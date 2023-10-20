King Charles won’t get a ‘Christmas cuddle’ from his ‘absent’ Sussex grandkids

Following King Charles’s coronation, a profound sense of gloom set in with the British/royal media. The coronation was the last “big event” to hold over the heads of Prince Harry and Meghan. It was the last big thing for a soap opera narrative about “will they come, will they be invited, will their invitations be withdrawn.” The same media tried, in vain, to do the same thing with the QEII death-anniversary, like Harry and Meghan *must* show up to honor QEII. For a second, I thought they would try to make “King Charles’s 75th birthday” in November into the next big thing too, like “will Harry be invited to his father’s birthday party??” They seem to have given up that storyline, I think because it’s not clear that there will be a big birthday party. So what’s next? Ah, Christmas. Nevermind that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have never spent the Christmas holiday in the UK, so why would they start now, the same year King Charles evicted his grandchildren from their safe and secure British home?
Royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop told The Mirror: “Christmas is coming and we want Meghan and Harry to inject the Windsor brand with a bit of Transatlantic tension. But don’t hold your breath, just as Harry was a no-show at Balmoral this summer it is unlikely that he’ll grace Sandringham with his presence. Far from buying a penthouse near London, it doesn’t even look like King Charles will get a Christmas cuddle with those absent grandchildren.”
There has been speculation that Harry is missing being in the UK and may be looking for a property close to London where he can stay when in the country. However it seems like he will not be asking his father for any help, particularly as he and Meghan were evicted from their UK home Frogmore Cottage by the King earlier this year.
Dr Dunlop believes the “subtext” of these rumours is “marital tension” between Harry and Meghan, as he seems less than enthralled by the Hollywood lifestyle she loves.
So deliciously salty. Harry and Meghan are going to decorate their Christmas tree in their Montecito mansion and they’ll spend the holiday watching their kids open Christmas presents, then they’ll go for a walk by the beach and Meghan will cook. It will be amazing and they’re building their own holiday traditions, as they have been doing for the past four years, far away from the salt drama. And if Charles wanted to see his grandkids for his birthday or Christmas, he probably shouldn’t have been such a despicable a–hole.
Planes fly in all directions King Kranky
king kranky! LOL!
As a fellow CA Central Coaster, I was just about to point out that Christmas in Santa Barbara/Montecito would be WAY more pleasant than Christmas in England, and maybe he should look into visiting.
Especially since we now know there’s no reason the BRF can’t come to America, what with Pegs trying to conquer it and all…
Good lord, the King looks three sheets to the wind in that top pic. Cam still vibing off the fumes from the night before. Overheard: “We were drunk through most of it!”
yeah, whenever we see clips of Harry out and about in California, either in their docuseries or the rare paparazzi shot, he looks miserable and like he hates California. I mean did you all see him dancing at that Beyonce concert?!?!? he HATES his new life!!!!!!
Charles could cudddle those kids if he took his butt to California 🤷♀️🤷♀️
I laughed at “Christmas cuddle.” The closest he’s come to cuddling any of his grandkids is when he dangled George on his knee in that family picture. There’s not a sentimental grandfatherly bone in his body.
He placed Charlotte all the way on the other side in that family portrait paying attention to the male grandchildren.
Chuck D’Tird didn’t even cuddle Harry when he told him Diana died. Why would he want to touch Harry’s children? (He’d have to take those besmirched hands back to His Holy Royal Horsefaced Consort.)
Tessa Dunlop (Dr? really) sounds like she’s willfully ignorant. There is zero reference to her work being published in any scholarly journal. She’s written a few books for popular consumption, but those don’t go through academic review process. She sounds like a TV personality hanging with the rest of britmedia.
Her doctorate was “examining Romania’s international identity during World War 1”. Sure Tessa, that makes you a royal expert. The one thing she did right was go after Laurence Fox on Sky TV and skewer him for his idiotic, misogynistic rant with Dan Wootton when they insulted a female journalist. Other than that, she knows nothing and her opinions on the Sussexes are nothing more than frivolous conjecture.
