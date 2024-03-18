Tominey: Princess Kate is being ‘demonized’ for the crime of editing a photo!

It’s still so wild to me that the past three months have played out the way they have with the missing Princess of Wales, the legitimate concerns and curiosity about her health, the palace completely bungling their response to those concerns, and now, the British media attempting to circle the wagons around an arguably still-missing princess. Not only that, those sycophantic royalists don’t actually give a sh-t about whatever it is that Kate is going through – they’re too busy claiming that asking for any kind of explanation or accountability is somehow, improbably, “bullying Kate.” You know who bullied Kate? The Kensington Palace staffers who created a weird Frankenphoto, refused to clarify or explain why they did it, and then tossed Kate under the bus and made her shoulder the blame for it entirely. But please, allow Camilla Tominey to screech for two pages about how everyone expects Poor Kate to be PERFECT all the time and we’re all bullying her terribly!
First [Kate] faced criticism for being too perfect. The late author Hilary Mantel described her as “designed by a committee and built by craftsmen, with a perfect plastic smile and the spindles of her limbs hand-turned and gloss-varnished”. She suggested that Kate had been selected for her role of princess “because she was irreproachable: as painfully thin as anyone could wish, without quirks, without oddities, without the risk of the emergence of character.”
Now, there has been an out-of-character brouhaha in the form of a photoshopped family photograph, and she is still being criticised. “You are supposed to be perfect, how dare you edit out any imperfections!” appears to be the oxymoronic refrain, despite Kate issuing a personal apology when many others (including Saint Harry and Mother Superior Meghan) might well have been inclined to blame the staff. But rather worse than the Princess’s demonisation for the “crime” of editing a photograph has been the completely hysterical reaction to her period of rest after having had abdominal surgery.
If it wasn’t bad enough that she has become the subject of numerous online conspiracy theories as a result of needing an operation – she faced a clamour to show herself in public despite trying to recuperate from a medical ordeal that required 13 nights in hospital. Perhaps the most depressing aspect of #Photogate is the fact a recovering Princess evidently thought that she needed to be visible on Mother’s Day in the first place. She really should have felt able to rest in peace, away from the public gaze, instead of feeling compelled to kowtow to social-media bullies. In short, impossible expectations are being imposed on the Princess, inflamed by online trolls. It is hard to think she would have been treated this way if she were a man.
Tominey then spent the rest of her column – her first royal piece since the Frankenphoto Fiasco – regurgitating the results of a study about young women and social media and how horrible it all is. I guess Tominey’s argument is that every woman these days has the need to be seen as perfect, as having a perfectly curated life, with no blemishes or illnesses or flaws whatsoever. While Kate is definitely guilty of wanting a hyper-curated image, she’s always been too lazy to be vigilant about it. Besides which, Tominey seems to be bullying Kate by buying Kensington Palace’s lies – would someone like Kate, someone vigilant about portraying herself as flawless and never-putting-a-foot-wrong, do such a hacky, amateurish editing job on a photo? Would that image-conscious woman then decide to release a big public apology, taking the blame for someone else’s Frankenphoto? Come on.
“But rather worse than the Princess’s demonisation for the “crime” of editing a photograph has been the completely hysterical reaction to her period of rest after having had abdominal surgery.” One, it wasn’t just “Kate editing a private photo” – this was a proof-of-life photo for a missing princess and the heir to the throne’s office issued the photo and lied about its authenticity. It’s a constitutional issue. The “hysterical reaction” to Kate’s recovery would not be half as dire if KP staffers could do their jobs without tripping over their d–ks and lying at every turn. The “hysterical reaction” was also just people pointing out the despicable and racist double-standards when it comes to the white princess’s privacy versus the Black princess’s privacy.
Meg was demonized for being biracial! Can’t deserves everything that is coming her way.
Susan Collins starting us off with a truth! Yes!!
Meg was demonized for eating avocado! Not so much fun when ire is directed at Kate is it? /s
Meg was (is) demonised for existing.
@susan, wasn’t Camilla Tominey the Royal reporter who wrote a scathing article about Meghan for not posing, post-birth of Archie, for the paps? The article was entitled: “we pay, they pose”
Sorry, just checked and it was Camilla Long at the Times that wrote the article I was referencing. However, I am sure it would not take long to find a Tominey article deriding Meghan for not posing on the hospital steps post-birth.
LOL, a propos the issue of the veracity of photos coming from KP:
“Camilla Tominey said: ‘We were talking yesterday about the power of scrutiny and what journalists are here to do and journalists are here to try and have a look at the evidence and make sure the people who claim to be telling the truth are doing so.'”
