Dunlop: The Sussexes need to tread lightly in the wake of Princess Kate’s cancer

Since the Princess of Wales’s cancer announcement video on March 22, there’s been some commentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially regarding Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard. The commentary is basically: Meghan needs to pause her ARO rollout because Kate is sick, and the Sussexes need to be more undercover, lest they come across as uncaring to King Charles and Kate’s cancer battles. Separate Charles and Kate for a moment, because I think Harry showed the world that he still cares a great deal about his father when he made a point of visiting Charles soon after his announcement. Let’s just focus on Kate then – Kensington Palace briefed extensively that the Sussexes did not get a heads up on Kate’s announcement and, as always, that Prince William despises the Sussexes. The Sussexes, in turn, released a simple statement of support for Kate and then just continued to mind their business. Well, Tessa Dunlop has some thoughts about that.
Prince Harry might be looking at his Spare memoir differently amid Princess Kate Middleton‘s cancer battle.
“When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in,” royal expert Tessa Dunlop exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her book Elizabeth & Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy. “I’m not saying it isn’t.”
Dunlop pointed out Harry, 39, and wife Meghan Markle‘s past criticism about the royal family.
“They deliberately criticize the monarchy [and then offer] themselves as an alternative to monarchy. So then when the monarchy is in trouble, we do kind of make a comparison. Can Harry and Meghan really hold themselves off as the caring example now?” she asked. “They’re certainly going to have to be careful of their timing with any releases so that it doesn’t look opportunistic.”
According to Dunlop, Harry and Meghan, 42, will have to tread lightly about what they put out in the public eye, adding, “The big C — it’s kind of untouchable. When that comes creeping in the door, that just reframes everything.”
[From Us Weekly]
My hope is that Harry has had enough therapy to understand that there’s lot of water under the bridge and he told his story and that’s that. Someone might even point out that Harry could have included even more true stories about what William and Kate did to him and to Meghan, but he removed those sections. As for Harry and Meghan needing to tread lightly… I have no idea what Meghan’s ARO rollout timeline was supposed to be, but it actually does look like the launch has probably been delayed a bit, perhaps out of respect for her cancer-stricken in-laws who treated her like sh-t and had “concerns” about how dark her children’s skin would be.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Westminster, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal family King Charles III, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla arrive with Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine
BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
This is KP fearing the Susexes (namely Meghan) will outshine Kate (and Williiam) in the end.
Screw ‘em. Drop them jams and jellies, Meghan!
Insert Michael Jordan meme … eff them fools.
Couldn’t agree more! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 I read the Tigs final day was April 7 maybe she is waiting for the anniversary date? I don’t think it will be long now though.
Exactly, can you imagine if that cancer announcement was from Meghan, Kate and William would be all over England smiling 🙄🙄🙄
I think Harry did tread lightly in Spare – there’s a whole lot more he could have said.
He said as much. I believe the implication being that there was enough content for 2 books.
He’s got at least 400 more pages he could say about the royals.
Every time I’m reminded that those hundreds of unpublished pages exist, I remember how much I hope we see them eventually 🤞
Any justification they can find to tell that black woman to make herself smaller. Amazing
THIS!!! Make yourself smaller so she can have all the attention. Aside from the obvious what’s so dumb about this is that they are still deluded believing that Harry and Meghan should be falling in line behind them and living their lives according to their unspoken rules on the other side of the ocean. Kate and William’s business is Kate and William’s business, not theirs.
X 100. They wouldn’t even be satisfied if she were invisible.
Honestly, her being alive at all pisses them off. They are like the crazy ex husband divorced for 4 years who still thinks he should have a say in who his ex-wife dates,
This! Why must Meghan’s world come to a stop because Kate is ill? Sorry, that’s not how the world works. Keep moving Meg.
The Sussexes don’t have to do sh*t to accommodate Cants diagnosis. They are free to do what they want and when they want. It’s not their job to not outshine Can’t. It doesn’t take much to outshine her. I’m tired of the weaponising of that diagnosis.
