Prince William posed for photos with Carole Middleton at Royal Ascot

Here are more photos from Day 2 of Royal Ascot (Wednesday). Prince William joined the royal procession, as did Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and Queen Camilla. “The royal procession” means that you get to ride in an open-air carriage and have a “procession” in front of all the peasants. Hilariously, they made William and Camilla ride in the same carriage. William was playing along – he had a sort of deer-in-the-headlights frozen-smile slapped on his face for much of Ascot, while Camilla looked like her dastardly plot had gone awry in some way.
Speaking of Camilla’s dastardly plot, as we discussed yesterday, Carole and Michael Middleton put in an appearance at Ascot. They arrived by themselves, but they were included in the Royal Enclosure, where the royals and VIPs congregate to watch the races. Carole looked especially pariah-ish as it appeared at times that no one would talk to her, but William eventually included her. Which is weird in itself – even back when William was fully conned by the Middletons, he was careful to rarely be photographed with them, especially at big, public events. But something has shifted this year. William made sure to get photographed with Carole on the ground, and then he included her in the Royal Enclosure.
So, whatever happened behind the scenes in the past six months, one of the demands was that the Middletons must be rehabilitated in some way. It speaks volumes that the British media is suddenly refusing to bring up all of the millions in debt and all of the ways in which Carole f–ked over local businesses. Orders must have come from on high. Some photos with the heir were obviously arranged ahead of time, one would think. Still, from what I saw online, Carole’s big return to public life went down poorly with the general public. They see through this obvious and offensive whitewashing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Getty.
19.06.2024, Ascot, Windsor, GBR – Portrait of HRH Prince William, Prince of Wales.
The Royal Family attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England
Featuring: Queen Camilla
When: 19 Jun 2024
Featuring: Queen Camilla
When: 19 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
The Royal Family attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England
Featuring: Princess Eugenie of York
When: 19 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton
Pictured: Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Prince William, Carole Middleton
Pictured: Prince William, Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Prince William, Carole Middleton
Pictured: Prince William, Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton
Pictured: Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Carole Middleton, Prince William
Pictured: Carole Middleton, Prince William
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
If W is staying with K, it is to his advantage to have his in-laws not be pariahs. If he is divorcing her and wants it to appear amicable, then also to his advantage to appear friendly. Or maybe someone reminded him that they would always be his children’s grandparents whatever happened. The lower down royals are, of course, going to follow his or KC’s lead in being friendly or ostracizing Carole & Mike.
If he doesn’t want them to be pariah’s why didn’t he pay off their debts?
He likely doesn’t see the need. He doesn’t care about the people they owe money to and thinks that as long as he says they are okay that they are. This is the guy who thinks that he mentioned ivory trade in China once and got it shut down when the US and UK governments had been working on the issue for years.
Maybe he’s tired of giving them money. I had a relative like that. Someone who kept “borrowing” money from me. Eventually I said no. I think Carole drinks too much.
Maybe he has paid off the debts, at least some of them, and we just don’t know about it.
For all we know, he might have been one of the people pushing for Party Pieces to change its legal structure. What they did is common in the NLs for rich people as well. Morally despicable and perfectly legal. Barf.
Inge, I think William DID pay off most of them, just not the one for the company that helped them sell Party Pieces. Because apparently the millions owed to vendors & creditors has been satisfied. Somehow.
Paying off their debt may be part of the negotiating.
@annalise, where did you read that the vendors have been paid? Last I heard they had still lost money from working with the Middletons.
They aren’t “their” debts – they are the corporation’s debts, not the Middses’ personal debts. Financially, I mean, not morally.
Agree with this. Being seen as friendly with the grandparents of his children has no real disadvantage. Well, minus them being grifters.
The presence of Ma and Pa Middleton is proof that a deal has been done.
Kate has been forced to play ball.
I agree that I think a deal has been struck, that’s clear. William very clearly went out of his way to be photographed with Carole in a way we haven’t seen in a while.
So what do we think? A deal has been struck that the divorce is on and this is part of it (“we’ll keep our mouths shut but we want back in the royal circles”) or the divorce is off and this is again part of it – “Kate must do what she’s told and if she does, you’ll get your perks back?”
@Becks, I think there is no divorce ,I think Kate absolutely had a breakdown when William suggested one. Carole probably made threats for some time and that’s why the Mids for a period were being dragged in the media. However Carole didnt flinch and managed to convince Kate to burn the house down if there was a divorce,she essentially went on strike until a deal of separated but remain married was made.
You had me up to “probably made threats.” Bankrupt Carole has leverage? Puhleez.
For all we know, he might have been one of the people pushing for Party Pieces to change its legal structure. What they did is common in the NLs for rich people as well. Morally despicable and perfectly legal. Barf.
I’m confused as to why that comment repeated and landed here.
As to divorce, I think they’ve been separated for a while and I don’t know why they would divorce now if W doesn’t have a K2 in the wings or K1 is “safe.” If he does have another or if she’s had enough of him, then it makes sense. There are certainly a lot of other people invested in keeping them together, as seen by the interesting interactions between the various family factions. K may have gotten concessions and W’s “she’s healthy” messaging is the present take away from the last 6 months. I don’t think it’s divorce at the moment. And who knows, maybe KC’s (lack of) health is currently more important due to sudden imminent changes.
