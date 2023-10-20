The royals are ‘gobsmacked’ by the Sussexes’ friendliness with the Kardashians?

Last December, Netflix dropped the trailer for the Harry & Meghan docuseries in the middle of Prince William and Kate’s Boston Flop Trip. William was, predictably, incandescent with rage, and he truly sat around for hours, screaming down the phone to every royal reporter back in the UK. William’s big talking point that week was that Harry and Meghan are “like the Kardashians,” and that it’s extremely “tacky” to overshadow Earthshot – which is like the Super Bowl!!! – with one trailer. Seriously, that was such a crazy week and it was bonkers to watch William’s incandescent briefing spree in real time. I bring this up because the British media was especially bored this week given Will and Kate’s refusal to do any work during their kids’ school breaks, so the media began churning away at some dumbf–k story about how the Sussexes might appear on Hulu’s The Kardashians. None of this is real, but the Daily Beast’s Royalist column was bored, so there was a big, stupid write-up. Some lowlights:
The Sussexes & Kardashians: Reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being wooed to make a cameo in a new series of The Kardashians is a telling sign of how “they have frittered away their reputations in pursuit of money,” a former friend of Harry’s has told The Daily Beast. The person said they had been left “gobsmacked” at reports that Harry and Meghan are weighing an offer to appear in Hulu’s hit reboot of the legendary reality show. However, industry insiders told The Daily Beast that it makes sense for Meghan to be “aligned” with the Kardashians, especially if she is planning to relaunch herself as a lifestyle and social media influencer, a space the Kardashians rule, as some reports have suggested.
What is the source? The rumor first emerged in British gossip magazine Bella before being picked up by other tabloids such as the Mirror, and also appearing in Page Six. A source was cited as saying: “It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle… It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon… Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative.”
Who even cares: While the prospect of the exiled royals appearing on The Kardashians may be being greeted in England with a surge in demand for smelling salts, the producer, asked if an appearance would damage Meghan’s brand, said: “Not if she wants to be famous. Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family are an entertainment juggernaut. Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks…. Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now [Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007 on E!]. If Meghan is being seen at events with them in LA then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work.”
An old friend of Harry (who sounds like William): One old friend, who was friends with Harry and William at Eton and has maintained a friendship with William despite not being in touch with Harry any more, told The Daily Beast: “I mean, it used to be a joke, ‘Oh, they are going to be the new Kardashians.’ The idea that it could actually happen is insane. I’m gobsmacked. They have frittered away their reputations in pursuit of money, and this is the result. I actually think they ultimately probably will do it, or something very like it. They have done everything else, and they are going to need the money.”
I get that people “on here” hate the Kardashians, but guess what? They’re super-successful by nearly every metric, Kim especially, and they’re accepted within the Hollywood/entertainment industry. A big chunk of this is just more of “the British people Britsplaining American culture” thing – these are truly the same people who think that David Beckham is one of the biggest celebrities ever in America (he is not). My point is that I doubt Meghan and Harry feel one way or the other about the Kardashians, and that they all have friends in common (like Serena) and it’s all fine. There’s this bizarre obsession with trying to make the Sussexes sound like C-listers, when really, all evidence points to the Sussexes being well-liked and popular within the A-list crowd.
The Windsors are mad no one in Hollywood clamor for their favor.
You hit it on the on the noise. This is the true story.
Remember how fanboy Willie was to meet Jay Z at that basketball game, and Jay was cool as cucumber towards him. Willie-boy is desperate to have American stars like him.
I guess no one showed Willie that acceptance speech video The Carter’s did when they won an award from the British music academy.
Or they did and he thought he was the bigger get to be in Hov’s presents. I definitely this it’s the later.
I also remember J&B posing with the “Queen Meghan” portrait. AS IF they’d be anxious to be with the Wailin’ Wales.
William met JayZ before the Queen Meghan portrait.
And Meghan knew The Carters before her marriage. What’s your point.
My point is that you mentioned how “fanboy Willie was to meet Jay Z at that basketball game” and then you said “I guess no one showed Willie that acceptance speech video….or they did and he thought he was the bigger get…..”
He did not see that video before he met them at the basketball game because the acceptance video had not been made yet.
William and Kate were awkward enough at that meeting without mixing up timelines by several years here.
💯 Aquarius!
H&M have friends like Tyler Perry and Oprah, but sure they are pining away for the Kardashians to help them build their brand.
