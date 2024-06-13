Wimbledon is already making contingency plans for their missing royal patron

Last year, the Princess of Wales barely attended any matches at Wimbledon. It wouldn’t have been that big of a deal, except that she spent years pushing the Duke of Kent out of the Wimbledon patronage, all to officially become the royal patron herself. The patron gets to pass out the trophies/plates in the two singles finals (Kate doesn’t bother with the doubles finals), and other than finals weekend last year, Kate only managed to go to Wimbledon one other day. They had to bribe her with “you get to sit with Roger Federer” too. What I’m saying is that it’s not like people are used to seeing Kate at Wimbledon at this point. As soon as her tennis fandom started feeling like work, she immediately invented excuses for why she couldn’t show up. Well, now that Kate has been missing for six months, people are starting to wonder if she’ll also miss this year’s Wimbledon. The tournament starts on July 1st. Given that her excuse for not going to Trooping is “it would be weird to work before her summer holiday,” yeah, she’s not going to Wimbledon. The All-England Club is already making contingency plans.
The Chair of the All England Club has now responded to those questions, explaining why they would not speculate about [the Princess of Wales’s] attendance. “Our priority is clearly that our Patron has the time to recover and we’re certainly not going to add any additional pressure on her recovery by speculating on her attendance at this year’s Championships,” Deborah Jevans said at a media briefing on Thursday.
Addressing who would present the trophies to the champions on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 July, the AELTC Chair clarified that an announcement would be made ahead of the finals as usual.
She added: “And when it comes to the presentation ceremony, as in previous years, we will announce those that are going to be a part of that ceremony on the morning of the finals, so nothing has changed in that regard.”
The Princess of Wales has been part of some memorable moments during trophy presentations in recent years, most notably consoling an emotional Ons Jabeur after she lost the women’s singles finals in both 2022 and 2023.
They should ask the Duke of Kent to come back for the trophy presentation this year. That poor man was done dirty by Kate’s efforts to push him out, and he still goes to matches regularly (because he loves tennis). It’s going to be even funnier when tons of celebrities come out for Wimbledon and Camilla Tominey can’t write more nonsense about how “Kate is the reason why Wimbledon is so star-studded!” Oh, and this will probably be Andy Murray’s final Wimbledon too – maybe they should get Andy to do the trophy presentations, f–k it.
Kate is such a theme dresser (Wimbledon is for wearing only green like a tennis ball or the grass field). If she were just hiding out, I could see her skipping it this year because Zendaya slayed in tennis themed wear for weeks and who can complete with that?
Of course she will not attend. It’s going to be hard to attend when we dont know where she is and the truth about what has happened to her. Where is Can’t?
I’d forgotten what horrible taste she has. The colors could even work if she worked in some fun accents but not in these styles. That green shoulder pad monstrosity is awful.
Whatkatewore has been doing fashion retrospectives on Kate and you know there were a few good looks back in the day. Mixed in with a whole whole lot of bad. Kate was wearing a blue collar thing last week on the cover of usweekly and I could not place it so I went on a search. Which was how I found the retrospectives. Still could not place the blue. It actually looks like this green one with the collar and the chest flap/pocket things. But it was blue on the cover and her hair was different. I don’t know why it’s bothering me so much to place that cover but it is.
@jais I know what you’re talking about and I’m pretty sure that was from a tour or shortly after a tour. I think she wore a similar dress in white in India at the memorial and I think she had a second in blue.
ETA this is the dress I’m thinking of but I can’t find her wearing it in blue. Wonder if the cover photo was tinted or something?
https://www.hola.com/us/fashion/2016041120371/kate-middletons-emilia-wickstead-dress/
You found it! That’s exactly it. Or close to it. Nice sleuthing. It’s been driving me crazy bc I was looking for a blue dress. The hair is the same length. I’m thinking they tinted the dress on the cover to blue bc she is wearing the same earrings on the cover to when she wore this white dress in Mumbai. Gold and dangly. No idea why they’d photo manipulate the color though. But either way, mystery solved. I’m slightly embarrassed by my preoccupation over this 😳
After flirting with Jesus Christ Superstar we’re back to Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights.
