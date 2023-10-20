The royals are ‘gobsmacked’ by the Sussexes’ friendliness with the Kardashians?

Last December, Netflix dropped the trailer for the Harry & Meghan docuseries in the middle of Prince William and Kate’s Boston Flop Trip. William was, predictably, incandescent with rage, and he truly sat around for hours, screaming down the phone to every royal reporter back in the UK. William’s big talking point that week was that Harry and Meghan are “like the Kardashians,” and that it’s extremely “tacky” to overshadow Earthshot – which is like the Super Bowl!!! – with one trailer. Seriously, that was such a crazy week and it was bonkers to watch William’s incandescent briefing spree in real time. I bring this up because the British media was especially bored this week given Will and Kate’s refusal to do any work during their kids’ school breaks, so the media began churning away at some dumbf–k story about how the Sussexes might appear on Hulu’s The Kardashians. None of this is real, but the Daily Beast’s Royalist column was bored, so there was a big, stupid write-up. Some lowlights:

The Sussexes & Kardashians: Reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being wooed to make a cameo in a new series of The Kardashians is a telling sign of how “they have frittered away their reputations in pursuit of money,” a former friend of Harry’s has told The Daily Beast. The person said they had been left “gobsmacked” at reports that Harry and Meghan are weighing an offer to appear in Hulu’s hit reboot of the legendary reality show. However, industry insiders told The Daily Beast that it makes sense for Meghan to be “aligned” with the Kardashians, especially if she is planning to relaunch herself as a lifestyle and social media influencer, a space the Kardashians rule, as some reports have suggested.

What is the source? The rumor first emerged in British gossip magazine Bella before being picked up by other tabloids such as the Mirror, and also appearing in Page Six. A source was cited as saying: “It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle… It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon… Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative.”

Who even cares: While the prospect of the exiled royals appearing on The Kardashians may be being greeted in England with a surge in demand for smelling salts, the producer, asked if an appearance would damage Meghan’s brand, said: “Not if she wants to be famous. Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family are an entertainment juggernaut. Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks…. Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now [Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007 on E!]. If Meghan is being seen at events with them in LA then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work.”

An old friend of Harry (who sounds like William): One old friend, who was friends with Harry and William at Eton and has maintained a friendship with William despite not being in touch with Harry any more, told The Daily Beast: “I mean, it used to be a joke, ‘Oh, they are going to be the new Kardashians.’ The idea that it could actually happen is insane. I’m gobsmacked. They have frittered away their reputations in pursuit of money, and this is the result. I actually think they ultimately probably will do it, or something very like it. They have done everything else, and they are going to need the money.”