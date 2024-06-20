Us Weekly: Queen Camilla has convinced the king to freeze out Prince Harry

People Magazine’s cover this week is all about the Princess of Wales’s big return, the first real sighting of Kate in nearly six months. Us Weekly’s cover story went in a different direction – King Charles and Prince Harry’s royal beef covers this week’s issue. Granted, this was probably written before Kate’s appearance… but still. It shows you that even when the story is supposed to be all about Kate’s canonization, the bigger story is still Prince Harry and Meghan. Us Weekly’s story is mostly about how Queen Camilla is trying to convince King Charles to never speak to Harry again. Which I believe, honestly. Some highlights:
Camilla is whispering in the king’s ear: Behind the scenes, she’s Charles’ fiercest ally — and a deeply influential one, especially when it comes to Charles’ strained relationship with his younger son, Prince Harry. According to sources, Camilla, 76, has been imploring Charles, 75, to keep his distance from Harry — and it’s putting the king in a difficult position. “Camilla dislikes Harry and doesn’t want Charles to get stressed while he’s undergoing treatment, so she tries to limit interaction,” says a source. Charles, meanwhile, “is holding out hope of salvaging their relationship but is hugely conflicted because Harry has hurt William and Camilla so much.” It’s not a one-sided situation, notes an insider: “Harry has also been hurt.”
Why Harry & William hate Camilla: Royal expert and The King: The Life of Charles III author Christopher Andersen tells Us both Harry and William “have always resented Camilla,” adding, “They pleaded with their father not to marry her and only grudgingly agreed to go along with the charade if Charles kept his promise not to make her queen. That title would have gone to Diana if Camilla hadn’t broken up their parents’ marriage. When Charles broke that promise, William and Harry felt betrayed.”
William is important too! Behind Camilla, William, 41 — who’s been preoccupied caring for his wife, Princess Kate, 42, as she battles cancer — is the second most important person in Charles’ life. “Camilla and William are the people he relies on most,” says Andersen. In May, Charles appeared to choose sides when Buckingham Palace announced that William would be made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps — despite Harry serving with the unit in Afghanistan. According to the first source, “Even those close to Charles and Camilla felt it was very pointed that Charles did the military handover to Wills that Harry should have had.”
Sources say things between William and Harry are still fraught. “After the couple’s press interviews, William and Kate couldn’t believe or understand how Harry and Meghan expect to make up with them,” says the second source, noting that Kate’s been forced to take the high road. “She can’t respond — it’s a monarchy rule not to.”
The conversations about “how dark” Archie would be: “Kate was 100 percent not one of the people who discussed it; it was Charles and Camilla,” the second source previously told Us. “Kate was sad she got pulled into it because she had nothing to do with it.” William will never forgive Harry for airing the royals dirty laundry. “There’s no way back for Harry and Wills,” the first source says. “He’s angry with Harry after what he said about Kate.”
Camilla is behind Charles freezing out Harry in May: Andersen says he “sees the fine hand of Camilla” behind the freeze-out. “She’s focused on her husband’s health, and injecting Harry into the equation will only cause more turmoil,” he says, adding that Charles’ avoidance of Harry “does seem a little callous … the late Queen Elizabeth said she wanted Harry to be considered part of the family, always.”
Charles wants to see his grandkids: “It’s left a massive hole in his heart that he’s only spent a few fleeting days with them and then video calls on important days,” the third source says, noting that Charles is close with William’s three children (Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6). “He longs for the same relationship with his American grandkids.” The insider explains that the main reason Archie and Lilibet can’t spend time in the U.K. is because of security issues and due to Harry and Meghan not having a permanent residence there. Notes the insider, “If the king wanted to see them so badly, he could make it easier to do so.”
Charles is so weak: Things remain complicated, for now. “Charles harbors a lot of anger towards Harry. He’s always been very protective of Camilla,” the third source adds. “It’s not easy for him to forgive people who have scorned her.”
My take is that multiple things are true at once. Camilla is absolutely the driving force behind the more recent palace moves against Harry, but I think Charles is happy that Camilla is getting the blame here. Charles is weak, but he goes along willingly with Camilla’s plots and schemes. He’s not actually torn up about any of this – his open smearing and gaslighting of Harry showed us exactly who he is and how little he actually cares about his younger son. Anyway, I’m glad that everyone is agreement – Charles and Camilla don’t want anything to do with Harry, and Harry lives with his family in California because his father is awful.
No kidding. She got rid of his ex-wife and she wants Harry gone too and Chuckles is ruled by his horse.
The sad thing about these people is that HM are not competing with them. They’re just living a successful life on their own terms and sweat on the brow.
