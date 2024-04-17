Dunlop: It’s ‘bittersweet’ for the UK to watch the Sussexes look happy, rich & free

Just a few weeks ago, royal historian Tessa Dunlop was crying to Us Weekly about how the Duchess of Sussex needs to “tread lightly” while the Princess of Wales is dealing with cancer. Dunlop basically said that the Sussexes need to act compassionate and stay undercover, in case they invite comparisons to a certain lazy egg and his photo-manipulating wife. Nevermind that the “tread lightly” standard wasn’t used on Kate’s own family members, who were off on beach vacations and ski holidays. Nevermind dodgy Gary Goldsmith’s tacky displays on a reality show in the UK. No, all of that was fine – but Meghan’s strawberry jam might harm Kate’s recovery! In any case, Dunlop is back in time to cry about the Sussexes’ glorious polo weekend in Flordia:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘sun-drenched’ polo exploits proved ‘bittersweet’ for their royal relatives back in the UK, an expert has claimed. According to royal historian and expert Dr Tessa Dunlop, the appearance seemed worlds away from the royals back home.
She told the Mirror: “Is it a Jilly Cooper novel? Or perhaps a Hollywood film? No, it’s the Sussexes providing real-life drama in the only way American ‘royalty’ can – on and off the Polo pitch. According to his Argentinian rival (and friend) Nacho Figueras, ‘Harry is a very good rider’. And sure enough Haz scored the opening goal at the weekend’s charity fundraiser in Wellington. He shone off the pitch too, in white slacks and a crisp blue shirt, clinching the trophy for his team Royal Salute Sentebale.”
“The choreography was exquisite and we all know why. Meghan was in charge. Sparkling in a white halter neck (a clever spin on one-time ropes of royal pearls), the Duchess was unafraid to take matters in hand, commandeering the Sentebale Polo Cup photo-ops with a deft flick of the wrist. Here is a woman comfortable both in front and behind the camera. Naysayers groaned at Meghan’s presumptive style. But not Netflix, who has just signed a slate of new productions with Archewell Productions, including one focused on polo – the sport of kings. In Harry and Meghan’s world, a flick of the wrist, and anything is possible. Including true love. Irrespective of the inevitable side-sniping, the Sussexes were on dazzling form at the weekend. Hot Harry stole the show and his wife looked like the cat who got the cream. But the biggest winner is America.”
“Waterlogged Britain may well take umbrage. After all, we were (courtesy of our imperial exploits) the first European country to play polo, and subsequently, the royals made it their own. Harry comes from a fine line of polo players: Philip took up the sport in Malta, and Charles followed suit as the playboy prince.”
And Tessa added that thanks to Netflix, the appearance has allowed the Sussexes to raise money as well as make cash. She added: “So yes, there was something a little bittersweet about the Sussexes’ sun-drench exploits this weekend. Just as our own beleaguered royals are forced to go to ground with a myriad of health problems, Harry and Meghan dazzle in untouchable designer whites, parading their exquisite pedigree Stateside. Who else could so seamlessly pivot from a panel on Africa to the polo pitch in 24 hours? Thanks to Netflix, the Sussexes have squared the circle of raising money and making money all at the same time. Like it or not, Prince Haz has still got it. And if Meghan has anything to do with it, this is just the beginning.”
“There was something a little bittersweet about the Sussexes’ sun-drench exploits this weekend…” Royal historians and royal experts are going to need IV bags full of copium. We could tell in real time, as the polo photos and videos came out, that it was another big win for Harry and Meghan. We saw the derangement happen in real time, as haters pretended to be mad about Meghan’s heels or her dress or her jewelry or how she asked the Sentebale CEO to stand next to her. All of that hate to deflect from the fact that the Sussexes won and the Windsors lost. The British media lost. The royal historians lost. The Sussexes are happy, healthy, wealthy and free.
the royals have NOT been “forced to go to ground.” they are simply lazy and inept.
the deranged journalists in that country will make every excuse for the gigantic, lazy babies they call royalty. pegs and side-piece are perfectly able, they are just unwilling.
This! No one is forcing Huevo to go to ground. He could be out there with the Windsor spotlight shining off the glare of his bald head but he’s either too incapacitated or utterly incapable (or both) of actually “working!” This is a you problem, England. You need to have a talk with the Leftover Royals about what you expect and demand of them. Leave our American royal sweethearts alone to kiss at polo games and sell us jams and linens and cookware and make bank off of Netflix.
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahaha, this is so funny.😂😂😂I’m ROTFALMBO🤣🤣🤣🤣 at “You need to have a talk with the Leftover Royals about what you expect and demand of them. Leave our American royal sweethearts alone to kiss at polo games and sell us jams and linens and cookware and make bank off of Netflix.”. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
But most especially at ” Leave our American royal sweethearts alone to kiss at polo games and sell us jams and linens and cookware and make bank off of Netflix.” So, too funny. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Eat Shi…..I mean cake….kind of situation, right?. I love this for the royal rats.