Well, you know, “only if Meghan wants to be famous.” Otherwise, who on earth will ever hear of Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex unless she makes an appearance of the Kardashian’s show?
I mean, Meghan married into one of the most well-known families in the world and her old TV series has been #1 on Netflix for weeks now but she’s not *actually* famous because she hasn’t been on The Kardashians yet. 🙄
I would venture to say the Sussexes are A listers and many want to integrate their circle of friends.
If the Kardashian had expressed an interest in meeting William in NYC willism would have said yes in a nanosecond imo. See he would think they really like me better than harry
Ummm…didn’t the king and his concubine appear on American Idol? I’m not one to judge (I am totally judging that), but that is three steps below the Kardashians…
I’m absolutely gobsmacked.
I also don’t believe word one of this story.
You don’t believe it? Now, I’m gobsmacked, I mean, with all the references to “this rumor started in a British gossip magazine” and “sources said”, and the many “I thinks”, and “if she wants to relaunch herself as a lifestyle and social media influencer”? I mean, with solid sources like that, I would say that this British rumor… oh, who are we kidding, British feverish dream… is as solid as William’s rumored love for Kate.
I scared the shit out of my dogs laughing at the way this article sites nothing but gossip magazines. You mean, other gossip publications started gossiping about the original gossip?!?!?! SAY IT ISN’T TRUE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Oh, don’t forget that she is also anticipating being the next senator from California and then POTUS.
Cain controlled Harry for most of his life, those days are over, took credit for most of Harry’s ideas and work, he can’t do it anymore, that’s why he is always attacking Harry.
Earth Sh*t is a for profit organization, it’s being run the same Randy Andy ran his money scheme.
Once again, this sounds like projection to me. Some salty Brits are mad a certain so-and-so is on his hands and knees begging America to love him (and give his foundation American money). “Frittered away their reputation in pursuit of money” (and American connections) – this definitely sounds like one royal brother, but it’s not Harry.
Meghan has no need to cameo on this show for popularity or money, and reality TV doesn’t seem to be her and Harry’s brand anyway. Although I thought the rumor about them producing a movie based on a romance novel to be bunk…and then it was confirmed, so I’m probably completely wrong here too.
“Meghan is having her moment in the sun…”
More like decades in the sun, well before she met the UK’s version of the Grand Wizard of the KKK.
If anything the Kardashians are trying to have some of her polish rub off on them.
If the Kardashians want that shine, they need to go the philanthropy route.
I sincerely doubt the word philanthropy has ever entered a Kardashian vocabulary.
Not true. Say what you will about the Kardashians, but they are philanthropic. Before Thanksgiving last year, they donated a ridiculous amount of food to a shelter here in the LA area that was falling very short of their need. I can’t remember the specifics, but I remember my mouth falling open at just how much food they donated, and that’s just one example.
ETA: Not sure if I can post a link, but here’s one
https://people.com/tv/kardashian-jenner-family-donates-food-as-nonprofit-asks-for-help/
They built their brand on making women feeling less-than. There is nothing to be done to erase that. And they have had every opportunity to give money and do things like list their items on ebay or the like for “charity” and keep almost all of the proceeds for themselves. performative and greedy all at once. and didn’t the elderly K create a church so she could bilk taxpayers?
Yah I mean I can’t believe I’m going to defend the kardashians here but they are more of a loving family unit then the windsors could ever be. They are also self made and are very successful. I mean yes I thought they were super tacky back in the day but now I think they are just celebrities and very successful business people (caveat I have never watched their show so maybe I’m wrong). You don’t really even hear that much about them the way we used to. I mean Kendall and Kylie are both dating young hot superstars. They are clearly moved into top tier celebrity. I do think it’s only a matter of time before they cross lines with HM (maybe privately they already have) but that’s life in the LA celebrity ecosystem. They all have friends and business connections in common. It will cause a massive shit storm in the UK though. I’ve often wondered if the reason HM haven’t gone to a lot of celebrity friendly galas or fundraisers is to avoid a photo like this. Anyways it’s been years and just go for it.
Same. I’m no fan of the Kardashians, but if you want to talk trashy reality families the Osborne’s are at the top of the list. But Sharon is in with the hate for hire crowd.
Excellent point @LIZZIE!
I would say even above the Osbornes, the very top of the trashy reality family is….the British Royal Family?
They’ve made their trashy drama abundantly clear in the last few years.
