Nicholl: Princess Kate’s next public event will probably be Wimbledon

Katie Nicholl already wrote one article for Vanity Fair about the Princess of Wales’s appearance at Trooping the Colour. But why not get paid twice? So Nicholl went to Entertainment Tonight and did some “commentary” on Kate’s swan-like quality and where we might see Kate appear in public again. Last Friday, some of us were joking that the Trooping appearance was all part of Kate’s Keen Math™ – she had to appear in public at some point before Wimbledon because her real goal is seeing Roger Federer and watching tennis. Kate couldn’t just pop up at the All-England Club as her first public appearance in six months. Well, funny story – Katie Nicholl tells ET that’s basically what happened.
Kate the Swan: “The princess has this sort of swan-like quality about her — she’s sort of gliding on the surface — but beneath the water, I think often she’s paddling quite frantically,” Nicholl told ET. “I can only imagine that a huge amount of preparation and time and effort and energy will have gone into Saturday’s appearance. She was on her feet for a long period of time. There was a moment where she was watching the parade… and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted. That’s just a bit of an acknowledgement that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment.”
You would never guess: Even amid her health challenges, Nicholl noted that Kate “looked impeccable” at the royal event, adding, “If you didn’t know that she was going through cancer treatment, you would never have guessed.”
Now Kate needs to rest again: “I think a day like Saturday, where she knows the eyes of the world are on her, there is a huge amount of scrutiny that will take its toll. I think we can probably imagine that she probably had a long and well deserved rest afterwards. I don’t think we can expect to see her in public for a little while. That’s going to take some recovery from.”
How Charles feels about Kate’s reappearance: “Charles has been a great pillar of support to Catherine when she said that she’d really like to be there at Trooping. He was 100 percent behind it. The idea that she was going to upstage him didn’t even cross his mind. He just wanted his daughter-in-law by his side.”
A huge amount of effort: “I think clearly a huge amount of effort went into her appearance behind the scenes, and it wasn’t just about how she looked. It was how she held herself. It was the pride that she took in being there, the way she shepherded her children into the carriage and up onto that balcony appearance. It was obviously very, very important for her to be there on Saturday, and I think she went to great lengths to make sure that she could be, and to do it all with that wonderful smile on her face.”
Kate won’t be back to work anytime soon: “She was very honest in that message. She said there were good days, and there were bad days when she was tired… I think we have to assume that Trooping was a good day, but she is still going through cancer treatment. She’s spoken about this need to be able to go through this period privately for her own recovery, but also for her and her family to have that much-needed privacy.”
But Kate is definitely planning on going to Wimbledon: “I wonder if we might see her at Wimbledon. She spoke in that very personal message about wanting to be able to do the things that bring her joy. I think that’s being in nature, that’s being with her children, that’s taking part in everyday school life, but tennis, don’t forget, is something that the princess absolutely loves. She takes great pride in her position at the Lawn Tennis Association. Wimbledon is a firm fixture in her diary. Every year we’ve seen her attend with her family in the past. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see her pop up at Wimbledon, because I think that is something that will bring her joy, and a huge amount of her recovery depends on her being happy.”
I laughed at “a huge amount of her recovery depends on her being happy.” That is an added equation to Keen Math™, Kate will no longer do anything which does not spark joy, she will not do anything which makes her unhappy. I guess that’s the new deal which was hammered out for six months. Only “happy” events for Kate. Meaning, Wimbledon and wherever she will be the center of attention? All of which to say, Wimbledon did more to smoke Kate out of hiding than an entire national press. Just days before Kate’s return, Wimbledon announced that they were making contingency plans for who would present the singles trophy/plates. That was the urgency, right? Also: “If you didn’t know that she was going through cancer treatment, you would never have guessed.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Was the same deal made for PW? He seems to mostly do fun and sports events also. What will be interesting if Kate attends is who attends with her. To maintain the sick and frail narrative, they surely won’t send her out alone. So will PW have to grit his teeth and attend or will Ma offer support or maybe Pippa again? If Pippa doesn’t attend with her will that indicate something about not wanting involvement in whatever the true story is?
Hmm, I dunno as I think the Japanese state visit is before Wimbledon so lets see if she turns up there – she’ll probably do the will she/won’t she PR stunting in the lead up like she did for Trooping and then gets all the attention.
But I guess it all depends on which one she wants to be at more. Handing out a trophy or wearing all the bling bling at the state banquet.
I’d think will would not want her there. He wants to play global statesman and she’s not part of that image he has for himself.
