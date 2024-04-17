Kristin Cavallari: we maybe don’t need sunscreen, the sun has health benefits



Proud anti-vaxer Kristin Cavallari has a podcast called Let’s Be Honest. It focuses on “all things relationships,” including her “personal relationships with family, parenthood, dating, wellness, career, food, fitness and spirituality.” Each week, the pod has a different guest. Back in January, one of her guests was holistic doctor Ryan Monahan in which they talked about her relationship with sunscreen. This may surprise you, but Kristin does not wear sunscreen. Why not? It’s a personal choice based on Kristin doing her own research and coming to the conclusion the sun is “life-giving and nourishing.” Plus, human beings used to spend all day in the sun and nothing happened to them!

“I want to discuss the sun and sunscreen which I know is controversial,” Cavallari, 37, said to Dr. Ryan Monahan, a holistic doctor she welcomed on her podcast.

“I don’t wear sunscreen and anytime I do an interview I get a lot of s—when I admit that I don’t, so talk to me about the health benefits of the sun and why we maybe don’t need sunscreen.”

“Totally, it’s a very controversial topic, which is so funny, ’cause it’s the sun,” Monahan replied. “Like, we’ve literally spent our whole existence as humans under the sun all day until the last like, 100 years or so. And now we’re, like, shut in, spend 93% of our lives indoors. That’s really bad for a lot of reasons. The sun is life-giving and nourishing.”

As one dermatologist pointed out in a TikTok stitch of the podcast, “What these wellness gurus will not tell is you is that our ancestors, they didn’t get skin cancers not because they were somehow immune to DNA damage from ultraviolet radiation, but rather — newsflash — they died before the average age of onset of skin cancer.”

And as the American Cancer Society points out, the average age for a skin cancer diagnosis is 66. Skin cancer is also the most common form of cancer, with 1 in 5 Americans developing it in their lifetime, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

“Excess exposure to UV radiation from sunlight or use of indoor tanning also increases risk for all skin cancer types, as does a personal history of the disease,” the AAD says, adding “the majority of melanoma cases are attributable to UV exposure.”

As the Centers for Disease Control says, “Your best bet to protect your skin is to use sunscreen or wear protective clothing when you’re outside — even when you’re in the shade.”

On the podcast, Cavallari mentioned using coconut oil in the sun — and Monahan suggested eating it instead, claiming an anti-inflammatory diet can kelp keep you from getting sunburned. While research shows that certain foods can impact your body’s reaction to ultraviolet damage, Verywell Health reports, the outlet also points out, “the best thing you can do for your skin and overall health is to prevent sunburns.”

And as the Mayo Clinic Health System advises, “avoid so-called sunscreens, such as cocoa butter, safflower, olive, jojoba, baby or coconut oil that provide no sun protection.”