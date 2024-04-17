Producer Carol Baum: Sydney Sweeney ‘is not pretty, she can’t act, why is she so hot?’

Sydney Sweeney is an attractive blonde actress who has been on a significant rise for the past three years or so. She’s a big deal because of her Emmy-nominated turn in Euphoria, her Emmy-nominated turn in The White Lotus Season 1, Reality (where she played the lead, Reality Winner), Sharp Objects and most recently, Immaculate and Anyone But You. Sweeney produced the last two films, and Anyone But You was considered an old-school, enjoyable mid-budget rom-com and it’s been Sydney’s biggest success as a producer. Well, the fact that a cute blonde actress is out there, developing and producing projects for herself has apparently broken the brains of some Hollywood producers. The Mail had some exclusive comments from “top female producer” Carol Baum, who basically called Sydney an ugly, untalented flop.
She is one of Hollywood’s hottest young rising stars – recently been hailed as evidence for woke culture being in the decline. But now Sydney Sweeney has been fiercely blasted by one of Hollywood’s top female producers.
‘She’s not pretty, she can’t act,’ claims Carol Baum, whose films include Father of the Bride and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Baum, speaking with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin before an audience of fans following a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers starring Jeremy Irons, held nothing back as she began her critique of the 26-year-old actress.
‘There’s an actress who everybody loves now – Sydney Sweeney. I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie because I wanted to watch it,’ she says about Anyone But You. ‘I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her,’ she told Maslin and her audience. ‘I watched this unwatchable movie- sorry to people who love this movie – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other.’
Referencing the producing class she teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, Baum added: ‘I said to my class, “Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?” Nobody had an answer but then the question was asked, “Well if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?” I said, “Well that’s a really good question…that’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.”
Baum has produced 34 films starring the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Michael Douglas and Dolly Parton and last year published a book entitled Creative Producing.
True story: Anyone But You looked stupid to me, but I admired the way Sydney hustled for that movie and created a gossip storyline (did she bang Glen Powell and ruin his relationship with Gigi Paris, who knows???), and I admired the fact that she developed it and put the whole thing together (on a budget of $25 million). Even if people weren’t wild about the movie, they appreciated the fact that they had the option of seeing a normie rom-com in the theater. Audiences liked it so much that the film made $218 million at the box office and Sydney and Glen are now looking for another rom-com script to reunite on-screen.
So, what’s my point? Carol Baum is a hater. While Anyone But You is not, like, Citizen Kane, it’s a perfectly fine and successful movie which audiences liked and appreciated. Why this ad hominem attack on Sydney Sweeney’s acting skills and beauty? I actually think Sweeney is an underrated actress – people see a blonde with big boobs, and they think she’s a talentless ditz, but she’s got range. She also has a surprising jolie-laide quality where she can really look downtrodden and mousy.
Add to all of this other nonsense, the whole “Sydney Sweeney destroys wokeness” thing is because she’s a conventionally attractive woman with a great body. It has nothing to do with wokeness, right-wing guys are just idiots.
I’m sorry but she is not ugly by any means. This lady really is hating.
She also can act? Maybe not on the same level as Florence Pugh, sure, but she is decent and has great screen presence. So, I don’t know what Mrs. Baum is even talking about.
I don’t know anything about this Baum woman. But all the movies they talked about from her were from the 70’s and 80’s. Could that be why she’s jealous of Ms. Sweeney?
She was our favorite character in White Lotus and we didn’t even know who she was, not being Euphoria fans. Deadpan, hilarious. And she was not the sex symbol in that series.
Exactly. Why do people feel the need to tear people down like that?
If she’s considered ugly who does that women think pretty? SMH
Jeremy Irons, apparently.
Courtney Love? Is that you again? This is just bizarre. She was fantastic in Immaculate. Like, approaching Florence Pugh in Midsommar great in it at times. She’s beautiful. She’s young. Her body is ridiculous. This sounds like a has-been old bag telling the kids to get off her lawn and being unnecessarily mean. It’s as if she is personally afraid of and intimidated by her or something. So odd.