Ooh, it gets dark, it gets lonely
On the other side from you
I pine a lot, I find the lot
Falls through without you
I’m coming back love
Cruel Heathcliff, my one dream
My only master
I hope that this really is just a divorce wrangle but it’s all looking so gruesome. There’s no reason to lie and fake imagery to the degree William has as he skips off to yet another football game while his wife and two youngest children haven’t been seen since Christmas.
I will now be singing that all day
Heathcliff, it’s me
I’m Cathy
I’ve come home
Open up your window
The Duke of Kent can barely walk now. I don’t think he will do the trophy presentation. I think they should get some former champions to give out the trophy.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Camilla “stepped up” and presented one of the trophies. Like Kate she does enjoy the game so, would be a natural royal fit. Likewise William (a real royal) could present one possibly the men’s. I seriously doubt Kate will be missed if other married-ins or real royals step in for her. To be honest I’m more interested to see which Middleton will break cover and take a seat in the royal box.
I think it’ll be one of the younger ones, Beatrice or perhaps Sophie.
I think the club would prefer somebody who’s associated with Wimbledon so I don’t see them asking Beatrice, Sophie or Camilla to hand out the trophies.
Still asking the wrong questions, even after it was stated she wouldn’t be seen anytime soon. Yet at 75 and also with undergoing cancer treatment, C-Rex is also now traveling for “work” again. Meanwhile, its looking like the discredited reports were right, Special K will be out for the rest of the year and how dare we ask any questions! Come on BM, say it with me – “Where Is Kate?”! If she’s been permanently sidelined for whatever reason, just say she’s retired from royal duties and call it a day instead of fuelling more guessing games, bc at this point, they’re no longer conspiracies. Alarm bells should definitely be ringing! CBs noted these issues months ago!
“Meanwhile, its looking like the discredited reports were right”
O,K.?! CBers were right back in JANUARY AND FEBRUARY, let alone March!
Proof of life for Princess Catherine is long past due, and proof of life for Charlotte and Louis is necessary if they aren’t at Trooping this weekend.
Yeah I can see them asking the Duke of Kent, maybe they will get a famous tennis celeb to hand them out – like Federer.
Or maybe Carole is angling to do it.
Could be Pippa. She’d love it. She even looks like a shorter version of Kate; would anybody notice?
If the routine is to not announce who is handing out the trophies until the finals then Kate can’t be claimed as the draw for anyone to attend.
The Duke of Kent was never the patron of Wimbledon, he was the president of the All England Club. Elizabeth was the patron and she handed that over to Kate. Coincidentally, the Duke retired from the presidency and the Club decided not to name another president. So now, they have Kate, the board and a bunch of vice presidents. I imagine they could have the chair of the board give out the trophies.
She isn’t missed at all, anywhere.. that has to be a hard reality after a life lived in the public eye courting press and having a personal propaganda team. Wimbledon will survive her absence, I doubt most people will even notice it.
Kp are such lying, unprofessional assholes.
Instead of notifying Wimbledon that she will not be there they would rather play cat and mouse games. The only problem is they have lied so much that everyone pretty much knows at this point something is SERIOUSLY wrong.
Wimbledon doesn’t even “speculate” if she might be there because everyone knows she will not be seen for a very long time or rather NEVER again…
It’s quite obvious at this point and it’s a damn shame nobody is questioning William and the palace because they lied about her having cancer. If anyone were to dare say anything they would be knocked back, attacked and called a horrid, insensitive, conspiracy theorist. How dare you accuse “her” of lying about cancer!
I feel like Charlotte and Louis might be ok but if they are not at Trooping proof of life needs to be demanded. I feel like they have kept them away from the public due to keeping them quiet and they could be really upset and don’t want the public dissecting their behavior. I also feel like they will later use Charlotte & Louis as a weapon against people that question Kate’s whereabouts. They will bring them out and try to rub it in the faces of those that may have been vocal about the concern for the kids. See, they are just fine. Kate’s fine too. And blame conspiracy theorist. Meanwhile, Kate would still be missing. I hope I’m right about that at least…
Interesting that doesn’t really seem to be missed, innit? by the public, by her patronages, by anybody?