Just because their reality show plays out on the pages of their trashy media and whatever reality show Zara’s husband is starring in at any moment, rather than a formal reality TV show, doesn’t make it any less of a trashy reality tale.
All of this!
Oh brother, the Sussexes not going to galas and fundraisers to avoid a picture like this, meaning to avoid a picture with the Kardashians? I really don’t see the Sussexes living their lives by the whims of the BRF or the British press, which they went to all that trouble to leave — no flee from. Also, even prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan was not into the celebrity nightlife. Besides, the Sussexes were already photographed with the Windsors, so how bad can a photograph at the same event as a Kardashian be after those royal curs.
I cannot count the number of times the hate for hire typists have tried to link the Sussexes and the K family. Kardashian name, along with Meghans wedding ring, definitely is pinned to the dart board they use to craft made up anti Sussex articles.
No just no. I knew something would come out of that charity event that Doria and Meg and the Kardashians were at before the Invictus games. Correct me if I’m wrong but I think Doria and Kris had a picture taken? So now salt isle is insinuating this nonsense story of the Sussexes appearing on their reality shit show. No no no.
The pic is up top. Looks like Kris is the one eager to be seen with Doria.
Yep I see it now. There is another one online with Kris, Doria and Kim. With Kim kinda hanging on Doria and making a big fan girl face and Doria looks uncomfortable.
That’s there too! Doria is like, “whatever” 🤷.
@BrassyRebel: ok I’m going back to bed now I think I need sleep. I see it now. If it isn’t my fingers making mistakes it’s my eyes not seeing pictures right there in front of me. Mea culpa.
Someone might want to point out to Will’s “friend” that his beloved cousins Zara (and husband Mike) and Peter hustle and influence for money. Mike, I’m sure, would be delighted to be on the Kardashians’ show. Not everybody just gets taxpayers to hand over money to them with little in return.
As Kaiser said the British press are bored. I see nothing wrong with Harry and Meghan being associated with the Kardashians but I doubt they will be on their show.
The British Press are not only bored, they are stupid and mentally challenged.
“A big chunk of this is just more of “the British people Britsplaining American culture” thing – these are truly the same people who think that David Beckham is one of the biggest celebrities ever in America (he is not)”
Anyone in the British Tabloid Press should know that Victoria “Posh” Beckham is a much bigger celebrity in the USA than David Beckham ever was or ever will be. The British Tabloid Press should know the Spice Girls hit it very big in the whole of the USA and David Beckham-MLS-LA Galaxy was a complete MISS in the whole of the USA.
Every person I have talked too regarding the Netflix docuseries ‘Beckham” was very disappointed that it was all about “David” and very little about “Posh” except in the way she was affected by her husband career choices.
One more time for the record: The British Press are not only bored, they are stupid and mentally challenged.
Don’t know why the BP keeps bringing up the Kardashians when they are not the only big thing here in the US. Personally they need to keep up with the changing times and trends of American pop culture if they’re going to continue to write about it and stop with those old school mindset that stereotypes women have to depend on their looks to get ahead. There’s many other women I can think of who are more influential than the Kardashians these days esp to the younger generation 🙄, who are intelligent, multi-talented and has strong personalities . (Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo, Bailey Bass, Madison Beer, Lola Tung, Yara Shaidi, Nadine Lee etc just to name a few).
It’s all about clout and the proximity to power for the BP and the royals. I find it pathetic that Will is so thirsty for that Hollywood shine when it used to be the other way around. The rich and famous were clamoring to be near the royals…or at least clamoring to be near Diana. Harry truly is his mother’s son.
As much as it pains me to admit it, when Kim married Kanye, she took her family from B list celebs to A-list. Let H and M keep doing their thing and stay mad BM.
So a gossip magazine (Bella – seriously???) starts a rumour and all the others get to ‘repot’ on it? At least their being honest about where the made up stories come from I guess.
Oh this is legitimately hilarious!!! Imagine the hot a*s mess that is the freaking British Royal Family having the unmitigated gall to look down on the (more famous) Kardashians. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the BRF ARE the OG Kardashians. Like let’s be serious.
From Henry VIII all the way down to the current King and his side piece Queen, they are THE premier reality show fodder. Oh and let’s not forget dull as dirt William and Kate with their pathetic and desperate attention seeking ways. Like these people need to be ffr. Adding a crown on it does not make you any better than the Kardashians.
Honestly H&M are the classiest of the whole rotten bunch. That is why so many people hold H&M to near angel like status.