I think a divorce will happen eventually, why – because the more the Sussex’s shine the more William will want to compete with them and Keen CANNOT and will NEVER be able to compete with Meghan (not in her wildest fantasies).
William will either want a QC/partner who is going to compete with Meghan and he knows Kate is not that person. Or he will want to be the hot single dad King – how modern of him.
Am not convinced of Kate’s long term future within the Monarchy – whatever went down was a short term reprieve, esp if Cams has anything to do with it.
Here’s my thing. After watching the video clip of trooping, the coldness between them becomes apparent. He does not look at her. There was one brief exchange in which Kate smiled up at him and they captured a picture of what could appear to be a sweet interaction. But the video tells another tale. The car ride with George sitting between them tells another tale. It really is fascinating for me to watch William act somewhat casually with Carole while he cannot do that with Kate. So if they’re good with maintaining that level of iciness in public, then sure. The papers will get that one moment photo and spin it as something other than what it is. Are they up for doing that for the next fifty years? Looks exhausting. At the end of the day, William being surrounded and supported is interesting. By everyone but Kate. Apparently ascot is more daunting than trooping.
I definitely think a deal has been struck and it doesn’t include divorce…for now.
What power does CarolE have to negotiate? She has Kate and whatever happened to her that put her out of commission to such an extent that the Frankenphoto and body double were needed. Whatever happened, I think it was something that would make the royal family (and specifically Will) look bad. There are a number of possibilities as what that “something happened” might be, but…I have always thought the car pic with CarolE and Kate was real, and that CarolE staged it as much to send a message to the Windsors as to the public that Kate was alive.
These photos become useful later on if there are ever allegations of William hitting Kate and now we have her parents interacting with him (after the incident would have happened) and looking happy so how could that allegation ever be true if her own parents have no problem with him.
Or if he did do something nefarious, Kate agrees to some public appearances and parents get certain benefits, likely financial and reputation.
This is my thinking, and I HATE IT. Kate is terrible, but it’s so incredibly disturbing if a woman has been conditioned to accept abuse in exchange for perks for her grifter family.
My new theory is that William hit Kate and broke bones around her eye. That would explain the scar, the sunglasses in the photo with Carole, and her refreshed face. If I’m right, it’s sad that she and her family would use that as a bargaining chip, but what choice does she have? It’s probably safer for her to remain in the RF than to try to leave it.
Wagiman, Miranda, Ciotog, This is what I’m worried about. The message I got given the horrible communication, W’s behavior, K’s inability to show her face, the healing period, the Italy trip cancellation, etc, … is that something horrible happened to K.
Now that she’s been seen, the message has reverted to what he was trying to sell at the end of February until the cancer video in March: she’s healthy and getting better. Nothing to see here!
And now that “nothing to see here” is being underlined with these appearances and interactions.
I think that’s where the stories of a coma and that scar above her eye are from.
Something bad went down end of December.
Or the other way around – William has been forced back into line with the rehab of the Middletons part of the deal.
I’m pretty sure this means any divorce / formal (public) separation is off for the foreseeable future.
It will be interesting to see if a larger property for ‘the family’ (i.e. Kate’s informal separation property) has also been negotiated or if the Middletons being back in the fold is instead of that requirement.
That could well be it. Did you notice how everyone has been so keen to pat him on the back? Why? Something has happened, a corner has been turned and everyone is thankful and supportive of Willy because they know which side their bread is buttered.
that’s an interesting theory, everyone was patting William on the back because they know he’s stuck in the marriage and they are trying to help him make the best of it. Or they’re relieved the divorce isn’t happening because it would be messy overall for the whole family.
I would buy this theory, but for the way they “interacted” with each other at trooping — from the car ride with poor George nestled between them, to the clenched teeth convo on the balcony – I just don’t see this marriage continuing. But then again, Kate and Carole will endure a toxic marriage for the privilege of being on the in, so your theory may well have teeth.
I just wrote something similar above @proudmary. They really will need to take a lot of breaks in the future bc it does look exhausting for them to be in each other’s presence. Had Kate returned to trooping and William had played it up somewhat by really looking at her or touching her or even smiling at her the way he is with his cousins, then that would be something. But he didn’t. I just cannot imagine having to continually sell this grand romance for the sake of the monarchy. The BM will do a lot of the heavy lifting for them but still.
They despise each other so much they barely hide it in public. They won’t be able to do this for decades. Something else will happen.
@proudmary @nic919 @Jais
that’s been one of my big theories for why they will eventually divorce – they so obviously cannot stand each other in public. People on here often ask, what does William get out of a divorce – well, he gets out of having to appear in public with Kate. And that could be worth a lot to him.
Kate and William can’t stand each other in public, but they only need to give one money shot that can be used by the British media as the signature image for their supposedly everlasting lurvvv. It freaks me out to see them using their kids as shields now. 🙁
I believe a deal has been struck that involves money, where Kate will live, and payments towards the Middleton’s debt. X amount of years before Wills can divorce her. This is particularly true if anything physical happened.
I agree with this. William tried to pull the trigger on Dec 28 but it went wrong. So it took six months for things to get negotiated, but he’s not going to put up with her forever. He shows less hostility to Carole than he does kate.
Kate is an adult. This is Kate’s choice to stay.
Imagine you are out of money because they don’t pay their bills and you see them cosying up to their son in law who happens to be one of the richest men in the UK.
