be domineering. jfc.
Sally Smith is shameless. She fake diagnosed Diana saying she had borderline personality disorder. Now she fake diagnosed Meghan. Wallis and Edward were completely different. Harry was never a king who abdicated. Charles a divorced man married a divorced woman who was once his married mistress. Camilla is controlling like Wallis was.
Harry is so weak and pathetic but they sure are begging him to come back. The truth is, they don’t want him back because he exposes the truth about the heir who actually is weak and pathetic. I’m sure your OBE or whatever you’re pandering for is in the mail Sally, it should arrive any day.
Sally Smith fawns over Camilla saying she’s just like the late queen mother when she supported George 6. Sorry sally Camilla is like wallis.
The longest running hatred of Wallis was from the Queen Mum.
She and Wallis just despised each other and did until their deaths.
I see Kate and Meghan in somewhat the same situation. Wallis never wanted to be queen, but we are also told the “Scottish Cookie” didn’t want it either….until she got it (crown). Now, if you want to talk about a weak king being leash a trained by a woman.. .you have got to mention George VI. He was an utter mess when he was given the crown. SHE ruled the roost. Now we have the perfect example of Chuckles and Side piece. He is weak, weak, weak. Always has been. Cam is his controller. I don’t envy her. Imagine you have to deal with a 75 yr old toddler every damn day!
Some of us DO remember the D&D of Windsor.
And we recall the ‘feud’ kept going long after the war do to the 2women never giving an inch.
The desperation and chaos is real when you’re using the Wallis and Edward insults, who the vast majority of us have no living memory of at all. How is Meghan a controlling narcissist? She isn’t the one so obsessed with looking perfect that they’d rather put out a clearly manipulated photo rather than explain what actually happened to them or offer a glimpse of their current appearance. She’s not the one deliberately misleading the press then doubling down when they demand a little bit of accountability. They resent the fact that Meghan is getting on with her work, launching her projects, doing her work and does not have to do anything for those people over there. She gave them the distance they wanted so this name-calling is just childish and stupid.
And if you think they’re desperate now, wait another year, especially after the success of the inaugural Winter Invictus Games. These so-called royal reporters are going to give new meaning to scraping the bottom of the barrel. Or, they will be locked up for theirs and ours safety.
Aside from attacking Meghan these articles make me rage for another reason. If a woman isn’t browbeaten or a doormat she’s a shrill shrew or the latest term of abuse a narcissist. Being black adds a whole layer on top. She shouldn’t be anything but grateful for any attention. I’ve seen articles where the BM has ‘traced’ the very slave ship that brought her ancestors to the US. I don’t know much about Edward and Wallis to comment. They were just not mentioned by the Middle Class. Now we have Social Media .
The very ship? That’s impossible. Dr. Henry Louis Gates, renowned professor at Harvard, and the host of PBS’s “Finding Your Roots”, has stated it’s nearly impossible for most modern African-Americans to trace their roots back to the slave ships that brought over their ancestors. The BM is so full of sh*t.
Bitter , bitter , bitter. Someone has to say it , these B-s bitter because no matter how see through white all these jealous bitter Bettie’s are, Harry still choose his beautiful, intelligent, hard working half black love of his life to be his wife . Stay mad
Just a slight correction: Edward VIII was Charles’s great-uncle, not his uncle. Edward was QEII’s uncle. And this Wallis Simpson comparison is stale. The only thing two things that Meghan and Wallis have in common is they are American and divorced (Meghan only once, Wallis twice). Apart from those two details, they are completely different women. Meghan isn’t narcissistic nor domineering. KP didn’t like they didn’t have a young, naive woman a la Diana to bully around. Meghan came to them fully formed, with a career and having lived life outside the palace walls on her own terms. She had real world experience. Kate either had her family or the institution behind her but never struck out on her own and had very little real world experience. They didn’t want Meghan outshining the heir’s wife.
From what I can see, the Kate stans/bots are getting outnumbered on social media now that everyone is paying attention to KateGate.
Love how the Telegraph makes sure to point out twice that Smith is an American – as if that would lend more legitimacy to her criticism. So who is this Smith person, anyway? Where has she been that she’s 6 years late to the Meghan/Wallis Simpson party?