Hater! She a cute girl with a great body, big boobs and girl can make money acting, and producing. It’s like another version of Sly stallone. You create what people dont want to give you. I hope she makes it. And I love a 90 style romcom
What strikes me is that Sydney Sweeney hasn’t had a ton of plastic surgery to look like every other young actress out there. Maybe Carol finds this threatening.
Absolutely. Give me a unique face over carbon copies ANY day of the week. Though that’s probably not true for dim-witted execs.
It really, really stinks that Carol finds anything threatening. It sounds like she’s had a very solid career. She’s apparently just so insecure still that she has to tear down a young woman who is finding success of her own. How many super average to unattractive men get juicy roles in movies and tv — usually married to a super hot woman? And how many absolutely crappy movies do men make? Why target a woman who has actually found a niche for herself and made money??
The answer to all these questions is misogyny. It’s devastating when it’s from another woman.
1) Sweeney is considered pretty but didn’t get facial plastic surgery (she’s confident about her looks in an industry that destroys women’s confidence.)
2) Those boobs are real, and they’re spectacular. (Also rare in this industry. Esp on a skinny white chick.)
3) She transitioned from teen fare to adult, ensemble/2-3rd tier billing to lead, seamlessly. (Less impressively than Zendeya but doing any of this at all was so rare for even one woman )
4) Took the reins to produce projects for herself, very very successfully. (Big $$ moves, big biz moves.)
Carol comes from a time, a very recent effn time at that, when men would mayyyybe allow one woman to succeed, get projects greenlit, sneak into the club. A Julia Roberts for example. But there was a cost – you had to hate your face/body and cut, you did (or there would be rumors that you did) drugs or diva-on-set behavior or leaving fiancee at the alter to run off with his best friend behavior… You HAD to have/do something to pick at. Or you kept your head down, played LOTS of girlfriends and wives (Charlize), or kissed up to everyone and disappeared when not working (care blanchette), etc.
Basically she can’t understand why the press hasn’t turned on Sydney (yet?). Why the industry isn’t gossiping and leaking stories and doing whatever to knock yet another young woman down so she “knows her place.”
Bc that’s what Carol knows, and she’s baffled in way that her soul thinks it’s just unfair.
Lurker25 – You captured it beautifully. I’m not going to compare Sydney to Zendaya who is a once in a generation powerhouse acting talent, but Sydney lands great roles suited to her range and I really enjoy her as an actor.
I’ve worked with plenty of powerful women like Carol over the years. They don’t understand that younger generations will find their own paths to success. They think their way is the only way and deeply disparage anyone who disagrees.
This isn’t the first time people have tried to tear her down, either. There was the kerfuffle about her family’s MAGA leanings and people upset about the fact she does a ton of sponcon on social media. She’s managed to navigate those controversies fairly well.
Perfect, @Lurker25, no notes.
@lurker25. Well said!
I think it speaks more to the fact that audiences are starved for good, fun, wide release romcoms than whether Anyone But You was any good. There is definitely a market for them.
But I’m also just baffled that Glen Powell and Sweeney are looking for other projects to develop together a la Hanks/Ryan or Hudson/McConaughey because I honestly thought they had zero chemistry together.
None of that is to rag on Sweeney herself though. Good for her for taking charge of producing and getting *ish done.
The movie was financially successful so there’s a appetite for their content—you make a movie because you can sell a movie.
Since Carole has executive produced three Christmas rom coms for the Hallmark channel, I think she knows full well there is a huge market for these kinds of movies. Why come for Sydney when she is producing the same thing?
That’s a weird thing, to pick on one particular actor – what was the point?
Agreed! It’s so petty and immature – especially for a woman who has been working for decades in a really misogynistic field.
Between this article and Courtney Love’s article where she promotes a show to honour women by tearing down other women, I’ve had enough of these ‘mature’ women not maturing. I am a 50 year old woman who was definitely part of the misogyny we were fed from every outlet back in my day, but I like to think I’ve realized that is not how we should look at other women. We can all be successful and happy, one doesn’t need to replace another or need to be what our version of ‘perfect’ is in order for us to like them.