No shame, either of them. DIsgusting.
This is just 🤢. Now the Middleton creditors and British taxpayers have visual proof that the royals are just fine with the Middleton grifting and have no intention of helping to make anyone whole.
I know Andrew is family but they have form. This is not a shock. My interest is in the behind the scenes machinations that brought it about.
Laaaawd…whatever the cost, it’s not worth it and Kate is still not secure. And we will see the fall play out.
This was my thought as well! If Willy was responsible in whatever way (directly or if asking for a divorce led to her breakdown) for whatever caused that scar up and down Kate’s face or led to her issues these last 6 months, and I was her parents? There’s no way I’d be cozying up to him or begging for scraps like Ascot and the royal Wimbledon box. I’d be outing him by whatever means necessary.
I cannot believe they are there sucking up to Willy and the rest of the royals. Have they no dignity? Dumb question, I know. And I know we’ve heard stories about MaMidds picking Willy’s side over her own daughter and encouraging her to take back the cheating rage monster after he dumped her numerous times, but Kate really drew the short straw when it came to parents and a husband. Wow.
Why do people not do research before speaking? There are news articles about her scar since 2022…it is not new it’s a childhood scar.
@Meija, no, this is a new scar. She had a small scar near her eye (looked like a chickenpox scar?) and there was of course the infamous “childhood scar” that was really about her extensions, a childhood scar that has never been seen again.
but what we saw on Saturday was a new scar, her old scar wasn’t as big as this one.
@SussexWatcher I echo your sentiments. We have two photos of Kate with scars, one provided to us by CarolE herself going rogue. If yesterday was the Middletons engaging in photo ops to gaslight the public into thinking everything is fine between them and William in exchange for money, titles and entree into royal events then it’s sickening. I only hope that Kate, in private, has laid down the law about her own safety.
No one is going to come out and explain the origin of that scar. We have to use our own eyes and our own logic and interpret what is said and not said. I have a daughter and if she suffered cuts like that I’d be ballistic and so would her father. Hence, I’m having a hard time watching this farce right now.
Carole looks pretty rough and not super sober. Whether it’s simply the humiliation of her company going into administration – or a combination of that AND whatever happened to her golden child, Carole isn’t appearing like she’s got it together.
With all the speculation during #WheresKate about her parents being missing too, I wonder if the Middleton parents’ appearance at Ascot is part of the negotiations – we will cover your debts BUT you have to appear with William with smiles on your faces and act like everything’s fine AND you keep schtum about whatever happened to Kate. Carole looks 1/2 grateful, 1/4 cautious and 1/4 drunk. Michael looks grim as fcuk. While Carole may fantasize about running with the royals, this appearance doesn’t come across as equal partners in a family, but rather “Bend the knee or ELSE.”
And seriously, WHEN have we ever seen Baldimort sport such a crocodile smile across his whole face? Oh, to be a fly on the wall for some of those behind-the-scenes conversations…
Her “new” scar looks exactly like a chicken pox scar to me, or possibly she had some skin cancer removed. I don’t know what people are seeing that goes up into her hairline.
The childhood scar which was really a hair extension was discussed in 2011 and the subject of the first press release kate ever sent out. And it was in her hair near her ear.
This is the wrong group to talk about research.
She was front seat with Kate on that weird car photo. Carole got them by the balls. The machine is back on.
I think everybody involved here think they hold the others by the balls but in reality they are all idiots and they end up being forced to stay together and pretend to be a happy family.
I’m sure it’s been mentioned before but that weird car photo now feels like a threat/message to Bill and The Firm.
It does, and what’s really interesting about that photo is KP’s reaction.
It was obviously set up by CarolE, but if it was done so because of frustration that KP wasn’t dealing with ‘proof of life’ in a reasonable manner, why did KP act as they did following its release? KP immediately let it be known it wasn’t sanctioned by them and tried to bury it in the UK (and is that why CarolE went to American outlets, because she wanted it out of KP’s reach?) But within a week, KP began following up…with the Frankenphoto, the pap shot of ‘Kate’ with Will in the car, and the farm stand video. If KP was trying to establish ‘proof of life,’ why didn’t they just say something about the CarolE car pic? They could have verified it was Kate while also lecturing about her privacy being invaded, so please leave her alone, etc. Why follow with all the shenanigans? Were they (aka Will) upset about how Kate looked in the car with CarolE?
sevenblue, you nailed it. That’s totally the vibe.
Huh. He was interacting with Carole more than he did with Kate at trooping. Interesting.
That’s a great comparison and to me, it shows that this marriage is just a deal to him, a means to an end, and Carole is like Kate’s manager/pimp. It’s Carole he negotiates with about the marriage and Kate’s public and private life. He sees her as a business partner (inferior, but still) and Kate as a prop, mascot. It explains why he has zero respect, even disdain for Kate, and also because Carole herself has no respect for her daughter. I have always suspected that Kate has never had agency in her own life. It was always Carole and then Carole and William managing her.
+ a million. What awful parents.
Makes sense of the “Carole and William met at the pub” story too.
I’ve been saying forever I didn’t see them getting a divorce, but not because they’re happy. Still, I’m impressed with Carole managing to get the better of William somehow, though it’s a battle not the war.
I suspect that, after all these years, Kate and Carole want the same for her (title and lifestyle that comes with, social standing, becoming Queen).
