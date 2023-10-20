Taylor Swift had a girls’ night in LA, while Travis Kelce makes plans to travel with Tay

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift out and about last night in LA. She had a girls’ night with Zoe Kravitz and Selena Gomez – they went to Sushi Park in West Hollywood. Keleigh Teller (Miles Teller’s wife) was also with them, although I don’t see any photos of her (she might have arrived separately). While Taylor and Selena have been friends for more than a decade, it feels like Tay’s friend-collection of Zoe and Keleigh is somewhat more recent. Taylor’s outfit here is so “granny chic” too – she’s literally wearing ‘80s jeans and a Shein doily. Meanwhile, we’ve got an update on Taylor and Travis Kelce. That man is in it to win it, and he’s even planning to visit her during part of her Eras Tour in South America.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance is reaching new heights as the NFL star is planning to be by her side when she starts her international tour dates, scheduled to kick off in November. A source tells ET the duo is fully committed to their relationship and the future.
“Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her,” the source says. “Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”
During week 10 of the NFL season, Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs enjoy a bye week, providing him with a brief respite. Coincidentally, during this very week, Taylor is set to take the stage for three consecutive nights in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Nov. 9 to 11, marking her debut international Era Tour performances. This fortunate scheduling overlap grants Travis the opportunity to be in attendance.
In the midst of their whirlwind romance, Travis is taking proactive measures to safeguard his privacy. ET has learned Travis recently purchased a new home, something he has been wanting to do for a long time. His current house was easily accessible to the public, which is no longer feasible given the onslaught of attention he’s received.
On this week’s new episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, Travis also addressed the viral videos of him helping Taylor from the car on a recent date night, admitting that he does feel “protective” of the singer when they’re out together. “I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense that I’m a man in the situation. I’m protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess.”
I feel like Traylor will get so much love in Argentina. Taylor’s South American fanbase is huge and Argentinian fans will feel so special if Travis shows up there. And yes, I think Travis is all-in. This is so unique for Taylor – she was pursued by a man who has his own fame, his own money, his own profile. He’s showing her constantly that he prioritizes her and wants to protect her, and that he’s very serious about her. Is that what Taylor’s girls’ night was all about? Taylor was like “can you believe this, he doesn’t play any games and everything is so easy!”
But Taylor LIKES games…which is why I wonder how this will all play out. Will she do the thing where the guy who pursues her becomes too “boring” and she bounces?
I think that’s more of Ariana Grande’s M.O.
@Caroline – Ariana likes cheating. Taylor likes games.
Was literally saying to myself “DO NOT FUCK THIS UP TAYLOR!”
Maaaaybe she’s older and wiser. It took me longer than 33 to see a great thing when it’s in front of me. But I’m hopeful she leans in. She has met her match.
I think if she liked games, she wouldn’t have spent six years with Joe Alwyn.
@Arizona I think the fact that she likes games is why they are no longer together. She got bored.
Yeah, she has had the audacity to date modern men, have relationships & end them for far too long.
*Insert massive eye roll*
God forbid a wealthy, successful adult woman enjoy dating. I mean, we all know she should have retired and popped out a half dozen kids with a mediocre man by now, amirite? Eye roll is right.
Oh please. No one is saying any of that. Y’all are so dramatic when it comes to this woman. Yes – insert massive eye roll.
She just spent a quiet 6 years with someone. Maybe she’s outgrown the playing games thing.
One can hope…
Miles Teller is a Philly sports superfan, and so is a friend of Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother — or at least they’ve hung out together at Eagles and Phillies games.
A Taylor-Travis wedding would be AMAZING. Jason Kelce as the best man? Sign me up for all of this.
Have been thinking for a bit that if this ends in marriage the Jason Kelce best man speech is going to be one for the history books. Tay would have to pick her funniest friend (probably Este Haim) as her maid of honor in order to not be eclipsed.
Wasn’t Miles Teller & his wife in one of Taylor’s videos years ago? I remember because I thought he was well cast as a jerk…..