Carol needs to smile more. 😛
Wow, her comment is simply unnecessary. Share that opinion with your friends and your class, Carol. But now an outlet is blasting this everywhere and outlets will pick it up and now Sydney has to navigate even more crap and defend existing because…she’s a woman. Men don’t even know a fraction of what women have to deal with, societally.
Whether or not you agree with Carol can we all agree it was just not necessary and maybe even unkind?
It has to be the boobs. I feel for Sydney, because even though her shape has been beneficial to her and I’m sure she is proud of her (gorgeous) body, it has to be tough to navigate her career when everyone underestimates her because of it.
I didn’t even realize she was in Handmaid’s Tale.. she really is a chameleon. I did NOT like her character in White Lotus, but that’s probably because she was very good at being a snotty, bratty, self absorbed teenager. I was shocked someone wrote teenage characters like that and am hoping the kids today aren’t really that awful.
This – I don’t have much of an opinion on Sydney either way, but for this producer to publicly and unprovoked bash her appearance and her skills is just uncalled for.
Now that I’m a lady of a certain age,(40) I find myself so hesitant to criticize younger women in this fashion. It just feels so unkind and frankly odd. I’m more disposed to sympathy and support and reminding them just how awesome and lovely they are. Being a young woman is hard and getting harder everyday. I dunno.
Good luck to Sydney. She must be tired of people calling her ugly. She seems like a hustler with a bit of grit to her so she should be fine.
Yes, Nixie, I totally agree!! Let’s raise up those young women. The biggest lesson to learn as a parent or mentor or boss or just friend is that those coming up now are going to do it differently than we did, and they deserve to create their world, to take risks, to get some things wrong, to be new and different. Our job is to support, support, support.
That’s also the job of an educator, and I am just dumbfounded that this person said this to a classroom of (presumably) young people! WTH??
So true, Beanie! I didn’t even think of the ramifications of perpetuating this type of misogynistic judgement as an educator ! Just awful. She should be ashamed of herself.
@BeanieBean I’d love to hear what her students have to say about it, and about her more generally. I’d guess that what she’s interpreting as nobody having an answer to how Sweeney manages to be so successful despite basically being a lumbering ogre or whatever may just be everybody being dumbfounded that she would have such a sh–ty take.
While I’ve come across Ms Baum’s name, I’ve never watched anything she’s produced – neither movies nor for TV. I wiki’d her to make sure.
It’s sad that she thinks she needs to make people aware of her existence by putting another woman down, someone who’s successful* in acting and producing at a young age without being a nepo.
* How does one even measure quality in acting? Many people won Oscars without being particularly outstanding, while many objectively good actors are consistently overlooked even in their best, most memorable performances.
Sydney Sweeny is fucking fantastic in The White Lotus and pretending she isn’t talented is delusional. Go to therapy, Carole.
Sydney stole every scene she was in in White Lotus. That is star power. This woman should keep her mouth shut.
Agreed. That’s the first thing I saw her in and I’ve gone back and watched Euphoria solely because of her.
This is unnecessarily nasty. Is she hitching a ride on a younger star who’s widely known at the moment to get some coverage? We wouldn’t be talking about her otherwise.
I am totally here for more ‘regular’ movies being made and not the rubbish that gets dumped on netflix every 30 seconds. Give me something with a decent story that I don’t need to do homework for please. I indulged in an annual pass to our local independent cinema so I’m trying to watch anything that I might find enjoyable (Drive Away Dolls was AMAZING, Wicked Little Letters good but not the comedy the trailers sold it as) and I’ve never paid so much attention to what’s bring released as now and it’s interesting to see what gets through.
If Sydney Sweeney were a deceased, iconic legend of Old Hollywood, Carol Baum would easily win the coveted Emma Thompson award for being jealous and vindictive. At least, she didn’t call her “mumsy” and “twee”.
What’s the story about Emma Thompson? Please do tell.