Nothing new here. Chuckles has always been a weak-minded, weak-willed, morally weak, petulant man-boy. Thankfully, his powers are limited to taking bags and suitcases of cash for his “charity.” Chuckles is a doddering old man, and the side chick is pickling herself; maybe we won’t have to watch their sh*t show for much longer. Diana was right when she said, “There were three people in our marriage.” I don’t suppose she thought she’d haunt that nasty pair, but she does. My first thought, whenever I see a pic of side chick, is: Diana had so much more everything.
1 Diana was worth a million Camillas.
The King’s Old Gin Soaked Nag may have the title now, and the jewels – but she doesn’t have the public support and never will.
Same thing happened with my family; father was technically around but wasn’t a “dad” to us. Parents eventually separated and he got a new GF who HATED the fact he had children with someone else and not her. She did a great job ostracizing him from us and convinced him to focus on her kids only. He eventually died from cancer, she didn’t tell us he even had it and had him leave everything to her and her kids. It wasn’t worth the legal fight so we let her have it.
My father died without his children around who would have taken care of him. I’m sure it hit him at one point what he did and I’m sure the same thing will hit Chuck. But that’s on him.
Sorry to hear about your experience. Similar situation here, although my dad wasn’t around at all. I found out he had died through a college alumni website.
“Camilla dislikes Harry and doesn’t want Charles to get stressed while he’s undergoing treatment, so she tries to limit interaction.”
This sentence says it all.
If Camilla, not Charles, is the one who dislikes Harry, why on earth would it stress *Charles* to interact with Harry?
But if Camilla is limiting Charles’ interaction with Harry because SHE dislikes H, wouldn’t that cause Charles more stress? (Again, taking the article’s claim it’s Camilla and not Charles who dislikes Harry at face value.)
And wouldn’t Camilla basically bringing any of her mean opinions about H to Charles cause C unnecessary stress?
None of this is about being considerate of Charles’ stress during his cancer treatment.
Like, in any other context, it would be clear: if you don’t like your stepchild but don’t want to stress out your spouse while he undergoes cancer treatment, suck it up and keep your nasty thoughts about his children to yourself during this time, allowing him to have whatever tiny relationship with his children he wants?!
Yet again, the article actually just makes clear Camilla doesn’t give a fig about any of them, including Charles, and/or that Charles is right there with her, not giving a fig about Harry, M, A, & L.
Theres this quote by the late Wayne Dyer, American author and motivational speaker:
“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.”
And ever since H&M left the RF and told their story of their lived experience in that institution, I have felt that monarchists in general and Windsor royalists in particular, especially brits, will never ever begin to see the truth of their reality regarding their monarchy and how its existence skews their society, until they change their perspective about monarchism in general and the Windsors in particular;
….until they see them as no better or worse than any other human being on earth; not deserving of any unearned virtue or value – the same measure we apply to other human beings.
….until they begin to believe what their dominant religion (christianity) teaches, i:e that all [humans] are created equal; that the god they say they worship is NOT partial/has no favorite humans who are specially ordained and placed above all other humans; that equal rights and justice for all is one of the highest of human ideals that all decent societies strive to achieve (or at least have in their constitution and laws.)
Until brits change this apparent need to hold on to their romanticized view of their past when “britannia ruled the waves,” they will never be free of what I can only describe as their mass psychosis.
And so, in order to hold on to their view of their past [apparently it is their fiercely-held sense of identity] they will continue to swallow the very transparent lies that the institution’s Machiavellians have always told and will continue to tell them in order to keep the charade and the long con going.
Theres no hope of any change to this charade in our lifetime. And having done the work to take control of his own life and protect his family, H has no illusions about his relatives back in britain. He knows it takes work to change one’s mindset. He has done what he needs to do; his relatives havent, so the two will never see things the same way. He knows that and he’s not preoccupied with it.
But, as he says in Spare: the criminals and sadists and dweebs on Fleet street will continue to see the large, ancient and dysfunctional Windsor family as theirs to exploit.
Pity the others dont have enough self-respect to cauterize that.
If the relationship is strained, then obvs Charles is going to be stressed talking to Harry. Also, he’s going to stress worrying if security missed Harry’s hidden mike
Well said, Kingston.
Interesting, this article wants us to believe it wasn’t Kate who commented on Archie’s skin color and its implications for the monarchy, but it was Charles & Camilla. Also, there is nothing particularly negative about Kate. Someone is trying to clean up Kate again.
Very interesting @sevenblue this is not the usual storyline. And several mentions of Harry’s “side” too. Could this be revenge for the C+C trolling from earlier this year?
@blueberry, I think, Kate was “out” before Charles’s cancer diagnosis and whatever happened to her after Christmas. After deals made and she agreed to appear, she is “in” again. If Charles’s reign is coming to an early end due to his health, it makes sense they are trying to clean up Kate’s image now as the future Queen. Charles has always protected Camilla, but he is probably losing power.