Most likely, Carole is the one with the guts. Kate is not a victim, but a woman with an agency that she doesn’t find suitable to develop on her own. Carole is not a pimp, but a welcome manager.
Whatever happened between Will and Kate in December, he carries a terrible guilt for it. Which Carole has exploited mercilessly, shielded as a concerned mother who happens to have receipts.
If ppl is now patting William in the back after months of treating him like a pest; it means he overreached in his effort to take BRF out of a very nasty situation. All of a sudden, they’re breathing and remembering there’s good chance that he becomes king sooner than planned. Charles is putting a brave face, but he definitely doesn’t look well. And also, he and Camilla are oddly enough giving him the cold shoulder.
If Carole really became Kate’s shadow during her confinement, it means firstly that Charles was on her side. William would have got rid of her if he could. Secondly, that she wasted no chance to benefit from whatever negotiations or arrangements took place. Most likely, at least their personal debts have been settled and they’ll be invested with some title or order sooner or later. Which means full social rehabilitation and an income that should sustain a wealthy life for them in their final years.
I doubt charles is on her side. Camilla looked unhappy with Kate being there and Camilla comes first. Also Charles put William before a
Harry and certainly would prioritize William over kate.
I have not seen a friendly picture with William and Eugenie for quite some,I hope she has not ‘picked’ a side.
They’re all monarchists. William is the future king. I don’t see any of them refusing him support. Doesn’t mean she can’t be friends with Harry. While William may not like it, I think as long as she also shows public support for William, it’s fine? But hey, it is William so who knows. Maybe he’s making them all take an oath to never see the Sussexes again.
She has a house in Windsor Castle grounds. It probably won’t be long until William can do what Charles did to his son.
They are all sucking up to William….maybe they know something we don’t. Maybe they have all taken a pledge to support William when the time comes which may be sooner than later.
All of them…Eugenie, Beatrice, Sophie, the Tindalls are looking for future opportunities for themselves and their spouses and are determined to position themselves front and centre.
Did you not see Fergie there to support her daughters in this , she knows how things work.
There have been warnings that if Charles goes the whole monarchy could come tumbling down and with them in it. So what we are seeing is all of them pledging allegiance to Willy in order to keep the show on the road.
Interesting that Charles skipped Ascot as Ma Middleton turned up, he cannot stand her.
Might not even be about opportunities entirely, but about not being the chosen scapegoat and being attacked by the media.
I’d be very interested in knowing why Eugenie’s hat has a tassel. Did she finally graduate to full monarchist?
Hmmm, very interesting indeed esp given it was only last week that we were all reminded of how much money they scammed from people and HMRC (they owned them the most in unpaid taxes). Here they are quaffing wine with the royals – Cams won’t let this one go.
The next few months will be interesting – I think this maybe some sort of reward for keeping their mouths shut about what really happened. More and more people are questioning the cancer story esp given how fresh she looked compared to Charles.
Whatever Kate got done seems like Carole got some work done as well. The resemblance between Kate and her mother is now very striking.
“More and more people are questioning the cancer story esp given how fresh she looked compared to Charles.”
And now the bots are as hysterical over Kate’s ‘childhood scar’ migrating all over her head like a millipede as they had been about ‘how DARE you disbelieve a cancer diagnosis you horrible people…’ they aren’t slick!
Wow, I did not expect this. What did William get in return for this? I believe Camilla was part of the takedown campaign against Carole (specifically), even down to the lamp post posters. So I think this turn of events is not to her liking. But who knows at this point? Maybe it’s part of Egg’s exit strategy (Eggxit?) from the marriage and Camilla is down with that.
I think what William gets in return is her family’s continued silence on what really went down in the last 6 months plus they did most of the ‘work’ in looking after her so this is their reward, for now.
Same. Alllllll of the past six months have been about protecting William. Whatever he did was serious enough for his own father to side with Kate.
And now negotiations have moved along to the final stage. Once they have signed off, we’ll see Kate’s new plans for future appearances.
The Middletons appearance in the royal area as well as photo ops with William and other royals is pretty huge.
Digital Unicorn,
I think you’re exactly right. Plus it’s really weird how Kate didn’t seem to say a WORD to anyone during TTC, not even her children, who also didnt speak to HER (were they instructed not to?) which does not track with the eloquent, well spoken Kate who informed the world that she has cancer (which also doesn’t track with the not so well spoken Kate we knew prior to 2024)
@bluenailsbetty Whatever happened must’ve been viewed by the firm as damaging to George. Because William isn’t the only heir that needs to be protected
“Plus it’s really weird how Kate didn’t seem to say a WORD to anyone during TTC”
I do wonder if her dental situation/jaw makes talking a problem for her.
Though it’s not like it’s hard for Charles to throw his sons under the bus and side with others against them, if it gets him what he wants. He did it to Harry, so doing it to William to force him to keep Kate around for a bit wouldn’t hurt him like it would a normal father.
Kate did speak with Charles and briefly with William on the balcony. It’s not true that she didn’t say a word or wasn’t able to move her jaw.
Jais, I stand corrected. She appears to have said approx 4 words total, during her entire time on the balcony. I still think it’s strange that she did not speak to, or even really acknowledge her children, NOR did they seem to acknowledge or speak to Kate, and i believe they were instructed not to. I am guessing that whatever happened to Kate has affected her cognitive functions, including speech. I would bet that NO ONE from the public will be allowed to speak to Kate for a while. I have no idea if the speech/cognitive issues, assuming im correct about that, are permanent, but i certainly hope not.