Kate never did tread lightly with Meghan letting a lie about Meghan stay in the media. Kate plays victim afyer her bad behavior to meghan
Cancer battle oftentimes is long & hard. However, why should other people, especially one is not the patient’s closest family, stop working & put their lives, career on hold? I’m sorry you have cancer but using your cancer diagnosis to control people is despicable. (So is any person suggesting weaponize the cancer diagnosis.)
Yes cancer can be a hard and long journey and I can say having had it and being a survivor of it that I don’t like the diagnosis to be used against someone else hence weaponising it.
Agreed! Fellow cancer survivor here. I mean, if they did the launch the next day, that would not have been great. But now? Life does not stop because your sister-in-law has cancer. I certainly didn’t expect my family to put their lives on hold for me!
I completely agree with you. Meghan and Harry are just like anyone else with bills to pay. Their security alone is a massive expense! It is revolting that anyone on Salty Isle would choose to stand on their necks while screaming, “CANCER!!!!!!”
This is always their goal though, something has happened so Harry and Meghan shouldn’t be seen or work. First it was Prince Philip is sick, then his funeral, then it’s the Queen’s Jubilee, then it’s her funeral, then the coronation and in between there it’s Trooping and birthday’s and Earthshot, and Early Years launches, etc. Basically its always rude or inconsiderate for Harry and Meghan to exist, but not for people to hold things on their kids actual birthday. They don’t want them to be able to make money or be visible, that’s the point.
Weaponizing Cancer is beyond vile. I am so disgusted by this narrative, and this sure seems to have a KP stamp of approval.
I, like many posters on here, am a cancer warrior. Luckily I’m currently in remission. And I HATE this take.
Being diagnosed with cancer does not automatically make you a better, nicer person. The things that Harry wrote about Kate happened. Her having cancer does not change that. (Also, cancer is NOT a karmic punishment either btw)
Kate can be a royal ahole racist AND have cancer, the two are not mutually exclusive and cancer cures and changes nothing. If anything, having a life altering diagnosis should make KATE reflect and make changes/amends.
The Sussexes hit the right note. Sorry you’ve got cancer, best wishes! and went on with their lives. Their lives were separate from the wails before the diagnosis and continue to be separate after the diagnosis. They have no involvement.
Reminder, they found cancer in post operative tests not during, so the chemo is to prevent a reoccurance not treat anything that’s present. CATE doesn’t have cancer.
My father had pollops removed during a regular general checkup that later turned out to be cancerous. The cancer didn’t penetrate the lining, so prevention was the course of treatment, but he no longer had cancer while receiving the treatment.
It might just be me, but my experience with cancer is that it’s a loaded gun pointed to the back of my head.
They removed each and every tumor out of my bladder, but I have had recurrences. Never penetrated the muscle layer of the bladder luckily. But each recurrence is the cancer telling me I’m still here. And I can set up shop anytime, anywhere.
I am officially “no evidence of disease” for 3 years running now. But each scan I hold my breath wondering if today is the day. And my cancer was found incidentally as well.
That said, it does not in any way mean Kate gets a “get out of jail free” card from being a racist, nasty mean girl just because she has cancer. She is still all of that and while I hope she stays cancer free she’s still an awful person and deserves no grace for that.
echoing all of this. Cancer does not erase what you’ve done in the past, and expecting others – especially distant family members to somehow change their entire lives to centre someone else’s cancer is psycho. Also having cancer does not make you less of an asshole in the present, either. (Heather C… happy to see you’re in remission. I hope you have many many long and happy days there)
And still the media wanted them covering for the wails in the UK, only to keep abusing Harry’s small family. Damned if they do, damned if they don’t. I don’t wish kate ill, but they have money, resources and clout to get the best treatment. What amazes me is how incapable is their team and william to manage any crisis, instead, they resort to lies. And still, the uk media want the Sussexes to “thread lightly”. Huge eyeroll.