This has all got to be direct from KP and William, right? I do hope that Camzilla is enraged and goes on a rampage against KP in retaliation. Let them fight!
It doesn’t matter if Kate’s image is cleaned up or not. Nobody over in the UK cares that Kate was one of the royal racists. In fact, it’s probably made her more popular. The Brits aren’t going to abolish the monarchy, so why waste time on cleaning up images? It literally does not matter. And I seriously doubt Charles is trying to bolster up public opinion for W&K before he dies. He’ll be dead, what happens to the monarchy afterwards is not his problem.
This and the recent ‘why say you want to see A&L if you took away Frogmore’, in American publications, is an interesting turn. Is William trying to push Camilla out of the ring, Sumo style now?
Piers Morgan has been in Camilla’s pocket and outed those two names in the UK. He suggested he heard things about Kate that were dire. He’s also quite diminished as a media personality and yoked to the Murdoch phone hacking. Wootton, with William seeming in his pocket, has also been diminished, licking his wounds on YouTube after he escaped any accountability over the blackmail accusations. Camilla and William intersect with both of them throughout all this, both want H’s lawsuit not to go forward, but want different outcomes. They both want the other to suffer and, for once, William has an advantage with a sick CIII. Camilla’s power was built in C’s shadow and she’s achieved a lot now on her own but she only has power so long as Charles is on the throne. William had Murdoch media onside for all of Kategate, are the guns turned on Cam now? Blaming her for leaks rather than their own illegal hacking seems like a plausible gambit.
Oh! That’s an angle I hadn’t considered. If Charles dies soon then it’d be pretty neat for both William and Murdoch to pin it all on Camilla. She’s not popular, even now. It’d take very little effort to write the story with her as the Machiavellian source of all strife. Her position dies with him and she’ll be left with only increasingly stale gossip and blackmail to leverage as protection.
She owns Ray Mill personally and she acquired it at the height of public animosity when Charles was privately funding her security. So presumably it’ll still be secure and comfortable enough for her as dowager, even if William changes all the royal locks and ices her out. She’s not his mother and the public agrees that he has good reason to hate her. No one would choose Camilla over King William. Her social status may erode dramatically but she won’t be broke and homeless. I wonder if she’ll be happy to retire to obscurity or if she’ll miss the power.
This is a really great perspective I hadn’t considered. You’re right, Chuck must not be long for the world, and William is about to have all of the power. I am so glad I am not British.
Is it wrong that I feel a little giddy at the prospect of the entire dinosaur that is the royal institution turning against her in the not too far off future?
Harry did not name Kate as the person who was concerned, he refused to say who it was, just someone high up who was asking him questions about it. Though How he was supposed to know was beyond me. It was Scobie who said there was a discussion between the King and Kate, which is not the same as what Harry said, makes me wonder if they were all at it. The late Queen refused to sign the race relations act in 1968 unless she was exempted, and that exemption has passed down to Charles. The only firm in the land that is legally allowed to discriminate on people of ‘colour’ Their language, not mine.
@rosa mermaid, I agree we don’t know the truth. But, we know all the british media agreed that it was Charles & Kate. After Omid’s book, they all said we already knew because of the letter between Charles & Meghan. But, what they know is what their palace sources told them. So, they pinned that on Kate. Now, there is a cleanup, which means Kate is back under the royal protection.
The thing is, H&M talking about their experiences and the letter with Charles and Meghan discussing those issues post Oprah were conflated as ‘the royal racists’ because the BM were given access to Charles’ side of the correspondence and could ‘prove’ Meghan directly named two senior royals in print. They kept trying to bait M into releasing her side of that correspondence to out the ‘two names in the letter’. The only proof still remains unreleased on both sides. Piers Morgan said CIII and K. A Dutch version of Spare went out naming CIII and K but no one ‘actually’ knows the context of what real letter said. Other senior royals like W and Cam might have been as badly behaved as ‘royal racists’ but not the focus of that particular conversation.
It wasn’t the Dutch version of Spare (Harry’s memoir), but supposedly the Dutch version of Omid’s book, The Endgame that supposedly revealed Charles and Kate as the two racists. Omid says that there wasn’t any version where he revealed anyone as the racists. I saw somewhere early on after the release of Omid’s book that the correspondence between Charles and Meghan was him trying to get her to reveal the name of the two involved and him suggesting that she reach out to William and Kate to discuss it. I don’t know where I saw it but I assumed that it would become a bigger talking point and explain who the two racists were who had these talks with Harry. I have always been under the impression that most of them are but that it was William and Kate who would have a close enough relationship with Harry to be brave enough to say such a thing. It never made sense that they claimed the Oprah interview was an attack on them when Meghan said that liking one means you have to hate the other and that Kate was going through some things at the time that Kate made her cry so she forgave her and the flowers she sent also made up for it. The Oprah interview wasn’t an attack on Will or Kate unless the reveal of the racists concerns was about Will and Kate.
“It wasn’t the Dutch version of Spare (Harry’s memoir), but supposedly the Dutch version of Omid’s book”
Yes! That’s right, sorry for that error.
“Charles and Meghan was him trying to get her to reveal the name of the two involved and him suggesting that she reach out to William and Kate to discuss it.”
That’s very interesting…
“The Oprah interview wasn’t an attack on Will or Kate unless the reveal of the racists concerns was about Will and Kate”
That’s what’s so interesting about suggesting the name was not Kate but Cam. Are the ‘royal racists’ in question actually William and Cam? WanK? CIII and William? If they can insist Cam is the ‘real’ one does that mean CIII might be ‘wrong’ too?
Agree that all the royal racists probably worried aloud that Harry and Meghan’s children might come out dark. That’s how they think, and they’re not used to pushback, so they say whatever racist ish they want.
Lol, someone is trying to throw Camilla under the bus as the royal racist. Please. If it had been Camilla, Harry would have no problem saying that somewhere in his book. He called her out for things she did. I’m sure she is racist but she may not have said anything in front of Harry. Whereas Kate and Charles did. But someone wants us to think it’s Camilla and not Kate. Interesting. Bc I remember Kate and William throwing Camilla under the bus for the crying story. The likelier story is that it was Carole and Kate responsible for that story. Camilla is the worst. But Kate and William seem to like blaming her for things that they did. And this story is not coming from BP
I agree @Jais.
I have always believed it was Carol & Kate that leaked that crying story directly to the press. W&K told Harry it was Camilla and I suspect that Harry even believed them about it…
And now this article is telling us that Kate was definitely not the royal racist bc it was definitely Camilla. And we’re back to that supposed monarchy rule that Kate can never speak up to defend herself. Unless of course it’s about Botox and hair extensions or comes from tatler.
And H said it would be damaging to their reputation, let’s face it, Cam never had a good reputation.
Maybe it was part of Khate’s negotiation to come back? Make the royal racist remarks go away (or at least to someone else).
@MY3CENTS … I’ve been thinking the same thing, that there must have been more public backlash against Kate due to being named one of the racists than we’re aware of, and she wants her reputation restored as part of whatever deal she and Wills have negotiated.
Ooooooh… Now that’s an interesting idea…
I thought the same. If we find a way to keep track of how everything is playing out, then we should soon have a good understanding of what was negotiated.
I think there is so much truth happening in the comments section of this article!
Christipher Andersen who is in this piece wrote in his book that it was Camilla and Charles so that’s why this theory is being pushed here. But I believe Kate was involved, she would have briefed Becky English or Camilla Tominey, if it wasn’t true.
I’m actually bored and tired of this drama. How many times will they tell us they hate Harry, his wife and kids? We all know, they all know so stop recycling these useless stories and leave us alone.
NB – I wish Harry could tell Charles to tell his mouthpieces to leave his children alone. Charles doesn’t like children and if they’re emphasizing on the fact that he’s close to the wales kids he probably isn’t
I’m tired of the 4-6 week cycle with these stories also, will they ever end? We get it they hate Prince Harry and his family they have been screaming it through the rota for what 6+ years now? All I can say is I have zero empathy or compassion for whatever illness Chuck(or any of them) have, I just kind of hope it hurts a lot at this point.
@em but they’re not even on about hating the kids. They have a weird insistence that Charles hate Harry/are mad at him and won’t see him but wants to see his grandkids.
It’s ridiculous that no one even acknowledges you can’t expect a relationship with your grandkids while simultaneously refusing to see or speak to their father??
But then perhaps these articles are for those Americans who have ruined relations with their kids and go on to lament that the kids aren’t still feeling obliged to bring the grandkids around.
This is a whiplash of an article, that is for sure. You’re exactly right, you can’t claim to want a relationship with small children in the same breath where you say you hate their parents and want to freeze them out.
What a lead photo!
She really has horse look to her.
She has got the face that she earned through her long years of backstabbing hatefulness.
Poor Charles, so weak. I think they call this malicious incompetence.
Charles is not weak. He has used his power in awful ways and will continue to do so until his last breath. Malicious is a great word to use for him.
always the narrative that Charles won’t forgive his son for “scorning” Camilla, when it is Charles and Camilla who scorned Charles’ own children, and fed Harry to the press for Camilla.
Charles put his son through hell, even as a teenager, humiliating him with publicly told lies to make Camilla look better. And he expects his son to take it and not hold a fridge after what c and c did to his mother? Inhuman.