Yes, I Bet You Think About Me from Red (Taylor’s Version) that came out in 2021.
I need info on what kinda vitamins Tay gobbles. I’m tired just from reading about her travel schedule.
I was wondering how this woman has so much energy. How does she do it?
I think having access to private cars and airplanes makes some of that more manageable. I’m not trying to be glib here… when I am travelling, the exhausting part is getting to the airport, managing through the airport and waiting, and then trying to rest as I am sardine squished on the flight. If all I had to do is get taken to the airport, not even worry about my luggage, and then have a comfy place to nap (on my private jet) — I’d be all over the place too.
Isn’t that why she relegated her touring schedule for the weekends? Having the weekend to party if you will and the week off to rest up.
Watching her give her all for 3.5 hours of concert each night of the weekend makes me feel this way. How she does it and makes it look effortless and that she’s just so happy to be there with the fans EVERY SINGLE SECOND she’s on stage is some kind of superpower.
She’s the superior athlete of the two.
I took some acting classes back in my high school days and one of the things that the teacher told us was that to succeed in the business you have to be a very healthy person. If you were someone who gets frequent colds and such, choose another career. This was pre-ADA, and I know that people with disabilities do become actors and singers, but I think a freakishly strong metabolism and immune system is one of the requirements for show biz.
No doubt. But even so, a physically strong introvert would need far more alone time to balance out an intense touring schedule. She’s in the public eye by choice in her down time. That’s where I’d be using my massive wealth for first class relaxation.
@ Bettyrose
Have we ever seen pap pics of Taylor on vacation? You know, on the beach, or whatever. I don’t think I ever have. I mean I guess she can hide from the paps when on vacation, but fans would sure see her and take pics. I think she might be a workaholic, who knows? I do think she hates to cook and therefore is always seen going in and out of fancy restaurants lol.
@ME – TBH I have no idea. I’ve really only been following her since the start of the tour, more so in the last couple of weeks. I have no doubt she enjoys restorative vacations and owns several secluded homes, but I was really surprised that she didn’t disappear for months after the tour and instead appears regularly in public smiling and waving and ** Yaaawn ** I need a nap just from describing that. 😉
When your body and voice is the product, you have to do everything to keep them in top shape. That’s why the ones who develop addictions don’t make it that far (okay, there are rockstars who do, but they’re not doing major choreography and their performance is not based on perfection).
I remember in her documentary, Taylor said she felt like passing out after each show during the 1989 tour (when she was a size 00). I applaud her for saying that on record (important for the one girls who look up to her) and am happy to see her looking strong and healthy now.
My thoughts – 1, this relationship must not be as new as their rollout. I bet they’ve been together for longer than a couple of weeks. Nobody buys a brand new house after a fortnight with someone.
2. I have seen more than one photo of Miles Teller and his wife, and Shailene and Aaron Rogers in the last few years. There was definitely a season where they were all friends. So that is interesting.
3. Don’t do it Travis! Don’t go out of the country during your football season! Even a bye week! Those NFL fans will use it against him if his team has ANY bobbles. it’s not worth it! I don’t want this to turn into a Jessica Simpson/Tony Romo situation. Want till like, Valentine’s Day. After the Super Bowl. Then go to all her tour dates.
I wish them the very best and I hope they are end game. I can’t imagine how hard it is for two super famous people to date and be together at the height of their fame.
I’ve heard rumors that this relationship has also been going on longer than the public actually knows.
the Swifties seem to have narrowed it down to Travis going to NYC in late July, so it’s probably about three months now.
Are the Swifties into this relationship as much as random people like me, who just started following this particular couple recently?
Follow-up question, have they been all -in with all of her relationships, in the beginning, or have they rabidly hated a boyfriend from the start?
I am lowkey convinced that Aaron Rodgers has had a thing for Taylor for a while and had convinced himself he might have a chance (especially what with being a friend of a friend and all), and that’s why he’s started trying to get into a public slap fest with Travis. It’s a tantrum.