This: “too incapacitated.” I’m beginning to believe that he’s unwell. Some say alcohol, but I don’t know. It could be something worse.
This!
Translation: POLO IS MINE!!!!!!!
@Christine, I choked on my lunch at POLO IS MINE. He’s sitting there in his velvet slippers, yelling that into the void.
This 100%!! W could at least be out working, being seen, but he doesn’t want to. It makes the events of these past 7 years seem even more ridiculous imo because here is a perfect opportunity to step up into an empty spotlight and he doesn’t want it. He didn’t want anyone else to have it either. A ridiculous, lazy man child.
Except for W&K, the royals are still around. Camilla is making appearances, Sophie and Edward are toiling along, Ann is out on one of her 535 different “jobs.” Even Charles is making an effort. It’s just that they’re boring and the BM isn’t interested in covering them.
It’s appalling how much effort the press and the “firm” put into covering the people’s eyes and trying to convince them that the Sussexes success is all smoke and mirrors. The charisma, the charm, the love. It’s real, real, real.
I really dislike their use of stupid hunting expressions like ‘forced to go to ground’ or ‘breaking cover’. It’s also subliminally hateful. They’re not your prey!!!
Seriously, they speak as if there’s a literal war going on
Ah-hahaha, suck it, Salties! You can’t compete when you don’t compare.
I had almost the same word-for-word thoughts reading this whiny mess. 🙂 🙂 🙂 Also, the “Sport of Kings” was invented by Central Asian nomads knocking a dead goat around.
Oh the British are notorious for stealing POC cultural norms and calling them their own and claim they originated with the British empire, LOL.
Yeah, I think the author alluded to that with her ‘colonial exploits’ comment. Way to tidy up history.
Also, gah! Poor goat! But then again, it was dead.
Over the years the so call royal reporters and historians created this illusion around the royals by reporting make believe but now the curtains opened around the time they decided to persecute Meghan and people started to see the emperor has no clothes. The rats and company chased out their only starts that could keep them relevant for another 20-30 years because of their gross incompetence, racism, jealousy and tolerance. Enjoy your dry grass rats!
You coulda had a bad bitch…
BOOM!!! 💥
Haha someone needs to embroider this on pillows and give one to the leftover royals.
If American Riviera Orchard ever starts selling them, I will buy and send them myself.
@Emma Well said!
YES KAISER- YESSSS!!!
Would these people ever leave H&M alone? Why don’t they focus on those in the uk?
I thought with the Sussexes leaving the uk, the others will finally move on but they seem to be stuck talking about them non stop… they all promise that with them leaving, they will get no press.
I am not from that island but I don’t know how people aren’t sick of the press talking about people who haven’t lived in the uk for more than 4 years now
With friends like these, who needs enemies? The royals need to put muzzles on these ratchets. The ratchets are making the royals look old, stale, racist, deranged, and most importantly: utterly lacking in glamor and mystery. There’s nothing aspirational about them now. Nothing exciting, cool, interesting. I’ve said over and over that the currency of the royals is their proximity–they are royal, and people should see it as a bonus that they are around. the royal warrant meant something. But who wants this passle of sad sack royals around? Look at all the celebrities who declined the coronation. Celebrities can legitimately say, “hanging with the royals could damage my brand,” the way that hanging with the Trumps could damage a brand. The royals are playing fast and loose with their own international brand by taking it utterly for granted. The Wales, who are supposed to be the stars, had the Head of State of Jamaica say “Bye Felicia” to their faces, and then that same head of state stood smiling and proud with the Sussexes. (That must have been profoundly embarrassing).
The royals used to be able to say to American media: stand down, don’t ask questions, or you will never have access to Kate and William!. Now if they said that, American media would just shrug. What interesting sound bite would you get from Kate anyway? If the Wales tried to hold a fake Bafta event now, like they did in 2011, would celebrities be clamoring for invites? I doubt it.
Other than the most deranged of the deranged, the average Brit who thinks Meghan didn’t fit in/was a gauche American/whatever–at what point does that person think: why are we still going on about them? I’m sick of hearing about them! Shut up already!
And how does all of this, with the Frankenphoto mess on top of it, make the British media look? They look like fools, all of them. Fools who sit around talking about people who peaced out years ago. Irony of ironies: the royals expected the Sussexes to be like the DD of Windsor in this respect: whining about being shut out of the royal family for the rest of their lives. Nope! Instead, the royals and their flying monkey-ghouls are sitting around whining about the Sussexes for years and years. It ain’t pretty. It’s pathetic. It’s disgusting.