Ugh. There is absolutely no evidence of marital tension. Nothing except bitter royal hacks making it up. It’s so bottom of the barrel. Dr. Tessa is making it up. I’d love to know what proof she has to make such a claim.
Tessie has “rumours” from which she gleans “subtext.” How many PhDs do you know who do that? She sounds idiotic.
They’re busy prepping for preschool exams.
Everybody knows that American transitional kinder programs are very competitive.
This is absurd.
Chuck, you evicted your grandchildren from their safe home in England. I would be shocked if you got a Christmas card, shut up about a cuddle.
Yep, they’re not absent. He evicted them! And no child would want to cuddle him. I’m just glad they won’t be forced to.
A cuddle? Does Chuckles know how to cuddle? I doubt it. Chuckles will have to do without the son he betrayed on every level. Maybe Horsilla will share her stall and he can brush her mane and tail and if he is lucky she will share her gin and oats. Merry Christmas Chuckles💩.
ROTFL! You guys are choosing violence today; seriously I only have so much time for penance.
Sister Mary Alacoque would not be pleased with me right now.
Because of yesterday’s article about Queen Maxima, I looked back at when she got engaged to the now Dutch King.
This is where the then-Queen Beatrix and her husband prince Claus welcomed her into the family.
It reminded me of how Meghan probably never remotely got anything like that:
https://youtu.be/0u7DVf9SUaY?si=ywvWRJdJ3_eAB7_O&t=316
(Claus had only about 1.5 years to live after this, which is why he might look a bit awkward and unhealthy, but he was always much warmer and gentle than let’s say Prince Philip).
OMG, Flowerlake! Actual physical affection among royals. Humanizes them. Maybe they could give lessons to the stuffy, stiff Windsors. And, yes, Claus did not look or act well.
@Brassy Rebel
Yeah, if the Windors would learn that, they would probably be spared lots of family rifts and issues.
Looking back at it, I still feel for Claus watching him in ill health. He was always a quite unassuming person and became quite popular in the Netherlands.
This despite him being German, and lots of people not wanting a German member of the Royal Family when they first got married, since memories of the war were still fresh.
One funny thing he did during a speech was decide that ties were useless and uncomfortable. He took it off, waved it around and threw it away. A bit random, but still makes me laugh thinking about it 😀
I watched the wedding after the engagement one, it was so sweet I couldn’t stop smiling.
There was so much joy and love in that wedding.
The difference between the dutch monarchy and the Windsors is stark.
And again-if he cared about his son and his grandchildren he would not have evicted them from their home in England. Mind boggling that these articles get written.
From what I read, QE2’s Christmas tradition was very stuffy, formal and not fun. With the exception of the gag gifting… however, from a kid’s point of view, William’s kids would probably enjoy Christmas at Uncle Harry and Auntie Meghan’s infinitely better!
Nothing says Christmas like weighing in before and after dinner, right? Poor Diana.
William’s children are 10, 8 and 5, so they are old enough to understand. Why do you think they would have fun with Harry and Meghan after their parents poisoned their minds? Harry is their uncle in name only, just as William is Archie and Lili’s uncle in name only.
Exactly, at their last polo match only little Louis who was still young enough to be innocent and playful went over to play with Archie in the way young children do. The two older Cambridge children maintained their distance, as did Kate. So, the older ones were old enough to mirror their mother’s actions.
Awwh, poor thing. My heart bleeds. These would be the grandchildren he evicted from the home H’s grandmother gifted him, that he paid millions to renovate? The grandchildren whose security he pulled, leaked their location in hopes of what? These would be the grandchildren who he would not recognize if he saw them on the street, one of whom he didnt even bother to acknowledge, much less show up for her christening? These would be the granchildren whose titles he held hostage for months. (Yes, I know, H&M were probably deciding what they want to do about these, but…). Anyway, chile, please, aint no body got time for your nonesense. Miss me with your concerns.
