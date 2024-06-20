People: Princess Kate’s Trooping appearance ‘was an act of service’ to the monarchy

Ever since the Princess of Wales stepped outside for Trooping the Colour, the British media has been ready to canonize her for sainthood. I understand why it’s a relief to see Kate, because I felt relieved as well. It was a feeling of “oh, thank god, she’s okay.” This family doesn’t have a great track record with keeping holders of the Princess of Wales title safe, healthy, happy or alive. For the British media, the relief quickly turned into a narrative so offensively saccharine, there was basically several days of backlash. Let’s not forget that the Telegraph – one of the biggest newspapers in the UK – said “When lesser mortals would have stayed at home, Catherine proved that the show goes on.” Well, People Magazine said “hold my beer” because their cover story this week is all about how Kate has shown the world (?) that she’s the most important higher mortal in the family or something. Some highlights from People:
Kate is not resuming public duties: “She has been doing what’s right for her and recovering privately at home. She is dealing with it the best she can,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. The public will need [to be patient] until the royal receives clearance from her doctors, but the hope is that her healing is well underway.
A corner has been turned: “The monarchy is going through one of the most difficult sets of challenges,” says Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth. “But it just felt like a corner had been turned.”
Kate looked happy at Trooping: “She looked vibrant and mounted and dismounted the carriage without losing a step,” says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “She couldn’t have picked a better moment to reappear in public. She didn’t seem to stop smiling. She looked so happy to be there. It was spellbinding to watch her.”
They still swear that Kate has been running errands: Aside from Kate’s personal health update and Trooping the Colour appearance, there have been encouraging signs of improvement. Princess Kate has been spotted running errands and planning activities for the children, including a day at the beach, where she captured in a photo to mark Father’s Day.
Kate wanted to be at Trooping: “There were three generations there,” Bedell Smith says of the royal family’s united front. “It was a perfect way for Kate to reenter the public sphere at this event, which is so full of tradition going back hundreds of years and is a symbol of the continuity of the royal family.” Adds a royal source: “Family is really important to the Princess of Wales, and she wanted to be there to support her family.”
An act of service to combat conspiracies!! Princess Kate’s appearance couldn’t have come at a more opportune time, as rumors about her well-being had begun to recirculate. “Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ She said that before the days of online conspiracy theories, but she meant that in order to do the job of royalty, they need to be seen directly,” says King Charles’ biographer Catherine Mayer. “However difficult, or otherwise, this has been for Kate, appearing was an act of service under the terms of the institution she is part of.”
It rained on Charles’s parade: “The family will take great comfort from that kind of support — that people did stick around to see them all in such ghastly weather is a real testimony to them,” says Anderson.
That last quote… I’ve seen photos of the crowd at Trooping and let’s just say that people didn’t actually stick around, if they were even there before the downpour. Not to make everything about crowd size, but it does feel like the Carolean Era is being marked by a steady decline in crowd size and a complete lack of enthusiasm. I’d hate to think how much smaller the crowd size would have been if Kate hadn’t announced her Trooping appearance the day before. I will give her that – more people tuned in to see her and see if she was okay.
Catherine Mayer’s comments are interesting too, talking about how the royals “need to be seen directly… However difficult, or otherwise, this has been for Kate, appearing was an act of service under the terms of the institution she is part of.” Basically, Kate HAD to show up contractually because it’s bad business for a princess to go missing for six months.
It’s actually incredible how low the bar is for anything Kate does.
You couldn’t slip a sheet of paper under the bar, its so low.
Sources close to the royals have told me they literally dug a trench in the flooring for the bar to lie in.
she’s been quiet-quitting since she got the job but this is the ultimate low. show your face for an hour and your job is done for the year. she didn’t even have to pretend to like egg.
it’s amazing how little people expect from the royals and how very, very much they enjoy being completely fleeced by them. the root problem is anyone who describes themselved as royalists. wake up.