@Lanne, 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
As an American, I agree with all of your observations and opinions!
Over 40 Stories about them in the Daily Excess today, clearly Harry and Meghan are the most important royals.
The DM is UNHINGED when it comes to H&M and I don;t see it stopping anytime soon.
They also harassed half Nigerian Marchioness, Emma Thynn. Her story on cover of hello does not mention that she had to ban her future mother in law from her wedding due to racism. There’s a pattern of racism and sexism. Piers Morgan’s hard line of questioning of Crystal Hefner reeked of the standard old white British male toxicity. Crystal seemed uncomfortable toward the end of the interview.
Bittersweet or just bitter?
Harry and Meghan have youth, beauty, health, wealth, love, charisma, charm, freedom.
Of course the leftover royals are bitterly jealous!
Bitta! Bitta! Bitta!
Hahaha haha.
Isn’t life grand! It has a way of poking you in the eye.
I think it’s more bitter than bittersweet. Bc what’s the conclusion? It would feel sweeter for the uk if the reality was the opposite, that the Sussexes are not happy, rich and free? That it would be sweeter to see the Sussexes miserable, poor and enslaved? I mean it’s pretty clear that a lot of the sadistic BM would like to see that.
Weren’t the BM going around predicting that from the moment the Sussexes announced they were leaving England. As I recall, they even had cartoons about it (vindictive ones, of course) showing H & M as cash-strapped McDonald’s workers. It’s ironic how, instead of the Sussexes’s stars dimming, it’s the Windsors’ who have dimmed. Yeah, I think she just meant “bitter”, not “bittersweet.”
Bittersweet? How about just being happy for family members who are making their own way? How about the Iranians being bitter that the UK is trying to take credit for polo (invented in Persia). I couldn’t remember Meghan wearing pearls as a royal and still can’t find a picture of her with any during her royal “work”.
That pearl remark really stood out to me too @Equality. The writer is trying to make everything about Meghan’s time as a working royal which turned dark so quickly. How about no?! Sometimes a halter dress is just a halter dress.
It was good to see some acknowledgement of what was lost though.
yeah, that comment made me scratch my head too. I don’t think meghan is considering what jewelry QEII used to wear when she picked that outfit (I do think she got a laugh out of it being called “the ginger” though lol.)
Perhaps it’s evidence that hating that hard really does give you hallucinations.
Or else Dunlop was just free-associating. Or day drinking. I don’t judge.
I thought it was some sort of snotty comment along the lines of Meghan ‘pretending’ to be royal & who does she think she is by wearing this halter dress that resembles the ropes of pearls worn by Queen Mary (I mean seriously, I think she’s the last one who wore the ‘ropes of pearls’) except the halter neckline in no way resembles ropes of pearls. I concluded it was snottiness & a reach. And a big fat fail.
The remark about the pearls was absolutely ~unhinged~
If Meghan wanted to be wearing “ropes” of pearls, she would be. They were never her style. But sure, let’s turn her white dress into some subliminal clue about how much she misses being the BRF (lmao) or whateverTF this woman was trying to say.
From what I can tell, it’s not about Meghan actually having worn pearls (though for all I know Dunlop assumes she did), it’s about the phrase in the previous paragraph about American ‘royalty’. Something like, in the UK, where Meghan was previously, pearls are an emblem of royalty (see QEII’s famous pearls). Now that she’s in the US, Meghan is using the halter collar as a “clever spin” on the pearls, because, she’s American royalty (or trying to be).
To say it’s a convoluted stretch is an understatement but Dunlop is so clearly proud of herself for thinking of it, it’s funny. Except for the implication she’s aware the UK has lost something significant with the Sussexes leaving, the whole piece is a load of BS, demonstrating that credentials as a “historian” don’t make these people any better than any common rota rat.
I thought it might have been a reference to Diana and her revenge dress and pearl choker?
Thank you for clearing that out. English isn’t my first language, so I thought it was an expression I wasn’t familiar with.
Meghan wore a halter dress as a second wedding dress, so how that can be the equivalent of pearls is beond me.
@Couch Potato – it’s supposedly the equivalent of pearls because the collar is white and fits around her neck. Like I said, that’s quite a stretch, which means, yes, it’s as dumb as it sounds.
I wonder if historian Dunlop is aware the designer named the dress, The Ginger. IMO, that’s the cute take here…
@Couch Potato English is my first language and it went over my head.
That pearl comment threw me all the way off. Other than the obvious clutching of that has been happening since before the Sussexes left Salty Isle behind.
The pearl comment threw you off because you are actually sane
The number of times this awful woman used the word “white.” Talk about a dog whistle …
The comment about the clever pearls made me laugh too. What’s next? “Look, Meghan has hair growing on her head – she’s obviously pretending it’s a crown!” “Meghan has two eyes, and the Princess of Wales has two eyes as well – *coincidence*?? They’re even on the front of her head just like Kate’s! How dare she??”