@WithTheAmerican … Agreed. And also this:
“Charles harbors a lot of anger towards Harry. He’s always been very protective of Camilla,” the third source adds. “It’s not easy for him to forgive people who have scorned her.”
But it’s okay for Charles to “scorn” Harry’s wife????
I think the heart of both Chuck and William’s problem with Harry is that he is too good at his jobs, and no matter what they do, they can’t claim any of the open adoration people have for Harry for themselves.
Also I totally believe Camilla said something about Archie’s skin color and I’d believe it was Camilla and Kate who voiced it out loud. Kate because she dumbly does whatever the patriarchy asks of her and Camilla because she is notorious for being the opposite of diplomatic.
Charles was the person to whom Meghan wrote about these interactions, and Camilla’s buddy Piers outed Charles instead of her. What do we make of that?!
The luncheon where Ngozi Fulani was accosted was all the proof necessary to see Camilla’s racism. A fish rots from the head down.
Piers isn’t causing problems for his special buddy Camilla, I think she slips him info once in a while.
Right, and Camilla is proud of her racism. Seems like Piers did her a solid by blaming her husband instead of her.
I believe they all said something about Archie’s skin color. Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate are all racists so I find it difficult to believe only two of them opened their mouth about Archie.
That’s believable, too. Of course W and C are racists, they are the heads of an institution built on racism. The entire idea that anyone is shocked by this is what galls me.
It’s easy for me to see Kate and Camilla being the mouthpieces for the men whose ego they serve, but also because both are fundamentally insecure the way racists always are.
So I believe Camilla made comments, at the very least to Charles and her friends, if not directly to Harry. But I don’t think she’s the one that they meant in the Oprah interview because M said it would be “very damaging” and I mean, the Susan Hussey thing barely damaged Camilla and then it was fleeting. Camilla’s reputation is so low even now, after all Charles’ work, that I don’t think anyone would be surprised to learn she made a racist remark.
I had thought they meant William because people would be less surprised about Charles being a boomer about the skin colour. It would be very damaging for William and for Kate. And seeing that awful cover photo tells me US weekly was fed this story by KP.
Didn’t it come out that Camilla said Harry’s children would have red afro hair. Of course Camilla is the racist. We also know Charles hated Harry’s red hair from Diana. The insult is aimed at Harry as well. I can see her needling at Harry for years. Making his bedroom her closet. Reminding Charles how much he despised his child’s red hair. The epitome of an evil step.mother driving a wedge between Harry and Chatles. We know Elizabeth left the bulk of her estate to her heir for tax purposes. Camilla needs to make sure that whatever money is outside of that, which might not be much, goes to her. She’s pushing Harry aside for own selfish reasons.
Diana had reddish hair but she lightened it. Red hair is a Spencer trait. William could have ended up with the red hair.
Becks: Haha well I can’t argue that Camilla’s reputation is already in the toilet lol. Good point.
Nic: hmmm do you think it would be more damaging for W and K than C or C? That seems to make sense, especially given their ages.
I saw a poll recently showing that Kate’s support was mostly from white women 50 and older, and even so it was lower than we’ve been led to believe. so maybe it wouldn’t matter for her with her actual support, but would matter in terms of keeping her out of the rockstar club she wants to join. (“America is ours, Harry!”)
GDubs: Camilla turning Harry’s room into a closet is peak evil stepmom. That was so sad.
@Tessa, Diana never had red hair, she was a natural blonde. Her sister Sarah had the red hair.
You expect boomers to be more insensitive about race not millennials. William and Kate were not born in a world where open racism was considered acceptable. So they don’t have the same excuse to say racist things. This is why I think when Harry said it would be damaging to that person he meant someone who you wouldn’t expect to be racist.
And Kate gets infantilized so much it would tarnish her image. She was fully into the colonizer wife look in Jamaica and physically recoiled when a black woman touched her. So Kate being “concerned” about skin colour makes a lot of sense.
There’s so much visible evidence that Kate is extremely uncomfortable with black and brown people. The people who choose to believe that she wasn’t one of the royal racists are really invested in believing it and will buy this, but anyone paying attention? She has backed away or recoiled from more than a few people.
Per usual, the best thing she could do is leave it alone, but of course it’s Kate, so we’ll be hearing that it wasn’t her for the rest of time.
The audacity to say it’s a monarchy “rule” not to explain, in an article that is, in fact, the explanation is rich. JFC, these people can’t even hold a narrative from one paragraph to the next.
@Joy, I have seen photos of Diana young with reddish blond hair. It wasn’t red like Harry, but it had a reddish tone. Diana admitted to lightning it, in order to make it more blond. Her sister’s had a darker stronger red tone to their hair color. Meghan’s family (on both sides) might also have red hair, which is probably why both children have red hair.
