Matt Healy & Gabriette Bechtel stepped out after their engagement announcement

Here are some new photos of Matt(y) Healy and his fiancee Gabriette Bechtel. That’s right, they’re officially engaged. Yesterday, we covered it as an unconfirmed rumor, but Gabriette did seem to indicate that Healy proposed to her with a black diamond ring, which she then showed off on her social media. Apparently, Bechtel has been wearing this ring for weeks already, and Healy’s mother confirmed the news on Loose Women on Wednesday:

He couldn’t be more in love — the 1975 frontman Matty Healy is engaged to his model girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel. The two announced their engagement late Tuesday night after attending mutual friend Charli XCX’s Brat show in Brooklyn, with Bechtel sharing photos of herself wearing the ring, featuring a black gem surrounded by pavé diamonds around both the stone and band.

“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” she captioned an image, tagging Healy’s Instagram account as well. (The 1975 drummer George Daniel proposed to Charli last November.) The “Happiness” singer regrammed her post.

Healy’s mother, actress Denise Welch, confirmed the news on Loose Women Wednesday morning.

“I obviously have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged … They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York [last night] and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her,” she said on the UK chat show. “I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”

Bechtel was first spotted wearing the ring in late May.

[From People]

“She is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.” Amazing. And slightly shady too, although I don’t think we should make everything about Taylor Swift. While I know this might be a tough pill for Taylor and for the Swifties, I hope these photos make them feel a bit better. Healy looks like unwashed ass. He looks like he smells like B.O. and cigarettes. He’s the kind of guy who tucks his t-shirt into his sweatpants and tucks his sweatpants into his boots. We’ve all been there, honestly – a lot of young women go through phases where we’re hung up on the dirtiest, sleaziest men. Usually we go through those phases in our early 20s or even our teens, but I hope Taylor looks at these photos and understands that she’s well rid of him.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Matt Healy & Gabriette Bechtel stepped out after their engagement announcement”

  1. Abby says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:26 am

    “And I’ll say GOOD RIDDANCE…”

    I don’t know how Taylor or how other fans feel, but I’m not sad he’s engaged. Good luck to Gabriette.

    Maybe I’m reading the tone wrong but his mom’s interview does feel kind of shady!

    Reply
    • tealily says:
      June 13, 2024 at 12:43 pm

      Yeah, I haven’t heard the audio obvs, but “I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram” doesn’t sound exactly thrilled.

      Reply
  2. Barbara says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:26 am

    As goofy as he can be, Travis Kelce is a definite upgrade from this guy.

    Reply
  3. sevenblue says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:27 am

    I think he looked more greasy when he was with Taylor. She still wanted him. Maybe the girl likes unwashed men? There was an increase in engagement stories about Taylor and Travis for a few weeks. I wonder, if those stories were because of Matty’s engagement since their friends probably aware of the news.

    Reply
    • Lauren says:
      June 13, 2024 at 9:59 am

      This she know this guy for years so his “ greasy” looks were not something that was a problem for her when she started dating him.

      Reply
  4. fineapplewinner says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:27 am

    This isn’t a tough pill for Taylor or the Swifites to swallow lol. 99% of Swifties despise him and are just glad that people can move on from this. There was a small sub-set of shippers who were very loud and decided that every surprise song Taylor sang on tour was dedicated to Matty which was annoying but now hopefully they’ll move on. Most (not all) Swifties love Travis for her.

    Reply
  5. Cj says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:29 am

    The speed of his love suggests the songs about how he was talking marriage with TS are accurate despite his comments that they weren’t serious.

    He seems like the type to lovebomb and I hope that isn’t the case for his fiancée and she gets exactly what’s she’s hoping for with him!

    Reply
    • Gemtrudy says:
      June 13, 2024 at 9:44 am

      Wow, Matty sure looks like those ‘dude bros’ of the 1970s. From his dressing to the ‘tache, the above pictures could have been taken from 1975. No shade to the 70s or his band.

      Reply
  6. Emily says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:34 am

    What is with men dressing like slobs while their partner looks incredible. Bieber does this too.

    Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      June 13, 2024 at 9:46 am

      I assume she is trying to present herself to get hired by brands. Who is taking pictures of her if she isn’t next to him. Hailey built a successful brand off of pap walks.

      Reply
  7. Flamingo says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:41 am

    I was hoping he would just go back to obscurity. I get anything Taylor related is clickbait. But he is so ick.

    Reply
  8. K-Peace says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:44 am

    Poor Taylor. (I say this sarcastically since i don’t like her.) She’s so obsessed with this guy, and put out a whole-ass album declaring her love. And he gets engaged to someone else. WOMP WOOOOMP. Her “relationship” with Travis is fake. Just an arranged PR relationship. And i get the vibe that that too is over. I don’t think she & Travis have been seen together since their very glum, miserable-looking driveway dinner at Lake Como a few weeks ago. Things are NOT going well for Taylor lately. I think her career is headed for a downfall too. And it’s all well-deserved!

    Reply
    • B says:
      June 13, 2024 at 10:40 am

      Hahaha What a bitter comment. Laughable that you could look at footage from her shows and think her career is headed for a downfall.

      Reply
      • fineapplewinner says:
        June 13, 2024 at 10:47 am

        All of that person’s talking points (right down to calling their dinner with a view of Lake Como a ‘driveway dinner’) have been ripped directly from a particularly nasty subreddit which is obsessed with Taylor and Travis being a PR couple of praying every day for their break-up. Just sad and weird behaviour.

        They’re convinced she’s still in love with Matty just because they’re desperate for her to be miserable.

    • Koots says:
      June 13, 2024 at 11:14 am

      What an absolutely bonkers comment to make about people you don’t even know. Take it back to Reddit.

      Good luck with that

      Reply
    • Emily says:
      June 13, 2024 at 11:24 am

      She wrote a song calling him the smallest man who ever lived and that he sucks in bed (couldn’t measure up to any measure of a man). Taylor doesn’t care.

      Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:45 am

    I do wonder if Matthew and his fiancée denigrate Black women together?

    Reply
    • Laura says:
      June 13, 2024 at 1:11 pm

      Yep.
      Everyone moved on, but I stayed right here on his admission of racism.
      And grand ol’ Taylor was just fine with that.
      So let’s not pretend she is in anyway better than him: by her own PR account, they knew and liked each other for years. She was out here calling him the happiest time of her life in concerts.
      He is 100% trash and so is she. Don’t even know the blonde with him here, but if they’re together then she is probably just as bad.

      Reply
  10. K says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:46 am

    He needs…scraped? Or something. He looks like something you find in a Staten Island fishing net.

    Reply
  11. Beer Mat says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:47 am

    As someone said on twitter yesterday and I agree “these 2 are giving Blake and Amy vibes”.

    Reply
  12. Kitten says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:52 am

    I find both of these people so unattractive but congrats I guess.

    Reply
  13. Libra says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:55 am

    Flip flops are something you wear to get from the pool to the locker room. They are not street wear imo. Does she own sandals?

    Reply
  14. caitlinsmom says:
    June 13, 2024 at 9:55 am

    I cannot see the appeal in this guy. not at all.

    Reply
  15. wolfmamma says:
    June 13, 2024 at 10:00 am

    Two creepy people together in love.. wishing you all the best

    Reply
  16. bitchy architect says:
    June 13, 2024 at 10:18 am

    shia labeuf / mia goth vsn 2.0

    Reply
  17. bumbles says:
    June 13, 2024 at 10:40 am

    Hahaha! The comments here are hilarious!

    Reply
  18. Melissa says:
    June 13, 2024 at 11:18 am

    When you order Sid and Nancy from Temu….

    Reply
  19. Cali says:
    June 13, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    Can’t get over his childbearing hips…

    Reply
  20. Ameerah M says:
    June 13, 2024 at 1:22 pm

    It’s odd to me to see so many Swifties dragging this girl and calling her a racist for dating Healy. Taylor dated this dude as well – and had been dealing with him on and off for YEARS. She wrote a whole album about it. So if you think this girl is racist for dating Healy – then so is Taylor. The only reason they are not together in the first place is because HE dumped her. That’s obvious. The cognitive dissonance of slamming this girl while portraying Taylor as a victim is WILD.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment