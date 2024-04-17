“Idris Elba looked nice at the London ‘Knuckles’ premiere” links
  • April 17, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Idris Elba looked great at the Knuckles premiere. [Just Jared]
All the ladies at the Dior show – Charlize Theron brought her daughter. [RCFA]
Riley Keough should have more offbeat style. [Socialite Life]
The WNBA draft was more stylish than most premieres. [LaineyGossip]
People are really into Ripley. [Pajiba]
Love Anya Taylor Joy but hate her leather pants. [Go Fug Yourself]
These are the most beautiful pies ever. [OMG Blog]
Khloe Kardashian’s Pinocchio Butt is oddly buoyant. [Seriously OMG]
Did the Duggars break their ties with IBLP? [Starcasm]
OJ Simpson’s connections to the Kardashian family. [Hollywood Life]
It’s true, the American mind can’t comprehend spacious sidewalks, dedicated bike paths or… day-drinking by a river?? [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Idris Elba looked nice at the London ‘Knuckles’ premiere” links”

  1. KBeth says:
    April 17, 2024 at 1:16 pm

    Idris always looks good, such a handsome man.

    Reply
    • Saz says:
      April 17, 2024 at 4:49 pm

      Omg I thought Knuckles might have been about Frankie Knuckles a famous dj from my youth. Never thought about Sonic Knuckles lol! Very different genre of films. Idris is cool enough for my Knuckles film.

      Reply
  2. Truthiness says:
    April 17, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    The fashion at the WNBA draft was really great to see! Too bad their salaries are paltry in comparison. The vibe was unlike men’s draft days, they were cheerleading, hooting and hollering for each other in a lovefest.

    Those are the most amazing pies I’ve ever seen, damn. More like works of art, I can’t imagine slicing them up.

    Reply
  3. Danbury says:
    April 17, 2024 at 1:56 pm

    I live in Europe and one of my favourite things to do is to meet friends by the lake or a river on a beautiful afternoon, with wine, cheese, fresh bread, fruit and charcuterie and just relax, talk and enjoy the day. Bliss.

    Reply
    • tankerbelle says:
      April 17, 2024 at 3:05 pm

      I live in Sicily and same same same 😍😍😍

      Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      April 17, 2024 at 7:45 pm

      The American mind can’t comprehend things that are (for the most part) seen all over the States? We can!
      I love a riverwalk! Or just wandering down to my creek and seeing what the beavers are up to.

      Reply
  4. butterflystella says:
    April 17, 2024 at 2:27 pm

    I watched Ripley and loved it! The pace, the emphasis on SO many steps, the cat and subtle humor – just great IMHO!!

    Reply
  5. J.Ferber says:
    April 17, 2024 at 7:19 pm

    Idris is great and his wife is fire.

    Reply
  6. Huckle says:
    April 17, 2024 at 8:05 pm

    Love Anya’s leather pants

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment