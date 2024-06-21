“Swimmer Lilly King’s boyfriend proposed to her at the Olympic Trials” links

Swimmer Lilly King swam in the Olympic trials (she qualified) and then her boyfriend proposed to her at the Trials. Do you love it or hate it? Like… she was at work, dude. She was focused on qualifying for the Olympics and he had to make it all about him. Plus, I think a proposal live on NBC is tacky as hell. [Just Jared]

Even People Magazine is clowning on Justin Timberlake. [LaineyGossip]

Horoscopes for Cancer Season. [OMG Blog]

Jenna Dewan gave birth to her third child. [Hollywood Life]

Some of these male models are so average-looking, right? [Socialite Life]

Emma Stone wore Brandon Maxwell on the Tonight Show. [RCFA]

Review of Inside Out 2. [Pajiba]

This is the first time I’ve realized that Luke Wilson is in Horizon. [Go Fug Yourself]

Train (the band) wants people to wear yellow to their concerts. [Seriously OMG]

Are the Kardashians becoming Christian influencers? [Starcasm]

More people clowning on Justin Timberlake. [Buzzfeed]