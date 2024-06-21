Mail: Prince William still depends on Carole Middleton to manage his life & marriage

Carole and Michael Middleton made a grand re-entrance into the upper echelon of British society this week, almost a year exactly since their business collapsed into insolvency and with it, their whole flimsy house of cards. They were exposed as grifters who defrauded the government and small businesses out of millions of pounds. Not only that, we can now see that the Middletons were always lying about the success of Party Pieces and lying about their finances. They were never rich, they never “made millions” off of a catalog company selling party kits.
Even before Party Pieces went belly up, I had felt, for years, that Prince William had distanced himself from the Middletons. The shift happened in 2021, when William told Kate that she wasn’t allowed at the Diana-statue unveiling and suddenly there was a month of blind panic from Camp Middleton as they tried in vain to keep William in line through briefs to friendly royal commentators. When Party Pieces collapsed last year, I thought it was the final nail in the Middletons’ coffin. They would never be allowed in these coveted, elite spaces again. Not only that, but the Middletons’ decades of lies weakened Kate’s position in the royal family – she has even less support and power now that her parents have been so thoroughly exposed.
So imagine my surprise when William went out of his way to get photographed with Carole and Michael at Ascot this week. Not only were the Middletons welcomed at Ascot, there are tons of photos of William with Carole, helping her with her shoe and welcoming her into the Royal Enclosure. Whatever happened, whatever deal was worked out in the past six months, it involved a Middleton Image Rehabilitation. Speaking of, the Mail is pulling from their archived reporting for a new piece about how William and Carole are so, so close. As I said, it genuinely felt like he was keeping the Midds at arm’s length for about three or four years. But yeah, that has changed. Now we’re back to getting stories about how Carole orchestrated William and Kate’s whole relationship and how William used to rest his head in Carole’s lap or whatever.
When Carole Middleton’s heel got stuck in the grass at Royal Ascot yesterday, it was fitting that it was her beloved son-in-law who came to the rescue. Prince William offered a helping hand to ‘second mum’ Carole as she steadied herself before the pair chatted jovially among other guests. The natural moment, caught in a charming set of photographs, was a touching reminder of the close bond that the Prince has forged with the Middletons – and in particular, matriarch Carole. She has fondly watched him blossom from the young, occasionally hot-headed Prince to the loyal husband, father and King-in-waiting he is today.
The Prince of Wales is said to have ‘adopted’ the Middleton family soon after he started dating Kate in the early 2000s – and Carole is now an indispensable part of the Wales’ close-knit family unit. She enjoys making Prince William his favourite snack of cheese on toast and stocks up on the sea salt chocolates that he likes.
This is evidenced by how she made herself constantly available to the family when Kate was expecting Princess Charlotte. She spent many days living with them at Anmer Hall – their home on the Sandringham estate that they swapped for Adelaide Cottage in Windssor in 2022. Carole sourced the fabrics and wallpapers for the family’s nursery and would make William his favourite snack of cheese on toast, which he would eat in front of the television. She also stocked up on the Prince’s favourite sea salt chocolates.
According to one source, Kate and William formed an ‘insular unit’ with Carole and her husband Michael. They added: ‘You could say that Kate and William, unlike most couples with a set of in-laws, feel most at their ease and happiest with her parents around. Tensions dissipate and there’s a party atmosphere.’
Carole was also said to help William decide what he should wear to engagements. Another source said of William’s love for Carole: ‘He is in thrall to her capabilities, her tenacity, high-energy levels, her superb organisational skills and her networking. She above anyone else knows what makes Kate happy, what type of staff she will gel with, and understands her overriding need for loyalty and privacy. Carole leaves nothing to chance.’
The fact that Kate and William are still fine with letting people know that they’ve spent their entire relationship being managed and mothered by Carole is something else. This is one of the reasons why Prince Harry was such an advocate for therapy too – these people really need to unpack a lot of their issues and learn how to do things for themselves. Anyway, the Middletons are back and the British media has seemingly gotten orders to not discuss Party Pieces or fraud or how the Middletons screwed over people and left financial catastrophes in their wake.
That saccharine article is so badly written it mentions the cheese toast and sea salt chocolates twice.
THIS is the over the top, ridiculous Middleton embiggening campaign I was expecting in January when Kate was “in the hospital”. It took six months but it is apparent that all is well again with Kate and whatever negotiating had William and KP in a frantic tizzy is over and the deal is done.
William doesn’t like to toe the line so I’ll be interested to see how long his good behavior lasts. Maybe he only agreed to a one-time, short-term effort because I don’t see this working out for the Midds as the new normal. Whatever they had on him is baaaaaaad.
It’s also only talking about the time Carole lived with them at Anmer when Kate was pregnant with Charlotte – isn’t Chalotte 9?