This was quoted in an article referencing the difference in the treatment of Meghan and Kate by the Press. https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/showbiz-tv/itv-morning-slammed-fans-spot-22139706?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target
“It is hard to think she would have been treated this way if she were a man.” And yet, here she is in the same article slamming PH for something he didn’t do. He always apologized for his own mistakes. And when has Meghan blamed the staff? It was the staff lying about her.
The misogyny directed at the women who marry into this family comes from the family itself, not those of us who criticize the family.
That is so sad and so true. If Katie the perfect doormat/mattress isn’t good enough who is?
We are referring to her as missing Kate flight 370 from now on
And widely triangulated by the racist, misogynist royal rota.
The fact that Tominey has been deployed in defense of Kate tells me that Will has f*cked up so badly that Carole and Kate have gotten a foothold, hence the sudden shift with more of “kate feels, kate thinks” sourced stories, which were entirely absent from the narrative a few months ago (which is what made everything so suspicious).
I think this is a sign that the rota and perhaps the firm is still waiting to see how this battle of the wails shakes out. Initially they all fell in line with the heir but he embarassed himself and them so repeatedly and thoroughly that I think some have defected back to team keen, or at least are hedging their bets.
ITA that Tominey’s reappearance is significant.
One of these rota rats should hold the media accountable. No one in the royal family is a news photographer bound to journalistic standards. The media gleefully ran an unvetted photo then attacked Kate when they got caught. They should never have been running photos provided by members of the BRF in the first place.
The royal family is a 28 billion pound / year business. It is their job to distribute accurate historical documents, they’ve been doing it since the began in some form or another.
And it’s the media’s job to vet those documents before they publish them.
Yes Megan, but the burden is not on the media. It is not the medias fault that KP Kim Jong Unned a photo.
Tomiwitch has to put in a jab of the Sussexes in there, can’t help herself. Kate didn’t edit the photo and I am sure she is not even briefed about any Mother’s day photo being released and how come William the supposed photographer of the purported photo is absent in the apology write up and his name has never been brought up since that Sunday in relation to the catastrophe.
Kate been hung out to dry is a karmic situation really
“ Kate been hung out to dry is a karmic situation really”
Ol’ Kate is learning the hard way…if they do it with you they’ll do it to you.
She happily abused Meghan and Harry in William’s tirade against them. And now William is aiming at Kate.
Good luck, Kate. I wish you everything you heaped on Meghan and Harry.
Exactly, what goes around comes around.
It’s interesting they keep going after Kate when it was captioned Wills took the pic. How the hell does he get a free pass and forgo being called out????? This is what makes me think this is the beginning of her end.
Yeah, that feels significant to me too. The press is still protecting William. He took the picture – allegedly. If the picture is the frankenphoto that all the experts say it is – then William never took the picture. That was always a lie. So why is that getting a pass?
I still believe that somebody somewhere knew there was no possible way that William could have taken this picture. I think his alleged participation was probably the thing that made AP et all ring alarm bells over that botched photo. He wasn’t where he said he was, and somebody somewhere knew it.
Camilla Tominey’s word carries no weight on a discussion about bullying. Bc she is a bully. She drips hate every time she brings up Meghan. There was no need to call Meghan, mother superior Meghan. Just like there was no need to connect Meghan’s charity cookbook to terrorism. There’s a weird jealousy thing she has going on with Meghan. A woman creating a cookbook for a womens’ kitchen should be celebrated and not torn down. Guess CT should ask herself why she did that to another woman?
W&K blamed staff for the Caribbean tour disaster! GMAFB.
Everyone: the palace is throwing Kate under the bus. Is she even alive? What did Will do?
BM: Stop bullying Kate!?!
Someone should summon the swifties, it is time.
She could have had a fierce ally in Meghan had she shown her some human decency and empathy but Kate decided to place her bets on Will and The Firm.
Good point. Besides Pippa, who are her friends? Where are they? Why aren’t they coming to her defense?
That’s the trouble for Kate. She doesn’t have real fans or there would be a “free Kate” movement.
Funny to hear Tominey rant we should leave Kate alone when this headline is on the Fail:
“Kate Middleton’s surprise farm shop trip suggests ‘panic at the Palace’ with aides having no clear strategy on how to update the nation on her recovery – and their ‘ducking and weaving’ will fuel yet more conspiracy theories, warn experts”
And this one:
“LIZ JONES: The Kardashians and the White House are ridiculing the royals and as far as TikTok is concerned Kate has done a Gone Girl. Maybe she should just give us a wave?”
Looks like the Rota is bullying Kate now too, no?
It wasn’t simply “editing” a “private photo” is was manipulation of a publicly dispersed photo, with no evidence of the original photo.