C-Listers!??? LoL do people forget that at the end of the day Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are infact ROYALTY!?
Do I think H&M are going to appear in the Kardashians? No. do I think they are BFFs with Kim K and Kris etc? No. Do I think they are friendly and are acquaintances? Yes.
One thing that I think we all know about H&M at this point is that those two are big time networkers (and I don’t mean that at all negatively.) They’re not closing any doors in Hollywood at this point. That doesn’t mean they’re desperate to appear on the Kardashians – they’re not – but they’re not going to give them the cut direct because they have a reality show.
And I mean, I personally don’t like the Kardashians, but you can’t deny that a lot of people either disagree with me or don’t like them but will still watch them and follow them on social media etc. They’re certainly an Entertaiment juggernaut like the article says.
I agree. Also it’s the Kardashians seeking out Harry and Meghan and not the other way around. Let’s not forget how they clustered around Doria at that one charity party.
And the Middletons are wannabe Kardashians yet there is no issue inviting them to royal events.
The Middletons really are the wannabe Kardashians!
I love how statements with no facts and no firm basis are taken as god-given truths. And can no one on Salty Isle speak a simple declarative sentence? These articles are filled with “maybe”, “if”, “possibilities “, it makes my brain explode and people actually fall for this sh!t.
These stories all follow the same formula. The tabloids start and spread a rumour. They solicit and publish outraged reactions to the rumour. The alleged actions don’t manifest or are demonstrably false. The tabloids then publish think pieces about M&H changing their strategy, taking better advice, backing off, shelving the idea etc etc. During the summer it was divorce rumours. I’m currently seeing articles about Meghan being advised to not publish her memoirs, those memoirs for which there is no evidence.
Frittered away their reputations in pursuit of money???
Have H&M accepted bags of cash from a Qatari politician? Let me know when this happens, and I’ll be alarmed.
Or Andrew’s business which was called “Pitch at the Palace” and took place on royal grounds when mummy was alive? Hah! These people (BM) are nuts.
What’s worse, one of those bags of cash came from a bin Laden family member.
Then there was that whole ‘cash for honor’ grift where CIII’s former valet Michael Fawcett was eventually made to resign.
So the RF, the rota 🐀🐀🐀 and “friends” of TOB should better be very quiet instead of insinuating made-up money problems relating to M&H or concoct rumors about the state of M&H’s marriage, who they may or may not be friends with, how the children are doing, or where Meghan’s engagement ring has disappeared to.
A dynasty of powerful women who have managed to become successful and remain relevant in Hollywood for almost 20 years, making gazillions of dollars in an industry historically run by men. Those damn Kardashians!!
“It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong. You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin. You have to have money, but you can’t ask for money because that’s crass. You have to be a boss, but you can’t be mean. You have to lead, but you can’t squash other people’s ideas. You’re supposed to love being a mother, but don’t talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman, but also always be looking out for other people. You have to answer for men’s bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you’re accused of complaining. You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood. But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful. You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It’s too hard! It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault. I’m just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us. And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing women, then I don’t even know.” – Gloria from Barbie
So well done, CM!!!! That is brilliant.
I wonder if the Daily Beast folks know how hard we laugh at them when they write this trash? Or maybe that’s the point, its a comedy skit? Anyway methinks that someone was upset seeing the Sussexes hanging with the Surgeon General and the Second Gentleman. And then enjoying the sun on Billionaire Island. So this is their attempt to knock them down. As if!
The story here is how pathetic Tom Sykes and Williams friend sound gossiping over Harry and Meghan. They sound so childish.
“the producer, asked if an appearance would damage Meghan’s brand, said: “Not if she wants to be famous.” Say what? Meghan is famous already, ain’t she??? I just can’t deal with the stupidity of these Brit tabloids, their so-called writers, and their made-up, bullsh*t stories.
The Kardashians, regardless of their faults, are definitely better than any of the people the other royals like to hang around with. I would much rather associate with the Kardashians than Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson, Angela Levin, Camilla Tominey, Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislain Maxwell, Kevin Spacey or any of the other pedos or racists the other royals have a history of associating with.