BTW, what happened to his lips?
Doesn’t it look in that picture like he’s wearing Camilla’s same shade of lipgloss?
I thought it looked like someone had pulled all his teeth, a la Bumble from that Rankin-Bass Rudolph show.
It’s all over his chin too. He looks like a toddler who just smashed-faced a plate of spaghetti, whose mom just wiped his face but it’s still stained red!
Upchuck is a stranger to Archie and Lili. Harry seem to be loving his freedom to be his own man and having his own money to me but why would I believe my lying eyes after seeing him dancing at Beyoncé’s concert and going to soccer game.
Dont forget snogging his beautiful, smart and talented wife, behind is mother-in-law’s back!
Charles could have “cuddled” with A&L at Lili’s christening or at her BD party when they were in the UK. He could have let them keep a home where they were paying tenants and “cuddled” them whenever they visited. Or maybe it is “protocol” to only “cuddle” at Christmas? KC has made it obvious he isn’t interested in A&L. The interest lies with the BM who want to see them paraded out with the rest of the family.
She says it right out of the gate!
“Christmas is coming and we want Meghan and Harry to inject the Windsor brand with a bit of Transatlantic tension.”
Oh, is that what you want? I’m sure Harry and Meghan will get right on that.
Poor little King of Nothing. Dude if you cared (I don’t think he does this is just the press) he could have stopped this at any point. His grandkids literally don’t know him and I am happy at least they escaped that pleasure
Every time I see that photo of Meg sipping her tea in the cup with the “Black Regal” china pattern, I lol 😂
This is the BM desparate for the Sussexes to be there for the Christmas church walk for clicks and content. Those kids are not there for Royal Bad Grandpa it’s his fault.
Charles couldn’t care less about those babies- and it shows. And Meghan & Harry aren’t thinking about Charles or that musty island – on Christmas or any other day.
Yeah this makes sense – take away their security then their home forcing them to travel via unsafe means and stay in accommodation you provide where they are sold out for a photo op or ‘much worse’.
What a silly little man Chuckles is.
Also gonna guess the Rota is pressuring him to procure H&M for their circulation figures.
Who wants a cuddle from sausage crab claws? Shudder.
I would have to fight not to gag hearing him say give us a cuddle. Shudder.
Is Charles barred from the US? He can fly to California. Also, how much press would he get if the loving doting father and grandfather (eyeroll) flew all the way across an ocean to see his grandbabies and was DENIED??!?! He and the British press would eat for a year on that alone.
This is the press talking rather than Charles or the Palace. The press are so desperate for Harry and Meghan to go to the UK for Christmas. They should have thought of that before the smeared and abused Harry and Meghan.
“Hollywood lifestyle?” Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, which is a good two hours from Los Angeles. Harry looked absolutely miserable when he went to see Messi play or when he went to the Beyonce concert with Meghan and his mother-in-law.
Yes, why, why, why won’t the Sussex children visit Grandpa Ebenezer, that “grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous, old sinner,” at Christmastime?
LMAO they want Harry to be miserable so badly. The British tabloids have no idea what happy and content looks like so there is that.
Also this isn’t the first Christmas the Sussexes have spent away from the UK so what even is this non-story lol. UK tabloids and their continued obsession with all things Harry and Meghan, while the couple silently goes about their business.
Charles took Frogmore then wonders why they don’t visit? Everyone knows why.
“The Hollywood lifestyle she loves”? FFS, Meghan practically disappears from the public eye for long stretches without a second thought! What the hell are they on about?
What a weird hash of an article. First, if H&M show up there’ll be transatlantic tension, but then so sad that Charles won’t get cuddles. And then outright saying that Charles evicted H&M from Frogmore, and then fetching up at the “subtext” that this all means marital trouble. It’s like a cut and paste from several pieces with no care that the sentences make sense together.
The “transatlantic tension” just gives the game away. They want H&M there so they can talk about all the problems behind the scenes and all the family drama.
