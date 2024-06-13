Matt Healy & Gabriette Bechtel stepped out after their engagement announcement

Here are some new photos of Matt(y) Healy and his fiancee Gabriette Bechtel. That’s right, they’re officially engaged. Yesterday, we covered it as an unconfirmed rumor, but Gabriette did seem to indicate that Healy proposed to her with a black diamond ring, which she then showed off on her social media. Apparently, Bechtel has been wearing this ring for weeks already, and Healy’s mother confirmed the news on Loose Women on Wednesday:

He couldn’t be more in love — the 1975 frontman Matty Healy is engaged to his model girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel. The two announced their engagement late Tuesday night after attending mutual friend Charli XCX’s Brat show in Brooklyn, with Bechtel sharing photos of herself wearing the ring, featuring a black gem surrounded by pavé diamonds around both the stone and band. “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” she captioned an image, tagging Healy’s Instagram account as well. (The 1975 drummer George Daniel proposed to Charli last November.) The “Happiness” singer regrammed her post. Healy’s mother, actress Denise Welch, confirmed the news on Loose Women Wednesday morning. “I obviously have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged … They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York [last night] and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her,” she said on the UK chat show. “I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.” Bechtel was first spotted wearing the ring in late May.

“She is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.” Amazing. And slightly shady too, although I don’t think we should make everything about Taylor Swift. While I know this might be a tough pill for Taylor and for the Swifties, I hope these photos make them feel a bit better. Healy looks like unwashed ass. He looks like he smells like B.O. and cigarettes. He’s the kind of guy who tucks his t-shirt into his sweatpants and tucks his sweatpants into his boots. We’ve all been there, honestly – a lot of young women go through phases where we’re hung up on the dirtiest, sleaziest men. Usually we go through those phases in our early 20s or even our teens, but I hope Taylor looks at these photos and understands that she’s well rid of him.