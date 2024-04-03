“No, Kylie Jenner is not pregnant with a Chalamet baby” links

Kylie Jenner is not pregnant with Timothee Chalamet’s baby. [Hollywood Life]
Taylor Swift made it onto Forbes’s billionaire list, but I have a question: hasn’t Taylor been a billionaire for a few years now? [LaineyGossip]
Michelle Obama is full of praise for Beyonce & Cowboy Carter. [Just Jared]
Jennifer Lopez rebrands her This Is Me… Now tour after sluggish sales. [Socialite Life]
I’m dying at Cillian Murphy modeling for a Versace campaign. [RCFA]
Krispy Kreme has a special celebration in store for the eclipse. [Seriously OMG]
The people suing Lizzo don’t buy her “I quit” story. [Pajiba]
I loved Elizabeth Taylor’s casual style. [Go Fug Yourself]
Shawn Mendes is shirtless & back in the studio. [OMG Blog]
I’m so happy that Josh Duggar is still in prison. [Starcasm]
Why would anyone bring a 10-month-old baby to a rave?? LOL. [Buzzfeed]
I didn’t know there was speculation about a Chalamet baby, but I have to admit my main response to this headline was disappointment.
Ha! Same.
Without actually reading the explanation of Tay’s billionaire status, I’ve learned a bit from the Kardashians about how it’s defined. Tay’s economy reached billionaire status at least a year ago, but possibly her private holdings have only just reached that threshold.
The thought of Kylie having three young kids scared me! She’s so young!
…..But she looks like a three-time divorcee in her mid-40s who’s out with her son. What is he thinking?!?
SNORT! Why you guys trying to hurt me this morning? I finally watched Wonka the other day. I feel like TC in person must present as a 14 year old boy. And it’s not natural. He looked older than that in Homeland when he was that age.
Every time I see that pic it looks like he’s hanging out with his mom.
LOL! It’s giving me shades of Elizabeth and Damien Hurley. 😂
He’s a talented enough actor but I don’t get the lust for him – he looks like he hasn’t quite finished puberty but then again I’m an old lady so what do I know about what gets the young uns going. lol
The husband and I will describe people by saying, “If that’s your thing, they’re your thing.”
That’s exactly what my mom says lol he looks like a little boy.
I’m not yucking anyone’s yum, though. As someone that now has a crush on notoriously ugly-handsome actor Benefit Commonwealth, I get dragged often for my taste even if BC is an outlier I can’t explain lmao
I don’t see it either, but I recently found old old photo albums from high school. My boyfriend- who I thought was the hottest thing ever back then- gives that same delicate featured vibe, so clearly I was into it at that age.
It’s a tween/teen thing, right? I remember I was so grossed out in high school if a guy had chest hair or a “happy trail.” I always assume it must be some evolutionary instinct to stay away from potentially exploitative adult men.
@Chaine – That makes a lot of sense. Boy bands perfected the hairless look to mass success. There’s a line in True Detective season 1 when Woody Harrelson is horrified by how much his pre teen daughter seems to know about sex, and the wife says “little girls have to know.” Word.
The Kylothee baby is one of those rumors I never believed but want so desperately to be true. I just love drama.
I’m not a fan of Kylie or the Kardashians, but Chalamet’s fanbase reaction to this relationship has been quite misogynistic. They act like their idol is such an artistic genius and Kylie is trash that doesn’t deserve him.
I really want them to be in love and happy and have kids together just to see his fanbase explode lmao
Kylie is not trash. His fans that bashing Kylie are just too immature. Timothée is a great “natural” actor. (Means he doesn’t do method acting; and he’d been shooting 2 films [Dune2, Wonka] at the same time.) According to his high school teacher, he has high IQ. He might looks young & not very good at doing late night talk show circus; he’s quite mature from his print interviews.
I have no opinion on this couple’s future. Whatever they want. I’m just glad that their fans are not like some (extreme) K-POP fans.
I’m not big on calling any human being trash unless they’re actively fascist, but Kylie is uneducated, intellectually incurious, and party to a family cult that promotes misogynist, vapid, consumerist values. I have zero respect left for TC (and maybe none of my prior respect was ever earned if this is who he truly is) but for whatever reason, I love the idea of them being a true romance with babies forthcoming. I guess because if this is who TC really is, I want him to embrace it and pop the fantasy bubble that surrounds him, and honestly I don’t give a crap what Kylie does with her life but this is fun gossip.
Are they still a thing? I thought they went kaput.
Their relationship is like a zombie: just when you think you’ve got it over with, it suddenly digs itself out of the grave and the show starts all over again.
I don’t get the appeal of being with someone whose face barely moves when they talk due to all the surgery & plastic implants. And that the lips aren’t even real. It’s scary.
Welp, I hate that I know this, but-
Kourtney has four
Kim has four
Khloe has 2(+?)
Kylie has 2 (+?)
Four kids each could also be part of their- brand? PR plans?
That seems so legit. Like if all five have four each, plus Dream, that’s a Kardashian army, possible multiple spin-off reality shows for the next generation
How is Kendall the smart one in this situation? She’s bucking tradition by not having kids with some basketball player or rapper yet.
Oooh I love today’s links!
1) Jlo is a smart and savvy hustler. Sounds like a wise pivot but too bad she wasn’t able to figure some of this audience reaction out before her tour launch.
2) Lizzo I had to change the channel when she started to speak on how she cancelling negativity. Ugh.
3) It was more like an EDM concert than a rave but oh my gosh either way a late evening event with no seating extremely loud noise and vibration and flashing lights is no place for a baby!
IDK i wonder is J Lo’s audience still there? I do have a few of her oughts things on my playlist, but TBH she absolutely peaked as a singer when she performed at the inauguration. She should have either booked a totally different size set of venues for more of a “small intimate concert” experience or hooked up with another big name like Enrique Iglesias to do a legends type tour that would draw in more.
Wondering the same thing. With that tmi movie and the confessional album she seems to be chasing after Beyonce. Wishing for that is understandable but musically she’s not in the same league.
in the Versace photos i don’t like her hair otherwise Anne looks amazing, those outfits are very flattering
Hmm. Anne’s hair looks like mine does when I air-dry it. I’ll see if anyone stops to take a picture of me tomorrow!