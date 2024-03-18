Royal ally: The Rose Hanbury rumors will be ‘cruel & regrettable with hindsight’

We really should thank Stephen Colbert – his three-minute monologue last Tuesday on Rose Hanbury and Prince William has got everyone running scared. Colbert brought up the five-year-old rumors about William and Rose’s alleged affair, and now millions of people are learning everything they can about all of the people involved. Twitter sleuths have got everything: the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley’s alleged lavender marriage, the paternity rumors about Rose’s children, David Rocksavage’s friendship with a Francois Marie Banier, and on and on. All of these explainer pieces and TikToks are being churned out, all while the British media refuses to touch any of the gossip in print or anywhere else.
Hilariously, last week, the Telegraph noted in their coverage of Colbert’s monologue that the Late Show did not “warn” the palace about the Rose Hanbury jokes. This has caused some wonderfully patriotic tweets from Americans, pointing out that Americans don’t have to warn the Windsors about jack sh-t. It’s an open question if this can be sustained, or whether Kensington Palace will be able to successfully bury all of the affair stories yet again, like they sort of did in 2019. After reading a lot of palace-approved coverage in the British media over the weekend, it’s clear that KP is framing the whole “William has a wandering sceptre” issue as “this is so hurtful to William and Catherine, won’t anyone think of their poor children.” Speaking of, a notable royal ally has chimed in, and Piers Morgan backed her up:
“…Especially the Stephen Colbert material are going to seem cruel & regrettable with hindsight.” See, I actually do think that some of the more macabre jokes about Kate’s health will age poorly when all is said and done. But “the Colbert material” is fair game, especially given the lengthy history of what William has done to cover up his alleged affairs and bad behavior. And Piers Morgan quote-tweeting is particularly infuriating – this is a man who has spread all manner of lies, nastiness and racism on the Duchess of Sussex because Meghan was never a “real person” to him. The racist double-standards at play throughout this whole fiasco have really been something to witness.
Meghan and harry are real people and yet subject to hurtful comments by some in the media.yet no hand wringing over that
Exactly, Meghan and her children were not treated as real people at any point by these vipers.
Blah, blah,blah hurtful to W&K feelings, won’t someone think of their children, yet William has never denied the affair at any point.
The BM has behaved callously towards Meghan and her children for years. They’ve spoken cruelly when she’s done absolutely nothing. The BM has been modeling a lack of empathy for years, particularly towards women. Sticking up for one woman while burying another is not a good look. It makes jemima Khan and piers Morgan’s words mean nothing. Less than nothing.
Current headline under royals in the Fail:
“Meghan Markle shares the same ‘narcissistic and controlling’ quality as Wallis Simpson and also married a similarly ‘weak’ man, Royal biographer claims”
They’re still using Meg as deflection. The hypocrisy is crazy obvious.
THIIS. It took this long for anyone in mainstream media to say anything about this issue; but all the abuse of Harry and Meghan (especially Meghan) originates with British mainstream media. I for one, believe that they did have any affair, but it ended a long time ago. I do believe that he’s since moved on other(s).
The racist double standards are so fcuking infuriating. All of those people (rota rats, royal allies, regular people) who are begging for peace and privacy for Keen, Pegs, and their children – but who didn’t say a word when a pregnant Meghan was almost driven to suicide, or the Sussex children were abused in the press, or articles written stirring up hate and violence toward Meghan, or when she had to suffer through countless articles about ‘we pay, you pose,’ or was abused HOURLY online, or was thrown to the wolves by her own husband’s powerful family – can all go to hell.
The very same people demanding privacy for Keen are the ones who created this rabid atmosphere by treating Meghan the way they did. By not recognizing her humanity. By not advocating for her peace and privacy, as a married in royal or a mother or a fucking human being. By making money off of her abuse by writing thousand and thousands of nasty articles about her, to this day! So, seriously, “you and your mother and your sister and your job, everybody but your dog, you can all fuck off.”
I dont believe at the time but one twitter account was right about kate dyeing her children hair. Look at the coronation photo above which was taken during june i guess and all of her kids hair looks brown but somehow it changes to lemon blond. what a fraud.
She’s coloured the kids hair for years. She dyes or streaks blonde. It’s the height of narcissism.
Not to defend Kate, but I don’t think she dyes her kids’ hair. I live in the NLs and a lot of kids are blond. What I noticed is that the kids get progressively darker (in nursery school you have a lot of light blond kids, but they graduate high school dark blond to brown). During the summer it’s normal for Dutch people to travel to sunny places: the kids come back to school with hair sometimes much lighter, sometimes streaked than before vacation. If these kids are going to Jordan, Mustique, Spain or the like, their hair will lighten in the sun.
I tend to agree here. My kid’s hair is wildly different when he’s in the sun a lot versus staying indoors. Goes from tow headed to medium brown and back again.