In Spare Harry included very basic and superficial stories that painted the vibe inside the Palace (the lipgloss, fashion contacts, baby brains, Easter presents etc) but I guarantee you the 400 pages he did not include had some pretty dark and nasty stuff in it. And I truly believe the worst offenders were William and Kate. So Meghan can do whatever the heck she wants when she wants. Monarchists will be mad at her no matter what so hopefully she just keeps moving along.
Tessa Dunlop needs to be specific about the criticism Harry had of Kate. Like what exactly did he criticize? He just described events that happened, like the time she and William were upset bc they weren’t given Easter gifts. Harry very clearly went extremely light on Kate and Dunlop is being deliberately misleading when she just broadly says Harry criticized her. There is nothing that Harry said about her in his book that he should feel bad about now that she has cancer. In fact, I’d say he left a lot out. Recently I went back and watched some of his interviews and whenever he says I’m not going to talk about that or vaguely references something terrible about a family member that he won’t name, I’m convinced it’s about Kate. He had no problem calling out his father or William or Camilla but he holds back about Kate. Possibly out of pity.
This woman is delusional. First of all, she misrepresents everything about the Sussexes. Then she suggests that they should —what, delay?—rollout of ARO. Delay, till when? Charles and Kate are presumably in it for long treatments and they might never recover. This is all more palace BS.
We have dealt with terminal cancer in our immediate family. it didn’t change relationships. Cancer is not a GOOJF card.
reverse take: Kate and Charles might regret having pushed a baby out of the royal family withdrawing security and voicing “concerns” about how dark baby’s skin color would be. This is their chance to atone and make things right. Onus is on them, not on the Sussexes to pretend nothing happened.
Spare was 15 months ago. Since then, there hasn’t been a peep regarding the RF out of the Sussexes, except for cancer well-wishes. On the other hand, there hasn’t been a day when William hasn’t screeched about how much he hates Harry – so who’s doing the treading here?
Exactly. The media needs to tell William to STFU to William and KP while Meghan rolls out her new businesses!
The other day they were told they MUST beg forgiveness, today it’s they NEED to tread lightly. When are these fools going to realize that Harry and Meghan are not taking orders from the British media?
And above all, H&M are just minding their business and don’t give a second thought (at least publicly) to BRF. And this is what causes most salty feelings on the salty island.
The RRs are so desperate for a reaction, or even better – a fight back with receipts, that would open the gates for them to spill the stories.
“The big C — it’s kind of untouchable. When that comes creeping in the door, that just reframes everything.”
Cancer makes you untouchable and reframes everything? Is this a hint about something?
Okay so don’t set boundaries and stand up for yourself against racism and other cruelties because one day the racist cruel person may get cancer?
Also, I’m sick of this, “they deliberately criticize the monarchy” crap. This is the narrative that really gets to the heart of why so many who subscribe to that way of life are hellbent on destroying Harry and Meghan. They see criticizing the monarchy as blasphemous. Putting the whole debate about the concept of monarchy aside for a second, Harry and Meghan were actually very careful to not criticize the Monarch (QE2), OR monarchy and Harry had even said he still believes in monarchy.
Monarchists believe that during a corronation, the person goes in a person and then magically comes out a Queen or King…a different entity. Harry has criticized his father’s treatment of him and his wife. His brother’s treatment and Kate’s treatment of he and his wife…not the monarchy as a stand alone concept.
Again, they continue to exploit Kate’s cancer for PR and its gross.
I hope H&M go full steam ahead in living their lives, announcing their whatever they want to announce, doing whatever they want to do, everyone else’s problems be damned. W&K and their issues have nothing to do with them and if the roles were reversed no one would expect W&K to live their lives around H&M.
Doesn’t everyone talk about what their kids will look like? I’m Hispanic, my husband is Italian. I remember talking about whether or not my kids would be lighter like him, or darker like me. If they would have hazel eyes, or brown eyes. Red hair like my grandmother, or blonde hair like my husband had when he was little. Are we racist?
Okay, I’ll take one for the team.
Yes, people talk about what kids will look like. You talked about what your kids would look like. But did you talk about how dark your kids would be and if that darkness would affect the standing of your family as a family?
