Dunlop: The Sussexes need to tread lightly in the wake of Princess Kate’s cancer

Since the Princess of Wales’s cancer announcement video on March 22, there’s been some commentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially regarding Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard. The commentary is basically: Meghan needs to pause her ARO rollout because Kate is sick, and the Sussexes need to be more undercover, lest they come across as uncaring to King Charles and Kate’s cancer battles. Separate Charles and Kate for a moment, because I think Harry showed the world that he still cares a great deal about his father when he made a point of visiting Charles soon after his announcement. Let’s just focus on Kate then – Kensington Palace briefed extensively that the Sussexes did not get a heads up on Kate’s announcement and, as always, that Prince William despises the Sussexes. The Sussexes, in turn, released a simple statement of support for Kate and then just continued to mind their business. Well, Tessa Dunlop has some thoughts about that.

Prince Harry might be looking at his Spare memoir differently amid Princess Kate Middleton‘s cancer battle. “When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in,” royal expert Tessa Dunlop exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her book Elizabeth & Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy. “I’m not saying it isn’t.” Dunlop pointed out Harry, 39, and wife Meghan Markle‘s past criticism about the royal family. “They deliberately criticize the monarchy [and then offer] themselves as an alternative to monarchy. So then when the monarchy is in trouble, we do kind of make a comparison. Can Harry and Meghan really hold themselves off as the caring example now?” she asked. “They’re certainly going to have to be careful of their timing with any releases so that it doesn’t look opportunistic.” According to Dunlop, Harry and Meghan, 42, will have to tread lightly about what they put out in the public eye, adding, “The big C — it’s kind of untouchable. When that comes creeping in the door, that just reframes everything.”

[From Us Weekly]

My hope is that Harry has had enough therapy to understand that there’s lot of water under the bridge and he told his story and that’s that. Someone might even point out that Harry could have included even more true stories about what William and Kate did to him and to Meghan, but he removed those sections. As for Harry and Meghan needing to tread lightly… I have no idea what Meghan’s ARO rollout timeline was supposed to be, but it actually does look like the launch has probably been delayed a bit, perhaps out of respect for her cancer-stricken in-laws who treated her like sh-t and had “concerns” about how dark her children’s skin would be.