Those aren’t sun streaks that’s professional.
NO WHAT IS CRUEL and UNFORGIVABLE is what they said about Meghan and her children – CHILDREN. As well as how the Sussex family has been treated. Will, Kate and the Chumbawamaba couple – these are grown ass adults who have inherited money or live off public coffers – fair game.
People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. I’m not sure this is fair to Rose. But considering the RR’s constant attacks on Meghan and her un/born children, this seems way too precious. Piers Morgan of all people is not the one who should be saying anything given his past actions.
ML – I get what you’re saying about Rose, but she did have an affair (allegedly) with a married man who is the next king! So she had to know what she was potentially getting into. How could that not come with publicity and scrutiny? And not only that, she seems – to this day – to be getting more protection by Pegs than his own wife. I know it’s different because Keen wasn’t a teenager when she got married, but it’s giving shades of C&C with the wife sacrificed to protect the mistress.
That spelling/pronunciation gave me a good chuckle. Thank you. I love that Americans don’t seem to give a rat’s tail about their precious titles.
Colbert deserves the accolades on that one, and I too love it. And that is how I will forever refer to them: Marching Band of Chambawamba. LOL.
So what do they know about Kate to think these jokes will be cruel in hindsight?
Social media works both ways. They put a crap ton of hurtful stuff out about the Sussexes so to bad so sad if your Rose rumors got out.
Mary Pester got me all worked up yesterday with her Lucy reference. Now I’m thinking KP lowkey doesn’t mind that the Rose roumors keep surfacing because they distract from the current mistress/es.
100%, I think it’s important to remember that the entire reason Rose (and her husband) is in Will’s orbit is because of the Cholmondeley family’s close ties with the crown – it’s literally their family duty to support the monarchy, and taking the fall for an unsavory news story is potentially what that looks like in the modern era.
That tweet about dumping tea is hilarious.
You know what’s cruel? Actually having an affair.
The dumpling tea tweet was hilarious – a play on words brilliantly executed.
Can we just get a post with the best tweets you saw while writing this story lol that would be amazing
The Celebitchy motto: “not warning you people that we’ll be dumpin your tea is like our whole thing” 🤣
As time rambles on what will be remembered is how untrustworthy KP and William are. The sympathy for Kate is vanishing daily as more doctored vengeful pictures are exposed. In addition, double standards are being examined more carefully and the whole of the British establishment and reporters are being outed as mean and vindictive without and ounce of integrity. The royals are getting what they craved publicity but of the worst kind. It will be harder to take them seriously.
I know it’s not the point now, but Francois Marie Banier is still welcome in rich people circles??? Let’s crowdfund a netflix subscription for Rocksavage. And Rose should count the vases in Houghton Hall, because that man has been proven to steal anything that moves.
I would bet that all this exposure is leading more people to Rose’s SM and to visit and tour their house. She may be making good money off of this.
Nah. The Rose Hanbury story is such a perfect encapsulation of royal reporter hypocrisy and how the palaces circled the wagons 5 years ago to protect William – while throwing H&M under the bus.
That’s the “value” in the rose rumors – not whether William actually had an affair, but how the palace and the press protected him. I’ve seen the clip from the docuseries so many times now, where Harry says “they were willing to lie to protect my brother, but wouldn’t tell the truth to protect us.” That’s what people are taking away from this fiasco – how KP protects W&K and uses privacy as a sword to strike down any legitimate questions about what is actually going on in their taxpayer funded lives, but was happy to use that same privacy sword to encourage and enable attacks on H&M (attacks that are still ongoing.)
If their latest PR is true and Kate is being seen out and looking healthy, what will people be regretting? Are they going to drop some big news as to what everything was about and say she was suicidal? Will the media all mock her and claim she is lying like they did Meghan? If they have no proof, they are certainly setting themselves up for anything to be viewed with skepticism.
How has it turned so quickly from
‘Kate is fine, how dare you question this’ to
‘Clearly everything is fine, here is her sister in a bikini!’ to
‘Happy Mother’s Day, no wait…’ to
‘Kate’s situation is serious, how very dare you’ to
‘Yay! She’s browsing a farm store! Trust us!’
When will some grownups straighten KP out?
Lol…. current Fail story:
“Prince William is ‘hurt’ after seeing ‘Kate Middleton hounded like his mother Princess Diana was’, royal expert claims” subheading:
“Protective of his wife”
They are trying sooooo hard.
Almost 5 years ago, they sold H&M to the tabloids (specifically to Dan Wooten) to bury this affair story with Rose, now the truth is finally known to the public in a strange turn of events. I never thought this is how the all the lies will come to the surface. Will dropped from his godfather’s memorial and the dam burst. I always thought how no one is seeing what we all are seeing for years. Apparently the answer is because no one cared to look before. Now, when you look at it, the palace, the british media, everyone is seeing the lies, the cruelty of these people.