You know you are winning when a “flick of a wrist” is all they could find to criticize hahaha
It’s what they wish the leftbehinds could do:-)
The Brits underestimated Meghan. They thought she would get on her knees, beg, and plead for them to accept her. Harry would never allow her to bow to the press, even if it were a thought. He had hopes for his family, but that eventually faded. They are in America because his family, the royal staff, the press, and, to an extent, the government were unwelcoming to his wife and son. They used Kate to diminish her, and Kate enjoyed every minute. Meghan is a performing arts student; while on the show for seven years, she learned much about production, so yes, it’s a flick of the wrist.
As for El Huevo, instead of using K as an excuse for not working, he should have doubled down and earned the rep of a “hard-working” royal. He is too old to change, and Charles is too old to make changes. They will never admit they were wrong, so they’ll suffer the consequences and work with what they have. No thoughts and prayers.
Actually, a “flick of the wrist” is what KClll does, only with ire and a snare. Meghan has never shown herself to be imperious and irascible.
Also being organized and tactful is bad at a public event. God forbid it all goes well.
Cry more. That is all.
Lol, Tessa was in real pain when she was writing this. So, Meghan’s “bossiness” turns out to be an asset, does it? It looks like a “flick of the wrist,” but actual work is being done behind the scenes.
And too funny how Tessa tries to bring some of that dazzle to the RF – “Harry comes from a fine line of polo players,” ow, ow, ow.
Notice no mention of Billy Boy playing polo, just Charles & Phillip.
What in the world? The bittersweet jealousy part makes sense but why does Dunlop insist that Meghan is the one in charge and in control? Calling her the cat who got the cream. How’s that any different than something Angela Levin would say?
Was about to comment on exactly this! Why does it always have to be the controlling Meghan trope?
You tried to bury them, but like a seed they grew, and doing a pretty damn good job of spreading their branches!!
Sucks for you, doesn’t it? Or innit as you all would say.
Especially as this was a Sentebal arrangement. This is Harry’s project, he would be the one in controll of them. Meghan can’t even show up to support her husband and a good cause without being called controlling.
It’s that not so subtle racism coming out. She has to allude to the “mad black woman” trope somehow, so she refers to Meghan asking the good doctor to stand so that she is…beautifully centered in the photo right by the trophy. 🙄
Speaking of Latrine, did you guys see her her talking about the made up story about how Meghan made Dr Sophie move from standing next to Harry? She was even more insane than her usual!
I didn’t read it this way. I think this was the painful (and somewhat backhanded) admission that Meghan is an extremely capable woman. And really, I don’t see anything wrong with her being in charge. This is what the BM are asking of W&K – stand up, take charge, follow through, make the people proud.
Hmmm. It is a very backhanded way to say she’s a capable woman. But it’s also that whole idea that she’s in control of everything and takes charge of Harry. Shades of Clarkson referring to Harry as a puppet. In reality, it seems pretty clear that Meghan and Harry work together well and balance their lives equally without Meghan being the dominating force. Meghan can be in charge of things and I don’t see it as a problem either but it’s more that she’s not in charge of everything and she’s not orchestrating the whole polo event like the cat who got the cream😂
They applaud Crocmilla for taking the lead while Charles is out but are always suspicious and negative about anything Meghan does, even when it involves helping a worthwhile cause. These people can’t help themselves, snakes gotta be snakes I guess.
Backhanded compliment or not, Meghan is a very capable woman who had accomplished a measure of success in her own right before she met Harry. And would have continued her success had she not given up everything for the man she loved. And to be honest, it took this very special woman to give Harry the courage to take the leap of faith to step away from the only life he had known. I don’t believe it would have worked with anyone else. They found common ground in their mutual desire to give back and be if service to the less fortunate in our world.
And that’s why they are and will continue to succeed!!
@Jais – I don’t see the problem even if she did orchestrate the whole polo event (which I don’t think she did). And “cat who got the cream” is just a negative way of saying “proud of one’s accomplishments.” This reminds me of Archetypes – where negative words are used to downplay a woman’s strengths and accomplishments. That doesn’t make Harry a weakling – it’s obvious he’s incredibly strong, too. But sometimes I think even Meghan’s fans tend to downplay her power instead of appreciating that she’s using that power for good rather than evil.
You’re right @eurydice in that there shouldn’t be a problem if Meghan had planned the whole polo event. It would be cool if she did. My issue is that I don’t think that’s what Tessa Dunlop is saying here. It feels like she’s leaning into Meghan as controlling everything in a negative way. Like it’s a compliment but also not if that makes sense. It just feels bad faith but yeah the flip side is that it’s not denying Meghan’s charisma and power. Back-sided compliment as you said.
