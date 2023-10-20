Justin Timberlake dumped Britney via text, she ‘was comatose in Louisiana’

The New York Times got their hands on an advance copy of Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me. The Times says that they basically just persuaded a bookstore to sell them an early copy, I guess since the book comes out in a few days anyway. You can read the Times’ “big takeaways” from the book here. While TMZ and other outlets have been more focused on the Justin Timberlake gossip (I’m guilty of that too), the NYT makes it clear that Britney spends a lot of time talking about the conservatorship and all of the f–ked up things her father did to her. Some highlights from the NYT’s coverage:
Why she stopped fighting the conservatorship for years: At times over the years that followed, she pushed back privately, but ultimately her exhaustion and fear of losing access to her two young sons won out, she recalls in the book. “After being held down on a gurney,” the memoir reads, “I knew they could restrain my body any time they wanted to. And so I went along with it.” Spears adds, “My freedom in exchange for naps with my children — it was a trade I was willing to make.”
Justin Timberlake dumped her via text: Spears recounts her connection with Timberlake as magnetic and describes their breakup — which she said he initiated over text message — as leaving her “devastated” and fantasizing about quitting show business.
JT’s “Cry Me a River” music video: She recalls her reaction to the release of Timberlake’s music video “Cry Me a River,” in which, as she describes it, “a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain.” She viewed the media as portraying her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy,” she writes, when in reality: “I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”
That Diane Sawyer interview: After the breakup, Spears says, she felt forced by her father and her management team to participate in an interview with Diane Sawyer, during which Sawyer pressed her on what she did to Timberlake that caused him “so much pain.” Spears recalls that interview as a “breaking point” for her. “I felt like I had been exploited,” she writes, “set up in front of the whole world.”
Drugs/alcohol use: Of her time being photographed alongside celebrity peers like Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, Spears writes, “It was never as wild as the press made it out to be,” saying that she had no interest in hard drugs and “never had a drinking problem.” Instead, Spears describes her “drug of choice” as the ADHD medication Adderall, which “made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed.”
[From The NYT]
Ugh, that Diane Sawyer interview. Diane was really wrong for that. Did we know that Justin dumped her via text? I didn’t know that. But I remember vividly the “Cry Me a River” mess, where everyone was on Justin’s side and they treated Britney like a maneater who cheated on “poor Justin.” It should be noted that, at the time, there was pushback on that and people took sides. It wasn’t like Justin’s narrative was the only one out there.
Look, I can’t stand Justin Timberlake and I have a lot of sympathy for Britney. But he didn’t dump her via text—texts weren’t even around back then! Maybe email? Her publishers should have tried to get her to be accurate wherever possible.
Yeah I mean unless celebs had access to technology the rest of the world didn’t lol.
Also, I wonder why Britney never told her side of the story back then. Why was she protecting Justin? Was she hoping to get back together with him? Was someone pressuring her to keep quiet?
Ma’am. What are you talking about??? Of course text were around. And she and he probably had SideKicks or BlackBerry’s
Even if they just had pagers. You text using one of those!
Lmao right, I’m really confused how people don’t think there was texting then. I got my first cell phone in college in 2002 or 2003 and it was a Nextel and there was definitely texting.
I am Britney’s age and I had a cellphone in 2000 at 19 (an old school Nokia which I’m sure would still be working today!)
Yep. I met my ex husband in 1998 and I recall us txting each other.
@Girl_Ninja I cannot tell you how many times I laughed at your comment and can’t stop 😭
There was texting in 2002.
In high school when I graduated in 2001, I had a cell phone and it texted just fine. I couldn’t afford more than 10 texts a month, but I used ALLL TEN every month. I had to press the number 2 three times to type C, but darnitall, I had texts!
Text messaging has been around for 25 years. Just not as widespread back then as it is now. If I remember correctly it was first on Nokia phones
Lol texts were most definitely around at that time!
I don’t know how old you are but there absolutely was texting in 2002!!! I lived it.
I’m pretty sure they were. I was a student 98-01 and towards the end I had a mobile phone that could text. You could only store something like 5 messages but you could definitely text.
First text sent: 1992. Texting became popular: 1999. Brit and Timberlake break up: 2002.
Texting existed back then. It was pretty new but it existed.
I don’t understand this tendency to assert with one’s whole chest when one is wrong – texting was first available on phones owned by the public in 1993. It’s easily googlable.
I was wondering that too about there being text at that time but I’m not tech savvy and had a crap flip phone for years after the nice iPhones came out because I didn’t want to text just make phone calls but look at me now. The more that comes out about this book is just unimaginable to be happening to someone. It’s frightening that this could happen and by her family no less.
