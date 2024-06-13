Matt Healy & Gabriette Bechtel stepped out after their engagement announcement

Here are some new photos of Matt(y) Healy and his fiancee Gabriette Bechtel. That’s right, they’re officially engaged. Yesterday, we covered it as an unconfirmed rumor, but Gabriette did seem to indicate that Healy proposed to her with a black diamond ring, which she then showed off on her social media. Apparently, Bechtel has been wearing this ring for weeks already, and Healy’s mother confirmed the news on Loose Women on Wednesday:
He couldn’t be more in love — the 1975 frontman Matty Healy is engaged to his model girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel. The two announced their engagement late Tuesday night after attending mutual friend Charli XCX’s Brat show in Brooklyn, with Bechtel sharing photos of herself wearing the ring, featuring a black gem surrounded by pavé diamonds around both the stone and band.
“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” she captioned an image, tagging Healy’s Instagram account as well. (The 1975 drummer George Daniel proposed to Charli last November.) The “Happiness” singer regrammed her post.
Healy’s mother, actress Denise Welch, confirmed the news on Loose Women Wednesday morning.
“I obviously have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged … They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York [last night] and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her,” she said on the UK chat show. “I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”
Bechtel was first spotted wearing the ring in late May.
“She is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.” Amazing. And slightly shady too, although I don’t think we should make everything about Taylor Swift. While I know this might be a tough pill for Taylor and for the Swifties, I hope these photos make them feel a bit better. Healy looks like unwashed ass. He looks like he smells like B.O. and cigarettes. He’s the kind of guy who tucks his t-shirt into his sweatpants and tucks his sweatpants into his boots. We’ve all been there, honestly – a lot of young women go through phases where we’re hung up on the dirtiest, sleaziest men. Usually we go through those phases in our early 20s or even our teens, but I hope Taylor looks at these photos and understands that she’s well rid of him.
“And I’ll say GOOD RIDDANCE…”
I don’t know how Taylor or how other fans feel, but I’m not sad he’s engaged. Good luck to Gabriette.
Maybe I’m reading the tone wrong but his mom’s interview does feel kind of shady!
Yeah, I haven’t heard the audio obvs, but “I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram” doesn’t sound exactly thrilled.
As goofy as he can be, Travis Kelce is a definite upgrade from this guy.
A clean ashtray is an upgrade from this guy.
I think he looked more greasy when he was with Taylor. She still wanted him. Maybe the girl likes unwashed men? There was an increase in engagement stories about Taylor and Travis for a few weeks. I wonder, if those stories were because of Matty’s engagement since their friends probably aware of the news.
This she know this guy for years so his “ greasy” looks were not something that was a problem for her when she started dating him.
This isn’t a tough pill for Taylor or the Swifites to swallow lol. 99% of Swifties despise him and are just glad that people can move on from this. There was a small sub-set of shippers who were very loud and decided that every surprise song Taylor sang on tour was dedicated to Matty which was annoying but now hopefully they’ll move on. Most (not all) Swifties love Travis for her.
The speed of his love suggests the songs about how he was talking marriage with TS are accurate despite his comments that they weren’t serious.
He seems like the type to lovebomb and I hope that isn’t the case for his fiancée and she gets exactly what’s she’s hoping for with him!
Wow, Matty sure looks like those ‘dude bros’ of the 1970s. From his dressing to the ‘tache, the above pictures could have been taken from 1975. No shade to the 70s or his band.
What is with men dressing like slobs while their partner looks incredible. Bieber does this too.
I assume she is trying to present herself to get hired by brands. Who is taking pictures of her if she isn’t next to him. Hailey built a successful brand off of pap walks.
I was hoping he would just go back to obscurity. I get anything Taylor related is clickbait. But he is so ick.
Poor Taylor. (I say this sarcastically since i don’t like her.) She’s so obsessed with this guy, and put out a whole-ass album declaring her love. And he gets engaged to someone else. WOMP WOOOOMP. Her “relationship” with Travis is fake. Just an arranged PR relationship. And i get the vibe that that too is over. I don’t think she & Travis have been seen together since their very glum, miserable-looking driveway dinner at Lake Como a few weeks ago. Things are NOT going well for Taylor lately. I think her career is headed for a downfall too. And it’s all well-deserved!
Hahaha What a bitter comment. Laughable that you could look at footage from her shows and think her career is headed for a downfall.
All of that person’s talking points (right down to calling their dinner with a view of Lake Como a ‘driveway dinner’) have been ripped directly from a particularly nasty subreddit which is obsessed with Taylor and Travis being a PR couple of praying every day for their break-up. Just sad and weird behaviour.
They’re convinced she’s still in love with Matty just because they’re desperate for her to be miserable.
What an absolutely bonkers comment to make about people you don’t even know. Take it back to Reddit.
Good luck with that
She wrote a song calling him the smallest man who ever lived and that he sucks in bed (couldn’t measure up to any measure of a man). Taylor doesn’t care.
I do wonder if Matthew and his fiancée denigrate Black women together?
Yep.
Everyone moved on, but I stayed right here on his admission of racism.
And grand ol’ Taylor was just fine with that.
So let’s not pretend she is in anyway better than him: by her own PR account, they knew and liked each other for years. She was out here calling him the happiest time of her life in concerts.
He is 100% trash and so is she. Don’t even know the blonde with him here, but if they’re together then she is probably just as bad.
He needs…scraped? Or something. He looks like something you find in a Staten Island fishing net.
And then throw back into the sea.
As someone said on twitter yesterday and I agree “these 2 are giving Blake and Amy vibes”.
Yikes!
But you’re not wrong.
Many of us have been involved with creative “genius” dirtbag drug users.
It is intense- and EXHAUSTING. I wish this young woman luck.
Yikes and true.
I find both of these people so unattractive but congrats I guess.
I think she’s stunning. I LOVE her style. <3
Flip flops are something you wear to get from the pool to the locker room. They are not street wear imo. Does she own sandals?
Black leather flip-flops are everywhere in NYC.
I cannot see the appeal in this guy. not at all.
Two creepy people together in love.. wishing you all the best
Creepy? I think she’s so pretty. I don’t care about the dude though.
shia labeuf / mia goth vsn 2.0
Hahaha! The comments here are hilarious!
When you order Sid and Nancy from Temu….
Can’t get over his childbearing hips…
It’s odd to me to see so many Swifties dragging this girl and calling her a racist for dating Healy. Taylor dated this dude as well – and had been dealing with him on and off for YEARS. She wrote a whole album about it. So if you think this girl is racist for dating Healy – then so is Taylor. The only reason they are not together in the first place is because HE dumped her. That’s obvious. The cognitive dissonance of slamming this girl while portraying Taylor as a victim is WILD.