This is why i would like foreign news organizations to comb through which pictures have been published by British newspapers. If this woman is allowed by her newspaper to print this opinion, that is a huge problem. She should be aware that this picture was offered to news organizations and was therefore not allowed to be altered. CT should not have been allowed to print this.
I don’t have even a little bit of sympathy for Kate. She’s truly an idiot if she thought she would never be sacrificed for the Crown. I guess she thought she’d be the “cool married-in” cause she is married to W but at the end of the day you’re still married-in and thus tabloid fodder and expendable. If beautiful, star-studded, hardworking, charismatic, aristocratic Diana was tossed to the wolves and then tossed aside, anyone can.
Many here have said for years that if Charles could turn the media on Diana who actually was popular, then William could easily turn it on Kate. And that’s what is going on.
Spot on S808 – Diana was catapulted into it at 19.
And immersed herself in the role, working hard, engaging with empathy, highlighting charities, making a difference.
Yet she was still cast aside publicly because it’s all about the entitled heirs and their whims.
The journalistic standards in that country are just lower than low. This is the second time in a week that a supposed journalist has been reduced to name calling Harry and Meghan in a situation that does not involve them at all. This wouldn’t be an issue at all if one they had shown some competency with a timeline. Once they realize that the supposed routine surgery and the timeline provided did not make sense it should have been updated with more information so that the seriousness of her issue would be apparent. You can’t have it both ways. You can’t say I’m not going to tell you anything more because of my privacy, and when you point out what I have told you doesn’t seem to justify what I’m doing, you say how dare you be upset that I won’t provide clarity.
Here we go again. Kate is being defended for manipulating a photo in the same way she was defended for making racist comments about baby Sussex. Kate and William have been coddled by the press for years and held to an incredibly low standard. Even being outed as a racist was used to make HER the victim. Now she (and William) are getting the merest touch of what Harry and Meghan have endured for years and people are talking about “demonization”. Spare me.
“… including Saint Harry and Mother Superior Meghan…”
As someone raised Catholic, I just want to point out that Saints are dead people and Mother Superiors are unmarried nuns. I’m sure she’s 100% aware of what she wrote, and CamelToe can kick rocks.
There’s a sub Reddit called SaintMeganMarkle and it where some truly hateful royalists hang out and trash Meghan and sometimes Harry. Guessing this writer is a frequent visitor.
Never visited that sub Reddit, but I’ve seen the hate in Daily Mail articles and comments. Meghan is called a narcissist, at best, a streetwalker/escort, at worst. And most of the comments portray Harry as a ridiculous voiceless victim. The British press (along with the KP/BP comms teams) pushed Harry and Meghan out of England only to sorely miss them as scapegoats and targets to deflect the failings of the royal family. All the negative press that the current royals are generating is earned. It’s high time the monarchy was reduced in status. Bowing and curtseying to humans is a practice that’s both dehumanizing and archaic.
So CT is sending a shout out to her little Reddit thread club. What a desperado.
I still think the Firm is laying the groundwork to get rid of Kate. Crygate. Royal Racist. Now PhotoGate. She met the prime directive to produce an heir and the spare (and an extra spare) so she is not needed anymore.
I agree she is being pushed out. The stress of the role. The evil of Meghan and Harry. Or maybe the Meghan and Harry part will be William (the devoted husband) blaming Kate for the entire rift with his brother. The messaging gets more convoluted by the day and they are surprised people are questioning what’s going on?
Kate wasn’t painfully thin when Huevo chose her. She dropped a ton of weight after the engagement and continued to do so for the next twelve years. Queen Elizabeth never starved herself and was photographed just as much. I’m not even going to go there where the Queen Mother was concerned. Painful thinness is not required.
So it’s ok to demonize Meghan for holding her pregnant belly wearing black nail polishes closing her own door on a car . All the negative nasty conspiracy theories that they spread about Meghan on the daily this creature who I won’t even called a human being heaped tons of abuse on Meghan was the person who gleefully told a huge lie about Meghan making Kate cry . Now wants people to stop calling out the double standards of the way Kate is still being Treated with mild kids gloves she purposely manipulated a photographer to lied to the public who by the way support her and her family with their hard earned money . The Wales have been lying to the public for years about everything from their courtship to Kate currently health issues.
Exactly! Why is this “women are expected to be perfect and it’s not fair” commentary only for the treatment of Kate and not at all for the woman whom they (Camilla Tominey included) bullied to the point of suicidal thoughts? Camilla, take several seats and examine the reason behind your selective outrage.
Kate is not being demonized FULL STOP! People are asking legitimate questions as to her whereabouts and why there was a need to send out a badly photo shopped photograph. All it takes is one video message and all this will go away. The problem for the likes of Tominley is that they are a huge part of the problem. They’ve allowed WC to get away with lying to the public for years and now they’re all under scrutiny they’re still trying to brush off questions with more lies and deceit.
Yesterday Laura Kuenssberg tried to get the Earl of Spencer to say what Kate is going through is on par with Diana’s experience. He was having none of it! He categorically dismissed the claim and the interview swiftly moved on! Whatever the right wing commentators are trying to hide about WC it will come out eventually because people no longer trust their narrative and will continue to push back the lies until they hear the truth.
Time for me to chime in and say once again just saw how much I have zero respect for Laura Kuenssberg as a journalist.
Seconded. She’s a Tory shrill who dances to their tune. If the woman told me the time I’d check my watch! Let’s not forget this is the woman who had the editor of the Sun on her programme and didn’t ask one question about the Clarkson article. Even though all h*ll was breaking loose on social media.
It was insulting to even ask him that considering his sister was killed because of the media obsession. Kate is just being called out for a fake photo.
F Camilla tommiy and her preservation of the white princess.. Those b-Chs attacked and abused and dehumanized Meghan ever chance they got . Even in her screed about poor fragile white Kate . She still took time to snipe at Meghan. Kate is reaping what she sowed. And Camilla tommiley days are a coming too. The ancestors are watching and waiting
Camel Toe is such a lying b*tch. When she got called out for that “Meghan made Kate cry!” story, she tried to double down on it and insist “Kate cried too!”. She can go scrape gum off of the sidewalk for all I care.
Wow… what was Meghan crime for being demonized for over seven years?
What was Meghan crime when you wrote Meghan made Kate cry?
What was Meghan crime when you and your rats terrorized her 24/7 while she was pregnant?
What Meghan crime when you said she had too many people of color on the Vogue Magazine cover than terrorizing her again and again after giving birth?
What was Meghan crime when you ALL repeated every day for her to leave?
What Meghan crime when you and your mental vampire Karen rats called a liar for saying that she didn’t want to be alive anymore after all your tormenting?
Answer all the above questions than we can talk about your missing princess being criticized for Frankenstein a family photo. After all you and your rats showed us how to do it.
This Cameltoe with the help of Middlebums lit the fire under Meghan’s belly by the ‘Meghan made kkkhate cry’ lies. This was the mother of Meghan’s media bullying pain as Cameltoe brought forward the angry black woman series. She has no credibility whatsoever.
The bullies always love to be portrayed as the person being bullied, it’s typical gaslighting.
This.
Tominey is such a racist hypocrite.
The double standards are astounding. Nobody has demanded that Kate be perfect but she has been made to believe that she has to be.
There’s a difference between doing a little photoshop of airbrushing out some wrinkles or using a filter and completely altering a photo to the point a photo is a lie. Remember when Prince Andrew tried to accuse Virginia Guiffre of giving the FBI an altered photo in his interview and during trial and the BM tried to make people question its authenticity? They were all fine to pile on a survivor of human trafficking by questioning a photo’s authenticity (it is totally authentic). They were all fine holding Virginia Guffrie accountable. But now when this photo of kate and kids gets some actual accountability for once, it’s bullying??
This is not just a little photo tweaking. This is fraud. Submitting a picture that never existed in real time to a news agency with the purpose of deceiving is against journalistic standards.
Tominey is hard core right wing nob. She is also the Torygraph political cheerleader with her xenophobic and Islamophobic articles which led to Brexit.
Don’t forget Camilla Tominey was the one who penned the Telegraph’s article linking Meghan’s cookbook to 19 terrorist suspects. She calls herself a reporter. And a victim when others called out her lies and racism.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/11/23/meghan-cookbook-mosque-linked-19-terror-suspects-including-jihadi/
Camilla Tominey is like Tucker Carlson. Absolutely shite of a person trying to be relevant so she can make as much money as she can.
This is beyond the pale of insanity. Where is this woman, and is she ok? That’s what we all want to know. Did she have a bowel resection? Did she have botched plastic surgery? Did Willam, in a drunken rage, assault her beyond recognition (or worse) when Chuckles denied them a divorce because he had cancer? Did she do something awful to herself? Was she forcibly aborted of the love child from that dead guy who died a couple of weeks ago from completely natural causes all alone in a room by himself from a blunt force trauma wound to the head? Did she finally grow a spine and run off to Mustique with the kids because she’s finally had enough of William and Carole? Is she ok? That’s the question and neither palace can adequately answer it.
Nobody is demonizing Kate except William who has allowed or forced her to take the entire blame FOR A PHOTO HE SUPPOSEDLY TOOK!
The fact this family has stonewalled and lied at every turn since this mystery began about Kate’s safety and the whereabouts of their children (Not one breathless, emotionally overwrought description of a single visit to see the King?) is deeply troubling.