This is just so insulting for everything she is the patron of that she only does the fun stuff and lets her patronages rot with excuse after excuse. And even worse that nobody wants to call her out on all the BS.
Kate is disgusting.
Her media sycophants and deranged fans that circulate her lies are just as repulsive.
It’s very narcissistic to want to bask in unwarranted praise and adulation.
Fakes lauding an even bigger fake.
Yes, Katie…we know Kate’s recovery depends on…let me see…being healthy enough to sit in the seats at Wimbledon. Gotcha. Sigh…I wish I could muster righteous indignation at the lies and propaganda KP employs on a daily basis to give cover to William & Katie, but I’m to point where I just laugh.
*pretends to be shocked*
We all know the only reason she showed up to trooping was to be “well enough” to attend Wimbledon
Exactly. Haven’t we all been calling this here? Kate had to do Trooping so she could go to Wimbledon–so obvious a blind person could see it.
💯💯💯 My response to this headline – “well, duh.”
Katie Nicholl really is saying a lot here though – Kate is going to focus on things that bring her joy, and that’s being able to wear expensive clothes and walk out on a balcony to cheers, and going to Wimbledon. Don’t expect to see her engaging with charities or doing anything that even slightly veers on “work.”
I guess that’s one thing that Charles and QEII got right – they both always gave (or give for Charles) the impression that engaging with charities and meeting with the public etc did bring them joy. Kate’s not even pretending at this point.
@Becks1, I truly cannot wrap my brain around what transpired behind the scenes. How, and I mean HOW, is Kate getting away with this???
I wonder what kind of appearance The Scar will put in at Wimbledon? All that bright light.
LOL, I didn’t think about that! Will even the sports photographers be under orders to photoshop the scar out? What about live television? Will we only see the right side of her head?!
Yes she must flirt with Roger in front of his wife. They probably used Wimbledon to smoke her out. It’s her Kryptonite.
If Kate is well enough to go to Wimbledon she is well enough to do her “work” as Princess of Wales. KP is really pushing its luck when it comes to PR. Tin foil tiara: the announcement for who hosts the Invictus Games in 2027 is July 1, the first day of Wimbledon. The UK needs a distraction if it loses to the US.
Good point, I had not thought about that. However, I would not be surprised if Invictus overshadows the first day of Wimbledon, regardless of the decision (mind you, just in the British tabloid press).
Wanna bet poor Kitty will be exhausted after two appearances and will go into hiding for next couple of months? She leans hard into this old days “frail, weak female” that needs to to be protected and excused forever.
lol. When CB and commentators here were speculating about this, I really thought there is no way. They are really shameless. “If you didn’t know that she was going through cancer treatment, you would never have guessed.” Now, that is one true thing there I agree.
Can you imagine if Meghan had done this – I mean at this point she is taking the UK plebiture for a bunch of mugs.
Even the Royalists must be thinking WTAF ?
LOL.
Of course, the good days are the fun events.. The bad days will be the bread and butter and military engagements.
I find Kate so repulsive more than ever.
“If you didn’t know that she was going through cancer treatment, you would never have guessed.”
Her own words were cancer HAD been present. She does not have cancer.
So much for the poor “cancer-stricken” Princess of Wales …
So I’m guessing that the Wimbledon men’s final will conveniently fall on a “good” day. What a happy coincidence. 🙄
Blech 🤢. Just sayin’
She will do the women’s final with Pippa there and then the men’s final with William and George and Charlotte between them.
What a sad spectacle is before us now.
I think the efforts to make her appear that she’s not a cancer patient is doing her and other patients a disservice and highlights the enormous amount of privilege she has.
It’s almost as if she’s not an actual cancer patient. 🙈
Bingo, JT
Just so.
Yep. It’s all stage managed so that she looks like a swan on the surface. I’m assuming this is the pr they want. Swan-like rock star return. It does feel like a disservice.
I would like for them to give us just one example of an unhappy thing she has ever had to do in her life.
Also I often wonder how people are not comparing her cancer battle with Charles’ who still does some events. Why are the media treatments so different ?
Do a walk-about with her sister-inlaw. She is still recovering, and has PTSD.
And if she ever did, the media would say that Meghan is ever so lucky that Kate is so forgiving and Meghan must be eternally grateful, no mention of what will be the colour of ARchie’s skin.
OMG, Kaiser. Thank you for reading this crap so we don’t have to.