I thought the cream was Harry.
Re: cat that got the cream: Meghan works for what she “gets.” They’re acting like she just wandered into success.
This is ridiculous! What is Meghan and Harry supposed to do? Are they supposed to be locked up and their home and not live their lives. Are Meghan and Harry supposed to be hosting praying gatherings in church because Kate has cancer? Harry and Meghan were forced to leave England because of the hatred and malice they were subjected by the royal family and the British media.
They are so blatant about the fact that they can’t stand that the Sussex’s are happy, healthy, creating wealth, and spreading their magic everywhere they go while the king, heir and his spouse are all on medical leave. They can’t stand that the situation is not reversed and the undertone of that is visible in articles like this. This Tessa seems to take up whatever narrative that pays her the most, these people change their stories so often it makes a persons head spin.
@Cessily
Your comment “the king, heir and his souse are all on medical leave” clicked something inside my brain. What if it was WILLIAM who was rushed to the hospital on December 28? Someone on this site (maybe not this article though) said Wm could be struggling with “alcohol or worse”. My brain leapt from what’s worse than alcohol? My brain answered: heroin…cocaine….not necessarily in that order though. C3 (now I want to add PO=C3PO LOL) has cancer. Maybe Kate must pretend to be ill to create cover for Wm and Wm is a drug addict who overdosed on Dec 28 & was rushed to hospital? They give us a blank slate. We gonna fill it. The swaying. The fake photos…all unbelievable. So what is believable? I’m thinking maybe this scenario is.
*spouse not souse but maybe souse is my brain again, it does odd things sometimes! Could be just as true though, right?
@Surly Gale: just wanted to say, ‘souse’ works! Not a typo, your fingers knew what they were doing!
And your premise is an interesting one. Heaven knows they didn’t tell us William had COVID when he had it, so he may well have an issue he’s refusing to be up front about. That doesn’t preclude Kate or Charles having cancer, nor does it confirm. Just an added wrinkle.
Yes. That is what they are supposed to do. Also their home shouldn’t be nice and also shouldn’t have any bathrooms, never mind 3.27 trillion bathrooms. Also they should be poor, destitute and desperate for recognition from the british media and monarchy. They should not be happy, established, capable, successful….any of that. That was not the plan. They were supposed to be the Duke of Windsor 2.0 and reliant on whatever allowance the crown would give them and nothing more
I love their tears.
That is one fabulous typo!
@Lorelei for the life of me I can’t find the typo 😂
Why do they all write like a jilted lover stalking the one that got away on socials annoying their friends by incessantly talk about their lost love who moved on with someone they cannot compete with?
“But the biggest winner is America.” That is quite an admission after years of claiming America hates the Sussexes. She should send this column to the Heritage Foundation.
At least we know Harry & Meghan are real, no AI conspiracies, unlike a certain WFH Prince & his photoshopped wife. Where is Keen?
i don’t understand this bit “a clever spin on one-time ropes of royal pearls” is this her way of throwing shade that Meghan isn’t wearing pearls ? its not her style and if she wanted to she could wear pearls
I don’t get it, either – people don’t wear pearls to a polo match and Meghan never wore ropes of pearls at all when she was with the RF. Or is Dunlop referencing how Kate wore Elizabeth’s pearls?
I immediately thought of the photos of Queen Mary, the royal jewelry magpie, who was always photographed dripping in multiple layers of pearl rope necklaces and layers of diamond chokers.
That’s the one that first popped into my mind, Queen Mary wearing entire suites of jewelry with ropes of pearls on top. I rather liked that style! That says royal to me, although I now know how she & that family/those families accrued all that wealth & jewelry it’s kind of an appalling ‘in your face’ thing to do.
Just trying to pretend that Meghan is referencing anything royal at all.
A Queen a century ago using chokers to hide a goiter-removal scar has NOTHING to do with Meghan wearing a halter top.
But but but…what about South Park???!
😂😂😂
Gosh, it’s almost like treating people with kindness and respect, combined with a willingness to put in some hard work, pays off. WEIRD.
Hands TD an extra large box of tissues.
Well, this is what the Royal Family and press deserve.
LOL Stay salty, b—-—.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Stay mad ya’ll.!!! That’s the only response this drivel deserves. Nothing like FAFO
“Like it or not, Prince Haz has still got it” Are you sure this woman, is a Historian? She should be a millionaire by now 30£ a TV appearance.
Like or not people do genuinely like Harry, Stephen Colbert meet him, once or twice and was ready to throw the BRF under the bus.
They really expected Harry to return to England, broke and broken, they spent so much time saying he was thick, that they believed their own lie.