Like, what editor was like “yes, let’s run this decade-old story that regurgitates stuff we’ve already told! What a scoop!”
Side note: I love how it says they “swapped” Anmer Hall for Adelaide Cottage, as though it were an actual swap or trade, not the reality, “Anmer Hall, their massive home on the Sandringham Estate, though they have since also acquired an expensive and massive home in Kensington Palace in London and a stately home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Castle since then.”
So the grown man needs mummy-in-law to pick his clothes? And we are back to the cheese toast? This article makes William look like a complete fool and Kate a helpless dolt. In addition, Carole comes across as an interfering, pain in the ass. Sorry, but I’m not feeling the love…
PW is in his 40’s and can’t make his own cheesy toast? Or Kate can’t? Carole “above anyone else knows what makes Kate happy”? Wouldn’t Kate know what makes her happy? Or is she not allowed to decide for herself? And why wouldn’t it now be her husband who knows what makes Kate happy? Does Carole manage their sex life also? Do they realize how highly odd this sounds?
Right????? My goodness. My husband adores my mother and they get along very well but the way they describe William and Carole’s relationship is downright creepy. Is this just the Mail poking at William and Kate again under the guise of a positive article? Why can’t these two adults in their 40s manage their own life?
they don’t wanna
Carole knows what makes Kate happy because she tells Kate what makes her happy.
Kate is a flawed person and I share the opinion of most here. But she also never had a chance – since childhood managed by Carole, who I am sure very carefully never gave her even a bit space to breathe and think independently, find out what she wants from life. Then from Carole straight to most oppressive institution, and still under Carol’s influence. She must be extremely lost personally. I wonder if she experiences moments of dissonance when she get what “she” wants and still feels sth is not right.
My thoughts exactly
It’s the “in thrall” that’s doing it, for me. That’s one hell of a loaded term, and about his mother in law? Gross.
Lordy, I didn’t even catch that and had to go back and look. Huh. Would thrall be considered something like bewitched? Cuz that’s almost implying that Carole is William’s Meghan. Since the BM love to say Meghan has bewitched Harry🙄. Or maybe carole is his Camilla?
I actually shouted out loud – “In THRALL?!!”
Charles apparently ‘tried out’ both Diana’s sisters. I wouldn’t be surprised if William did the same over the years with all 3 Middleton women. And yes – it’s gross 🫢
Liz. jane was never interested in Charles. She and the queens courtier fellow es fell in love and married. Charles had no chance with her. Sarah dated Charles when she was on the rebound from the duke of Westminster who broke up with her. Sarah said publicity she was not interested in Charles and he was like a brother to her. Sarah and Charles broke up and she later married a cousin of her stepmother. Sarah and Jane both achieved happy marriages.
The Windsor men do have form for falling in love with unsuitable/homely women that they then absolutely refuse to give up, no matter the devastation it causes or the price that they pay. We saw it with the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson, with Charles and Camilla and now could it be that William is actually in love with Carole more than he is with Kate?
“Does Carole manage their sex life also?”
Great now I have that image in my mind;
Kate, you lie back dear, nighty up that’s right.
William, I am now going to guide you into Kate, there’s a good king in waiting.
Do you want the light on or off?
You are doing so well William, bravo old chap, good show!
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Welp, there goes my appetite.
Yes Tessa – Diana’s sisters had happy marriages because they didn’t marry Charles.
The rf like to keep it in the family – Anne canoodling with Camilla’s ex.
As one of the toffs said – they’ve at some point all ‘boffed’ each other.
Whether they say it was platonic or not.
Wow. William sounds childishly incompetent and Kate comes across as someone who needs careful, constant management to keep her ‘happy’ aka stable.
It seems like Carole has very much “managed” Kate her whole life and Kate didn’t really successfully launch as a functional, independent adult. Either because she didn’t really wanna (all those details are sooo boring) or she just wasn’t assertive enough to make a break because Carole bulldozed her when she tried.
This whole “Carole moved into Anmer and ran the place” was 100% when she was supposed to be Girl Bossing Party Pieces. Instead she was checking paint chips (etc) and making cheese toasts on demand.
There’s a lot of hearsay that Kate basically can’t do anything without direction, people who have met her at official engagements saying she needed to be told who to talk to, what questions to ask, even what direction to walk in.
I suspect part of the problem is that she has been coddled and directed her whole life and failed to launch because she was never allowed to. I also suspect that as Kate is lazy and not very bright this is simply not something she was ever motivated to try to fight. She always seemed happy with never having to think too much about anything, until of course Will played away and she suddenly wasn’t.
That’s it, both Willy and Kate are incompetent and unstable. Maybe this is why the press treats them like waving is the biggest achievement ever.