I know it’s so cliche to be like “he’s just jealous” but I hadn’t thought about it from that angle before. Your theory makes sense.
Doubt that Rodgers has thing for Taylor. Besides he already has a girlfriend.
A friend of my daughter, who lives in Kansas City knows Travis’s best friend and apparently it’s been going on for a few months under the radar. That explains sooooo much! By the first time we saw them together they had been together for awhile
I don’t know a lot about pro sports training, but can he really just take off to another country during the bye week? Wouldn’t the team still have meetings, practices and work outs? I could definitely see him going to her shows post-season but in the middle of it, seems unlikely. 🤷♀️
A lot of us, when young (and thankfully not famous and therefore none of it is on record) went for the cool guy, the detached guy. Sometimes rejecting someone for being “too nice”.
But as we age, the guy who takes care, is attentive- we’re like- oh this is nice!!
I adore my nice guy bf of a decade- we didn’t meet until i was almost 40 and i would not have appreciated him earlier in my life. But he is wonderful.
This relationship is still in dating/super early, so one never knows what will happen. But i hope they are enjoying each other and having a good time.
It took me 29 years and a handful of assholes to finally give the good guy a chance. Glad I did, we’ve been married for 9 years! But it turns out, it wasn’t about those other guys, it was about finally believing in my own self-worth.
Argentine concert goers are some of the best audiences in the world. Those concerts are gonna be lit.
I can imagine. Was just at a World Cup rugby game with Argentina fans, and they were a fun and energetic group. Dancing, singing, bouncing up and down, passionate but not riotous, and just plain warm and friendly.
I have an acquaintance who is highly successful in her career. Her husband is in the same field (and doing fine–just not climbing the ladder as quickly), and when her accomplishments started to exceed his, he cheated, cratered the family, etc.
It’s really depressing that this is still kind of a norm. When she described what happened to me, I felt so relieved to have a very different dynamic with my own husband–we’re both sort of successful middle-class professionals, but I deliberately “leaned back” after we had kids. However, I outearned him for quite a while, and he never cared in the slightest. If I were to pen a bestseller or something, I know he would be sincerely happy and not threatened.
And it’s weird and sad that this is still rare!
If Travis K is the guy who is secure in his own (extremely impressive) accomplishments and sees Taylor’s success as a win instead of a threat to his dominance or whatever, then I am rooting for both of them all the way.
This. The fact that he seems unintimidated by her fame and not insecure about her success feels like the biggest reason I hope this works. She needs someone who can deal with her being the monster on the hill. (to quote her own song, obv)
I am not a Swifty (nor a hater) but I have a little girl in elementary school, and they’re kind of all Swifties. Back when she was with Joe A., my daughter commented that he must be so proud of being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend because she’s so successful–and maybe he was!–but I did not have the heart to tell her at all that that’s not something a woman can take for granted.
Probably helps that they are not in the same industry.
Yes, I’ve been thinking for a while that she would do best with someone successful in a totally different industry. I was thinking like, a businessman. Or like that one tweet, a climate scientist! But this works LOL
The BA concerts are going to be insane. We live in Buenos Aires right now and some Latin Americans are flying to each and every concert (Brasil etc) bc the tickets are so much cheaper by necessity than they were in the US. Some of the fans saved for a year to get tickets. I’m praying the ones I bought on stub hub are legit. Wd love to see Travis here supporting Taylor.
I took baby girl girl to her movie and it’s amazing, I have to say. Taylor really gives her all and I have even more beads in the house for more bracelet-making. Lol. So the rest of the world is in for a great experience imo.
This whole thing is grandiose AF and I am having a blast with it all. However I hate macrame on a mitochondrial level please gawd put that garment on top of a piano and begone.
I can imagine it’s a catch up on how dating and love is going for all of them and how well he puts it on her.
