Kay: King Charles’s circle refers to Prince William as the ’10am to 4pm’ prince

On Saturday, the Daily Mail published an “interesting” piece by Richard Kay, one of their relatively old-guard royal reporters/commentators. Kay reflected on last week’s royal catastrophes and lies, mostly coming from Kensington Palace’s in-house clowns. Kay’s piece is called, “If the Royal family is not quite at the 11th hour… it is perilously close: An impassioned warning from RICHARD KAY that can’t be ignored.” As Omid Scobie tweeted, “One might even say we have reached the endgame…” LOL. Just FYI, the Mail littered the piece with photos of Prince Harry and Meghan, two people who have not lived in the UK in over four years and who have nothing to do with the current royal clownery. Still, Kay takes some real shots at Prince William and someone quite notable in King Charles’s inner circle. Some highlights from the Mail:
The Mother’s Day Frankenphoto debacle: Kate’s admission that she had doctored the photograph, and her apology for doing so, were the latest self-inflicted wound by the House of Windsor, for which trust and integrity are fundamental commodities… the overriding impression is bleak. The photograph issue, while small in itself, nevertheless exposed tensions that lie close to the surface in the family, as well as the fragility of an institution that for decades seemed impervious to any external threat.
Endgame: But if we are not quite at the 11th hour, we are perilously close. There still may be time for the high tide of public disapproval to recede, but the cost to the royal image and to individual reputations has been high. More concerning still, such crises no longer seem the exception, but the rule.
The power vacuum: Now, there is something of a power vacuum. When the King is unavailable, who is in charge? Is it Camilla or William? No one can truly say, maybe because everyone is waiting — or at least hoping — for the two stars of the show to rally and return. These unavoidable sabbaticals have presented the royal household with a shivering reality test.
William’s absence at King Constantine’s memorial: William’s own, sudden absence from that service for his late godfather — at which he was due to give a reading — remains a mystery. For a prince, who two years ago indicated in reports that he intended to break with the royal convention of ‘never complain, never explain’, he has proved remarkably reticent. It is also unlikely that his father, let alone his grandmother, would have made such a clumsy intervention in the Gaza conflict as William did last month, earning a stinging rebuke for appearing to ignore Israeli losses. Older courtiers also shudder at the memory of his hastily authorised denunciation of racism that saw his godmother Lady Susan Hussey resigning as a Lady of the Household in 2022.
Questions about the Duchy of Cornwall??? Closer to home, there have been questions about the Duchy of Cornwall, the vast property and land empire which generated profits of £24million last year. Because he became Prince of Wales half-way through the financial year, he is thought to have taken only a portion of the income. Even so, courtiers have asked what he spends the money on — or even if he has the faintest idea what to do with it. ‘His father had his huge staff at St James’s Palace, the gardens and farm at Highgrove and for many years his polo expenses. He was also paying William and Kate’s running costs and, for a time, Harry and Meghan’s. William has only his own family bills to meet.’
William’s other missteps: William has also made several missteps, for example not supporting in person the Lionesses when they reached the final of the Women’s World Cup in Sydney last August. Many felt that, as President of the Football Association, he should have attended. Then there was last week’s confusion over an announcement, made in error it seems, about Kate’s attendance at June’s Trooping the Colour ceremony. It saw the Army hastily removing the claim from its website.
Worrying Wales dysfunction: Moreover, why was it left to Kate to take the rap for the farce over the Mother’s Day photograph? The fallout from the debacle has seen a frenzy of online speculation about the state of her marriage, underscored by the curious absence of Kate’s wedding and engagement rings in the picture. Might not a joint statement have helped to reinforce the couple’s unity and the security of the institution? Cumulatively, these episodes speak of worrying dysfunction.
Huevo vs Harry: One matter above all represents the gravest threat to the future of the monarchy: the feud between William and his brother that poisons the House of Windsor. At the heart of the discord lies the allegation that Kate (as well as the King) were the alleged ‘royal racists’ who dared to speculate about Harry and Meghan’s son Archie and the colour of his skin. William rightly feels his wife has been cruelly smeared by the innuendo — and for now, the rift is total.
William is profoundly incapable, huh: William —with Kate, all being well — will likely be on the throne for decades. It therefore poses a question: what can they do today to give us confidence that they will be anywhere near as effective as monarch and consort as the Queen and Prince Philip were? Can they steady the royal ship, even in the squalls and storms of social media comment and untamed foreign reporting? William’s priority, understandably, has been his wife’s health and the welfare of their three children. But even before this crisis, he had drawn sharp boundaries to ensure that royal duty does not encroach on family time. This has earned him the nickname among those in the King’s circle as the ’10am to 4pm’ prince, because outside those hours he is off-duty. Meanwhile, there is a Palace view that William’s stubborn nature, which can be helpful to royalty — not least when dealing with government ministers — is contributing to the current sense of aimlessness. For the King, the frustrations must be deeper still. He has been moved by Camilla’s willingness to lead, although whether she is having to do so because of William’s absence is unclear.
