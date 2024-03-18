Royal ally: The Rose Hanbury rumors will be ‘cruel & regrettable with hindsight’

We really should thank Stephen Colbert – his three-minute monologue last Tuesday on Rose Hanbury and Prince William has got everyone running scared. Colbert brought up the five-year-old rumors about William and Rose’s alleged affair, and now millions of people are learning everything they can about all of the people involved. Twitter sleuths have got everything: the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley’s alleged lavender marriage, the paternity rumors about Rose’s children, David Rocksavage’s friendship with a Francois Marie Banier, and on and on. All of these explainer pieces and TikToks are being churned out, all while the British media refuses to touch any of the gossip in print or anywhere else.

Hilariously, last week, the Telegraph noted in their coverage of Colbert’s monologue that the Late Show did not “warn” the palace about the Rose Hanbury jokes. This has caused some wonderfully patriotic tweets from Americans, pointing out that Americans don’t have to warn the Windsors about jack sh-t. It’s an open question if this can be sustained, or whether Kensington Palace will be able to successfully bury all of the affair stories yet again, like they sort of did in 2019. After reading a lot of palace-approved coverage in the British media over the weekend, it’s clear that KP is framing the whole “William has a wandering sceptre” issue as “this is so hurtful to William and Catherine, won’t anyone think of their poor children.” Speaking of, a notable royal ally has chimed in, and Piers Morgan backed her up:

“…Especially the Stephen Colbert material are going to seem cruel & regrettable with hindsight.” See, I actually do think that some of the more macabre jokes about Kate’s health will age poorly when all is said and done. But “the Colbert material” is fair game, especially given the lengthy history of what William has done to cover up his alleged affairs and bad behavior. And Piers Morgan quote-tweeting is particularly infuriating – this is a man who has spread all manner of lies, nastiness and racism on the Duchess of Sussex because Meghan was never a “real person” to him. The racist double-standards at play throughout this whole fiasco have really been something to witness.

not warning you people that we’ll be dumpin your tea is like our whole thing https://t.co/79InOdHA1i — shy-hulud (@AriWRees) March 15, 2024