My tolerance level of sympathy for the Royals for the ‘work’ that they do was already pretty low but this level of drivel is really pushing me over the edge. The woman rode in a carriage and stood on a balcony for less than five minutes after taking six months off and the media treat her like some kind of heroine. Not only that but the bestest, braverest person who ever had cancer or surgery. It’s patronising, insulting and infuriating.
Aw, come on now. She got out of the carriage without falling on her face. (And without flashing anything.) She is the best.
And when you think that our elderly King does actually have cancer and is having chemo has been out and about for some time….
And they keep talking about her needing clearance from her doctors before she can work – I find it hard to believe that doctors are telling the elderly king he can return to full time duties but other doctors are telling Kate she must not do any work because of her health, but errands and school runs and beach days are just fine.
I can’t help thinking that’s due to psychological trauma issues rather than her physical condition. ‘Cleared’ is such a loaded term. (If your ‘work partner’ happens to be distressing to be around negotiating even Trooping might be an intricate process for them all) But her teeth are so distracting maybe something else is going on with her speech. Maybe she CAN’T Zoom or make small talk at the moment, her profile grin on the balcony seemed weird; toothy in a way it hadn’t been before and the top and bottom rows somewhat misaligned.
It’s a tripping hazard in Hell.
If you subtract from the crowd those who were there because they had friends or relatives in the military who were in the parade and those who were there to hold ‘not my king’ signs, how many turned out in the rain to see the royals?
None
Much like a Trump rally, the media took up a large swath of the “crowd” and for same reason. Media loves their meal tickets.
In other words, Kate was told she had to come out for Trooping. She probably knew this from the time KP announced her planned surgery.
“Spellbinding”
Okay then :/
Well, spellbinding in that I think a lot of us were like, “huh, so she looks fine” and then we hav analyzed that new scar to death, lol.
The photo cleverly shadows that scar
“Spellbinding.”
Makes me wonder how British folks measure the “service” value of BRFCo members.
Since the country bothers to tally up “service” hours in the Court Circular, it would seem they’re evaluated on a time-served formula rather than a performance-based contract. But ‘time-served’ is farcical on its face when calculating the ££££££ / hour of actual outlays, excluding secret protection costs. (Note that opportunity costs and tax-free inheritances are also not included in the calculation).
So it seems UK taxpayers are holding some kind of performance-based contract in their heads to evaluate the “service” value of “working” royals” and in this case, “spellbinding” appearance is the criteria for K. Certainly it can’t be the performance of the “cancer-stricken Princess of Wales” (™️ Sara Nathan*, Page Six, 6/17/24) in her role-defining ‘Early Years Initiative.’ Because the Independent reported “Children in the UK are getting shorter and more obese in a “national embarrassment” fuelled by lack of nutrition and growing poverty,” according to “charities and campaigners.”
* Sara Nathan, Page Six. Readers could hardly go more wrong than pay attention to anything written by this supposed “award-winning editor at large at the New York Post” in Page Six. (Example: “cancer-stricken Princess of Wales” 6/17/24; “Kate Middleton…cancer diagnosis” 6/14/24; “Harry and Meghan’s ‘faux’ royal travels create headaches and show ‘all about me'” 5/30/24; and Sara Nathan’s 5/13/24 pièce de résistance – Harry and Meghan’s “foundation can’t raise money after California AG finds charity is ‘delinquent” – that Sara Nathan never bothered correcting after getting public smackdown from California Gov Newsom and AG.
Oh, come on. Please stop with the gaslighting. There was no need for Kate to disappear without a trace for six months and no need for her to continue this charade now. They even tell us she is out and about doing things, although for some strange reason we aren’t allowed to see her. Aside from her laziness, there never was a reason for her to be MIA for so long. Who knows if she was ever really sick. But looking at that magazine cover, I do know that even allowing for photo shopping, she’s had work done.