About ten years ago, Emma was trying to revive My Fair Lady and told the press that Audrey Hepburn “couldn’t sing and couldn’t really act” and that she (Thompson) finds her “twee” and “mumsy”. She never did revive MFL as far as I know but it’s the perfect example of a highly trained actress who never achieved major stardom being resentful of someone untrained who did and made it look effortless (which of course it was not). When I saw the headline on the post, this popped right into my brain.
Audrey Hepburn did not sing in My Fair Lady and her voice was dubbed by an actual singer. And she was cast over the Broadway actress because she was more famous. Emma Thompson wasn’t saying anything different than what was said at the time Audrey Hepburn was cast.
People can judge AH’s singing for themselves since most of her vocal tracks are available on YouTube. She certainly wasn’t a trained soprano. But not even the harshest critics at the time said she couldn’t act or that she was “twee” or “mumsy”. That was just ET being classless and, frankly, envious. Why do women drag other women, especially ones that have been dead for twenty years?
I wouldn’t say Emma Thompson never achieved major stardom. She’s a very successful actress who has won an Oscar (maybe two?) and been in a ton of very well-regarded films, as well as some not as well regarded that still made money.
It does sound like she was being a little nasty about Audrey Hepburn, though.
MFL film trivia, for those that don’t know – the less well known actress passed over for Audrey Hepburn in the film version was – Julie Andrews, who’d not only starred with Rex Harrison in the play in NY, she then starred in Camelot (with Richard Burton and Robert Goulet) where Walt Disney saw her, and cast her as Mary Poppins. In a later Dick Cavett interview, she said herself she wasn’t surprised she didn’t get the MFL part; at that point she’d never made a movie, and while well known in NY, in other parts of the country people “didn’t know me from Adam.”
Hepburn’s singing wasn’t bad, but there was no comparison with Andrews, so criticism was always going to happen. I thought her acting was fine, personally; ET is being a little harsh. (BTW Hepburn’s singing was dubbed by Marni Nixon, who also dubbed Deborah Kerr and Natalie Wood.)
The irony of course is, while Hepburn was making MFL, Julie Andrews was making Mary Poppins. Both films were up for multiple Oscars. While Rex Harrison won Best Actor, Hepburn wasn’t nominated as Best Actress, while Andrews was – and won.
Last MFL trivia – the actor who played dashing suitor Freddie Eynsford Hill in the movie – who supposedly had a good voice, but was also dubbed – was Jeremy Brett, the future Sherlock Holmes.
IMO Emma Thompson was definitely well known, certainly during the 1990’s (when she was also married to Kenneth Branagh). She won Best Actress for Howard’s End, was then nominated in the same year as Best Actress (The Remains of the Day) and Best Supporting Actress (In the Name of the Father), and won again for the screen play for Sense and Sensibility, with later turns in Love Actually, and of course, as Nanny McPhee.
My understanding is that Sweeney shone in Reality, The White Lotus and Euphoria, but Anyone But You was not her best work. (I apparently live under a rock and have not seen any of them.) This is a phenomenal cv for any actor. Unfair to just talk about her one less-then-stellar performance when her strong work outnumbers the weak. Also, just unkind and unnecessary and sexist. Coming from a female exec?! Do better.
ugh. felt nauseous when I read her comments. there’s so much misogyny in the world. why choose to add to it? women and women’s bodies are not vehicles for your ego, not props on your stage…do better carol.
@BK your comment hadn’t appeared when I was writing my very long winded post above saying the same thing 😅 The misogyny is real
She sounds a little jealous
On what planet is Sydney Sweeney unattractive?! She’s extremely pretty. I haven’t watched anything that she’s in but just judging by the quality of the things that she IS in, she must have some talent. She’s a working actress and producer in a city full of people who can’t get acting jobs or get movies made!
If Sydney Sweeney is “not pretty,” then this woman is going to weep tears of horror if she ever gets a look at me.
I dont disagree on the acting bit. She was flat in white lotus and i thought a terrible host on SNL. Really couldn’t do live tv. I don’t care about the way she looks. Unimportant.
I first noticed Sydney in The Handmaid’s Tale (she was Nick’s wife).