People hate the king’s private secretary, it seems: A change [might be needed] at the top in the King’s private office, for example. Observers have been disappointed that there has been no settlement of the many patronages and charity roles held by the late Queen. Whitehall blames Charles’s private secretary, ex-Foreign Office operative Sir Clive Alderton, 56, for what is being called a ‘lack of grip’ — and for not managing the institution in the absence of its chief in the way it needs to be. ‘He was fine as aide to the Prince of Wales but it is a different ball game running the Sovereign,’ says one source. At Clarence House, Alderton was known as ‘wet-wipe’ because he was always on hand to ‘wipe the boss’s a***’.
The Clive Alderton thing, while hilarious, feels out of nowhere – let’s face it, King Charles’s office has at least passed a baseline competency test, while I’m not sure William’s staffers could find their asses with two hands and a map. The swipe at William’s running of the Duchy of Cornwall is curious too – there’s almost an insinuation that William is mishandling Duchy funds, but then the quotes are just like “wtf does he spend his money on?” I mean, the hunt for the Kensington Palace CEO rages on, which is why those two things are very curious to me – clearly, it’s KP that needs to bring in competent managers for a series of boneheaded crises, while BP’s courtiers just need to work a bit faster.
In the first part of Kay’s piece – which I didn’t excerpt for space – he’s melting down because European and American media are “mocking” the Windsors… and then he goes on to say that they all have a point. And he devotes a significant part of the column to criticizing William specifically for all of his bungling, failures, aimlessness and laziness. “This has earned him the nickname among those in the King’s circle as the ’10am to 4pm’ prince…” You know how happy people would be if William worked from 10am to 4pm every day though? Instead, it’s more like “he only works noon to 3 pm once a week.” Seriously though, I’ve never seen or heard of William doing an event at 10 am. It just doesn’t even happen. Anyway, Happy Endgame Week!
Wet wipe! Amazing. Gives you the impression that all courtiers do is sit around and talk smack about each other.
What’s up with William’s tooth?
Years ago, at one of his buddy’s wedding (that he went to WITHOUT Kate), he got drunk (quelle surprise!), and knocked out the tooth. The one that looks odd is an implant.
Yes that fake tooth is so distracting. But also, dang, his FACE in that first photo. From his xenomorph head to the tooth to the wrinkles to his dry-ass lips (do they not sell humidifiers and chapstick in England?!), he’s just so grotesque. And that’s not even mentioning his insides which are a roiling mass of rage, insecurities, incompetence, cruelty, and hubris.
Got to love one of the RR calling out Huevo so blatantly.
I wonder how much it stings him to have gone from golden prince (having Diana’s looks) and how being referred to Huevo and a few other not so appealing monikers (a certain male body part comes to mind).
So we can gather from this article and the water carrying Sun article that they absolutely know what’s going on and are just waiting to be able to break it. His comment regarding ” untamed foreign media” let me know that. They don’t want to be scooped. Also the lack of structure and competency on a larger scale is exactly what you see when you constantly place and promote people for their ability to kiss your butt than call you out.
If their frustrations build up enough, I could see them giving the scoop to one of those untamed foreign media and feeling smug about being the source and happy to quote it.
The remarks about W not being able to fly to Australia to support the Lionesses is very telling, isn’t it. And if they’re singing about W working 10 – 4:00 (oh what a way to make a living), they’re starting to lift the curtain on KP operations. Essentially, this man makes a lot of money, but he’s not working for it. Points have been raised.
I suspect a new set of lyrics will be upon us this day. I’ll get us started:
Working ten to four,
What a way to make a living,
Never showing up,
It’s all drinking and no giving
“More concerning still, such crises no longer seem the exception, but the rule.” Definitely BP coming at KP. This gets better and better. So, all the crises that KC caused are going to be ignored now? You can google any one of the “working” royals with the word “scandal” and come up with “crises”. I think it’s more the rule than the exception.
Is he even awake at 10am, and this obsession with the school run and ‘family’ time is so insincere ,its like they feel that is what peasants do so they have to keep saying it. But most people juggle so many things in life and hardly have the luxury of all this idle time.
Nubia, If he’s showing up to work at 10:00, clearly he’s awake then.😁
However, if you are questioning if he’s awake on time for the “school run” in the morning, I understand why.
But is he? How often does he have events at 10:00? How often does he have events full stop?
10-4, 5x week is 30 hours. The man doesn’t put that many hours into work in a MONTH. I’d be surprised if he’s worked that many hours in all of 2024 so far.