My sentiments exactly. I feel duped by this incessant cancer talk, when it ‘might have been there maybe’ or not even that. I’m the same age as her with kids the same age as hers, and I had been worried since the frankenphoto and fake Kate video was published. I thought, her situation must be very grave if they felt the need to do this. It’s not like I expected her to be wheeled around with an IV bag hanging by her side, but somehow I feel duped. And yeah, is it OK to get a new set of veneers when you are on chemo?
A brow lift for sure.
Maybe they’re trying to say her plastic surgery was part of her service to the crown. After all the plebes did pay for it.
Oh, what a brave superior mortal is she!
Yeah, unlike Kaiser, I didn’t feel relief at seeing Kate; I didn’t feel anything, really, but I did think, hey wait a minute, she looks the same as always. What the heck has the last six months been about? Why all the lies? All the stupid stories? Why are they perpetuating all this? As for the sycophantic stories of St Kate, saving the day by showing herself, yippee skippy.
That’s actually an excellent point – the crowd was pretty sparse even WITH Kate. And not just with Kate in the normal sense but her first appearance for six months after vast amounts of international discussion, debate and theories ranging from butt lifts to full on dead. Even with that magical reappearance, people couldn’t really be bothered. Yikes.
And we agreed her appearance would break the internet for sure, and I can’t say my feeds were suddenly inundated with “OMG Kate is back”. Of course the remaining rota will get the most out of these few new pictures, but they ran out of puff pieces about her jeggings.
What an insult to the Irish Guards.
She really blew them off, didn’t she?
The Irish Guard apology was really strange, right? It contained interesting grammar, an American spelling, and given that at that point the general public was not expecting her back at all….here’s an APOLOGY for not showing. In retrospect, yesterday it dawned on me (maybe weird?) that the reason this apology was issued is that they (whoever they might be) knew she’d be back for Trooping.
I don’t know what she has. She did return looking tired to me and sporting a nasty new scar.
Meghan wrote a letter regarding her Nigerian trip and honors so Kate had to write one too. Some kind of letter to someone dontcha know, lol.
@MsIam – Ding, ding, ding, ding!
Your letter writing analysis is spot on.
She had time to do a photo shoot during that week but not attend the review. And the letter was provided ahead of time so she never intended to go.
I am not a fan of the worst sort of British right wing tabloid journalism being normalized in America under the guise of “gossip”
Is it journalism, though?
No!
It’s propaganda.
Same.
An act of service when she looked like she didn’t even want to be there? My goodness, the bar is on the floor. We all know she’s quiet-quitting, why sugarcoat it?
One thing the past 6 months proved is that most of the public (in the UK and international) did NOT miss Keen or her family regardless of what the Rota rats say.
And ‘acts of service’ is literally her job from the day she married into that family – the bar is so low for her is gone through hell and is in the void. Kate is clearly someone who thinks she should get a cookie for breathing on her own.
The ‘Royal Wars: The Return of Kate’ did not go as planned – she pissed off Camilla with her attention seeking shenanigans, looks like she pissed of Peggy as well given how he either ignored or snarled at her. What we are seeing was a PR attempt to combat the conspiracy theories from SM – it only made them worse as more and more people are now questioning the cancer story.
I think a lot of people are going to land where I am – she did have cancer, but it was something fairly simple and the treatments are fairly routine and it was easy enough to take care of (think skin cancer that hasn’t spread where they were able to just remove the bad patch of skin or something, although I don’t that’s what’s going on with the new scar on her face.)
So saying she had cancer isn’t a lie. But its not why she’s been out of the picture for 6 months.
I have been saying it’s like the HG situation. Something is there but it gets exaggerated to an insane degree to avoid doing work.