Exactly, the BM are salivating for transatlantic tension – all the rest of the article is just gibberish and filler.
‘Cuddles??? With that horrible, ugly old man?? Oh, please daddy noooooo’!!!
I’m sure A&L are too well-brought up to actually say this aloud but I’m sure that is what most children would think.
Those children would have nightmares about this.
“Royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop”
Would she happen to be the one grifter who appeared with a deranger, Taz ?, on that person’s YouTube channel the other day?
Dr Tessa Dunlop must truly be a world-renowned expert if she can see “marital tension” between Harry and Meghan because of someone something somewhere Hollywood. I mean, we all saw the marital… whatever at the IGs and everywhere else they’ve recently appeared.
And if I were either A or L, I’d run away screaming from that pile of Chuck if he’d so much as try to come near me, much less attempt to cuddle. He looks like he’s planning to audition for some sort of Halloween jump scare sooner or later.
Noticed Tessie’s CV was woefully thin.
WDr Dunlop believes the “subtext” of these rumours is “marital tension” between Harry and Meghan, as he seems less than enthralled by the Hollywood lifestyle she loves.”
The same Harry who partied at Courtney Cox while in Los Angeles years ago? The same Harry that played pool naked in Las Vegas? The same Harry who was just at a the MLS match to watch Messi? Who was chatting with Leo, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell? Yeah, he sure does hate it here.
The Family who sits around trashing talking Harry and Meghan the Family who allow the British establishment and royal reporters to openly admit to wanting to physical assault archie compared archie to a monkey . The family who say nothing when one of Camilla best friend report friend openly talked about wanting to stripper Meghan naked and have people throw feces at her . The same family who questions about archie skin color everyone knows the royal family doesn’t give a damn about archie or Lilly and Charles has never been a grandfather to them he was cruelly evil towards their parents .
Oh good now they’re going to get that same story out every christmas.
Everything we know about Christmas with the Windsors makes it sound like a punishment. Even William and Kate were known to skip it when the queen was alive, preferring to go to Bucklebury or just appear for the Christmas church walk. Even Camilla has her own family to see. Andrew will probably be there though! His schedule is wide open…
I wonder if that is really the reason for this story – poor Charles, alone in his vast castle at Christmas, all because of the consequences of his own actions!
I think you just nailed what Christmas in England is going to look like from now on. Absolutely miserable members of the family, and Pedo, pea-cocking that he gets to walk in front of cameras with the rest of the Windsors on the way to church.
Feliz Navidad, Saltines!
Fu*k Tessa Dunlop and her usual 💩 stirring. I’m sure Harry does miss somethings about being in the UK – he mentioned the crazy family get togethers in the documentary – that doesn’t equate to wanting to buy somewhere or spending more time here.
You forgot the part where they will drag papa Markle out so he can cry about not seeing the kids either and say he and chucky are the same poor estranged granpas.
Love your handle, Louislitt!
The marital tension they’re “feeling” is between the Wails. There’s no way the Midds will be able to tag along at Sandringham and I staunchly believe now there is no way Will will consent to every other Christmas (one at Sandringham and the next at Bucklebury). Kate can’t lean on Mummy and conspire with her maternal overlord to keep herself in a safe space on the path to be QUEEEEEEEEEEEN!!! Like everyone has said, the very fact that the Midd bankruptcy disaster has made it to the front pages is a clear clue that the Whiny-dors are done with them.
The man doesn’t deserve a smell of a good fart. He’s a monster. A useless, tax-funded monster. And I’ve never even heard this term, “Christmas cuddle.” WTF?
Dogshit Charlie is still pandering to his rabid, racist subjects. It might be good PR for Charles to have some contact with the Sussex children but to actually interact with them would be an acknowledgment that they’re legitimate members of his family. The Firm has tried to ignore those kids since they were born, but Charles’ accession to the throne automatically made them Prince/Princess. The RF keeps hoping that this situation will be corrected – ie. Harry abandons his children (or by some evil they are unalived) – so that the line of succession returns to lily white again.