I doubt it. If you want to ignore racist behavior, that’s on you. But this community doesn’t let tacit racism (yours) or overt racism (theirs) stand. The British media and the royal family is where you need to go for that.
@lanne, I had to laugh at you writing “Okay, I’ll take one for the team.” That’s perfect.
And I totally agree with your analysis.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Well Said Lanne!
LORDY. People are really out here still trying it. Thank you @ lannne. Yes CONCERNS about how dark a baby might be is racist, especially when all the white family members are talking about those concerns with the white husband and behind the mixed-race mother’s back. And yes if you think that’s not racist, then yes you have some work to do.
There is a difference between wondering what your child will look like and what features they will get from each parent and having CONCERNS about how dark a child’s skin might be and the implications for the family. That’s the difference.
If you talk about having concerns about how dark the kid will be then yes you are racist. The Oprah interview was clear in that it was people expressing concerns about Archie’s skin colour. That’s racist the end.
If people like Dunlop stop making/writing/publishing “comparisons” and holding the Sussexes up as “alternatives”, there wouldn’t be any need for reframing. The Sussexes moved thousands of miles away from the British tabloids. That’s what “treading lightly” looks like.
Do your bit Dunlop!
What are they suppose to do hide under a rock? These people are unbelievable! They made it unbearable, unsafe and chased out of the country because the leftovers were being exposed for laziness but now they suppose to just put their livelihood on hold because Mr. Idle is sick. Sure Jane!
More nonsense. There has been zero unsolicited public commentary from H&M about the members of the RF since Spare. Zero. The criticisms that we keep hearing about are passing comments blown up to massive proportions to deflect from Harry’s pointed and damaging criticisms of media chicanery and the courtiers who are in a symbiotic relationship with it. Nobody in the US gives more than passing attention to the state of KC3’s and Can’t’s health. The Sussexes should and will carry on like nothing’s happening because they don’t live or die by the news headlines (unlike the BRF, which seems to have the cockeyed idea they do) and none of the shenanigans on the other side of the Atlantic has anything to do with them.
I think the Sussexes aren’t doing anything that indicates they’re being more out there. I think over the years they’ve turned down or put stuff on hold due to how it would be perceived in Royal land. As for Meghan’s new venture, she hasn’t indicated anything or a timeline of when or what she’ll launch. If anything, the royals will use these illnesses to undermine the Sussexes. The Sussexes will announce or roll out something, and the next hour or day will be a royal health update or a how dare they scolding. People like Dunlap say stuff like this as if Harry and Meghan don’t know who exactly they’re dealing with over there. Already they tried unsuccessfully roping them into this health drama and can’t help themselves with this constant negative spin when the Sussexes are just going about their lives.
Let’s hope that Harry and Meghan are not holding back because the other royals are sick. The whole reason they left was so that they could live their lives the way they wanted to. The rest of the Royal family are carrying on their lives as if nothing happened so why can’t Harry and Meghan?
First they abused her . Lied about her . Smeared her in the media. Has sick people threatening her life and that of her children and husband on a daily basis and now they want her to become 25 percent less of herself because 50 wasn’t enough so that the white woman who has contributed and still contributes to all the above mentioned can continue to live why she barely survives? Nah . We not about that shit anymore. Kate problems are not Meghan problems to bare . Tessa and the rest of the British gutter rat press needs to know that the days of black folks making themselves smaller to make room for white folks is over. Meghan wish Kate health and healing and that’s because she is a good person . She didn’t even owe Karen Middleton that after the hell she put her through/ so these people better step the F off Meghan back
Why they should care that Kate is sick? They have made it very clear that they don’t care for them… and he no longer speaks to his shitty bother. I don’t see why they have to wait around for an appropriate time… is never appropriate time with those fools and they will always find a reason to complain about Harry and Meg . I say, keep living and focus on your 💰 and life and screw that family.