Remember the ambulance and motorcade that was caught leaving Sandringham at Christmas? I think the scar is result
That’s what I’m thinking too, Becks1. They haven’t told any lies per se. All the reports of her going through grueling treatment were from the rota. All we know is she had abdominal surgery – probably something routine but that the BRF thinks is embarrassing. Cancer “had been present” and she needed treatment for it. Did she need 6 months off? No. She is like her husband. Just does the stuff that suits her fancy. Voguing for cameras in a carriage? She’ll be there. Visiting the Irish Guard? Nah. Based on that, I fully expect her to be at Wimbledon.
Becks- Just curious, why do you believe the “cancer” story at all? All the palace does is lie & bullshit. Kate has showed up with a big new facial scar and (it appears) some new major cosmetic dental work done. I think it’s safe to assume that whatever caused those things, is the reason for her 6-month absence. So why believe that she had cancer at all, especially if you don’t believe that the cancer is the kind of cancer the palace said she said? Just wondering why you would think it’s some OTHER form of cancer, when there’s nothing to give any indication of that?
@K-peace well you’ve spent the past few months insisting she died in January and this was all a big coverup, so I think the theory that she had “some” form of cancer that was easily treatable is more plausible than that.
And because it gives the palace just enough plausible deniability. they never said what kind of cancer she had, so there’s nothing to “believe” or not believe about what kind of cancer it was. Everyone was making assumptions about what kind of cancer it was, but we were never told what kind, so this isn’t a matter of not believing the cancer is the kind of palace the cancer said she had – because they never told us that.
They’ve told us there was a surgery, they found cancer had been present, and she was undergoing treatment. If it comes out in 6 months that it was a bad mole, then the palace can say “well we never lied, we never said what kind of cancer it was.”
I’m saying its possible for those things to be true and for those things to STILL not be the reason she was MIA for 6 months.
It’s basically how you learn to lie as a child – you include just enough of the truth to keep it from being a total lie, while not telling the whole truth.
but again I never thought she was dead so we are coming at this from very different angles.
Sorry British Media, but there is already a saint called Saint Catherine of Siena. When Kate gets canonized they will have to find another name for her, maybe Saint Katherine of Wales or something. It won’t take long for her to get sainthood. All she has to do is come out for some other event for 30 minutes.
Three miracles for Saint Catherine of Wales is simply three appearances – one was definitely a miracle, so two more and she’s good to go! Not only courtesy to her but pray to her as well!
Saint Catherine the Great, Our Fair Lady?
And saints aren’t racist, right? I have to say that I loathe this rewriting of K’s behaviour that is being forced on us by the media. As others have said, a cancer diagnosis doesn’t eradicate past racist behaviour.
Is it just me or does her teeth and smile look different? Or maybe it’s her jaw? It bugs me every time I see a photo of her smiling at the Trooping.
Not just you. I’ve seen tweets about the cosmetic changes: chin, new veneers, the wonky eyebrow is not being wonky, but there is the new scar around her eye, nose slightly different. Someone compared photos of last year’s Trooping and the mole along her jaw line has moved.
Her teeth look like chiclets and too large for her mouth. Anyone else and I would wonder if it’s from the lost weight, but with her, I assume a little touch-up. Her jowls are gone as well.
Her jowls aren’t gone. At least, not is the seriously untouched photos. Did she need a facial reconstruction?
Look, I don’t like her. But if she’s had plastic surgery, my personal opinion given the untouched, untouched photos is that they sure were conservative in the best case scenario. If she was in that 5-wheeled car photo with a puffy face, then my question becomes why she now has that scar next to her eye and did she have a fractured jaw that needed to be wired shut? Why leave her jowls in place? The grooves alongside her mouth? The heavy, hanging upper eyelids? Why and where and what she went through look (to me) traumatic. I don’t like how W behaved at the beginning of the year (no show to the hospital, shunned by the RF, seemingly drunk in public, bruised neck) and his lack of tenderness during Trooping.
She can have mistreated people and be a mistreated person at the same time.
I know H&M forgot to give her an Easter present but was that a justifiable reason for K to express concerns about their unborn child’s skin tone? Or tacitly approve her uncle regularly slandering H&M?