So this article is making me LOL because somehow a rumor at a local high school got started yesterday that Taylor was dining at a restaurant in downtown New Canaan, CT and a whole crowd of people showed up hoping to see her yesterday. The New Canaan story was making the rounds around my office (we are located in CT but not New Canaan). You can read about the story here: https://www.ncadvertiser.com/news/article/taylor-swift-new-canaan-connecticut-18436533.php
The entire time she was on the West Coast the furthest you can get from New Canaan. New Canaan story just highlights how important it is for Travis to get a house in a gated community stat! Good thing he’s on it.
Holy shit! I have zero experience with Swifties, I had no idea. Wow.
I think she is living her best life right now.
She has a massively successful tour, successful film, topping the charts, winning awards, and having a guy so proudly into her and not intimidated by her success, this is her era.
I also love that all these girls admiring her see that it’s ok to be more successful than your man, you just need to find the right guy that can handle it.
He’s also at the top of his career, though. Isn’t it more like she’s richer?
Her success is on a much bigger scale – its global.
I, like many others, had no idea who he was until it was stated in the media. Same with Tom Brady and Gisele.
Okay, yeah, that makes sense!
I remember when Jason said in their podcast “Finally” and that’s when I realized they’ve been hanging out way before she first showed up in KC. Also echoing the others and urging TK to please avoid the Eras tour for the meantime. I mean it would be super cute but I really don’t want those misogynistic a**holes blaming anything on her.
It couldn’t have been that long. There were still rumblings of her hanging out with Healy as late as August. It’s only mid-October.
Her people were shutting down any claims that she was still seeing Healy starting in July. She made a big point of posting that she was single in the her July 4th post and then funny enough she was performing in Kansas City the following weekend where Travis tried to meet her after the concert and was told no. His podcast where he told the story came out at the end of July. Ryan Reynolds followed Travis early in August so it lines up that Taylor and Travis were at least in communication for over a month before she went to the game and there has been rumors about them for weeks at that point. So not super long but long enough where you are ready to make it exclusive.
Time moves quickly now, but Keleigh Teller and Zoe have been both been in Taylor’s circle for years now. Miles and Taylor knew each other from the young Hollywood scene, but then he married a Swiftie in Keleigh much like Taylor Lautner did, although Miles and Taylor never dated. Zoe and Taylor seems to have connected when Taylor moved to London and at one point they were close enough to be in the same quarantine bubble in London. I think Zoe filming the Batman movie with Pattinson likely brought her into that London crowd that included Taylor. I do find it funny that Zoe went the Channing Tatum route after her divorce and that has seemed to work for a few years now. Taylor and Travis feels like a similar move to an unexpected relationship.
Perhaps Travis’s odd fashion is giving Taylor more ideas to wear strange things…
IMHO: Her shows are entertaining but she doesn’t sing live for most of the songs – she’s signing to a backtrack. That would help save some energy to do the same show night after night. She doesn’t really dance much, just struts around the stage. I’ve seen other performers older than her work a lot harder on stage…
It’s kind of weird that we collectively stopped talking about her overusing her private jets. She’s using them like we use public transports.
I think that’s because the guy who used to track celeb private jets got kicked off twitter by Elon Musk. The Kardashian/Jenners used to get blasted for taking 30 minute plane rides. Now we hear nothing. Not like the behavior has stopped, just no one is reporting it anymore.
Unless it’s Harry and Meghan!
That’s interesting, I had no idea there was one person who was tracking celeb planes. Was that seriously a job?
You guys I just discovered this clip from one of the skits on the SNL he hosted and it’s pretty much killing me dead. I imagine it’s old news by now but I figure why not spread the joy 😉
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KN82P7P45Vo
Someone posted a link a few days ago, and I’ve watched it approximately 100 times since. It’s so funny!
Zoe looks different? But great to see Taylor with her girl squad. Particularly love her and Selena’s friendship.
Just FYI, Lenny Kravitz has referred to Taylor as “family,” so she and Zoe have been close for a while. Didn’t he also say three weeks ago how Zoe has written songs with/for Taylor? I could have sworn I saw that video pop up on the algorithm.
Zoe is a co-writer on Lavender Haze