She was so talented in it! I did not saw her as beautiful or hot without the makeup and sexy clothes. Her talent was the appeal.
She can act, produce, scrub up well, has tits for days and hustle like crazy. She’s gonna be fine.
Carol who?
That’s the only thing I’ve ever seen her in, a supporting character, so not much to judge in terms of acting skills.
However, saying she isn’t pretty is absurd, on which planet Sydney Sweeney is ‘average’? She has a fantastic body and lovely face.
I could have understood a criticism of her acting skills but why attacking her appearance? Carol Baum is a jealous misogynist.
She said that about Sydney as a panelist in front of an audience?? It says more about Carol than anything else. Ms. Sweeney has earned multiple award noms for multiple roles, so yes she can act. She has been able to establish herself as a popular actress and producer on her own with no industry contacts to open doors for her. And she looks like a regular human person, who I think is uniquely beautiful. Her face has such great expression (she is a master of ‘haughty derision’ in my book, see White Lotus). anyway, Carol needs to get a grip and apologize to Sydney for being a sexist assh*ole.
It’s a really nasty attitude. I get the feeling that she wouldn’t have been so bothered if Sydney hadn’t started producing her own stuff.
It was a classroom I think, she teaches at a university for cinematic arts.
Becks – per the article, Carol was speaking to NYT film critic Janet Maslin in front of an audience of fans following a film screening. She ALSO disparaged SS in front her classroom. So this biznatch talked sh*t about her to multiple crowds. Lurker25 summed it up succinctly above, but yeah, Carol sucks.
I tried to watch Euphoria, but it was too much for me at the time and my own emotions. A group went to see ABY on NYE and we had a blast. We were super entertained and laughed, these days that’s what I want in a movie!
I don’t see range in Sweeney; she’s one-note to me. But why just demolish this one young woman like that? Not called for. Bad look, bad karma.
Sydney Sweeney is pretty, this woman is clearly jealous. However, I do agree that she can’t act.
Really gross thing to say in front of an audience like that. You don’t have to give voice to every thought or opinion that you have.
Sounds like Carol and Courtney Love need to get together and complain to each other about the youths who aren’t as pretty, cool or edgy as they were when they think they ran the world.
It’s also just plain mean! I saw this headline in The Post and it reminded me of the cruelty of the aughts and I was surprised that today something like that would be proudly said and taught in a classroom (and not that it should matter but also said by a woman).
I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a movie with Sydney Sweeney in it, so I can’t comment on her acting skills. I think she’s pretty though.
And I think as a producer in Hollywood, these comments were catty, unprofessional and not necessary.
That said, there are a quite a few in Hollywood that I think this about – where I’m just like, “what am I missing here, what is the big deal about this person, why are they so famous and in EVERY movie?”
But, I am not a hollywood producer making these comments knowing they’ll get pick up, lol.
Saying she isn’t pretty or attractive is just plain false and mean.
Her acting is ok. Anyone but you was painful to watch though. She isn’t any worse than a lot of nepo babies getting these roles so I don’t know why she should be singled out like that.
If she’s ugly then what does he rest of us normal folk have to do ? This lady really is saying some outragious BS. Why does she need to under mine a young woman who is workimg hard ?
Wtf, Carol? I am not a huge SS fan,but so what. She’s ok to me. This lady really went for her for no reason. This reminds me of when that reporter really went after Martin Short a couple months ago. Sydney is young but she is clearly smarter than some are giving her credit for…also maybe support a young woman on the way up in such a monstrous industry.
I actually kind of agree with Baum. I don’t think she’s that great of an actress, has much charisma, or is all that beautiful. I think she is the latest white blonde actress that Hollywood has decided to throw its weight behind. Also- I think the reason why right-wing guys like her is because her family are Trumpers. And she may very well be as well.
@Ameerah I hear you on the Trump thing. I remember the red hat party. She got a lot of shit for it. It’s part of the reason I’m ambivalent about her but as far as acting goes on the whole I have enjoyed her work. I was curious about the Trump thing so I looked into it a bit more and the only information was a very vague quote SS made in an interview stating that she came from a very different life in Idaho and her moving to Hollywood and becoming famous basically destroyed her family. I have wondered if that means maybe she has grown or is growing away from the conservative upbringing she had and it doesn’t sit well with her relatives. But she hasn’t outright commented so we are left to wonder.