@SURE what are you talking about? nothing in ML’s comment excuses anything about Kate’s behavior towards H&M.
@ML: Yeah, if this is plastic surgery then she got duped and should ask for a refund.
This could have been reconstructive surgery due to sustained injuries, and she may not be done with it yet which is why we may not be seeing a lot of her for the rest of the year, most likely after Wimbledon. I mean, she’s only going to engage in those activities that bring her joy. /s
All I can see when I look at these pictures is her teeth. They look too big for her mouth.
The hagiography being written about this bunch of mean-spirited cosplayers really exceeds North Korea’s propaganda. The British Royal Family is corrupt, frumpy, degenerate, stupid, and lazy, and Kate’s disappearance was probably just a sordid ploy for leverage.
Yep. Kate has more money and resources than most humans on the planet and more press fawning than anyone else in the royal family. It’s always been very strange the way the bar has been so lowered for her and she’s off limits, as if the press learned something about her that makes them want to award her when she puts one foot in front of the other.
So sad hearing Meghan tell Oprah that she thought Kate has been prohibited from clearing up the lie that she made Kate cry, when many people witnessed that it was the other way around. We all know Kates lawyers cleared up many things in the Tatler Kate the Great story, but they left that big lie in.
Harry and Meghan seem like they were both born big-hearted, positive people, almost to the point of naivety, but I’m sure even they are now cynical AF about every single left-behind member of that ugly and spiritually deformed circus.
Well, this line – ” appearing was an act of service under the terms of the institution she is part of” – says it all, right? It’s what many of us speculated over the last few days. She was told she had to attend. It was an act of service for the monarchy – she had to show up to prove she wasn’t in houston, to prove William didn’t kill her, and to just get more attention on the sad Trooping.
I think at this point its clear Charles told her she had to be there, and she released that photo and statement as a way to snatch the attention from him as a result.
And anyway, we’re back to the same issue KP has had this whole time, but now its worse – she’s well enough for the school run and errands, but can’t work at all? Can’t do a zoom call, can’t show up for the Irish Guards, can’t do anything but Trooping and (presumably) Wimbledon? And now we’ve seen her, and her appearance is the same as ever (maybe better), so the vanity arguments for her disappearance are out the window. She looked a little tired but there was nothing about her that said “I am so sick I cannot do a 15 minute appearance which is how long my appearances are anyway”??
I think BP and/ or KP told K to show up. At the moment that weird apology dropped out of nowhere, K was coming to Trooping. They flooded the web with W’s Harry Potter scar. Then less than 24 hours before Trooping, Friday evening in Europe, they indicated to the public she might come… I actually believe that she was NOT actively trying to steal KC’s thunder. Her coming back whenever would be THE story, and if she had announced sooner, that’s what Trooping would have been all about. She let him have the news to himself on that. Or someone else did.
The problem is that everyone involved had an interest in bringing K back ASAP (*cough*). Except maybe QCC? KC wanted her shine. W was getting bad press. The Middletons wanted Ascot. I honestly don’t think she just lazed out for half a year without a reason.
I just want to add that now that she’s back, I don’t want H& especially M and their kids near this situation. K is clearly accepted for now, and neither she nor the rest are good for those in CA.
See I agree generally with you re: the timing, but I think she was trying to steal his thunder (I mean that’s her whole thing, that and cosplaying Diana or Meghan.) I think BP ordered her appearance and said KP could announce it on Friday night. I don’t think they expected that statement from Kate or the new photo (the new photo was what gave away that it was a total Kate move.)
At this I honestly don’t know what’s been going on over the last 6 months. It all makes zero sense. I just feel like there is always one piece that stands out as the odd one out in any theory, you know?
Yes, they finally added the rest of the phrase to “acts of service.” It’s always been “acts of service to the institution,” which is what Elizabeth meant when H&M left. Kate is of no value to the public, except as a figure to gawk at – but the gawkers aren’t turning their eyes to the rest of the dull bunch.