Honestly, the fact that they’re saying the Wales are happiest when Carole is around is really something. Not just happy but at their happiest when Carole is around bc then the tensions can dissipate. Wow, that’s revealing. So on their own it’s just a whole lot of tension. Yeah, that was evident in the car and on the balcony.
I guess the author hit the nail on the head.
“Carole leaves nothing to chance.” Except her bills, apparently.
That cheese toast again. No William is not loyal and is still hotheaded
“Hotheaded,” “in thrall.” “Scary.” Lot of breadcrumbs today.
Whatever deal has been made, Willy has been done dirty. No wonder he’s in a constant rage all the time. Pushy in-law’s, a wife he can’t stand, a brother he will never measure towards and a father he can’t wait to see croak. He deserves it all.
I find the timing of Kitty’s return to public life and the Middleton’s suddenly rearing their ugly heads again to be very interesting. Now we’re suddenly getting articles like these after 6 months of silence? Oh dear.
I don’t mean to sound dumb, but you’ve been referencing something going on behind the scenes these past 6 months. Do y’all believe that Wills will get his divorce in the next 2 years in exchange for making nice with the Mids right now? Or is there more to it?
I think he’s laid the groundwork to oust kitty and her family without her making a big fuss. I have a feeling the missing kate and face-lift reappearance is her last chance as a couple. All of his most recent media is single dad willy. I think they’ll say the stress of the job and Kate’s inability to continue is why they’re separating. They’ll say kate believes the UK deserves a queen who can perform the duties and she can’t. Will gets to be the selfless king in waiting who sacrificed his marriage for duty, while she is a martyr. He pays her off and her family’s debts off, and gets out of his inconvenient marriage. Again, I don’t see them staying married for much longer.
I don’t know what will happen but agree that if they do want a divorce their best bet is to do some sort of conscious uncoupling vibe. As in everyone is happy and friends and deciding together this is what they want. But even for that, William would still need to come across as kinder towards Kate in public for that to be believable.
I guess the Fail is taking Carole’s calls/emails again?
Sounds like some sort of settlement has been reached.
I also can’t help but think “well we covered up what happened with Kate successfully so we can cover up for the Midds as well”.
So I’m guessing Carole knows where the bodies are buried (or were comatosed).
Me thinks he just needs a mother figure, one who like his mother (not comparing the two God forbid) gets down to the domesticity and regular-ness of it all. This is something that neither QEII, Camilla, Princess Anne, or any other woman in his life has been willing NOR wanting to do. I imagine he, like Harry, crave some sense of normalcy that neither the royals nor the Spencers can afford (the Spencers are still gentry and title holding). I’m all for making it a more complex issue when it comes to this man, but not for this, no.
That makes sense to me. William had a semblance of it, fleetingly and probably on-and-off, when his mother was alive. Then it was all gone, and a part of him craved it.
I read Earl Spencer’s book about being sent to that Posh boarding school when he was 8 (some of the kids were as young as 7) and what it did to him and his peers. He has admitted he fared better than many, maybe most; yet he still struggled with addiction, relationship/marriage problems, etc. Treating children that young like they are little adults really screws with them. The alienation from a place of relative safety and affection screws with them, especially when their own parents are subjecting them to it, knowingly and willingly.
I’m not making excuses for William, just saying I can see how he needed and found a place of “normalcy” in the Middleton family. And Carole took advantage of that.
This article reads as a narcissicist mother bragging about how important she is and in control she is of her Royal relatives’ lives.
Aw. Cheese on toast Carole is back. So I’m guessing the other royals drink at ascot too, right? Are they not drinking or are they just not getting photographed? Bc they always make sure to get pictures of Carole drinking. Every time. Is she that much of a lush, like more so than the others, or is she less protected?
I’m thinking both, that drinking pic of her knocking it back is a kicker! It looks like she’s about to tilt her head all the way back to get it down in one gulp!
This is Middleton Image Rehab but it still won’t save Kate. The Firm is biding its time and when the time comes they can’t complain of mistreatment given the Middletons hanging out at Ascot with William. And where’s Uncle Hookers and Blow? He’s the Middleton attack dog when it comes to the Sussexes and he’s not compensated for it. Uncle Gary is a loose cannon and I’m surprised the Firm didn’t lock him down.
The rehab is temp, I think to ensure a no press fuss divorce announcement and we are all still one big happy family etc..
Carole may have something on him about what really went down during the last 6 months but Peggy also has things on them, esp if they have been over egging the cancer diagnosis – the Mids have always over played their hand.
Will be interesting to see how it all plays out in the coming months – Cams was not pleased with the Wails at Trooping.
I agree Aquarius and Digital Unicorn. They’ve been set up/paid to make things look fine after Kate’s absence. So they can’t say anything further down the line – the photos show them all being (fake) friendly.