Joy Diana did not have the shade of red her sister Sarah has or Sarah’s children had. Diana had more of a reddish brown shade and she did lighten her hair . This is evident in photos of Diana as a young adolescent.
Yikes! How many hours did that cover take to Photoshop?
Of course Camilla is the Wormtongue behind all of this. She is vile. Also, I will never unsee how her Ascot hat looks like an upcycle of the Harry Potter sorting hat. I keep expecting a mouth to appear and start talking.
I’ll never understand how this boozing, homewrecking corpse of a sidepiece is called queen. I can’t think of a more vile human being.
If, in retrospect, one point is to be seen as the point at which the monarchy lost the mandate of heaven and the people, I think that was it: when Charles made his side piece Queen; Queen Consort wasn’t good enough for her, but it was just too much for everyone else. So they quit respecting him, if they ever had.
Sadly, Underhill, have there been any consequences? I can barely stand to see her photo. More nations should be leaving the Commonwealth. It’s a joke.
“If the king wanted to see them so badly, he could make it easier to do so.”
The most reasonable quote in this article
Every once in a while a truth will leak out in spite of the fluff and blame casting. Also they noted H&M have no permanent home in the UK, it seemed US Weekly was skimming as close as they could, but this is definitely from the KP offices.
“Kate’s forced to take the high road cos she can’t respond” except she’s the one the initial story about the crying came from in the first place and she did have the opportunity to correct it in 2020 with tatler, and she chose not to, so why shouldn’t Meghan get to defend herself?
All Kate and William ever do is respond with wails and whinging and nonstop briefing about how much they each hate H and M.
They deserve each other and nothing better.
As Harry said in his book, when the crying story came out, the wales appeared baffled and hmmmed and hawed about however could that have happened until William snapped his fingers and said oh right, we did tell Camilla. And Harry and Meghan maybe believed it at the time but I’m sure they wonder now. Considering Carole gave her first exclusive to the same paper that started that story and then talked about how being royal was about more than just giving speeches, an obvious dig at Meghan. The writer of the story, Camilla Tominey, went to Pippa’s wedding. The fix was in from the start. And Kate could have denied it through tatler years later but she did not. Bc she wanted the fake crying story out and she put it out there with her mom and then told Harry it was Camilla. Bc why not. At that point, Harry didn’t see his brother and his wife for what they were. Camilla is guilty of a lot but she wasn’t guilty of that. Considering Kate wouldn’t let her kids interact with Archie at a polo match, it’s not a stretch to imagine she had concerns about skin color.
Camilla is only Charles’ ally if she is assisting him in what HE wants. If she is leading him into what she wants because of her hurt feelings, she is his handler. Is this PR for W&K to help them “conquer” the US?
US youth are minorities. The Wales despise Meghan. Plus the royals hate her bc she’s an actress. They despise Hollywood. The Wales won’t win America if they openly brief against Meghan like they half. They will be dissed like they were at rhe NBA game in Boston who just one the Championship.
I’m sure Camilla wants there to be a wedge. But so does Charles.
I don’t understand why this article is out there. There was one out in the NY Post about this as well. Maybe it’s just a rehash of the same old grievances. However, the fact that Harry didn’t see Charles when he was in the UK while his mother’s family turned up really rattled a lot of people over there. This along with the fact that they shut down that they’re looking for a UK home shows that Harry is really out of the royal scene. I think there are some frustrated that Harry, and maybe his wife and kids can’t be used to prop up Charles, but Charles is incredibly stupid when it comes to his own family. Camilla isn’t fully to blame but she’s vindictive. She goes out of her way to be seen and friendly with people who trash Meghan. They blame everything wrong with this 3 – wheeled reign on the Sussexes.
I think this article is out there as William’s way of showing Camilla that if she thought was about to have the time of her life, witnessing his downfall, that she is sorely mistaken and the tables have turned (although it REALLY did seem that way, didn’t it? The only time Id seen Camilla looking happier than she did between January 2024 and Trooping, was right after QE died). I think it’s also Williams way of flexing his newfound power, due to Charles diminishing power as a result of his imminent death. I think William is letting Camilla know that SHE is about to become the RF’s newest scapegoat (get ready, Camilla! A taste of her own medicine is loooong overdue), and certainly when Charles dies, there will be NOTHING she can do about it.
In other words this article is 100% William. Without a doubt. Because who comes out looking the worst? C&C
I bet THIS is the reason for Camillas perpetual stinkface ever since Trooping.
She thought William was going down and that Kate was permanently MIA, and those two were her main enemies within the royal family, I believe. So she was positively GIDDY for six months, thinking that William had f*cked himself better than she EVER could, and that she’d never have to see prettier, younger, more popular Kate ever again. And you just know she was LOVING all the dark theories about what happened to Kate, as well as Williams near-constant state of panic he seems to have been in before Trooping.