At this point, I think Kate’s “work” depends on Charles – what he wants and how long he lives.
Remember when people here were speculating what excuse Kate could use to work very little now that Louis is in school full time? I think we have our answer.
Yeap. “Keen(er) has cancer” frees her and Will-not from ever “stepping up” and becoming full time working adults, shields them from any and all criticism and sets up a constant narrative to criticize Harry because anything he does “pulls focus” from the lazy dull wails. Keen(er) has cancer also makes it impossible for Will-not to divorce her without never ending criticism.
Interesting how People used the carriage window reflection to hide that nasty scar over her eye.
I caught that too. 🤔
Just came here to say that very thing.
An act of service to who? Herself? The monarchy? Surely not to other cancer patients. She’s gone from a carol service to a carriage with nothing but errands to buy chocolate and beach pictures in between. What has she done for anyone? Simply offered a smile. Sure okay. What an act of service. The exaggerated praise does not make her look good.
The monarchy. It’s always service to the monarchy. Some will say the monarchy is the state, which implies a responsibility to the people, but that’s not how it works, does it? Especially when the royals are not allowed to be political (at least, not in public).
The “act of service” was showing up in person to prove the royals hadn’t done away with her.
I think the “act of service” was that, but also showing up at all after whatever happened to put her out of commission for six months. I’m still leaning into “something happened,” and I believe Kate’s complete disappearance wasn’t just her being lazy.
I think something happened given the oddness of the Frankenphoto and body double at the farm shop, along with the photo of K with CarolE (which I believe was her). Whatever happened may include severe mental health issues. I know Kate is lazy lazy lazy, but she also thrives on attention. I just have a hard time believing she would go totally radio silent for half a freaking year (specifically when Meghan was getting so much attention) unless she couldn’t for mental/physical reasons. And I think those mental/physical reasons may still be impacting her, thus the “act of service” in showing up at all.
There’s the scar. The changes in her face (mole moving, for example) yet in untouched photos, she doesn’t look ‘refreshed.’ There’s the body language and tension between W&K. The kids’ very subdued demeanor. There’s the obvious negotiations that have gone on with the Middletons. Etc.
It’s getting beyond grating. I saw some poll that fewer people had heard about Kate’s appearance at TOC than had heard about the gen elections.
So, maybe this whole “service” to the monarchy thing isn’t working anyway.
Interesting that they “feel” that K has turned a corner health wise. Not sure how you do that with chemo if the chemo is still ongoing.
I think she was told to show up. Jais mentioned that W has been proving his point that K is “healthy,” which is interesting considering that it only took about 4-5 months for him to give visual evidence to those words. And now there’s a sort of twisted (and not exactly successful) “happy family” play going on.
KC looks like he’s in deep trouble health-wise. K doesn’t. I hope we find out what happened.
I don’t know that we will ever know. Whatever happened they don’t want it known. But yeah, the happy family role play is real right now. And it does seem all in support of William. He is the FK.
These puff pieces that put her on a pedestal leave me feeling like I walked through a dense forest of cotton candy after reading them.. 🥴 Icky and sticky🫣
Same.
In the photo showing the yellow from the carriage on the right side, Kate sort of looks like the portrait everyone said didn’t look like her.
With the styling, hair, clothes, makeup and the work she’s clearly had done on her face she is literally morphing into the Disney villain right before our eyes.
Sometimes you get the face that shows the person you r inside.
@FWIW Yes! Actually when I first saw her on video she looked like that Tatler portrait. On video, I saw it a lot more. Even her eyes looked like the portrait. I thought I was the only one that thought that.