I still think that the explanation that makes the most sense is that she’s getting cancer treatment outside the UK, and MD Anderson is THE most likely place for that.
She really was dreadful, though. All her antics, the gawping, the fugly clothes. No wonder people don’t really care. Although, I’ll grant her the grace she never seemed to have for her sister in law since I imagine her life is pretty tough right now.
I made a massive comment, it was posted but its disappeared. This is why I dont post much, been here for years though.
Kitty being bribed with sitting next to Roger Federer last year was a whole new low for her. Personally, I’m glad we will be spared of any such behaviour this year. Her open thirstfest for him was toe-curling. Skipping trooping has already raised an eyebrow, but missing Wimbledon will be the icebreaker. I wouldn’t be surprised if Camilla offers herself up to give out the trophies, just to stick the knife in.
What do royals DO all day? hmm?? I am honestly baffled. If I was given the opportunity to attend a world event for my favorite sport/hobby, I would be there every damned day, rain or shine. How is handing out trophies “work”?! But when they are not buying 10,000 pound outfits and wearing 1M in jewels to watch Wimbledon and hand out a trophy….what do they DO? I get they live in castles and have servants and never need to raise a finger but for me personally? I would want to DO something….ANYTHING! Write! Read! Volunteer! Start a new project! Start a new charity! flipping ANYTHING!!
I mean, imagine living in your castle, never having to boil water for pasta, never needing to mop the floors….what do you do with your time? Shop online? Exercise? Swim in the pool? I guess I could fill in a few days doing that but after YEARS?? What are they doing when they turn down a trip to Australia to visit THEIR TEAM?! What does she do when she can’t be bothered to go to flipping Wimbledon?? What is so important? They don’t have to file their taxes. They aren’t even paying for transportation. It isn’t like Kate doesn’t want to go to Wimbledon cause she doesn’t want to deal with the traffic….she has a royal protection officer and a private entrance!
So again…what do they DO?? How can you have access to all the wealth and priveledge in the world and simply do NOTHING?!? It just baffles me. I mean, if a free ticket and a staring role in Wimbledon for her favorite past time, combined with free custom tailored dresses, can’t get her out of bed last year…what will??????
Not dragging on her this year cause if she is sick I get it but for the rest of the years….WTF do they do??? Sit and watch Suits over and over again??? WTF
I agree. If she were really tennis-mad, she’d be at Wimbledon every damn day now that she’s married into that family. Every day! People travel long distances to go to Wimbledon & they go to several matches; she’s got this in her backyard & she only shows up for the finals? And mostly the men’s matches? She’s there to show off another fugly outfit & her incomprehensible accessory collection.
As for what does she do all day–I imagine you hit on some of it. She’s swimming, probably jogging on a treadmill, doing yoga, it’s hard to see her as a reader so I’m guessing binge-watching TV. What else? Shopping, of course, online most likely.
I totally agree with you. It’s just nuts to have all of these resources at your fingertips and do nothing with it. Her husband is the same. No wonder they were terrified of Harry and Megan!
The way she didn’t even show for this patronage she stabbed others on the back to get is disgusting and then only showed when she could throw herself at Roger. Why did she do that stuff in public? Was that the “royal protocol” we hear so much about regarding Meghan? Throw yourself at men in public and let your skirt fly up to show your bum or else!
They do so little work now, what is the point of paying them hundreds of millions of pounds. They do manage to show up to congratulate themselves, though, and charge taxpayers for parties to celebrate themselves.
Still chuckling about how Kate was worried about Meghan wanting her designer contacts. Jesus, this belted peplum disaster looks straight out of 1968. It’s hideous. They still haven’t told us where she is!
After seeing these “fashions” again it I’m side eying the gaslighting “Kate is the glamour savior peacemaker of the monarchy!”
Whaaat.
😂
Surely an update on Kate is called for by the Palace if she doesn’t attend Wimbledon? A letter was issued to apologize about missing the recent pre TTC inspection so how are they going to follow that up for Wimbledon?
Even her ‘fans’ were tittering about Wimbledon more than even Trooping as a sign of the state of her health. KP might be obnoxious enough to just toss out another dodgy video “to keep conspiracy theorists at bay”.