What will be VERY telling is whether the children go back to school in the fall. I bet they dont.
There were some vids and photographs of them when they were in another window before the flyover at the balcony and there were some interactions with her and Louis when she was sitting in a chair. There were a few times where she touched charlotte’s hair. But agree that overall it was a pretty serious affair.
Charlotte is right after George then Louis comes next so their interests should be considered too
She wasn’t mute a the TOC. Here’s a link to a video on Getty images where you can literally see her speak to Charles.
https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/video/prince-george-of-wales-prince-louis-of-wales-prince-news-footage/2157675114?searchscope=image%2Cfilm&adppopup=true
But her teeth look completely different. I’m comparing Sandringham 2023 to TOC 2024. Not even close. Her smile is even different, you see more to the back of teeth now.
Sandringham: https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/catherine-princess-of-wales-attends-the-christmas-morning-news-photo/2105156570?searchscope=image%2Cfilm&adppopup=true
TOC upper back molar shows, never noticed it before: https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/catherine-princess-of-wales-attends-the-christmas-morning-news-photo/2105156570?searchscope=image%2Cfilm&adppopup=true
A lipreader claims William said to Kate on the balcony “Can you accept that? You win. Let me tell you I’m wrong,” to which Kate shut him down by replying, “Never mind.” He craned his neck towards her at one point as she put on a grin for the camera and it looked like he was getting it ready for the chopping block. Kate’s lawyers must have been coaching her well on how to deal with rage-filled drunken bald idiots. Stay away from them, no contact. At least CarolE got what she wants.
I think that was staged. There’s no way that William doesn’t full well know that lip readers can tell what they say up there. If he did say that, it’s because he thinks it will make him look like an appropriately contrite husband who had spent the last 6 months throwing his wife under the bus. And from what I saw, Kate didn’t seem to speak to anyone up there, not even her children, she just had a big perma grin plastered on her face which to me looked a little bizarre.
It could also mean he hasn’t spoken to her in six months directly and was taking the opportunity while he had it.
It was distinctly odd that George and Charlotte were telling Louis off and the parents did nothing.
Rosa, I know right? She didn’t even seem to notice them. Frankly I’m not even sure that Kate entirely knew where she was and who she was with.
Certainly seems to track with the brain issues (I’m sure there’s a better term than that) one would have upon coming out of a coma……
Annalise and Rosa, I agree. I’m pretty sure Kate was medicated through the whole thing. She didn’t show any interest at anything and she only interacted to Charles. There’s a reason why they chose trooping for her return: everything was staged managed from afar, the photos, the video etc. So, I can see her mother doing
the negotiating with William..after all she’s only one she trusts as it’s been said quite often.
Side note: the whole family of Windsors was at Ascot trying to cozy up the hair…this probably means that the prognosis for Charles isn’t good 😕
First Comment, I think you’re exactly right that Carol is doing all of the negotiating. I do not believe that Kate has EVER done any of the negotiating in her marriage, but ESPECIALLY not now.
no way they will divorce anytime soon. i didn’t believe in those theories anyway but especially now after her cancer diagnosis and how the press talks about her.
I never believed in the divorce theories either. It does not make sense. Will can live his life separate from Kate. She is just a prop, a photo op for his image. Kate does not have much going on so the institution will not see her as a threat. She is no Diana.
It seems all the Middleton’s care about is elevating their class and maintaining connections to the aristocracy. So they are no threat either. The institution can throw them some lowly title, money and a NDA. I am sure they would happily accept it.
Apparently, the only debts the Middletons CURRENTLY have is the debt to the company that helped them sell Party Pieces. The millions they owed to vendors, creditors, etc etc has somehow all gone away. Now how did THAT happen???
I STILL say that when Carol met William at that pub, Carol was basically like, “If you want me to keep my mouth shut about what happened to my daughter, I want A, B, and C. Which included paying off the vast majority of her debts, as well as a gradual re-entry into high society.
It isn’t currently, it is the “latest”. I don’t know why people are saying their other debts are paid. There is no reporting about that. The latest report is the debt to the company who sold what is left from PP. Since they are now in good graces of the royals, I am sure the royal reporters will stop reporting about all of their financial problems.
From thecut.com
“So why are Carole and Michael Middleton in debt? While Carole and Michael no longer owe their creditors millions, they do still owe Interpath, whose fees for overseeing the company’s sale have reportedly put the couple in a slightly more shallow pool of debt.”
@Annalise, because the company is sold. It doesn’t say they paid their debts.
Sevenblue, you are incorrect, the person who bought the company did NOT take on the debts. Those stayed with the Middletons.
I think the Cut means that the Middletons do not personally owe the creditors, because of the fiction they created, a limited liability company. It protects their personal assets from creditors. It’s likely that they personally owe the dissolution company because the company, knowing PP had no money, entered an agreement directly with the Midds. So, the creditors are only entitled to any money raised from the sale of the company, which is zero. Now, if the creditors can prove fraud (such as that PP was just a shell company), or that the debts were personally guaranteed by the Midds, they might stand a chance at their personal assets. What’s the probability of that happening?
