Prince William posed for photos with Carole Middleton at Royal Ascot

Here are more photos from Day 2 of Royal Ascot (Wednesday). Prince William joined the royal procession, as did Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and Queen Camilla. “The royal procession” means that you get to ride in an open-air carriage and have a “procession” in front of all the peasants. Hilariously, they made William and Camilla ride in the same carriage. William was playing along – he had a sort of deer-in-the-headlights frozen-smile slapped on his face for much of Ascot, while Camilla looked like her dastardly plot had gone awry in some way.

Speaking of Camilla’s dastardly plot, as we discussed yesterday, Carole and Michael Middleton put in an appearance at Ascot. They arrived by themselves, but they were included in the Royal Enclosure, where the royals and VIPs congregate to watch the races. Carole looked especially pariah-ish as it appeared at times that no one would talk to her, but William eventually included her. Which is weird in itself – even back when William was fully conned by the Middletons, he was careful to rarely be photographed with them, especially at big, public events. But something has shifted this year. William made sure to get photographed with Carole on the ground, and then he included her in the Royal Enclosure.

So, whatever happened behind the scenes in the past six months, one of the demands was that the Middletons must be rehabilitated in some way. It speaks volumes that the British media is suddenly refusing to bring up all of the millions in debt and all of the ways in which Carole f–ked over local businesses. Orders must have come from on high. Some photos with the heir were obviously arranged ahead of time, one would think. Still, from what I saw online, Carole’s big return to public life went down poorly with the general public. They see through this obvious and offensive whitewashing.

