33% of adults polled say they never use sunscreen

Temps are rising, Memorial Day weekend is upon us, summer is here, baby! But before we all throw on our itsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow polka dot bikinis, the good folks at Yahoo News and YouGov are alerting us that although 83% of adults in the US believe that protecting your skin from the sun is important, in practice more than 30% don’t use sunscreen at all. Not entirely surprising, given the proliferation of people spreading misinformation about it. Yahoo/YouGov polled 1,794 people on their sunscreen knowledge and usage, and now they’ve consulted Dr. Vicky Shen Ren (assistant professor of dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine) and Dr. Julia Tzu (founder/director of Wall Street Dermatology) to help interpret the results.
Survey says: The poll revealed that 33% of adults say they never use sunscreen — with more men reporting skipping sunscreen than women (42% compared to 25%), while 29% of respondents say they use it less than a few times a month. Only 12% of adults use sunscreen every day, with more women making sun protection part of their daily routine than men (18% compared to 6%).
Skin cancer is easier to prevent than other cancers: Skin cancer affects 1 in 5 Americans, but, as Ren points out, “it is one of the most preventable cancers.” She explains that sunscreen and protective clothing, such as broad-brimmed hats, long-sleeved shirts and long pants “play a huge role in preventing skin cancer,” adding: “UV exposure — whether intermittent or chronic, low or high intensity, via tanning beds or sunlight — increases the risk of skin cancer and pre-cancers, as well as premature aging,” including lentigines (aka age spots), melasma and wrinkles.
Make it a daily habit: Experts say it’s important to make sunscreen application part of your daily routine so it becomes a habit, just like brushing your teeth. Tzu and Ren suggest keeping sunscreen in easily accessible or visible places, such as on your bathroom counter, by the door or on your desk “so you are visually reminded to use it daily,” says Ren, who suggests also keeping sunscreen in your purse or backpack in case you forget to use it or need to reapply.
SPF-infused makeup is an acceptable option: Although traditional sunscreen provides better protection than SPF-infused makeup, some level of protection is better than none. Ren says you can use a CC (color correcting) cream with SPF or tinted sunscreen “so that you are combining sunscreen with your beauty routine.” … Whether you go with regular sunscreen or the tinted kind, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using SPF 30 or higher, which is good news for the majority of adults in the survey: 25% say they use SPF 50, and 23% use SPF 30, compared to 6% who use SPF 15 and 3% who opt for SPF 100.
You must reapply: The poll also found that nearly 30% of adults rarely or never reapply sunscreen every two hours when they’re outdoors, swimming or sweating. But experts say that leaves you vulnerable to sunburns. “After application, sunscreen gradually loses efficacy, partly due to the effects of the sun,” explains Ren. “Sunscreen should be reapplied at least every two hours, more frequently if the person is sweating or engaging in water activities. Some sunscreens will designate water resistant 40 or 80 on the label, which indicates the sunscreen will be effective in the water for 40 or 80 minutes, respectively. After that timeframe, the sunscreen needs to be reapplied.”
Sunburn and tanning damage DNA in skin cells: The poll found that 80% of adults have gotten a sunburn at least once and 64% have gotten multiple sunburns. Not surprisingly, that’s not good for your skin. “Sunburns, as well as tanning — indoor or outdoor — without burning, damage the DNA in skin cells,” explains Ren. “This damage accumulates with more episodes of tanning and/or sunburns and leads to a significantly increased risk of skin cancer, including melanoma, which accounts for the most skin cancer deaths.”
Eeks, I know I’ve been dropping the ball on daily sunscreen wear, but I didn’t realize that also included reapplication every two hours! When I’m on vacation I am super vigilant; I lather the stuff on top to bottom, and for swimming I wear three-piece suits — bathing pants (yes, really), a tankini top, and a long sleeve rash guard. Plus a visor or cartoonishly wide-brimmed hat. Why the getup? I have excessively pale-colored skin. The first time I went to buy concealer as a teen, the Sephora employee took one look and sarcasmed at me: “I think we’ll need the Kabuki section.” (I also have red curly hair, so just picture me as a young Nicole Kidman’s lethargic baby sister.)
I’m not gonna lie, integrating my strict vacation regimen into everyday life is not appealing. But I have family history to contend with; my grandmother adored “sunbathing” throughout her life, and got melanoma on her leg that was roughly the size of a small country. She recovered, thankfully. But like the doctors here say, skin cancer is the most preventative of cancers. I’d rather not just hand the Big C an easy win.
I have seen 3 people with skin cancer at my job and it is not pretty. Protection against the UV rays is highly recommended. Sunscreens, hats, umbrellas should be a priority when sunbathing. There is a half-accurate belief that people with dark skin cannot get sun damage which is not true. Protection is recommended for all skin tones.
Sooooo do the people who never wear sunscreen just get sunburned all the time? That doesn’t seem fun… I know I don’t have a “normal” perspective because I have lupus photosensitivity, but everyone’s skin can burn in UV daylight, not just on sunny days at the beach. I’m wondering specifically *which* 30% of adults said they never use sunscreen, because if it was the part of my grandfather’s generation who are still living, I totally believe it. I have to fuss at him (94) constantly to cover up even though he has had multiple melanomas removed from his head, neck, and shoulders- his generation just didn’t do sun protection and still won’t.