We know that the so-called royal reporters and authors aren’t capable of any type of analysis. “Thick as a plank” would be a good description for them. While Ms Dunlop (my Nanny taught me to be polite) is saying “They’re certainly going to have to be careful of their timing with any releases so that it doesn’t look opportunistic.”, King Charles, for the first time, will open up Balmoral Castle for tours from July 1 to August 4 at 100 pounds per person.
https://www.houseandgarden.co.uk/article/balmoral-castle-tickets-tours-visit
The article says 4 tours per day with 10 people per tour x 100 pounds/person x 35 days means that King Charles will earn 140,000 pounds.
Who is being opportunistic and why is Charles wanting to earn this money for his private residence? There are other examples that both Charles and William avail themselves of both large and small- Highgrove House Shop for Charles (a small example) and Duchy Originals for William (a large example), but you’ll never see comments or analysis of these – only the activities of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are not active nor financially supported members of the Royal Family.
Some examples of the Duke of Cornwall estate are “Some of the estate’s more unusual holdings include Oval cricket ground in central London – which has been leased by Surrey county cricket club since 1874 – as well as Dartmoor prison, and a plant nursery and garden centre at Lostwithiel in Cornwall. The duchy’s net assets were valued at more than £1bn at the end of March, the bulk of which came from investment property assets.”
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/09/duchy-of-cornwall-estate-worth-1bn-passes-to-prince-william
It would be nice if the British media would remind the public of just how wealthy the Royal family are, but other than the Guardian’s articles before Charles’ coronation, I haven’t seen any analysis.
This is one more example of why these articles are fan fiction for the Royal family and not true journalism.
Dunlop plays both sides of the fence. Before the cancer disclosure she was all bashing KP and saying William has been so protected he can do whatever he wants, now she’s back to bashing Harry and Meghan. ARO will ramp up soon; Meghan and Harry just updated their website to include events on March 21, the day before Kate announced her diagnosis, so they took the decision to hold back on posting any work related updates for a couple of weeks in light of the news.
How lightly did Kate tread when Meghan was pregnant and suicidal? These media scumbags just keep acting like the leftover royals haven’t brought all of this on themselves. They think we all have amnesia.
Do none of these morons remember Meghan calling Kate a “good person” and insisting in her conversation with Oprah that “if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me”?
Meghan has already given Kate far more grace than she deserves. Meghan owes Kate NOTHING.
I’m failing to see the opportunism with Meghan’s ARO launch. Kate fans won’t be flocking to it and Meghan’s won’t be going to it for any reasons other than that like Meghan and want to see what’s there. So the “big C” doesn’t change a flipping thing for the Sussexes other than it gives the BM an opening to drag the Sussexes into the BM’s same old tired stories.
I’m not reading the article but does Dunlop say anything critical about Kate’s own uncle going on a reality show while she was recovering from surgery? Or her siblings going on holiday and getting papped? Or her brother promoting his book?
Why are all these standards for a sister in law?
When the heck did they offer “themselves as an alternative to monarchy.” ???
Oh for goodness sake! If Pippa can go “flaunting her toned pins” in a bikini right at the height of the “OMG! Where’s Kate?” panic (in which I was a proud and bemused participant) and James can release a weepy memoir about his dog, then the Sussexes, who are not kin even by marriage (according to the way the Middletons treat them) can launch any business when and how they please. If Kate wants special care and respect paid to her, she should have paid care and respect to Meghan when Meghan was suffering.
I say they are not kin because I can’t imagine being more disowned by a sibling and his spouse than Harry was when William and Kate were asked if they were excited to be an uncle and aunt to Meghan’s baby and William said pointedly that he already was an uncle and Kate blathered nonsense about babies in the spring. In that stinking response William and Kate effectively disavowed kinship. That happened well before Spare or Oprah. That’s on them!
And let me just say that while I absolutely love dogs and love stories about dogs, I really can’t find it in me to care one whit about James Middleton or his dog. He seems like a kindly fellow compared to the rest of them… but…nah. I’m not expecting a Marley and Me.
Meghan and Harry are the only people doing anything truly noteworthy. The rest of them better accept that outside the aging monarchists, public interest in them is in their dysfunction and their buttons. It didn’t have to be that way but that is all they offer anymore.