@Annalise, nothing is staying with Middletons, it isn’t their personal debt, the company itself owes the money and it went bankrupt. There is no reporting they PAID the debt.
Sevenblue, I just read up more thoroughly on the debt issues. And you are CORRECT, I was INCORRECT. The Middletons do not still owe millions because they declared bankruptcy, NOT because the debt were paid. I had assumed that because the company that bought party pieces did not take on the debts, that they stayed w/the Middletons esp because of the way the media talked about their debts.
Anyway, you were CORRECT. my bad 😇😇😇
@Annalise, no worries, I saw some other commentators saying the same thing for a few days now. That is why I checked the reporting before, there was no payment reported, but the wording articles are using is, let’s just say, “interesting”.
They declared bankruptcy and are not /were not personally liable for PP debt and the sold the company. It’s how rich people stay rich. It was never ‘their’ debt it was the entities debt. Slate clean.
Superb photo choices per usual. Rough Carole downing a bevvy is pure backstory, Camilla knows she is, let’s say, “unliked,” you can read it all over her face, and Willie’s side-eye smile (or whatever that is) reads like a page out of Joey Tribbiani’s “smell the fart” acting class. “Everything is super-excellent and wonderfully fine. I am comfortable and at-ease.” Also, he looks ridiculous in a top hat.
Also omg is Carole wearing a Kate dress or what??? Ugh
That face Carole is making in the last photo shows me where Kate gets the maniacal faces from. Beatrice or Eugenie, not sure which one is looking at her with subdued cringe, cracked me up.
Wow, Camilla looks GRIM. 😂 Which is SO funny because she seemed positively GIDDY, all the time, up until Trooping the Colour. I mean every single photo of Camilla, prior to Trooping, looked like she had just heard the funniest joke of her life.
I guess I didn’t realize just HOW MUCH she hates Kate? Or maybe they hate each other? Or maybe it was WILLIAM’S potential downfall that she was so ecstatic about? Anyway, the sudden, EXTREME shift in her is VERY notable.
Camilla first started to show her feelings at the D Day event in France in early June, there were photos of her almost in tears. At Trooping, both she and Charles looked about to burst into tears during the National Anthem, especially for the line ‘long to reign over us’.
As for Kate and Camilla, there are just a few photos still surviving online from Remembrance Sunday 2018, where Kate and Camilla were either side of Queen Elizabeth who didn’t seem to notice that Kate was shooting daggers at Camilla. Camilla looked as though she’d been slapped and looked very wary of Kate.
Also very telling that there were no pictures of Camilla with Carole and that Carole wasn’t invited when Charles was there.
This is the only image I could find and that’s only cos I knew what to search for. All the others seem to have been wiped
https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/camilla-duchess-of-cornwall-queen-elizabeth-ii-and-news-photo/1066403938
Omg that photo is priceless 😂 Although I think it looks like QE was VERY aware of Kate and Camilla snipping at each other.
Kate obviously just landed some insult at Camilla, and QEII is like “If these two common ass b*tches dont stfu im going to cut their f*cking heads off i swear to god…..”
What on earth happened?
How did William go from utter contempt to acting the gallant to MaMidds?
All the royals looked like they were on Ecstasy, I don’t recall the royals being so huggy/kissy/clingy with each other before. I don’t recall William being that courteous with ANY woman let alone Kate and Carole. WanK damaged their reputation internationally multiple times and the king is woefully ill but everything is fine and dandy?
What did happen and how is Camilla going to demand her pound of flesh? She wore her ‘my Big Blue is bigger than your Big Blue’ brooch the first day -no way was that an accident.
That was all I noticed, the huggy kissy bs. So fake and staged. I’m sure after the comments about who was being iced out and what a miserable bunch they are.
Richard Eden probably threatened to criticize William if he didn’t embrace Eden’s favorite sources, the Middletown.
Were they all being huggy? The pictures I saw were Mike and Zara hugging people.
Carole got that hand from William by losing her shoe, apparently. If we know anything about Carole’s we know she knows how to stage a photo op to tell a story that serves her.
As for the rest, yeah, they were all over each other, Zara looked drunk wand sloppy hanging on William. They all looked relieved and desperate at the same time. And very, very focused on supporting poor Willy.
I’m sure Melissa Percy is looking at her in that last photo and thanking her lucky stars George, either on his own or through persuasion, didn’t let Pippa sink her hooks in too deep. The aristos all dodged the bullet.
The British aristocrats are a lowly bunch. No better or worse than the Middleton’s.
No doubt Kate negotiated for her parents to be at Ascot and it’s no coincidence that they were there on the same day that William was attending.
It was only months ago that it was noticed that William was being shunned by his family and he had not been pictured with any of them. The thinking was e had done something to Kate. Now everyone is touchy feely and kissy kissy. What changed? Did Charles give the order to protect the heir at any cost?
It’s mystifying.
It was 180. We haven’t seen Charles and William together except for the day Harry flushed them out to stand next to each other in an attempt to best him.
I wonder if Charles is not long for things, would explain Camilla’s grim face and the giddy kissing up to W but somehow that doesn’t seem right.
This felt very much like “poor William, stuck with Kate, don’t worry we know how much you suffer.” strange and weird energy, makes me wonder if Kate is as awful to deal with as we’ve heard, and she’s been nasty to most of the family like she was to the York sisters and Meghan.