They keep wanting to make it seem as if Harry and Meghan need to associate with royalty or celebrity to climb some ladder that they want us to believe they are at the bottom of. They are stalking a “Meghan” social media account for goodness sake. Harry and Meghan’s royal social media account broke records when they left the KP account and started their own. KP was using bots to keep up with the number of followers of the spare and his wife’s account. Meghan wears clothes, shoes, or accessories and they are almost immediately sold out. They left that dumpster fire nearly four years ago, yet they write about them and even go all the way to Montecito or wherever they might be to report on them. They had a mental health summit at the same time the heir and his stalker did, yet they only did a live broadcast of Harry and Meghan’s. Their Netflix views in the UK set records for a country that says that Harry and Meghan are irrelevant. The article count between the heir and the spare makes it obvious of who has huge influence and who is just forced on people to make him relevant. They are still making up pretend “former friends” who haven’t spoken to Harry in years but somehow know what he’s doing in Montecito. The article is more lies and guesses.
I worried this would be the result when I saw the pics of the kardashians hanging onto Doria. But the leap, geezus. There are NO pics of H&M with them so they are making a giant leap from a picture of Doria to Meghan being in their reality show. She’s been there and done that with that game show. Never mind she has clearly stated her acting days are behind her, not that what the kardashians do can be called acting, right? Is it called acting?
Whoever wrote this must have forgotten about those pics of Mama Kris hanging out with Lauren and Jeff Bezos at the Beyonce concert. In the same balcony as Meghan btw. Plus at this event with Doria, Jeff and Lauren were there and Lauren got an award. Yet here is Daily Beast insinuating that hanging out with Kardashians makes you tacky. I thought William is trying to get buddy buddy with Bezos for Earthcrap, why is he insulting his friends through the Daily Beast? Not a smart move, imo.
The Kardashians (even though I don’t like them), are successful businesswomen. As opposed to the Middletons, who pimped out their daughters because they were all utter failures at every business venture they tried.
At least with the Kardashians, Americans don’t need to pay taxes for them. They make their own money.
We don’t need to bail out the Kardashians like they have to bail out the Middletons(that’s Embarrassing) as they can’t repay their loans lolZ. And those loans aren’t even that much for people here who are truly affluent. (Btw.. I hardly give compliments about the Kardashians. Usual don’t care about them)
It’s funny they only mention the Kardashians as the biggest names in the US. I mean Travis and Taylor have literally been all over the news and there’s a lot of intelligent gen Zers who are increasingly becoming popular to the younger generation over here.
This just tells me they’re worried because they know HM is getting more and more influence in the US(popular on their own and without any help from the Kardashians).
Rbunny, sorry, but Meghan never made a sex tape and doesn’t step on men. The most anti-woman women are always bringing up their own teenage daughters as victims of these “bad” women. But you victimize your own daughter by your own hatred and sexism. And if you hate this site, no problem: don’t come back.
Which royals are gobsmacked? The one that is obsessed with America? Gobsmacked or star struck? So what is the Sussexes are friendly with the Kardashians. They have mutual friends/acquaintances and Doria has met them. Look at the type of work the Sussexes have been doing with their philanthropy and productions the last few years. But they want to be in the Kardashians Hulu show and insert themselves into someone else’s family drama? Ok. Tell me again how this article makes any sense.
🤷🏻♀️ I bet the Kardashians, unlike the royals, are kind and respectful of Harry and Meghan. I don’t mind the Kardashians – they don’t offend me. They aren’t nasty grifters like the UK monarchy.
The royal jealousy and extreme snobbery are both on show. The Kardashians have built a successful business empire, you dont have to like them, so what is the royal family carrying on about. The british royal family have had close ties with pedophiles, child abusers, grifters, cheaters, terrorists and the list goes on, people in glass houses should not throw stones……. The jealousy is ridiculous, the Kardashians have worked relentlessly to create their businesses, unlike W and K who do nothing except occasionally appear in public for a short time and then claim that they are overworked. If mumbles and her ridiculous unintelligible accent wasnt just a clothes hanger who can barely string words together to form a sentence, they could have some possibilities. Her university qualification in Art History, is questionable, very strange, when she asked where the factory is that makes “Faberge Eggs” They have been decidedly quiet about the trashy Midds who owe money all over the place but they want to criticise the Kardashians. Absolutely no one except for the BM has said that the Kardashians are now besties with H and M’s family.
I would not recognize the Kardashians if I met them anywhere, but note how this article tosses in insults. For example, how tacky it is that H&M actually want to earn money to pay their bills!! Much better to sit in your castle or fancy country home, wearing inherited jewelry, and spending income that comes from properties rented to middle or lower class families at inflated prices, or enjoying the interest from their investments. No reason to actually do anything to have money coming in because having a job is something only lower class people do!!