I really believe that’s it. They lie so much and live in such an echo chamber that it really takes them a long time to accept reality. Harry’s stupid, Meghan is conniving, William is well respected worldwide, Kate is a fashion inspiration and admired and people really connect with her. I think we have all seen especially in the past six months none of this true. The truly unhinged are still picking at things like supposed bossy moments, and fanfic about Harry’s love for Kate but I’ve noticed a lot more, a yeah we hate them but they are successful tone recently.
Yes, Meghan does take matters into her own hands…to make people feel loved and included. The British media need to find some stylish aristo and her polo playing husband and turn them into their own version of M&H since seeing what they lost hurts so much.
Sure, Meghan is loving and compassionate, but it’s not just that. She’s organized and gets things done. She was criticized for it while with the RF, but projects don’t get done with just a “flick of the wrist” – otherwise, William’s schemes would be a success instead of nothing burgers.
Anyone heard anything about earthflop lately? Is willy gonna WFH this too? Or has he finally just given up trying to out do H? Has he seen the light that he’s no comparison to his more hard working, charismatic brother?
I looked a few weeks ago and the next one is going to be in South Africa in September or October I think. It will be interesting if he can go to that but still refuses to go to CHOGM later in the fall…..
@Moniquep – even if W has seen the light he’s too lazy to do anything about it. As for WFH, that contains the word “work” – he won’t do it, whether it’s from home or anywhere else.
Too bad, so sad. This is nasty bitter sour grapes. And they only have themselves to blame because they ran the best thing that happened to the RF next to Diana out of the country. They’ve set the bar so low for the RF that they’re now crushed by it. William has no one to blame but himself when the Sussexes run rings around him. Get out there, show yourself and do your work!
Some are just jealous of them
WTF is this woman implying with this:
“Sparkling in a white halter neck (a clever spin on one-time ropes of royal pearls)…”
ropes around her neck? Whaaaaaaa? Meghan looked amazing… but I don’t think it had anything to do with ropes of pearls.
Yeah, Meghan never wore ropes of pearls so I don’t know what this woman is alluding to. A half-assed comparison to the late queen and her triple strand of pearls? Jesus take the wheel, another one of those snickering snide remarks that falls like a lead balloon.
This lady is coocoo crackers. Meghan has never, and likely will never, wear ropes of pearls (she has tiny pearl earrings from the Queen). Meghan’s taste in jewelry is not heavy royal chestplates of giant stones, nore ropes and ropes of pearls. She wears dainty jewelry (her style reference Carolyn Bessette Kennedy rarely wore jewelry at all). She has a history of wearing halter dresses–wedding evening dress, anyone? Halters have NEVER referenced ropes of pearls outside of this deranged lady’s mind. It makes as little sense as saying A line skirts reference mountains because they are vaguely mountain shaped.
Refusing Meghan access to the royal jewels was never the slam it was meant to be: Meghan would have never chosen any of that for herself. In fact, every time Kate has worn royal jewelry since Meghan, she has looked like she was playing dress-up (none of that jewelry really suits her, either). Royal jewelry looks like rich old lady jewelry because that’s what it is. The last woman who could wear royal jewelry and make it look modern and interesting was Diana. When Kate wears it, she looks like she robbed a museum and is too weighted down to make a quick getaway.
@EasternViolet: I get your point, the ‘ropes around her neck’ part. Ugh.
I get what you are saying. She is saying two things at once and portraying a specific image associated with Black Americans. She is an evil double tongued snake.
Dunlop is an academic? And she goes to US Weekly and a tabloid? 😂
Makes you think, doesn’t it?
Hey! Academia is notoriously underpaid work! Woman’s gotta earn her bread! 😉🙄
Lol. BeanieBean, you and I could write better pieces than this drivel. Time to monetize
I get nothing but bitter from that jealous screed. I remember when she used to “debate” Piers Morgan, while pretending to defend the Sussexes. It really irked me to no end that Sussex supporters would promote that garbage. Tessa is a royalist. That she might, like a blind squirrel, once in a blue moon land on the right spot, doesn’t mean she will always do so. Notice the sexist reference to Meghan being in control. That’s the tell.
“But the biggest winner is America” and “waterlogged Britain may well take umbrage”?
The difference between America and Britain is that Americans knew what to do with Harry and Meghan. This couple landed proximate to Los Angeles. Even more than LA is the home of Hollywood (and it is that), LA is a business powerhouse. LA took one look at Harry and Meghan and said, yes, we know how to amplify your voices and your glamour.
America is a big place that was happy to make Harry and Meghan look like the power couple they are. America is big regardless of whether Harry and Meghan are celebrated here, but celebrating them is great for people on many sides.
Britain . . . well, for parts of Britain at least, this is a sad story. They helped create Harry’s star power, but they didn’t know what to do with this couple’s incredible global reach. They made themselves look small.