LOL, 💯
So I’m going to throw a new theory out there. I think she had a mental breakdown in late December/early January with a dose of Münchausen syndrome. I think she may not be intentionally faking her illness and everyone else is playing along since her mental health is so fragile. Cancer struck her just in the EXACT same way as the King. This is why she doesn’t look sick, the conflicting stories of how sick she actually is, Wills erratic behavior at the beginning and how her family had been AWOL/silent but had been on trips in the very beginning like nothing was seriously wrong.
Sorry, hypochondria, not Munchausen.
A lot of us have believe that there is a big mental health component to Kate’s disappearance. Whether it was the cause of her disappearance, resulted from (whatever caused) her disappearance, or simply was always an issue all along (and things came to a head) is the question. I, personally, think a breakdown is possible and I’m not inclined to disbelieve the overdose rumors.
Obviously her chemo treatments have not affected her hair either. I know she has the extensions, etc. but a lot of chemo patients, myself included, lose their hair. For someone whose cancer treatments were so intense she couldn’t be seen or work for six months, she had a surprisingly full head of hair Saturday
Concha said it’s a wig. ???
When did Concha say it was a wig? I don’t even think Concha has ever specifically even mentioned anything specific about Kate supposedly having cancer to date.
@julianna, on Saturday. Although the many articles in Spanish referencing the wig are now difficult to find (!). At this link you have to agree to cookies and then Google translate, if you can’t read Spanish.
https://www.pronto.es/noticias-del-corazon/casas-reales/familia-real-inglesa/kate-middleton-peluca-pelo-reaparicion-concha-calleja-62195.html
In all fairness, I don’t think Kate’s wearing a wig necessarily is tied to her having cancer. She has worn them before, or at least wiglets, and if she has been going through a stressful time, either or both physically or mentally, she may have suffered even further hair loss. So, I don’t think her wearing a wig necessarily would confirm that she “has” cancer and is receiving chemotherapy.
Wow @MayP. Thank you. I missed this.
This is interesting because prior to this article Concha never mentioned or clarified the cancer story (lie IMHO). I may be wrong but I don’t ever really remember her being specific on anything other than her being in an induced coma, pictures/videos all being false, & regarding surgeries. And now all this special & specific information about Kate supposedly deciding not to wear a cold cap and that she had a wig and brow extensions. I highly doubt if Kate ever had actual cancer she would opt out of the cold cap given she has unlimited resources & money to do it.
I’m starting to believe Carol Middleton is Concha’s source. If the Spanish nanny had been leaking she would have been sacked and there wouldn’t be anymore leaks. This is all so bizarre. I have always been leary about believing Concha and any of the information “leaked” out because I was so skeptical of ulterior motives. And then sure enough the MD Anderson intentional leak complete with an army of BOTS.
I think both Carol Middleton and Nanny Maria as sources could be true.
There were rumors awhile back that Nanny Maria was let go so I always viewed her as a possible source for Concha’s early gossip. I also thought this might be a reason why the Wales kids looked so serious and sometimes glum on the balcony. Could you imagine them suddenly losing the woman who had essentially raised them? So, Nanny Maria or someone else on the inside could have leaked the initial information and Carole (or someone else in the Middleton camp) comes in to clean up to try to convince Concha that Kate does indeed have cancer (I think you are right, and that Concha did not raise the possibility of cancer previously). But, as you said, the specifics in Concha’s report are weird.
@MayP
That very well could have happened especially if Nanny Maria was let go. I am back to comment because I just watched her talk show.
AND it was riddled with PALACE talking points.
I said in previous posts throughout this whole clown farce that I was skeptical of Concha. I couldn’t place why at the time.
Part of the reason it felt off was that Concha seemed to have so much “detail” but then not really have any at all. She first claims Kate was in an induced coma due to surgical complications. She has that much information but she doesn’t even state what type of surgery it was even for or even hint around at it. Then she continued to drop little bread crumbs of nothing afterwards.
Anyhow, I never trusted her. And I certainly dont now after watching that show today. I feel even more disgusted by all of this. Why is there a Spanish “Journalist” pushing and parroting palace talking points. Why is she suddenly talking about Kate’s alledged cancer diagnosis when she never once mentioned anything about it before (in which I verified).
@MayP Also to add…
In the talk show Concha was speaking in she was literally praising William and everyone. She specifically referred to William as “Prince William” and Harry as just Harry. She then went on and on about Kate’s treatments. She also previously never talked about Kate nor chemotherapy treatments. Now Kate shows up to Trooping and Concha suddenly knows all about Kate’s alledged cancer, Kate’s alledged treatments and suddenly knows details and knowledge that Kate actually refused the cold cap and had brow extensions and a fake bun attached to a wig??? Yea, this lady is full of sh*t. And at this point, I wouldn’t doubt this woman was saying what the palace told her to say.