Anyway, at this point it seems like they drag H&M into those royal crisis stories as cover for the real agenda which is some serious chain pulling of all the current royals. Except Camilla of course. She always glides away unscathed.
That photo of William posing with the grey backdrop around him is hilarious.
It gives me a “…that’s all folks….” Looney tunes vibe.
Maybe William’s supporting a second family with the Duchy funds.
I was going to say that 10 am to 4pm is pretty generous. I think 2 pm to 4 pm once a month is more accurate. That they keep dragging Harry into this mess means that they know, deep in their heart of hearts, that the wrong brother is the future king. Someday one of them will say the quiet part out loud. It’s still amazing to me how different these two brothers are.
Seems like the WanKs have returned to their pre Meghan operating hours. It wasn’t until H&M that the Wails started showing up to pretend to work.
Oh wow, okay the finance insinuations are fascinating. What does William spend his duchy of Cornwall money on? Helicopter rides for the 10-4 prince? But where is he going? Does he own even more houses that we don’t know about?
I’d bet he spends it on bad, oligarchic things. All the vices of this world, with some champagne wishes and caviar dreams on top. He’s so strangely unlikeable, even through the remove of the media, there must be something really wrong with him. At least the pedophile rapist grifter Andrew is cheery.
William seems so ordinary and insular – I have trouble seeing him as an hedonistic champagne and caviar guy. But, who knows? Maybe he’s got a thing for super expensive lacy underwear.
I do see him as greedy and grasping, so I could imagine him squirrelling away money in secret bank accounts.
It’s interesting bc its a random thing to bring up – like no one seems to be alleging there is anything weird going on with the Duchy itself, just that no one can figure out what william is spending in his money on. But it makes you think that Kay et al know exactly what he is spending his money on and want people to start talking about it (his mistresses?)
And the brilliant response from William is to promised a photo of Louis for his birthday. Pretty sure the press will be satisfied. Not. It’s become clearer and clearer that they can’t wait to talk about something something.
Charlie knew that his heir was a complete screw up and organized the Duchy of Cornwall in a way that the Duke of Cornwall can’t take all the funds or mismanage the whole thing.
Still interesting to know that bit about William ‘s share of the money going….. somewhere?
Foreign reporting will never be tamed.
Happy Engame Week! *chef’s kiss*💋
Hahahahahahaha!
10 to 4 seems a bit generous for how much he is out there. He really is lousy everything. What is he spending that dutchy money on. For sure alcohol and lots of it but as for the rest who knows.
All of the hand wrangling and pearl clutching shows is this house of cards in falling apart in real time. There was never a there, there to begin with. It was all a figment of the gutter press imagination and propping up and the citizens wanting a monarchy. For years William has shown himself to be dumb and selfish while they attributed the dumbness to Harry.
“As Omid Scobie tweeted, “One might even say we have reached the endgame…””
I saw Omid’s interviews on british shows, they were horrible to him and mocking the title. I hope, he is sipping his tea and laughing at all those idiots. If you didn’t read it, I recommend it to check it out. It is very well written collections of last years’ events from a journalist’s point of view. It was so interesting to see how the rota and the relationship between them and the palace work.
10AM-4PM is generous. I doubt they see him before noon. Everyone knows he’s incapable but they’re gonna keep putting lipstick on that pig cause he’s the only one they got till George gets a bit older. The H mentions…they’ll never stop being pissed he left because he was supposed to be de facto King, that much is obvious now.
Yeah it’s pretty clear beyond the anger for breaking mob like omerta by allowing people to peek behind the dysfunction curtain, they spend a lot of time denigrating and sniffing at Harry’s successes because they’re trying to downgrade them in people’s eyes. They know that he was the one expected to do the heavy lifting to keep the shine on the crown because William is not capable, and he clearly is and in a rationale world would have been at the top of the leadership chain. Glad everyday he noped out.
The Clive Alberton complaint is weird. Is there a coup going on a la Christopher geidst falling to Edward young? Imagine if William is busy trying to get his guy in? Wait, just imagine William busy. Nope, can’t imagine it😂
Yes, that was very vulgar coming from Kay, whose tone is always so pompous and fruity. They must HATE him.
It’s like that song about the wonderful world of Oz:
“We get up at noon and go to work at one. Take an hour for lunch and then at two we’re done…”
no one believe he is working 10-4 on a daily basis. Not even the hardcore royalists. My guess is he works 2-5 hours once a week (depending on whether he has events.) I don’t think he even understands what “work” is or what regular working people do during a normal work week.
This just feels like Charles’ team is calling out KP on their laziness and incompetence (dig at charles’ private secretary aside).
I think the RRs are getting antsy bc they know something is about to break and are worried it won’t be them who have the scoop.