Meanwhile everyone in the media is keeping their mouths firmly zipped about Thomas Kingston. Very unusual some people know why he took his own life but nobody is saying anything. Very unusual. Another deal with the media in exchange for what?
Because his widow is being so love bombed by the RF it does make you wonder if there is something else going on. As a previous poster said, the new King and Queen always have an ulterior motive for their perceived kindness.
And he couldn’t have taken his own life because he had mental health problems such as PTSD from surviving a war zone and access to a gun. Must be a conspiracy.
PrincessK, I think this is the thread to tug should any journalist choose to remember their professional training. I hope I live long enough that the truth about TK is revealed. The timing of his passing coupled with Egg’s odd behaviour in the same time period are too coincidental.
I still think that William is planning on divorcing Kate, and the Middletons are “playing ball” with him because it is to their advantage. As for William, how can he be that terrible if he has the Middleton’s blessing for what he is doing? Kate will be removed from public life one way or the other and see, even her parents are on William’s side! I could be totally wrong, but that’s how I view it.
@linney; I think it’s the opposite. William has dropped the divorce talk so now the Middletons are playing nice.
What leverage do you think a weakened bankrupt Carole has? First, the children belong to the monarchy. If she ever wants to see them, she will go along. But most important, who in the British media will take a call from Carole, if she wants to sully the heir? And equally important, social-climbing Carole will die without her invitation to these meaningless gatherings. You think she can attend Ascot, or some great aristocratic wedding if the BRF doesn’t want her there? And you want to know how little leverage she has — yeah, William agreed to rehabilitate her, but there is still that little warning to her — just take a gander at that picture above of Carole imbibing from glass. KP could have blocked that photo if they wanted to.
@Proud Mary Carole’s leverage is she knows exactly why Kate has been missing and how she got that new scar.
@BlueNailsBetty — exactly my thinking. I used to think WanK would divorce but I now don’t think so. William is boxed in because the Midds have him over a barrel. Play nice or we’ll spill.
Well, what if that’s not the case. Just throwing it out there but it’s entirely possible that William did not actually hurt Kate. People can get a scar from falling down after too many G&Ts. Just saying. Maybe they have him over a barrel and it was a dog bowl type incident. Or maybe it wasn’t. We don’t really know. I’m not defending William and think they’re all capable of anything. More that we don’t know anything for sure.
@Jais I completely agree it’s possible William may not have directly caused Kate’s injury (ies). He may have demanded a divorce and she made a bee line straight to the bar cart and she fell after getting drunk.
I don’t believe that is what happened but I’m not privy to the inner working of this whole debacle. But all of William’s bizarre behavior along with the distance Charles and all other family members put between themselves and William indicates William did something wrong and I doubt it was just that he demanded a divorce.
But I think the issue is -let’s say Carole does have something on William. Or Kate does. That’s still contingent on the press taking the phone call and running the story. We know there are lots of bad stories out there about William that the press has refused to run or talk about for decades now. We may want to think that if something came out about William hitting Kate, the press would go with that story – but I’m not sure. The press is about protecting the institution as much as the institution is.
I think so, too. A lip reader caught William using his balcony appearance to tell Kate “You win and of course, I was wrong.” She told him “Never mind”
https://www.thelist.com/1604930/lip-reader-kate-cut-off-william-viral-balcony-moment-trooping-the-colour-2024/
Whatever happened was bad. I wonder if it wasn’t just her face, if she took body blows, too, and needed abdominal surgery. No one looks good here – not the Royal Family whose members are servile to William – who deserves the Andrew treatment, if not the Tower and a trial in the House of Lords. Not the Middletons, accepting William.
These are all horrible people.
Linney, interesting theory. I saw victory in Carole’s face, and old Michael looked befuddled but pleased as usual. They got accepted back into society for now, that’s for sure.
I’ve always seen Kate being removed from most public duties eventually, so either way that happens it won’t be a surprise. Having them on his side does help William if he ends up “needing” to leave his “cancer” stricken wife. Carole is a horrid mother.
Linney, I’ve wondered if Bone Idle wants out. If she has refused to do any engagements, that gives her a certain amount of power. It also gives her a negotiating base. I think the Ma Mids would agree with anything as long as enough money is attached and she was let back into ‘society’. Well, it’s clear that the Mids have been allowed into the royal box, but who knows what the aristocracy will do.
I can still seem them divorcing. Especially now that she’s been out at Trooping looking so well. I would LOVE to know if Billy Idle has any ownership in the Mids house. That’s quite the bargaining chip right there.
I can’t see the Middletons being accepted by the aristocracy, they have to accept Kate because she outranks them all but her mum doesn’t
No one paid the middletons’ creditors. The comment in the cut is referencing the fact that once you go through bankruptcy and discharge the debts you no longer owe the creditors. The Middletown didn’t personally owe anyone (after having become an LLC or whatever when the company was already failing). the company went bankrupt. The sale was for less than the debts. There’s no money to pay the creditors so they no longer owe them.
I’m looking at the pics and Carole is wearing a yellow name tag in some and a purple name tag in others. None of the other guests changed their name tag.
I noticed that too. Someone yesterday broke down the colors.