Text messages most certainly were around then! Sure we had to tap the numbers on our flip phones or nokias but we were able to text without looking! not the same as touchscreen sure but yes we were texting lol
Texts were definitely around. I remember texting my friends in the late 1990s(and lost all my prepaid money on just a few texts: that is how expensive they were).
Would like to note though that dumping via text or email was considered even more tacky back then than it is now. It was a relatively new thing and breakups happened in person and that was it. A telephone call was considered very tacky already, let alone a text.
Now people might go: “Yeah that is loser behavior. Next.”
Back then it was more like: “WTF HOW WHAT WHY via text??? How can someone do that?! OMG I have to tell everyone I ever met that this happened to someone.”
Would like to add that dumping someone via text is perfectly fine if you are scared of the other person.
Normal manners go out of the window when someone is a potential danger.
(this is meant in general, not at this particular case).
There was absolutely text messaging in 2002. I got my first Nokia cell phone in 1998 and sent texts on it. We didn’t have mini keyboards, we had to use the numeric keypad with each number representing 3 letters and you had to choose the right letter. It took forever but we were texting.
anything to not believe a woman I guess
I thought the same thing at first but i just looked up when text messaging first became widely used and and it said: “Over 250 billion texts were sent in 2002.” (If i remember correctly, Britney & Justin broke up in ‘02.) Then i thought back and i remember first texting people from my cell phone in 2003. And i’m a person who’s very slow to try/adapt to new technology. So if i was texting in 2003, i’m SURE that celebrities with access to the top technology, like Britney, were texting in 2002.
Also by 2001 Blackberries were a thing and they did have the full keyboard. I remember the date because I’m a New Yorker and it was a big deal that only Blackberries worked on 9/11, none of the other phones could dial out of the city. Britney is only a few years older than me and I was definitely texting people a lot by 2000.
Yes, texting was around in 2001-2002. We had our chunky Nokia phones that had texting capability.
Indeed. I had this very cheap prepaid phone in 1999 and it could text.
I think almost everyone in my school had a phone by then and they could all text. We didn’t do it much because texting was expensive.
By 2002 I would say it was already getting cheaper and had become a much more common thing. To people like Justin and Britney it must have been a mundane thing already.
I remember my Nokia! As clunky as it was, with (now) ancient technology, it was freaking unbreakable, unlike the phones I’ve gotten since (including a Blackberry at one point). When WW3 happens, cockroaches and Nokia phones will be all that survives.
There was, but it was newish and most people were still talking on the phone. There was the whole T9 thing that changed the game. What this tells me though is that in 2002, a break up via text was even more heartless and weak than it is today. If I got broken up with on ICQ back then I would have felt so dismissed. Basically an 00’s break up text is even less personal than a 20s.
@KN- There was texting back then ..what are talking about? I have had a cellphone since 2001…I have the same cell phone number today.
I hâte to tell you all, but texting originally started using the number pad on cell phones in the 90s. Cell phones spread really quickly in places with terrible wire telephone service. When I lived in Eastern Europe in the late 90s most younger people were already texting and not making calls. It was the thing to do already if you were chic.
Jesus Christ, what a pile on! You people really like to tell people they’re wrong. How did I assert “with my whole chest”?? I made a mild comment! So I was wrong! No one I knew texted back then and I’m in my forties. It wasn’t a common way of communicating casually the way it is now. But okay, it existed!
I know right? It’s like ok one or two people corrected you…fine. But hot damn, do people really need to pile on you like that?
Cry me a river.
Seriously obsessed with the, ‘when did texting start?’, business. Who knew that would trigger a landslide of ‘oh noesssss’? People just love to be right and correct someone else. Sorry you got piled on today. Not cool.
Well, if that was the case you could’ve just said something like, “I didn’t know that texting existed back then”, but instead you pretended to speak with authority on something that most of the people replying to you know to be untrue, based on their own lived experiences. Also, I think that you got the reaction that you did because your comment comes across as yet another bad faith argument to try to paint Britney as some sort of compulsive liar any time she opens her mouth, and a lot of people are getting tired of it at this point.
They broke up on spring 2002 didn’t they? Text was around then. I was in grad school in 2000 and used it all the time then.
I was a 15 year old in 2000 (in rural Ireland, too) and I was flat-out texting my boyfriend so… yes, it did exist.
Oh I feel old. There were most definitely texts then. Remember Blackberries? And flip phones that you had to push the same number multiple times to get the right letter? And Paris Hilton had some kind of phone with a whole keyboard on it… what was that called… a sidekick?
SMS WASN’T AVAILABLE AT THE TIME?