Thinking of William and Charlotte’s Lionesses video; apologizing for not being there, maybe KP was transitioning itself to simply NEVER show Kate again, even if she was in a state to speak for herself. William was said to want to be a ‘work at home’ monarch, maybe he really meant that and a picture of him in a train is easier than actual travel, a heartfelt apology on video for not gracing the public with his presence will be adequate as he continues to do whatever it is he does with his time. If KP hadn’t been busted for the Frankenphoto maybe they would have just kept pretending pictures of Kate and the children were real events. They might have even gotten all the way to Trooping suggesting Kate was ‘out and about’ doing things in that way.
Huh. Maybe they’ve both become agoraphobic?
It’s odd in retrospect that they kept throwing Kant out there so aggressively, Kopy Keening, and yet she still had relatively low engagement numbers. William is forever MIA and they vacationed so frequently. Maybe this was what they were actually aiming for before Kate’s health issues and all this weirdness; I keep thinking about what would have happened if the Frankenphoto hadn’t gotten outed as fake, what was the actual trajectory KP wanted? The cancer video might not have happened or been a different scenario altogether, pretending Kate was able. The video when she was wearing that odd looking patterned blue blouse was another hint that KP was moving in that direction, I don’t think that one was AI, but I do wonder if they were setting the stage for the switcheroo even if Kate hadn’t fallen ill/mystery disappearance. Getting the public used to seeing ‘video royals’ and then feeding the public ‘BBC Studios royals’ while the real principals remain free to do as they please and not sully themselves with Royal ‘work’.
“Maybe they’ve both become agoraphobic?”
I do wonder that, @Beaniebean, clearly there’s more going on behind the scenes now in their marriage and William’s Kategate but thinking about the flashing incidents with Kate and the checked out sort of way she interacted with people, William and his rude manner making such gaffes in his offhand comments all the time, maybe they did start to feel curating “virtual engagements” would solve a lot of issues, mental health being one of them. Kate stepping towards M at the flower viewing walkabout and the spectacle of the red outfit at the South Korean state visit were beyond the pale and William is just so awkward and obsessed with one upping H while they both see the Sussexes being popular and successful, shake off everything they threw at them, reading what people who aren’t bought bots are saying about them, don’t wonder they both might have have some serious mental issues and problems facing the public role. Laziness and being workshy can’t be all of the problem with those two.
As a Scot I like Kaiser’s idea of Andy Murray presenting the trophies 😀
Just have Tom Hiddleston do it. He has filled in for both William and Charles in the past, he attends a good portion of the matches, including ones not on Center Court, is there from beginning to end of a day, and can model British fashion while giving out all the trophies
What a fabulous idea @Lightpurple. I love the idea of Hiddles stepping elegantly in! I think fondly of the old verandah days, and can just imagine him partaking of strawberries and cream, and cucumber sandwiches, while watching a gripping centre court match. There would probably be lashings of ginger beer to wash it down as well. Kate who?
6 weeks ago I would have said that her missing Wimbledon would mean her condition was very serious and dire. But now – it might mean that – but its also just that it would be a horrible look if she was out of the picture for 7 months and then just popped up to watch tennis. So I don’t know. But generally speaking I think if she’s not at Wimbledon its because she can’t be there, for whatever reason (physical or mental.)
I would imagine a long sit in the sunshine would be difficult for someone recuperating from some serious ailment or condition or treatment, if any of that is really the case.
That’s a good point, it could be a lot even if she is recuperating, and if she is taking any meds that might make her extra sensitive to the sun, then she would skip. I have no idea at this point though.
The Duke of Kent’s granddaughters, Lady Amelia and Lady Marina, should do the trophy presentations.
Maybe they would if there wasn’t this RF caste system of working vs non-working royals. Charles really screwed himself with that decision.
It was really pathetic when they tried to make the Ons Jabeur moment about Kate and not the tennis players. She was so desperate to replicate the moment years ago when Jana Novotna was consoled by the Duchess of Kent. There is was spontaneous whereas you could tell Kate forced it.
(Funny enough she herself has lived a separate life from her husband for years now).