💯🎯
Re: crowds–I think that Charles probably has a decent amount of good will from older people, like Boomers and older, possibly even some of the older gen x’ers, just because he does have a history of at least trying to do things that were for his role. For instance, I find it VERY impressive he learned to speak Welsh, even if he was strong-armed into doing it. I think it will be very telling when William becomes King, because he has not created any good will, except for maybe having kids. I’m thinking the crowds will really be small then, but we shall see
Re: kate–So are we all in agreement she had a facelift, too? Not sure, but I do think if that is what happened, then it’s odd that she would choose to stay out of the limelight for so long and continue to do so. I still don’t think that she appears as sick as they are saying, but yeah, maybe having money and time really helps with that. Everyone I have known with cancer has appeared to be very ill, but I don’t know any super rich people who don’t have to work
I do think she had a facelift, but that it was incidental to repairing the injury that caused the scar. She is lazy, but she was disappeared for six months for a solid reason and I won’t be dissuaded from that.
Yup, and that solid reason was William.
I wonder if other British stay-at-home parents are paid and care for as well as Kate who runs her errands and plans activities for her children who are at school all day long.
Why did I read that title on the post as a “contract of service”, lol.
No matter how many puff pieces are generated, there will be people that believe Kate doesn’t have cancer and was out for six months to get plastic surgery. KP, BP and Kate damaged their credibility with the Frankenphoto and the messy attempts at clean up.
They are 100% trolling Kate at this point.
That’s how it reads to me, too. I know what I think happened and they’re still going to elevate William no matter what, even if it involves trolling Kate, or anyone else like Harry and Meghan. The rota doesn’t care, it’s all about the continuity. And if something actually disrupted the continuity, they’d just turn to support the next heir.
So Kate gets a cookie for mounting and dismounting a carriage without losing a step….GMAFB.
She didn’t look vibrant, she looked overly-made up, bewigged and the thinnest I think I’ve ever seen her. She and William were clearly tense with each other and this was an obvious “grin and bear it” event after which they both went their separate ways. Even the kids looked tense FFS.
Couple that with Ma and Pa Midd showing up at Ascot, well it’s pretty easy to put two and two together. A deal has been struck.
They are practically canonizing there are people who had real obstacles and made comebacks from health issues and made a difference. Like franklin d roosevelt for instance I hope there is no life time film about st Kate
Interesting. I wonder who is behind this. At one time I would have said Ma Mids, because she’s always trying to make sure the world knows that Bone Idle is the Monarchy. The rest of them are a cast of seconds. It could be Billy Idle. He wants the world to know that she is quite capable of doing some engagements and is not bedridden. If they’re working out a divorce behind the scene, this would definitely benefit him.
Frankly, the fact that she showed up and looked so well works against her. That could be what the articles are about: Why isn’t she working?
The appearance has strange vibes around it. I somehow doubt she’ll be any tennis match. I think she appeared at Trooping and Ma and Pa got to show up for the horse races and to be photographed with Billy Idle.
I would say negotiations are ongoing, but this happened because King Snubby wanted her at Trooping. I bet Billy Idle isn’t happy about Ascot.
She seemed to be winning the negotiations, Billy looks like someone in bondage…………
Note Ascot…..
Well-Wisher, Ascot could have been the cost of getting Bone Idle on the balcony. I think the negotiations continue. I just cannot imagine these two spending the next 40 years being cold to each other. We’ll just have to wait and see. I hope whatever they do that they make sure their kids are going to be okay.
Here’s why I think Kate at Trooping was pre planned for a while. Her outfit. As we all know a bespoke dress takes at least weeks to create. Especially now since she’s thinner. There’s the design, the conversations, the fittings etc and then there’s the coordination of the children’s outfits. They have been playing this game for six months and the plan was probably always to make a big splash with Trooping. For all we know the whole thing has been a game. I mean the two people with cancer are the same two that were very concerned about Archie’s potential skin color. Nothing rehabilitates like a cancer diagnosis
The dress was 2023 and updated with bow, and a couple ribbons /belt. She has in house seamstress. Hat was new. Kids already have those hideous clothes. Poor Charlotte!