“America is a big place.” Full stop. This is the major difference between the two countries. I am a huge fan of Harry and Meghan; but let’s be honest, most Americans are not as obsessed with them as the folks on that Island. I mean, the real small-mindedness reference to “America’s the winner.” America won when we kicked you out ! Britain is a very small country that has delusions of its own grandeur. Someone once aptly described Britain as “America’s poodle”, which has a distorted view of its place in the world. United Kingdom?? Dude, you are no longer an empire. Live with it! And with regards to Harry and Meghan, the sooner you take the L, the better it will be for you.
A bit unkind, I think. Its easy to sneer when someone is down…as others may sneer at us if The Defendant gets elected again. Let’s hope not. Britain certainly swung way above its weight for a very long itme, and they still have the most effective army in Europe. It’s also easy to sneer at the RF right now. Time will tell whether they will exist going forward. William is certainly the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time.
There’s a lot of delusional rewriting of history and modern events going on with Britain as they struggle to accept their diminished status post Brexit, and Harry and Meghan exit and thriving is where they’re focusing that anger.
refusing to look at reality isn’t going to change it. They are an ally of U.S. so I hope they get it together, but their “ Queen” mocking the US President when they need America right now is an example of their self inflicted wounds. And so is their ongoing deranged hatred of M for being an American AS they try to get the US president to do certain things.
It’s seriously crazy how they see themselves versus where they are. I see them as being wounded and diminished and in the stage of blaming others as it starts to dawn on them. My heart goes out to actual British citizens who are the victims of this arrogance, much like Americans have been under certain presidents.
Underhill, “and they still have the most effective army in Europe.” Is that still true? I don’t know.
Agree with you, Coasts. NYC or LA, either one would have worked. London? 🤷♀️. They still can’t figure out where they went wrong.
HAHAHAHAHA. stay mad, Tessa Dunlop and all the rest of the salty reporters over there.
As we like to say around these parts….you could have had a bad bitch.
OH WELL TOO BAD SO SAD.
Bittersweet = bitter.
They really did expect Meghan to leave Harry once they left the RF, and for Harry to come crawling back, didn’t they?
LOL
Honestly, they smartest course of action for the RF now would be to basically treat the Sussex family as if they were working royals media-wise. It wouldn’t be altogether truthful of course but having the tabloids put their pics and touting their charity work could fill some of the gaps left by the current health issues.
It’d be, disingenuous but I mean, it’s the royal family, it’s not like they’re unused to taking credit for other people’s work. I can see Charles and BP going for it (tho Camilla would probably sabotage it and KP would just bungle it by photoshopping William into the pictures or something, 😂)
And as an aside, I have no issues with the Wales staying out of the public eye—having faced cancer at this age myself, it’s scary and I can’t imagine dealing with it and young children. Most of us yes have to go back to work ASAP, but if you don’t have to, I say good—stay home with your family—having that option is how it should be, and if even rich royals can’t stay home to deal with a cancer diagnosis, what hope do any of us have 🙃
That’s very generous of you. Kate’s cancer is pretty nebulous, based on what she herself said. Maybe she’s better off than she said, maybe she’s even worse off. the bad thing is that no one can trust anything that comes out of KP, and regardless of the truth, KP’s MO is to use cancer as an avoidance strategy. She’s a public figure who lives on public money. Her husband is using her cancer to get out of doing things six months from now. If she is that ill, than a brief honest statement should be given–no need for her medical records, but an indication of what she’s facing and a timeline is appropriate.
The rest of us get on with life with cancer not just because we have to, but because that’s actually the best thing to do–within reason. Wallowing in your disease is not the way to optimize your mental health (the other thing they supposedly care about). If the king can show up and get on with his job, why can’t she (that’s assuming she’s conscious, which I don’t know is the right assumption). Her work isn’t busting rocks in stone quarries–she shows up, smiles and waves. They can keep her away from people if she’s immune compormised. But the idea that she can’t record short videos, or do highly managed appearances on a light schedule, is ludicrous.
The QM and King George 6th stayed in London during WW2, their daughters separated and living in Windsor. They made public visits, young Elizabeth recorded videos for other children. (How amazing would it be if the young Wales kids recorded a video for other children whose parents are dealing with cancer–if it is indeed the truth? That’s the kind of thing a young royal could do from an early age).
But would the Wales have done that? These folks would have high tailed it for Canada, taking all the loot with them, without looking back. It’s all about them and what they deserve–they don’t live a life of service like William’s grandmother.
Yes but William shouldn’t be taking a year off because his wife is “getting better” and “cancer had been present” but is doing “preventative chemo” – I mean, they have told us she does not currently have cancer. She’s being preventatively treated.
If they’re lying, then that’s an issue.