It’s great that you were able to watch the program and report, @julianna. So, was Concha always full of it? Or, has she done a turnaround and is falling over the Royals because they are now feeding her (false) info? I wouldn’t be surprised if it was the latter because what Concha said was making news and I could see the palaces wanting to nip that in the bud. And, the best way to do it would be to feed her information, or at least their slant on the information. I would believe her earlier comatose reports rather than her newer cancer reports.
It can all be faked. My hair thinned, I didn’t lose it all. But I did lose all my eyelashes, so I wore natural looking false eyelashes and used light eyeshadow to fill in the gaps in my eyebrows.
Not that I think this is the case with her. Just saying.
If Kate worked a real job in the real world her employers would take note of the kinds of things her doctors “clear” her to do as opposed to, you know, actually showing up every day and working the way most people define work!
The UK press is so delusional when it comes to Kate. She is boring, dull, not really fashionable and has no depth. No spark. No oomph. I’m like quit trying to make fetch happen. The only people who believe that nonsense are some white people in the UK who identify with Kate because she was a commoner who married into Royalty. There’s no there there. But someone did have all that and we all know how that turned out…….hmmm.
I wouldn’t be surprised if her mother or George accompanied Kate to her one or two appearances. Perhaps she will only show up for the men’s final because that is all she can manage with her ill health. Perhaps a “will she, or will she not” can replace “will he or won’t he” about Harry. I think some of us would be happy if that happened. The press could make so much money by investigating what is happening with the Windsors. It would give them some cred as real journalists rather than propagandists.
She needs to bring charlotte. Let Charlotte be treated special
“If you didn’t know that she was going through cancer treatment, you would never have guessed.”
I was honestly concerned for the woman when she was gone, but I’m leaning more and more into the idea that she simply had cosmetic surgery. Take away the DV, the cancer. If this is true, to use cancer as an excuse makes her and the BRF even bigger trash than they already are.
I agree @ Kelly. I’m disgusted by all of them at this point. I don’t even really know what to actually believe at this point. All I know is they literally LIED about cancer and they are descipable people.
If she shows up, the video and photos of her face will be dissected for scars and alterations because not many are believing the cancer diagnosis at this point. It will be interesting 🤔
I hate to say this @hypocrisy but I am looking forward to any such dissection! Does that make me a bad person?! 🤭
An of course that will be work because she will hand out prizes.
Kate is a fool to trust the Firm. All she has to do is look at Harry. He at least had the sense to marry an American citizen and move to the US, the only nation powerful enough to check the royal family’s power. She needs to remember what QE2 told Charles, the monarch may only have one spouse living. Kate needs to stay in the spotlight rather than recede quietly to the countryside. It’s been announced she has cancer. The Firm could kill her and blame it on cancer. She has no dv or other protection living in the UK. There is no negotiating with the Firm. Look at Harry. Look at what happened to Diana. Whatever corner her health turned could easily take another. Just like Diana she cannot leave her children.
@GDUBSLADY
You really have made an excellent point. They could and would get away with it too. If i was Kate I would hire a taste tester.
They can pull an Amy Robsart on Kate if she isn’t careful.
Here’s why I think Kate at Trooping was pre planned for a while. Her outfit. As we all know a bespoke dress takes at least weeks to create. Especially now since she’s thinner. There’s the design the conversations, the fittings etc. then there’s the coordination of the children’s outfits. They have been playing this game for six months and the plan was probably always to make a big splash with Trooping. For all we know the whole thing has been a game. I mean the two people with cancer are the same two that were very concerned about Archie’s potential skin color. Nothing rehabilitates like a cancer diagnosis.
Must be that special age-reversal chemo, I guess
Now Kate needs a “well deserved rest”? What from waving, after 6 months of doing nothing? Damn. I must have missed the part about her being at the coalmines, then.
😂
Well, she is returning to Mt. Olympus after gracing the lesser mortals with her presence.
If her next appearance is Wimbledon then that’s just, chef’s kiss….next level long con. She got a facelift, 6 month’s vacation, a get out of real work card, and she’s untouchable because of her cancer. Carol must be so proud. In all honesty though, if this was a mommy makeover/ facelift and an abnormal pap- it’s going to come out eventually.