And we can’t forget ALL those articles talking about how Camilla was doing all the heavy lifting, tripling her workload, all for Charles, ain’t she grand??
Oh how the tables have turned 😂
Of course Cams disliked Harry. He’s a Spencer.
Camilla is a covert narcissist. We’ve been dealing with my SIL who’s popped up with some serious issues this past year because she’s not getting her way.
CN will Gaslight, cull from the herd to try and influence people’s opinion. When there’s pushback then they go to stage two which is to both attack people on the periphery and then pull in minions to do their dirty work by accusing their victims of the bad behavior they are actually doing.
Weak William has to ally himself with Camilla even if he hates her, one, to punish Harry, but more importantly to have access to his father. William has no power and knows it. I think that’s why he’s paralyzed at being PoW. His real liegeman is enjoying sunshine in CA and is no longer there to do the dirty work and take the blame. Harry: Designated Scapegoat.
I would say this is Shakespearian but that gives this bunch of over-entitled losers more credit than they are do. They are bobble-headed figureheads that are lolling on the laurels of men and woman that actually wielded real power and shaped history. I think Charles keeps pulling out those cheap ass poly satin robes because he thinks he looks more royal, and he needs every bit he can get. It reminds me when Trump said he weighed 215 lbs, and all the memes popped up what a 215 lb man really looked like.
“It reminds me when Trump said he weighed 215 lbs, and all the memes popped up what a 215 lb man really looked like.”
My daughter and I took her kids to the children’s space museum last year, and one of the scales gives your weight on the moon and various planets. Trump probably gave his moon weight, not earth weight, lol.
Can she convince the UK media to freeze out the Sussexes because it has been more than four years and they were saying back then that they wouldn’t talk about them again but they haven’t stopped, not even for one day? Enough already. Charles is a trash husband, father, FIL, grandfather, king and man. Anyone he would freeze out of their lives would be blessed.
These people really believe their own propaganda. They pushed the Sussexes out. They attack not in person but indirectly through their agents in the press and other well placed minions. Charles and company are just mad that they couldn’t destroy the Sussexes and their usual bag of tricks have failed them. That’s why Charles needs to recover because he no longer commands the narrative. He is losing power and that’s making him and William fearful about the future of the institution. Harry can’t be allowed to break away. The Firm thought they could easily subdue the Sussexes but what they perceived as a small skirmish is now a bloody war with Charles health as a casualty. Harry will expose the Rupert Murdochs stranglehold. They threw him out. They attempted to kill his family including his children taking one casualty. a miscarriage. He will expose them and the Firm’s secret contract with the UK media will crash and burn.
These people have no self-awareness at all. They had no problem airing Harry’s “dirty laundry” in the press for years but now they are mad at him for doing the same thing, even when it involves him and his treatment by the “family”. And Camilla has no redeeming qualities at all, she’s basically a female Trump. She’s full of vengeance and victimhood.
And now she’s Queenzilla. Stay out of her way, she’ll cut a bitch. She’s just getting started.
I’ve never understood why anyone in the media hasn’t been asking who (King Snubby or the Escort) leaked the information about the letters. That is the first thing that should be asked and then what was the motivation behind it. Clearly, they were hoping that Meghan would say something so that they could publish at least part of a letter, but she shut it down completely and the media couldn’t do anything with it. Well, until the publishing error in The Netherlands–and who came out and named names? P!ss Morgan. Well, well. In his book, Omid said the names were common knowledge.
I think they are all racist and there were more than two of them that were worried about the color of Archie’s skin. No one is going to forget that Bone Idle is racist. There are too many people on sm who will make sure that doesn’t fade away.
If Billy Idle is behind this story, the Escort will not be happy. We should get comfy, because she won’t let this stand without her firing back.
The balcony showed a lot of unhappy people. I wonder what’s going on behind the scenes.
Good point. Why is no one asking how the rota rats came to know the contents of the M’s letter? I mean did chucky just hand the letter over for his buddies to see? Was it leaked by an aide? And why would chucky allow that letter to be shared if he was named? You’d think he’d be smart of enough to destroy it. I think they all are racist too and probably had plenty of nasty discussions about it. But I don’t see cowmilla talking to directly to Harry though (about anything), she seems to go behind people’s back.
It’s so interesting to think that it was common knowledge. What else is common knowledge?
I would very much like an answer to your second question.
It’s interesting to see Harry’s side of the story become part of the narrative. I believe that Camilla is behind Charles’ behaviour towards Harry but the part about Kate being not one of the people with concerns about Archie’s skin colour, I don’t believe. She was very much part of it and if she wasn’t she would have said so.