Oh, she’s been around. She wrote a biography of Diana, in which she diagnosed her with borderline personality disorder. She’s also written a biography of Charles and QEII. I mentioned on another thread that I saw her at a Facebook viewing party during Meghan and Harry’s wedding, where she spent more time on her laptop than she did viewing the actual wedding.
If Diana had “borderline personality disorder,” it was caused by her weird marriage to Charles and the royal family. She was too young and they tried to convince her that SHE was the problem, not Charles. What a pity.
If she’s been around, then why has she popped up in the middle of KateGate to rehash a 6-year old story comparing Meghan to Simpson? There are so many more recent things she could bitch about. This sounds like she’s trying to insert herself into the royal conversation for some reason – maybe she’s writing another book?
Ok but we all have to “take it easy” on Kate? You lot take it easy on Meghan first. We all know there is no evidence of this narcissism they speak of so it’s again, attack Meghan’s character but leave poor Kate alone! Side note: I hate how they are making this an anti-Kate thing when really, it all started with actual concern because no one stays 14 days in a hospital anymore, there is mystery in KP surrounding this while Buckingham Palace has been more transparent and both health crises are happening at the same time so why is cancer transparent and whatever Kate has isn’t? Is it worse than cancer? What is worse than cancer? And they are the ones who threw Kate under the bus saying she edited the photo and people are simply responding to that and to the other photos that were sus.
They’re really pretending that Meghan is the narcissist in this story when literally every single one of the other members of this family has been ordering articles glorying them left and right ? Also they really need to be reminded that Simpson’s wikipedia page has a picture of her shaking hands with hitler and it’s not a botched photoshop work.
While I believe most people who get into acting are a bit navel-gazing (this is not a dig on Meghan, just an observation), comparing a biracial woman who is clearly the opposite of Far Right to some white Nazi sympathizer is really gross.
Also, it’s wild to say that someone who left tradition and the cult of royalty he was born into is ‘weak-willed.’ H leaving the monarchy is pretty big and took a lot of mettle. Many normal people cower to expectation and family, dude had all of that plus being born into royalty.
I think it’s a sign of strength that Harry decided to leave the Royal Family and to speak out about the abuse and neglect he suffered. If Meghan was really a narcissist she would still be in the UK.
Even Wallis was not Wallis. She did not even want to divorce her husband for Edward. Not saying she was a good person. But did she even have a personal interest in nazism, and would have visited Hitler if it wasn’t for Edward?
I gather they were both Hitler admirers.
I see! I did not know exactly, and that is on her. It just does not seem like she even wanted Edward to abdicate but as a woman gets the blame.
Camilla didn’t want a divorce from APB either….
Lol its always sexism and projection with these people. Chuck is the one who threw away his 1st marriage, reputation, and children for a woman who looked like his nanny. He did all that for a woman who would go away on vacation vs support him while he’s undergoing cancer treatment. She was deeply unpopular as the side chick and she’s deeply unpopular as the Queen. BUT he chose to do all this! Camilla didn’t hold a gun to his head and he should be made to own it instead of crying manipulation. Camilla can only ask, he’s the fool who said yes.
Now people want hang this Wallis Simpson comparison on Meghan lol Wallace may be big in their world but she’s relatively unknown in the USA and most likely Brits outside of royal circles don’t know her as well. So this is an insult that doesn’t land. The firm just likes pushing it because they know the closest comparison to Meghan is Diana. Whether its her popularity, charisma, or impactful philanthropy Meghan is the inheritor of the people’s princess mantle and she doesn’t even try…. or care because she got the love story.
Meghan got the better prince and the happily ever after and it kills everyone left behind on that sinking ship called the british monarchy.
Yeah, “weak” is how I’d describe the guy who flew Apache helicopters in combat … co-founded Sentebale … founded the Invictus Games … has spoken openly about working out his trauma in therapy … protected his family by exiting the royal family … is suing the British tabloids in order to curb their malicious and dangerous conduct …
Meghan, according to people who actually know her, is incredibly kind and down-to-earth — the opposite of narcissistic.
Sally Bedell Smith doesn’t have a clue what she’s talking about.
It still boggles the mind that they describe a 10 year war veteran as “weak”. And the comparisons between Wallis and Meghan stop at both being American and divorced.
Once again as a Brit, and a veteran to boot, I find myself having to apologise to America for the dog sht whistle blowing of this BCH of a woman.
If she wants a comparison of a weak man ill give her TWO.