I think it could be generational, that’s a good point. I’m thinking of my mom and dad; they’re both in their late 70’s and I can’t recall ever seeing them apply sunscreen (or at least not in my adult life, and I’m 47.) Heck, even I’m not as vigilant about it as I should be, whereas I’m pretty sure a lot of younger people are doing the right thing and slathering it on.
Some of this is generational. I’m old enough that I still call sunscreen: “suntan lotion”. And sunscreen wasn’t always widely used or recommended or even available the way it has been in recent decades. Finding a sunscreen for my face as a woman of color with oily skin used to be impossible at the drugstore, and, it’s hard to assess the appropriate spf when you’ve never had a sunburn. (Now I think spf 30+ is routinely recommended for everyone. Recommendations in the past suggested a formula based on how long it would take your skin to burn and how much time you would spend outside in the sun.) What finally converted me to wearing sunscreen regularly was the intoxicatingly awesome fragrance of Bain de Soleil Orange Gelee — which stained my clothes and was maybe spf 4, but smelled absolutely wonderful.
I wear sunscreen at the pool and at the beach, and most of the time in the summer. I also tend to wear long sleeves and full length pants most of the time.
Unfortunately I find this easy to believe. As a redhead, I grease up as soon as my skin is exposed to sun, but I know lots of people who live for a tan and are willing to burn to get there.
I know more than one person who thinks sunscreen gives you cancer. I cant change their mind but I slather up every morning every day.
There is so much misinformation about this on social media! People are saying using sunscreen can be worse than getting skin cancer. All of this has been debunked by skin care scientists.
agree, and some of them are people ive known forever who actually thought this before social media, we are all in our 50s
I was diagnosed with skin cancer this past February. Thankfully it was Basal Cell Carcinoma. It was removed in 2 spots. It was a total surprise because I’m not a sunworshipper. I don’t lay around at the beach, pool, tanning beds or in general to tan. When I do yard work I cover up and do it when the sun is not strong. Mine looked like a large mosquito bite and it itched like crazy when it first appeared and that what I thought it was. It was removed and after a full skin scan, I was cleared.
I never understood why people just bake themselves until they look like a lobster. I saw women that had busted blisters and still were frying themselves in the sun or tanning beds. I strongly suggest that with your annual checkup to get also a skin scan. Especially for Melanoma. There is a reason why it is called the Silent Killer.
Dermatologists still don’t really come across with their campaigns in areas like workplace health and safety.
All people working outside all day in all kinds of weather, like gardeners, farm workers or construction workers would need free sunscreen as a part of their employment protection, just like helmets, gloves, or steel-capped boots.
Or PE teachers and all the kids training outside, e.g. field&tracks.
Where are the bottles with free sunscreen for those who can’t hide inside all day?
That’s a good point. When I was a kid, attending summer camp programs, gym class and field days at school, and spending all day outside at the public pool with no shelter or shady spots, sunscreen was not generally available or even encouraged for kids who might have their own. Has that changed?
I’m 72 and grew up thinking the use of lotion was vain. Furthermore, I lived years in Haiti, which is a poor country where millions suffer from hunger, and I would simply have been embarrassed to use anti-UV lotion.
I only got uncomfortable sunburn once, on my wrists, from bicycling in Key West.
As a result I developed liver spots on my hands prematurely, but I’ve always wash my hands dozens of times a day.
I think younger people are more conscious of the dramatic circumstances of the sun, but again it depends what you do. I taught poverty -stricken kids in countries like Brazil and Haiti. It would have been ridiculous to cover myself with cream. Or so I thought.
This is disappointing but not surprising.
But as a super pale natural redhead/strawberry blonde (no, not strawberry shortcake LOL) I’m trying to be very cautious and use sunscreen whenever I’m going to be outdoors. And hats, and now, SPF clothing.
I’d been using SPF 30 tinted cc cream daily year round for years, but recently have been using Eucerin SPF 50 as part of my morning routine (still using the CC cream around my eyes, because the other stuff always gets in them no matter how careful I am.). I tried the highly recommended pricey one and my skin just did not like it (rash, breakout, overall sense that my system was not happy about it)
And annual skin checks, which so far have caught AK on my forehead, ears and scalp and one squamous cell growth on my part line last year. Thankfully they’re all off now, but I’m going back for my next scan happily.
There are many pics of me sporting sunburns as a 6, 7, 8 year old, before suscreen was a thing, but now that we know better, I’m trying to do better.
(If I could only go back in time to my 20’s to say “hey, North, once again, you changed into a V-neck after putting on sunscreen, might want to lather up your neck and chest before you head out for those all day bleacher seats” . Oh well)
This is a giant YIKES. I wear sunscreen everyday and reapply. With climate change the UV Index is getting STRONGER wearing sunscreen will become even more important. Also please remember folks – REAPPLY. Sunscreen only lasts for 2 hours!
One thing I appreciate about a lot of the beauty YouTube influencers. They always talk about using sunscreen daily. And have gone down rabbit holes about various products that do not white cast or irritate your eyes. There are a lot of Korean sunscreen products that are great. It made me realize I need to add it to my daily skin care routine, and I am grateful for it.
Always wear sunscreen even if you are indoors all day. You can catch harmful rays just being near a window.
My personal favorite is Summer Fridays Shade Drops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen. No white cast, no irritation, doesn’t pill or upset my makeup. Excellent stuff.