I think there was some quid pro quo going on re: Kate’s appearance on the balcony. She agreed to do that, William agreed to be seen with her parents so they can try to claw their way back into polite society. The timing matches up perfectly.
Can any Ascot experts explain why the Middletons started out with yellow name tags and then changed out to purple for the royal area?
Is it normal to change tiers after arrival? Or does this signify they hadn’t been invited to the royal enclosure until after arrival.
He really did do something to her, didn’t he
Yup, it seem like it. And her mother sold out her daughter yet again. Carole is some piece of work and Michael seems like her mute sidekick. Nice parents!
This is the old Middleton PR line that we haven’t seen for years. The Other Brother has been backing away from this for awhile so to have the Middleton family back in the fold after everything either means what went down at Christmas is worse than we thought and this is to keep everyone quiet and happy and ensure Katie can be brought out of her box when Willy needs to undermine his enemy/father.
This people are all so weird. Like this story is not a great look for the royal marriage. It makes them both look like incompetent, dependant children, not mature adults in a healthy relationship capable as acting as the bedrock of the royal family.
Am not sure this article is meant to do what they think it does – its snark, reminding people just how manipulative and scheming Ma is. It does not make anyone mentioned look good – did Cams sanction this???
Time will tell how long this lasts before things turn negative against them again.
The Middletons are not popular and I don’t think this article and the tone in which it’s written is helpful to them.
1. The DF decided to rerun old episodes of “The Cambridges” after seeing W interact with CarolE yesterday.
2. The Middletons really are this out of touch.
3. As you stated, Camzilla decided to have a bit of twisted fun. She’s close to the editors of the DF.
4. W is really this out of touch and wants to show he’s close with his in-laws.
5. W is not that out of touch and wants an article that on the surface seems like he’s close with his in-laws, but is really making them look terrible.
6. Someone is actively trying to piss W off.
Edit7. I forgot KC. He wants payback for being a negative grandparent.
Between the scary rage monster article and Carole picking out his clothes – explains a lot! – basically the message is William’s one holy mess.
They can’t even write a fluff piece without mentioning William being a “hot head”. Breadcrumbs?
The Diana statue-unveiling might have been the last straw, but wasn’t there a raft of similar Carole-embiggening articles before that? And rumors about how Will was sick of her hanging around the house and generally meddling? I can’t imagine that William has changed his feelings about Carole – there’s some serious punishment going on here.
Around the statue unveiling, there was that very offensive article in which it was stated that Carole had been a better mother towards William than Diana. It was clear middleton-sanctioned pr and an incredible overreach. I can’t recall whether that was before the statue unveiling or after but it was around that time.
I’m going to be honest, I didn’t see that comeback happening. Weird how that article barely mentions Kate’s father and makes it sound like Kate is an only child lol.
We haven’t heard about uncle Gary in a bit, he’ll probably soon pop up as well to start saying bullsh*t again.
Didn’t see it happening either. I would have expected a lot of Middleton embiggening right after Kate ‘s surgery but now? Everything is so bizarre.
If this is a Ma Midds embiggening attempt, somebody needs to do an intervention and rip that bottle out of her hand. Maybe she DOES have something to hold over Heuvos’ head, but man! Talk about overplaying your hand… Incandescent Egg rage scrambling incoming…
I enjoy how much she’s rubbing his face in it. But she better be careful he doesn’t snap and go full-on Norman Bates.
They moved from KP, where they spent millions of taxpayer money to upgrade, to Adalaide, they didn’t swap Anmer for anything.
So are the negotiations over? Are they staying married, then? But on what terms? This doesn’t sound like a divorce roll out.
LOL, because there was never a divorce rollout.
The divorce theories are way too conspiratorial. Now that the divorce did not happen the theory is that there was a negotiation?!?
There was never a divorce in play! Kate is desperate to be queen, the Middleton’s are desperate for royal association, Will is desperate to maintain the family man image. No one benefits from a divorce.
The embiggening of Carole has re-started. It very interesting that the tone that the press takes when speaking about William’s in-laws and when they speak about Doria who probably has a much closer relationship with Harry than William has with Carole.
Wow we Brits are stuck between a rock and a hard place. At the moment we have the Court of Parker-Bowles and the only thing we have to look forward to is the Court of Middleton. To say I was furious when I saw William playing nice with that manipulating woman is an understatement. It’s must be so insulting for the hard working people she ripped off having to watch her glug back champagne and being escorted around Ascot by the future king. I am so angry because I know there’s very little any of us can do about it. I have no doubts now that the harridan and the rest of her brood will be in the royal box at Wimbledon and the Ascot appearance was the “soft launch.”