@Ameerah I’m inclined to agree with you. I have seen her in a few different things now and sometimes she’s really good (Everything Sucks, Euphoria) but sometimes she’s flat (White Lotus, The Voyeurs). However, I do not agree with Baum ‘She’s not pretty, she can’t act’ is OTT. SS is good-looking and can act – I just don’t get the “Wow! She’s an amazing actor!” POV. But for Baum to say it at a public event when you know it’ll go viral and bring more criticism on SS was….. a choice.
I don’t get Florence Pugh’s career either – I find her like watching paint dry. And the voice! Robotic. And Timothee Chalamet?!? How does a plain, anaemic-looking little pune become a heart throb?? Chris Evans???
As you say, Hollywood throws a lot of money and effort behind some white actor or other every so often and they go stratospheric.
It makes me sad that a female would publicly tear down another female. It’s especially awful because Carol is much older and has had a long and seemingly successful career.
I will admit that I was not a fan of Sydney’s after watching her on White Lotus. But everything changed when she hosted SNL. I was wrong. Not to mention I’m jealous of her figure and boobs haha.
But I’m not famous nor did I tell anyone outside my sister, my thoughts.
This whole thing just makes Carol look bad. Chin up Sydney you’re doing awesome and people are jealous. It means you’re doing something right. (Sadly)
Oh and I’m even liberal.
Meh. I have no opinion on Sydney, but I can’t imagine why anyone would take down someone like that. What is the point?
The camera loves Sydney Sweeney, she has screen presence. It’s an indefinable thing, but some people have it and others don’t. Hollywood right now is really bad at picking actors with it, look at Dakota Johnson who is so beautiful, but so boring in anything she’s in, and all those identical looking young male actors they keep trying to make into stars, I can only remember Ansel Elgort and Finn Wolfhard because of their names but there’s a horde of them and they are all dull to watch. Sydney glows on screen and you can’t help but watch her.
I love that nowadays the actresses are investing in more than one roles. A lot of them are starting production companies or just getting producer title in their own movies. We all read the horror stories of Hollywood for years, how more powerful men can easily kill your career. So, it is important for women to get a seat at the table in order to get more financial power. I love that Sydney started doing it at a young age. In this context she is a great example for other actresses, who aren’t nepo babies. It is sad that an older woman can’t see that and chooses to throw dirt instead.
Seems like someone wanted to make headlines i guess?
Shes amazing in euphoria, and imo if you disagree you just dont know what good acting is and i cant take your opinion on anything seriously. ( only half kidding haha)
Havent seen everything shes in but she was great in handmaids tale and in the white lotus too .
Sounds like someone is bitter about a beautiful young star existing.
Wow, if she’s not pretty, what hope is there for the rest of us??
I cannot imagine the gall of this woman standing up in front of a class–presumably mostly young people–and saying about a person, ‘she’s not pretty, she can’t act, why is she so hot?’ That’s just all kinds of wrong!!! And so emblematic of what has been wrong in the entertainment business all these years. The judgment. The misogyny. I haven’t seen anything Sydney Sweeney has been in, but if she can get a movie made? More power to her.
Yes beaniebean!! There anre even comments on here agreeing with carol, saying “yeah I also think she is flat and I also don’t get her appeal” but it’s like “why bother putting it OUT THERE like that? Your freedom to express your opinion sure but don’t you want to make choices for positive change? That includes paying to attention to every little thing you do and say and asking yourself if that lifts up or tears down. “
Also agreeing with someone else up thread who said our job is to support, support, support. Let’s lift each other up.
Sydney was in Sharp Objects for like 8 minutes total screen-time and she completely broke my heart. And it took me over a year to figure out she was the same person when I was watching Euphoria. She’s a VERY talented actress.
I see we have learned nothing from how Hollywood drove Marilyn Monroe to an untimely death with the same type of rhetoric. Absolutely disgusting.