Charlie was given a choice, the crown or Camilla, he chose the crown. Then got everyone to treat Diana like sht so that he could continue his affair, who he didn’t at the time think worth giving up the crown for. Then when Diana went full nuclear on nationa television and called him out, he had to admit adultery with camzilla (even though there were a few others as well). Cams husband divorced her, she continued to play war games at the Palace, Charlie being a whimp, lied to his dieing mother, gave camzilla the other throne, then sat back and let HER run things.
William is a narcissist, a megalomaniac and an incandescent abuser. HIS WIFE is a narcissist and wants the throne what ever the cost (up till now).
Megan, UNLIKE camzilla and keen, had a career, had her own money, did her own charity work and was treated like sht by people like this old crow and Palace courtiers, along with keen and Billy, so no, the only thing she had in common was the fact she is American, and royal staff and family looked down their bloody noses at both of them.
Ditto!!! And more.
The British are embarrassed by Edward VIII and how many notable English royals, politicians and wealthy aristocrats were enamored by fascism and Hitler in the 1920-30’s. The Windsors and their German cousins were tight right up to WW2. There are letters on the German cousins’ side written by their English cousins to prove it. The British kept these letters sealed from historians. The Germans released the cousins’ letters. But we have a photo of a very young Elizabeth, her grandmother and other royal family doing the Nazi salute, which by the way reveals how the child Elizabeth was innocent because I doubt she knew what a salute meant and was manipulated by the adults here.
Where are the safeguards to prevent such a failure in government? Where’s the risk here?
Wallis Simpson was the perfect scapegoat and solution to deal with the Nazi supporting Edward VIII. Frankly, the British government should award Wallis for taking one for the team for marrying an English King nazi. The British government knew the country couldn’t have a Nazi sympathizer as King.
So people, Wallis was the F-ing savior of the whole F-ing British royals. These idiots will never acknowledge the big debt they owe this American, but you can bet they kiss the ground every fine day, she was around to get Edward to abdicate and avoid a REAL constitutional crisis.
And you can bet the tony, holier than thou British press will never, ever admit to this.
This is such a great point. All these people should be thanking their lucky stars for Wallis Simpson or their entire world would be drastically different. Allegedly Wallis couldn’t have children, so there may still have been a path to getting Elizabeth II on the throne —but not without a great deal more suffering and Nazi collaboration.
I honestly don’t know how everyone gets to the end of articles like these. Sally’s article is such a crock of
sht that I can’t stomach reading the whole thing over at Telegraph. Meghan has no overlap with a Nazi sympathiser ffs, this is beyond offensive.
That’s because the right wing UK press has more in common with fascists’ policies than democratic ones. Hence they support Tories and justify laws prohibiting freedom to assemble/speech, making it harder for citizens to vote and destroying governmental institutions like the NHS.
The UK right wing press is illiberal and sees democracy as a threat. That’s why they love the monarchy and while they may deride Trump, they follow Trump’s MAGA playbook.
I don’t either. I’ve been skipping them and just get a summary from @kaiser.
This is a Warning for us also if Trump becomes POTUS again. All our media will be acting like the horrendous BM.
I’m more than a little tired of people who ‘diagnosing’ other people when they do not have the education and experiences and they haven’t EVALUATED a person.
Let’s call this racism. Sure Meghan is like the Nazi collaborator.
I hope you all in the bm keep writing this kind of tripe until EVERY credit global media agency understands that you’re simply a tabloid and should never be quoted as a source.
They really don’t have any idea about Americans. Each of us individually have our own preferences. Wallis and Meghan are 2 completely different people with different political affiliations and beliefs.
I knew they were always going to put the US in the middle of their mess as always(which was also pointed out since last year) – and that’s happening esp more so on SM. There’s a lot of banter going on not just between HM and the BRF but also between the 2 countries lately. Americans defending Colbert last week and bashing the other side of the pond. What do they expect- they woke Americans up (not just by their increased anti-Americanism but Americans are also now Calling them out).
The rest of the world are mocking them the same (including where I’m at in Europe temporarily). But They’re even more hurt that the US has been mocking them .
Who started it 🙄🙄
Funny, I am starting to think Wallis Simpson was a serious threat and the aristos and the press had to take her down. She and her husband were “banished” to show the world. What happens when you leave the fold.
British media bingo: harlot, narcissist, conniver, dominatrix, weak husband, social climber, this is too easy…