Kate probably resented Meghan. Kate was the center of attention accompanied on appearances by 2 princes then Meghan and harry got engaged and Kate wanted her out
Tessa, saying that Kate resented Meghan is a GIGANTIC understatement. Kate had (I believe) harbored feelings for Harry for a very long time, and so Kate would try to scare away ANY woman who dated Harry, as well as treated them like romantic rivals. So you can only IMAGINE Kate’s reaction when Harry announced he was getting MARRIED. It was bad enough that Meghan had come along and stolen Kate’s “man” (im her dreams), but combined w/the fact that Meghan was beautiful, vivacious, motivated to work, American, and biracial…..Kate’s racism, xenophobia, and toxic jealousy were all activated PLUS the fact that Meghan’s work ethic unintentionally shone a spotlight on Kate’s laziness, incompetence, lack of productivity, ineffectiveness, and all around DISINTEREST. It would have been bad enough if Meghan was beautiful, American, biracial, and as lazy as Kate. Kate STILL would have treated Meghan like a romantic rival, tried to ice Meghan out, and fed nasty stories to the media, ones that exploited racist and American stereotypes. But the fact that Meghan made Kate look bad AND was more popular……Kate’s resentment turned into a full on death wish for Meghan, I believe. I think she GENUINELY wanted to see Meghan UNALIVED. After which she would proceed to “comfort” Harry, having him all to herself again
This is interesting. Us Weekly has plainly stated here that Kate is actively battling cancer: “Behind Camilla, William, 41 — who’s been preoccupied caring for his wife, Princess Kate, 42, as she battles cancer — is the second most important person in Charles’ life.” Not that I consider Us Weekly to be a universally credible source… but the clear, direct wording did jump out at me.
I don’t think Kate and Charles are close. If this is true it would explain Camilla displeasure.
Hmmm. It is definitely someone who deeply cares how they look. So Kate, Will, Charles and Camilla are suspects. They did not want a dark-skinned child in their balcony and other royal photos.
It’s ironic that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are actually lighter skinned (and Lili has blue eyes!) than the Wales’ three children. If only they had just been decent people to the Sussexes…..
Whoa! That cover shot of Charles makes him look like he’s already laid out!
Charles does not have to listen to Camilla. Kate caused a lot of trouble re Meghan like playing prima Donna and interfering in Meghan s wedding plans.charles does not want to bother seeing Archie and lilibet
Tessa, I think the Escort did a lot to separate W&H from King Snubby years ago. The damage has already been done. I think this is just clean up in Aisle 6–they have done some real damage to King Snubby by making it clear that they don’t want Harry anywhere around them. Especially around King Snubby. So, they’re throwing the Escort under the bus. Oh, she belongs there, but why come out and say it now?
I remember charles had the spin about how he was the great dad comforting his sons and getting photo ops hugging his sons then less than a year after diana died there were headlines about William reaching out and inviting Camilla to tea. Then headlines diana s sons accept Camilla. It was such obvious p r. Charles not giving William and harry more time before using them to promote Camilla. William was more protected and harry scapegoated.
“Charles does not have to listen to Camilla.” Charles is weak.
There isn’t a better photo of her looking like an evil Queen Consort 👹
I can just hear her sinister slurring with Piers Morgan as she brags about her conquests.
In the big picture of life, he will regret hurting his son (if this is even true).
I sat with many a dying person when working my SW hospice job.
Money, status, power etc, is not what dying ppl are consumed with.
It’s love. It’s always love.
Kate probably upset Charlotte by her shenanigans and demands about the bridal attendant outfit. And then has the audacity to blame meghan.
They airbrushed out c and c wrinkles on that cover
I read that military thing that William got goes to the POW anyway so Harry wouldn’t have gotten it even if he was still a working royal. If true there’s no there there.
I wonder how long before Cam retaliates, i hope its a Whopper and something we didn’t expect Lol
Kate is trying to save her ailing marriage? Her image? Her husband’s image? The King’s?
All the above mentioned variables can be true including the ‘weak’ father, rather than ‘cruel’ father and heir.
Why did Kate wait six months to address the Archie skin color scandal? MEGHAN is the only one with the power to clear Kate of Race-gate by publicly saying it wasn’t Kate. Kate let the Meghan made Kate cry lie stand for 2 years and now Kate is getting a taste of reputation ruin. Say hello to karma.
I do believe that the Royals and England are trying to Crown-splain and control what Americans think, as they do in England: something that enrages me when I see it. I am encouraged that there are written asides to this article, such as the comment that if Charles wanted to see his grandchildren or Harry (where is Meghan in all this), why did he take away Frogmore. I would like to see more of this: sample conversation with England “SURE we’ll write exactly what you dictate, you just need to know that we will put in our own comments and observations. Also, there was the statement that Charles finds it hard to forgive anyone that has scorned Camilla. Well, you would think he would be used to it by now, and that means he’s still mad at half the world. Or more.