There was texting way back in 2001. I had a nextel w/ text abilities & it was a walkie talky with anyone else who had one. It was awesome. I miss that phone/service. It worked in Mexico too w/o any extra charge.
I googled it: when did cell phone texting begin “1992 It’s been over 25 years since the first text message was sent in 1992. Text messaging is now an integral part of day-to-day communications. We now send 23 billion text messages every day.”
I’m sure they were victims in their own right too, but journalists like Diane Sawyer and Barbra Walters played a HUGE role in the exploitation of young, famous women in the early aughts.
It seemed less creepy to have an older woman prying about virginity and plastic surgery on national television, but they were just as slut-shamy and misogynistic as the rest of the tabloids.
Yes, looking back it’s just so so wrong.
I feel guilty I wasn’t questioning those narratives back then.
I was refreshing Perez Hilton all day at my little job, and I couldn’t wait for Us Weekly to show up in the mail each week. I was definitely part of the problem back then.
When Britney did Star Search, she was not even 8 or 9 years old. Ed told her she had beautiful eyes and asked her if she had a boyfriend. Men were doing this too, not just women. The culture was really effed up then, and still is today to some extent.
No we did have text but it wasnt widely used. Remember at that time paris was always texting on her motorolla or her sidekick? Texting was already used very commonly in europe
I was already sending texts in 2001 in Brazil. I’m sure a worldwide famous celebrity must have had access to this technology much earlier.
yeah, I worked in a technology company in 1994. They were able to do instant chat back then. It was rudimentary but it worked.
Interesting that is how she dumped Kevin Federline while he was out trying to promote his awful rap album. There is a video of him being interviewed by MTV and he receives a text and his face looks devastated for a moment.
Happy she got to pay it forward.
PopoZão, anyone? Considering how he treated her during their brief time together, he deserved it. Used her for her money and fame and, according to one gossip source, he told his friends that he was going to “ride the gravy train until the wheels come off.” This was when they first got together. Kevin “father of the year” is PURE. TRASH.
yup, he was never interested in any of his kids until his music career flopped. He got too fat to dance And realized they were going to be his only source of income. Then all of a sudden he ‘stepped up’. meh, all self-serving parasites that attached to her through the years.
I bet he’s s*itting bricks right now. I’m glad she’s getting her truth out there.
I am so happy for Brittney that after years of being manipulated and controlled and vilified, she finally has her own power and agency to tell her own story in her own words.
I’m so glad there are only like 10 total photos of me with my assorted exes. Gawd it would suck to have to see that all the time. I don’t think I have any with my ex husband – It never happened. It was all a bad dream…
Barbara Walters, Diane Sawyer, Katie Couric… was it a product of the time or their personalities that made them treat other women so poorly?
Those ladies had to be hard as nails to get to the top of that cut-throat business and be willing to turn a blind eye to a lot. Anyone like that is not going to have a nice personality.
I don’t think any of women you listed were secretly angels but I am sure they had men either coming up with some of their questions with them or more importantly male producers pushing them to ask the “juicy stuff” read: hurtful, private information. It was on purpose that a woman interviewer was chosen. One reason why was so she could be the fall guy if there WAS any backlash against the program. If Britney looks bad- that’s a woman. If Diane looks bad- oh look another woman. Either way the audience disliked a woman. What I didn’t see was a male interviewer say to Justin and the producer of his album and the director of his music video was “Aren’t you all being a little hard on Britney? Why air your dirty laundry? This isn’t a public matter.” Now that I would have liked to see.
While the male producer/female anchor was prevalent in journalism and largely still exists today, by the time one gets to be a recognized name-brand anchor like Katie Couric, Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer, those producers are not controlling you or the tenor of your interviews. These women had shows built around them and everybody in their field knew it. In some cases, these women were producing or executive producing their own specials. I think that there comes a time when we must let women shoulder the responsibilities for their own actions the same way that they gratefully accepted the benefits of name recognition and the high earnings.
The more I read about this the more I loathe JT.
Also the fact the abortion was performed AT HOME and Britney said it was very painful. This f*cker went on and made her the villain after that?
I wouldn’t be surprised if her parents were the ones who got her the abortion pills. Through shady connections. Jamie Lynn said her family heavily pressured her to get an abortion as it would be bad for her career.
I can’t believe she went through that with no Doctor’s care. It’s reckless and dangerous. Now it makes sense why she was so manic to get pregnant with Kevin. And he was happy to oblige for the free meal tickets it gave him.
JT is a scumbag. He doesn’t have a good track record with women. Look how he was fine to let Janet Jackson almost lose her career over a move he could’ve stood up for her and taken accountability for. I believe Brit.