Eh. I think Kate and William will still divorce. Carole can wave all the pictures and medical records in William’s face about her injury and he’ll still be the Heir and in control of the media. It suits William at this time to play nice with Carole and Mike, but I don’t believe for 1 second William has abandoned his single dad campaign. I don’t think Charles has 1 foot in the grave or that Camilla is upset. Charles is actually receiving chemotherapy. He isn’t going to look or feel well. Camilla has her future locked down. Her kids will receive titles before the Middletons. No, all of this kumbaya is about the scar and hushing the very loud whispers of domestic violence.
🎯🎯🎯
Adding to that…I think the divorce will not be announced until next summer just before/as they go on vacation.
I’m of two minds regarding the announcement. It’ll either be the original timeline from last year, which was January, or after Trooping next year as not to overshadow KC3.
@TheOriginalMia 🎯 +1
My original timeline was that something would be announce over the summer because the 2 years of separation when one side does not consent runs out in August. But whatever happened after Christmas delayed the timeline.
So I suspect it has been pushed to next year in the summer. George will also be starting Eton in autumn 2025 and so the new school will be another place for silence as it was for William and Harry.
Did Kate forget to tell her mother that she must wear tights to Ascot? Or does Kate reserve that criticism for particular people?
Particular people.
Divorce will never happen. I feel like he maybe brought it up and the last 6 months showed he needs her. Nothing big over his head, Carole just has to show him how Kate has been made a saint by the press, I’d argue she has more control over the press than William at this point. I’m not going to speculate about the cancer, or scar or work done, none of that matters, she is a saint with cancer and a mother to three small babies and that is all that will ever be said. I wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing more of Carole.
William has shown he does not need Kate. Carole is trying to tell him he does. William was not taking Kate with him on tours and appearances
Tessa, people weren’t screaming that they wanted Bone Idle back–they were wanting proof of life. I have to agree with you.
I wonder if Carole is finally going to a title out of this. I bet William gets them Viscount/Viscountess. Earl is probably too high. 😂
Gawd, what a shameless and hideous woman.
Can anyone explain to me why the royal family didn’t just pay off the Middleton’s debts to avoid the bad PR?
Was the fear that she would just rack up more debts? (Like Fergie and Andrew?)
The type of company they set up is called an LLC (Limited Liability Corporation) which means that creditors are left holding the bag if it goes bankrupt and there isn’t enough capital to pay them, AND they can’t go after the personal assets of the owners.
This was set up only in 2019, likely after they were told by William they were on their own.
Their PR is not a priority.
Williain’s photo for the thumbnail of this post makes him look like an extra in Cabaret.
Charles claims to have cancer. It’s either now or never to divorce and even a divorced Kate is in danger if William wants to remarry. QE2 established that precedent with Charles. The future monarch can only have one spouse living. Kate can’t rely on any agreements they make. Harry figured that out. He married an American. The US in the only country with power able to check the Firm. If you want out of an institution that powerful, you must have powerful allies. George, maybe? That’s why they want him in Eton ASAP to weaken his natural affection for his mother.
I think Charles could have remarried if Diana had lived. He had divorced her and in the year She was.his divorced wife he began promoting Camilla. Both Diana and. Charles could find new partners to remarry. Probably he and Camilla would have had the registry wedding and blessing. It might have taken longer for the c and c marriage to take place if Diana had lived.
As the next head of the Church of England it would have been difficult to remarry if his ex wife was alive. I suppose that the fact that Parker Bowles was alive wasn’t quite so bad
The church recognized the divorce from Diana. If they did not Diana would still have been his wife at the time of her death and would automatically get a royal funeral. She lost her h r h and was a divorced person Charles would not have had to pay Diana a settlement. Charles has a legal team that made sure he could remarry as a divorced man to a divorced woman without losing the throne. The impediment to Edward and Wallis marriage was that she had a husband still living. What held up c and c marrying was Charles not wanting to see a c and c marriage in her lifetime. Charles openly saw Camilla after his divorce so the church could not say he was cheating on diana.
The queen mother was the obstacle she did not want to see a c and c wedding .
He truly looks like some random man who chose this ‘fit’ for his office Halloween party.
William. Looks ridiculous in that outfit.
The only question is Would Billy be finally free???
If so, What would it cost him???
Well, one thing accomplished by Kate’s holdout, Baldy will make nice with her con artist, social climbing parents in public. Just sitting back to see what other concessions she was able to coerce.
Just goes to show that no one here has any idea whatsoever about the situation in the BRF! All rumour and speculation!
Carole’s dress didn’t look good on her, but it did look like a Kate dress. Maybe it was a message that she is still completely Team Kate even though talking to Will.
“So, whatever happened behind the scenes in the past six months, one of the demands was that the Middletons must be rehabilitated in some way. ”
^^ Told you all.
They’re getting titles and Carole must be cock and hoop !
Lort. It is like we are living in upside down world. Will-not was half in the bag and looked awful in January. The Middleton’s were totally silenced and not leaking AT ALL. Camilla was gloating and seemed to enjoy royal work. The rest of the left behinds seemed to be avoiding Will-not. Wiglet makes her triumphant return to a poorly attended trooping because no one really cares. Everyone looked deeply uncomfortable on the balcony, but Keen had her creepy eye contact heavy glamour shots taken. Now, Willy looks healthier, Camilla and Sophie look irritated. Fergie is well dressed. The cousins and extended family are around. Will-not seems happy to be around both Camilla and Carole.