I don’t have a strong opinion on Sydney but I found her performance in Anyone But You pretty funny and endearing. My husband and I enjoyed the movie. Literally laughed out loud together several times. I also found her character in White Lotus repellant (which was the point). She definitely has range (despite her voice inflections, which I don’t love, but still).
It’s ridiculous to act like any woman on screen has to look like Lupita or Angelina. FFS look at the men who get roles in this industry, some of them look like trolls. And Sydney IS pretty. She’s pretty in her own way and kudos to her for keeping her original face. She produces her own projects. She has great business acumen. I remember her saying she was worried about her mortgage and she is her family’s provider. So I love her hustle. She’s a very good actress, I don’t care for the MAGA shenanigans in that family but I am so sick of this kind of woman that acts like it’s her purpose in life to take you down a peg. Internalized sexism is a powerful drug!
When you look a certain way (big boobs, etc.) you attract a lot of hate from other women and I find that very sad. If I’m gonna dislike someone, it’s based on something they did, said, etc.
I dislike a lot of people! But to come for someone for this reason is just asinine.
It’s literally a remake of a Shakespeare play. Like wow way to announce to the world that you’re not cultured at all.
I was looking for someone to say this!!
That lady is a philistine.
It’s impossible to watch the film if you have any familiarity with Shakespeare at all and not recognise that it is Much Ado About Nothing. The film literally quotes it:
The media pitting women against each other and lapping up the drama is so 1990s/early aughts. Of course, it’s the daily fail, that right wing rag that loves trump & hates everyone else, esp. Harry & Megan. Please don’t give that rag any clicks. They’re so gross.
She’s not my cup of tea either, but come on, why would you say things like this? The girl is working her butt off and earning her place. One would think that an older woman in Hollywood would know enough to keep her opinions to herself, good grief. It’s brutal enough for everyone out there without this happening.
While I haven’t seen enough of Sydney’s work to comment on her acting, going after her looks is so…pathetically catty lol. Like, come now. You’re a mature adult woman. You don’t need to be going after some young woman’s appearance just because you don’t like her work. That reveals your hand and the real intention behind it from the start.
Does anyone know the brand of eyeglasses that Sydney Sweeney is wearing in the photo above?
It was such a bad look for her to go after Sweeney that way. Like, why? Had she been storing up her vitriol against this young actress? I have a daughter about that age, and I can’t imagine trying to tear down a successful 20-something woman making her way in this business. We don’t need to be doing that. Just the opposite.
I though Sidney was great in White Lotus. I couldn’t stand her character but that was part of why she was so effective. My husband and I watched Anything But You and found it a cute, fun, enjoyable romcom. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m glad she was so successful with that movie, because, idk, good for her.
Sydney is criminally underrated. I remember reading about how she got passed over on some roles because of her Instagram follower count and I found it utterly ridiculous. She was heartbreaking in the handmaid’s tale, she got a small role there for season 2 I believe, and you barely recognize her. She was awesome in the short-lived Everything Sucks. I had no idea she was in euphoria before I started watching, but I was glad to see her on my screen.
Sadly she’s being judged because of her appearance, but you really have to be a turbo hater to say she can’t act. The two gigs I’ve seen her in in which she wasn’t being sexualized/her body wasn’t used as a token were a testament of her acting skills. I hate how Hollywood is trying to make her into the airhead bombshell of Gen Z.
I’ve read about Sydney before she became the IT girl(at that time the industry was giving her and Madelyn Cline a lot of press although imo Sydney has gotten to become more mainstream now because of it.) Sydney is not a nepo baby and started from the bottom and worked her way to the top , actually worked as a tour guide at universal studios, was a straight A student in HS and graduated top of her class, fixes cars, and has her own production company .
I’ve seen on SM how disgusting people would be ranking her looks as mediocre on my timelines (I would then block them). It’s just how society is when one becomes successful, their crab mentality comes out. It’s worse when women becomes successful, it automatically comes with hate and jealousy .
She did mean girl really well in Mike White’s series.