If they’re not lying, why can’t William work more than a few hours a month?
“The sport of Kings” is horse-racing, not polo.
Polo was invented in Iran (then Persia) in the 6th century bc. So what she means is that Europe colonized it and made it into an aristocratic sport for rich white people.
And the first one falls! Yep, the first rat tried to write a derogatory peice about Harry and Megan but had to admit they are, HOT, beautiful.And uks loss. Because we know this toxic island is used as a cash cow to the greyest, most boring, lazy bunch of grifters that ever walked these “green and pleasant lands”.
I wonder what Charlie thinks when he sees these pictures, he’s most probably throwing pens at his valet saying now I know why he said NO to me.
William is screaming “it shoulda been me”, and Harry’s sat there thinking “William who??!”. Yeah suck it up salty people, WE LOST, and ended up with the booby prize.
😅 ‘William who?’
“William who?” LOL
Well Mary P, not everyone on Salty Isle deserves the booby prize, and especially not you.
@Ameerah M IKR! The Brits also think they invented tea 🤗
Let’s just hope the Sussex American success story convinces our friends across the pond to once and for all bury that “talk poppy” nonsense that they’ve been brainwashed by the class system to hold people back from all they’re capable of achieving.
A riding tide lifts all boats. It never pays to make someone dim their light to elevate someone else. Look what you could have had in these two, BRF and BM!
@Schrodinger’s Kate
You said “….they’ve been brainwashed by the class system to hold people back from all they’re capable of achieving” reminded me of that Coach Carter scene “What is your greatest fear”: and the student finally comes up with a quote, part of which is “Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you.”
And there it is. H&M thriving was UK’s greatest fear, and they Coach Carter’d them!!
‘We all do better when we all do better’, Paul Wellstone, US Senator, Minnesota.
This is almost better than Richard Eden crying the other day because the RR has zero access to the Sussexes and “offering” ways for them to become accessible to their former country by allowing the British Media to photograph the children and put out their schedules so that they aren’t finding out about their events after the fact.
This is hilarious.
Lol why would they do that?!! There’s only one party benefitting from that and it’s not the Sussexes. I bet all these layoffs and diminishing clicks on articles and YouTube channels have them clenched up. Not like any of them are going to be able to jump ship and become a legitimate journalist.
Here’s a pro-tip, Tessa: Don’t ever try to be a fashion writer, because your halter=ropes of royal pearls is insane.
The schadenfreude I’m experiencing as I read her ridiculous screed is off the charts.
That dress isn’t white & only an idiot would liken that neckline to ropes of pearls. And Meghan didn’t ‘direct’ that one photo, she helped the President of Sentebale find where to stand in a group photo.
And notice? All three women wore the same color dress. All three looked lovely & appropriate to both the occasion and the weather. Some oaf over the weekend criticized Meghan’s choice of dress as though it were too much for Florida’s ‘heat’. First, a halter top made of a blend of hemp & silk is the perfect breezy fabric for Florida. And second, it’s April; it ain’t even close to time when Florida gets really hot. That would be summer, when heat & humidity & latitude combine to create a heat index in triple digits each & every day.
Dunlop presents the dog angry/controlling/bossy black woman trope while at the same time diminishing Harry. They can’t help themselves. They can’t make any observations that are not at the same time snide.
Notice in several of the unposed photos they’re holding hands and Harry’s watching her footing rather than his own. He’s attentive because he cares. It’s hard to fake that.
Someone please get Tessa a bucket and mop, those bitter bitter bitter tears are falling fast and hard . B might just float away in them . Meghan and Harry stay winning and the salty British media and palaces stay crying themselves to sleep.
This makes me happy. Eat crow.
I saw that Britain was ranked the second most miserable country in the world last year and seeing the bitter articles they put out whining about Harry and Meghan 4 years after they left… I’m surprised they weren’t ranked number one.
Whoever on earth beat them? Russia? Some other dictatorship?
“No, it’s the Sussexes providing real-life drama in the only way American ‘royalty’ can – on and off the Polo pitch.” What drama? There was no drama. Everything H&M do is on the up and up and w/o the added drama of the racist RF.
HM are thriving successfully in the US and well-liked across the world- the BrF and BM are super envious. As also mentioned, they’re getting more influence here in the US and the world. They’re also getting the support needed from the right people. Everything and anything the BRF and BM are throwing to undermine HM, have been total failures and have backfired(Karma’s a B)- not to mention they’ve become a laughing stock and are now compared to North Korea.
Even Florida has the HM effect as it looks like there was a big spike of British tourists searching for Florida vacations right after the polo match. (As I mentioned last week, the sun and blue skies really does wonders for one’s mindset and lifestyle 😀 and HM also lives in sunny CA right by the beach). I really enjoy living in Europe temporarily but I do miss CA weather.