Being in old dusty cold as hell castles built on exploitation while dealing with rascist & sexist micro-aggressions and a family that has the warmth of cold salmon is EXACTLY what Harry ran away from…I KNOW Harry feels JOY everyday for being able to live the life his Mama wanted❣️
So happy that those innocent kiddos won’t be subjected to that, or exposed to any of those awful people.
It’s so funny that it was HARRY who was seen laughing and chopping it up with Leonardo Dicaprio and Will Ferrell at that Messi match in LA last month but these morons are still obsessively pushing this narrative that Meghan is obsessed with Hollywood and Harry hates! it! so! much!
The reality of the situation is that the Sussexes don’t live in Hollywood! They live 2 hrs away in a quiet community with some extremely wealthy yet relatively low key friends around them there and they drop down into LA for work and to go to fun events every once in a while and when they do any A-Lister in the building is clamoring to talk with them because, as much as it hurts the UK press to admit ut, they are A-listers. Will Ferell was gushing over Harry when a reporter at the game asked him about it and seemed gobsmacked that he’d talk to him. WILL FERRELL Kerry Washington posted that pic of her, Meghan, and Kelly multiple times on IG, had been vocally supportive of Meghan in the past and admitted in a recent interview that she read and loved Spare.
And whose fault is that, Charles, you backstabbing bitch? You did the MOST to drive Harry and his whole family away, even to their deaths by secretly removing their security. Don’t you DARE seek pity because YOU are the monster who caused all the trauma. POS.
Charles doesn’t care/ want to see Archie and Lili. It’s just the royal reporters are so desperate to see the Sussexes’ children because William’s children are just as boring as their parents. Also, even if we assume that Archie and Lili might meet Charles in the future (this will never happen but just an assumption) they won’t “cuddle” him because they don’t know him and he’s an ugly old man I’m sure they will be so scared to even approach him.
This is pretty humorous. Halloween isn’t even here yet and they’re already talking about Christmas. We should all get some popcorn and watch as the bm try to outdo each other.
Things that make you go Hmmm? What the hell is wrong with Charles lips? And why does he look like Count Dracula?
Dorian Grey, baby. Dorian Grey. He’s slowly morphing into what his soul looks like and it ain’t pretty.
Dr. Tessa, I mistakenly thought once upon a time, was a pretty level-headed “royal expert”, now she’s as batshit deranged as the rest of the rats.
Thank you, Kaiser. Charles is an A-hole!
He never wanted a cuddle from the Sussex children. In the one picture he took with Harry at Archie’s Christening, he looked like someone held a gun on him to pose. Archie has never spent a Christmas in the UK. Lilibet’s first and only visit was in June 2021, and Granpa made a point not to be available. He evicted them from their home. If he looks like he does in the photo, the children would be afraid of him. He favors Granpa from the Adams Family.
The fact that Harry and Meghan are exposed to the Hollywood lifestyle gives the Clowns With a Press Pass heartburn. Harry is out and about in California more than his wife, who, according to the author, loves Hollywood.
Bottom line: they need photos, inside palace sources, and gossip. It’s become increasingly difficult to make up stories daily, though they refuse to surrender.
Lili was born in June 2021. She traveled with her family to the UK in June 2022 and spent only four days there.
How can any royal expert claim to be telling the truth when they have had no indepth contact with any of the people they write about. Courtiers etc seem to be a nasty lot. Most of what is said seems to be purely assumptions based on how much money will they get paid to have their gossip published….. Observing someone from a distance does not make a story of reality. If Charles is so sad about his grandchildren, why does he do nothing to solve the problem. Private jets and helicopters seem very prevalent in the BRF, why not visit them in Montecito.
Grandparents are NOT entitled to their grandchildren. You can’t be a half assed dad and expect access to your grandkids.
Thats just what we can confirm on record.